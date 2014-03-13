Review: ‘Community’ – ‘VCR Maintenance and Educational Publishing’

A quick review of tonight's “Community” coming up just as soon as I move inland where lumber is more plentiful…
I did a long interview with Dan Harmon the other day about both “Community” and “Rick & Morty” that I hope to publish sometime soon (though the transcript will be book-length), and at one point I asked about this season's shift away from putting Jim Rash into dresses and other funny costumes. Harmon laughed, noting that this week's episode would in fact open with the Dean in a funny costume, and that it would then involve Rash doing perhaps the funniest thing he's ever done on the show before. Considering the Dean's reaction to Jeff in aviators, this seemed a rather high bar to clear. But Pelton's freestyle rap apology about the delayed payday – while dressed as a Payday bar – at a minimum came awfully close, especially given the Dean's terrified reaction at the close of it. (“I don't know what that was! I DON'T KNOW WHAT THAT WAS!”)
The rest of “VCR Maintenance and Educational Publishing” was more of a mixed bag. After the dystopian apocalypse caused by MeowMeowBeanz, I appreciated the show dialing things back to a smaller scale – or as small as the scale can be when the majority of the cast is getting mixed up in an extended homage to “A Simple Plan” and every other movie ever made about criminals turning on each other over a huge score – but it was an episode that was for the most part neither fish nor fowl: not a ton of laughs (outside of Vince Gilligan's enthusiastic cameo as the host of the baffling interactive VCR game) but also not emotional stakes on the level of the Jeff/Duncan/Britta outing from a few weeks ago. The show continues to acknowledge the void that Troy left for Abed, and now adds Annie to the mix, and the textbook story followed up on MeowMeowBeanz in terms of showing how Shirley can be the most ruthless and formidable member of the group if she's pushed far enough. (Though I am still working out the logistics of her getting the drop on ex-cop Buzz.)
I liked the running gag of Annie's brother being her polar opposite (gigantic, unkempt and taciturn), and Brie Larson remains delightful as Rachel, where you can understand why she would be with Abed, even as she also sells you on her understandable concern with the guy. Not a bad episode, but one that ultimately felt more muddled than it could have been.
And yet… Dean Pelton's rap.
What did everybody else think?
Just when I thought I couldn’t love Vince Gilligan more.
Dean Pelton’s rap made me cry with laughter. I don’t think the rest of the episode really worked. They needed to go all in on one of the concepts. Splitting them did both stories a disservice. Some parts of the VCR game and the tag made me laugh. Regardless, Dean Pelton’s rap made it all worthwhile. Amazing.
Dean’s rap was solid gold. As it was happening I could feel myself wondering how far he’d take it…and he kept going! If Rash submits something for Emmy, this should be it. Also, the tag was fantastic.
Go back and watch Brita right after the Dean runs out. She had her face away from the camera, and it’s apparent that she was doing everything humanly possible not to completely lose it, because there’s a shot where she briefly turns to the camera before the credits roll and you can tell that it’s the most pained expression of “keep it together” imaginable. Pure gold.
DUNGEON MASTER SPENCER!!!!!!1!!!!1!!!!1!!
That was very cool! What an amazing journey he is having through the entertainment world.
Wait! That was Spencer!?!?
I’m expecting Jeff to appear before the end of the season now.
I was surprised at the extent of his role. I assumed it would be a couple seconds of him in the background, and I wondered if he had been in an episode earlier in the year and I just missed it.
For those who don’t know, Spencer Crittenden played Annie’s brother. A couple year’s ago, he showed up at a Harmontown show when Dan decided he wanted to play Dungeons and Dragons. He asked for a dungeon master, Spencer raised his hand. And now, at the end of every show, they play Dungeons and Dragons. He joined Harmon on his bus tour around the US after Harmon was fired from the show. He used to work at an Apple store, now he is Harmon’s assistant.
I thought Spencer’s role would be over when he came out of the bathroom but he actually got a significant chunk of the show. I wonder if he’s a member of SAG now? I’m behind on Harmontown, has his appearance on the show come up at all?
He certainly got more to do than Kumail a few weeks back.
How did I not recognize his voice!?
He was also in the Old Timey Photo Club with Chang. I was shocked at how much he got to do, and was certainly one of the better parts. He threw in something like an “I dunno man,” and I knew that’s who it was.
I mean, I *knew* who it was already, but that was when Spencer got to do Spencer things.
The opening rap was brilliant.
What was that music from? The stuff playing during the textbook stuff? I think it was from a movie.
It’s from Sneakers.
Thank you! That was bugging me and I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have gotten there.
I really loved that darkly random tag at the end!
A laughed even harder at the tag then I did the deans rap at the start, the “You’r the Luke Skywalker of the new star wars” line made me shriek with laughter.
No mention of the Gina Gershon cameo? It was like the cherry on top the awesome sundae that was this episode of Community.
To be honest, I got a real season 4 vibe from this episode.
I liked this episode, but I had this exact thought as well.
I’m pretty sure the best part of this episode was the “Sneakers” soundtrack playing during the textbook storyline.
There’s hilarity and there’s Deans’s rap. I died laughing. This is my ghost posting this.
This style of Shirley only works in small doses. After last week, I just found myself not enjoying the character by the end of this episode. I know Yvette Nicole Brown can play hardass, but this specific character is better served keeping that attitude on the sidelines and only coming out in short quips when she is maligned.
Hmm, I’m the exact opposite. As much as I love Donald Glover, his absence has given Shirley more to do. I really love the dynamic between Jeff and Shirley since their foosball story.
who was the person who said 20 bucks for the entire set of books? turn to page 105
That was songwriter Paul Williams. He just won a Grammy with Daft Punk for “Get Lucky.”
Also the piano player in the “El Sleezo” bar in “The Muppet Movie”. Oh yeah, he wrote a lot of the songs for the movie too.
Also, Virgil in “Battle For The Planet of the Apes.”
Not only did the man write “Rainbow Connection,” he played Little Enos in Smokey and the Bandit.
Let’s not forget Paul Williams in the AWESOME(ly bad?) movie, Phantom of the Paradise.
So nobody’s seen Smokey and the Bandit? Cause he’s in that too.
could someone tell me who it was that only offered 20 bucks for the books… cannot place him
That was songwriter Paul Williams
That was Paul Williams
Between the VERY Harmon Country’esc Dean rap and the Spencer acting credit, I feel like Harmontownians will LOVE this episode and everyone else will just meh
I listen to harmontown, and the Dean rapping was amazing imo (but you don’t have to listen harmontown to see that), but I still thought the episode was mweh.
It’s like ‘Community’ and ‘Justified’ are having a contest to see who can have the most guest stars this season.
Community is winning just for not wasting talent the way Justified has.
Abed and Annie’s brother were different in some ways, but it seemed as if we were supposed to find them very similar in others — as evidenced by the scene in which they both practiced smiling, unconvincingly. In fact, between this show, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Parenthood,” it seems as if Thursday night has become the main time for TV to explore various aspects of Asperger’s syndrome.
Interesting behind-the-scenes for this ep. Bit of background on the Dean Rap. Plus – Gillian totally Brittas the pronunciation of the word “cache”!
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Love this episode if only for Annie telling Abed, “I ain’t livion’ with your month-long girlfriend, brah.”
It was nice to have the Dean back to his old Dean self rather than the entirely different knowing asshole he was written as in his first five appearances, but beyond that the episode was a real clunker. The Simple Plan montage was underserved, dull, and not funny, and comes on the back of several consecutive meta episodes, the most recent of which also leaned on a “don’t f*** with Shirley” arc. The roommate battle was a little better done, and culminated in a sweet moment for Abed, but they really didn’t establish a clear personality for the brother so as to make his blunted affect funny, and had the disadvantage of being something at least semi-original that nonetheless felt like an 80s sitcom trope rehash, only it was unintentional and Abed wasn’t commenting on it.
Easily one of the worst episodes of the series.
Pretty mediocre episode, but the dean rap was indeed awesome. Other than that, I didn’t really dig it.
I loved the Dean’s rap and the VCR game, but the Jeff/Shirley story didn’t really go anywhere. Still, an improvement over last week’s for me.
I dunno, the Dean’s rap was definitely funny, but it doesn’t come close to my own personal top-10 list for him, just because he’s done so many funny things. On the whole, after what I thought was possibly the best episode of the season last week, this one was a tad bit of a letdown. It was a perfectly fine episode, and making Vince Gilligan the VCR game guy and having a Gina Gershon cameo were fantastic, but I didn’t laugh as much as I have during other Community episodes this season and the plot struck me as only OK. But, then again, I’m a devotee of the big concept episodes, and I know not everyone is.
I don’t think I like Community anymore.
And with that, I announce my retirement from the internet.
I wonder why Gina Gershon was uncredited?
This was an odd episode. Probably my least favorite of the otherwise strong season.
I thought Abed’s apology, with the fake rain and ‘stuntman’, was the funniest part of the episode.
Does anyone know if there was a joke on the blackboard/whiteboard in the opening scene? I saw something like ’14 is not a number’ and a reference to magnitude.
Nobody’s going to mention Abed’s line about “wait politely until he eats me in my sleep” or something along those lines. That got me to audibly cackle.
This is the version of Abed I find funny and enjoy watching. I understand it’s a tricky character to write but it feels like they’ve been having a harder time getting it right lately. I don’t find over the top Nicolas Cage impersonation even remotely amusing, but a fascination with a VHS game? Sign me up.
The only thing that took me out of the story was Shirley’s turn as a criminal mastermind. Didn’t buy it. Maybe it needed more build up?
In the end though, this was worth watching for Vince Gilligan alone. And man, that tag at the end…
Pretty middling episode … but Vince Gilligan made it worth it. Don’t miss the tag.
Surprised Alan didn’t make any “Breaking Bad” connection given Gilligan’s cameo and, of course, Jonathan Banks. The textbook caper felt very much like it could have involved Walt and Jesse as much as any other “criminals turning on each other” film/story.
No mention of the Gary Oldman homage with Britta’s “EVERYBODY!” line?
I was about to say that. It was kinda fun as a repetition, because I cried laughing when Annie did that in a previous episode. Are we to expect more “EVERYTHIIIING”s from the other characters?
It’s Monday and I’m STILL laughing out loud when I think of Dean Pelton’s rap!
A couple of things that could have fixed this episode:
1) Hiring an actor who could actually act for the part of Annie’s brother. This guy just wasn’t funny, not even in a robotic way (although they were clearly going for some kind of Abed imitation), and he completely sucked out all gravitas from what should have been an emotional scene addressing Troy’s absence.
2) Ending the episode with someone moving into Annie and Abed’s apartment (my pick’s Britta).
3) Moving the episode to earlier in the schedule so that we could have some Annie, Abed, and Britta apartment shenanigans story lines.
Overall, this episode felt like they filmed a rejected script for season 4, with every character reduced to their basic types. In fact, if I’d seen this episode without context, I’d have guessed it was a season 4 episode, at least until I got to Act III, with Abed’s sweet and completely appropriate method of apology, and the tag, which could only have come out of Harmon’s twisted mind.