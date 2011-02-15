Review: ‘Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior’ offers more of the same, plus Forest Whitaker

I don’t have many kind things to say about the new “Criminal Minds” spin-off, “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” which debuts tomorrow night at 10 on CBS, so let me say one good thing up front.
In the first episode of the show, the team of FBI agents headed by Forest Whitaker’s Sam Cooper gets called in to deal with the abduction of a little white girl in a Cleveland suburb. As they’re making their initial canvass, Agent Beth Griffith (Janeane Garofalo) is approached by a black woman from the inner city who complains that her own daughter went missing a week earlier, and she didn’t receive any kind of huge police/FBI/media dragnet like this girl has.
That the show is in any way willing to touch on the disparity – both in real life and in fictional crime shows like this – in attention between crimes against white and black children is laudable, even if the way the matter is dealt with winds up being fairly trite and easy. (Hint: the black mother’s arrival is less a piece of social commentary than a plot point.) So that’s something.
As for the rest of “Suspect Behavior” – the most redundant spin-off title since “NCIS” (which, remember, was launched out of “JAG”) originally called itself “Navy NCIS” – it suffers from all the things that have kept me from having much use for the parent show all these years.
It’s at this point I note that “Criminal Mind” has many millions of fans who don’t have the problems with it that I do. To them, I will only say that “Suspect Behavior” is basically the same show, but other than Whitaker, it’s a much less interesting cast and collection of characters, with Garofalo particularly bad. (The line between “Janeane Garofalo playing a serious role” and “Janeane Garofalo parodying a serious role on ‘The Ben Stiller Show'” is so narrow as to be invisible.) You don’t need to read any further if you don’t want to.
There are plenty of procedural crime shows on network TV that I don’t have much interest in, but I don’t actively dislike most of them; they’re just not my cup of tea. “Criminal Minds,” though, bothers me, because it feels like it’s wallowing in human suffering in a way that most of those other shows don’t – and that includes “Law & Order: SVU,” whose stories usually take place after the horrible crime has been committed.
I watch an episode of the spin-off that features scene after scene of kidnapped little girls crying and pleading to go home, or an episode of the original in which a pair of alcoholic thrill-killers slaughter the occupants of one mini-mart after another, and it feels like the show takes way too much pleasure in showing you this imagery. The stuff where the FBI team sits around and tries to psychoanalyze the bad guy from afar is there to lend things an air of legitimacy, but it’s a cover. The crying and the begging and the people getting their eyeballs scooped out is what the show is mainly interested in – and since it’s been a successful enough formula to merit a spin-off, why wouldn’t it be?
There are ways to approach this subject matter that can feel smart and only somewhat exploitive – see “Silence of the Lambs,” or William Petersen in the first Hannibal Lecter movie, “Manhunter” – but it’s too easy to just groove on the spectacle of the serial killer genre, and whenever I’ve watched either “Criminal Minds” show, they’ve consistently done just that.
There are spin-offs that occasionally go deeper than the original, or do things in a different enough way to be interesting as their own thing. (I was usually fonder of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” in its early days than the concurrent seasons of the mothership, for instance.) But the CBS approach with “CSI,” “NCIS” and now “Criminal Minds” is very much an assembly-line one: if you liked the original, here’s more of the same. And the converse, at least in my case, is that I’m as likely to come back to “Suspect Behavior” as I am to return to the parent show at 9.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
oh no! but will they solve the case at the end of the episode?
just kidding… its CBS… of course they will…
Garofalo was on the Comedy Death Ray podcast late last year with Andy Dick and didn’t seem to have great things to say about this show. Sounds like she’s super motivated to make a go of it…
I’m not watching this and I’m done with the original the second Paget Brewster leaves. Whatever respect I had for the show and CBS is gone after the way they treated their actresses.
At least Paget can go back to comedy now.
What’d CBS do to her?
They decided to fire 2/3 of their female cast for no good reason and have been jerking her around ever since.
Why is an academy award winner in a spin-off of a crime procedural?
The same reason most of the actors from The Wire have been on pretty uniformly terrible projects since. You can’t feed yourself or your family on past glories.
But those are television actors having trouble finding roles after a great television show which I think is common. How many times has an Oscar winner gone from making movies to making procedural television after his or her Oscar win. Can you name me another Oscar winner who has done the same? Movie stardom is on a whole other level than television stardom (television shows are not given the largest hall in comic con just because it is believed no television show can fill the room even a show like Lost.)
Let’s see… Linda Hunt, Glenn Close, William Hurt, Dianne Wiest, Anna Paquin, Whoopi Goldberg, Geena Davis
Geena Davis won an Oscar? Wow.
Tausif, as Rob pointed out it’s not really that uncommon.
Thanks for finally putting in to words what bothers me so much about Criminal Minds, it’s torture/misery porn for the network crowd. I wonder if the writers of this show believe they’re subverting these tropes rather than just trading in them?
Heh, sorry I didn’t see your comment when I wrote my very similar comment below. To my credit, I changed the order of torture and misery!
Reply to comment…
Hah, great minds think alike I guess.
And if they want to be realistic about these horrible crimes, they should end most episodes by having the crimes remain unsolved, as in real life. I suspect if that happened, people would be far less interested in watching torture porn knowing that there is no ‘justice’ served in that end.
Right, or at least stretch the investigation over a few episodes. That would also give them some time to establish some kind of local flavor in the town of the week, the lack of a sense of place is another thing that’s always bothered me. Just because you’re forced to make LA look like whatever town they’re in doesn’t mean we have to know that.
NIC919, yes, movies & tv shows should never have a conclusion at the end. They should all just leave you hanging. Please. It’s a freaking tv show man.
This is exactly why I can’t stand Criminal Minds, and many other shows of this ilk. It’s borderline misery/torture porn. I’d rather watch a more fun take on a crime procedural, like Castle.
This gritty, realistic show makes The Wire look as silly as Lamb Chop’s Play-Along. Whitaker is a much better leading man than West too.
I assume this comment is tongue in cheek – although, much as I loved McNulty, I do have more admiration for Whitaker as an actor – but one thing about these shows that does sort of bug me is that according to FBI estimates, I believe, the number of active serial killers at a given time in the entire US is somewhere between 25 and 50. Which puts you in the position of, as David Simon pointed out, there being more murders per year on the (at the time) three NY-based _Law & Order_ shows than actually occurred in Manhattan.
TMOC, Have you even watched the show or are you just trolling?
Some time ago, I watched a group of Criminal Minds episodes. I thought I had found a procedural that interested me. I found that I abhor the show that I momentarily enjoyed. Every individual is in pain (including the cast), torture ensues, someone winds up dead or in jail. Oh, I wonder if the spin-off includes the quotes like the main show? Redundancy at its’ finest.
I like Whitaker but it will not draw me to the trough.
I also like Paget Brewster-she needs to utilized in a better vehichle regardless so I hope she finds something she likes and shines in in the future.
Alan, as I’m sure you’ve seen, L&O: CI had a two part episode where the black mother questioned why her child did not garnish the same attention as the missing caucasion girl. That particular two part did not readily address the question and needless to say, I was disappointed.
It begets a larger question in my mind.
Since you aparantly need it spelled out, I’ll try my best.
No one cares about ugly people.
Ugly white people get looked over as well, before some ignorant, racist, tool chimes in. this is why the real life serial killer victims are often over looked for so long.
This was also the plot on an episode of Without a Trace. Recycling is good for the planet, not so much for TV shows…
Chris-The question was why do black people get ignored not ugly people-not all black people are ugly.
But yeah, if you don’t have a super cute/pretty picture to show, no one is going to care about you. Unless all victims are pretty, white & female.
That “Criminal Minds” remains on the air only makes me think the worst about the network it airs on and the country it airs in. At first that show was so ineptly executed (the large cast had so little to do that every sentence got broken up into multiple parts so they could share it) and self-serious that it was at least laughable. But as it worked its basic stumbles out to some level of sad competency it proved to be just a heinous, heinous pile of sociopathic misanthropy.
I recall a scene where a guy on a train grabbed a pregnant woman as hostage and shoved his gun into her belly. And I don’t even think that had anything to do with the overall plot, it was just a throwaway opportunity to shove something miserable in America’s face. I hope the first question anyone asks Les Moonves at your press tours, every single year this show continues, is, “How do you sleep at night?”
And the answer would be “on a pile of money.”
The show grosses me out, but lots of people watch it.
Agreed that the fragmentary briefings are utterly unrealistic. You’d drive the cops/volunteer posse/team of the day nuts with each sentence being spoken by a different person in a different corner of the room.
As someone who now considers himself “pot committed” to Criminal Minds, but has zero interest in expanding it, I wanted to clarify something I heard on the Firewall and Iceberg podcast about the show. It was not mentioned, and I have no idea whether it was talked about in the episode itself, but Whitaker’s character is not new. He has shown up two (possibly three, but I think it’s two) times in the past few seasons as an old friend of Aaron Hotchner who worked with him in the past, had fallen on hard times and been demoted (if I remember correctly)… so it is not as if the show came out of the blue and does not make any sense at all. It at least makes sense because Whitaker was attempting to lead/begin a specialized task force and ended up working with the main BAU team and helping them through a case that intersected with one of his own. It may have been a vehicle for the show, but the point simply is that there is a back story that links the new team to the old team. Garofalo ensured I would never watch a second of this show… can’t stand her on and especially off camera. I had to grin and bear it through 24, which I was also pot committed on after adoring Seasons 1-5.
That said, I enjoyed Criminal Minds for the first three years, not quite as “crazy,” but the cases/crimes have gotten so outlandish and disgusting that the analogies used both in the discussion and on here are certainly warranted. I simply want to see what happens to the characters and I do like the discussions between the team… the criminal depictions are a major problem, however. I loathe Hostel and all its surrogates.
Again, this comment was simply posted to reveal to any who did not know that Whitaker’s character is related directly to the original cast. I would love for him to have a true show that would interest me, but this one to me seems beneath him.
Whitaker’s character showed up in one episode with the explicit intent of establishing a spinoff. Check it on IMDB to confirm. There is, however, backstory.
The bit about “Navy NCIS” made me laugh. I remember when it first came out the producer Don Bellisario wanted it to be NCIS but CBS (perhaps rightfully so) thought that sounded too much like CSI. So the compromise that was struck was “Navy NCIS”, to (twice) drive home the point that it was about the Navy.
I am very glad that DB is no longer associated with the show as I hate what he did with JAG in later seasons but his frustration on this was somewhat amusing.
I think what’s always bothered me about Criminal Minds the most – aside from the very valid points you made – is this: if I can figure out who the bad guy is and what his motives are by the end of the teaser, why can’t the BAU team? Obviously there wouldn’t be a show if they could figure it all out in five minutes and I imagine profiling in real life is much more complicated than anything depicted on the show but…it just bothers me that it’s so easy.
I happened to catch the spin-off “pilot” last season and it was terrible. Even if I watched the original I wouldn’t watch ‘Suspect Behavior’. That’s how bad it was.
This review does a great job of pointing out why Criminal Minds is the worst of the procedurals. While most of the others are harmless, repetious paint-by-numbers, Criminal Minds is depraved repetious paint-by-numbers. I am constatly amazed that there are more Americans spending their Wednesday nights watching sadism on Criminal Minds than enjoying a laugh watching Modern Family.
What I find interesting is that none of the “tv watchdog” groups seems have an issue with this show, but have a show that dares to feature characters having sex and all hell breaks loose!
This is something I’ve never understood.
Write a comment…
So very glad to see this discussion generated by your thoughtful post, Alan. I find it so depressing that this depraved, exploitive “misery porn” doesn’t come under attack by any watchdog groups — and equally dismaying that an actor of Whitaker’s stature has become involved with it.
I immediately removed this from my DVR setting after seeing one episode with Ms Garapola……no interest in anything this ultra liberal wacco does
I’m EXTREMELY disappointed with this show especially since it has an Academy Award Winner, Forest Whitaker, as the lead character. When I heard that there would be a FBI profiler cop show starring Forest well you can imagine my excitement until I watched the first episode and was very disappointed so decided maybe it was new show jitters than watched a second episode and just as or even more disappointed. Where are the writers to back up Forest! He can be amazing so make him amazing!!!!
I like/used to like Criminal Minds but I thought Suspect Behavior was TERRIBLE. Garrafalo?? Are you serious?! She’s freaking terrible! And she’s never ever been funny. I’m pretty much done with the original too. There’s only so many serial killer cases you can watch before it just starts to feel repetitive and contrived. (Trot, I used to listen to that podcast too, until I figured out that it’s funny, then I stopped. I’m not being sarcastic either.)
I actually enjoy the original Criminal Minds, and I’ve been trying to enjoy this spin-off, but the directing and scripts are terrible. At leat I assume it’s the directing, since I know that the actors, especially Whitaker, are capable of really great things. In this though, it’s like they’re constantly told to dial it up another notch; it’s like watching overacting drama students at times…
I enjoy both Criminal Minds and Suspect Behavior. Both shows have their places, and I’m hopeful that both will have long runs (more CMSB since it’s a new show). I hope Suspect Behavior gets a chance to get fleshed out, as the personalities are interesting.
The new criminal minds show is always dark, and there are never any lights on in the station, and its always in the evening. The camera is always too close to the actors, can’t see any background. Show seems more depressing than the original Criminal Minds.