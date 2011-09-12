Review: CW’s ‘Ringer’ a disappointing return for Sarah Michelle Gellar

The new fall TV shows are starting to premiere, and if you’ve seen the promos – or, worse, if you’re like me and have seen most of the pilot episodes – you know this doesn’t seem to be an especially promising freshman class. One show that seems to have people (and by “people,” I mean “my friends and/or people I know online”) excited is the CW’s new soap opera “Ringer” (it debuts tomorrow night at 9) for one obvious reason: it stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in her first regular TV role since “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” ended eight years ago.
And I get that. Though not a lot of people ever watched “Buffy,” many of those who did felt a level of passion for it that’s not standard even for your usual list of someone’s favorite TV shows. “Buffy” was as much religious experience as it was high school monster drama, and Gellar’s performance in the title role – one where she was asked to be both grim and funny, to be vulnerable and indomitable in consecutive moments, and, most importantly of all, to make a show called “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” seem something other than ridiculous tripe – was a large part of why.
To have her back on the small screen that made her a star – and on a network made up of the remnants of the two networks that aired “Buffy” at different stages of its life – is understandably exciting for some.
But “Ringer” unfortunately doesn’t seem like a better use of her talents than any of the movies she’s starred in since “Buffy” ended.
Sure, she gets to play a pair of identical twins – one (Siobhan) allegedly good, one (Bridget) bad – and even briefly interact with herself, but the show is stiff and dull, the characters (including both twins) thin, the situations laughable – even though it isn’t trying to be campy fun.
Bridget seems to be the troubled one: a stripper, a recovering addict, and the only witness to a brutal murder by a local crimelord. Afraid for her life, she runs away to New York to look up wealthy socialite sister Siobhan.
“Your life seems perfect,” Bridget tells her, in one of many exchanges throughout the pilot that’s leaden with symbolism. (When in doubt, characters are placed in front of mirrors or other reflective surfaces.)
“Close to it,” Siobhan replies – shortly before she vanishes without a trace while on a boat outing with Bridget. Bridget then decides the only sensible way to solve all her troubles is to take Siobhan’s place – only to discover that (shocker!) Siobhan’s life wasn’t nearly as picture-perfect as it looked from the outside.
Much of what made Gellar so good on “Buffy” – and the thing that’s hamstrung her as much as it has most other alums of Joss Whedon-created shows when they’ve moved out into the wider world – was her versatility. She kicked butt, and she cried a lot, but she was also wicked with a quip and believable just as a plain old teenager who didn’t much want to be fighting robots or zombies that week. She may not have been the best at any one skill, but she was good at so many of them that the whole became greater than the sum of its parts. Here, she’s not asked to do nearly as much. Bridget looks nervous, Siobhan looks cool, and Bridget-as-Siobhan acts cool while transparently looking nervous. And neither character seems particularly interesting. (And certainly neither gets to be funny at any point, which I always felt was Gellar’s greatest strength.)
The cast also includes Ioan Grufffudd (“Fantastic Four”) as Siobhan’s distant husband, Kristoffer Polaha (“Life Unexpected”) as a member of their social circle and Nestor Carbonell (“Lost”) as the federal agent trying to find Bridget. It is, in other words, a cast full of adults on a network that traditionally has little interest in characters who are older than mid-20s. (Or else uses them only as clueless parents for the teenage characters.) “Ringer” wasn’t developed for the CW, though, but for its elder sibling CBS, which didn’t have room on its schedule – and/or recognized that, despite Gellar and company, the show’s a snooze – and sent it on down the corporate ladder. This will be an interesting proposition for the CW, which has so narrowly-defined both its programming and its audience that I’m not sure it’s even possible for a show outside the “Gossip Girl” demo to find traction. Does the average CW viewer even know that “Buffy” exists, or do they prefer their undead drama to be “Vampire Diaries”-flavored?
Then again, the one advantage of that narrowcasting is that the bar for CW success is very, very low – in other words, low enough that even if the audience is just made up of the Gen X’ers who loved “Buffy” a decade or more ago, that’ll be enough for it to work.
But barring a significant step up in quality – or at least the self-awareness to stop taking its silly plot and characters so seriously – those people will only be watching out of loyalty to a part that Gellar played a long time ago, on two different networks that no longer exist, and not because she’s presently doing work that merits that kind of devotion.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
A part of me is hoping that it fails, and quickly, so that Gellar has the opportunity to do something else that plays more to her strengths… but at the same time, she’s been off TV for so long, and her movie history has been of such a nature that I worry that a quickly-failed show might be the death of her career.
Kindof a bummer. Not that I was ever going to be interested in this, but as a Buffy fan, I would’ve liked for SMG to find success in a new show. With what looks to be all the crap coming out this season, I wish a network would just re-run Buffy with a great marketing campaign to expose it to a new audience (not that it would work). Having just re-watched it, it still holds up and is so much better than True Blood, Twilight and Vampire Diaries. I wish a new generation could experience it.
I feel like I’m consistently meeting new Buffy fans, exposed to it either through reruns, Netflix instant, or the persistent badgering of older fans foisting their DVD sets onto their unsuspecting friends (not that I’ve ever done that last one myself… though at this rate I’m going to have to repurchase the sets with how scratched they’ve become). With how accessible older TV shows have become, anything with that passionate a fan base won’t disappear into the ether all that quickly.
Same can be said for any of the “greats” of the past 15 years… sure, they might fade into obscurity eventually, but I imagine shows like Buffy and The Wire and The Sopranos will be picking up new viewers for at least a couple more decades.
This is true. I remember when Buffy was on the air, but I watched all of 15 minutes of it. A couple years ago I found it on Hulu and plowed through seven seasons in the space of about two months.
“Much of what made Gellar so good on “Buffy” – and the thing that’s hamstrung her as much as it has most other alums of Joss Whedon-created shows when they’ve moved out into the wider world – was her versatility.”
I would love to hear more about this. I don’t immediately understand why versatility would be a liability, and as a fan of Joss Whedon, one of the things I love most about his shows is that they don’t fit neatly into a single genre. They’re funny and heartbreaking and scary and wonderful — and he always finds such amazing actors, I’m dumbfounded when they don’t become huge stars. Maybe you could file this away as a possible blog post topic after the craziness of the beginning of the new TV season dies down?
As for “Ringer” — I’ve always been a bigger fan of Whedon than of SMG, so while I plan to watch the “Ringer” premiere, if it’s as bad as critics seem to be saying, I feel no loyalty or responsibility to continue watching it past the premiere. (Unlike, say, “Dollhouse,” which I stuck with out of loyalty to Whedon — and I don’t regret that at all; it may not have been as good as his other shows, but it definitely improved and eventually became better and more rewarding than most shows on TV.) While SMG is a wonderful actress and did a great job with the role of a lifetime in “Buffy,” it’s the show I adored, not SMG. I wonder if other “Buffy” fans feel the same way. I think that viewers give less credit to the stars of a show than they used to and more to the showrunner — look at JJ Abrams, David Chase, Shawn Ryan, Steven Moffat, etc.; aren’t they more visible than showrunners of twenty years ago? I wonder if the network is counting on an affection for/loyalty to SMG that would be more typical in the 80s and 90s than today.
It’s like I said in the review: Gellar is good at a lot of things, but maybe not great at anything, so she’s going to seem a lot more impressive in a role that allows her to show a lot of colors than something much more narrowly-defined like this.
Thanks for the response. I was reading the line in the review (“She may not have been the best at any one skill, but she was good at so many of them that the whole became greater than the sum of its parts. Here, she’s not asked to do nearly as much.”) as more of a criticism of the part(s) in “Ringer” than of SMG — your comment that she’s “maybe not great at anything” makes more sense.
Although I’m not sure I agree. Maybe her versatility (or the genre-switching on “Buffy”) is so unusual that it became what she’s known for, whereas if she’d starred in a more ordinary, single-genre show her abilities in that genre would be more obvious. Either way, it’s an interesting thought — that being good at many things could actually work against you.
I think she never got credit for how good she could be at the comedic aspects of Buffy; broad stuff like the Buffybot, witty moments “If I were Abbott and Costello this would be fairly traumatic,” tongue-in-cheek (her reaction shot when Xander walks in on her and Angel in the Zeppo). It doesn’t seem like she finds roles that play to that strength. She does alright with serious stuff, but if she’s not allowed to lighten things up occasionally she becomes positively dour (witness the last season of Buffy).
I wish her quiz kids show had worked out; that sounded more like something I’d like to see her in.
I too was surprised by Alan’s anti-versatility comment. I don’t see how versatility can ever be bad. It would be more straight forward to just say that she’s lacking depth in one or more areas, if indeed that’s the case.
Even stranger to me is a broader assertion that Whedon alumni do poorly after leaving his shows. Right now we have David Boreanaz, Nathan Filion, SMG, Alyson Hannigan, Morena Baccarin all currently or recently in major roles. In an industry where TV stars often have very short shelf lives, that’s got to be a well above average success rate, no?
As a huge Buffy fan, I will check it out, but ditch it quickly if it sucks (as is likely). I mean, I didn’t see the Scooby Doo movies either.
But maybe it’s better if Ringer fails, then that brings us closer to an inevitable Buffy refresh with SMG back in the role! ;)
Have you only seen the pilot, Alan? Personally, I’m expecting a half-hearted pilot (due in part to trying to shake off and embrace the CBS “feel” at the same time) and then a stronger ongoing series written with a more open-minded CW sensibility.
Pilot only. (I try to mention if I’ve seen more than one episode.) That said, while I don’t think it’s impossible the show improves now that it’s on a different network, boy was there so little in the pilot to suggest it will ever be interesting to me. As I discussed in the A Few Thoughts on Fall TV post earlier today, there are a lot of pilots this season that seem like the series itself could go a bunch of ways; this didn’t seem like one of those.
considering that I still hate the navigation at hitfix (and not following you on Twitter, I miss a batch of reviews that slip off the RSS feed too fast) I am happy that you have the sidebar list of shows :-) And also that you reminded me about Maria Bello. I haven’t been paying much attention to fall TV (very odd) cause I’ve been back rewatching and rereading Mad Men (S1 – 3, I’m on 4 now, and yes, The Suitcase is really very good!) And PS probably is not my kind of show – but Maria did a series with Scott years ago (right before she played pretty much the same character, just not a spy, on ER) and so, I have to.
A friend on Facebook just asked if I was watching Pan Am as she’d read your review. Of course I am – now I have to find the darned review.
At the very least, Kate Plus 8 finally left our TVs tonight. So I watched it for almost the first time in two year. Stunning how much the kids had grown up. Still glad to see it go. I only wish Men of a Certain Age could have been saved.
and maybe it’s just my browser, but this box doesn’t empty after the post goes thru. I apologize in advance if I forget this
Same here!
and somehow I seem to have posted all my comments to the wrong review. Sigh
I’ve somehow seen the commercial for this more than just about any other ad in the last few weeks, and is it just me or do they say the name “Siobhan” about once every three seconds in it? I love the way the name looks but how it sounds is ridiculous, especially in that volume.
I’m going to give it the usual 4 episode trial before I decide. I seldom trust the pilot. Just my rule of thumb.
Whenever I read the premise for this show, I think, isn’t that on already? ABC Family’s “The Lying Game.” Twin sisters? Check. One well off, one struggling? Check. One on run from the law, who poses as the other sister, who disappears? Check, check, and check.
(Of course it doesn’t have Nestor Carbonell, but there is Adrian Pasdar, who I’ve missed since I gave up on “Heroes” during season 2.)
Couldn’t they add in some vampires? Kids these days LOVE vampires!!
Alan I think you are putting too much on the pilot. Many of the elements that you list as SMG’s strengths could appear in future episodes (minus the zombies/supernatural). For me I liked SMG’s dramatic chops.
SMG on Buffy was also known to take on many different roles. She played Faith, Buffybot and The First and did them all very well. This is the talent that the people of Ringer are asking her to bring out and for that I believe the show has promise.
On whether the show will find an audience I think a lot of the points you make are valid. However, I also think that the same people who watch Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and Nikita (all of whose numbers are composed of small vocal fanbases) who populate the internet would also be interested The Ringer.
With the CW I think the ratings game is more of a marathon than a sprint. One Tree Hill refuses to die. Supernatural was renewed even after the shows creator said that he had finished telling the story he had wanted to tell. So I tend to think for the CW it is a marathon.
Hmmmh. I’m surprised by this review because all the other ones I have seen for Ringer have been very positive. The previews look great to me but I have a huge crush on Buffy, er, I mean SMG. I’ll check it out tonight.
Gellar’s acting skills have never been above daytime soap standard, even when she was on Buffy (the writing and direction helped her enormously), so it’s not surprising she’s less than stellar in Ringer. The production values on this show are very daytime soap as well.
If Ringer makes a slight jump in quality through this season and juuuust makes a second season pick-up….how long do you think it will be before they announce an old “Buffy” producer will be taking over?
Obviously this dude has no idea what he’s talking about, it seems he was just eating nachos when he watched the pilot and missed everything
Personally, I was disappointed with the first 30 mins or so of the pilot. But the last 20 mins left me wanting to know what happened next. I almost felt like I was watching two different shows. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
Excellent review. I’m a fan of Buffy, and loved this review.
If they only gave made Bridget more humourous, with some witty lines, and Siobhan more flirty, the show would be dramatically more entertaining. As you pointed out, Sarah is great with humour and she was fantastic as the intelligent, sexual school girl in “Cruel Intentions”. Why must her part be so dull? If they manage to scrape a second season, I really hope the writers start working their asses off. This show had so much potential.
If they only gave made Bridget more humourous, with some witty lines, and Siobhan more flirty, the show would be dramatically more entertaining. As you pointed out, Sarah is great with humour and she was fantastic as the intelligent, sexual school girl in “Cruel Intentions”. Why must her part be so dull? If they manage to scrape a second season, I really hope the writers start working their asses off. This show had so much potential..