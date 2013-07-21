Review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘Scar Tissue’

A quick review of tonight’s “Dexter” coming up just as soon as I’m majoring in beautiful…
This is the last of the four episodes I saw in advance of the season, and the last that I can write about before I dive into the teeth of Comic-Con and press tour, so it may be a while before I weigh in on another episode (or even see another one). Before I take that time-out, though, a few specific thoughts on this one:
1)Everything to do with Quinn somehow having a chance at a promotion continues to defy both logic and dramatic interest, but I’m glad to see Masuka getting one more subplot of his own before the end. Not only does it bring in Dora Madison Burge (Becky from “Friday Night Lights) as his sperm-donated daughter, but Vince has generally been the show’s most successful supporting character because the writers know to mainly use him for comic relief. There may be a sweet moment or two in here, but for the most part, I suspect this is going to be Misadventures in Parenting, and I look forward to C.S. Lee getting his moment.
2)The Brain Surgeon comes on camera, but eludes Dexter. His main goal, though, seems to be to put Dexter and Dr. Vogel together, and to further advance the idea first suggested last week that Dexter didn’t necessarily have to become a serial killer and was pushed into becoming one by a shrink with a theory she wanted to test. We’ll see how this plays out down the road, but if it’s just an excuse to let Dexter off the hook for his crimes, then blech.
3)Deb drives Dexter into a lake, nearly drowning herself in the process. While our man is obviously going to survive this particular cliffhanger – the show won’t spend three-fourths of its final season on Quinn’s promotion and Masuka’s daughter – this illustrates just how deep the schism has grown between sister and brother, even if she decides to swim after him in the hour’s closing moments. And you just know that Vogel is going to use this to drive the wedge deeper and deeper between them.
What did everybody else think? And how are you feeling about the final season a month into it?
I could sense an impending doom when Deb first smiled at Dex, but the abrupt nature of her jerking the wheel still caught me off guard. Will be interesting to see where they go from here.
Overall, I’m enjoying the season and think they’ve done a good job following the solid 7th season.
Could have sworn I saw a shark in that lake…
How original
Why is her name Dora Madison Burge now?
I seem to remember when it was just Madison Burge.
Any idea if the actress is of Asian descent at all, at least in part? (wikipedia and imdb don’t say one way or the other) If she isn’t, that’s some pretty blatant whitewashing.
I have Amer-Asian cousins who look similar to her. I’ll leave it at that.
Her mom’s probably White… I have cousins who are half-Japanese and half-Irish, and you wouldn’t guess that they’re Asian at all.
@Yitzike:
Kristin Kreuk is a good example of this. She is half Chinese on her mother’s side and half Dutch. I didn’t know that until I read about it several years ago. Mixing genes isn’t as straight forward as mixing paint, at least if one expects people to look a certain way.
It seemed obvious to me that Deb was going to try to kill Dexter. What’s less obvious is whether she was trying to kill herself in the process. I think the talk with Quinn was almost like a “goodbye,” so that kind of foreshadowed her death. If she was trying to kill herself, was it out of anger towards Dexter and/or was it out of a feeling that she couldn’t live with the thought he was a serial killer?
I think it was pretty clear she was trying to kill both. Didn’t she say something, after Dex confirmed that Harry killed himself, about how he only got part of it right? And then jerked the wheel?
Her talk with Quinn was definitely a goodbye. At that moment, I said to myself that she was going to kill herself (or try to). Then once they were in the car together I thought she was just going to kill Dexter. But that was a complete surprise. Well-done, show!
It wasn’t obvious to me that Deb was going to kill Dexter but it was obvious that she was going to try to kill herself. I have read that people who are in a deep depression but then decide to kill themselves often perk up mood wise and seem to friends and relatives finally pulling out of their depression.
So anyone who knows a friend or relative that has been very down lately and then suddenly is very sunny I’d watch out. It is not certain they are thinking suicide of course but it is a warning sign.
Anyway she wanted to kill Dexter because she couldn’t live with what he is but also she loved him and can’t live without him, so they die together. That next to last part was why when she was rescued and he wasn’t she went back for him. She can’t live without him and also I don’t think she could stand to know she killed her brother.
Yates is not the brain surgeon. He did not recognize Dexter at his house.
Agreed. The “His” and “Hers” boxes from previous episodes gave that away. I’m still wondering if Vogel is the killer.
Vogel seems to react with genuine horror during the scene in an earlier episode where she receives the his and hers boxes, so that would indicate to me that she’s not the killer. That could be misdirection on the part of the show creators to throw us off Vogel’s scent, but I doubt it. It’s more likely that the brain surgeon is someone else we haven’t seen yet.
Where’s Strahovski?
I was just thinking that, she’s still a major wild card that could throw a wrench into the rest of the series. I hope she’s an actual player, and not just something lame like having her in a dream or a flashback.
I have a sneaking suspicion that woman Dexter found in his apartment along with Jamie is a stalking horse for Strahovski.
I’d have to say I’m digging this season so far, although I’d rather we skip the predictable shit with Quinn (he’ll fuck up as a sargeant because of his feelings for Deb somehow, and Jamie will dump him). This Masuka subplot looks funny! I loved where they were both doing the creepy laugh :D
Anyway as for the main story, it’s got a lot of potential and I like what they’ve done with it so far. Although, as much as I like Dexter, it’s not a show I would ever describe as unpredictable. So many parts of it, this season included, are easy to predict. I just hope the writers treat the final outcome of the series with the respect it deserves.
Dex has to put Deb on the table now. I know they won’t do it, but still, logically there is now no he should let her live.
I vote for Vogel on the table. Once Dex realizes that there’s the possibility that he was nothing more than a kid with a dark streak that was turned into a perfect sociopath by Dr. Vogel, time for the cellophane.
He then either kills himself or gives up killing, or kills himself after failing to give up killing.
It is not about logic it is about emotions. Despite this it is very unlikely that he will kill Deb. He loves her in his own way and he knows he is responsible for her state of mind. He will keep her at arm’s length I suspect.
I suspect that is exactly what Vogel wants; Dexter to kill Deb, and I think it was her who put Deb in a state of mind to commit suicide. Dexter unwittedly aided that by giving her that video of her heroically saving that father’s life in the line of duty by killing one of the robbers. It reminded her of what she lost (although I also remember Deb saying at the time that she felt nothing for killing one of the robbers. That was one of the things that put the idea in my head that Deb could become a serial killer herself).
There are dozens of dangerous bridges to fly a car off of around Miami and DEFINITELY die. That wasn’t one of them. Course, we know the show is shot in L.A. and that’s the best they can do, but when I see Pacific Ocean fog over the beach and Playa Del Rey townhouses, it really takes me out of the environment.
But Charlotte Rampling has definitely classed this season up above the last two, and the writing is improved, so I’m hopeful for a smart end game.
Not to mention Miceli’s (was that this episode?) on Hollywood Blvd being where Dex takes Deb to show her that guy she saved…
Deb saw that her father couldn’t live with what he created in Dexter. Deb didn’t want to live with her involvement with Dexter. Clearly, what will not go away, is that she realizes that he brother, who she deeply loved, as we know, is a monster.
The season got off to a solid start. Last night’s episode was average. The angles they’re covering with secondary characters seem forced. The storyline with Dexter and Deb is growing tiring. All of this seems like a set up for a twisty, shocking last scene that is supposed to have us talking for days. Not buying it right now.
That`s how I saw that scene too. While I enjoyed watching it, it felt very out of the blue and aiming for a shocker twist to keep people talking. But it was tacked on at the end and had more of a cheap thrills vibe to it. The writers seem eager to try to recapture the`shock value of the last scene of season 4 in other scenes but failing, eg the Travis/Gellar twist.
Did anyone else notice all the flowers Dr. Vogel has on her patio? You couldn’t really see them in this episode, but they were pretty prominent in the background of episode 2, when Dexter first visited her place. This might be a crazy out-of-nowhere guess, but my theory is that Hannah was one of Dr. Vogel’s subjects (it would make sense that she would have recieved some sort of psychiatric evaluation in between being arrested and making the deal to testify against Wayne), and that she sent her those flowers as a gift. I mean, why keep her alive at the end of the penultimate season if they weren’t planning on bringing her back? Hannah’s exit wasn’t like Lumen’s, it seemed more like a cliffhanger for the story than an ending. I’m thinking we’ll see Hannah McKay again real soon.
I didn`t notice the flowers but that is very interesting. Sounds like a plausible theory. I agree Hannah`s exit seemed less permanent than Lumen`s and looks like the writers have left it open for her to come back.
This season lacks the anything can happen feeling that shows like the shield and sopranos created in their final season. Deb going back for dex wad a total copout. It means their inevitable rift will just be a brief arc and won’t cause irreparable damage
This final season is just as stinky as the previous two seasons were. Everything just feels hokey and dumb. The final scene was the worst. I didn’t fear for either of them for even a split-second. It was so stupid that there was a random fisherman that went in after Deb, but then just laid down and took a nap once he got her on shore, so she had to go back for Dexter. I mean, the guy was kinda chubby, but he was too winded to at least attempt to help the 2nd person in the car? So corny.
The only plot that feels remotely true to the character, and reminds me of the old seasons, is Masuka’s sperm donor child. If they just make it a funny side story about his misadventures in parenting, it’ll be great. If they make her some sort of killer or someone trying to steal evidence from the lab or something, I’ll hate it.
The writing for the past few seasons has been abysmal. This season’s writing has improved to “bad.”
The dialogue is clunky as all hell, with characters speaking in topic sentences and with Dexter’s inner monologues being annoyingly over-explanatory and lacking any wit of season one.
The plot is absurd, with an unnecessary retcon of Dexter’s origin that reduces Harry to the puppet of someone who is clearly a “bad guy.”
I wonder what anyone still sees in this show, aside from Michael C Hall’s performance, which is always exceptional even when he has the worst material to perform.
Man, did I write this comment under the name of “Los” and then forget about it?? This really sums up all my thoughts exactly, especially about the inner monologues. I’m pretty much hate-watching this final season. It’s so eye-rollingly bad.
Was I the only one who felt like there was a big flashing sign over the scene where Dexter tells Jamie she can use his car? Surprised it didn’t play out in this episode, but wouldn’t be surprised if we find that means trouble for Harrison and his sitter… If the “previously on” next week repeats any snippet of that tedious “take my car” exchange, we’ll know for sure.
No you are not alone. And do you remember the brain surgeon overhearing Dexter’s phone conversation with Vogel where he told her when he would be spending time with his son.-clover
I agree about the Quinn stuff, boring. I also think the psychobabble from the crazy doc (Rampling, she is great of course) and then Dexter frequently restating it over and over, gets tiresome. Ending redeemed the episode (that and the Masuka stuff).