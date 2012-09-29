Review: ‘Dexter’ season 7 is a big change, for the better

I’ll be damned. “Dexter” has sucked me back in.
I had fallen out of love with the Showtime drama a few years back, feeling that the series was too afraid to change its status quo to remain interesting. There were no stakes, no danger, and the series even moved away from earlier suggestions that we weren’t necessarily supposed to be rooting for Dexter even as he only killed the bad guys. Can’t have moral ambiguity on the network’s biggest hit, can we?
Even though “Dexter” had turned into a more macabre, extended version of a CBS crime procedural (“Criminal Minds: Bay Harbor”?), I kept watching for Michael C. Hall’s performance, for the black humor, and for the guest stars I hoped would be as well-used as John Lithgow, and not as clumsily as Jimmy Smits. I thought I had made my peace that the series was going to run in place for as long as it was profitable, but I quickly lost interest altogether in the sixth season, dropping out not long after someone (I think it was Todd Van Der Werff) suggested to me that the evil mastermind played by Edward James Olmos was a figment of Colin Hanks’ imagination, in the same way that Dexter talks to Harry. It was one of those things that hadn’t occurred to me, but once it did, it was so blindingly obvious that I didn’t have the patience to wait for the “Dexter” writers to reveal the truth late in the season. I bailed, realized I didn’t miss the show (particularly during a season that even the most devout fans complained to me about), and assumed I was done.(*)
(*) To answer a question I’ve gotten on Twitter, while I’m ordinarily a serialized drama series completist – you watch it all in order, rather than jumping around between seasons – this is a case where I was totally fine coming back after having missed almost a full season, and I imagine viewers who didn’t watch the problematic fifth either will be fine. This is a rare instance where the “Previously, on ‘Dexter'” sequence should be enough.
But that sixth season ended with Deb finally witnessing one of Dexter’s kills, and the possibility of seeing the series deal with the ramifications of that – and seeing guest stars like Ray Stevenson, Jason Gedrick and, especially, Yvonne Strahovski – got me to sample the three season 7 episodes Showtime sent out for review. (The new season debuts tomorrow night at 9.)
And they’re quite good.
Much like the most recent season of “Nurse Jackie,” these early episodes demonstrate just how much potential “Dexter” was wasting by avoiding consequences or paradigm shifts. Without going into too much detail about exactly how Deb reacts to seeing Dexter with a bloody knife in his hands, or how much she learns about his activities, I’ll say that her knowledge, and the way it alters Dexter and Deb’s relationship, shakes the series out of the doldrums it’s been in for several years now. The change in the heart of the series is so interesting that I didn’t even mind whenever the action would shift to some of the lamer supporting characters (and in at least one case, a character I generally have no use for is given something compelling and non-tangential to do), nor at the more on-formula scenes involving Stevenson as a potential big bad from Ukraine. Strahovski doesn’t show up until late in the third episode, but by then I was so engaged by the Dexter/Deb story that I had nearly forgotten to expect her.
There are too many other big cable dramas on Sunday for me to write about “Dexter” regularly anymore, but I’ll be watching again, to my pleasant surprise. To borrow a line from my “Nurse Jackie” season finale review, See how much more satisfying this show can be when there are consequences?
I too was ready to walk away. Now you’ve peaked my interest.
Same here. Hated the previous two seasons…I guess I’ll give it one more shot
*Piqued…
Chanter, a huge thank you – you wouldn’t believe how many times I see ‘peaked’ as in, I wear a peaked cap, how about you? instead of ‘piqued’ – now that ‘piqued’ my spidey sense.
ds – correcting the world one misspelling at a time….
Just please tell me any notions of a Deb/Dex romance is off the table and I’ll get back on board.
This.
This is my primary concern as well. I honestly thought that that whole thing was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen a show do. Are they basically dropping that? Did they keep it and somehow make it better? Or is it still there and still horrible?
Please say no sex with Debs and Dexter. I was ready to put Dexter in the Museum of Natural History. Breaking Bad is away for awhile and Alan, you sound your into it again! I have some interest also. Thanks
I think they only had Deb realize her love for Dexter so she’ll end up going soft on him now that she’s found out his secret. Her inner conflict will be so tense this season.
Sounds like I should not tune in until episode 4 since I’m only watching this season for Yvonne Strahovski.
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI???
This review is really encouraging. Like most I have found the past couple seasons really disappointing/underwhelming. Perhaps the knowledge that they have a probable end date (next season) almost forced them to come up with some sort of end-game.
By the way, who is the showrunner for this upcoming season?
Scott Buck, who’s been a writer since season 2 (I think), and stepped into the show runner position last season.
Thanks Craig. Based on the above, it appears he has at least taken note of things that didn’t work last season.
Agree wholeheartedly. HATED last season and quit watching 2/3 of the way through. But this seasons first 3 episodes are great and sucked me right back in. LOVE Dexter again!
I definitely hate-watched the last season, but think that the ending of last year showed a lot of promise. Of course, the ending of last year was identical to the prior year and they could have just skipped the awfulness, had Deb only pulled back the curtain, but still.
Dexter had me at “tonights the night, and its going to happen again and again,has to happen”. I was hungry for something different and this was definately different. Thank you guys of Showtime!
I never thought this would be possible!
Once I started to see Dexter’s flaws, I couldn’t help stop noticing them. In addition to the stasis, it’s the weak supporting case and chinzy production values that’s kept me away. Every scene that Michael C. Hall is absent from bores me to death. I do not care about a single supporting case member. They’re all cardboard.
I will somewhat agree with one caveat, Jennifer Carpenter, has had some wonderful scenes, moments that show Deb’s vulnerabilities.
I’m a series completist also (I watched the whole run of Weeds while sticking my face with toothpicks at each absurd turn) and I had planned on viewing Dexter regardless that I didn’t enjoy the show anymore. MCH kept me coming back as he’s just that good as Dexter.
Alan’s review gives me hope that I may actually enjoy this season. Consequences it is…
My question is – is Miami on top of some kind of hellmouth? It seems to be the serial killer centre of the world. Is some mystical energy drawing serial killers to Miami? The season Big Bad character has been done to death in much better shows.
Here’s hoping Dexter returns to the greatness of the first two seasons and that they actually allow consequences to play out.
I am looking forward to the season premier….I just hope they drop that stupid story line with Deb in love with her BROTHER. It will make or break the show for me and I have been a fan since the 1st season. Come on writers..you can surely do better than that.
Had no idea I was a ‘serialized drama series completist’ – love the new title :)
Wow, what an exercise in pomposity. Sure Season 6 sucked, but you really don’t need to deign to give Dexter the time of day. The show has re-set it’s compass without your lofty condescension. My point – if all you were looking for is game changers at the end of every season, then this was never the show for you.
Thank you! I was thinking the same thing but you put it much better.
Yeah, good point. Look at Breaking Bad – probably the most disappointing season yet and for all its ‘gamechanging’ – it didn’t come off fresh or original, probably because the show’s creators, writers etc were trying too hard to make it so – and it shows, by cramming too much into only 8 episodes, BrBa wound up a mile wide and an inch deep.
Yeah, I know this is a Dex thread, but I’m into the meta sorta thing…
@JC, it’s good to know there are others who see through these windbags.
@DS, oh couldn’t agree more. You hit the bull’s eye with Breaking Bad.
The season seven premiere was awful. A completely careless Dexter makes absolutely no sense. How are we supposed to believe that he would forget about a blood slide? I was hoping they could recover from last season but if the first episode of the seventh season is an indicator, this will not happen.
THIS. Out of all the killing he has done, he never leaves even a trace of a blood drop. Why this time would he forget the slide? Maybe he was too shaken up by Deb? This really is not a good start for a show that needs to re-earn some degree of authenticity.
Living abroad i just watched episode 3 of season 7 and I am still underwhelmed. The loss of the blood slide is a joke and yes Dexter was cutting edge in 2006 but after Breaking Bad the bar has been raised so much higher..
So far this season has a LOT of promise after seasons 5 & 6 were so disappointing. This season is like the seasons of old…I have feel anticipation, holding my breath until next Sunday and the next episode. Congratulations and Welcome Back Dexter Morgan.
I just started watching with the new season and was very impressed with the storyline, characters and acting. I went to on demand and watched all of last seasons episodes and now I am hooked. The entire concept is so bizarre yet facinating and mind boggleing. I love it. After a summer of nothing to watch this was a very pleasant surprise.
Dexter suddenly being so emotionally masochistic towards Hanna did bug me at first…..but soon seeing the plot
Dexter suddenly being so emotionally masochistic towards Hanna did bug me at first…..but soon seeing the plot taking a new level comparing to 3,5,or 6, I am much intrigued about finding out how all this is gonna sum up for 7.
I know how you guys love watching Dexter’s kills…but do you really want Dexter to play that old school stuff all the time in every season?…I mean, once he gets his victims on his table, his blood slides, bludgeoning, stabbing & heavy duty bags have always been so predictable!!..If this season too, was all about his kills and getting himself out of trouble all the time, people whining about this plot are the same guys who would also ask “Whats next?…..Cant they keep from playing the same cards again and again?”
Like Dexter himself marks “Its time to move on!”, so is the show! I really appreciate the writers thinking out of the box this time…. who would have even anticipated that he would turn his animal instincts purely into a sexual behavior seconds before his knife reaches into her? Also It was really dramatic to see him destroying his blood slides! Issac Sirko’s character too, is a good catch…..making Dexter so vulnerable like never before!
In a nutshell, this season rocks!!9.8/10
Weakest writing ever. Series are ruined. If that drew you back into series, you sir have to really review your taste in moviemaking.
[SPOILERS ALERT] I watched the whole episodes in Season 7 and it is the worst season of Dexter. Frank Lundy who suddenly lost interest in solving his previous huge case and La Guerta matters were not directed in good way, looked like a crappy scenario. Aside to that I don’t fancy Deb & Dexter romance either. I’d rather watch tv serials from Europe now. French’ Engrenages – The Spiral and Dannish’ Forbrydelsen – The Killing are better.