Review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘What’s Eating Dexter Morgan?’

A quick review of tonight’s “Dexter” coming up just as soon as I eat a whole box of popsicles…
A couple of important things to note with “What’s Eating Dexter Morgan?”(*) First, Jennifer Carpenter continues to do fantastic work as Deb falls apart over LaGuerta’s murder. The moment in interrogation where she absolutely loses it once Quinn mentions Dexter was fabulous, and Carpenter and the creative team have so effectively shifted our sympathies towards Deb that I think the series could go in a very anti-Dexter direction in the final episodes and get away with it.
(*) And I bet the “Dexter” writers were watching every episode of “Hannibal” this spring getting increasingly annoyed that Bryan Fuller had swooped in and stole their cannibal cuisine thunder.
That said, what’s most interesting about watching Dr. Vogel work with Dexter is seeing how she misunderstands who Dexter is and what he’s capable of feeling based on her ancient history with him. We know much more about Dexter’s relationship with Deb than Vogel does, and a lot of these scenes seem to be pointing in the direction of her having turned him into a serial killer when he may not have fit her pure definition of a psychopath. If that’s the case (and it’s entirely possible the story will go in a different direction as we get deeper into the season), then the creative team may be letting Dexter off the hook to a degree: he didn’t have to be this way, but Vogel turned him into the Bay Harbor Butcher.
What did everybody else think of the episode?
Vogel wonders why Dexter never killed Deb when she found out about him + Vogel insists Dexter doesn’t really care about Deb + Vogel clearly cares for Dexter’s safety + Vogel insists she handle Deb = Vogel is planning on killing Deb right now (and is probably aware that Dexter indeed really loves her, because I think she’s too smart to really believe that binary interpretation about serial killers’ no-exceptions behaviours she spews).
My guess is that Vogel eventually tries to kill (or gets one of her sociopaths to do it for her) Deb, but Dexter gives his life to save her – therefore proving that he really does have a selfless love for his sister.
This gives Dexter a bit of redemption, but closes the book on his serial killing, gives his kid a somewhat normal life being raised by Deb (who will get her sh*t together to make a life for him).
Vogel = big bad who creates serial killers of former patients.
Only real question is where Deb & Dexter end up.
Glad they didn’t even try to touch Hannibal.
Oh, I guess I’m not the first who came up with the “Vogel manufacturing Killers” theory LOL!
I do think the TV shows “Hannibal” and “Dexter” have a lot in common, namely a serial killer who works with the police and kills right under their noses and gets away with it because they are in positions of standing with the LEOs to guide any investigation away from them. Of course Hannibal kills innocent people all the time while Dexter have killed innocent people but not with aforethought (usually by self defense, rage, or sloppy detective work).
However, you can call Dr. Vogel “Hannibal” if only by proxy; she doesn’t kill personally but she creates killers and the authorities haven’t figured it out.
I really love the Vogel and Dexter interaction because they move the show to a headier place. I enjoy how their conversation take a critical look at the extensional nature of the show because she is encountering a psychopath who is capable of feeling sympathy. I hope once Vogel interacts with Deb she will get more insight into Dexter and they focus on this amazing phenomenon that is occurring. Sometimes we forget that fact because we’ve been normalized to his action.
I agree, but I seriously hope the writers are not going to do what Alan mentions, which is to let Dexter off the hook for all the evil he has perpetrated. That would be extremely disappointing, but I wouldn’t put it past the writers of this show, who have pretty much defined extreme disappointment over and over.
I don’t believe that the writers are going to ‘let Dexter off the hook’, as you say. Themes of identity and responsibility are being clearly established this season, and while the recent revelations about Vogel may suggest that Dexter didn’t ‘have’ to become the killer that he is now, the fact is that he did, and Dexter himself has acknowledged it. Furthermore, while I wouldn’t characterize Vogel as having malicious intent, she’s clearly being set up as an antagonist in the sense that she’s attempting to convince Dexter that he is a prototypical psychopath devoid of empathy or irrational emotions like guilt or love. She’s arguing that he should embrace the freedom that such a state of being offers him to its fullest extent. But we the audience have clearly seen that Dexter is capable of both guilt and love. He is taking responsibility for what he is and what he’s done over the past eight seasons, and he wants to make things right, at least with regard to Deb and his son. That may not mean that he’s going to stop killing and turn himself in, but I very much doubt that Dexter will end the series believing that he’s 100% a victim and therefore holds no responsibility for what he does. Of course some people may take Vogel’s molding of Dexter and the Code as a sign that the writers believe that Dexter is blameless. But that almost certainly isn’t their actual intent.
In some other interview, the show producer said he didn’t like how people admire and sympathize with Dexter. I don’t think he’s going to allow Dexter to get off the hook. But I’d rather see an ending where Dexter, Debra, and Harrison move somewhere else and start over. The child has already lost his mother, it would be sad if he lost his father too.
@JaredK:
I agree. I don’t think he will be totally let off the hook but Dr. Vogel and Harry-let’s not let Harry off the hook either since he wanted Dexter as an avenging angel to catch the murders the Law couldn’t catch or they let “get away”. He realized his mistake at the end which is why he killed himself-do bare great responsibility since he was molded as you child first the trauma and then molded by Harry and Vogel into a directed killer. Tell me, what chance did Dexter get with that upbringing? Even leave Vogel out of it and go with what we knew before this season that it was only Harry who did this Dexter is clearly not totally responsible for how he came out so yes some dispensation has to be given to Dexter.
Harry has paid for his mistake for his part in helping Dexter to be the way he is. Maybe, just maybe Dr. Vogel will end up on Morgan’s table-that is Debra Morgan if her decent into hell is completed (and Vogel is trying to goad Dexter into killing Deb). To me that would be a fitting ending bringing those who are responsible for Dexter.
Will Dexter be caught? I do want him caught if only so Capt. LaGuerta and Sgt. Doakes are avenged, especially Doakes. I can’t stand that people will think he was a serial killer for all eternity. If it means that Dexter has to get caught to clear them then so be it.
@Spongebob:
If it is true that the show runner doesn’t like that some in the audience sympathized and admire and like Dexter then it is his own fault since that is *PERCISELY* why many if not most of us are at best ambivalent regarding Dexter killing people. If he was killing innocent people like Hannibal Lecter on “Hannibal”-even if some weren’t angels themselves like apparently the daughter of her serial killer father whom she was bait for his victims, although not totally voluntary-then it would be easy.
In contrast the show runners are definitely not asking us to like and sympathize or admire Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal”. We are definitely not asked to sympathize and like and admire Joe Carrol in “The Following and I don’t think we are asked to like sympathize, like or admire whomever the serial killer was/is in “Cult” but I think it is VERY disingenuous for the producer to say he doesn’t like that some like, sympathize and admire Dexter Morgan. He set us up for it by having him kill creeps, having us hear his inner thoughts, his troubles turmoil, his self loathing, see how he was created and molded and to see how he has destroyed the people he at least tried mightily to love (his father, wife, sister and as it beginning to, his son and now is realizing it. No, the producer can’t be at this stage not likening that we have feelings for Dexter’s plight after seven seasons of exploring his complexity. If he didn’t want us to sympathize with Dexter he should’ve kept his past of what made him secret and have him kill sorority girls and other innocent people just like Hannibal and Joe Carrol does, so I think if it is true that the producer is worried about Dexter being a hero of some sort he is being more than a little disingenuous. He wanted us to like Dexter and we do despite his evil.
Oh and by the way I don’t think the wrirters were taking a swipe or acknowledging “Hannibal” in any way by having Dexter’s latest kill be that of a cannibal. I think it is being self referential After all, I strongly suspect-I haven’t read this anywhere, it is just my speculation-that Dexter in terms of physical looks is supposed to be Jeffery Dahmer, the cannibal serial killer of the early 1990s who did keep human body parts as delicacies in his refrigerator among other things. That is why I found it ironic that Dexter was so repulsed. He to me looks like Dahmer the Cannibal from the dirty blond hair to the “Don Johnson” day old stubble.
Thanks for acknowledging Jennifer Carpenter’s amazing turn this season. She deserves an Emmy nomination at the very least. Absolutely phenomenal acting.
I don’t mind the possibility of being pushed toward more sympathy for Deb and more distaste for Dexter. We’ve been on Dexter’s side for the last 7 seasons and it feels stale. Maybe the writers know what they’re doing. It’s time to turn things upside down.
The “selfless love” point by Vogel seemed prescient. Does Dexter sacrifice himself for Deb in the end?
The show is called “dexter” not “deb”. Im hoping dexter kills her off. There is no way they can turn “dexter” into a real heel. We still root for him regardless of the stuff he’s done. That idea just seems stupid to have the audience turn on Dexter cause its the last season.
Jennifer Carpenter is brilliant. Very few things would make me happier on Thursday morning than seeing her listed among the nominations (maybe Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or Tatiana Maslany are on par).
The conversation that Vogel and Dexter had in the car about Deb’s “selfless love” definitely struck me as a very important piece of foreshadowing. While it’s clear to the viewer that Dexter truly does love Deb unconditionally, Vogel was on point when she noted that Dexter’s examples of things that he loved about Deb (e.g. having steaks and beer with her, her support for him) were primarily ‘selfish’ . Deb sacrificed everything that she believed in for Dexter, and while Dexter would do the same for her (and already did in a sense when he killed his own biological brother to protect her) he doesn’t know how to communicate that to her, either through actions or words. But he wants to, and before the end he’ll find a way.
Vogel may not kill anyone this year, but she’s clearly a primary adversary in the sense that Dexter’s victory for this season and the series would be rejecting her interpretation of his nature as a “perfect” psychopath. By the end of the season, he will find a way to show his love for Deb – whether it’s by dying to protect her, turning himself in to alleviate their shared guilt, or something else entirely. Whether they live or die, Dexter’s expression of “selfless love” for Deb will be the emotional climax for the series.
Exactly my thoughts Jared. We’ve gotten plenty of hints that Dexter isn’t your garden variety psychopath, if he is even a psychopath at all (now that it’s completely possible he was simply brainwashed).
But the only way to prove that convincingly to Vogel, to us, and to Deb would be that expression of “selfless love.”
Interested to see how the writers roll with it. I would definitely be sad to see Dexter die. He seems like a good father. No kid should grow up without their parents.
he didn’t have to be this way, but Vogel turned him into the Bay Harbor Butcher.
I already felt like this was the case when we believed that Harry was solely responsible for Dexter’s serial killer training. Dexter’s childhood fascination with blood could (should?) have been ascribed to Dexter trying to process the trauma of his mother’s murder, NOT a early warning sign that Dexter was a budding killer. As a child, Dexter trusted Harry’s judgement completely so if Harry told him he was a psychopathic killer incapable of change then Dex would believe him. If anything, the Vogel character lets Harry off the hook as we now know that Harry was manipulated into conducting a psychologically abusive experiment on his foster son, thinking he was doing what was best for Dex.
Dexter was the victim of a traumatic event followed by brainwashing as a child, but I don’t think that let’s him off the hook either. Even if he began as a victim, he’s an adult now and he is capable of change. He just resists it. He’d rather follow bad influences like Vogel, Hannah, Trinity, etc, than Debra, the one person who tried to get him to stop killing.
There were more warning signs to Dexter’s mental issues than just a fascination with blood. He had a pronounced lack of empathy. Dexter was obsessed with scenes of death and had murder fantasies involving people he knew. He also killed animals in the way serial killers often do as children. It certainly seems that they are setting up Vogel as a detrimental influence on Dexter’s life (just as Dexter himself had previously speculated that he could have been normal if Harry hadn’t trained him to be a killer), but it would be hard to argue that she took a normal boy and turned him into a psychopath.
Yeah, Dexter may not be Vogel’s “perfect” or “true” psychopath, but he is not just some kid who was corrupted into being a killer by bad psychiatric advice. If that’s how the shows ends up, I will be pissed.
Blood, shark…Dexter has jumped it, kill Deb already, she is beyond annoying, show has gone so far off the tracks, had high hopes for a good final season..not now
Man the thing that has jumped the shark is that tired, tired phrase.
Could Vogel be Dexter’s real mother?
They are setting up Vogel as a maternal figure but there isn’t much to be gained plot-wise by revealing herself as Dexter’s mother. That she created the code gives her character a larger narrative significance than any biological relationship would.
In dealing with all the heavy material this season, the witty show this once was, is no more. The best part of Dexter for me was always the fantasy element – which at times the writers have taken too far (i.e. Season 6 High School reunion scenes; kill timelines,etc.).
Dexter’s narration was always fun and we, the audience, were all his willing accomplices. That was the genius of this show. I’ll never forget in Season 1 when Masuka figures out some forensics detail inconvenient to Dexter’s “kill” agenda and Dexter tells us, “No more donuts for Masuka”.
This season, so far, the humor is very sparse and given the direction the writers have taken the story, is understandable. But I’m not enjoying this so far. Even with the great Dr. Vogel story-line, it’s hard for me to get through an episode. I wish they had used some of this material in previous seasons.
We all get that Dexter is not a typical psychopath – why is Vogel so thick about this. I think we can assume she has been following him a little closer than he knows over the years. And, it seemed likely to me as of last episode that she misdiagnosed him as a child.
So, I am hoping I start to like this stuff better by next episode. But I’m sad because I think there will possibly be “no more donuts” for me from Dexter.
I don’t think Vogel was anywhere near Dexter keeping tabs on him. That is why she is so “thick” about her discovering he is not a typical psychopath. She was off doing other things, “creating” as I suspect other serial killers.
As for the show loosing wit, I think that is by design. To me this has always been about the down hill slide of Dexter and how his “lifestyle” would lead to the destruction of all he loved. That is DARK. At first everything was witty and light and Dexter was getting rid of the bad guys but of course his life and his efforts to kill in secret starts to cross into and affect innocent people. The beginning of the slide was the framing and then killing of Sgt Doakes. Not very funny. Then Debra’s FBI boyfriend being killed; the killing of innocent people by accident and other means like Oscar Prado, the loud mouth with the boat anchor, the photographer, Dexter’s wife being killed, Debra’s killing LaGuerta and now Debra’s unraveling. In the end his life destroys everything he loves-maybe even his son. You are not going to keep wit with that down hill slope. It all starts with sweatness and light…
I’m enjoying the season so far, and this ep was especially good (can’t wait until Deb wakes up handcuffed!). I don’t like the idea of Dexter being a serial killer only because Vogel misdiagnosed him; I don’t buy that the satisfaction he gets from killing (and his demonstrated need to hunt) all came from Vogel teaching Harry to teach Dex the Code. To have Dexter NOT turn out to be a true psychopath is as dumb an idea as what Lindsay wound up doing in the books, IMO.
My gripe at this episode is the fact that the show thinks its audience is not able to understand the storytelling or something. When they were examining Lyle Sussman’s body, it was obvious that the real brain surgeon pulled the shotgun trigger as a ‘setting a suicide stage’, but the show has to tell it: “or the brain surgeon pulled the trigger post mortem”. Another example is the cannibal house. “He eats them”.
Come on, we know that. This reminded me of Alan’s review of Band of Brothers’ “Breaking Point”, where he points out that his major gripe with the episode is the fact that Lt. Speirs has to tell Lipton “Hell, it was you sergeant”, when we all know already.
I’m still enjoying the show, (although I don’t like Vogel) but I wish the writers had a more general understanding of how to convey their messages.
I don’t like excessive hand holding either, but I think both those examples can be taken as the voice-over accurately reflecting Dexter’s thoughts. As Vogel pointed out last episode, Dexter and other psycopaths get off on feeling superior to everyone else so Dexter’s statement about the staging of the suicide is a little moment of smug satisfaction at knowing something the rest of them don’t know. “He eats them.” That’s what I would be thinking before I had anything clever to add. Dexter had a rare moment of shock and outrage at something a killer did. Usually he has a certain fascination, even admiration, for the methods and quirks of other killers. It was a nice change of pace.
“The Brain Surgeon studies his victims’ brains. This guy has it marinating in some sort of…[sniff]…garlic sauce”
That line was classic Dexter. I do kind of miss the sense of urgency that I used to feel when watching the show. In season 3, Dexter came home one night and Estrada was there with a criminal locked up in the shed saying “ok let’s kill him!!” and it took me by surprise and I really wanted to know what would happen next. Lately it’s stupid stuff like Vogel showing up and totally ret-conning Harry’s code as hers, and I really just couldn’t care less.
I like that this episode has dispensed with the possibility of Vogel being the killer. By showing her alone being menaced by the killer’s maessage and gifts we know that she isn’t a part of the murders. She may be morally culpable in some way for what the Brain Surgeon is doing, but we know now that she isn’t complicit in his actions.
The issues implicit in Vogel’s handling of Dexter when he was a child remind me of a case in which a psychiatrist convinced a family to get their son gender reassignment surgery after a botched circumcision led to the loss of his penis. The doctor believed that gender identity was learned and that the boy would become a girl just by being treated and told that he was. Of course he was wrong and that boy’s life was ruined. Vogel had preconceived notions about Dexter as a boy and it seems that the man is proving they were wrong.
I read about that case, too. The most disturbing part is that the doctor didn’t wholeheartedly believe that the boy would be happy as a girl, he wanted to do the gender reassignment so that he could study him/her alongside his “normal” twin brother to see what would happen. He basically gambled with that boy’s life (and lost – the girl chose to switch back to a boy when he learned the truth in his teens, and then committed suicide in his 20’s).
YES! I heard about that case and I think even saw a documentary on it somewhere. If there is a real life case this Dexter plotline is based on it is probably this case.
It would have resonated far more, IMO, if Dexter’s relationships with Rita and Harrison had been explored more. i think in previous seasons Dexter’s relationship with Rita was far more nuanced and interesting, given how it was developed up till she died. Maybe Julie Benz is busy these days but it would have made for some gorgeous flashbacks had she made a special guest appearance. And why o why is Vogel only focussing on Deb and Dexter? It’s like Rita never existed and she initially broke down the walls Dexter had up around him.
Deb and Dexer are alive and she can see the dynamic between them. Maybe later she would bring up Rita as an exploration of if he really loved her.
Great with the Deb acting. Great with the different direction with somebody “truly” understanding Dexter (haven’t we seen that one before with crazy English girl, Lumen, Girl from “Chuck”?). Great with the other guy from BOONDOCK SAINTS getting a regular gig. I’m just bored. And boring was never something this show was. Batshit crazy? Sure. Far-fetched? Certainly. Providing us Spanish words for “my love”? Yes. I suppose Charlotte Rampling and Jenifer Carpenter are doing good work (except for Drunk-in-the-car-Deb…ACTING!), but I don’t care. Three episodes into the final season of a crazy-ass show, and the most entertained I’ve been is watching Billy from Entourage grab Deb’s ass.
I’ll give it another couple to see what’s what. Hate to invest this much time in a series to see it sputter to the end.
I do agree with most of the comments that say Jennifer Carpenter’s acting is outstanding, but (and I’ve said this before) all that humming, moaning and groaning she did in the first episode this season really got on my nerves. Is that what depressed/drugged people do? I don’t think so. Otherwise, I think her acting is good.
About the future for Dexter and Deb, I could picture a double suicide. But I think Harrison is important to this show and its ending, so what I could see happening is an ending where Deb makes it her life’s work to raise Harrison NOT to become a serial killer like Dexter (noting that they both witnessed their mothers’ bloody murders) and Dexter going off to prison. Perhaps even Vogel will go to prison as an accomplice.
The Vogel character is terrific because she is not your typical scientist. Or, maybe she is: Determined to make the results of her experiments meet her expectations; Single minded; selfish. I think she cares for Dexter, but he’s an experiment for her. She wants him to fit the mold she’s created.
You know they briefly touched on this in “Hannibal” in which Hannibal and the neurologist Dr. Sutcliffe conspired to keep the physical source of Will Graham’s mental problems, Encephalitis, from him as a sort of mutual study between them; Sutcliffe studying the slow physical deterioration of the brain and Hannibal studying the affects on Will’s mind. Sutcliffe eventually got his comeuppance.
I am not so cynical to think she is the typical scientist, but I do believe some, a tiny minority, lose the people in gathering facts and figures.
Is Vogel supposed to be a psychopath too?
She could well be. To make yet another “Hannibal” comparison, Hannibal Lector is a psychiatrist after all. Again I don’t think she kills herself although it is possible, but if the theory is true that she “makes” serial killers, she shows a disregard for human life. Another analogy is Dr. Victor Frankenstein and these could be Frankenstein like monsters she is unleashing, but at least Dr. Frankenstein realize what he wrought on the world and regretted it.
I actually suspect that Dexter wasn’t Vogel’s only “trainee”. I think Dr. Vogel has been “creating” serial killers ever since she worked with Harry to “guide” Dexter’s worse angels. I think the Killer who is leaving brain sections on Vogel’s doorstep realizes what she helped do to him and is now out for revenge.