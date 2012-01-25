Review: Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte head to the track in HBO’s ‘Luck’

One of the great things about art, if you’re good at what you do – and few in TV history have been better at it than David Milch and Michael Mann, the chief writer and director, respectively, behind HBO’s horseracing drama “Luck” – is that you can use your art to take something you care deeply about and make other people care deeply too, even if they never expected to.
I have no sentimental attachment to horseracing and could only vaguely follow many of the show’s early storylines about Pick Six line-ups and claiming races. Yet I became caught up in the world of the track, and the passions of the people who gravitate towards it, thanks to the artistry of Milch (“Deadwood,” “NYPD Blue”), Mann (“Miami Vice,” “Crime Story”) and their many gifted collaborators, including a cast headed by Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte.
“Luck” (which begins its 9-episode season Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO) is a show about a sport that has seen far, far better days. The Santa Anita racetrack where most of the action takes place is usually 3/4 empty. The people who hang around the track – trainers and vets, gamblers and owners, reporters and jockeys – all can tell that they should probably be plying their trade somewhere else, and yet there is nowhere else they would rather be.
(Some mild spoilers follow, but most of them refer to the show’s first episode, which HBO aired as a sneak preview in mid-December and will be airing again on Sunday night.)
Hoffman plays Chester “Ace” Bernstein, legendary fixer who has just emerged from a prison stretch determined to get revenge on the men who robbed him of three years of his life, but only inasmuch as his scheme doesn’t interfere with Pint of Plain, the beautiful, gentle horse he bought to race at Santa Anita.
Because Ace is on parole, he’s not legally allowed to own a horse, and we learn that he engineered an elaborate, costly ruse so that his driver/bodyguard Gus Demitriou (Dennis Farina, who was discovered by Mann for “Thief” and later fronted “Crime Story”) could buy Pint of Plain for him. And the longer “Luck” goes on, the more obvious it becomes that most of the people hanging around Santa Anita have contorted themselves in some irrational way to get there and stay there.
When a quartet of degenerate gamblers led by expert handicapper Jerry (Jason Gedrick) and his dyspeptic friend Marcus (Kevin Dunn) wins big one day, they pour their cash into subsidizing a lifestyle that barely acknowledges the world away from the track. Former Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Ronnie (played by real-life champion jockey Gary Stevens, who continues on the promise he showed as an actor in “Seabiscuit”) has turned to booze and painkillers to deal with the countless injuries and heartaches of his profession, but he can’t walk away.
Neither can Walter Smith (Nolte), an aging trainer still tortured by the death of one of his horses, and who has now poured his entire mind, body and soul into getting its son, Gettin’ Up Morning, ready to race. Nolte gets to deliver a number of riveting speeches to the horse (as we saw on “Deadwood,” Milch is fond of characters monologuing to animals, objects and/or people that can’t talk back), and he gives himself over so physically to the role that it appears on a number of occasions that Walter may keel over dead in an instant if things go poorly for his prize animal.
It’s a race involving that horse in the show’s fourth episode that brings the series together. Like a lot of HBO dramas – including the all-time great ones like “Deadwood,” “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” – “Luck” takes a few hours to establish its world, characters and rules, and there are some stumbles in the early chapters.(*) But when Gettin’ Up Morning races in front of the small crowd, “Luck” – and its love of this dirty, obsolete, addictive world – comes to life. The writing, direction, editing and acting all come together to paint a beautiful picture of why these people don’t want to leave, and why you should stay there, too.
(*) In particular, there’s another trainer, Turo Escalante, played by John Ortiz, whose paranoia and deliberately obtuse manner of speech makes some of the plot in the early episodes especially hard to decipher, even for those who might speak fluent Milch.
Television is generally known as a writers’ medium, but in this case, the magic feels at least 50/50 between words and pictures. Mann directed the pilot, and does a remarkable job of capturing both what’s alien about the horses (the close-ups of their eyes frequently make them look insane, when in fact they’re just being horses) but also what seems so human and understandable about them. (Hoffman has a romantic storyline opposite Joan Allen, but it’s clear that Ace is never more in love nor at peace than when he’s around Pint of Plain.) Later episodes were directed by an impressive lineup (Phillip Noyce, for instance, directs that pivotal fourth episode) who continue the visual template established by Mann, particularly in the race scenes. There’s at least one race per episode, and they should get repetitive after a while, particularly since most revolve around one of three horses, but Mann and company put you right into the middle of the action, and each race is hypnotic in one way or another.(**)
(**) From time to time, I’ll talk about The “Studio 60” Problem, where a show keeps telling you someone or something is incredible, when what the viewer can see suggests mediocrity at best. The races on “Luck” – the one in episode 4 in particular – do not suffer from this problem. They play with every bit the drama and energy that’s reflected on the faces of the characters watching from the stands.
Hoffman is the big name, and gives an impressively buttoned-down performance. (Ace trusts no one but Gus, and perhaps likes no one but the horse, and therefore plays it tight with the rest of the world.) But even though most of the A-list talent – also including Farina, Allen and Michael Gambon as a delightfully profane mobster – is collected in Ace’s corner of the series, that storyline feels largely separate from the rest of the action. There are different groups at the track who largely stick to themselves – the gamblers with each other, the jockeys with stammering agent Joey (Richard Kind), Escalante with patient horse doctor Jo (Jill Hennessy) – but all ultimately seem connected to one another, where Ace only becomes a part of the world when he sets his revenge campaign aside for a bit to swoon over Pint of Plain. It’s not a bad show he’s in; just a different one.
Because Hoffman and Farina are off to one side, and because Nolte’s best scenes tend to feature just Walter and Gettin’ Up Morning, the heart of the show unexpectedly belongs to Gedrick and Dunn, who are tremendous. All of the characters are in some ways avatars for Milch’s obsessions and addictions, but those two (and Ritchie Coster and Ian Hart as their more simple-minded pals) stand out as the most human, vulnerable and empathetic. Jerry deludes himself into believing that his skill at picking the ponies somehow extends to all forms of gambling, and goes on long self-destructive poker benders, while the way Marcus bends his self-loathing into a sarcastic suit of armor will be familiar to any Andy Sipowicz fan.
The show isn’t perfect, but is far closer to “Deadwood” than to Milch’s last HBO series, the impenetrable (but occasionally fascinating) “John from Cincinnati,” which mixed surfing with a complicated plot that was about (I think) angels coming to Earth to prepare us for the Second Coming. There’s an element of the divine to “Luck” as well – the horses generate their own dust clouds that, mixed with the evocative Santa Anita light, makes it look like each has his or her own halo – and a sense that for these people, the track is itself a church, a place for them to turn when the rest of the world doesn’t make sense, a place to channel their demons and try to feel whole, a place where life is still capable of wonder.
But the spiritual elements here are just subtext, and part of a vastly more coherent and cohesive narrative than anything Milch did on “John.” I think Milch knew the story he wanted to tell with “John” but didn’t know how to tell it in a way that the rest of us could see what was in his head. The world of the track is one he knows so intimately that “Luck” ran the risk of being too inside in a different way, a story by an expert accessible and interesting only to other experts. But it’s clear and engaging and moving to this novice. I may still not understand all the details after 9 hours, but when the starting gate opens and the horses take off, I see what Walter and Ace and Marcus and the rest are seeing – and with the talent assembled in front of and behind the camera, that’s more than enough.
Well the pilot HBO aired a few weeks back was boring as hell not to mention hard to understand. Feels like your affection for Milch and all involved might tilt you towards positivity, especially since you also just said some really positive things about John From Cincinati
Well, doesn’t it stand to reason that if he likes Milch’s work, he would like this as well? I don’t see how that’s a relevant criticism.
Smug much, Tim?
Nothing wrong with someone finding the Luck pilot boring/confusing. This show is going to be a tough sell for a large portion of its intended audience, and I fully expect to see complaints like Craig’s all over once it begins airing.
The best shows on television (The Wire, Breaking Bad, Mad Men etc.) require very little of the effort that a show like Luck appears to demand.
Tim Isola wins the smug of the month award for this. Congrats.
There is nothing at all wrong with someone taking a while to get into the Milch world.
Tim could have used more tact, sure, but I agree with him that using ‘boring as hell’ to describe the pilot of Luck informs us more about the viewer than the program, and I’d argue a little with Dead Souls’ point that The Wire and Mad Men require very of the effort that a show like Luck appears to demand (I think The Wire especially did, and many not putting in the effort will likewise describe it as ‘boring as hell’).
I don’t know Dax, because I’ve seen Mad Men and The Wire and Deadwood and, for me, this was on a whole different level. This was pretty much impenetrable.
I can’t get over the fact that Dustin Hoffman looks Ric Flair especially when he has his hair slicked back. It’s distractiing. [cheezburger.com]
Being a HUGE fan of Deadwood and someone who like Milch has been going to the track since he was six years old, I was more afraid of Luck’s debut than excited.
I was hoping that Milch wouldn’t try to dumb down the horse racing and gambling aspect of the show to lure people like you who aren’t familiar with the sport.
After watching the first episode, I am not worried anymore. I pretty much understood everything that was going on (from Escalante’s antics and speech to the gamblers’ Pick-6 ticket), but can imagine that most people were totally lost.
That stuff was almost 100 percent authentic (except the cost of the actual Pick 6 ticket.)
Since the debut of Luck, I have gone back and watched Deadwood in its entirety for the fourth time.
I realize now that a lot of the discussion about annexation and other issues Al had to deal with made ZERO sense to me.
But it didn’t negatively affect my enjoyment of the show and I hope Luck is the same way for people who don’t bet on horses three times a week.
I am looking forward to watching the entire first season (especially Michael Gambon’s debut) and I hope it lives up to the real world of horse racing and the utter greatness of Deadwood.
Jeff, I will say that there are certain aspects of this show that are so obtuse they made me mutter, “Fucking Yankton” in my best Swearengen voice. But I ultimately understood enough for the show to work.
I understood the pilot just fine. I just didn’t engage with or enjoy it.
The horse that had to be euthanized after suffering a broken leg confused me a bit. Was that Hoffman’s horse? Or just a random horse thrown in to confuse you at first?
Another horse. Though I admit to being confused about that myself the first time I watched.
Random horse.
I can already tell that the biggest problem for me with Luck is going to be telling one horse from another.
Any suggestions for a horse racing primer for the uninitiated?
Start out with this:
[nymag.com]
I guess that has some good information, except the first Q&A is obviously half wrong. It may not make a difference to the plot, but Ace was sprung from Victorville Federal Correctional Institution, not Chino Institute for Men, which is a state prison. When Gus is driving Ace back towards Los Angeles you can clearly see mountains in the background all around them, which would indicate they are driving through the Cajon Pass on I-15. Ace even mentions Victorville during their conversation. There would be no mountains to drive through coming from Chino.
Thanks for the review. I remember feeling lost and a bit bored during the first three episodes of Deadwood I saw but because it was a rainy Saturday and the novelty of just getting HBO On Demand hadn’t worn off, I ended up watching all the episodes available at that time and I don’t think I’ve ever come close to being as addicted to a TV drama until Breaking Bad debuted.
So even though I felt a bit lost, it was visually appealing enough for me to keep watching. And unlike John From Cincinnati, I at least recognize the world Milch is trying to introduce. I may not know the specifics of horse racing, which would help, but I understand the basic concept.
So my basic dilemma is trying to decide if I should “bank” episodes to watch in a marathon, which I feel would help me get immersed in the world like I did with Deadwood, or watch week to week.
I wish my cable company offered HBOGo.
I haven’t seen Luck yet. But based on how I reacted to Deadwood, I think I am going to wait until the entire season is done and then do a marathon. The density of Milch’s universes seem to lend themselves more to back to back viewing rather than waiting a week between each episode, so the details aren’t lost. But that’s just me!
I did think the pilot was pretty good, but I’m getting a little tired of white male stories, might have to skip this one.
I can’t be the only person feeling this way, when does high level television start getting some diversity?
Ever heard of The WIre?
Re: the “Studio 60” problem–it just occurred to me that one show that had the opposite of this problem was another Sorkin show, The West Wing, where we only meet Martin Sheen as the President at the end of the pilot, at which point he’d been the topic of conversation for the past hour. Of course, sometimes this approach backfires (I never watched Studio 60, so I can’t speak to that), but when it works, it really works.
That scene – when Bartlett walks into the room citing scripture – still gives me chills and a huge smile to this day. Brilliant.
Alan, this is one of the best reviews you’ve written, and I say this as someone who already holds your writing in high regard. I can see why MZS made a point of tweeting the link. Well done.
As for the show, I find I’m a little retroactively annoyed they showed us the pilot early (or, if I’m feeling like a responsible adult today, that I watched it). I will undoubtedly watch it again when it airs, but it makes the second episode feel more like the premiere to me. A minor complaint, but I’ve been waiting so long for this show that I just want to dive in already.
Yeah, was going to say exactly this. Been reading you since the old blog, Alan. Best damn thing you’ve ever written.
Thanks, guys.
Along with circuses, dog shows and (usually) the Old West, horse races are a dramatic setting that put me right to sleep. But Milch changed my mind about Westerns, so maybe he can do the same here.
It’s certainly a cast worth watching. Actually, I’d love to see them all in a crime drama.
Never seen a Milch show, but I grew up at the track and picked my first trifecta at the age of 2 for one of my dad’s gambling buddies. My dad’s long gone, not sure if this show is going to be bittersweet for me or not, but Santa Anita is certainly as picturesque a setting as any.
Not enough marketing. Game of Thrones had character and royal family features constantly playing on HBO and on HBO’s YouTube and On Demand. They showed you all of the main GOT characters and the various settings that the show would visit. Boardwalk Empire had similar features, showing you the history, even taking a tour of a preserved speakeasy.
Where are the guides for horse racing? The Luck On Demand selection is pitiful compared to GOT. I’ve seen the pilot twice now and I’ve spent more time reading about horse racing than watching the show. I never had to read very much with Wire, Deadwood or Mad Men.
I found the pilot enjoyable and promising, albeit very confusing, but the presence of one of my all-time least favorite actors, Richard Kind, is really going to make the show tough going for me. It’s his worst, most grating performance – and that’s saying a lot.
Amen, sister. He must be a really likable guy or have naughty pictures of somebody, ’cause for such an irritating, one-note actor he sure gets a ton of work on a lot of great shows.
Kind’s stammering made him difficult to understand, but at least I was able to comprehend some of what he was saying. John Ortiz is going to need subtitles for his dialogue, I understood not a word.
I loved the pilot. It did take about three viewings to get a handle on the episode but I think the series will really hook you deep, like Deadwood. The dialogue between Farino and Hoffman was hilarious, especially their talk right at the end of the episode. I have high hopes for this show.
I’ve read this and many other reviews and comments about Luck and I guess I’m in the minority in that the aspects others did not care for – slow pacing, the use of jargon and complex dialogue, the immersion into a world that’s new to me without much exposition – are exactly what I really enjoy about this show. It’s fascinating to be drawn in but know you have little idea of everything that’s really going on, and it will take time to get to the end of he journey.
Alan, I do have a question for you – do you think this is a show that is best absorbed or more enjoyable when watched in multi-episode chunks?