Review: ‘Elementary’ makes Sherlock Holmes a part of the CBS brand

From the moment CBS ordered “Elementary,” a new Sherlock Holmes series set in the present, fans of the character have indignantly pointed out that there’s already an ongoing Sherlock Holmes series set in the present: the BBC’s award-winning “Sherlock,” which airs in America on PBS. And “Sherlock” producer hasn’t helped the new show by explaining that before CBS ordered “Elementary,” the network first approached him about remaking “Sherlock.”
Though I’m a big fan of “Sherlock,” I went into “Elementary” with an open mind. There have been so many Holmes adaptations over the years – including the Basil Rathbone movies, from which Moffat took the idea of making Holmes’ adventures contemporary – that no one of them deserves a monopoly on the character.
And “Elementary” (which debuts tomorrow at 10 p.m.) has little resemblance to “Sherlock.” “Sherlock” is set in London and does three 90-minute movies per season which transplant specific Arthur Conan Doyle stories into the 21st century. “Elementary” is set in New York – though star Jonny Lee Miller is thankfully allowed to play an Englishman – and is, essentially, a traditional CBS procedural mystery with a famous literary hero at the center.
And because of that, the more apt comparison isn’t to “Sherlock,” but to the many recent American mystery series with Holmes-esque detectives, including “CSI” in the Gil Grissom days, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” – just as “Elementary” casts Lucy Liu as a female Dr. Watson, “Criminal Intent” put its genius detective with a sensible woman partner – “The Mentalist” and even “House.”
The existence of those shows makes this Holmes less special, and if you’ve watched virtually any of CBS at all in the last decade, you’ll know almost every beat of the pilot’s story before it happens, which in turn makes him seem less brilliant. (It’s very difficult to craft a mystery that fills less than 45 minutes that will seem challenging enough for the world’s greatest detective.)
But of course, most of those shows successfully co-existed with each other, because viewers ultimately care less about novelty or even mystery than about characters they’re going to commit an hour of their lives to for weeks and then seasons on end. It didn’t matter that Robert Goren and Patrick Jane had a near-identical skillset; their behavior, their relationships with their partners, and the performances by Vincent D’Onofrio and Simon Baker, were all different enough to grab people.
So while “Elementary” fits a little too comfortably into the CBS lineup (in the timeslot “The Mentalist” was in last year), its specific approach to Holmes and Watson, and the way that Miller and Liu interact, makes the show work on its own less ambitious terms.
Lead producer Rob Doherty (“Medium”) has chosen to focus on Holmes’ drug problems (in the Doyle stories, he used cocaine). In this version, he’s a recovering addict who left London under mysterious, tragic circumstances, and whose wealthy father hires Joan Watson to be his sober companion. He aids not Scotland Yard, but the NYPD, where Captain Toby Gregson (Aidan Quinn) remembers Holmes’ genius from a stint in England.
This Holmes is more bohemian than other versions – he favors t-shirts and tattoos to a formal look – and his superiority complex often translates into explosions of temper when his brain is moving too far ahead of the rest of the world. He still has those amazing powers of observation – “I don’t guess,” he tells Watson on their first case together. “I observe. And once I observe, I deduce.” – but also says the incredibly un-Holmes-ian line, “Sometimes, I hate it when I’m right.”
A need to be proven right all the time is at the core of pretty much any interpretation of Sherlock Holmes. A show that has that line escape his lips is essentially interested in the Holmes name as a marketing hook. It may be just an aberration – Doherty has talked about a desire to incorporate other parts of the Holmes mythology over the course of the first season – but it may be safer for viewers to treat this as an unrelated character who just happens to share a name and some abilities with Doyle’s hero.
And if you look at “Elementary” that way, it works just fine. Miller and Liu have excellent (platonic) chemistry, and Miller is far more charming and alive than when he was battling an American accent on ABC’s “Eli Stone.” I’m not a huge fan of procedurals, but I watched a lot of “Criminal Intent” over the years because I enjoyed watching Vincent D’Onofrio work, and I can see myself checking in on “Elementary” from time to time just for the two leads.
CBS may have wanted to adapt Steven Moffat’s take on Holmes, but all the network really wanted was a show that could comfortably slot in after “Person of Interest” and not have to worry about. “Elementary” is definitely that.
Is 45 minutes really too short? Most of Conan Doyles original Sherlock Holmes stories were surprisingly brief. (They were also all procedurals, so CBS should be a good home for Holmes and Watson)
Many of them are also surprisingly simplistic by today’s standards (and I say this as a huge fan of Conan Doyle). In fact, I think that’s a large part of their appeal…they’re elegant and basic in a way that you’d never be able to do today, because it’s been done.
I thought it wasn’t bad for a pilot, but it was a totally generic US crime show with totally generic lead characters and I just couldn’t see any reason for calling the leads Holmes and Watson other than to cash in on the BBC!Sherlock hype. They could have been called Jones and Smith and it wouldn’t have changed a thing.
This is oddly circular, because many of these irregular, blindingly intelligent but horrendously socially awkward crime solvers with smart (wo)man procedurals can trace their own roots back to Sherlock Holmes. So Elementary’s Sherlock Holmes is taking cues from decades of television convention which took it’s own cues from Sherlock Holmes. Whoa.
This is such a tortured concept given how they had to twist this into something that wouldn’t remotely resemble the phenomenal “Sherlock.”
Watson being hired? The heart of the Holmes’ stories is the meeting and bonding of Watson and Holmes. Then, of course, they make a woman.
I like JLM fine but they just should have cooked up their own detective vs using Sherlock’s name. It’s just kind of silly. Holmes would never, as Alan points out, say something even remotely absurd as the bit about being sorry he’s right; that too is what is make Holmes Holmes: his being right and not being sorry about it.
I’ll tune in but being the Homes fan(atic) that I am (from the stories), I’ll just ignore the bit about him supposedly being Holmes because I actually find it rather insulting to ACD. (Who, yes I know, is not around to be insulted, but still….)
Well that was terrible! How was this different from any of the other smart-but-socially-awkward-and-a-little-bit-crazy-but-generally-good-at-heart detective shows on tv? The basic tenets of Sherlock Holmes are: he cares about the puzzles, not the people; and he develops an affection for Watson because of his solid loyalty. This guy came off as a dependent wimp, with serious daddy issues to boot. What are the odds that by season 3 (if it lasts that long) Holmes and Watson will be occasionally sleeping together (belch)?
From this pilot episode, I’m seeing a few parallels with Monk: A brilliant detective who is great at solving crimes by seeing the little details that others miss, but he’s disfunctional in some way; a female assistant hired to help out with that disfunction, but helps out with solving the crimes; the police captain that knows of his detecting skills in spite of the disfunction, and calls him in to consult on cases the PD is having trouble solving.
Pretty much every TV detective has evolved from the original Holmes – brilliant, has some major psychological issues, unsocial, needs a companion to ground him. So it is not surprising that you see parallels between Monk and Holmes. Holmes was the prototype! Which is why this was so terribly disappointing – it looked like just another version of the same tired old series. The BBC version looked and felt different, and they kept the edge that made Holmes stand out from all of the others.
I was expecting so little that I was happy with the pilot. I’ll stick with it for a while. I haven’t watched a network procedural since Sam Waterston left Law and Order (and haven’t really enjoyed one since Michael Moriarty left.) – Did I just say Moriarty?? – I love BBC’s Sherlock and have been a Conan Doyle fan all my life. But, I have to say that, if it’s Sherlock Holmes, then I’m on board. I haven’t watched the Robert Downey films because Holmes is drama, not comedy. Anyway, I liked the chemistry between the two leads and I liked the addict/companion set up too. Besides, who doesn’t want to see Sick Boy and O-ren Ishii working together?
It is far more like the film “They Might Be Giants” with Joanne Woodward as Dr. Watson, a psychiatrist hired to treat man who has lost his mind and thinks he is Sherlock Holmes (played by George C. Scott). It takes place in contemporary (early 1970’s) NYC. If CBS had taken that approach, this show would make more sense as a Sherlock Holmes adaptation/homage. It would have made more sense, period.
I have a lot to say about this, as I am in the middle of reading the entire Sherlock Holmes canon. I was inspired to finally pick it up because I enjoyed “Sherlock” so much and think I’ll enjoy it even more when I can pick up on all of the references to Conan Doyle’s work (and so I have a fix between series 2 and series 3, something that “Elementary” won’t be providing). Unfortunately, I don’t have time to go into it now. I will say that I liked JLM (I’ve always liked him) and Lucy Liu. The problem lies with the writing. My biggest issue wasn’t so much that they didn’t nail Holmes as that they really, really messed up Watson and the relationship between the two. Watson shouldn’t be an employee! Watson was fully aware of Holmes’ ego, his odd habits, was sometimes exasperated with his friend and disapproved (as any good physician and friend would) of Holmes drug use, but the main thing is that Watson *loves* Holmes. Even after marrying a lovely person, Watson returns again and again to Holmes, to his companionship and to the remarkable adventures they have together. Making Watson female has it’s difficulties, but this is not the way to resolve them. A straight translation of the original relationship with a Joan instead of John might even seem sexist: she could easily come off as a woman who falls in love at first deduction, knows and admits that she is not as bright as Holmes but thinks he is amazing and fascinating and keeps coming back even when Holmes acts like a prat. She could be seen as co-dependant, even. LOL! Yet, Holmes needs Watson as much as Watson needs Holmes and it is not really one-sided in the original books and stories. So to make a 21st Century Female Watson is tricky no matter what. I do think it could be done, however. I don’t think “Elementary” is off to a good start…. We know quite a lot more about Watson than about Holmes, since Watson is the narrator. I don’t see how the writers of “Elementary” could have read any of Dr. Watson’s writings and come up with the character they have handed to Lucy Liu. It makes me kind of sad because I’d love to see a woman play a faithful adaptation of Watson. I’d love to see a relationship between a man and woman play out that is based on deep friendship (yes, Harry and Sally, a woman and a man can be friends) rather than coy games and flirtations. … TBC (perhaps only in my mind).
