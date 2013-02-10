Review: ‘Enlightened’ – ‘The Ghost Is Seen’

A quick review of tonight’s “Enlightened” coming up just as soon as we go back to my place in Yucaipa…
The strongest episode of “Enlightened” season 1 was “Consider Helen,” which stepped out of Amy’s head to show this world from the point of view of her mother. It was such a powerful, well-received outing that it’s not a surprise Mike White would return to the alternate POV idea not once but twice this year, first with Levi in Hawaii and tonight with Tyler making an unexpected love connection with the CEO’s assistant Eileen. As I noted in my review of the season 2 premiere, the amount of empathy White infuses throughout these episodes in turn gives me greater appreciation for the Amy-centric ones. She may drive me nuts, but she’s meant to. This is not one of those shows that doesn’t understand how any of its characters are being perceived; through 15 episodes so far, White has demonstrated an impeccable command of tone and atmosphere and emotion, even if it’s often such an uncomfortable show to sit through.
Where the Levi episode offered us a view of Amy’s rehab paradise – the place that’s defined every aspect of her new personality – through more cynical eyes, “The Ghost Is Seen” looked at the ups and downs of being in her more immediate orbit. Without Amy pushing him on this anti-corporate crusade, Tyler never has reason or courage to talk to Eileen – beautifully played by Molly Shannon in the same buttoned-down mode she was in for White’s movie “Year of the Dog” – who sees him in a way that even Amy hasn’t. It’s forced him to realize how long it’s been since he fell into his rut, and how much better it is when he tries. But Amy can’t stop pushing, and she and Dougie wind up hacking Eileen’s computer, which could cause this relationship to end practically before it starts.
But for the moment, the ghost is seen, and gets to live again, and that’s not bad.
Lovely episode in what’s been a strong second season so far.
Best episode of the season. The last scene was touching. I was saying “just look at her eyes dammit”…and then he did. And that was sad too.
This episode has me hoping HBO will go ahead and renewal the series. This is already a shorten season by two episodes they may as well continue on with this 8-episode format to keep cost down. Where this story is going narratively is exciting as well as dangerous. I keep feeling like the final episode of the season is Amy getting arrested. I can’t wait to see how all of this resolves or better said left in the air when the run is finished.
I agree. The audience has actually grown this season and it’s the kind of show that could absolutely become a cult classic, if it can reach two or three more seasons. If it gets cancelled now, it’ll be one of those shows people will feel sorry the network pulled the plug so prematurely.
I’m a fan of “Girls” also, but “Enlightened” just out thinks and feels it and I feel encouraged by the honesty I just witness instead of mocking the fantasy that “Girls” continues to be and yes that show is entertaining.
A stunning episode, particularly in contrast to the far inferior “Girls” which preceded it. Mike White deeply understands and sympathizes with the lonely and awkward. I’ve never been a huge Molly Shannon fan, but her performance in the scene on Tyler’s couch broke my heart with its vulnerability. And the monologues were beautiful, moving, poetry.
Such a beautiful episode. I started watching this show after Emily Nussbaum highly praised it on her twitter account and I don’t regret it for one second that I listened to her advice.
I didn’t know this was the season finale. The fact that this show might not get renewed for another season actually makes me sad. I hope it does get renewed. As @jerseyrudy said, this is a unique show and the combination of honesty, depth and humor is extraordinary. In that way, I think Enlightened is similar to Louie. I love the honesty of both shows. They don’t have the glamour of Mad Men or Breaking Bad, and at first glance they don’t seem to tell a lot story-wise, but they’re emotionally devastating to watch.
We have three more episodes left.
Ooh, that’s comforting to know. I get the feeling that this was the last episode of the season from the comments. My bad.
I loved it so much. Tonight was two for two, Girls then Enlightened. Tyler’s vulnerability and innocence in this epi make the fragility of his character even greater. Only Amy and Dougie will shatter him.
this show is so much better thasn GIRLS it’s really not even fair to compare them. It’s the best show on TV right now and should be an early contender to top 5 of 2013.
God, I loved it. Perceptive, poetic, and so poignant. This is the kind of episode that makes me want to shake everyone who’s not watching this show.
I think my favorite moment in a truly exemplary collection of moments was Tyler apologizing to the treadmill when he tripped off of it. Great episode.
I love this show. Laura Dern is amazing. I’ve seen Mike White in bit parts and I’m pleasantly surprised to see how much more he has to offer.
So far, my favorite show of the season. Laura Dern deserves an Emmy and if Molly Shannon continues to be this good, so does she. Please, HBO, renew this. I’m sure an entire season of Enlightened must be cheaper than an episode of Game of Thrones.
I was wondering if you still watched this show. I love it, though I’m not as big on the corporate intrigue as I am on the eps such as last night’s or the one focusing on Levi in rehab, which is one of the top eps of the series for me.
Nice to see Tyler have something good happen to him, even though Amy and Dougie will probably destroy it.
Agreed that the corporate stuff really drags the show down. I find myself skipping through those parts and dreading episodes (like the season premiere) that focus on it. I never see critics making this point specifically, although they are (perhaps unknowingly) doing so obliquely when they rightly single out for praise episodes like The Weekend, Consider Helen, and the recent Levi rehab ep, which do not have any scenes at the office, or very few.
Glad to see you writing an Enlightened review Alan, I think it’s becoming one of the better half hours on tv right now. The last 3 episodes have been especially powerful.
I really loved that Tyler got the focus this week. I’m really rooting for him. It was nicely paired with Girls, where we also took a departure from the usual episode.
The part where Tyler says “But we’re – friends, now,” is so sad, because it really does seem to set up that Eileen will indeed find out that Tyler has played a role in what Amy and Dougie have done.
It’s OK to be a ghost
It has its pleasures
You’re light
You float
You slip in and out unseen
There’s no love to lose
Or burden to be
You have so little to hold you down
You are free
Some pearls are never found
They hide under the sand on the ocean floor
No one knows they’re there
But the pearl knows
Maybe there was a time he wanted to be found
To be seen
And to be held
But now only hope hurts
I am my own secret
A secret kept by me
Dougie was on fire in this episode. When he said that he was pissed that his boss was lying to him it was sad but then he said that he only cares he was getting fired but not his team…I laughed.
Telling Tyler to get a spray on tan because he was white as fuck gave me a chuckle.
Calling Amy old and her reaction was great.
Basically anything Dougie did or said had me in stitches…great comic episode.
Levi’s rant in Higher Power made me laugh, there is a lot of comedy to be had once you kind of learn to accept the series tones and ambiance. I am no longer annoyed by Amy and just laugh at her self centeredness and how everything is about her. At least it pushes the show into a more inclusive and complete place. She makes characters better in a way.
Loved this episode too. Agree that Dougie was hysterical, his hitting on Eileen at the gym made me squirm.
I also appreciated how they upped the crazy on Amy this episode. If she would have recommended Tyler stealing the laptop or breaking into Charles Sczidon’s house in an Amy-centric episode, it might have lost the character. But having her say those crazy things while we were seeing her from Tyler’s point of view served to really underline how unstable and wacky she can be without needing to narratively justify her ideas.
Love this show!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My new favorite show and such a beautiful episode.
This show is on a roll. Great episode, sad and touching at the same time. White and Shannon were fantastic. I’m enjoying the Dougie character a lot more now that he’s not the enemy. His reaction when he found out people goof on his hair last week was priceless.
It’s getting stronger and better and more complex this season — and more active as well. I’m really liking season two.
I thought it was an excellent show…and gave us a close-up look at Tyler’s feelings, thoughts and life and his need to connect. Molly Shannon’s portrayal of a woman who had all but given up on men was equally moving. I’m worried about what will happen to these two when the expose is printed…I’m rooting for them but somehow feel the relationship won’t survive…
I just finished catching up on the entire series over the past few days, and have to say I absolutely LOVE this show. It is so beautifully made and unique, and keeps getting better.
Anyone on the fence should definitely give it a shot. I had very little interest until I saw a few critics extremely high praise, and I was not let down.