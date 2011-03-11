Review: ESPN’s ‘Fab Five’ & HBO’s ‘Runnin Rebels of UNLV’

One of the goals of ESPN’s year-plus “30 for 30” documentary series was to break the sports documentary genre out of the effective but familiar rut it had been placed in by HBO, which had dominated the field for years. Each HBO documentary tells its story and tells it well, but virtually always in the same way. If you know a bit about the subject matter, you’ll know going in exactly how the movie will unfold.
Not every “30 for 30” film managed to transcend the conventions of the form – talking head/talking head/archival clip/talking head/archival clip/sad music over B-roll footage/talking head – but the best ones did. But the first major post-“30 for 30” doc that ESPN is debuting (from many of that series’ producers) is very much done in a conventional style – which is particularly striking as it debuts a night after HBO airs its own HBO-style film on a very similar subject.
Sunday at 9 p.m., ESPN presents “Fab Five,” a two-hour film about the Michigan men’s basketball team that famously started five freshmen – including future NBA mainstays Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Juwan Howard – and lost the NCAA championship in back to back years in the early ’90s. The night before at 9:30 p.m., meanwhile, HBO has “Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV,” about the basketball team that went to the title game in the two years immediately before the Fab Five debuted.
Though ESPN’s film runs about a half-hour longer (when you factor out commercials), the two are remarkably similar in both subject matter and approach. Two controversial teams from the same era, each of which lost a tough championship match to Duke (though UNLV also managed to beat Christian Laettner and company one year), and each of which had legacies involving NCAA infractions that ultimately led to both their coaches leaving. And each film tries to position its subject team as the one responsible for a generational change in college basketball, from an era of buttoned-down, respect-your-elders tradition to a more hip-hop-flavored one where upstarts showed deference to no one.
“Runnin’ Rebels” takes a longer view of the UNLV basketball program, starting from back when Jerry Tarkanian was hired to run it in the ’70s (there are some early anecdotes about Frank Sinatra being both a fan of and celebrity recruiter for Tark the Shark), where “Fab Five” is almost entirely about the two years this specific team played together.
Because of the tighter focus and longer running time, I’d say “Fab Five” is the stronger film: even with Webber declining to participate, you really get a sense of how the five of them came to play together, how they got along during those two years, and how the various controversies the team went through brought them closer together.
Webber’s absence is most glaring in the section about his relationship with booster Ed Martin, which ultimately led to a messy grand jury investigation and Michigan deciding to vacate all the wins the team won with him on the team. But the other four all develop into vivid characters – particularly Rose (who’s also an NBA analyst for ESPN and, like Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, credited as a producer on the film), who’s both blunt (he says at the time, he felt Duke “only recruited black players who were Uncle Toms”) and charming (his description of the “crackhouse” controversy he fell into during his freshman year is the most I’ve ever liked him). With no Webber, other than in archival footage – including his long, pained, expletive-laden walk to the locker room after his infamous phantom timeout in the 1993 championship game – Rose comes out of the film seeming like the real star of the team.
Larry Johnson’s absence from “Runnin’ Rebels” is less glaring, if only because that film isn’t as interested in the specific players from that era as it is in the whole phenomenon of the team itself over the years. “Fab Five” is more emotional, where “Runnin’ Rebels” (which features a lot of commentary from Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel) is just a good time.
ESPN had originally hoped to do a more unconventional film featuring the entire Fab Five being interviewed together, but Webber’s decision not to participate forced a more traditional approach. And watching the two films back-to-back serves as a reminder that there’s nothing wrong with that approach, other than the familiarity of it. If you go into the films knowing nothing about why these two teams mattered, athletically and culturally, you’ll come out with a clear picture. And if you go in remembering that period as vividly as I do, they’re still effective trips down memory lane that offer insight and perspective that wasn’t available at the time. While most of my favorite “30 for 30” films were ones that broke the mold (and I look forward to the occasional “30 for 30”-style films ESPN plans to keep producing, like Alex Gibney’s upcoming film on Steve Bartman), a few of the series’ best films were also among its most HBO-like, like “The Best That Never Was,” about football phenom Marcus Dupree.
Ultimately, a good story well told is a good story well told. If you can find a new way to tell it, so much the better, but the old ways have stuck around for a reason.
Regarding ESPN’s “Fab Five” and how that era worked out for Michigan: they should spend some time talking to the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Duke Blue Devils and the NCAA Infractions Committee, instead of Chuck D and Ice Cube (his best hoops day was an imaginary triple double in a song). North Carolina and Duke, in shutting Michigan out of NCAA championships in consecutive years, demonstrated success doing things ‘the right way’, at least relatively speaking. Furthermore, the F5’s ‘next generational, deference-to-no-one’ mentality may have sold some shoes, black socks, haircuts, and longer shorts (the latter of which I believe to be the Fab Five’s only positive contribution to the game), but the combined total of championships at the college and professional level of all of the Fab Five is zero point zero. Rose’s quote in the promo “We were bigger than the score of the game” pretty much sums it up for me. Spectacular underachievers they may have been, but they were indisputably fascinating in their celebrity at the time. Maybe that’s the point.
“the combined total of championships at the college and professional level of all of the Fab Five is zero point zero.”
I’ve never understood when people try to make this claim as the end all, be all for the Fab Five. To make that argument completely misses the point.
Jalen Rose is absolutely correct in his assessment that they were bigger than the score. Along with that UNLV team, they changed the face, look and attitude of college basketball. And if that isn’t enough let’s remember this: a team with a starting line up consisting entirely of 18 year old freshmen made the title game. And then repeated that feat the very next year. We will never, ever see that again.
In the promos, Chuck D is shown comparing the Fab Five to Muhammad Ali. I’m not entirely comfortable with that comparison but in a very real sense it is absolutely valid. A group of Black kids had the audacity to use their brashness to disrupt the status quo of a conventional sport; and in doing so, they made much of the larger population uncomfortable. That is exactly what Ali did a few decades earlier.
Alan: I was a U of M freshman at the same time as the Fab Five (and lived in the same dorm as them), and I can comfortably say that even if Webber had participated you’d still end up feeling like Jalen was the leader of that team. C-Webb was the most talented player, and Juwan the grounded in-game leader…but all of the personality and cultural significance was Jalen’s doing. The shaved heads, black shoes/socks, baggy shorts, the attitude…all Jalen. Also, he was always talking about hip-hop and culture, and had a strong desire to have an influence outside of just basketball.
Also, I’m loving the fact that first commenters have nothing to say about the film itself and are instead just rushing to attack the Fab Five. It brings me back to what was a fascinating dynamic from those years. The hardcore fans seemed to be the students and urban African-Americans, and the Fab Five had to deal with playing the role of the villains not only to the rest of the country but to a significant portion of the older, white alumni base who were shocked and embarrassed by what they represented.
Yeah, the movie deals a lot with that culture clash, and with some of the angry – and racist – letters that the team and the school got from angry alums. Some of its best material.
Also, I have to say it was hilarious to see both films posit their teams as the villains and those specific Duke teams as the heroes, because I’ve found few teams in the history of college basketball to be as insufferable as Laettner and company. It says something about how unconventional UNLV and Michigan were that they somehow turned Laettner into a hero for some.
I listened to Jalen’s appearance on The BS Report, so I feel like I know most of what the movie is going to cover. But my most important outstanding question: Does Jalen’s draft day suit ([sports.yahoo.com]) make an appearance?
Sadly, no, David. The movie only briefly even mentions Webber, Rose and Howard’s NBA careers.
Damn, that was a good suit, though.
Alan, I understand totally why you would find Laettner insufferable, but the “and Company” of “Laettner and Company” included the ultimate New Jersey gym rat Bobby Hurley and outstanding guys like Grant Hill, Thomas Hill and Antonio Lang. Plus, that was years before Coach K became overexposed and insufferable to many. Did you really hate the whole lot of ’em at the time?
Compared to UNLV and the Fab Five (who should really have been called the Fab Three and The Okay Two), the Duke guys sans Laettner were relatively heroic.
I’m looking forward to seeing both of these films (I knew about the Fab 5 one since it was one of the first projects Bill Simmons talked of as part of the “30 for 30 Presents” doc continuations) but could someone out there who knows tell me something: why did Chris Webber not participate in the project at all?
Two-fold:
1. He plead guilty to lying to a grand jury in the Ed Martin case, and I’m guessing that full honesty in a documentary like this might open him up to further legal issues, especially if he contradicts himself further.
2. The university, as part of the NCAA sanctions in the late-90s made a deal to dissociate themselves from Webber until at least 2012. And the athletic department is waiting on a public apology from Webber to even begin any reconciliation process. So I’m guessing it’s still a little raw for him to talk about an institution that has disowned him for the time being.
The Jalen Rose BS Report that soemone else mentioned earlier said that they thought they had him a couple of times but he kept backing out at the last minute. They speculate that it’s just still too raw for him like David said.
He also doesn’t, you know, work for ESPN. I’d be surprised if TNT would let him do it in any case.
“Johnson’s absence from “Runnin’ Rebels” is less glaring, if only because that film isn’t as interested in the specific players from that era as it is in the whole phenomenon of the team itself over the years.”
Is that referring to Larry Johnson? I looked but didn’t find a full name in the article.
Yes. There was an earlier draft that featured a sentence noting that the two films were both missing commentary from the biggest star of their respective teams (both of whom would go on to be number 1 draft picks, etc., etc.). When I took it out, I forgot to reintroduced Johnson later. Thanks. Fixed.
Has ESPN released an air date yet for the film on Steve Bartman?
October 2011. The exact date is TBD.
I’m probably going to watch the HBO documentary over the ESPN “Fab Five.” No Webber in the film let’s me know that he’s not interested in revealing that part of his life in more detail than has already been reported.
Mostly though I’m sick of the ESPNinfication of Jalen Rose. Overrated player and an overrated media analyst. He’s all style and no substance which I guess is the perfect embodiment of the Fab Five itself. Meh.
true
I wonder if Mitch Albom will write a review the day before seeing it.
LOL!!
Jordan shaved his head before the f5
Jordan wore baggy shorts before the f5
The f5 won nothing.
The f5 acted like jerks most of the time.
Michigan fans are sanctimonious, self-important, arrogant, condescending bell-ends. But Duke fans are much worse.
The Fab Five didn’t even introduce the Jordan-type baggy shorts to the Big Ten. That was the 1989 “Flyin’ Illini” led by Kendall Gill and Nick Anderson.
I’m stll wearin black nike low rise socks but there is a difference between looking good, being cool and winning championships and the Fab Five defined that difference
“…including his long, pained, expletive-laden walk to the locker room after his infamous phantom timeout in the 1993 championship game…”
“Ice Cube (his best hoops day was an imaginary triple double in a song).”
CLASSIC!
Unfortunately I don’t have HBO so I can’t compare, but I loved the ESPN doc. I’m too young to remember them in real time, but I came out of it as fans of the guys (even though Juwan Howard’s decrepit corpse is the only one still playing, and for the villainous Heat no less) and am probably going to give Rose more credit when watching ESPN now.
What I loved about the doc was its ability to show the many sides of C-Webb, who is a really interesting and intelligent guy. It’s clear to the viewers that the phantom timeout really broke him and weighs on him to this day, and I can only imagine how it effected his decision not to participate. The shot after the UNC game of him walking in silence, saying nothing, and contrasting so intensely with the shot after the Duke game was the defining moment of the film for me. Really well done.
I grew up 30 minutes from Ann Arbor and I was 11 years old when Webber called that time-out. It crushed me as a budding sports fan and huge Michigan fan. This documentary brings some closure to the whole thing for me. I also really appreciate the explanation that we get for many things, especially the Ed Martin scandal, as I really only knew what the media had said about that guy. Getting the explanation from Rose gives some clarity to the issue. Great doc, I loved reliving that part of my childhood for 2 years.
Alan,
I really loved the FAB FIVE film. I am an IU grad, but I was in awe of those kids when they played, and I too hated Duke for beating us that year in the final four. I was heartbroken for Chris Webber when he called that time out. I truly was. It was really well done, and I truly loved reliving those years.
Obviously there were time constraints, but it would have been interesting to see more about the breakup of the Fab Five. I just remember after Webber left they were still good the next year, then as Jalen and Juwan left and Jimmy and Ray stuck behind and became more of the leaders of the team. Obviously it’s a less interesting story, but the dynamics of that team changed over time and would have been fun to explore a bit.
it was very nice of espn to let a member of the team be the exec producer. god knows we dont need anything objective about the team that never won anything and were tangled with boosters and had everything they accomplished stricken from the records.
the real docu is the unlv one.
