Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘A Fox, a Rabbit, and a Cabbage’

A review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as it's like a clown car back there…
“You don't want to know the disarray people leave behind.” -Linda
I was in Texas over the weekend for the Austin TV Festival, where I got to see this episode for a second time in a packed theater with several hundred enthusiastic “Fargo” fans. I cannot imagine a more perfect episode of the show to screen in that environment – not necessarily because big things happen in the hour (though they do), but because the level of suspense that Noah Hawley's script and Matt Shakman's direction create is almost unbearable, and that tension was palpable and powerful throughout the screening. Because Lorne Malvo is capable of hurting anyone at any time, and because Lester is now at a point where he will do any despicable thing to save his own skin – up to and including turning his adoring wife into the orange parka-clad canary in the coal mine – it felt like something horrifying could happen at any moment.
Sometimes it did, as Burt the dentist and the rest of Lorne's traveling companions took bullets in the head. Sometimes, it didn't, as Lou managed to serve Lorne coffee and pie without dying. (And I swear, even though I had seen the episode before, my stomach was in knots throughout that sequence.) But that threats of violence and tragedy and disarray were ever-present.
The teaser sequence alone was a masterclass in suspense filmmaking, with the long build-up of seeing Malvo undercover as a friendly Kansas City dentist (“Aces!”) before we return to last week's cliffhanger of Lester spotting him in the Las Vegas hotel bar. The Kansas City scenes are so disorienting at first that they almost seem to take place in a parallel universe from the show we know, or involve Malvo's identical cousin Gordon, but then Stephen Root's Burt mentions the brother in witness protection and it all clicks into place. And of course Lester – the confident, wealthy, self-satisfied, Bill Blass-wearing new Lester – can't stop himself from going over, can't take a hint despite ample personal knowledge of the danger Lorne poses, all because he needs validation from the person who turned him into the slick sonuvabitch he is today. It's a measure of how much Lester has changed that, when Lorne asks him if this is what he wants – a question he failed to answer positively or negatively back in episode 1, setting all these tragic events in motion – he says “yes,” but it's a measure of how selfish and myopic he's become that he doesn't so much as consider the consequences of that word.
Between the time Lester runs away from Malvo and when Malvo drives past Gus on his mail route, every scene is weighted down with the possibility that Lorne could show up and start killing people. He could be in the hotel corridor as Lester totes his and Linda's bags for a quick getaway, or in the woods outside Lester's fancy new house (possibly while Molly is there). And when we find out that Molly and the FBI agents are both heading for Lou's diner right as Lorne is stopping in for a slice of apple pie, there exists the idea that things could get awfully bloody for a lot of good people. Instead, none of the active law-enforcement officers arrive at the diner until after Malvo has left, but the way his conversation with Lou unfolds – and the way that we keep cutting from it to Molly taking her sweet time getting there, like she's Meadow Soprano trying to parallel park – suggests that Lou is one knowing look away from Malvo's knife winding up in his throat.
That there isn't any violence in between the elevator massacre and Linda's murder only illustrates the power of making your audience wait for something to happen, assuming you're a good enough storyteller to make it feel like something more than just the marking of time. By now, Malvo's homicidal bonafides are well-established, so all we need is the idea of him acting to make each scene unbearable in some way.
Lester, meanwhile, has become so monstrous in his own way that you would think nothing he did could be surprising or disgusting anymore. But he descends to new depths (or, if you're somehow still rooting for the bastard to get away with everything, ascends to new heights of self-preservation) when he not only sends Linda into the office, but makes sure she puts on his familiar parka (with the hood up!) to increase the likelihood that Malvo will shoot her while believing it's him. That he does this right after Linda has delivered a long and poignant monologue that explains her almost cartoonish devotion to him only makes it worse, especially since Lester barely seems to be paying attention to her story. Linda is the temperamental opposite of Pearl, and the sort of wife Lester should have clung to with all his might, but all Lester ultimately cares about is Lester, so he sends her in to flush out Malvo.(*)
(*) The reaction of the Austin crowd to that sequence was as loud and angry as I've ever heard in a theater, and my own notes on it are just a string of obscenities after a certain point.
Yet even as Malvo and Lester are sending innocent, unsuspecting people to their deaths, there's hope in the episode. Lou doesn't die, and Pepper and Budge arrive in Bemidji as desperate for answers as Molly is desperate for anyone to believe her theory. So the conspiracy board comes out again, and the FBI agents instantly see what Bill never really wanted to(**). Whether they're competent enough to actually do anything with the information remains to be seen, but the timeline of the show means that Molly has been waiting a very long time for this moment, and it creates the possibility that some good may come out of all the hell that was unleashed because two strangers wound up sitting next to each other in an emergency room.
(**) The theater erupted into cheers when Budge told her it was tremendous work, then shifted into giant laughter at Molly's sheepish expression as she side-stepped a flummoxed Bill.
During the Q&A after the screening, producer Warren Littlefield said part of the idea of both the film and the show is to demonstrate the best of who we are and the worst of who we are. In the actions of Malvo and Lester, this episode had a lot of the worst, but it also had Molly. We'll find out next week which side of humanity wins, or if it winds up as more of a stalemate (say, with Lester going to jail while Malvo slips away into the night).
Also, I asked Hawley if there was anything he felt comfortable telling the audience about the finale. His response:
“Hold onto your butts.”
Oh, boy.
Some other thoughts:
* I don't know the economics of the hitman trade, but spending six months posing as a dentist and living a dull life in Kansas City seems like an awful lot of effort – not to mention possible expense (he was living in a nice house) – for a mere $100,000 bounty on Burt's brother in witness protection. Then again, we also know that Malvo does things simply for the amusement of it – and before he goes to Vegas, he listens to the tape of another sap whose life he destroyed for the hell of it – so maybe he enjoyed the challenge, plus the opportunity to lie low for a while after the very public Fargo syndicate massacre.
* Like Martin Freeman last week in the moment where Lester recognized Malvo, Billy Bob Thornton got to do an impressive flip of the switch from Lorne's jovial dentist alter ego to the stone killer prepared to kill three people simply because Lester wouldn't walk away.
* Though Gus no longer lives near his Orthodox Jewish neighbors, Hawley keeps working in humor about that culture, here with Lorne responding to Burt's suggestion that his wife is like a Jew in the bedroom with, “Oh, you mean she wears a wig and makes you go through a hole in the sheet?”
* For those of you who don't know the solution to the logic puzzle Budge is telling Pepper about while they lie on the floor of the file room, the farmer takes the rabbit across the river first and leaves it there, then goes back for the fox, leaves the fox on the other side while bringing the rabbit back to the original shore, then brings the cabbage across to the side the fox is on, and then goes back for the rabbit. That way, nothing gets eaten while the farmer's not there to keep the three apart.
* When Lester goes looking for Chazz's pistol in the box of hunting gear, note the enormous bear trap in the center of the box. Chekhov's bear trap?
* So, are we meant to assume that Malvo was the killer from Lou's case in Sioux Falls? Or would he have been too young in 1979? Certainly, it sounds like the kind of devastation he would leave in his wake, and there were some flickers of recognition playing across his eyes as Lou told the story.
* Those poor kids who live in Lester's old house, and will now believe it's haunted. Even when he's not killing people, Malvo knows how to hurt them.
Back next week with a review of the finale, and most likely an interview with Hawley about all this madness.
What did everybody else think?
Can someone rub it in Dan Fienberg’s face that yes, Molly and Gus are married?
I know! Both were wearing rings on their left hand ring fingers so I found it a little funny and frustrating that he insisted that there was “no evidence” to suggest that they were married. Even without the rings, pretty much every interaction they had after the time jump pretty much hinted that this was the case.
JL – People have been doing it for six days solid. I’m not sure why this would make it MORE necessary, but go right ahead if it’ll make you feel better!
-Daniel
Nanner nanner nanner Dan. Gus and Molly are now married. Nanner nanner nanner. :)
And yet we have not even seen them kiss on the lips, lol.
I’m with Dan, I didn’t see any evidence that was evident in last week’s episode that they were married.
@Dan–Has this episode bumped up the show if you were doing a best list right now? Will that list include Louie at the top? Say it will include Louie at the top.
Thanks for that comment JJ, that is something I have been thinking about as well. How come they have already settled into their dottage at such a young age?
@Christy, I disagree with Dan on the dialogue interpretation of Gus telling his daughter going to see her mom. For me that sealed that they were married. The scene where Molly is seen getting ready for work and taking a ring off of her ring finger was just underlining that point.
Haa-ha!
His only point was that Gus’s daughter calling her mom and them living together doesn’t mean they’re married.
Assuming that Malvo isn’t the actual devil and is the same age as Thornton, he’d have been in his early thirties at the time the Sioux Falls thing happened (bearing in mind the show is set seven/eight years ago) so totally the right age.
And no comment on Malvo’s “I haven’t had pie like this since the Garden of Eden” bit? Nice, that.
Also, I totally want a prequel about the Sioux Falls thing.
You think that’s a “Twin Peak’s” reference? How about “nothing good has ever come from cherry pie”? to paraphrase? :-)
Billy Bob would’ve been in his mid 20s in the late 70s. Could totally’ve been him.
Garden of Eden = snake.
@Hunter2102 – The whole show has a sort of nod to “Twin Peaks” with it’s creepy style of mundane absurdity, but the coffee and cherry pie reference in a diner was definitely the… cherry on the top.
Hollywoodaholic:
I agree. The movie too since it came out six years after “Twin Peaks” debuted in 1990.
Anyone who thinks this is remotely David Lynch is reading what they want into it. Pie reference aside (Hawley just liberally inserts whatever strikes his fancy and people think it’s cute), Lynch and the Coens have nothing in common, and this show has nothing in common with Lynch.
NOOOOOOOO LINDAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!
God Damn, of all the actions that Lester has done, none proves how evil he is as this one. None. Not even setting up his nephew Gordo by planting a gun on him-he at least had the decency to make sure it wasn’t loaded-not framing his brother, not even killing his wife in which can be argued that it was pure spur of the moment. This, THIS proves how evil he is knowing full well of the possibility of Malvo lying in wait for him at the Insurance shop and having Linda put on that orange coat to make sure that Malvo would think it was him. ANY sympathy for Lester is gone! Yes I know some think he wasn’t a sympathetic character in the first place but I think you can find some in all his previous actions. Not this one.
The question of the day: Who is more evil, Lester or Malvo?
And yes I was hoping to God Malvo got out of the diner before Molly got there because I don’t think he is above shooting a pregnant woman. I mean intellectually I knew they weren’t going to meet if only because of the TV/movies thrope of antagonist not running into each other by the barest of seconds but still!
Lester killing his first wife with a hammer is more evil than sending his second wife into a situation that might be deadly to her. One act was definitely lethal. The other was only potentially lethal.
As for who is more evil, Malvo is always going to win that contest, given that he’s so consummately evil that he might be the Devil.
But Lester is doing his part to catch up.
Well I disagree. The killing of his first wife Pearl was a spur of the moment and after some psych abuse by her, an impulse.
On the other hand sending Linda to a place where he knew there was a strong possibility she would be hurt and in fact putting his jacket on her so Malvo would think it was him was done with deliberate planning aforethought.
Hitting her in the head once might be called “spur of the moment.” Taking her life by hitting her with blow after blow after blow was not.
If the wives were flopped and he married Linda first, would you really be regarding her getting murdered with a hammer as less evil?
Order of Lester’s in Evil Deeds (from most evil to least evil):
1: Sending Linda into the office and making sure she wore his coat (with the hood up!) so she would look like him.
2. Framing Chazz for the murder of Pearl and basically destroying his brother’s life as well as his sister-in-law’s and Gordo’s.
3. Killing Pearl (As others have said, the first blow to the head was spur of the moment and I could honestly see any henpecked husband just snapping and doing the same thing. And the further hits can be explained by Lester just wanting to cover his ass and not go to jail because spur of the moment or not, that’s where he was headed after the he hit her).
4. Putting the gun in Gordo’s backpack (it wasn’t loaded; it’s unlikely Gordo will get any legal punishment for this, particularly since he’s been diagnosed with autism; and the offense would likely be wiped from his record once he’s an adult).
@Rcade:
I understand but the act as a whole is still a spur of the moment thing when he killed Pearl. He didn’t intend to kill her at the time even if he did follow up with deliberate hits to finish her off after that impulsive first strike he made in hot blood. His killing of Pearl would be second degree murder; his responsibility for Linda’s death would be a kind of first degree murder (albeit I don’t know what exact charge Lester would be arrested for).
Not only did Lester send Linda in to the office knowing she might be shot, the whole thing was PREMEDITATED by Lester. He is totally evil. Remember, when Linda asked about bringing a coat, he told her she didn’t need a coat where they were going. So even before they left the house, he had planned on her being the canary. What a total coward evil miscreant loser scum.
I was a little upset that Linda wasn’t a bit better written or a bit smarter. In her cartoon-y-ness (as Alan mentions) I felt that she was just used to comment on Lester’s first marriage.
I didn’t care for her exactly as the scene felt like it was used to underscore more of Lester’s transition which speaks to how much Hawley is worried about plot development as opposed to character’s playing off each other.
@XYZZY:
You know in an earlier post I didn’t actually think Lester thought that far ahead. I thought it was he didn’t want to waste any time and just go that he didn’t let Linda get a coat but now that I think about it…
And further remember when Lester and Linda got back to the house from Las Vegas? He let Linda go first and then himself and as he went in he slowly looked around, so the idea that Malvo could’ve been in his house waiting for him crossed his mind but he let Linda go in first anyway! So yes from the very beginning Linda was the bait on a hook!
To me, the way Lester set up Linda was reminiscent of when Walter White called his neighbor to have her check to see if the oven was left on. Different result, same intent…..
I’m with the OP. I was still semi-sympathetic to Lester right up to the moment he sent Linda in like that.
Warren Littlefield is a produce? Please tell me that part of Stephen Root’s contract was one slap for every NewsRadio timeslot move.
So shocked Stephen Root left the series so early. Great actor
As Im writing this, I hear Gaston Means saying “you should not have been so attached”
Lester sending his wife into the insurance office, knowing the danger that likely awaited, reminded me of Walter White sitting in his car down the street from his own home, and deciding to call a neighbor to go check on his house, also knowing that deadly danger could be waiting inside.
Both are pretty horrible, but this is in some ways worse, because Lester in theory should care about Linda, where Walter was not so attached to his elderly neighbor. (Also, Walt clearly felt terrible for doing it, whereas Lester… did not.) And I say all this as a card-carrying member of the Walter White Is A Monster Club.
I agree the situation is similar but it is worse in this case with Lester because it’s was his devoted wife. Sure Walter’s neighbor was probably his friend, a fellow human being, but not his wife.
And yes Walter White is a Monster. Where do I sign up and the new Lester Nygaard is a Monster club?
This was my immediate thought as soon as Lester sent her in there, but as Alan said, Lester is worse. This is true not just because she was his (devoted) wife, but because he actively made her look exactly like him, which just felt unnecessary to me. He could have just sent her in there and seen if Malvo came out. This obviously still would have been a terrible thing to do, but It’s possible Malvo wouldn’t have killed her when he saw it wasn’t Lester and Lester still would have found out whether or not Malvo was in the office.
@Alan
I do not know Alan, Walt did send in Vince Gilligans mom, so!
I think Malvo absolutely would’ve killed Linda even if he saw her face. He’s shown no compunction when it comes to killing collateral witnesses, or anyone who gets in his way.
Also, I think Walter had more reason to believe the neighbor would probably not be killed.
“an unbearably tense hour” alright. Fargo, Louie and Game of Thrones have been like O2 the past month.
What does 02 mean?
I think he means Oxygen.
I’m loving all the Coen callbacks in this show, especially tonight: Billy Bob in a white tunic (Man Who Wasn’t There), closeup dentistry (Serious Man, Intolerable Cruelty), and under-using the great Stephen Root (too often) to name a few . . .
You know I see Stephen Root’s character being killed off so soon as, dramatically speaking, a good thing. Not only for this show but for others. I mean I would guess that most people thought Root would be in the show for the rest of the run, including my self since he is a pretty notable actor, so his being a red shirt was a genuine surprise. Keeps the audience on their toes and things being less predictable. Its like when Gina Torres’s witch character in the first season of “The Vampire Diaries” was killed off in one episode, the same one she was introduced in; or a few seasons ago on “The Mentalist” a character who Jane thought was Red John was killed in the same episode and a lot of people refused to accept he wasn’t Red John even after they were told he wasn’t because the actor was so notable and respected, so he had to be RJ, why waste such a good actor otherwise?
Anyway I like it! Let’s have more red shirts played by notable actors! :-)
To add to the list of Coen callbacks, the scene in the hotel hallway struck me as reminiscent of Barton Fink.
And also there’s Root addressing Billy Bob as “Friendo.”
Am I the only one who was wondering if Malvo might ask Lou to call a coin flip?
Jonas, I hadn’t thought of Barton Fink, but the shot of the hallway made me think of The Shining.
@rocky
Chigurch was Malvo’s first job, years before Fargo and before a coin was flipped :)
“Hellcat.”
More Coen references:
– “Differences!” (No Country for Old Men)
– Hotel painting of a beach setting (Barton Fink)
– Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox (Fargo)
– Happy Hour sale on White Russians (Lebowski)
God I love this show.
Also,the cowboy singing/yodeling at the top of the episode is homage to the opening sequence of Raising Arizona.
The shot in the hallway made me think of David Lynch’s “Mullholland Drive”. Also “Barton Fink”.
I’m trying to roll with it, but in an otherwise incredible series, Lester’s hubris and recklessness in reigniting things with Malvo is, even for him, hard for me to swallow.
I didn’t have trouble with it. Lester’s done so well after releasing his id that I could see him believing that he’s supposed to seek out Malvo instead of hiding from him in fear.
Then he sees where that decision gets him, and Lester is back in survive-at-any-cost mode.
Lester’s a terrible person who brings death to those around him, but he’s a terrific survivor. Getting clocked in the elevator by Lester’s major award might not be the last time Malvo underestimated him to his own peril.
Seek out? Sure. Not recognize when Malvo is in full Malvo mode? I don’t know.
Lester recognized it and thought he could handle it because of all he’s “accomplished” since first meeting Malvo. It also seemed like he wanted some sort of approval from Malvo for becoming more like him. Once Malvo went full Malvo, Lester returned to being the coward he truly is.
Lester made a deal with the devil and got what he wanted, but his own hubris is now making him think that it wasn’t the devil or the deal at all, that HE is responsible for his success.
His hubris will bring him down when his true nature (pathetic whimp) is exposed.
RCADE, Lester’s knack for being a survivor is exactly why I find it strange that he would push his luck like that, expecially after being warned to “walk away”.
And then later, after the shootings, he should have rained a flurry of blows on Malvo, like he did with his wife. Hitting him once and fleeing was not a good survivor move.
It’s the same instinct for self-preservation that Lester shows in allowing Linda to go to her doom, as horrendous as that was, that makes me question the scenes in Vegas.
Except the scenes of Lester confronting Malvo happen before Malvo kills all those innocent people right in front of him. Once Lester sees exactly how evil Malvo is (which I think he never fully realized, being as he is completely narcissistic), he turns tail and runs to save himself.
I agree. I don’t know how he would have missed seeing Malvo’s nature before, given that he killed Hess and the sheriff, more or less just for kicks.
Of all the sleazy things Lester has done, sending his wife into the office wearing the red parka was about the worst. Even worse than Walter White conning his neighbor into his house to make sure it was clear of Gus’ men.
Loved how on Molly’s bulletin board, under a picture of Mr. Wrench, the note said “Dead Fellah.” LOL.
Did it? I thought it said “Deaf Fellah.” Still funny.
Or am I mixing up Numbers and Wrench? I remember seeing the note that said “Deaf Fellah” but there was a lot on that board.
No, you’re right RW. Wrench was labelled “Deaf Fellah” and Numbers was labelled “Deaf Fellah’s Friend.”
That is kind of spectacular.
Theory: The “Sioux Falls” incident that keeps being brought up is the FARGO movie.
It’s a nice idea, but they’ve said that the Sioux Falls incident was in 1979 and the movie Fargo took place in 1987.
My theory: Sioux Falls 1979 is Season 2.
It seemed as if the Sioux Falls story was told by Lou as a subtle way of letting (us) or maybe Malvo know that he can recognize the Devil when he’s serving him pie.
I also realise that Malvo sets up his undercover aliases long enough to withstand “Googling” like he did with his Pastor alias which Gus couldn’t crack. Malvo really does not care that his many public “I’m looking for Lester Nygaard” queries would lead back to him when the bodies turn up.
Beginning of the episode, Malvo’s telling a story about a dental school colleague named Perlmutter. Pretty sure the name Perlmutter shows up in a Coen brothers movie somewhere, but I can’t remember it.
These past two episodes have been some of my favorite TV of the year. I hope the trend continues into the finale.
One thing I found interesting about Lester’s wife’s speech is that she said she had a crush on him from the moment she met him. He wasn’t paying attention enough to register the tragedy of the fact that he could have divorced his wife and possibly move on to a beautiful, younger new girlfriend.
He didn’t need to resort to murder and the mess he’s currently in.
It also explains why she may have been pre-disposed to looking past the revelation that he had sex with Ness’s widow.
Write a comment…I think this show is doing great things, but I think the lack of episodes and seasons of character development makes things feel a little whiplashy at times. Leister going from wimp to confident to totally an ass to a wimp again is a little too fast. I think FX should have given them at least 13 or maybe 22 episodes to tell this story. Budge and Pepper seem a little shallow as characters..we needed to see them more to see them as more than mainly comic relief. Molly has not had enough screen and episode time since the jump to get a satisfied payoff feeling if she wins in the finale.
I do not say this as a criticism, I love shows that can be fun and pulpy and brisk and still great (Chuck season 2 was great for this reason) but I do miss some of the slow burn that comes from series with longer seasons.
I hope season 2 is longer, great show.
I found the scene with Lou incredibly tense, not because I worried Malvo would kill him, but because I was worried about Molly. I had the feeling in that scene that Lou had identified Malvo’s evil and Malvo knew it. This seemed to me to drain Malvo’s force or power over Lou. But the whole scene had me wired because I was so worried about Molly coming in and confronting Malvo.
I also think Lou got very suspicious about him. The social engineering inquiries that cops and conmen do, are for a retired cop, sometimes spotted miles away, and I guess Lou did just that.
I was worried about both Molly and Lou. If Molly had rolled in and recognized Malvo while he was in the diner — and there’s no doubt she *would* have recognized him — anything could’ve happened.
That said, once recognized Malvo as dangerous, I wouldn’t have bet the whole farm on Malvo to win that one, at least without paying a price. Lou’s no fool, he has cop instincts, he’s a devoted father and surrogate grandfather, it seems, and he has seen the elephant — to use a somewhat archaic turn of phrase.
Dammit. Once *Lou recognized Malvo as dangerous. . . .
“he says “yes,” but it’s a measure of how selfish and myopic he’s become that he doesn’t so much as consider the consequences of that word.”
I agree he was selfish, but I don’t think he was at all myopic– it seemed very clear to me that Lester WANTED Malvo to kill the other three people in thhe elevator– he downright relished it.
AP Oz
I don’t see any evidence of him relishing that at all. He’s horrified the moment the gun comes out and shaken thereafter. He clearly was too blinded by his newfound self-confidence to see that Malvo would be Malvo.
Malvo asks him “Is this what you want?” twice. The second time he does it, he slightly tilts his head towards the other three.
Lester then glances at them, ponders his response for several seconds, and then finally says yes.
Now he may have been a bit surprised by how suddenly Malvo killed them, but I think his “Oh my!” was an exclamation not of horror, but of excitement.
I think he was genuinely thrilled to get to see people die again. That’s why he sends his wife into the office– he doesn’t really want to escape, he wants to see her get shot too.
AP Oz
Ap Oz
Lester had no idea that saying yes would result in the killing of those three people at all, not from the way he acted after the fact. He was scared totally. He is not thrilled to see people die, but if other people have to die for him to get out of trouble then fine, but he doesn’t like death. He’s evil but he isn’t that evil.
Hunter,
Disagree– as Alan mentioned in his review, Lester is fully aware from past experience of the lethal consequences of not saying “No” to Malvo. And he takes his time in the elevator before ACTIVELY saying “Yes.” Which to me indicates that he was fully aware that people would die because of his response.
And he was not “scared totally”– as soon as the elevator doors opened, less than ten seconds later, Lester looked pretty okay. And had the wherewithal to hit Malvo with his award so he could get away.
So I think Lester got what he wanted in the elevator.
Alternatively, he’s a complete idiot who risked his life to show up a hitman for no apparent reason.
But that would make Lester a much less interesting character, and Fargo a much less interesting show.
AP Oz
He was there to confront and EMBARRASS Malvo, thinking he’d cornered Malvo in a way that would force Malvo to squirm under the pressure of having to be two entirely different people, and to enjoy watching that, and maybe turn up the screws up a few notches.
But there’s nothing to support the idea of Lester confronting Malvo to provoke him into murdering anyone. Indeed, part of the conceit in Lester’s stupid little plan in confronting Malvo must have derived from his sloppy lazy assumption that Malvo would be somehow obliged to keep up the fiction of who he was for the benefit of the other 3 people. Where Lester miscalculated, where a cog in his decision making skipped (as often happens with people whose thinking is bent to start with), was in his basing a decision on the lazy assumption Malvo might have human feelings for ANYone.
Indeed, whereas Malvo seems to get off from killing folks regardless of any semblance of a relationship, Lester’s homicides, and other forms of harm and pain, all involve death or pain to someone with whom he’s actually in some sort of relationship.
AP Oz, I completely believe Lester had no idea innocent people would get murdered, in his presence, by saying Yes. If Malvo tilted his head toward his companions, Lester (and the audience) probably thought he meant “Do you really want to do this now, in front of other people?” Lester was clearly shocked and horrified when the gun came out.
@AP OZ:
Sorry disagree. Just look at the reaction Lester had after the fact. If he expected those three to die, wanted them to die he probably would’ve smiled at the bodies, not react in horror then club Malvo in the head with his trophy and run off after Malvo asked him to help get rid of the bodies.
Oh, and before I said he is evil but not that evil to see innocent people die for no reason. I would add “yet”.
Would it be something if what we are seeing is Lester evolving into a new Malvo? :-) That is how perhaps Fargo could keep going have replacements each season because Malvo simply can’t keep killing and keep getting away with it. Some people called Captain Larrick on “The Americans” superhuman with his performance in tracking and killing, the same with the main serial killer on “The Bridge” with his tracking and killing ability; disagreed with those assessments with both, but here Malvo is behaving superhumanly unless he really is an agent from Satan. :-) He can’t keep fooling surveillance cameras by pulling his bangs down. ;-)
“He was there to confront and EMBARRASS Malvo … ”
Yes, I listed that as the alternative– “show up” = “embarrass”– but I don’t think it’s credible that Lester didn’t realize confronting Malvo would result in SOMEONE likely dying. Maybe old Lester would be that stupid, but I don’t see any evidence that new Lester is.
“But there’s nothing to support the idea of Lester confronting Malvo to provoke him into murdering anyone.”
Sure there is– I’ve watched the scene several times now, and I see more and more evidence of how thrilled Lester is each time.
Just because some screams during a rollercoaster ride doesn’t mean they aren’t enjoying it …
AP Oz
If Lester wanted the three people in the elevator killed, why wouldn’t he assist with dragging the bodies out? Your theory is that he relished their deaths, but instead he assaulted Malvo and fled as soon as he had the opportunity.
The look on his face during the killings did not suggest he foresaw or desired that outcome.
“If Lester wanted the three people in the elevator killed, why wouldn’t he assist with dragging the bodies out?”
Not sure why that matters? Relishing gruesome deaths doesn’t require also reveling in cleaning up after them.
Also, if he did help, Malvo very likely would have killed Lester afterwards (that’s probably why he didn’t shoot him right after the others).
“The look on his face during the killings did not suggest he foresaw or desired that outcome.”
The look on his face before the killings suggests he very much did.
As Malvo himself tells Lester after the shooting, “That’s on you.”
Deep down, I think Lester already knew that.
I do think he risked his life to show up a hitman for no apparent reason, and it’s a weak point in a mostly excellent show.
On the subject of who knew what when, there’s a point that confused me but I haven’t seen addressed. Linda acts oblivious when the deputy shows up. Then she lies for Lester about why they suddenly left Vegas, and it now seems like Linda is way ahead of where we thought she was. But after this, she goes back to acting completely clueless for the rest of her, well, life. So what was that about, any idea?
“So, are we meant to assume that Malvo was the killer from Lou’s case in Sioux Falls? Or would he have been too young in 1979?”
Don’t forget that “Fargo” takes place 7-8 years ago. So if Malvo is the same age as the 58-year old Billy Bob Thornton, then he would have been about 31 in 1979.
So I think we are meant to assume that Malvo is the Sioux Falls killer.
Here I agree with you.
I think so, too.
One point I have not yet seen made has to do with Lou’s attempt to describe what happened at Sioux Falls. He seems to want to say that it was animalistic in its brutality, but then he changes his mind and points out that animals only kill for food. (Not exactly true, but we’ll let him slide.)
Throughout the series, Malvo has repeatedly compared himself to a predator — at least implicitly — and has made admiring references to predators. There was his speech to Stavros about wolves, and about Romulus and Remus and how, having been raised by wolves, they would view the world only in terms of breakfast and dinner. There was his query to Gus about why the human eye can see more shades of green than any other color, the answer to which (predators!), Malvo says, also explains how he lies so easily and well. And there was the speech he gave Chumph to read, about the little boy in the woods and the wolves whispering out of the darkness. (I’ve probably missed several.)
What we’ve seen of Malvo pretty much confirms his self-assessment: he really *is* a bloodthirsty predator. He’s no run-of-the-mill criminal. He’s one of the rare breed capable of doing the kinds of things that an 18-year cop might see only once in a career — like what Lou saw in Sioux Falls.
Why didn’t Malvo shoot Lester in the elevator when he shot the others?
because Malvo thought that Lester would help him, that regardless of his confident posture, Lester, was the same malleable silly putty he had met in the emergency room.
Malvo letting Lester live indicates he wanted to use him in some manner, as an accomplice, a patsy or a mouse to be toyed with a while before its demise.
Why didn’t Malvo shoot Lester in the elevator when he shot the others?
My take: because Malvo enjoys Lester. Lester is one of his creations. He gets off on toying with people, manipulating, twisting them, driving them to evil when he can, and destroying their lives before he kills them, drives them to suicide, or whatever. It’s why he keeps the tapes of his victims’ phone calls to him. I’m sure Malvo eventually would’ve killed Lester even if Lester *hadn’t* smacked him in the head with the Salesman of the Year trophy. But I think he meant to have some more fun with Lester, first.
Malvo didn’t kill Lester in the same way that Malvo didn’t kill the deaf guy. Remember how he handled that? After murdering the guard he went into deaf guy’s room and toyed with him…could have killed him, but left the key on his chest while he was still handcuffed to the bed. A lot of scenes in Fargo are designed strictly for foreshadowing.
After tonight, Fargo accomplished in one season what Breaking Bad did, in at least three: Turning a beta-male wish fulfillment dream into a nightmare.
But BB did it better, and used the slow burn rather than the “1 year later” device. This is a great show, but BB is still the gold standard when it comes to depicting the milquetoast man becoming Alpha male with deadly consequences.
This. Doesn’t. Even. Compare. To. Breaking. Bad.
God, people need to get over themselves. Fargo is a pale imitation of a great movie, and completely unoriginal. Breaking Bad is completely original, and stands entirely on its own.
Jesse – Fuck BB. The single most overrated THING in the history of media.
Yeah, I guess I’m a troll. So what?
As to BB using the slow burn to make character transition more believable rather than the ‘1 year later’ device – that’s not completely accurate. BB actually used ’24 hours earlier’ or whatever in the pilot.
BB debuted when we’ve already had The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood and Mad Men – four of the possibly greatest TV shows, so by the time I watched the BB pilot I was kinda obsessed with realistic TV and instead got a chemistry teacher bullied by his high-school at his second job students but managed to kill one and a half loco drug dealers within the first hour of the show while only wearing underwear for some reason. That’s the first time I quit BB.
Second time was when I saw the painfully dull ‘The Fly’ or one of them other snore-fests that are supposedly very heavy on symbolism and stuff.
Anyway, I’ve seen it all and still think it mediocre at best.
Three more reasons to despise BB:
1. The ‘BITCH’ catchphrase – how is that any good? Is the delivery unique or something?
2. Most memorable quotes – ‘I am the one who knocks’ and ‘Say my name’, like the Destiny’s Child song from the 90s.
3. The infatuation with the Gus What’s-his-face character – overly cartoonish. Saw him killing his acquaintance instead of WW and Jesse a mile away, just got bored while the dude was getting ready.
Stream of consciousness . . . .
Pulse pounding! That was some of the most gripping TV I have seen in a while. Right up there with some of the best of The Shield and Breaking Bad!
Chekov’s bear trap: I assume so, but I have been wrong about this show several times.
Sioux Falls: I think that came up earlier in the season. I assume it was Malvo. But is there a tie-in to any Coen Brothers work?
The Garden of Eden comment sure did play into the Malvo as supernatural entity theories. I continue to think the show is just playing with us on that score, but anything is possible at this point. I will be supremely annoyed if this season ends with “Sympathy for the Devil” playing over the credits.
I knew poor Linda was going to end up regretting that she didn’t pick up on — or care about — Lester’s obvious sleaziness.
Are we to assume that Malvo didn’t know he’d killed Linda instead of Lester? If he knew, it’d seem sensible to take a quick look around for Lester in the vicinity; Malvo is no dummy and would likely see the situation for what it was. But if Malvo *doesn’t* know he missed Lester, then Lester has a bit of a leg up, no?
I want to see Lester go down, but I’d like to see Malvo brought down in part by one of his own proteges. It’d be a kind of justice for some of the suffering he has caused for his own amusement to finally come back on him. Enter the big leg hold trap?
I wonder if Gus may not get a chance to redeem himself next week.
Wow illicit sex is a predictor of murder LOL! Of course I don’t condemn Lester for sleeping with the Widow Hess because we saw how she threw herself at him and didn’t give a rat’s ass really that her husband was dead, just wanted the insurance money, but even without seeing those scenes, would mousey looking Lester look like he could get the grieving Mrs. Hess into bed from what she looked like?
Well, I guess Mr. Hammer and Mr. Wrench did LOL!
Malvo did look outside, but the show cut to his perspective and he couldn’t see at all into Lester’s car or any of the others parked alongside it. The assumption I had was that Lester was frozen in his seat with fear but saved by the poor lighting.
He looked around, yes, and he looked at Lester’s car. But he didn’t look very hard, as if he suspected his prey might be within 50 yards.
I thought Malvo did look to see who he killed, then looked around to see if Lester was nearby. I don’t doubt that he is further toying with Lester now that he’s seen just how much Lester’s slid back into cowardliness.
One other thing — Malvo didn’t just have one tape in his recorder. He had a specially-outfitted suitcase with *dozens* of tapes to listen to.
Which makes me ask the question: When does he give out the number to his answering machine?
I get why Lester sending Linda in with the coat on and the hood-up was evil but I don’t entirely understand why it was necessary.
Lester clearly suspected Malvo was in there waiting for him and so it made sense to send Linda but what did Lester gain out of getting Malvo to think she was him? If Lester had just sent her in as normal then he had to think that Malvo, if he was there would either:
A) Kill Linda anyway
B) Let Linda go and keep waiting for Lester(presumably he didn’t know she was his wife)
C) Even if he did stop Linda and ask her, say, where Lester was, he could have floored it the minute he saw him.
So outside of maybe, maybe, giving Malvo a rough idea of the make and model of his car then sending Linda in dressed as him did nothing for him. I don’t know, maybe there’s something there I’m not seeing.
This is why I posted above that I think Lester wanted to see Malvo kill Linda (though perhaps not on a fully conscious level).
AP Oz
I was wondering the same thing (i.e., what did Lester gain by sending his wife in there), but I concluded that he figured if she came back with the passports, fine, but if someone was going to get killed by Malvo that it was going to be her.
I thought Lester gave Linda the coat so if Malvo killed Linda it might come with the possibility that Malvo thinks he killed Lester (i.e. maybe he doesn’t check exactly who it was afterwards). And with that job finished Malvo moves on to other evil acts in a different part of the country and Lester gets to live freely.
I believe it rally is the obvious thing, that if anyone was going to be killed it was Linda, not him.
Also I thought of another reason besides bait: She is the only one that could later contradict his coverstory about why they left Las Vegas in such a hurry which she at the time during her interview with Molly improvised and backed up Lester’s story. I believe she realized that Lester saw something about the murders in the elevator maybe the murderer himself but thought he was too afraid to say anything-like maybe she would be in his position-and left fast to protect her so she backed him up. With her dead she can’t go back on it now.
IMHO Lester killed the best thing that ever happened to him, Linda. :-(
If you look closely, the plane ticket he buys online is only for one person, Lester, and the whole bit with him putting the orange parka in the car earlier makes it seem he was planning on her being murdered.
Lester’s sneaky. This could be a new twist to explain his involvement with Malvo and the Hess murder.
What I don’t get is why Linda covered for Lester but then went back to acting oblivious after that.
The show has gone to another level when they finished the supermarket storyline. I didn’t really care for Malvo messing with Stavros, but was sad to see him get Don killed by the police tying him to the exercise bike with an unloaded gun taped to him.
Tonight had me on the edge of my seat, take them down Molly, you are awesome!
Random stuff:
“Oh, you won’t need a winter coat where we’re going…” No kidding, Lester. Damn.
Re: the bear trap – Remember Malvo’s conversation with Mr. Wrench? Is someone gonna gnaw their own leg off next week?
Could the tape Malvo was listening to be connected to his latest con? I got the impression that the guy on the tape may have been the husband of the woman Malvo is now living with. Maybe the house was actually hers?
Consider all the folks with an incentive to confront Malvo:
1- as you say, Mr. Wrench;
2- Lester;
3, 4, 5 – Mrs. Hess & her progeny;
6, 7 -the two FBI agents;
8, 9, 10, 11 – Molly & everyone in her family: her husband, her husband’s daughter, her dad.
Then consider those who know enough about him to want to kill him or know or ought to know it’s necessary: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11.
Then consider among those 7 who, if they were to kill Malvo, would leave those who made this show and its intended audience totally unsatisfied: 6 & 7.
Then consider among the remaining 5 who’d we feel more-or-less ‘meh’ about if they killed Malvo: 1 (because we’re not invested in him enough, plus the show’s gotta get him out of a life prison sentence); 2 (now that Lester’s cowardly horribiliousness is totally established); and 9 (because fatherly love and cop memories are all well and good, but pops doesn’t even know to whom he served pie & none of us know WTF happened in Sioux Falls … yet – maybe next season).
So we’re left with Molly, or Gus, or Malvo somehow gets into a state where it’s clear, rationally at least, to the other characters that he’s dead, but there’s this scintilla of an opening that maybe he’s not.
My money’s on Gus plus the scintilla of doubt.
you forgot 12.
King Milos
you forgot 12.
King Milos
I’m surprised Alan or no one else mentioned that the dentist story Malvo tells his mark is actually the classic dentist sequence from the Carol Burnett Show. That was great.
That is exactly what I thought of when Malvo was relating it. The one in which Tim Conway broke up Harvey Korman with as Korman was in the dentist chair and Conway kept stabbing himself accidentally with the novacane filled needle!
2 comments and a question:
1) Al though Molvo never saw Linda’s face, it did appear that he reached down and moved the body. In doing so, he must have surely noticed that the victim was a smaller person than Lester. He might have even noticed she wasn’t a male.
2) In rechecking that, I also went back to Lester printing the trip info (ticket) before leaving. It’s for one person: Lester.
Now for the question: Has Malvo ever actually seen Molly in person? Is the picture of her with Gus at the coffee shop the only evidence he has that she is connected to the case
Reviewing my comment above, I realize that Lester is even a meaner piece of work than he first appeared. On first viewing, I thought he came up with the idea to potentially scarifies his wife as he approached the insurance agency but it now appears the whole thing was premeditated and there was no way she would make it even to the airport.
Not only was Lester printing only one airline ticket but he also told Linda not to bring a coat. I assume that if she had actually succeeded in returning to the car, he would have found some way to disappear her before getting to the airport.
Reviewing my comment above, I realize that Lester is even a meaner piece of work than he first appeared. On first viewing, I thought he came up with the idea to potentially scarifies his wife as he approached the insurance agency but it now appears the whole thing was premeditated and there was no way she would make it even to the airport.
Not only was Lester printing only one airline ticket but he also told Linda not to bring a coat. I assume that if she had actually succeeded in returning to the car, he would have found some way to disappear her before getting to the airport.
Reviewing my comment above, I realize that Lester is even a meaner piece of work than he first appeared. On first viewing, I thought he came up with the idea to potentially scarifies his wife as he approached the insurance agency but it now appears the whole thing was premeditated and there was no way she would make it even to the airport.
Not only was Lester printing only one airline ticket but he also told Linda not to bring a coat. I assume that if she had actually succeeded in returning to the car, he would have found some way to disappear her before getting to the airport.
Didn’t they look straight at each other for a few seconds, in the snow storm, just after Malvo cut Mr. Numbers’ throat, just before Malvo disappeared in the short, Molly shot Mr. Wrench, and Gus took out Molly’s spleen?
@Aforkosh:
Yes, Molly and Malvo looked dead at each other after she caught Malvo backing up slowly in the blizzard. She with her six shooter out and aimed, told him to freeze and identified herself and then he turned his head around-not his entire body being careful not to swing that assault rifle around and give her an excuse to shoot him-and saw her. Then she heard something behind her and turned rapidly and fired at the silhouette (I still think she did something similar to what Gus would do to her a few seconds later, fire without identifying the target first. She just shot the right person who had a big ass gun) and shot who later turned out to be Mr. Wrench. Then she rapidly turned back but Malvo had disappeared into the whiteout. A few seconds later Gus would shoot a quickly retreating Molly by accidentally on purpose.
It seems to me that Malvo is a a fox, Lester is a rabbit escape artist, and Linda was an unfortunate cabbage. She was basically devoured by a rabbit.
I noticed Malvo had trouble eating even that one bite of pie. Have we seen him eating before? My theory being that a devil in human form wouldn’t particularly care for food. He sure enough loved his cigar, though, didn’t he?
The dump he took in the earlier ep could have been conjured just for effect.
I get that because that’s exactly how my own come about.
“assuming you’re a good enough storyteller to make it feel like something more than just the marking of time.”
– My whole thought process during this episode was that I will care about the tension if Hawley sticks the landing because otherwise he is just biding time until the finale.
-Twin Peaks! The first few minutes especially with Malvo’s transformation from a chestnut color hair to the white hair and then him sitting in a red room with the lamp with similar waves to the floor in Coop’s dream. Aces! also sounds Lynchian in its Middle American earnestness. The darkness was revealed in that red room that was for sure.
-More on biding time, for Molly as being a big of a part of the show that she is she really hasn’t done all that much detective work besides being really good at figuring out the puzzle. It would have been good for us to see her uncover some hard evidence or more of how the frustration of the case is eating away at her rather than showing unfinished concept maps. It really just feels like Hawley is biding time with the Molly storyline which she doesn’t deserve because she is the coolest person on the show (with Joey King giving her a run for her money).
“if you’re somehow still rooting for the bastard to get away with everything”
-are you saying something about your readers Alan?
Your comment on Aces! sounding Lynchian in its Middle American earnestness is the most accurate, relevatory observations I have read in this Comments section. Nice.
Thanks
Any connection to Lynch is Hawley’s superficial attempts to gode his fans. Fargo has no connection to Lynch, neither tonally, thematically, dramatically, stylistically, or in simple quality. It’s all just window dressing.
should’ve changed the intertitle to read “Events took place in 2007” , as opposed to 2006, as a year had passed. Othwerise, nail biting brilliant episode
Well, call me a whatever, but I am not convinced that Malvo did not actually ‘kill’ Linda. Not sure why, maybe wishful thinking. I would think that Malvo would have addressed Lester before shooting, if for no other reason than to see him scrum. Lester will get it in the end and Malvo will wander off into the snow and the Fed guys will quit the FBI and work for the CIA. Molly will be police chief and live happily ever after with Gus and their children and make grandpa happy. Or . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
…or linda is dead. Lester will get framed for that, and rot in life without parole, or a easy death sentence. Malvo will get into a showdown with the feds and Molly. She’ll make it to police chief, everybody else makes it to the grave. Her suspicions about Lester killing is wife, the former police chief and everything else will go unproven though and Chaz will continue to pay for that.
If there were any doubts left, it’s official now: Malvo is not in for the money, he’s for the murder and manipulation, as any good textbook psychopath would be. That makes him even more dangerous, as he can’t be bought.
I feel sorry for the clueless/innocent Lester’s wife, but i saw her future miles away.
If only he stayed quieted at the hotel bar, enjoyed his drink and flirt with the ladies, nothing bad would had happened. But his stupidity mixed with his overconfidence, dangerously got the best of him.
Bill finally got owned by his monumental incompetence and i felt that Lou’s talk with Malvo was a very tense moment. As a former cop, he got suspicious alright. That could have easy end in another bloodbath. But it seems that time is on Malvo’s side.
He’s an expert tracker, and with both sides of the law closing in on Lester (and another body), it seems things are very dark for him now.
I’m surprised no one else has pointed out that Martin Freeman had to solve the fox/chicken riddle on The Office.
Gareth: “Get his wife to help.”
Tim: “He doesn’t have a wife.”
Gareth: “All farmers have wives.”
Tim: “Not this one, he’s gay.”
Gareth: “Well, then he shouldn’t be allowed near animals should he?”
One thing that puzzles me though: How can Malvo get a medical license (and knowledge) to be a dentist in less than a year? I can buy that he can get a fake diploma and such, but actually doing the work? That’s far fetched…
It’s very possible he had learned dentistry at another time in his life, perhaps for a previous cover?
I had the same thought. More evidence for the supernatural angle, or just another extraordinary concidence?
It is quite a stretch, as is committing to that degree for $100K. $500K would have been more realistic and still pay believable amount that mobsters might pay for such a prime target.
In retrospect, back when Lester returned to the insurance office after killing his wife, Linda seemed overly interested in how he liked her soup (more than sympathy). So she did seem into him at that point. Maybe her seeming throwaway line from this latest episode of how she made pea soup is a callback to that.
Great episode!
One thing didn’t quite fit for me: Why did Linda lie for Lester when Molly asked about why they came home from Las Vegas earlier than planned? In that scene, Linda seemed to realize that maybe Lester had seen something related to the murders (and that’s why he was in such a hurry to bug out of the hotel), but she didn’t ask him about it later (that we saw), and she doesn’t seem bright enough to have figured it out in the first place. Also, Molly, who usually spots a lie immediately, seemed to swallow that one completely.
My theory is that she figured out that Lester knew something about the murders, probably saw something and that is the reason they left Las Vegas in a hurry, to protect them. She probably would’ve done the same thing, so she covered for him, actually coming up with an angle when he was at a lost by a question from Molly. She of course has no idea that Lester in a real way provoked those killings, but just saw them and thought maybe the killer saw Lester and they had to run. I don’t think Linda wanted Lester to testify or give evidence against a killer like that.
And this is also my thought as to why Lester had Linda dress up as bait. By Malvo killing Linda, she now can’t go back and tell the authorities the real reasons they left so quickly and further incriminate Lester.
I didn’t have a problem with her lying for Lester. I thought it was a cool little twist, that she was suddenly not so “golly gee whiz” clueless as she had seemed. What bothered me is that she immediately went back to seeming completely oblivious after that.
My preference is not to play gotcha with shows that are so terrific, but for me there’s no possibility that Molly’s ex-cop dad wouldn’t have been suspicious when a stranger inquires about his daughter’s prime suspect in the murder of her boss and police chief. And even if he didn’t put two and two together, it’s unlikely he wouldn’t mention the encounter to her.
I too wonder why Linda was so quick to lie to Molly. But, after the story she told in the car, I think she knew all along that Lester has done bad things. However, she was attracted to that and was willing to accept it all to get away from the dead-end life in Minnesota.
And even more unlikely that Molly wouldn’t have consulted her dad in the last year plus about his picture (or that entire board) or at least his name to see if he remembers anything from 18 years as a statie. Small plothole to get things moving I guess.
As much as I love this show, Noah Hawley appears to be absolutely comfortable demanding that we accept highly improbable events — and lots of them — without serious question. This is far from the hardest thing we’ve had to swallow in these nine episodes.
Within the universe created for this show, I haven’t found any implausible thing that seemed like a misstep. We can quibble with fish rain, but it’s poetic license. But this seemed like a major plot moment that they didn’t think through carefully enough. If we believe Molly definitely would’ve shown her dad the photo, maybe the script called for Malvo’s hair transformation to be radical enough to fool Lou. But even at that, the mention of Lester would’ve been enough to start bells chiming.
I’m an avid fan of Alan’s reviews but only a sporadic reader of comments, so apologies if the following has been mentioned: Has anyone noted the similarity in Lorne Malvo’s name and the name of DC sniper Lee Malvo? The root “mal” is a nice touch.
Did he mention Vern’s murder? I don’t recall that happening, but I am not sure.
I have not seen a mention of a Lee/Lorne Malvo connection in comments. I don’t find that terribly compelling, only because Lee Malvo isn’t really the kind of guy you’d typically name an evil genius after. He arguably has (or had, when he was committing the murders) more in common with Lester than with Lorne.
Other theories about Malvo’s name that have been offered in comments have included the fact that Fargo is often (always?) rated TV M-A-L-V, and the fact that the name Lorne Malvo bears *some* resemblance to an anagram of “malevolent.” (I made the latter observation, but it didn’t go over well. It seems that “malevolorn” isn’t close enough to “malevolent” to please the critics. ;) )
In any event, like you, I don’t think the inclusion of the prefix “mal-” in his name was an accident.
My dad doesn’t watch much TV besides sports but I got him into this show and Justified. When Lester sent poor Linda into that office he immediately texted me, “What a weasel”.
He’s definitely looking forward to the finale next week.
When the camera showed the bear trap in the box, I shouted to my wife, “That’s Chekov’s bear trap!”
And she said “Who?” ;-D
I can’t remember….is this a one-time mini-series? Can’t see it being an anthology like True Detective. Obviously Fx is going to be working with Noah Hawley quite a bit.
For a moment, I thought Lester might put the bear trap(s?) buried in snow in front of his doors to ensnare Malvo. Certainly still seems like a possibility next week.
While killing Molly’s dad probably would’ve been overkill(!) for one episode, it was still impossible to known the outcome, and the purpose of his 1979 story was so opaque that I didn’t care why he was telling it. (Though to follow up on Alan’s thought, if Lorne was said 1979 killer, I doubt he would’ve let Molly’s dad live.)
I guess I should’ve been angrier about Linda’s death, but I’d be lying. In this world of Fargo, you’re either ruthless or smart, or the next victim. Suppose that doesn’t speak well for Gus GRIMly, does it?
Lorne Malvo vs. Anton Chigurh. Who ya got?
Finally, I know that DVR, HULU, On Demand, etc have skewed actual viewership, but here are shows with more first run viewers than Fargo last week: Wife Swap, Extreme Weight, 19 Kids and Counting, and Little Couple. Come on, America.
This is typical Coen brothers fare, it makes no sense but you just can’t pull away. The essence of their work is style over substance. The elevator scene was ridiculous, all Malvo had to do was squeeze the trigger of his gun one more time and no more Lester. This is not a put down of their work, I like what they do because it makes no sense and they do it with style.
But he didn’t kill the deaf guy either, he just toyed with him. They’re showing us who Malvo is.
The Coens didn’t make this. Their “executive producer” credit is just a courtesy: they haven’t had any direct involvement with this show.
This was almost unbearably tense for me to even watch – I’m a bit of a wuss that way.
But – I have a question that may make no sense and I may have missed an explanation for it: why didn’t Malvo kill Lester then and there in the elevator (how silly too that there are no security cameras in an elevator in Vegas?) – in any case – why didn’t he kill him then?
Did he have a longing to return to that icy town to chase him down and do the deed on Lester’s home turf?
I’m sure someone has a great explanation that I missed.
Lester is a horror. I can’t compare which/who is more evil because they are both insidious and, well, evil. At some point, evil is evil.
Lester’s embrace of that side of him is more interesting to watch because Malvo, we saw fully hatched as a freak capable of dastardly deeds but watching Lester not only embrace this side of him that revealed itself but seems to almost need the adrenaline of it –
I doubt Malvo had any thoughts of killing Lester until Lester hit him in the head. He seemed genuinely surprised and upset over that. He made Lester, and now he takes a swing at him. Not cool in Malvo’s book.
I just answered this question on the previous page, but I’ll repeat it here because I think it’s an important question; it goes to the core of who or what Malvo is. Malvo’s job may be professional hitman, but his *vocation* is creating evil and chaos. Malvo let Lester live because he enjoys Lester. Lester is one of his creations. Manipulating, twisting, and corrupting people, driving them to evil if he can, is what gets Malvo off. It’s why he keeps the tapes. I think he wanted to have more fun with Lester. Unlike Nicholas, I think Malvo would’ve killed Lester in the end — or found a way to drive him to suicide, or manipulated someone else into killing him. But I think Malvo wanted to see how much more fun he could squeeze out of Lester before it came to that. Of course that was all before Lester smacked him with the award, which was a serious breach of Malvo etiquette.
I agree with Mattnova. Additionally, Malvo didn’t kill the deaf guy either, just toyed with him. Also, remember how he told the kid at the motel to pee in the gas tank, but then got on the phone and reported him? This is who Malvo is, we’ve been watching this man do these sort of things for weeks. We shouldn’t be surprised that he didn’t kill Lester in the elevator, it’s just another game in his repertoire of evil.
Malvo doesn’t give a damn about Lester, he wanted the guy to go away and let him do his work in peace. Why did Lester approach Malvo the way he did? He was a little drunk and a little full of himself, he was also getting bored with Linda, she was getting in the way of his having fun. When Lester saw Malvo, he thought of solving his Linda problem with the intervention of Malvo. Lester provoked Malvo knowing the latter would come after him. Malvo didn’t kill Lester because, being Malvo, he was intrigued by Lester’s bold approach and wanted to know what he wanted. Lester panicked after Malvo killed the people in the elevator, he hit Malvo and fled. Malvo took offense at such behavior and came after Lester just as Lester hoped. Lester put into action the plan he formulated in the bar by having Linda walk in the office in his coat. The plan worked like a charm. Now, the problem for Lester, is what to do about Malvo. Can’t wait to see what the writers will come up with.
I have a question about the opening scene in the dentist’s chair. Are we to believe that Malvo has taught himself to do basic dentistry, or is he conning his patients?
Never mind, Alex asked the same question above
If he’s not already signed to do something, one of the studios needs to sign Noah Hawley and let him just do his thing. Like right now. Maybe his skills are better for cable, which can utilize shorter seasons better, but whatever the case, this man has enough credibility that he should be given a budget and told to his thing. Same goes for Tolman. She’s standing toe to toe with these guys, and as Alan said, it’s exciting to see someone come out of nowhere like that. Let’s get her back on television ASAP.
What was with the comment Malvo made to his dental patient regarding following up on tooth #203 , #204? That numbering system is used on dogs not humans.
I cannot get over the scene in the coffee shop with Malvo and Lou. It is just about the most chilling thing I have ever seen on television. I’ve watched over and over. Malvo senses Lou is a former cop . He realizes instantly that he cannot intimidate him as he did Gus. Keith Carradine does the knowing stare better than anyone. He probably doesn’t know Lester’s new address, but he would not tell if he did. He senses Malvo as dangerous, but does not act. Malvo also wisely retreats, knowing he is facing a more competent foe than he is used to.
Was anyone else glad to see Keith Carradine finally get a scene in this series worthy of his talents? That diner scene was as good as any this series has done.
We need more of him on the edgy side of cable drama.
More Keith Carradine anywhere would be a great thing. He has always been a favorite of mine. I was hoping (against hope apparently) that he would have more scenes in the series. I don’t know if this is going for more seasons but if so, I hope they can increase his time on screen.
I’m confused – why is there any question about whether Molly and Gus are married? There’s the wedding photo Lou has and he says Gus is his daughter’s husband – seems clear to me, no?
Also – there is a way that Malvo swallows when Lou mentioned the 1979 killings – it would be surprising if he’s not related in some way to those murders. Probably nothing more than a red herring.
Gad – that scene was tense and intense. At least Lou knew Malvo was “weird” – and it was interesting that he brought up those 1979 murders in response to Malvo’s question about Lester.