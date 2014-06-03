Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘The Heap’

A review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as I buy a timeshare in a boat…
“That's just how it is sometimes! You go to bed unsatisfied!” -Bill
When that moment arrived late in “The Heap” where Gus and Molly were making their plans to go to the logging festival together and the series' ominous main theme music kicked in, I worried that the worst was about to happen – that Malvo might appear out of the white to put a bullet into Gus or, worse, Molly.
But what actually happened was in some ways worse than what I was imagining. Yes, the jump to one year after the murders of Vern, Pearl, Don and everyone else at least doesn't add further bodies to the tally, and it puts us in a reality where Molly and Gus are happily married and expecting a new baby – making Molly into more of a Marge Gunderson analogue than ever before when we get a look at her with the uniform shirt buttoned over that enormous belly – while Bill has accidentally reunited with his adopted Sudanese son Tahir(*), etc. But it's also a reality where Lorne Malvo and Lester Nygaard have gotten away with every single one of their crimes – they in fact have snazzy new haircuts, a younger and more pliable wife in Lester's case, and a new mark (played by the great Stephen Root) in Malvo's – while Chaz has presumably been in prison and Molly has had to live with the knowledge that the true guilty parties are walking around enjoying life, because no one will listen to her.
(*) They find each other, of course, in a Phoenix Farms supermarket, because God is real.
It's a fascinating move, not only for how convincingly all the characters move into this new reality – and how expertly Martin Freeman shows the slick new Lester slipping back into his timid old mannerisms the moment he recognizes Malvo sitting further down the bar – but for how much more weight it gives the story and its events. This isn't some case that Molly cracked over the course of a couple of weeks, but something she's had to live with and fret over, even as it also introduced her to her husband and stepdaughter. You can see the way it's eaten at her, and prevented her from fully enjoying her otherwise great new life, just as we can see how FBI agents Pepper and Budge(**) have shifted from comic relief to characters who have taken on greater dramatic depth simply from having to endure a year of doing nothing in the file room because of their huge screw-up with Malvo and the Fargo massacre.
(**) Those are two very Key & Peele-sounding names, are they not? Fienberg interviewed Jordan Peele about being on a show with so many colorful names after introducing the world to D'Pez Poopsie and Fartrell Cluggins.
The story in the original film takes place over only a few days, which is a perfect fit for the nature of both the story and the medium. TV functions differently, though, and I like that Noah Hawley keeps pushing this new “Fargo” simultaneously closer to and further away from its inspiration. We may only have two weeks to go to watch this particular tale, but this one narrative move has really transformed the meaning of a lot of it, while never feeling like a retread of the many other dramas in the last few years that have had big time jumps.
Some other thoughts:
* Before we leap ahead in time, Malvo gets to perpetrate some more violence, murdering the cop guarding Mr. Wrench not so he can then kill his other would-be assassin, but so he can reward the guy for getting as close as anyone ever has to killing him. I'm assuming we'll be seeing more of Wrench before the story's out.
* On the flip side, characters I'm guessing the show is done with, though I'm prepared to be proven wrong: Stavros Milos, who hasn't appeared since God smote his son, and the widow Hess. Speaking of which…
* Hawley and Martin Freeman are walking a fascinating knife edge with Lester, where I'm simultaneously elated and appalled by so many of his actions. I cheered him stapling the Hess boys into submission, even as I groaned at how impressed Linda was by the whole spectacle.
* Bill and Tahir's story of reuniting was a lovely thing not only for Molly's smile at the end of it, but for the reminder that while Bill is both stupid and stubborn, he's a fundamentally decent guy – which has been part of the problem with the whole Nygaard/Malvo case. He can't conceive of a world where a fellow nice guy like Lester could have so thoroughly snapped, and so he ignores all evidence to the contrary the moment an alternate theory and suspect are presented to him.
* Lorne Malvo and Rust Cohle are both prone to philosophizing, and both have spent time in Alaska. Will Malvo offer an opinion on the stars in the sky before all is said and done?
* If any of you are going to Austin this weekend for the ATX Television Festival, I'll be moderating two different “Fargo”-related panels: one about the process of adapting or rebooting famous works into TV shows, featuring Hawley, Jason Katims and “Bates Motel” producer Kerry Ehrin; plus a “Fargo”-specific screening and panel featuring Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Tolman and Keith Carradine. And if you're not going but have things you're curious about from Hawley and company, I've been known to take suggestions.
What did everybody else think?
That was amazing, had no idea the flash forward was coming, wow. Sad it will be over in two episodes, but can’t wait to see it.
Always up for some cork board action.
Anyone else think of Kill Bill with Malvo’s final words to Wrench?
Absolutely
Of course. That was no coincidence. I even had to go check whether the Coens had anything to do with Kill Bill. (Apparently not.)
Well, whatever hidden message there is referencing out story things. It would be stupid for Malvo to order Mr. Wrench to “Kill Bill”. Bill has unknowingly been Malvo’s best friend! Malvo (or Lester) couldn’t ask for more if he was Bill’s willing mole in the department. :-)
The Bride: “When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.”
Malvo: “If you still feel raw about things when you heal up, come see me.”
Bonus Parallel: Bill = David Carradine
David Carradine = Lou Solverson (Molly’s dad)
That’s Keith Carradine playing Molly’s dad. David is deceased for a few years now.
I was little disappointed we didn’t get to see more misadventures of incompetent rookie Bemidji cop Ed (Jon Hamm).
Great episode, and good recap summing up the story consequences of the time jump, which I definitely did not expect. Personally, I think Lester is a good character, but I’ve never found myself rooting for him or wanting him to get away, so I hope his punishment, if/when it comes, will be satisfying. While I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re right, I hope we see at least the widow Hess again. Kate Walsh has been giving a really nice performance despite the limited screen time.
As a possible question for your ATX panel, I keep thinking about True Detective when I’m watching Fargo (I prefer TD but they’re both really good and mostly different shows), and the time jump provided another reason to compare the two. I’d be interested in knowing whether Hawley and co. watched True Detective, what they see as similarities/differences between the two series, and why they think these shows appeared and seem to have both struck a chord at this particular time. Also, what does he think about the antihero and dark crime/serial killer trends that have dominated TV dramas lately?
Sorry, hope this comment isn’t too long.
Maybe not the stars In the sky, but let me tell you about a bear in a trap…..
Am I mistaken, or was that a cameo by Fuzzy Dunlop?
What? Where? I’m disappointed that I missed him, since I am currently watching The Wire for the very first time and I just met Fuzzy a couple days ago.
Aww, hell. *Now* I get it. Lol
So that WAS Stephen Root! He was out of focus in that scene, but if I can’t spot the man so nice they named him twice I’m a monkey’s uncle. Maybe I’m wrong here, but I think he’s the only Cohen Bros regular we’ve seen in the show so far. Am I wrong?
Also, great episode. I’m loving everything about this show, starting with these quiet and beautiful opening scenes (washer assembly line tonight, fish and fields of grain in the past). The leap forward in time is a perfect narrative device for the tone and themes they’re playing with, and I am unnaturally confident that they’re going to stick the landing here.
Well of course Billy Bob is a Coen collaborator (The Man Who Wasn’t There and Intolerable Cruelty).
This show continues to impress. I agree with Alan’s sentiments on how pushing the timeline forward a year in a way raises the stakes or at least the characters emotions on the events that have occurred. I think it was a bold move, and a great one.
Can’t wait for these last two eps.
Another couple of Coen-inspired cinematic flourishes this week. As Lester was clearing out the detritus of his marriage, the music was a steel drum rendition of the fourth movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. As you no doubt recall, a mouth-harp version of that same piece was used in the opening of “Raising Arizona.”
Second, the intro to the scene in the insurance office was a close-up of a photo of a beach, with appropriate sound effects (seagull, etc.), before pulling back. This same device was used frequently in “Barton Fink”.
You forgot Malvo’s murder of the cop in the bathroom (with his legs kicking) – which certainly alluded to Chigurh’s murder of the cop at the start of “No Country for Old Men”.
On Molly’s pinboard there was a silhouette of a prone dead body, I believe it was the same or similar shape to the body on the poster and dvd cover of the movie.
The worst part of Linda’s reaction to the incident in the office was that it occurred right after the Widow Hess said, “I let you *come inside me!*” How is this not intolerably creepy, Linda?
Bill’s “sometimes you go to bed unsatisfied” comment was one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen in this show. In some respects Bill is a really decent guy, but what he essentially said there was, “I don’t want to talk about this anymore because I’m afraid of the truth. I can wrap my mind around this story. I can’t tolerate the other one.” Which is understandable, except it means on some level he’s OK with potentially sending an innocent man to prison. And then we get the jump, and we realize he *did* send an innocent man to prison. The jump was genius.
I assume Wrench willl be back, and I wish him luck. And I’m spitballin’ here, but Mrs. Hess could show up back in Vegas, where Sam found her (and where Lester and Malvo now are, right?) dancing or hooking. And I do hope we see Stavros again. That whole thread feels unfinished to me, and not just because I’m still annoyed about the fish.
Referencing the “cum inside me” statement by Mrs. Hess: if anything was creepy about it, it’s on Mrs. Hess’s side. She said it after all. No reflection on Lester and I think Linda realized that. So what he came inside her? I mean it could’ve resulted in a kid and so reckless but creepy?
As for Bill’s tunnel vision with Chazz being guilty and sending an innocent man to prison because they are wedded to a theory for whatever reason: Unfortunately it happens in the real world all too often.
For a few seconds when right after the commercial break the beginning of the scene of the Las Vegas salesman of the year convention was being held started. I though it was a strip joint and the woman we were seeing from behind was Mrs. Hess out of retirement LOL! But then I noticed the box and realized it was a cheesy magic act.
That said I don’t know if she has to go back to that. Even if the insurance didn’t come through, she still has the trucking business that her husband ran.
It’s creepy because sleeping with a client — ostensibly, a grieving widow — is gross and unprofessional and most well-adjusted people would be completely repulsed by it, regardless of whether the act was described in sordid detail or just obliquely implied.
“…and we realize he *did* send an innocent man to prison.”
Although I understand your point, the cops don’t send people to prison – prosecutors and juries/judges do. If Chaz had a decent lawyer (and he should have – based on his finances) the evidence pointing away from him and towards Lester/Malvo would have appeared in trial.
The only thing creepy about the Widow Hess’ comment is that she made it in front of her kids and Linda.
Linda was clearly into the transformed assertive and confident Lester. Learning that he had bedded an attractive woman might feed that attraction.
As for it being a conflict of interest, Linda saw that the widow wasn’t getting extra consideration on her policy.
I think Bill’s a great stand-in for most of us. The truth is messy and even disturbing. Who doesn’t prefer a tidy story?
Really? That’s the *only* thing creepy about it? We may have to agree to disagree. Bedding an attractive woman might raise Lester’s standing in Linda’s eyes, but he bedded the kind of attractive woman who spits, rather loudly, “I let you come inside me!” in front of her kids and strangers (in addition to such gems as “I was picking your pubes out of my teeth twelve hours ago!”). Even if we assume that the Widow Hess is widely known as a gold-digger/victim of adultery who wouldn’t be expected to mourn the passing of her husband, Lester is supposed to be the grieving widower, and not all that much time has passed. Apparently he grieves by banging classy ladies like Mrs. Hess, who *also* happen to be clients. In my view, yeah, that should be a big red flag.
“Although I understand your point, the cops don’t send people to prison – prosecutors and juries/judges do.”
Sure, as a formal matter. But let’s not pretend the cops don’t have a major role to play, or that they don’t have at minimum a moral obligation to conduct a thorough and even-handed investigation. Maybe Chaz’s lawyer was incompetent, and/or the jury was as dumb or credulous as most people in Bimidji are portrayed in the show. The fact that others *also* failed in their duties may lessen Bill’s responsibility, but it doesn’t absolve him.
Linda was pursuing Lester romantically before the widow walked in. So clearly she didn’t think it was the wrong time for him to be moving on from his wife’s murder.
I’m not seeing the red flag in Lester sleeping with a crude woman, nor is the conflict of interest one that everyone would treat as seriously as you do.
Linda could have assumed that Mrs Hess’s “confession” may have been an attempted bribe to get Lester to reinstate the insurance policy, since there is $2 million at stake. She would be proud that Lester soldiered on (doggie style) and did not got thru with his part of the “bargain”. LOL.
Lester went from being the office wuss to a “bad boy” in Linda’s eyes, so of course she was turned on. Also, Lester is now an available man, and obviously there is a shortage of stable, grounded attractive single men in that town, judging from what we’ve seen!
As an aside, I noticed that the opening rating says that the show is rated “M A L V,” which are the first four letters of Malvo’s name. Coincidence? I think not. Maybe something for Alan to ask Noah Hawley?
I said that, “we may have to agree to disagree,” and now it’s clear that we will have to do exactly that. Obviously none of this troubles Linda. I think it *should* trouble Linda, and I feel sure that sometime in the next two weeks she will come to regret not seeing Lester for the scumbag he has become. But if you didn’t think that exchange in the office reflected poorly on Lester, more power to you.
Lester has racked up such a string of misdeeds that sleeping with a crude customer doesn’t rate. He’s in the same space as Malvo, now — another dangerous dog that needs to be put down.
*sigh*
Never mind.
Sorry to tell you Mattnova but Linda is married to him after the jump forward. Other than that I agree with you. Very unprofessional. However, his boss slinks out of the room as soon as the Widow Hess starts screaming and misses the whole exchange.
@Primate:
The Widow Hess was anything BUT grieving if you remember.
@Madame:
The cops collect the evidence that the prosecutor form into a case and present to the jury. I agree Chazz’s lawyer perhaps should’ve presented a better case but to imply that the cops are a bystander in the process is a huge mistake. Lots of innocent people has ended up in prison and will end up in prison because of a lousy initial police investigation. Bill would’ve testified that he found the murder weapon in the locked gun locker of Chazz with suggestive photos and panties of the victim so he would have a big hand in sending Chazz to prison. Not the only hand to be sure, Lester would’ve testified against him and lied his head off coming up with a plausible story of how that shotgun pellet ended up in his hand, and Chazz obviously had no alibi. Chazz’s lawyer would have to come up with evidence that things were planted to make it work
@Hunter2012 – “…but to imply that the cops are a bystander in the process is a huge mistake.”
I never said or implied any such thing.
“Lots of innocent people has ended up in prison and will end up in prison because of a lousy initial police investigation.”
In the US, it’s almost exclusively innocent people of color – because they often can’t afford good representation. Through ignorance, prejudice, and the parameters of their job (pressure to close cases, etc), the police make a myriad of mistakes constantly – evidentiary as well as technical – both willfully and by accident. You can’t assume police – even good police – will do their job correctly. Any person with money that was charged with the crimes Chaz was charged with would have both lawyers and private investigators working on their case – and the private investigators would turn up Molly, her suspicions, and ALL of the evidence that supports them. In fact – in real life – I suspect someone of Molly’s fortitude would approach the defense team herself with her knowledge – without even waiting to be interviewed by them.
“Chazz’s lawyer would have to come up with evidence that things were planted to make it work.”
The defense doesn’t have to come up with ANY evidence that those things were planted – they just have to come up with a plausible alternative scenario in which the planting of that evidence would make sense – i.e. create a reasonable doubt to the police’s version of events. I think there was plenty of evidence available to produce reasonable doubt – but of course, the story had to move forward by having Chaz convicted.
@Madmeme:
The tone of your statement that the cops don’t send people to prison, they just collect the evidence struck me as too dismissive of the police role in false convictions. To clarify, yes the police don’t send people to prison, the jury and the judge does that, but they do that based on what the prosecutor presents to the jury and the prosecutor does that on the basis of what evidence the police collect and what narrative theory of the crime they postulate with the agreement of the prosecution as to the guilt of that defendant. So yes under that procedure Bill Oswalt and the Bemidji police department with the sole exception it seems of Holly Solverson, sent Chazz Nygardt to prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
Believe me I am well aware that a large majority of innocent people who are sent to prison are minorities because most of the time they are the poorest and so can’t afford decent defense including their own investigators to follow up the police investigations, but whites sometimes do get falsely convicted and they aren’t always very poor so it does happen. This is a website I frequent:
[www.truthinjustice.org]
And from that site the tragic case of Randy Mills-a white guy-and the increasing awareness of innocents in prison, including on death row:
[truthinjustice.org]
In the case of Chazz, a well off if not rich white guy, he can as you point out afford at least more than adequate defense (even if it means selling off a lot of his and his wife’s possessions to pay the legal fees). But even a well financed defense with good resources will have a problem generating reasonable doubt enough to over look the damning evidence found in Chazz’s gun locker:
Sure the defense could call Molly to testify as to her theory of the crime as to who she thinks did it (probably on pain that she would lose her job going against police official theory of the case, and yes in real life there have been cases in which a police officer/detective didn’t agree with the official line and even the arrest of a suspect that suspect being tried and convicted but never saying their doubts about the case but goes with the party line) but as of now the only thing she got really is the fact that Lester was seen with Malvo at the hospital, but that is circumstantial and coincidental since Bemidji is a small town; and that a phone call from Lester’s house to Malvo’s hotel room, also circumstantial since the Prosecution can say it was Chazz who made that call. Nothing else says that Lester did it. Lester places himself at the scene which explains the shotgun pellet in Lester’s hand. Lester admits obstructing justice by not coming forward and “lying” to cover his brother’s action. And at any rate, Molly was taken off the case early and so wasn’t part of the official investigation past the initial few days and that would be brought up.
While under law yes there is no obligation by the defense to put up evidence of the assertion of things being planted, in reality in accordance to human nature some explanation has to be put forward. Saying the hammer was put there and then saying nothing more than that isn’t good enough. The only motivation for anyone to plant the hammer, risque pictures of Lester’s wife and her panties is Lester and he has the alibi of being in the hospital under police guard who was watching him like a hawk. :-)
Chazz’s son can say otherwise that he saw Lester at his house, but everyone knows that he has “the autism” and he isn’t quite right with him going to school in his socks in the snow and keeping urine in jars in his room (and which is likely why he got off with a slap on the wrist for bringing a gun to school). So while Lester has motive, as far as the Prosecution is concerned no opportunity, and no reliable witnesses.
The only thing that can really trip up Lester is the stolen car that Gus saw Malvo driving, but the word from a Duluth officer who lost his job because he shot blindly at a Bemidji Deputy during a blizzard in whiteout conditions almost killing her isn’t going to be worth much. And IIRC, Gus didn’t get the license plate of the vehicle Malvo was driving so this Malvo person can’t be conclusively be tied to that car that Gus stopped since lots of people drive that model car.
Any bringing evidence of a frame job to create reasonable doubt in this case isn’t as easy as it may seem, especially when you consider that the jury won’t know the things we know.
Still I am sure something of these things will come up to connect to Malvo which is why Lester is probably going to go after him.
Geez, man, who are you trying to convince – me or yourself?
Your dissection is missing some crucial pieces:
Lester has his nose broken by Sam Hess (testified to by Hess’ sons).
Lester is overheard talking to Malvo about Sam Hess with agitation in the hospital (testified to by the nurse).
Malvo goes and visits Sam Hess at his business and makes odd/threatening remarks (testified to by Hess’ sons and/or lawyer and/or associates).
Sam Hess is then murdered.
A phone call is placed from Lester’s house to Malvo’s hotel room BEFORE the sheriff arrives (why the hell would Chaz call Malvo? No motive whatsoever, but plenty of motive for Lester.)
The sheriff and Lester’s wife are murdered (with Lester standing close by).
Malvo is stopped driving Lester’s car in Duluth (testified to by Gus).
There is absolutely zero evidence (aside from the planted stuff) that Chaz was having an affair with Lester’s wife – no eye-witnesses, no phone records, no credit card receipts, no hotel records, etc, – and, contrary to Lester, there is zero evidence that Chaz knew Malvo. And Lester’s “alibi” for not planting the stuff is meaningless – Malvo, the man believed by Molly to be responsible for all 3 murders could have easily done it.
So, in your version, all of these people (Hess’ sons, associates, the nurse, Molly, Gus) have invented a fictitious killer (Malvo) and are lying about his obvious connection to Lester. On the other hand, we have damning evidence strangely found in a storage locker after a gun (which a little boy claims he didn’t put in his bag) is found at school – plus testimony from Lester – and ONLY Lester.
If you want to believe that Chaz would be convicted. more power to you – but I believe the show stretched credulity with it – something, btw, the series has done on numerous occasions (with the fish being the most egregious, obviously).
One last thing: do you remember the reason the sheriff was murdered?
Which would sound more plausible to a jury?
1) The sheriff went to a man’s house to question him about his connection to a murder – and was then murdered by that man.
2) The sheriff went to a man’s house to question him about his connection to a murder – and coincidentally happened to stumble upon the man’s brother murdering someone else entirely.
@madmeme:
Firstly, I hope we can have a civil discussion without too much rancor. Anyway to answer you point by point:
–“Your dissection is missing some crucial pieces:
Lester has his nose broken by Sam Hess (testified to by Hess’ sons).”
—-
The Sam Hess angle has-as far as the prosecutor will see-no baring on the case of the murder of Pearl and Chazz at best any link would be tenuous. There is barley anything linking the two cases objectively speaking no matter what we have seen as an audience.
–“Lester is overheard talking to Malvo about Sam Hess with agitation in the hospital (testified to by the nurse).”
—-
Did she hear anything or did she just see them talking together. Yes they were arguing but unless she could testify to what she actually heard she hasn’t much to add except to note that the two were in a public waiting room and they were talking. And even if she did hear them discuss Hess, was it in connection of a killing? Did she hear Lester ask or order Malvo to do it?
–“Malvo goes and visits Sam Hess at his business and makes odd/threatening remarks (testified to by Hess’ sons and/or lawyer and/or associates).”
—–
No one knows if Malvo killed Hess. Its pure speculation. Yes we the audience does but objectivity to have anything that links the elusive Malvo to Hess’s murder. And Hess being involved in organized crime there could be a lot of people who could’ve killed him. Someone making odd threatening remarks is not probative. It could be said by the prosecution that Hess could’ve just as easily been murdered by Mr. Hammer-who is dead-and Mr. Wrench who tried to kill Molly and was at the time of the trial of Chazz, a fugitive from justice and as far as the Duluth police department knows, killed one of their officers.
Also Hess’s lawyers and associates are involved either directly or tangentially to organized crime. It is unlikely that any of them would testify, and if they did they did they would likely give “I don’t know what you are talking about” line since again they are involved in crime themselves and aren’t upstanding citizens and wouldn’t want to answer questions that could reveal their complicity in it.
But let’s say Hess’s boys testify about a strange guy identified as Malvo came by. Okay a weird guy talked to them in an odd fashion. That isn’t evidence or even a suggestion that Lester has anything to do with the murder of Hess. As mentioned given his connections he could’ve been murdered by others. It’s just thin speculation that goes to the Hess case, not the murder of Pearl and Vern.
Again yes we know the truth because we saw all of that, but there is nothing that could be presented to the characters in the form of any evidence beyond speculation.
–“Sam Hess is then murdered.”
—-
No one suspects other than Molly and Gus that Malvo is the killer and again it’s reasonable for anyone to think that Hess could’ve just as easily been killed by others like Misters Hammer and Wrench who is known to have shot up the town and are connected to Organized Crime.
–“A phone call is placed from Lester’s house to Malvo’s hotel room BEFORE the sheriff arrives (why the hell would Chaz call Malvo? No motive whatsoever, but plenty of motive for Lester.)”
—-
Objectively it could be argued that Chazz did call Malvo but not Lester since Lester puts Chazz in the house and he could make it part of his narrative. What would be his motive? One has to ask Malvo and he wasn’t in custody. Maybe Chazz had him as a hitman to kill Pearl? Yes we know that is bullshit but not someone from the outside. Lester could say it was Chazz that called Malvo’s motel. What would be Lester’s motive to kill his wife and Vern which would be the only logical reason to involve this Malvo character. What evidence given what an outsider could know? None. And there is nothing to put Malvo in Lester’s house at the time of the killing.
–“The sheriff and Lester’s wife are murdered (with Lester standing close by).”
—-
But was it Lester or Chazz to ask objectively? We the audience know it is Malvo who was called by Lester but there is nothing to put Malvo in the house while Lester puts Chazz in the house and has an explanation for the shot gun pellet in his hand which goes to his being a “co victim” since he was in the line of fire giving him some credibility. And why would he frame his own brother?
–“Malvo is stopped driving Lester’s car in Duluth (testified to by Gus).”
—
This is true that this is another thing that could connect Lester to Malvo, but it also could connect Chazz to Malvo along with that phone call. This is objectively could be the most questionable thing in Lester’s narrative to an outside observer like the jury but there is another factor.
That is Gus’s credibility is shot. He stopped this Malvo guy in a stolen car in Duluth and didn’t report it at the time? Why not? Is this the same guy who shot a fellow police officer in a blinding blizzard? He has no more credibility than Chazz’s son Gordo who probably told people he saw uncle Lester at his house but of course since “he got the autism” and had just brought a gun to school and forgets to put shoes on. Oh and didn’t Gus “mistakenly” arrest a Minister thinking it was this Malvo fella, Frank Peterson from Baudette? Go Bears! I’m sure Alderman Jim Avery and Florence Nightgarden who won the pot on Bingo Tuesday backed him up when Lt. Schmidt had his men check Malvo’s story (I swear Malvo probably has a deeper back coverstory than the undercover KGB Officers Philip & Elizabeth Jennings over on “The Americans” LOL!). Of course for this Gus got three weeks desk duty for pointing his gun at a innocent civilian, a meek and mild minister with a heart condition no less. Uffda! ;-)
Anyway, none of this shows with evidence that the evidence in Chazz’s gun locker was planted. That is a MAJOR mountain because it is actually hard physical evidence whatever theories about Lester setting him up. That has to be demonstrated by showing that Lester has a motive to plant such evidence to incriminate his own brother, that he had opportunity to do it, which we saw him do it but as far as the world knows he was at the hospital under police guard outside of his door and never left.
Again, yes we know all of this because we have seen it, but objectively there is little evidence beyond Molly’s suppositions that would make Lester a alternative suspect in the murder of Lester’s wife and Vern. Yes technically Chazz’s defense doesn’t have to put forward evidence of this happening, but that is not how human nature is. Hard evidence was found in Chazz’s possession, there is none tying it to Lester at the time of the trial. Even OJ Simpson’s lawyers-man, it’s very close to the 20th anniversary of that murder-had to put up evidence that Mark Fuhrman planted evidence including motive and opportunity.
Oh and there will be everyone testifying including Chief Bill Oswalt to the good character of Lester and how he wouldn’t hurt a flea. that in connection that Bill had taken Molly of the case and would totally say that Molly’s theory is not the official one of the Bemidji Sheriff Department would not reflect well against Molly. Mean while there was actual evidence found in Chazz’s gun locker including the murder weapon. One will have to explain how that was planted and have evidence. Right now there is none no matter what we know. It doesn’t matter that there is no other evidence that Chazz was having an affair with Pearl. There were racy pictures and panties in the gun locker and it would make sense that Chazz and Pearl would be very discrete. It is a small town after all and people talk
And I never said or implied that those who encountered Malvo is making it up. I am saying despite what everyone says there is no actual evidence to say that Malvo was involved in Hess’s murder or the murder of Vern or Pearl including put him in the house:
Hess’s sons have nothing but a visit from a strange guy encountering Hess; Hess is associates *would lie* because they are involved in criminal activities themselves; the nurse doesn’t have anything really probative beyond seeing them in a public hospital talking; Molly has very little evidence of a connection to offer to link Malvo to Lester beyond the aforementioned hospital encounter and a phone call made from Lester’s house that may or mayn’t have been made by Lester and she is not backed by her department; and while I agree that Pearl’s car being stolen is the most inexplicable thing that Lester would have had to explain after lying to Molly that the car was in the shop, Gus has no credibility himself because of his questionable action when he supposedly encountered him. Meanwhile there is no actual evidence that this Malvo person killed Hess or the double murder in Lester’s house. Nor has anyone has him in custody for him to be questioned.
And given the actual evidence, as phony as it is that we know it is it is real to the jury, it is plausible that Vern going to question Lester was killed himself in something unrelated in Lester’s house given that a hell of a lot has been happening in Bemidji in the past few weeks. Until Malvo is in custody the prosecution can say Chazz is using this mysterious Malvo to deflect blame from himself, just like in the Scott Peterson trial the prosecution said he was using the specter of a serial killer to throw suspicion off of him that he killed his pregnant wife.
Now if anyone can arrest Malvo and have him testify that would do in Lester, which is why Lester is now going after Malvo because he knows he is the only real link to him. But of course he doesn’t know anything about that tape of Malvo made of him. But short of that Chazz’s defense would have to come up with evidence that the hard evidence was planted, not just blame it on a guy that is not in custody despite dissenting sheriff’s deputy’s pet theory.
“The Sam Hess angle has-as far as the prosecutor will see-no baring on the case of the murder of Pearl and Chazz at best any link would be tenuous.”
The murder in question is that of the SHERIFF – a much more important person than Pearl. And that murder is totally linked to Hess – because that is precisely what the sheriff was investigating when he was murdered. So whether prosecutors, cops, etc, like it or not – ANYTHING connected to Hess’ murder will be admissible in court. And yes, the nurse heard Lester and Malvo mention Sam Hess – have you been paying attention to the show?
“But short of that Chazz’s defense would have to come up with evidence that the hard evidence was planted, not just blame it on a guy that is not in custody despite dissenting sheriff’s deputy’s pet theory.”
Again, the defense doesn’t have to come up with ANY evidence – they just have to give at least ONE PERSON reasonable doubt to the prosecutor’s version. That’s how trials work.
Sorry, but you don’t convince me in the slightest. I don’t agree with you – and it doesn’t matter how long you make your replies. I believe a decent attorney could get Chaz acquitted.
Jesus you guys are relating to the scenario too damn much
I think there was a tv series/Coen easter egg in the music playing when Lester is cleaning out his wife’s closets and various chotchkies – ‘Ode to Joy’ was playing which is also of course the Raising Arizona theme.
Just realized a nice little similarity with the movie. Remember, Marge’s husband at the end of the movie had gotten a painting of his chosen by the Post Office for a postage stamp. And now Gus is working . . . For the Post Office.
If there’s a post office scene, keep your eyes peeled for the oriiginal painting on the wall or something!
Gus is never gonna deliver Molly any “red sauce” as they live out their existence.
I am not buying any coinkydink with Malvo drawing lester to him. Didja notice all the Sirens which lured Lester to the bar were dressed in black? I’m thinking the preview is a misdirection and that malvo;s intention was to either have lester freely join up, or to kill him off now to ensure more closure of legal liability.
I am super disappointed that we never got a payoff with the menacing stake-out of Gus by Malvo and the walkie-talkie tuning.
WTH happened to the illicit $800K? Did Malvo figure out what King did? Is King strangely enjoying his new “freedom” as Lester is?
my guess would be that it could be the link to season 2, if there is one…
I am wondering if this show is dark enough to let Lester and Malvo get away with the things they have done? If Lester is smart he would just let things be but I think he will be stupid enough to go after Malvo. I understand it though. He is the only-as far as Lester knows-the only loose end that can catch him up. I’m sure he have seen the media with everyone looking for him.
I am glad that I got my wish and Gus and Molly got together. And Gus is living the dream LOL!
On the other hand I feel sorry for Linda. Under normal circumstances I would say that Linda would be a perfect match for a guy like Lester shy and demure like he is but at the same time very beautiful. Lester should appreciate having her. He can’t ask for anything more but of course he was angling to cheat on Linda before he saw Malvo. IMHO none of them looked prettier than Linda.
To state the obvious Chazz didn’t have an alibi for the times of the murders. Nor the hospital have any surveillance tape of Lester sneaking out. Sucks. Lester has as much “Devil’s Luck” as Malvo does.
I agree as to why Bill has such a blind spot. He grew up with Lester and he can’t imagine him being a killer. Chazz on the other hand probably was just as much a jerk to Bill as he was to his own brother growing up, so I sure subconsciously Bill wants Chazz to be guilty as well as not imagining Lester being a double killer.
I wasn’t as enamored with the “Lost Boy” tale. Yes it makes Bill a very decent guy but it didn’t connect to anything. Maybe if Stavros made the Sudanese kid a stock boy at his store because in a way his innocence of this country reminded him of the guileless son he had lost and so in a way adopting him it would’ve worked for me. As it is that subplot is like an island, not connected to the larger plots (at least not yet) and so seems out of nowhere unless it supposed to connect to Bill referencing the massacres in Africa while searching for an explanation as to why the town’s murder rate hit astronomical levels out of nowhere.
Lastly, did Malvo really have to have killed the Duluth deputy? The deputy didn’t see him and he obviously thought about going to see Wrench before hand so he had enough time to prepare something that would knock out the deputy for a long time before he was found (I think it is fairly obvious that he is in a toliet stall) and he was there for only a short while so whatever he could’ve used would’ve kept the deputy unconscious for more than the duration.
Of course maybe Mr. Wrench would get the blame for the killing, that could be Malvo’s plan, make it look like that Wrench stole the deputy’s handcuff key killed him and stuffed him in the lavatory making him a cop killer so the cops would have itchy trigger fingers. Anything short of that I think would be an “unnecessary” killing on Malvo’s part.
Anyway looking forward to the end, and I hope Malvo doesn’t get away with everything. I can imagine this show going that dark. I feel sorry for Linda when Lester is caught. :-(
It would not surprise me at all if Malvo gets away. The best analogue for him in the Coen movies would not be the Buscemi or Stormare characters but Anton Chigurh, who gets away. The killing of the deputy was even reminiscent of Chigurh’s first killing in No Country.
Chigurh and Malvo are more like elemental forces of darkness–demons even. Buscemi/Stormare compare more favorably to Wrench and Numbers, bad guys whose evil comes from ignorance about how the world works. Chigurh and Malvo know EXACTLY how the world works.
Regarding Malvo killing the police officer, I don’t think the show given any indication to date that Malvo cares about murdering people only when it’s “necessary”
From all that I’ve seen all of his kills were at least in line with the context of it happening at the time, but if he has time he generally doesn’t kill.
For instance he didn’t kill Gus when they first met even when he was driving a stolen car. He didn’t kill the neighborhood watch guy when he was staking out Gus’s apartment. He didn’t kill Molly during the blizzard, so he doesn’t just kill, kill, kill without a purpose. Even arranging for the death of Stavros’s blackmailer had a purpose. The massacre of 22 people even had a purpose if only not to leave anyone alive lest they call for help.
I saw no real purpose in killing the deputy guarding Mr. Wrench. Knocking him out would’ve been just as effective, unless of course he intended to frame Mr. Wrench for the murder.
It would be a crass middle finger to the work of the Coen Brothers if Lester and Malvo simply get away with it. The truly guilty never go unpunished in their films. They are not moralistic filmmakers per say, but there is a balance to their universe that must be maintained in each of their films, especially the darker films like Blood Simple, Fargo, Miller’s Crossing, and No Country for Old Men. I wouldn’t be surprised at this point if Hawley broke this rule though.
@Hi – This notion of the guilty not going unpunished doesn’t apply at all to ‘No Country for Old Men’, in which the main antagonist (and killer) gets away with it. In fact, killers going unpunished is quite common in Cormac McCarthy’s novels (I can think of at least 4 of his books where it happens – and there may be 1 or 2 I don’t remember).
I wouldn’t be surprised to hear Malvo say that “time is a flat circle.”
Sorry if this has been mentioned, but when Malvo was killing the cop and the lights were buzzing on and off, did that add to the supernatural nature of Malvo?
Also, only one year ahead, and everyone looks a bit different, but Malvo’s hair is WHITE?
Only one more question from me: will there be MORE SEASONS of Fargo? This is one of the few shows I look forward to now, and I can’t believe it’s almost over! :(
Have fun, Alan!
Someone needs to get out the SPAMbuster and clean up. There are a few droppings around here.
@Hopeful:
The florescents flickering in the lavatory as Malvo was killing the deputy was more likely the result of the deputy kicking the wall as he struggled, loosing a electrical contact in the wiring of the light fixture or the light fixture itself intermittently.
Malvo is in disguise which is why his hair is white even he has to realize there are just too many living witnesses and his image on tape for him to just walk around undisguised even in Las Vegas. I’m sure being a person of interest in the slaughter of 22 people will get national notice if nothing else he has done.
As for more seasons, this program is to me a true miniseries in the old sense of the term (as oppose to say two two hour episodes) with its ten parts as it is intended since this show was supposed to be only one “season”. But who knows, if there is enough public love…
What i like most about fargo is the amount of BS and seriousness each episode delivers, in equal amounts. Bob Odenkirk newest character rivals the Lawyer Saul in incompetence, while still funny in his own way. And I thought cops digested donuts, this one has a hard time with omelets.
A thing that kept me frustrated was the unlucky FBI agents not being able to answer Molly’s call. I think that will put Malvo in troubled waters.
And that will probably make Lester’s rock star life come to an end too. The chill down his spine was a nice way to close the episode.
Uhhhhh . . . Saul? Incompetent? As a matter of fact, Saul is the polar opposite of Odenkirk’s character here. EXTREMELY competent, within his own little area of influence, but also EXTREMELY unethical.
I agree, Patrick.
Saul could be clownish, condescending and was the comic relief but it he was definitely not incompetent.
Saul and Bill are opposites in that Saul was good at his job but a not-so-decent guy. Bill is generally decent but does a crappy job.
Comic relief is the one thing they have in common.
Yeah. Wow. Saul was thoroughly corrupt and not a good guy, but he was very competent! (We don’t really know what kind of trial lawyer he was, or what kind of lawyer he could’ve been if he had behaved ethically. But he definitely got things done.)
yeah, know that I think about it, you guys are right. What i meant was that Saul didn’t always got the results he promised, but generally speaking, he did.
opss ,misspelled now, not know. :P
Oh Alex…
Anyone else think the Keith Carradine’s character might play a larger role in these final two episodes. Seems like such a minor role right now; I’m a little surprised that he took it.
Agent Lundy was forcibly retired in Dexter, but maybe a alternate version will pop up here.
I wonder if a flashback will show Malvo somehow getting Stavros’s money. Maybe the ice scraper painting (and a conversation with his widow) will lead him to it.
The conversation with Agents Pepper, Budge and “Fuzzy” about taking files may lead to them taking the files about the Fargo Massacre which would show Molly many calls regarding Malvo. They will show up in Bemidji to re open the case on the sly.
Lester’s exploits should guarantee him “Bad Ass” status in the Harlan County Marshall’s offices; all that’s left is to fake his own death and collect on the insurance.
That would be brilliant. Love him so much.
I read the kid from Africa as a different kid who conned the chief when he realized he might be arrested for theft. It further shows the chief’s incompetence that he just accepted this kid as his long lost exchange student when in reality the kid is from a violent past and a criminal!
Hah! That had not occurred to me. I’m not exactly expecting that outcome, but it wouldn’t surprise me, either. It’d be in keeping with this show’s dark sense of humor. Nice theory. :)
Mattnova, that was my 1st thought. The kid is/was definitely conning the chief and he fell for it.
I almost fell sorry for him…almost. :)
Yes, I also thought Bill was being conned, and I thought Molly’s smile was saying, “You’ll fall for anything, won’t you?”
Anything is possible and Bill has proved he does have big blind spots but I don’t think that Tahir is a con man or anything.
I rewatched the scene again and from the story it was *Bill* that recognized Tahir at the supermarket and came up to him, indicating that he knew what the kid looked like in the first place, and not Tahir coming up to *Bill* and it was by chance since he was going to the ballet with his wife so from that I don’t think Tahir is some kind of con man.
I just that his story didn’t connect to anything before. Maybe it will eventually but it is just something out on its own.
And to be clear he is not an exchange student but a refugee sent to live here permanently, one of the “Lost Boys”. Here is a wikipedia article:
[en.wikipedia.org]
If Tahir is a con man of some sort that, in a strange way, would really be a dark turn that would be a pile on when Bill finds out that Lester is guilty and he put an innocent man in prison. Bill will probably have a nervous breakdown or something.
But I don’t believe that because Tahir had to have known that Bill was coming to town that day for Bill to have found him by “chance” in a town he didn’t go to often, right now Tahir is being totally honest.
I find it hard to believe so many have simply accepted that ludicrous story about Bill’s alleged “lost boy“ Tahir. Sounded like a scam to me. Not surprising Bill was hoodwinked, but Molly too? Somehow, I’ll bet there’ll be some connection when she finally smartens up to Tahir. Marge had a similar connecting ah-hah moment in the movie.
Well sh*t, if they’re going to force me to live with the ludicrous rain of fish, then I have to accept that anything is possible in the Fargo universe. Why not this?! ;)
I guess she didn’t believe in the “lost boy” fairy tale at all. She just pretend she did, because she doesn’t give a crap about Bill’s misfortunes; in fact, she probably wants too see him conned, so that he stops being a moron and gets a wake up call.
As per the above reasons I think Tahir is being honest, unless he somehow arranged for Bill to find him by accident in a town Bill doesn’t go to often and Bill would’ve not known what Tahir looked liked on the flyers he put out to be conned this badly if it is a con.
Lester ordering a “Blood & Sand” was interesting. Could refer to the show having a bloody ending in the desert, or perhaps even to the movie, with Lester being the bullfighter and Malvo being the outlaw.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Another reference to the movie. “We’re doing alright, aren’t we”
[youtu.be]
I’ve loved the Scott Winant directed episodes. They’ve been utterly gorgeous and have really in some ways been the most congruent with, but not imitative of, the Coen Brothers’ work.
Curious fact I’ve noticed over the past couple of weeks. While the series has repeatedly used Carter Burwell’s main title to the film “series’ ominous main theme music” as Alan puts it, nowhere is Burwell actually credited for it. Thought it worth noting.
There isn’t a single note of a Carter Burwell score in this series. It’s a knock-off of it by Jeff Russo, like everything else in this show. If Carter Burwell did the music, you’d know it; he’s one of the most underrated film composers working today.
Re: Carter Burwell’s Fargo theme:
“The main musical motif is based on a Norwegian folk song called “The Lost Sheep”, or natively “Den bortkomne sauen”.”
I hope Lester gets away with it. I’ll take Lorne Malvo over Rust Cohle (sp?) anytime. Molly’s “We’re good” etc remarks to Gus recalled the movie version.
I interpreted the Tahir scene a little different Alan. I thought it spoke to Bill’s incompetence. He’s a cop and he couldn’t find this kid – his job is to find people. He finally “catches” him when Tahir is literally in front of his face. It has to be literally right there in front of him for him to figure things out. Me thinks this could be foreshadowing for one of the final two episodes. Perhaps Bill has to see Lester’s evil first hand or be a victim to it… Something obvious that will trigger the lightbulb. My take was be can’t figure anything out unless its right there in front of him. Thoughts?
To give Bill a break, Tahir was in Duluth. he did hand out flyers and I would think he put other jurisdictions on notice including Duluth PD. He can’t spend all of his time searching for the guy by himself all over Minnesota.
Great episode – the only disconnect I have is of someone who is vaguely familiar with Duluth. When I saw Gus in his Duluth Police Department car waiting for speeders on a snowy highway, I thought isn’t that the job of the state police? I’ve driven through Duluth on several occasions (even though it was several years ago). It’s the fifth largest city in Minnesota, a twin city with Superior, WI, where’s a huge port with those big port cranes that dominate the skyline, a downtown and residential area, and a bluff on the Minnesota side. There’s a lookout up there overlooking the city (my kids and I used to take a break driving from Green Bay to grandma’s house to eat lunch at that lookout). Take Highway 2 toward Bemidji – I always turned off on 200 through the Chippewa National Forest to Leech Lake and Walker, near where my folks had retired.
I don’t think a Duluth traffic cop would be sitting out in the middle of nowhere pinging speeders. You don’t hit nowhere until you get a few miles out of town.
“where’s a huge” – editing fail. “where there’s a huge”
I’ve never been to Duluth, but I have to assume it is also big enough that there is no way that a police officer would be called on to substitute for animal control. Sometimes we just have to suspend our disbelief in the service of the story.
I know, Ray, but I suspect most folks outside of northern Minnesota just assume that everything north of Minneapolis is howling wilderness where all the towns are tiny and huddle together for warmth. (I’ve also pointed out that it’s at least a three hour drive from Duluth to Bemidji, but nevermind.
As someone who has actual relations who say uffda, I felt obliged to correct them. :)
Apropos of not much at all, Duluth is also the hometown of one Bob (Zimmerman) Dylan. Just sayin’.
In the episodes just before this one, they actually portrayed Duluth as a much larger city than it really is, with a big downtown full of skyscrapers. (Researching this online, I determined that they were using Calgary, a city of more than 1 million inhabitants, as a stand for Duluth–which has a population of 83,000).
The scene with the radar gun was actually much more plausible than those, because Duluth has a gigantic area in terms of square miles, relative to its modest population (take a look on MapQuest and you’ll see what I mean). So there are outlying areas that are still within the city limits yet look fairly rural. It could be on the way to the North Shore, or up by Skyline Drive, or out near Miller Hill Mall. (I mean, I know it was not filmed there; but it could pass for those parts of Duluth.)
Any ideas who the cop was that gave Malvo’s picture to the killers?
No, but I re-watched that portion of that episode to see if it might be anyone I could identify. Whoever it was seemed to have been in plain clothes. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t Bill, if that’s what you’re getting at. I doubt it’s of significance to the story going forward.
Of course Stephen Root is on this show. It wouldn’t make sense if he wasn’t.
Regarding Tahir- I thought it was clear that Molly didn’t believe his story. I don’t either, it was just a heap of refugee stereotypes.
Somebody last week pointed out that the terrible Australian accent guy with the Duluth mafia was actually meant to be a South African accent. Perhaps Tahir is from South Africa, and he’s been sent to follow up on that guys murder?
Malvo basically framed Wrench for that cop’s murder. He’s just full of deviously interesting tactics.
From Lester’s acceptance speech, about all the misfortune in his life, I take it that’s the pitch that made him salesman of the year.
And it’s perfect for a life insurance salesman. If all these terrible things can happen to a regular guy like me, who knows what will happen to you.
He’s turned all the evil that he’s done into the best thing that ever happened to him.
Rewatched some of this late last night after the new episode aired, and LOL’d when Bill, in explaining to Molly that the murder case was closed with Chazz in prison, said something like “We had cake!” As though celebrating with cake is proof positive you got your man.
Felt like more of a supplicating gesture to mention cake