Review: FX’s ‘The Bridge’ finds more consistency in season 2

For most of its first season, FX's “The Bridge” seemed as caught between two worlds as its two heroes, who worked opposite sides of the El Paso/Juarez border. In one world, the show was stuck adapting the serial killer story from the original Scandinavian “Bron,” and not providing a particularly inspired take on an overdone subject. In the other world, “The Bridge” was having a lot of fun looking at the weird culture along that border, and in establishing the bond between Texas cop Sonya Cross (Diane Kruger) and her Mexican counterpart Marco Ruiz (Demián Bichir). The second show was much more interesting than the first, but the first show kept swallowing the second one whole.
In a letter to critics that accompanied a large batch of episodes from season 2 (it returns tomorrow night at 10), Reid wrote, “We loved the characters and story of 'Bron' and stayed relatively true to the original story, which was centered around the hunt for a serial killer. That said, the serial killer thread was not the most interesting aspect of our adaptation. The most interesting thing to us has always been the shadow world of the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez. And that will be the focus of 'The Bridge,' this season and beyond.”
In its first season, “The Bridge” wasn't great, but it had moments suggesting it was capable of greatness. The hope in a situation like this is that the behind-the-scenes upheaval, combined with Reid's public acknowledgment of the show's strengths and weaknesses, would bring the show closer to greatness, if not all the way there. But the new season (I've seen the first five episodes) feels more consistent without feeling like a significant improvement. It's become more of the show that it should be, but still smacks of potential more than anything else.
(*) Then again, almost nothing of consequence has happened five episodes into any given “Wire” season – which means that we could get to the end of the season with my opinion significantly higher than it is at this point.
The serial killer arc was formulaic and annoying, but it also kept the show streamlined enough that you could savor the character beats, whether the unlikely bond between Sonya (rubbing the world the wrong way due to undiagnosed Asperger's syndrome) and Marco (earthy and gregarious, and also morally compromised in a way Sonya wouldn't allow herself to be), or Daniel Frye's struggle with his own addictions, or Linder's creepy yet sweet attachment to Eva (Stephanie Sigman), one of the women he rescued from a bad situation in Juarez.
These stories and more continue in the new season, yet they feel like distractions from the main plot – or vice versa. This is an intrinsically more compelling and germane main story arc than the serial killer nonsense, yet the show's best moments are still the ones that have the least to do with it. We get to see more of Sonya as a sexually bold but socially clumsy woman(**), and the show sparks to weird, wonderful life whenever Linder wanders through with his stiff movements and thick-as-molasses voice, even though his corner of the story is only tenuously connected to what's happening with the cops, the reporters and Eleanor Nacht.
(**) You wouldn't ordinarily think to compare Diane Kruger and Jason Alexander, but there's a moment in the season premiere where Sonya seems to turn into George Costanza while with a confused male partner.
And without giving too much away, it does feel like in Eleanor, the show has traded in one larger-than-life villain for another. Because this one is played by Franka Potente, and because Reid and company have given Eleanor so many unusual tics (maybe too many, but we'll see how she turns out in the end), it's much more entertaining to watch her wreak havoc along the border than it was to sit through the puppet master games of David Tate in season 1. But she also comes across less as an example of the show exploring that shadow world of the border than of the show needing a colorful antagonist to keep the plot moving.
I liked “The Bridge” a lot at times in its first season, thanks to its actors (including Ted Levine as Sonya's boss and mentor, Lt. Hank Wade) and thanks to the weird energy Reid, Stiehm and the rest conjured up in depicting these two border towns. The serial killer story played as the unfortunate cost of admission into that world, and something the show would almost certainly improve on once it moved beyond.
I can more easily recommend season 2 over season 1 – it's a show with a much stronger command of its subject matter and awareness of its own strengths and weaknesses – even as “The Bridge” still seems to be stuck in that nebulous border region separating the pretty good from the genuinely great.
I dug Season 1 and the serial killer storyline only got ridiculous at the end.
I liked the British/French version called “The Tunnel” with Stephen Dillane and Clémence Poésy , Couldn’t get into the Bridge, maybe because I a version of the story already so was comparing and bored.
I absolutely love the atmosphere of “The Bridge.” I lived in a border town for several years, and it FEELS so right without devolving into a polemic, which not a lot of stuff that deals with the US/Mexico border does. Also, I love Sonya’s horse jacket.
This has built up a lot of good will that even the serial killer stuff last year (which I quite hated) didn’t entirely burn, so I’ve been excited for the new season. I’m not expecting a huge leap. The show is very rough and filled with a lot of interesting parts that don’t really cohere (Linder is a really good example of both what I really like about it and its problems), but even last year I came away happy with the hour I’d spent in this universe.
If I didn’t watch Season 1 (I recently saw the pilot and liked it) will I be left out on a lot or does this season pick up with a new storyline that doesn’t call back to Season 1 much?
No you need to watch season 1 since it carries over, but go its a very slow show. Slower than other slow burns.
No you need to watch season 1 since it carries over, but go its a very slow show. Slower than other slow burns.
Dude, why would you even consider missing out an entire season, especially the first of any given show? You know it’s not comprised of standalone episodes.
Can I jump into this season without watching season 1?
A better question might be, can I comment without reading the other comments first?
I would think it OK just to start with season 2.
I imagine a few flashbacks will get you caught up to the nature of the characters which, as Alan mentioned, are the things of interest along with the setting being El Paso/Juarez.
Jump in.
Haven’t seen the Season 2 episodes, of course, but my own opinion is that you can probably jump in without too many problems. I’ve never been a Must Watch From Beginning purist and, while I think Season 1 had a lot of interesting character work, the plot was enough of a slog for me that I can’t really recommend it.
Man, as long as this season doesn’t end up with a long arc involving what Marco promised in the final scene of season 1, I’ll probably be happy with it.
Agreed Alan, having just watched the season opener. I want to add, I think Kruger was one of the snubs at the Emmys and looks to be doing another stellar job.
No mention of the obvious toning down of Kruger’s Aspergers portrayal?
This is most obviously not your typical, mainstream cop show. Watching the first ten minutes will tell you if you are up for the challenge ~ I personally think it it excellent. I have never seen the original, though I am sure it is well crafted as well, I believe it unfair to compare the two. They should be viewed as two separate entities. The acting in this version is superb, the story lines are edge of your seat suspenseful. It will not be everyone’s cup of tea,as they say, but it will be for those who love intelligent adult television.
Loved Season One, Loving Season Two. I will admit that for some of the shows I have to watch it twice to catch things that I would have otherwise missed. Still one of my favorites.
Love the show but so tired of the subtitles! Why can’t FX decide on an audience? If subtitles continue next season, I’ll drop the show altogether.