Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Second Sons’

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I build a shrine to myself at the next brothel I visit…
“And none have seen the blade.” -Melisandre
“Second Sons” isn’t exactly “Blackwater 2,” but it’s the most focused episode of the series since that one. Other than bookend sequences at the episode’s beginning (Arya learns that the Hound intends to sell her back to her family) and the end (Sam defeats a White Walker using the ancient weapon he found at the Fist of the First Men), we spend the entire hour in only three locales: Yunkai, where Dany negotiates with the eponymous mercenary army who have been hired to oppose her; Dragonstone, where Stannis begins to have second thoughts about sacrificing his nephew to the Lord of Light; and King’s Landing, where Tyrion and Sansa suffer through a wedding neither of them wants. Everybody else gets the week off, whether it’s storylines that have been clicking like Brienne and Jaime(*) or ones that have been a total misfire like Theon’s endless torture.
(*) A commenter last week said that George R.R. Martin said on a podcast (in other words, the Internet version of Telephone) that the bear scene from the end of last week’s episode was originally shot for this one. Benioff and Weiss have said that they frequently move scenes around from one episode to another based on their needs, and while I missed those two this week, it worked better in closer proximity to last week’s other Brienne/Jaime scenes, and in turn made this one feel tighter.
As a result, the episode’s three major storylines get more room to breathe, the wedding in particular. Though Joffrey threatens to rape his ex-fiancee, and seems on the verge of ordering his uncle’s death for his insolence before Tywin calms things down (while Tyrion brilliantly plays the drunken clown so Joffrey can save face), the wedding largely goes off okay. But the time spent on it conveys how genuinely miserable everyone but Joffrey and Tywin are by the whole affair, how tense things are between Tywin and Tyrion and between Joffrey and the new bride and groom, how the Tyrells have (for now) been completely outmaneuvered by the Lannisters, and how all of Sansa’s dreams have turned into nightmares. Just a great mix of darkly comic beats (Joffrey taking away Tyrion’s stool, Cersei shutting down Loras’ attempt to share his father’s wisdom) and more threatening moments (Cersei not wanting to be sisters with Marge and, especially, Tyrion threatening Joffrey so blatantly that the little coward had no idea how to respond). Though Tyrion is one of the series’ most decent and likable characters, I’m happy that he didn’t manage to charm Sansa’s concerns away through the wedding, but rather got so drunk that he couldn’t even serve as her anchor in this terrible storm. Their later interaction in the honeymoon suite also featured a nice bit of wry comedy when Tyrion recited a bit of the Night’s Watch oath after Sansa suggested she might never want to sleep with him, and I enjoyed the way Shae softened towards Tyrion for just a moment when she realized the sheets bore no evidence of sex, before hardening her resolve against her lover and his new bride.
The events outside Yunkai, meanwhile, add to Dany’s growing army, and growing stable of military advisors, with the introduction of Ed Skrein as the charming, lethal Daario Naharis, who elects to kill his captains and fight alongside the mother of dragons. Our visits to this side of the world weren’t quite as lengthy as the wedding sequence, but they still gave us a better sense of how Daario thinks, why he would betray his partners to throw in with the beautiful and charismatic queen, and why Dany in turn would be drawn to him (especially over his piggish comrades in arms). One thing is clear: Jorah will not be happy to have this pretty young thing whispering in the ear of his Khaleesi.
And our time spent at Dragonstone was important because of how neglected Stannis has been as a character this season. Our last visit there offered us some new insight into the rightful king’s pain and loss, and here we get a sense of what happens when the man he was before falling under Melisandre’s spell comes into conflict with her plans. Stephen Dillane did some fine work here, particularly in the scene where Stannis comes to visit Davos in his cell. Remember that the last time Stannis was talked out of doing what Melisandre wanted, his fleet was crippled by wildfire; will non-fatally leaching a bit of blood from poor Gendry be enough to eliminate Stannis’ hated rivals Balon, Robb and Joffrey? Or is this just another half-measure doomed to fail?
The concluding sequence with Sam and Gilly mainly served to provide some action in an episode that was otherwise big on talk. But it also brought the White Walkers (one of them, anyway) back on screen for the first time since the season premiere. For all the maneuvering being done by the would-be kings of Westeros, and even for the danger that Dany’s army and dragons pose whenever they get their act together and take some ships across the Narrow Sea, those monsters north of the Wall are the very first threat introduced by the series, and potentially the biggest. Budgetary reasons and the need to service other stories involving characters who speak have kept the Walkers and their zombies largely on the sidelines – their big attack on the Night’s Watch happened off-camera, in between seasons – but it’s important the show keep them present in our minds. And by using the artifact from the Fist to cut this one open, Sam inadvertently may have found a way to start killing these things. He may yet be useful for something other than suggesting baby names.
Benioff and Weiss have too much story to sift through and too many characters to check in on to take this kind of narrow focus in every episode of a season. But long sequences like Tyrion and Sansa’s wedding are a reminder of just how much more satisfying the show is on those occasions when the creative team can really take its time with letting a story unfold in an hour.
Some other thoughts:
* First, a programming note: the show is taking Memorial Day weekend off (HBO is airing “Behind the Candelabra” next Sunday night), and I suspect my last two review of the season won’t be up until sometime the following morning.
* Between Theon last week and Gendry this week, the show has done an impressive job recalibrating our expectations for sex scenes. Until we get ample evidence otherwise, I’m going to assume anytime two characters wind up in bed together, something horrible is about to happen to the guy.
* That said, I would like to thank Melisandre for providing my favorite new euphemism for sex: “Come fight death with me.”
* Hands up, everyone who heard the hilarious explanation of whom Loras will be related to, and how, and thought of the lyrics to “I’m My Own Grandpa.”
As always, I’d like to keep the book/spoiler issue as simple as possible, however difficult that may be for some to understand. We are here to discuss “Game of Thrones” AS A TV SHOW, NOT AS AN ENDLESS SERIES OF COMPARISONS TO THE BOOKS. Therefore, here’s the only rule you should remember: if your comment contains the phrase “the books” without it being immediately preceded by “I haven’t read,” then you should probably delete what you’ve written and start over. Anything even vaguely questionable will be deleted, and if you see something that I haven’t already removed, please feel free to email me. You may think you’re being clever and not giving too much away; in almost every case, you are wrong.
As usual, I’ve set up a message board discussion thread where you can do as much TV vs. books discussion as you want. And if you don’t want to go to the message boards, by all means go to one of the dozens upon dozens of sites (whether “Thrones”-specific or not) that provide a venue to discuss the books to your heart’s content. In these comments, everything book-related that has yet to come up on the TV show (plot, characters we haven’t met, motivation, etc.) is verboten.
Based on the comments to that initial review, a lot of people are having a hard time understanding this, so I will put it very simply: If people cannot stop themselves from discussing the books in the comments, then there will no longer be comment sections for these reviews. Life’s too short.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Did Sam leave behind his knife when he took Gilly and the baby away from the slain Walker? Looked like it to me, I thought I saw a dark object on the ground that he didn’t pick up.
Wouldn’t Rob & Co have heard about the double wedding in King’s Landing? Obviously they wouldn’t be allowed to be there, but at the very least they’d know that Sansa was still alive and well. Wonder if there’s any grounds for divorce or annulment of a marriage in Westeros?
The weapon has a self destruct button.
It’s not Samwell’s fault for leaving a weapon behind, he’s a neckbeard. They’re made for failure.
Take the baby. Leave the essential weapon. Game of Godfather, pt. 1.
I imagine word of the wedding will get to the Starks pretty quickly. Remember that it was all put together very quickly to avoid any Tyrell shenanigans. I’ll bet you Robb & Cat either get word of it or have already received word when we see them next week.
There’s only been one wedding so far (other than Robb’s) — and Robb & company are headed to another. Note that nothing was said of when, exactly, Cersei and Joffrey would be getting married — but presumably as Tywin wouldn’t want anything else to overshadow Joffrey’s wedding, Tywine had three separate ones in mind. Despite Tyrion’s warning about the cost.
Keep in mind we don’t really know the chronology of events in the series or if they at all match with the order in which they’re presented on-screen (they don’t in the novels, like at all.)
>Note that nothing was said of when, exactly,
>Cersei and Joffrey would be getting married
I know it was a typo…but all of a sudden I want to see this happen just in a gigantic train wreck that you can’t look away from way. “Come here my son, comfort me for losing your fath…errr, uncle. Yeah that’s it, uncle.”
Its not a typo, you just just interpreted it in an amusing way. I did it too. He didn’t mean marrying each other: Cersei marrying Loras and Joffrey Marge.
Yeah, he left it on the ground. Sam found a whole cache of obsidian weapons at the Fist, so leaving one behind wouldn’t have been a disaster. Would still have been a good idea to pick it up, though.
Why did Sam leave the weapon behind when he ran away!?!?
Because he’s Sam. Screwing up is kind of his thing.
Weren’t the birds chasing them?
Because he had ONE JOB!
Is screwing up a new slang term for bravely facing down a nearly invincible monster, discovering its one weakness, and successfully killing it, all while protecting a newborn baby and his mother? Because if it is then Samwell Tarly screwed up BIG TIME.
Ya I’m gonna have to side with Samwell Tarly the self professed coward on this one… I might not want to touch the blade right after it all White Walker flakes all over it afterwards, and he had to GTFO quickly with Gilly and “Not-Randyll”
They should definitely name the baby “Lil Azz-Kicker.” That would pay homage to the best written character driven show on TV with zombies, GoT suffers through well-written characters and coherent plot storylines/villains that it’s the least they should do since they now do zombies better too.
Jerry!
[media.tumblr.com]
I want that badass trench coat thing Tywin wore to the wedding.
might be the same as the jacket Jaime wore back in season 1. Jaime’s was a lighter color.
It was a duster. Of course he would wear the duster.
WHY DIDN’T SAM TAKE THE SPEARHEAD WITH HIM? I was screaming for him to pick that thing up, but he just left it there. Ugh.
I thought the wedding scene was fantastic, though, especially Tyrion’s threat of Joffrey. We’ve seen him threaten him several times now with nothing happening. One of these days, that’s going to bite him one of these days (worse anyway than his scar).
Pick up the goddamn obsidian, Samwell!
If there was something that could kill the white walkers, wouldn’t EVERYONE know it, wouldn’t it be as well know as a wooden stake through the heart of a vampire? I could hardly believe that vital information would be lost.
The White Walkers haven’t been seen in 8,000 years. No one even BELIEVES in them anymore. Go watch the very first episode again, they establish this from the beginning. Watch “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things” for more exposition on this.
Also remember how little people knew that “three blows” means White-Walkers. Most people didn’t even know that except for a few. Most of these lessons have been lost to time save for a few learned scholars.
It seemed like Sam left the dagger and ran away. Anyone else catch that?
What’s the difference between Game of Thrones and Twitter?
Twitter has a maximum of 140 characters.
Nice. I want to steal this.
He already did. Someone made the joke months ago.
I stole it because “someone” made the exact same, ridiculously easy joke months ago?
I’m lazy, not a thief.
Slam Dunkenstein.
When Alan writes “half measure” in a review, I expect him to usually follow it up later with “full measure”.
You’re goddamn right!
^^^^
Best comment on this post
He won’t make that mistake again
Mike would be proud.
No more half measures!
“Aside from two other places, this episode only took place in three places”. (Great review as always, I just thought that was funny)
It’s like the great Barney “Simpson’s” line about their dwindling beer supply: “After this case, and the other case, there’s only one case left.”
On my report card I got all As except for three Bs and a C.
60% of the time, it works every time.
“Tyrion is one of the series’ most decent”
I call shenanigans. Am I completely misinterpreting the character? He is a petty, arrogant, selfish man who sleeps with prostitutes like it is going out of style, and ya know, kills people.
Not very decent at all.
Compared to the other people on the show… I’d say he’s half-decent. He has an internal code of honor that we might disagree with, but out of all the Lannisters, the only one more decent is the poor bastard Kingslayer slaughtered in the Stark camp and the eight year old child of incest.
I like to think of him as a relatively decent sort who just is completely and utterly incapable of defying his father which leads him to act like an obnoxious, spoiled child to basically everyone but his father.
In relation to the other people in this universe, he’s practically a saint.
What makes him petty? Nothing. Or selfish? Nothing. And who did he kill outside of battle or in self-defense? Yes, he slept with prostitutes in Season 1 until he fell in love with Shae and hasn’t slept with anyone but her since then. And he’s the only character who is appalled that he’s expected to sleep with a 14 year old girl just to cement Lannister power. So he doesn’t. He’s absolutely a decent person.
“He is a petty, arrogant, selfish man who sleeps with prostitutes like it is going out of style, and ya know, kills people.”
Uh, how does this not describe virtually every adult male character on the show? And who exactly are the people Tyrion has killed?
Well, Tyrion sleeps with whores because nobody else will sleep with him. Even Jaime has treated his brother to a few because he knows that. On the other hand, he hasn’t had cause to kill anyone yet, but let Joffrey lay a finger on Tyrion’s new wife, and I expect the brat-king will be a few fingers short. Tyrion may even kill him one day purely on principle. But not with Tywin around.
“Tyrion sleeps with whores because nobody else will sleep with him” Your point being? He’s still taking advantage of women. His motivation for doing something that bad doesn’t change the fact of his actions (or his endangering them by involving them in his life, with his horrible family who are more than capable of getting at him through his socially irrelevant paramours). While I agree that he is one of the more decent characters, his abuse of poor women for self-gratification is hardly excused. In that respect, if in no other, Dario is his moral superior. Granted, with their relative appearances (I’ll take Alan’s word for it that he’s attractive), it is probably a standard that Dario finds easier to maintain than Tyrion would, but the facts of their actions remain.
@Darkdoug: Paying a women to consensually have sex with you is taking advantage of them? What? Please explain to me how paying for sex = somehow the guy taking advantage of the woman in the situation. He does put them in trouble, but only recently with Tywin’s decree (which might be all bluff anyway, have we actually seen Tywin kill a prostitute yet?). How does he abuse women? He is one of the very few characters that actually DOESN’T physically abuse women. Not sure if you’re referring to book stuff, but how is Daario his moral superior? We’ve seen Daario for like 2 minutes, we have no idea what kind of guy he’s like. All we know is he wants to bang Daenerys and that he cuts off guys’ heads. Doesn’t seem like that’s moral high-ground to me.
re: is Tywin just bluffing when he says he’s going to hang the next whore that he finds in Tyrion’s bed?
We just heard this episode that Tywin basically slaughtered an entire house of rich social climbers (The Reynes of Castamere, hence the Lannister song The Rain of Castamere) for rebelling against him and the Lannister house. Somehow I doubt he’d think twice about killing a whore.
If Tywin chooses to murder, that’s Tywin’s sin. Tyrion can’t be blamed for his father’s actions, threat or not. When Rob Stark persisted in his efforts to discover why the previous Hand was killed, he knew he was making major waves in King’s Landing. As a result, he and his entire retinue were slaughtered by the Lannisters. Are all of those death’s Ned Stark’s fault?
Prostitution is a common practice in the Westeros and beyond. We can judge the efficacy of being a prostitute in such a male-dominated society or the morality of the men that frequent the brothels, but Tyrion is no better or no worse than anyone else for having visited these places. He also treats his women quite well, and pays them more handsomely than most.
But thanks for trolling Tyrion. He and Dany seem to be the trolls’ favorite targets here.
I don’t think this is the right series for you if you can’t tell that Tyrion is one of the heroes. Listen to Sandor Clegane’s speech to Arya from this episode again.
While I like Tyrion, he’s certainly flawed and it’s debatable whether or not “he’s the best.” It’s all about perspective and what you inividually value.
As for sleeping with Sansa, I thought she was supposed to be older in the show (like 16ish) and even still, 14 years old, in medieval ages was not some young girl, but a woman grown. You can’t judge people based from a 21st century perspective. Joffrey is supposed to be younger than Sansa, yet no one cries fowl when he’s married off to cement an alliance. That’s just waht you do!
How can anyone who has watched this show the whole time maintain the illusion that prostitution is consensual sex? Littlefinger’s veiled threats to Roz about taking too long to grieve the baby his employers had murdered are just the tip of the iceberg. Prostitutes are not remotely having the glamorous get-paid-to-have-sex lifestyle you seem to think exists. They are almost universally exploited by someone else, probably forced into prostitution through rape initially, and kept under control by abuse. Factory workers engaging in consensual employment have melodramatic novels written about their sufferings, which constitute a fraction of the abuse a prostitute endures. And even at a straight-up financial exchange with no middleman or pimp or madam, where the whore gets to keep everything, she is almost certainly in a position where she is so desperate and without other options that “consent” is largely a legal fiction. Sure, she might be fully in agreement, but that is only because she has no other way to live. By engaging her services, you are taking advantage of her desperate situation.
Johns are scum. Pure and simple.
“In Medieval Times there were no forks or knives. Hence at Medieval Times there are no forks or knives.”
You’re right, but you’re missing the point. Most of those without wealth and title are in some form of slavery. Gendry was a slave to the armorer until he was sold to the Knight’s Watch. Most of those in service to the Knight’s Watch are there because they’ve been “compelled” to a lifetime of servitude or immediate execution.
In medieval times, most common folks had little or no actual money or ownership. You bartered, and your land and home was usually owned by a Lord or King, and you provided crops, livestock, or other payment in exchange for protection and/or basic services. But you had little or nothing to your name, and you could and would be killed for violating or offending your Lord or liege.
Prostitutes are really no different. It’s another form of slavery, but virtually everyone in the Westeros, certainly any vassal, is in some form of servitude to their master and forced to do whatever labor or service they’ve been selected to do. And they can be killed on the spot, without jury or trial, for violating the “rules.”
@DarkDoug: I do love that just a few weeks ago you went into a lengthy defense of the slave culture that Danys upended as being acceptable, and now you’re here this week tearing into the johns for taking part in the culture of prostitution. I guess if Danys becomes Queen and ends prostitution, you’ll complain that she’s put many women and men out of a culturally-accepted institution.
JOEL The best part of DARKDOUG’s condemnation of prostitution as rape is that he’s defended the culture of violent, forcible rape committed by conquerors against the widows and daughters of the men they just killed. He also criticizes Dany for cultural insensitivity and arrogance when she convinced Khal Drogo to end it in his khalasar. Apparently rape is completely unacceptable when it’s not actually rape and a respectable tradition when it’s the worst rape imaginable.
DarkDoug is a troll. I would think most people who read these comments regularly would have noticed that. I will often stop reading a thread as soon as he comments on it.
Wow, missing the point yet again. I was not defending the culture, I was condemning Daenerys’ short-sighted and whimsical interference in other cultures. I have repeatedly condemned Daenerys for seeking to unleash on Westeros a horde of warriors raised in a culture that regards rape as the prerogative of victory. My condemnation of her interference with the Dothraki was based on her lack of sincerity, and accused her of trying to whitewash her conscience by ameliorating the abuses under her eye, and pointing out that she has no one to blame but herself for her widowhood and miscarriage, by hiding behind her husband, getting him wounded and then having a rape victim treat him, almost all of which would have been against the advice of better informed people. I was only criticizing her inconsistency and lack of prudent actions, in the context of showing that she has a history of ill-advised interventions. If you are going to get huffy about the notion that the best moral course of action is not the most prudent thing to do in the long term, than you are watching the wrong damn show.
I have explained this repeatedly, but Jonas would prefer to make ad hominem attacks, or take irrational, emotional positions, rather than make a coherent or rational argument.
You think the Dothraki have a culture that entitles them to rape after victory and Westeros doesn’t? Do you think Stannis’s army was Dothraki when Cersei stated in “Blackwater” that they’d all be in for a bit of rape if the city fell?
You’re also doing a lot of projecting 21st century morals on a very different culture.
I think it’s interesting when someone claims an accurate description of the positions they take is an ad hominem attack. It would seem to indicate that they lack the courage of their convictions.
* Hands up, everyone who heard the hilarious explanation of whom Loras will be related to, and how, and thought of the lyrics to “I’m My Own Grandpa.”
I didn’t, but now I’m thinking of Futurama and Farnsworth admonishing Fry in the “Roswell That Ends Well” episode.
If my memory serves me correctly, Sam found more than one piece of dragonstone(a whole sack of them?) when he was with the Watch at the “Fist of First Men”.
So many great lines thrown around by the Lannisters, tonight. Loved Tyrion’s, “and now my watch has begun”.
I believe it’s dragon glass / obsidian.
Yes — obsidian. And he did grab more than one. that considered, I still wouldn’t have left it, but Sam wasn’t waiting around for any more wights to appear.
Pardon me — I meant white walkers.
Yes, he did find a whole bag of the obsidian/dragonglass. I’m sure sometime will end up finding it. My husband said he was showing out to
Sorry posted before i was ready. Stupid phone. Anyway I’m guessing sometime who say Sam with the dagger will find it. Sometime like Rast who had threatened to end him.
Decent episode. One of the three weddings is down, and the other two prove to be funner disasters in the making.
Tyrion’s drunken half-an-act, half-real was fun, as was Joffrey being utterly shocked anyone would speak directly with him about anything. If he would have cried, it’d be awesome.
Poor dumb Cersei. Is it really wise to make an enemy of the freaking Tyrells, whose army is at your city gates, whose queen enjoys popularity your family never had, whose economy is not under the threat of ruin from either the Starks or the Greyjoys, and the whose brother is a skilled warrior?
Poor book-smart life-dumb Samwell. He only wins when he fails, and fails when he wins (“I can’t get the fire started… oh well, I guess I’ll cuddle up with you, oh, right, vows. Hey I killed a White Walker! Oh no, left weapon behind.”)
Poor, poor Gendry. Geez, man. One moment a freaky older woman wants you, the next you get a leech on your dck. Dayum.
And as for Daario (sp?), I guess every long-haired guy in the eastern continent (and older short-haired westerners) can’t resist Dany. I don’t even buy into the “maybe he’s a spy to betray her” gimmick. Nope. If this show taught me anything about the male-Dany interactions is that all men fall before Dany, except her dipsht brother and a freaky wizard.
She’s attractive, smart, a good leader, has a giant army and 3 dragons. I’m with these guys, what’s not to love?
@Brian, her poor acting?
and an awesome @ss
TEH BEWBZ!!!1!
eh, you’re thinking of the themes within the overall series in such simple terms imo. i noticed (while watching GoT marathon style over the last couple weeks) that this show (and the story of the books its adapted on i’m assuming, though i haven’t read any yet) are exploring some timeless themes – light and dark, masculine and feminine, good and evil, and so on.
perhaps the dany storyline is given more depth and complexity in the books and doesn’t translate as well in TV format, idk. but she represents a merging and a balance of oppositional forces that benefit the majority over the minority (freeing slaves, treating men and women as true equals, etc)., which contrasts nicely with the motivations of those who are vying for power, prestige, and wealth in many of westeros – the peasants/plebs/poor are given little if any thought – there it’s a very few number of people (the ruling classes) treating others as cattle or possessions for a means to an end (again, for power, wealth).
she’s thinking “how many people can i free” (it appears this is her ultimate goal, i’m speculating, but she clearly has a value for human life) instead of “how many more men do i have to fight against my enemy for me,” she wants to free the masses not rule them.
sure, it makes her motivations less clear and nuanced. perhaps she has much more complexity to develop yet, who knows. but to dismiss her entire storyline because of your bias regarding the deeper meanings embedded in this saga’s themes. maybe i’m wrong on some things, but it would be a mistake to assume there’s no point to her part in the whole thing. like i said, the show does seem to be conveying her “outer beauty” as the force that attracts others to her… but i’m sorry, she’s also shown herself to be full of compassion and of a deeper humanity than most others in positions of power within the cast of characters. perhaps this is part of why the pieces of her puzzle appear to be falling into place quite easily for her? forces of darkness attracting and perpetuating chaos, light and love creating order? just think about the deeper themes my friend, not just the shallow pieces on the surface.
Alan, you say you’re going to delay every review to the following morning. But you never do. We love you man.
Yeah. Kudos. Great job as always, Alan.
Although I am shocked as your lack of notice that Hodor was absent in this episode.
Hodor!
There is never a lack of Hodor, for Hodor lives within the hearts of all who love him.
Next episode is the ninth of the season. If history is any indication, Alan, you’re probably going to be staying up to write that recap.
HBO’s giving Alan the holiday weekend off, nice of them.
Please, everyone, don’t respond to this with spoilers but…
I sure hope at some point someone notes the problematic conflict between Danerys’ uber-moral quest to stamp out slavery and her desire to start a bloody war so she can rule with absolute power as queen.
What part of she’s a pretty-pretty-princess and everyone loves her do you not understand, man?
I think that was noted when she was debating the purchase of the Unsullied.
She’s retaking what’s rightfully hers to restore order to Westeros. In her eyes she’s still doing the right thing
she hasn’t expressed any desire to start a bloody war. in fact she seems to be willing to give her enemies a chance w/ the exception of the slaver who sold the unsullied. as for ruling w/ absolute power, once again she hasn’t expressed that desire. what she has shown is that she understands better than her brother and others what it does mean to be king/queen. that she has responsibilities to those she rules over.
@Chas. Sorry, but I don’t buy it for one second. She is going to start a civil war and lead a FOREIGN INVASION of her would-be-homeland that would have to drown all opposition in blood to restore a dynasty that cobbled the seven kingdoms by fire and dragons in the first place.
She hasn’t expressed a desire for a bloody war, but she’s making it all the same. And considering this entire army moves at the whim of a single woman to destroy all before it and upends entire civilizations – yeah, this is about as absolute as it gets.
And if being brighter than her brother and being more compassionate is all it takes… then half of the competing houses can lay claim to the Iron Throne by that right as well.
GREG GRANT “What part of she’s a pretty-pretty-princess and everyone loves her do you not understand, man?” Umm… The part where every time she gets to a new city someone tells her to go away because she’s a worthless bitch? The part when a mercenery tells her she’d make a great whore? The part when an envoy tells her how satisfying it will be to enslave her? The part when a vintner tries to poison her? The part when Khal Drogo’s bloodrider turns on Drogo because of her? I totally didn’t understand how those scenes showed how everyone loves her.
I suspect Greg was writing tongue in cheek when he said everyone loves her. All that saccharine gave it away.
Jonas, what the hell else are they supposed to say to her? The envoy & mercenary threatened her because she was threatening the city which one represented and the other was hired to defend, a city which never did her any harm, except commit the crime of being in her path! Qarth invited the “Mother of Dragons” she shows up and says “That’s me! Let me and my horde of barbarians from a city-sacking culture into your gates, right this damn minute, and no, I will NOT prove I am the person whom you invited, despite having zero other options.” Given that she was used as a beard for a foreigner to enact a coup against the rulers of the first city she visited, and that she lied to and cheated the authorities of the next city, stripped them of their protection and set an impressive number of fires, why the hell should anyone tell her anything else? The bloodrider turned on her because she was a silly teenaged girl who was twisting his king’s mind and interfering with the rights of warriors. While that particular action might have been right, it wasn’t from his point of view. And she was fine with the idea of Dothraki sacking and plundering Westeros and raping their women, beaming with delight when her husband was stomping around bellowing his intention to do just that.
And regardless of whether or not everyone loves her, this “heroine” seems to achieve everything by being handed it, and having people decide for their own reasons to go out of their way to help her. Without Xaro deciding she’d be a great patsy, she’d have died in the Garden of Bones. Without Ilyrio wanting to curry favor with her brother, she’d never have any dragons. Without Drogo wanting an exotic wife, and her brother wanting Dothraki troops, she’d never have her first followers. Without Jorah and Dario thinking with their other heads, she’d be short quite a few soldiers. Nothing says “strong admirable woman” to me like someone who petulantly demands her own way all the time, and has people leap to remove obstacles because she’s pretty.
And now she wants to rule a country that she has never set foot in, and is going to inflict more war and destruction and strife upon it, on account of she thinks being the daughter of an insane, homicidal pyromaniac and the sister of a rapist and of a sniveling bully somehow entitles her to something.
Greg nailed it.
Wow, Darkdoug, that is an extremely harsh reading of Daenerys…and even if I wanted to, I really couldn’t find fault with any of it (shades of Tyrion vs. Olenna). Well done.
DARKDOUG The fact that you condemn Daenerys as a silly teenaged girl for ending a culture of rape AND condemn her brother Rhaegar for being a rapist, which you imply reflects on Daenerys’s moral standing, sums up the soundness of your argument. This from the fellow that argued that Elizabeth’s rape on The Americans was justified. There are plenty of people who decided they hate Daenerys and they’re entitled to their opinion, but anyone who argues that everything has been handed to her is simply wrong. These three seasons have shown her struggle to gain the position of strengh she’s in now. She began the show as chattel and now she is a queen. When you consider the advantages that the men fighting for the Iron Throne have, each of them inheriting land, resources, men, and the authority to command them, the fact that Daenerys is now a contender after earning what they take for granted should be impressive. But whatever. She’s a woman, so who cares? When Daenerys acts with strength and cunning like the men do she’s a bitch. When she acts with compassion and moral purpose she’s a silly girl. She’ll never live up to the double standards that you set for her. Her mistakes will always be the definitive proof that you were right to dismiss her and her triumphs will always be unearned windfalls brought to her by men.
@ Chas, the point there is less about the “bloody war” and more about the concept of a monarchy invested with anything other than symbolic power.
@Dougmac, and I’m sure the slavers think there’s nothing wrong with what they’re doing. Point is, they’re wrong.
DARKDOUG; Thanks for that analysis. I thought I was the only one who doesn’t really care for her. I don’t think she has any long term plans that make sense. She just wants to ‘take what’s rightfully hers’….
The ideal situation, which I believed has been referenced on the show, is that the Mother of Dragons returns home, and inspires the love of all who missed her. A groundswell of popular love would overwhelm the usurping forces and she would essentially retake the throne.
The army is pretty much there to terrorize the incumbents and to be, well, there if she needs it.
Yeah, sorry John. That ideal is never going to happen in the world of ANY work where Aiden Gillen is featured. Maybe in a Disney cartoon.
As for Jonas, I am not condemning her opposition to slavery, per se, though she IS imposing her own values on other people, which most people would be all hot and bothered about if it was not a value they shared. A principle does not stop being a principle just because it is convenient. Daenerys was only bothered by rape in front of her eyes, and she is the hypocrite. Her claim to the Iron Throne has nothing to do with her, and everything to do with her familial connections, and that same family is a pack of assholes just like the ones she delights in punishing. Bad guys are not worth the courtesy of keeping her word, when it is inconvenient for her, but heaven forbid anyone try to take away a bad guy’s right to pass on his property!
If you’re going to bring the Americans into this, I was not remotely arguing in favor of the rape, I was condemning Elizabeth’s adherence to the system that did that to her. I was saying that if she is going to justify the horrible things she does on the show through her institutional loyalties, she has to accept that institution, warts and all.
Since we’re talking about The Americans, let’s examine that YOUR only fixed principle seems to be “the small pretty woman is right!”
I am not the one setting double standards. Daenerys has not done anything particularly cunning, and murdering people who annoy or obstruct you is not strength, betraying your word and stealing is not cunning. The only way there is a double-standard on her is the higher standard by which one must judge an aspiring leader or ruler. Daenerys must be judged as such, for that is her stated aim – conquest and imposition of rule by force. I am not giving her a pass just because she’s small & pretty and prone to waving her chest around to distract us from the fact that we’d want Joffrey’s head on a stick for taking the exact same actions. The difference between her murder of the slaver and Joffrey’s murder of Ned? The slaver did not intend any personal harm to her nor intend to remove her from her position of power!
You are the one operating on a double standard except you give the pretty girl a pass on objectively wrong actions.
>problematic conflict between Danerys’ uber-moral
>quest to stamp out slavery and her desire to
>start a bloody war so she can rule with absolute
>power as queen.
What absolute power would you be talking about?
Last time I looked around, it’s not like anyone waves a magic tiara around and the citizens of Westeros all fall into line.
“She is imposing her own values…”
Her values are the same as those of the slaves who she freed who had the slavers’ values imposed on them. The Unsullied she freed who value their freedom, as seen by Grey Worm’s speech to Dany a few episodes ago, and who are not just braindead followers, as seen by Grey Worm’s disagreement with Dany regarding whether he should choose a new name.
She is evil! evil! I tell you. Why can’t everybody see that!
Danaerys may have a big army and a bunch of dragons, but she’s still just a teenage girl with very little experience and an education that didn’t go much beyond learning to read and write a couple of languages. She reacts to what she sees in front of her, but hasn’t developed the habit of thinking through the consequences of her actions. Her identity as a Targaryen has been drummed into her since birth and she hasn’t yet faced up to the reality that the Targaryens were a bunch of rapacious murdering swine every bit as bad as the masters of Astapor – it’s no coincidence that they both speak High Valyrian.
We really need to wait for next season to discuss this, though.
@ Matt from CT The absolute power of the throne which, in Westeros, means you pretty much get to rule as you see fit. That people actively rebel doesn’t mean that isn’t true. Joffrey snaps his fingers and innocent children are murdered.
Danerys thinks she should have that power simply because her ancestors did. She thinks that she’s entitled to rule over a kingdom because of who her parents were. That is exactly the same mentality that supports “I should get to buy, sell and own people because of who I am and who they are.”
I do kind of agree that everyone (viewers, not characters) back Dany because she’s a pretty girl. When someone mocks Brienne, it’s character development for her to overcome. When Shea chews out Tyrion, he’s been taken down a peg. When someone calls Dany a bad name, it’s horrible misogyny and we MUST do something about it.
Maybe I’m just an idiot, but I thought misogyny was when a woman applies for a job and is told she can only be a secretary or a maid, not any time a male says something unflattering to a female, even if she’s in the middle of threatening him.
Misogyny is hatred for and discrimination against women, and most of the major female characters have faced it including Brienne, Catelyn, Cersei, Sansa, and Daenerys. I’ve never felt that Dany was special in the manner in which many men hold her in contempt. In the show she is the woman best equipped to withstand misogyny and the woman who is held in highest regard in her social circle (she is queen after all). When Daenerys is disrespected I don’t feel that WE must do something, because I know SHE will do something.
However, the reaction from some viewers towards Danaerys is inescapably sexist. Somehow, its only Dany’s right to seek power that they question. Not Robb’s, Stannis’s, Renly’s – none of the men. Nobody challenges their legitimacy as leaders in their own right or suggests that they aren’t responsible for their own victories. No one dismisses Robb as a pretty-pretty-boy propped up by his men. Daenerys’s campaign to stamp out slavery and her devotion to her followers put her on a different moral level than the other contenders for the Iron Throne, and yet she is the one who is constantly dismissed as a heartless conqueror. Danaerys is the one who built her power and forces from nothing, even her dragons were dead stone before her intrinsic power birthed them, and yet she is the one dismissed as just a pretty face. All her strengths are discounted and all her weaknesses are exaggerated by some viewers/readers, and often it comes across as sexism.
I would just like to re-iterate that my point was not about the legitimacy of Danerys’ claim to the throne but rather the difficulty of reconciling the “All slavery should be stamped out” crusade she’s on with her own belief that she should be queen by virtue of hereditary title. It has nothing to do with not liking her character(I actually liked her quite a bit in the first season, disliked her with everyone else in season 2 and am largely indifferent to her in season 3) or the actresses performance.
The reason I haven’t asked the same question about Renly, Robb or Stannis is because they haven’t presented two opinions that, to my mind, seem so incompatible with each other.
The discussion about Danerys and the wider feelings about her is interesting but not, I think, relevant to that question.
Also, re: the point about about how nobody questioned the legitimacy of Renly’s claim to the throne or that Robb stark hasn’t routinely dismissed as being a fucking tragically stupid character hasn’t been reading the same What’s Alan Watching comments section that I have.
DR. DUNKENSTEIN I’m not saying that nobody has called Robb stupid. People love calling principled Starks stupid. But none of them have questioned the moral underpinnings of his campaign of revenge (I mean viewers, not Rob’s wife). As to Renly, I’m not talking about the legal legitimacy of his claim. Rather I’m talking about his legitimacy as a man who would have been fit to rule. Frankly, the rights of succession are irrelevant to me. My point is that many of the quibbles with Daenerys are applicable to her male counterparts. And let me be clear that I am not accusing you of sexism, as I have not singled out anyone. I did not interpet anything you wrote as sexist.
As to your proposed paradox of seeking to rule a nation while seeking an end to slavery, I don’t see it that way. First, inherent to the idea that the Iron Throne is her birthright is the belief that no other is fit to rule in her place. Now let me be clear, I do not believe in monarchy or dynastic rule, but that’s the only government that exists in Westeros. So in that context she considers herself the only valid alternative to the current regime. It’s true she would wield absolute power, but her inclination is to do so benevolently with a commitment to social justice. Considering the way the “smallfolk” currently suffer in Westeros (and it only gets worse for them under the status quo), her leadership could be seen as a force of emancipation for them just as it is for the slaves of the so-called Free Cities. The only people truly threatened by Daenerys’s reign are the nobles propping up the current regime. In any case, the way she interacts with her subjects indicates that she does not see them as slaves. The fact that she was essentially a slave sold by her brother informs every decision she makes now that she is in power. She is called The Breaker of Chains for a reason.
JONAS – not to burrow too deep down the rabbit hole of internet debating, but it seems like while some people may dismiss her claim because she’s a woman, you’re rushing to condemn her detractors simply because she’s a woman. If such a thing as reverse racism exists (“You speak so well for one of them!!”) then surely reverse sexism exists. Why can’t Dany be a c*nt? (for the record, she’s not. I actually like her alot)
HISLOCAL I think I’ve avoided writing in generalities about Dany’s non-fans. I recognize that people can dislike a character for all sorts reasons, from the actor that portrays them to the intangible. I have read quite a bit of Dany hatred, not just here, and a lot of it is sexist. It reminds me of some of the reactions to the Gregory character on The Americans. A lot of people liked him. A lot of people didn’t like him, some because Elizabeth cheated on Phillip with him, but plenty cited that it was because he was a black man with a white woman (not on Hitfix, though). Recognizing the racism of some of those viewers does’t mean I assume the rest of them to be bigots.
Incidently, I think a lot of people have trouble recognizing Cersei’s shortcomings because of her gender. It’s assumed that she should be as clever as Tyrion or Littlefinger, but she’s just not. Not only that, her beauty and elegance seem to blind many to the fact that she’s a petty, raging psychopath.
By the way, reverse racism would typically refer to a member of the majority being discriminated against in favor of a minority. As in, “I would have gotten the job, but they gave it to some hispanic guy. Thanks a lot, affirmative action.” Inherent to this notion of reverse racism is that a white person is intrinsically better than a minority person and therefore has been cheated out of something that he or she is entitled to. Which to me makes “reverse racism” just plain old racism.
@ Jonas – My point about Robb and Renly was more that those are two characters who faced their share of criticism for their perceived character flaws, just like Danerys does. No, they didn’t receive the exact same criticism, but that’s because they’re not the same characters.
As to your defense of the paradox, with all due respect, it basically sounds as if you’re saying there is no contradiction because Danerys doesn’t see there to be one. But, there is, and she’s wrong. That’s my point. She was raised with the belief that being royalty was her right by birth, the slavers she’s slaughtering were raised to believe owning slaves are ok. I’m sure some slavers in Westeros don’t think of themselves as evil, either.
For myself, I don’t believe that Renly’s claim was not discussed much, because he had so little time in which to prosecute it before he died, and the show never took it seriously. From the beginning it was pointed out that any claim he makes is unlawful due to his having a theoretical pair of nephews and an older brother ahead of him. And then he died, and so no one had enough time to question things. If he had still been alive and contending for the crown, no doubt Stannis’ supporters on the blog would be accused of homophobia by the same sort of people who fall back on accusations of sexism in response to criticism of Daenerys & Cersei.
Robb, on the other hand, is fighting a war of sEcession. His people have their own culture, religion and customs, and by the principles espoused by the Declaration of Independence, they have the right to break off and form their own state. There are no natural bonds that tie them to the Iron Throne, and their own tradition of self-rule predates the Targaryens. The Iron Throne has wronged them, which adds justification for their intention to “dissolve the political bands which have connected them” to its rule.
The point is, the lack of criticism for Robb’s & Renly’s claims has nothing to do with criticism of Daenerys. The situations of the three bear no similarities. One has a valid claim to a throne and no moral justification for the methods employed in pursuing it, one has a valid AND justified claim to his throne and the third had no righteous claim or justification in his pursuit, but is dead, so harping about it is beyond the point.
Jonas, your defense of her prosecuting a monarchial claim based on its in-universe existence applies the exact same way to slavery. Bad for us, but she’s not one of us! Slavery is as valid across the sea as monarchy is to Westeros. As far as her theoretical intention to rule benevolently, could you please cite the place she expressed such an intent? Even stipulating such a notion on her part (which is quite a stretch, given her habit so far of acting on personal judgment, rather than upholding laws or agreements, as a good ruler must), intentions do not translate to reality, and she has thus far shown bad judgment in her choice of friends, advisors and followers, and a propensity for arrogance. And arrogance is the only thing that can explain “the belief that no other is fit to rule in her place.” All she knows about Westeros is what she was told by the flagrantly unreliable source of her brother. She has no basis on which to make such a call. She has heard from the lips of Barristan that the guy who ordered her assassination is dead. Beyond that, all she knows of the political situation is that Westeros pretty much universally wanted her family gone, and have been fine without her. There has been no mention of any rebellion on the Targaryens’ behalf in the interim, only the Greyjoys seeking independence.
Your assertions that she’ll be good for the common people has not the slightest support or evidence, given how little we actually see of the common people or their plight. There are nobles, whores and soldiers and nothing else. I see nothing to indicate that a woman raised entirely in pampered circumstances in foreign countries who can into her own among savages who follow her out of superstition, but tend to draw swords on rulers who interfere with their prerogative to rape people. Or were Mirri’s people all soldiers and venal nobles who had it coming? Don’t look to the human statues she stole under the pretense of liberation to provide alternative moral council. As for your assertion that her experience as a slave (because slaves get their own horses and luxury goods and servants and bodyguards, so her experience is JUST what she needs to empathize with commoners) will inform those decisions for the better, reality suggests otherwise. By your reckoning, the children of abusers or addicts would NEVER commit those sins themselves, yet the exact opposite is demonstrated by extensive studies. A person whose decisions are informed by their own victimization is not someone who will react rationally or with a just level of moderation. Unfortunately, those are qualities that are essential in a good ruler. Empathy with the worst off might seem nice, but it doesn’t keep the peace or provide justce.
just want to thank Jonas for his comments on dany – apparently fandom finds its problematic to combine attractiveness with efficacy (but only in a woman of course!). since this is a fantasy world (that i find too often bothered by “our world” & its realities/views/histories) i don’t see why she couldn’t at least be an experiment in whether *benevolent monarchism* could work.
Slavery, regardless of cultural norms is never moral. It is based on robbing people of their most basic rights and reducing their status to that of sub-human. Every day of a slave’s life is psychological torture even if they seemingly have it easy. To know that you are property and your life and well being is subject to the whims of your master would be to live in constant fear.
In contrast, the nature of a monarchy is dependant on the quality of the man or woman who wears the crown. If a lunatic like Aerys is king then you have tyrrany. With someone like Daenerys you could have a new age, and given the horrific state of Westeros that’s exactly what’s needed. Has Daenerys specifically voiced her intention to rule justly? Not with words, no. It’s through her actions that she has demonstrated the leader she is and would be. Unlike Astapor with their Unsullied, Daenerys has no reason to engage Yunkai, except that she would see its slaves free. None of the would be kings (and certainly not Joffrey, Tywin, and Cersei) has shown any interest in the commoners they would rule. Only Daenerys has. She uses force against her enemies, but the people she rules she inspires with compassion and in return she is loved. That is the difference between a tyrant and a worthy leader.
U Thank you, U.
@ Jonas “…your life and well being is subject to the whims of your master would be to live in constant fear.”
This is your explanation for why slavery is terrible but the exact same thing is true for everyone who lives under a monarch with absolute power, just replace master with “king/queen”. It is just as possible for someone to be a benevolent slave owner and treat their slaves relatively well as it is for someone to be a benevolent monarch and do the same for their subjects yet that in no way legitimizes the belief. So long as someone rules over you the difference between doing it from miles away on a throne and doing it from a few feet away with a whip is splitting the tiniest of hairs. Danerys feels she is entitled to same power over everyone in Westeros that the slavers in Yunkai have over their slaves. There is no way around that contradiction, no matter how admirable you think her motivations.
And the problem, well one of the problems, behind your description of a monarchy is that while it’s true that the quality of rule in a monarchy can vary greatly depending on the nature of the monarch that is inherently because the nature of a monarchy is that power is determined by birthright as opposed to qualifications. It’s terrific that you think Danerys would make a wonderful queen but the folly of a monarchy is that her sons(or daughters) might not be and yet they would be no less entitled to rule than she is based on her belief system. She, you would think, would be more aware of this than most given the fact that her father was the lunatic you speak of. Given that she’s from a family that have, as the show’s told us, wed brother and sister to keep their bloodlines pure(as many monarchys do) you’re bound to have more than a few rotten apples fall from the tree.
Your right to have a say in who leads your country/city/state, to not be ruled, is as basic a right as any.
DR. DUNKENSTEIN In the world of GoT there is no such thing as democracy. It’s a concept that is literally and completely foreign to Westeros and Essos. The closest thing to democracy in the show is amongst the wildlings, or Free Folk, and what they have is more like anarchy. The Free Cities are oligarchies run by the slave traders. No place I’m aware of has devised the idea of formalized collective self rule, so in that context it seems unfair to criticize Daenerys for not inventing it herself. Obviously, I agree with you on the folly of monarchy, but anything else is just not an option. If your choices are a sadistic king, a religiously zealous king, and a king with no real plan beyond revenge or a queen who believes in freedom and feels a responsibility to her people, then the choice seems obvious.
Jonas, I really appreciated all of your comments on this thread.
KRIS10 Thanks.
both sam and daario bring up philosophical differences….
I can never understand how Alan can pick up on things that the show doesn’t make clear. As a book reader, I knew what Sam used to kill the white walker, but the show doesn’t really make it clear, at least not to me.
the last time he was shown sam was showing gilly the spearhead/dagger that he had found. some things that seem to be irrelevant at the time later turn up to be important. being able to pick up those details is what makes alan a good reviewer.
Well, they did show Sam showing the obsidian/dragon-glass in the “Previously on…” clip. Also, they did make it clear that regular weapons have no effect on White Walkers in a couple of episodes.
After Sam’s sword was frozen and shattered by Mr. Freeze, we saw Sam retrieve the object from underneath his outerwear and the camera lingered on the object for a second or two. And I also yelled at the doofus when he didn’t pick up the weapon before running away. He’d better have a sack of those because the little family is in big trouble.
The camera focused specifically on Sam’s obsidian dagger when he pulled it out. Plus the ‘previously on…’ preview spotlighted the dagger.
For people who didn’t catch that, I’m sure that the show will review everything in a coming episode. This is the first time on the show anyone has faced a White Walker in combat and actually defeated it.
Even without a chapter of inner-monologue, the show used a couple visual cues and narrative insertions to make us remember the dagger. Wasn’t as confusing as you think.
Was anyone else curious as to why Daenerys wasn’t protected by her dragons when the Daario guy slipped by her defenses? It seems like a bit of a writing cheat. They were there when the head of the slaver city came and talked to her but when faced with another potential enemy they’re nowhere to be seen, neither at the meeting with the trifecta of soldiers nor guarding her in some capacity while she bathes. The show is usually pretty tight and believable based on its own rules, but I couldn’t believe this one. There just seemed to be a lack of consistency. Too picky or legitimate complaint that others had?
Bit of a cheat, but could have been done to also establish that Daario is that dayum good to slip into her tent as one of the Unsullied. Also, I can buy that dragons have to sleep sometime.
That being said, it does seem strange that she is alone with just one servant. Usually we’ve seen her with a suite of servants and retainers. But I can buy that she wants some alone time, too.
Reply to comment…
Whoops^. The dragons were trying to save the show money on their VFX budget
From what i understand they are kept hidden away most of the time because people, even most slaves, are terrified by them. They are also young and probably unpredictable.
I’m guessing that if left on their own, they’d toast and eat people. Always good against your enemies, but for your troops … not so much.
When the head of the slavers came to see her, she specifically brought the dragons along as a show of power to instill fear and get him to surrender. That was their purpose. When Daario slips into her tent, she has no need to prepare such a grand spectacle. She’s just bathing like any normal human, and the dragons aren’t by her side at all times. It does, however, show that Dany does let her guard down when she thinks she’s safe. Could her newfound power be leading her to some over-confidence?
Questions: Alan referred to “the Walkers and their zombies”, so are those two separate creatures in this show? The White Walkers are clear to me, but what are the “zombies”?
Also, do all the White Walkers look exactly alike, or have we just been seeing the same one? Thanks.
Well, the ones with the blue eyes are the zombies, and they can be killed with regular weapons (decapitations) and fire.
And the ones that looks like frozen corpses with white hair are White Walkers, and only obsidian/dragon-glass seems to be able to kill them.
@Greg – OK thanks. I can’t remember or visualize the zombies. I’ll have to go search online for some pics.
@Oaktown Girl, take a look at the first episode. The guys/villagers with the blue eyes are zombies.
Search for pix? The last thing that I want to see is more of those uglies. I already watch them thru my fingers. *cowardly blush* ;o)
A “zombie” tried to kill Commander Mormont in Season 1, and Jon saved him by killing the zombie with fire. He looked like the person he was pale and scary. White Walkers kind of look like frozen Orcs.
Just to make it totally not confusing, the Others are called White Walkers and the zombies are called wights. I read another review by a critic who assumed they were one and the same.
“He looked like the person he was when he was alive, but now he’s pale and scary”
@Greg – oh goodness. Don’t the White Walkers have blazing blue eyes too? I’m having no luck searching for the GoT “zombies”. What are they called on the show? I will try to go back and look at episode one, but there should be some pic online too, yes?
@Jonas – OK, got it. They are called “wights”. Thanks. And thanks again, Greg.
Do a Google Search “Top 5 Moments of Episode 8 The Pointy End” The first hit you get is an article at nerdvortex.com. Go to that article and go to the 3rd picture down. You will see a “zombie” trying to kill Jon Snow from Season 1. He’s just a reanimated dead guy. Just a foot soldier to the Other that just tried to kill Sam, Gillie and the Baby this week. Fire kills “wights” or “zombies”, only the weapon Sam has kills “Others”
Just to add, one other distinction seems to be that the wights (zombies) are former humans that have died or been killed and resurrected presumably by the White walkers or others. That’s why we always see them burn the bodies of humans that die north of the wall (to prevent this resurrection). It’s not clear but I don’t think the White walkers have the distinction of first being humans.
I imagine they want the babies for something… That’s probably who Craster sacrificed the first baby to last season, and why he was so smug about the gods when Mormont & co returned this season. And why the Walker ignored Sam to go for the baby, suggesting his mom was right about what it wanted. I can’t imagine they are particularly tasty or anything, so making new Walkers comes to mind.
Wights:
[gameofthrones.wikia.com]
White Walkers:
[gameofthrones.wikia.com]
The White Walkers are known as ‘the Others’ in the books, but they changed their name because the producers thought it was too confusing a name. Which is kind of ironic given that the white walker/wight/wight walker (as some really bewildered people call them) thing is a hell of a lot more confusing. I always thought it more likely they changed the name because of LOST.
I’m actually surprised that Tyrion & Sansa’s wedding happened. I figured it would get derailed either by Jaime’s return or some machination of Littlefinger.
Now here’s a question. There’s always this talk about “Old” and “New” gods. I’ve always assumed that the “old gods” are like the ones that the Stark worshipped, with faces carved in trees, and the “new gods” are the ones that run the modern church of Westeros. So, if Tyrion/Sansa were married under the new gods then would the Starks even acknowledge the union if they serve the old gods?
Technically since it was done under duress, they don’t have to, and certainly the North would not accept it, but if Robb Stark is killed, then Sansa’s child (if male) would inherit the North, since Bran and Rickon are thought dead.
The bottom line, Lannisters don’t care for the opinions of the Starks they are planning on exterminating. Sansa’s belly is the only useful part of the whole family in their plans.
Yes they would acknowledge it. Robb got married in a “New Gods” ceremony to Talisa. The Starks believe in the Old Gods but they aren’t fundamentalists about it. Sansa’s marriage is binding.
Catelyn believes in the the Seven (the new gods), I understood it that the Stark children were raised with both. I didn’t read books, though, I could be wrong.
Everybody in Westeros swears and vows ” by the old gods and the new”. So there seems to be an understanding where they all legally recognize each other’s rites.
I think Greg Grant has it right. The reason that the Starks wouldn’t acknowledge the marriage is because, in their eyes, Sansa is a captive, not because of the details of the ceremony.
The question of whether the Starks legally recognizing Sansa’s marriage is kind of moot, since they’re in open rebellion against the crown, but everyone in the realm seems to recognize marriages in the sight of gods and men whether it’s the old gods or the new. If Robb ever succeeds in defeating the Lannisters, they can just execute Tyrion to end the marriage. I don’t care what gods you worship, but you can’t have a marriage when one of the two parties is dead.
Also, the marriage is not binding unless it is consummated, which is why Tywin made such a big deal at the feast about Tyrion “doing his duty” and why Tyrion refusing to sleep with Sansa could be significant.
Remember when Sansa first got her period, and she was trying to cut up/burn/destroy her bloodstained mattress and sheets, because she knew that the Queen would somehow find out about it and knew she could finally have children? As gross as it might sound, maybe someone will notice that Sansa and Tyrion’s sheets aren’t bloodstained, and thus know they didn’t do the deed, and then this will somehow get back to Tywin. Who knows.
I thought that was why Shae took the sheets away, so she could wash them herself before anyone else saw the marriage wasn’t consumated. And I hate to disagree with Alan, but I didn’t see Shae harden her resolve towards Tyrion at all, I thought she was happy to see the deed went undone and was helping him cover that fact. I thought Tyrion’s slight smile was in recognition of the help he was receiving from her.
1) Who else got the part when Missandei was correcting the same Dothraki word that Dany was struggling with in Season 1?
2) I guess we can start calling him Peter DRUNKlage from now on. ;)
1) I noticed that too! So cool.
2) ZING
Daario Naharis may be a pretty face, but not even close to as sexy as the Jaqen H’ghar character was. I still get upset that we’ll never get to see Jaqen again, at least not in that incarnation.
You don’t know that. You can’t know that. Ignore her.
@Cabo – well no one hopes I’m wrong more than me! It just seemed like when he said goodbye to Arya he was making it clear we’d never see Jaqen again, and that made me so sad.
Jaquen was really hot. I feel your pain, Oaktown Girl. But I think we should give Daarios a chance. He definitely has potential.
@LJA – Indeed. What made Jaqen so incredibly sexy was his character. Our first experience of Daario today (and this is just my opinion, of course) shows us someone who’s much less mature by comparison, and extremely full of himself in a way that’s more off-putting than attractive. Let’s see if he will be given the opportunity to develop into something more!
What was so sexy about Jaqen was the way he delivered his lines.. “A girl keeps secrets. It is not for a man to spoil them.” and “… we must give them back!”
For the Jaqen lovers…
[25.media.tumblr.com]
and
[images5.fanpop.com]
@Yitzike – To both of your above comments: Yes, and absolutely!
Best episode of the season. And if they had kept the bear scene for this episode, even “Blackwater” would fail in comparison. Peter Dinklage got a strong Emmy tape to submit (and maybe win again), Sam became “The Slayer”, they nailed Tyrion and Sansa’s wedding and somehow sucessfully introduced Daario. And the list goes on and on: Davos reading, the tension of Arya attempting to murder the Hound…
The worst part was Melisandre and Gendry “fighting death” together, but I loved how Joe Dempsie brilliantly described the scene on twitter: “Shit gets weird.”
The next two episodes will certainly rest the case of why “Game of Thrones” deserves to win its first Drama Series award. Can’t wait to see how the season will end.
Seriously?? If you think ‘shit gets weird’ is brilliant, clearly you are unfamiliar with either wit or eloquence. Tyrion’s quip about his watch beginning was better than *that.*
I’d say “shit gets weird” is an apt description for quite a lot that goes on in ASOIAF. That and “shit gets worse than I ever imagined it could.”
@WEBDIVA
[media.tumblr.com]
I’d hate to think we’ve dumbed down language to the point that “shit gets weird” qualifies as eloquence.
I didn’t mention the words “wit” or “eloquence”. In my opinion, Joe’s description of the scene was very accurate – therefore he brilliantly described that particular scene.
SAM THE SLAYER! SAM THE SLAYER!
You can’t compare a comment an actor made on Twitter to a line of dialogue a character says in the show.
maybe this is more about my state of mind & tastes (yikes) but i thought gendry and melisandre was the only hot sex scene of the season (until dany/daario amirite?)
Actually, Alan, we’ve seen the Others once more in addition to the first episode of the show: at the end of season 2 when one of them rode past Sam Tarly.
Also at the end of 2×02 with Craster’s son.
The one who rode past Sam at the end of Season 2 was the same one he killed tonight.
We didn’t see any White Walkers in the season premiere, they blacked it out. There was just a zombie thing Mormont killed.
Also: my latest statistics hobby, keeping track of characters with the most lines in Season 3 so far:
1. Tyrion – 185
2. Jaime – 119
3. Daenerys – 93
4. Sansa – 87
5. Arya – 86
6. Cersei – 84
7. Tywin – 81
8. Jon – 79
9. Robb – 73
10. Margaery – 72
11. Olenna – 71
12. Thoros – 67
13. Ygritte – 65
14. Theon – 64
15. Joffrey – 63
16. Brienne – 60
17. Missandei – 58
18. Shae – 54
19. Melisandre – 51
20. Davos – 48
20. Gendry – 48
22. Varys – 46
23. Bronn – 45
23. Stannis – 45
25. Jorah – 44
25. Sam – 44
Catelyn is only 40th, which is very disappointing to me.
Just curious, how do you determine what one “line” is? From when a character begins speaking until they stop/until another character starts speaking? So, “Hello” followed by a “Hello” back would count as 1 line per character, and an entire monologue would count as 1 line too?
Aren’t there better things to keep track of than LINES?
Do monologues count as single lines? Or is a line a sentence?
Interesting that even thoguh they have spent the majority of the season in scenes together, Jaime has double the lines of Brienne. Very telling
Yes, but this season hasn’t had very many monologues at all, and those it did have were part of big dialogue scenes and/or frequently interrupted by short questions etc., so it’s usually very proportional to overall prominence. Whereas with screentime, it’s nigh impossible to measure accurately, and someone can climb the list by being in the background of many group scenes even if that character gets very little to do.
And pretty much the whole subplot has been from Jaime’s perspective so far. He’s had his own separate dialogue scenes with Locke, Roose, Qyburn, etc. Not to mention he’s the more talkative one and usually gets the first and last line in scenes with Brienne, or the one to talk to others they encounter together. The disparity is mostly because of there separation in last week’s episode: Jaime had 35 lines, Brienne 7.
Somebody has too much time on his hands. Just sayin’.
Littlefinger, scheming in the background, not talking to anybody.
40 lines (and just 4 episodes) for Littlefinger (30th), just behind Bran at 42. Both underused, but still ahead of some regulars like Talisa, The Hound, and Catelyn.
GarySF, I spend no more time watching the episode than you, I just take tally marks and then take two minutes to add it to the rest of the season in Excel.
I’m in awe: I always wanted to know someone who finds Catelyn a remotely interesting character. All my friends (readers or viewers) hate her – she is definetely not a likeable person, it seems like her heart is cold as a stone. One of them even said she and Stannis would make a great couple.
Ygritte liked Jon’s lines best.
I’d rather watch an episode of Theon than another wedding episode like the one in this episode. I know it’s essential for the plot, but anything with that much Sansa in it is so dull.
Sansa is pretty dull, it’s true. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she’s the most naive and helpless of all the Stark children, because all of the others still have their direwolves
Arya and John Snow still have their direwolfs? That can’t be true, right? Arya’s direwolf surely would have prevented her capture by the Hound and how would John Snow’s direwolf get over the wall?
Arya sent her direwolf away after it bit Joffrey. Snow stopped following Jon way back before he and Ygrette met each other.
You mean Ghost :)
On the show the last we’ve seen of Ghost is when Sam sees him walking away from Craster’s Keep, right before shit hits the fan. The direwolves seem to have an innate ability to sense danger.
I’m hoping that Arya and the Hound have a few episode arc together. That could be Jaime/Brienne 2.0.
And god I hope that Robb Stark doesn’t get taken out by a smoke monster. Or even Joffrey… he needs to die in a better way. Greyjoy… I’m fine with him getting smoked.
I also thought I’d be very happy watching a spinoff about Arya and the Hound.
Ya that scene was great. I kinda doubt that the Hound’s intention to take Arya back to her mother and brother are altruistic (he probably figures there’s a ransom), but still, I particularly like how The Hound says he defended Sansa. And now he’s got Arya. So in a strange way, he’s a protector to the Stark girls, even though I’m sure Arya still hates him for what he did to Mycah, and Sansa still thinks he’s scary. The Hound is one of the great tragic characters of the series (while still being a coldhearted killer)
He said straight up that he expected a ransom, and implied that this was why he was taking her there.
Arya is my favorite character on the show at this time. I’m hoping she becomes a true bad @ss and is the one to take down Joffery. She could learn a thing from The Hound I’m sure.
i will never get over sansa/hound
It was a shock to me how badly I felt for the Hound when Sansa refused to go with him. With Arya it seems like he wants a second chance to prove that he is a man of worth by bringing her to her mother. Girls in need definitely bring out his better self. Even when they want to crush his head with a rock.
In terms of a travelling-in-the-wilderness companion, Arya is much better suited to be the Hound’s charge/hostage for ransom/protectee/whatever than Sansa was. Arya has internalized all the death hate and egregious violence she has seen, and even committed a few of her own (vicarious and otherwise) but Sansa wears her lady’s courtesies like armor, refusing to stand up for herself. So, of the two, Arya is more likely to be better companion of sorts for The Hound (to say nothing of the fact that Sansa has no inclination of life in the wilderness, all she knows is life at court)
Anyone else notice little looks and a tense moment on both Tyrion’s and Sansa’s part when Shae makes off with the sheets and both of them momentarily wonder if Shae will give them away? Obviously, probably only Tyrion realizes there will be a spot of blood missing on those sheets. So will Shae cut her finger and drip a bit of blood on the sheet, do you think, to keep her mistress from being beaten, or will she give them both up because she’s still pissed at Tyrion? I’m betting she covers for them … for now.
There was more subtext going on there than just that. Sansa may have worried about that, but Shae and Tyrion shared something very different. Shae was fearing what she would see, but she realized from the sheets that Tyrion and Sansa hadn’t had sex. She very briefly softened when she looked back at Tyrion, and you could tell he was very happy at how pleased she was that he hadn’t gotten through with the bedding. Awww, they still love each other!
I don’t like Shae much (on the show), but I have to say I felt sorry for her seeing her way off in the background briefly at the wedding. Well played.
Man I don’t really get how word travels in Westeros. So Tywin and Joffrey know that Dany is worlds away with an army and dragons, everyone in Westeros knows that Robb, his mother, his uncle, and presumably part of his army will be at the Towers (yeah, don’t think that’s a very fortuitous sign for Robb’s plans of taking Casterly Rock,) but Robb and his mother have no earthly idea what’s going on with Sana and Arya?
Dany is travelling to major cities rife with Varys’ spies and other potential travellers and letter-senders. A major wedding between two great houses would natural spread fast. Robb knows where Sansa is, and everyone is pretending Arya is there. Robb hasn’t encountered anyone who would admit Arya is missing, and nobody knows where she is because she barely uses her name, keeps to small groups, and most people she meets end up loyal to her, or dead, or never learn her real name.
It’s been made very clear that Tywin and Co. know about Dany because of their network of spies, who have always been in the fold. Specially, Varys’ spies. And there is a very big difference between the Sansa-Tyrion wedding, and the Tully-Frey or Joffrey-Marge weddings. The Sansa-Tyrion one was thrown together very quickly, with little pomp and circumstance so they could avoid the Tyrells making any more power moves. As you could tell, there really wasn’t much of a ceremony. Tyrion and Sansa had the Westeros equivalent of a Justice of the Peace wedding. It makes sense word about that doesn’t get out, but the Lord of Riverrun being married to the Frey family is a very different matter.
I still think they’re skeptical of the dragons. It’s one thing being told she has dragons and another to actually believe. I’d imagine many things come across as “magical” from exotic fringes of the world.
Tywin basically said as much when he told Joffrey that the last dragon was the size of a cat (small, not a threat) and how could these have been spawned (no parents). They probably get reports of lots of things and pragmatic, reasonable people,like Tywin, simply assume they are exaggerating, lying, misinterpreting, et al.
That is what makes magic so difficult in this time. It’s beginning to reemerge and challenge the status quo of Westeros (Stannis, white-walkers) yet unless you see it why would think it exists. Davos, SAW IT and still doesn’t believe n it. SO if you’re Tywin, when you’re fighting a war against 4 other kings, would you really stop and ship off troops b/c some spies a world away said they saw dragons?
One reason for asymmetry of information is technology —
News that travels fast is limited to what ravens can carry, and I presume these are sort of like homing pigeons — you have to take them from their “home” castle and deliver them elsewhere by land before someone can, later on, tie a letter to ones leg and let it fly home.
Not going to waste that bandwidth on announcing a wedding no one outside of King’s Landing is invited to.
So you’d be left with word that might trickle out of King’s Landing with soldiers and peasants, but it’s still pretty low value to travel through war torn lands, then have someone willing to cross battle lines with it.
One way to explain the knowledge in King’s Landing of Catelyn & Robb’s plans is that news would have to travel much less distance (by spies?) before reaching a castle, and sending word of the rival King’s movements by Raven would be extremely important.
Of course, sometimes a cigar is just a cigar — and your confusion could be part of the story and not seeing yet how everything is fitting together because of plots still hidden.
Just my 2 cents on the leeches scene:
I don’t think Melisandre/Stannis are trying to resurrect another ghost creature thing just from the leeches experiment. As far as I could tell, the 3rd leech for Joffrey burned up and died, I think, indicating that Joffrey does not have Baratheon blood in him, since he’s a child of incest between the Lannisters. I’m not sure though; I’ve never read the books. I assume more will be revealed to us later.
They all burned up and died. I don’t think it was meant to show who has Baratheon blood or not (since neither Robb nor Balon have that blood either), but it was kind of like a voodoo black magic ceremony.
I’m glad that they mentioned Balon Greyjoy. Since Theon is the only Ironborn we’ve seen this season, it’s easy to forget that he has named himself King of The Iron Islands and The North
Now I’ve not read the books, so this is pure conjecture, but when we saw the leech representing Joffrey explode and die first, I took it as a metaphor to mean that Joffrey is the next king to die. Could just be wishful thinking on my part.
It seemed to me that all the leeches reacted the same way to the fire, the camera simply lingered on the third one for which Stannis invoked Joffrey’s name.
@CJ/GarySF: If all 3 burned up and died how does this show the Light God’s power? Wouldn’t leeches burn up and die over a fire no matter what, whether or not they had blood in them and whether or not you said some BS words before you threw them over a fire?
@KOBRACOLA That’s like saying “wouldn’t a needle go through a voodoo doll no matter what?” The Lord of Light’s power would be seen if terrible things happen to the three rival kings that were named.
I think it’s worth remembering that the ‘Lord of Light’ is one of the few supernatural powers that have actually demonstrated any potency (the others being whatever force is animating the Walkers and the old gods, which seem to restrict themselves to three-eyed ravens in dreams). Burning those leeches was not just a conjuring trick.
@DavidW: See Charles_’s comment. Isn’t the Lord of Light established as having real, tangible power that can be physically seen in the GoT world? Unlike the Old and New Gods, it would seem that an actual result would need to be seen to confirm the Lord of Light did something. Hence why the leeches scene still confuses me.
@Charles_: So what does the leeches burning scene mean? (And if it’s something from the books we will find out about, just say that and don’t spoil it, please)
@Kobracola: Melisandre uses the king’s blood to cast a spell wishing harm on the people she named. The last time she cast a spell with the king’s blood something happened to Renly (although that was a more elaborate affair). Draw your own conclusions, anything more would be a spoiler.
OK, fair enough. I guess I just didn’t understand the equivalency because the first king’s blood thing was a giant ghoul Melisandre birthed that literally assassinated someone. I don’t see how a leech drawing a small amount of king’s blood and then being burned could possibly be equivalent to the birthing of a demon after sex, but I guess we’ll see. Perhaps a very minor bad thing will happen to all 3 men.
Renly’s death should clue you in that the three leeches dying probably means death, too. Just makes sense: Melisandre doesn’t take half-measures. What the timetable and circumstances will be is another question.
Dinklage killed it in this episode. I hope he gets an Emmy nomination again.
This week it seemed the people who were thought to be intimidating or threatening turned out not to be so. Arya despised the Hound but it turned out he was taking her home to her family. Daario posed a serious threat to Dany, until it was revealed that he was no threat at all. As a Lannister, Tyrion scared Sansa, but he turned out to be rather gallant (or at least as gallant as one can be when one’s piss drunk). It seemed that Melisandre was set to kill Gendry, until it was revealed she only wanted his blood.
And then we have Sam, who has never been a threat to anyone, killing a White Walker, the first person to do that in thousands of years. Sam the Slayer is more brave than we’ve previously thought.
Melisandre’s comment when Stannis and Davos enter the bedchamber seemed to indicate to me that she still does want to kill Gendry, but because of Davos’ renewed influence on Stannis, she has been obliged to do a demonstration with only some of his blood first.
Sam admits freely he’s a coward, which to me indicates he’s honest with himself and who he is. That ought to count for something.
I liked Mormont’s line in Season 1 when Sam puzzles out that the corpses don’t stink: “You may be a coward Tarly, but you’re not stupid.”
To quote the book, “It takes a certain kind of courage to admit that you’re a coward”
This is such a trifle of a detail/callback, but I like how the bit of Dothraki that Missandei is correcting Daenerys on is the same phrase that Irri and Jhiqui were showing Daenerys how to say waaaaaaay back in the beginning of Season 1.
Have to say I called it last week re Dany — She’s gotta have it!
That bathtub scene paid for my HBO subscription for the year.
– MBG
For some reason, Melisandre makes my pants go a little crazier than Dany. But can ‘t complain about either.
Still waiting to see Daario drop trou. Gotta have something for us gals.
I really liked the Stannis/Davos scenes this week. Davos is one of my favourites because he’s a lowborn upjumped smuggler but he has the courage to be the only one around Stannis to tell it to him like it is, and he does it without being arrogant.
I still don’t really like Melisandre, I find her performance to be a little flat. Her scenes and dialogue have gotten a lot more interesting this season though.
Did anyone else really really really enjoy the interaction between Cersei and Margaery (with the story of The Reines of Castamere), and consequently have that enjoyment spoiled when Cersei threatens to have Margaery strangled in her sleep? I think that whole dialogue would have worked a lot better as an implied/unspoken threat.
I feel you, but I think it was a great illustration of character. The open threat, classic Cersei, shows her reliance on blunt power displays to the exclusion of more subtle forms. That trait is why, for all her ambition, she would be a crappy ruler.
Exactly. Cercei is not as smart as she thinks she is.
Cersei is a psychopath. She hates being a woman and hates other women. Olenna and Margaery have both thrived by being clever and earned respect in spite of their gender. Both of them have demonstrated that they are in charge of their own lives. Cersei on the other hand is stuck in her second forced engagement. She is not smart or patient enough to engage in the battle of wits that the Tyrell women do, so she uses threats of violence to try and cow them. Cersei is Jaime’s twin, and she’s expressed jealousy of his training in the martial arts while she was trained to be a wife and mother. The sexism of patriarchal Westerosi society has made her hate herself for being weak by virtue of her sex, and she constantly feels slighted by people because she assumes that they hold her in the same contempt. Her secret wish is to be a man and wield a sword to directly slaughter all her enemies, real and perceived, because that’s her notion of strength – violence and the threat of violence and the fear that brings. Since she can’t be a man she uses men to do her bidding and may even vicariously enjoy Joffrey’s cruelty towards both men and women. As stupid, weak, and cowardly as he is, he has inherited ultimate power solely beacause he is male. Joffrey is in many ways what Cersei would be if she were king.
That was the point of that scene. Cersei is not an idiot. She’s capable of subtlety and making veiled threats, but she just can’t stop herself. She wants her threats to be very clear. She’s been like this through the whole series. She’s moderately clever, then ruins her own cleverness by growing excessively blunt.
Cersei is a bully. She’s already in power, so she just has to flex it from time to time to remind everyone. Like her “power is power” display to Littlefinger awhile back.
>> Cersei is not an idiot. She’s capable of subtlety and making veiled threats, but she just can’t stop herself.
Yeah, *that’s* the point: she’s a functional idiot **because** she can’t stop herself. That’s precisely what Tywin meant when he said she’s no as smart as she thinks she is — and why he has no respect for her.
“…those monsters north of the Wall are the very first threat introduced by the series, and potentially the biggest.”
Remember Alan, the series is called “A Song of Ice and Fire” for a reason. And who do we know that represents fire?
That would be Dany in (or out of) the bathtub. Hot stuff!
Or the Lord of Light/ Red God…
I kinda wish the White Walkers aka The Others (as in the books) would be more faithful to their overall look/design from within the books.
They’re far more interesting when seen/imagined in such a way.
In the case that they might end up showing some resembling, I won’t say anything else, but that’s about the only thing I thought during this ep that wasn’t to my “liking”. Minor thing, truly. All the rest I enjoyed it greatly.
Oh, I don’t know: it was very satisfying to see the nasty thing shatter into little chunks of ice. makes me wonder what dragon breath would do to it. Doesn’t anyone besides me want to see Daenerys and her brood make it up beyond the wall? Dragons vs. wights and white walkers … my money’s on the dragons.
Earlier this season, Tyrion asked “where’s the god of tits and wine?” Drunk at the wedding, he declared himself the god of tits and wine. Nice callback.
Am I the only person worried about Arya going to the Twins? Wasn’t part of the “toll” Robb had to pay back in season one the betrothal of Arya to a Frey son? And now she’s headed straight there for a wedding?
Loved the many, many callbacks to the past. I really enjoyed this one.
Interesting perspective. It seems they made us *want* to think it was a “good” thing, but things aren’t always what they seem in GoT… That was a nice scene with the Hound, tho.
I think the Twins dude is mostly worried about marrying off his bugly daughters, so am hoping against hope that Arya can reunite with big bro Robb & take up a sword in his army.
– MBG
He has a bunch of lame-o sons too, so Arya isn’t getting off scott-free.
The Frey(Twins) son that came to Rivverrun to negotiate the wedding was literally lame lol.
I’ve resigned myself to the thought that there are things within the show I’ll never be able to understand or follow, but there’s one thing I’ve been fixated upon for the past few weeks. I need some geography help… all of the snowbound scenes have been north of the wall, correct? Wouldn’t that mean that Jon Snow and the others had to go over the wall to get there? Because it seemed like last week (or the week before, I can’t remember) was the first time Jon Snow climbed the wall. If anyone can help me understand this, I’d really appreciate it – but please, type slowly and use small words. Thanks.
The Wall has a tunnel for the Night’s Watch to use to get from Castle Black to north of the wall. It was shown as the first scene of the series.
Thanks – is there a reason Jon Snow didn’t lead them back to the tunnel rather than risk life and limb climbing the wall? And are supposed to think Samwell (?) is leading the girl and her child back to the tunnel or will they be climbing as well?
The tunnel is near Castle Black with members of the Night’s Watch surveilling the area and it has to be opened from their side. If they did manage to breach, the Watch would know it and kill them all easily since the tunnel would be a bottleneck. The wildlings are going to attempt a stealth attack, the only option for a smaller force hoping to kill an enemy that outnumbers them. That’s why they didn’t go directly to Castle Black.
Sam, Gilly, and any other remaining Night’s Watch will go to the tunnel.
The tunnel through the Wall is operated from the south side by the Watch. That’s how they have always kept the Wildlings and White Walkers out. If the Wildlings just strolled up to the tunnel and rang the door bell, they’d be dead in seconds. Instead, as Mance has said before, they climbed the wall to bypass Castle Black. They’re now going to start pillaging the lands south of Castle Black (going to “light the biggest fire the North has ever seen”) to draw out the Night’s Watch and make them fight without their natural protection at Castle Black.
Jon, Ygritte, Tormund, Orell et al probably want to attack Castle Black, because it would be weak from the south (they wouldn’t expect an attack from anywhere but the other side of the wall) and if they succeed, could let Mance Rayder and the rest of the wildlings through the tunnel.
Castle Black is weak from the south on purpose, the Starks and Targaryens didn’t want the Night’s Watch becoming its own fiefdom. If any of the Lord Commanders decided to turn the Watch into their own private army (which happened once thousands of years ago but its only mentioned in passing) then the southern lords didn’t want walls between them.
I thought one of the stranger touches was when that had Sansa state her actual age and it was only 14. Sophie Turner is 17 and definitely looks her age if not older given her height. I thought the moral quandry would have been more interesting if she were closer to 17, making her no more than an 8th grader lost some of the moral ambiguity and strength of Tyrion’s choice. I appreciate that its a different world and women of 14 were regularly married but every other female character seems to be in her early 20s or 18/19 at the youngest.
What the hell?
Thank you. the whole thing still felt creepy but not quite as creepy as if she would have actually looked 14. Big difference between 14 & 17.
Olenna Tyrell explaining the relation also doesn’t count in that Joffrey’s parents were siblings (Joffrey is his own cousin).
So if Joffrey forks himself, that would be double-incest?
Damn it! I think I glanced over a spoilery comment late last night (looks like it has since been deleted as requested by someone else). This is the only place I visit to read GoT discussion as it’s always interesting, but I guess I should have known better…
It amazes me how people can read thousands of pages of the books, a book thick with small details that become important later, and yet miss or ignore Alan’s sentence (in bold mind you) about no book spoilers.
I saw it. It was pretty bad. I don’t know what that idiot was thinking. I’ve read all the books so this one was personally painless, but I can sympathize. A few times after seeing a spoiler I managed to sort of will myself to forget it. If you’re lucky, maybe the two weeks between episodes will be enough to put it out of your mind.
I blew through the whole series of books right before the show started (the series had been recommended to me for years, but I didn’t get off my ass and read it until I saw HBO was making a show out of it), and I’m so glad that I did. I’m the type of person to seek out a million wikis and message boards (which I did – I’m now a bonafide expert on ASOIAF), and it would have killed me to have some parts of the story spoiled.
Alan’s page does seem like the type of place where we’re all pretty happy to watch each other enjoy things as they’re meant to be enjoyed, so it surprises me that the trolls somehow wander in here from the youtube comment section every once in awhile.
So, there are Wights, people who have been turned by white walkers and White Walkers who are centuries old weild weapons and ride horses and can only be killed by fire or dragon glass?
Right. The White Walkers are some sort of ancient race of ice monsters. They have the ability to re-animate dead humans.
I am surprised we don’t have more comments about the fact that all those crows were gathering on the tree with the ‘old gods’ face when the WW came for the baby…To me that bird meeting indicates Bran or the other worgs could see this in a vision and figure out how to kill the white walkers as well…
I was wondering about the ravens/crows as well, and looking for one with 3 eyes, but didn’t see it.
One thing I don’t quite buy: the Tyrells seem both intelligent and well-meaning. Why in the hell are they (literally) getting in bed with the Lannisters? Given Olenna’s character, especially, it seems more that she would find a way to stay in her own fiefdom and cleverly avoid having to align with stupid and/or evil partners. Of course they are trying to improve the family fortune, but they also don’t come across as power-hungry enough to take this particular route.
This is one of those cases where Alan’s not having read the books is putting a weird spin on things. There are some major differences in each of these plotlines. In many ways, this is two different shows depending on whether or not you’ve read the books.
For Alan’s sake I’ll spare the spoilers.
One point that’s tangential, and not IMO a spoiler at all, is that the decision not to have the White Walkers appear until now was NOT a budget thing– it’s how the novels went also. And the novels provoke a similar reaction: a sense that the real threat is coming and all the squabbling over thrones is pointless and suicidal.