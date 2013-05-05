Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Climb’

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as the laws of my fists are about to compel your teeth…
“Do you know what the realm is? It’s the thousand blades of Aegon’s enemies: a story we agree to tell each other over and over until we forget that it’s a lie.” -Littlefinger
We’re in a really satisfying stretch of season 3, as “The Climb”(*) continues the recent trend of both show-stopping action with the sequence where Jon Snow and company scale the Wall, while also providing a greater sense of continuity between stops on our usual tour through Westeros. The latter seems such a little thing, but having Jojen talk about his dream of Jon Snow immediately before we head north of the Wall – or having Osha try to school Meera about rabbit skinning immediately after fellow wildling Gilly tells Sam how to properly tend his fire – goes a long way towards making the narrative feel much less fragmented than it actually is.
(*) I expect several dozen Jon Snow/Ygritte fanvids scored to the Miley Cyrus song to be on YouTube by lunchtime tomorrow.
It helps that we’re in a fairly rich part of the story. Bran and company are still on a long hike, and at the moment Theon seems to be getting tortured only for torture’s sake, but the other parts of the narrative are in very interesting places right now. The scheming at King’s Landing continues to delight (or, in the case of Ros’s death by crossbow, disgust), particularly once Olenna and Tywin are placed in a room together, and the eponymous climb provides not only thrilling action (including some very literal cliff-hanging), but a major moment for the Jon Snow/Ygritte relationship.
Their kiss atop the wall is in many ways a more impressive scene than the earlier ascent. Like the burning of Astapor a few weeks ago, it’s a “Game of Thrones” scene that upfront gives us the scope that the series so often can only allude to. And the quality of the visual effects depicting the views on each side of the wall are less important than the meaning of those views to Ygritte. She not only gets to see the green plains of Westeros for the first time, but gets to see the entire world she’s spent her life down in the middle of; if she hasn’t suddenly become an astronaut, this is the closest she’s going to come. And being there when Ygritte gets those two views – coming not long after Orell cut their rope to save his own skin – seems to affirm the vow Jon Snow made near the episode’s beginning: to be loyal to her above all others, even if it means him betraying the Night’s Watch (or her betraying Mance). Lovers from different worlds coming together despite their differences is a story as old as there have been stories, but that sequence atop the ice really gave new life to the old cliche. And for the first time since perhaps the end of season 1, I genuinely care what Jon Snow is going to do next.
And Ygritte’s bluntness about how little their leaders care about them echoed throughout an episode that dealt often with the notion that the world functions on (to borrow a Napoleon line by way of “Deadwood”) a series of lies agreed upon by those in power.
Tywin lives up to his reputation for Olenna in a way that Tyrion unfortunately didn’t last week, and these two clever wily senior citizens spend their first meeting negotiating ways to consolidate their power and quiet public rumblings of scandal involving their descendants. The only difference is that Olenna is open and unapologetic about her grandson being “a sword swallower through and through,” while Tywin bristles at any mention of Cersei and Jaime’s liaisons (even if it’s out of pragmatism; if Joffrey isn’t Robert’s son, then he’s not the king).
Elsewhere, Varys and Littlefinger candidly discuss the lies necessary for the formation of any empire – though Littlefinger remains the more cynical of the pair, insisting that everything is a lie, save the climb to power. Tyrion figures out that it was Joffrey, and not Cersei, who tried to have him killed during Stannis’ siege, because the imp committed the cardinal sin of calling Joffrey out for the monster he is, rather than bowing and scraping to him the way the rest of the kingdom does.
When Melisandre comes to claim Gendry – presumably as the source of the “king’s blood” she’ll need to give Stannis his new “son” – Arya and Gendry both call out the Brotherhood Without Banners for failing to practice what they preach. And speaking of preaching, Melisandre – who in Stannis’ company has presented herself as the all-seeing, all-knowing representative of the Lord of Light – turns out to be in the dark and somewhat outclassed by the drunken Thoros of Myr, who has a resurrection gift she believed to be impossible. And Beric in turn suggests another of Melisandre’s beliefs is a lie when he explains that “There is no other side” when you die, but simply darkness.
And if there’s no world beyond this one, and this world is largely built on the lies of the powerful, then life is very grim indeed for so many of the people of this series – which makes it even more understandable why Ygritte would value her own survival over the grand plans of other men.
Some other thoughts:
* Given how characters on this show can disappear for weeks at a time, I’m reluctant to predict an over/under on when Osha and Meera are going to throw down, but it seems to be coming.
* The Theon scenes remain among the most frustrating of the season because he remains in the dark about who his captors are and why they’re torturing him – and, therefore, how connected this is to any of the 70 other plots of the moment. Perhaps when his chief tormentor stops lying and explains what’s going on, Theon’s circumstance becomes more interesting, but right now, it’s just us watching Alfie Allen yell and plead a lot.
* Jaime’s circumstances seem on the verge of yet another major shift, as Bolton offers to send him back to King’s Landing simply to escape the wrath of Tywin when he learns of his son’s mutilation. I will be very disappointed if the Jaime/Brienne team-up truly ends with her helping him to cut his steak. (Also, I now imagine Jaime asking the royal armorer to affix a fork to his stump.)
* After Melisandre’s conversation with Arya, do we need to start keeping track of everyone’s eye color so we can tell whom she’s destined to kill?
* Alas, poor Ros. We knew her, but then Littlefinger gave her to Joffrey to torture and kill as punishment for her betrayal.
* Walder Frey turns out to be more open to forgiving Robb than we might have expected – with a lot of help from Uncle Edmure – which means his plan to take Casterly Rock may not be a pipe dream, after all.
The Theon subplot feels like Daenerys’ storyline last season, with bits and pieces here that are necessary to get where they are next season. I don’t have my hopes up for his storyline this season.
I’ve kind of been enjoying the Theo stuff-but it helps knowing exactly what’s going on. And I’m loving the super psycho “Boy”.
It’s hard to watch anytime Theon gets a knife jabbed into his fingers.
“bits and pieces”
How apt for someone who’s being flayed alive.
Zero Dark Theon
@JESSUP, that’s how I feel about Bran’s storyline. At least this week we didn’t have to watch another of his running dreams and the 3-eyed crow, but his “plot” is so boring, and I care not a bit about whether the two women now with him get along. I’m sure there’ll be a payoff at some point, but for now, whenever Bran comes on the screen I want to yell, “Go away, we only have 10 hours this year and you’re wasting precious minutes!”
As for Theon, it’s too painful for me to watch.
Maybe I’m completely off the trace and looking at things too simply and linearly, but I’ve always been under the impression that the “Boy” torturer really is Roose Bolton’s bastard, who was sent to take Theon in the first place. It makes the story line drag even more considering the end game is so limited in scope unless something truly crazy happens.
One of the principle things we know about House Bolton is that they enjoy flaying people’s skin and I could easily see a bastard of that house taking things a little overboard on that front.
O.k. we know that Jamie and Brianne are with Roose Bolton now having dinner, but if you looked over Jamie and Briannes shoulder you noticed the symbol of the X, I think it`s safe to say it`s his bastard.
@Jamie & @Jimmer That’s been my conclusion, too. I haven’t read the books, but between the knowledge that the Bolton bastard was sent to retrieve Theon from Winterfell last season and what we’ve been shown/told of the Bolton sigil this season, it seems certain. Plus now we know who was torturing Theon at the end of last season with the horn blowing when they had Winterfell surrounded.
“necessary to get where they are next season”
Yeah, this is exactly it. One thing about having an actor is that if you want him later, you have to give him something to do now.
I re watched last season and Rob Stark told Lord Bolton he would let every Iron Island man go except Theon Greyjoy. Lord Start than said he will send his bastard son to get Theon. So it’s not really a mystery who the torture guy is, but the real question is will he go after Bran Stark kill him and blame it on Theon?
You guys also forgot that when Theon’s Torturer “rescued Theon” from being raped the last guy alive called him a bastard and emphasized it. That would seem to be another hint possibly.
The real question’s are: who torched Winterfell and why.
I cannot stand the Theon scenes. I find them offensive and the opposite of entertaining. Why, why, why are they spending so much time on this horrific gross torture?
I belive he’s the Bolton Bastard too. And I think, in face of the cruelty he saw until the moment, he problaby are the one who torched winterfell. Why? For fun, maybe.
PS: Forgive my bad english. I’m brasilian and are still learning…
Does anyone else think it’s weird that The Wall is apparently 700 feet tall and only about 20 feet wide?
Anyway, very good episode all around. Along with the Tywin/Olenna scene, I thought the Cersei/Tyrion scene was a stand-out.
Assume it’s a tapering structure, wide at the base, narrow at the top. Only logical way it could hold up, really.
It has steps built into it, so it’s much wider at the base.
Makes sense. I assume the steps or other non-vertical surfaces are on the south side.
Aliens. I mean, magic.
In the very first scene in episode 1 of season 1 they show horses riding through a tunnel in the wall and a gate. Seemed wider at the base at any rate which makes sense.
The best part of Theon’s scene today was the way it was almost breaking the fourth wall. “You want to know who I am and where you are dont you? Why dont you guess? Nope none of your guesses are right
^ I concur.
That and “If you thought there would be a happy ending to this, you haven’t been paying attention.
Why does Robb want Casterly Rock?? He could just create alliances and rule the North, and only be minus one sibling, Sansa, whose intelligence probably makes her worth leaving down there anyway.
I guess if you were in Sansa’s shoes you’d fare better. Because it’s very easy to be a prisioner to the Lannisters, they are so kind. Yep, she’s so dumb. ¬¬’
I would surmise it’s to avenge his father by spilling some Lannister blood. It would be hard to gain the respect of his followers if he let that one get swept under the rug.
Because they killed his father. The Starks would enjoy life a lot more of they could let stuff go…
He doesn’t want Casterly Rock any more than Churchill wanted Berlin or Rome: what he wants is victory, for his honor, to secure his reputation as a war leader, and for revenge for the death of his father.
They covered this last episode. Tywin is holding back his forces in a strong defensive posture while consolidating his power with the Tyrells.
Robb can’t wait for them to get stronger. He wanted to beat them on the field, because with Jamie gone, he seems to be the best tactical general (along with experienced subordinates like Bolton and Black Fish, and even Edmure, if lacking in strategy, can win battles).
Trouble is, Tywin knows this, so he’s not sending his guys out. He’s just waiting behind defenses, while he firms up his marriage alliance and replaces the losses from Blackwater Bay (I presume they lost some troops).
So the only way Robb can get them to fight is to take the indirect approach: instead of charging right at them, hit their base of supply. It is Casterly Rock’s gold that is co-funding the war machine, and if they can take that away from Tywin, he’s no longer Mr. Rich Guy and suddenly the Tyrells will be wondering if maybe they bet the wrong horse. Even better, if Robb can do this before the wedding, maybe he can get them thinking it might be a good idea to back someone else.
It’s clear the Lannisters and Tyrells want the North – see also this Sansa maneuveirng. From their perspective, Robb is a rebel. Eventually they’ll want to take him out and replace him with whoever marries Sansa as a puppet, or make him bend the knee.
If he tried to make peace, probably it wouldn’t be long before Joff or Tywin or Cersei had him knifed in the back, anyway.
Plus he is under the impression that Bran and Rickon were killed by Theon, and that Arya is still captive at King’s Landing. If he went back North he thinks he’ll have no siblings left.
I might be imagining this, but didn’t Catelyn tell Robb that Arya had gone missing in an earlier season? I could be wrong, so many different character viewpoints to follow, I could have missed that one.
logman no your probably thinking of when she said there hasn’t been any mention of arya so she was unsure whether she was still there, or alive. after that though someone (i think it was littlefinger but i don’t really remember) told her arya was in king’s landing
@JSFITHACA – yes, Littlefinger told Catelyn that they “have Arya” when he delivered the chest that presumably contained Ned’s remains, in Season 2, in Renly’s camp. Littlefinger was ostensibly there to do just that, but in truth he wanted to plant the seeds for the Tyrells to jump from Renly’s camp to the Lannister camp (no one but Melisandre could have known Renly would die)
Rob is under the impression that Bran and Rickon are dead and Arya is still captive at Kings Landing.
“He could just create alliances and rule the North…”
No, he can’t. The Riverlands have sworn their allegiance to the King in the North, so now he has to protect them too. Robb can’t just retreat to the North, because then Tywin would put the River Lords to the sword. He has to either defeat the Lanisters outright or force a peace that would cede the Riverlands to the North.
He’s going after Casterly Rock to gain leverage that he so desperately lacks after Jamie’s escape. Ultimately, he’s realizing the folly of a full scale assault on King’s Landing but if he can capture the Lannister homeland (and any number of high profile Lions) he could probably force Tywin’s hand and at least ensure the return of his sisters if not to the full sovereignty of the North.
Classic Sun Tzu: flow like water away from the high ground of your enemies strength, pick the best weak target.
More Charles Dance and Diana Rigg, please.
I’m still hoping for a scene for Tywin puts Joffrey in his place. They mentioned last night that Joffrey has been slower to act rash this season with Tywin around and presumably Margaery.
I presume that Joff has merely learned to keep his depravity private. Frankly I am surprised Ros got off as easily as she did. Arrow straight through the heart and not too much marks of torture.
Not my favorite episode of the season but it still had some strong moments (wall climb, Tywin vs. Olenna).
I was a bit confused on what the conclusion of the Tywin/Olenna conversation was… She broke the pen so Loras and Cersei are to be wed?
Also, how is Bolton going to keep the news from Robb that he let Jaime Lannister go back to King’s Landing? (Obviously don’t answer that book readers)
I believe that Tywin was using the pen to sign Ser Loras into the Kingsguard, thus her breaking of the pen signified that Tywin had won the discussion. Hence, they are to be wed. Although I do admit that the pen-breaking seemed to me to be an aggressive action. If it wasn’t for her line right after that, I could see her lunging across the table and sticking Tywin with the Pointy End. :)
Let’s remind ourselves that Tywin Lannister is the richest man in all the Seven Kingdoms. He can afford another pen.
I think the implied aggression of breaking the pen is intentional on her part. She is showing that she doesn’t fear him, and Tywin is probably used to people rolling over in fear of him. This sends the message that she will go along with him in this case, but that he should not think that he has broken her spirit.
just a theory of mine, but Robb Stark seems to be losing power, I noticed Lord Bolton seemed to be more worried about what Tywin Lanister would do to him once he finds out Jamie’s hand has been chopped off, than what Robb Stark would do to him for letting Jamie go.
Ygritte impersonating Jon Snow is never not funny
Ygritte’s accent is glorious.
It’s even more impressive if you listen to Rose Leslie in interviews and hear just how posh her accent is real life.
I thought that a very weak episode. The wall climb was hardly thrilling. I have no idea how Jon Snow might meet his end but I’m damn sure it’s not going to be ice climbing! That had zero drama for me — very hard to dramatize the struggle to climb 700 vertical feet — and the whole “they fall but grab hold just in time” thing has been done a million times before.
Sansa is a sad sack and moron so while I feel a bit sorry for her being used like the pawn she is, there’s precious little drama in that story line as well.
I’m not even sure the story progressed in any meaningful way.
While the scene with Theon was seemingly quite pointless and dull, I found the rest of the episode truly gripping. As far as the series not progressing during this episode, I saw Sansa in the grip of despair from her newfound fiance, the Queen of Thorns verbally outclassed, a meeting between two priests of the OneGod, and Wildings on top of the Wall!
I see your point, though, as Bran’s story is still muddling along. Robb is straining to do anything, anything to move forward in his war. And no Danerys. But, this is to be expected in a storytelling that is this vast and wildly complex. A gripping tale which I never seen the likes of before, either TV or the silver screen. Enjoy every new moment while it lasts!
I didn’t think it was as strong as the last few episodes. It seemed mostly a way of moving the northern characters (Bran + co, Sam + Gilly, Jon and co) into the same general location (the wall, I assume).
The strongest part seemed the Brotherhood stuff, and I liked how Arya’s story linked to Stannis and that Genry is actually going to be important for something and not just left behind like Hot Pie (if Arya is sold back to Robb as they announced they planned to do so).
It looks like the rest of the season is going to be Game of Thrones: Bridal Edition as we’ve got three marriages now lined up: Edmure + Frey Daughter (forget the name), Tyrion and Sansa, Joffrey and Margery.
The political maneuvering is fun to watch, but I do think we covered this the last episode.
With Theon, maybe the importance is not so much Theon, as rather establishing the character of the guy who is torturing him. I mean, suppose he cuts Theon’s throat next episode, or just throws him in a dungeon to rot. Either way, we’ve learned that there’s another player out there who is tricky and sadistic, and may have plans beyond cutting traitors’ fingers off.
Well said, DP. I see your point with the focus of the Theon thread being on the captor’s identiity. Looking back, I think what just bothered me with that scene is that we ended it right where we began.
The weddings that are coming up should be epic.
Also, something is brewing with Littlefinger, obviously. Love his lines about chaos. He is becoming more sadistic, if that is even possible.
Joffrey’s wedding it not gonna be this season.
Also Cersei/Loras, Littlefinger/Lady Liza, and didn’t they also arrange a marriage for Cersei’ s daughter last season? (Or is she Chuck Cunninghamed off the show?)
Myrcella, Cersei’s daughter, was sent to live in Dorne as part of the marriage arrangement. She won’t marry until she’s of age. She definitely didn’t die in Korea.
@watcher, is that speculation or have they said that?
I agree carlos… in fact I’ve been less than impressed with this entire season. Over all, while I think GOT is solid TV, it’s not nearly as great as it’s been made out to be.
@logman “While the scene with Theon was seemingly quite pointless and dull, I found the rest of the episode truly gripping.” – of what use was that waste of an opening? What was gripping about it? As an introduction to the episode it was a severe letdown – so much anticipation for each new episode and the 1st thing you see is fat Sam? And he isn’t dismembered by something evil in the woods? What a disappointment!
@Peter In Season 2, remember when Tyrion told Littlefinger, Grand Maester Pycelle and Varys that Myrcella was to be wed to Robert Arryn, Trystan Martell of Dorne, and Theon Greyjoy respectively to weed out Cercei’s informant. Then remember a few episodes later when Myrcella left in a boat, weeping and Cercei threatened Tyrion with taking away someone he loved…then that riot happened where the Grand Septon was torn apart and Sansa was rescued by the Hound. That was when they were returning to the Red Keep from sending Myrcella to Dorne for her eventual bethrothal.
So much intrigue/backstabbing/joy/anger/despair, it’s the plot-twist-a-minute ride at the King’s Landing fair.
Where did Lloras hear about french sleeves? Is France in Esteros?
“Fringe” sleeves, I think he said.
He said “fringed” sleeves.
Don’t start looking for those, you’ll wind up with enough to make you ill. For all of skill in plot crafting, Martin is terrible with the cultural/language/idiomatic side of things. Just accept it as a “translation problem” and move on.
Fringed sleeves, and the other continent is called Essos.
Uh, Ben…
Martin didn’t script the “fringed sleeves” line…
Poor Ros….the last thing she ever saw was joffrey’s little smirk….horrible to see her go, but littlefinger is a dangerous man
I totally concur with your viewpoint on Littlefinger. He is a VERY dangerous man, it seems. He just wants Chaos in the realm. And if these last three seasons haven’t been chaotic for Westeros, I can’t fathom what true Chaos would look like in this world! :)
The quote by Varys that Littlefinger would see the realm burn so he could be king of the ashes is making more and more sense to me as the season moves on.
He would see the Westeros burn if it makes him king of the ashes, according to Varys.
I think this episode made clear that Varys, although conniving, is not dangerous in the same way Littlefinger is.
Damn, @JP beat me to it
I think with Varys, there is some kind of belief in something, but I am not sure I buy he’s really in favor of the status-quo, or merely looking for something. I do buy the idea that Varys is a Big Idea guy, believing in something.
Littlefinger believes in Littlefinger getting what Littlefinger wants. Period.
i think varys is one of the only people in the show that actually cares about the future and stability of the realm instead of his own self-interests. he told ned stark he serves the realm, and i believe him even if others don’t.
I wonder how much Varys knows/involved with what is going on across the Narrow Sea with Dany. He was seen in Season 1 conspiring with Magister Illyrio whom hosted Viserys and Daenerys. Plus he once had Ser Jorah Mormont spying for him. He seems to be the only guy in King’s Landing with any notion of what could be coming across the sea.
agreed. im confused about why more attention hasn’t been paid to her in king’s landing. varys told tyrion at the end of season 2 that she had dragons. it made sense that it didnt really matter at the time since they were preparing for stannis’s atttack but you’d think theyd at least include a scene of that getting brought up at a council meeting. especially now that she has unsullied, which no doubt at least one of varys spies has told him by now
I think it’s pretty unlikely that Varys is getting intel on Dany any longer, except vague news that would be months behind. She’s half a world away, I doubt she has another spy very near to her, and Jorah made it pretty clear to Qaithe (the masked chick in Qarth) that he’s no longer spying on her for anyone.
i think the news of daenarys destroying astapor would have spread pretty quickly. astapor was a pretty huge, word should have gotten to varys and the realm by now, unless not as much time has gone by as i thought.
@JSFITHACA Yeah I’m sure it’d be all over Twitter anyway
Joffrey is just…ugh. Poor Margaery, is she going to have to go through some freaky S&M on her wedding night just to get him off?
Joff hasn’t realized yet that Marge is the top…moo ha ha!
“After Melisandre’s conversation with Arya, do we need to start keeping track of everyone’s eye color so we can tell whom she’s destined to kill?”
She is saying the names, neh? Not so hard to know who she wants to kill.
I think it just means Arya is going to become an assassin and kill lots and lots of people. To which I say, can we please fast forward straight to that!
Since we’re talking about stone-cold killing efficiency….can we get some more direwolf action up in here.
I took Melisandre’s comment to Arya as Arya having different colored eyes — assuming Arya still wants to be a Faceless Man. Or maybe it’s just me hoping we haven’t seen the last of J’aqen Hagar (sp?).
@Pam Gearhart – please, rewatch the scene.
I hated the future books spoiler. Now I know that Martin won’t kill Arya or Melisandre until they meet again. And I like to read those books with thinking that anyone can be killed at any moment.
@Jamie Do you miss Summer and Shaggydog too?
How is that a spoiler? Ned promised to tell Jon Snow about his mother next time they saw each other and yet one of them didn’t survive
S@aulocci – Perhaps, but Melisandre has been wrong about many of her “visions”.
@Saulocci – at this point, the show seems to have taken on a life of its own, switching around characters, dialogue, and situations in order to tell the story in the most economic and least confusing way possible. Just because something might happen in the future of the show, doesn’t mean it will definitely happen in the future of the books.
To Colin, who she wants to kill and who she is destined to kill may not be the same.Maybe they are, I wouldn’t know, but why assume?
@jamie
We’re on the same page. I want to see her turn into an ass kicking machine. and yes MORE DIRE WOLF!
Was Melisandre only speaking future tense? I’ll have to rewatch, but Arya has already killed a few people in escaping King’s Landing and Harrenhal.
@Sauloccl…..to quote the boy….”If you think things turn out the way these characters expect them to, you havn’t been paying attention.”
@John Melisandre is the real deal: she is undoubtfully the most powerful character of the show. She converted Stannis – who then became her puppet – to the Lord of the Light, drank poison and didn’t die, gave birth to a shadowy killer and Stannis only lost the Battle of Blackwater because she was not with them. I believe in all her visions.
Thoros is apparently more powerful, what with his ability to resurrect the dead and all. If he wasn’t a drunk, he’d probably put Melisandre in the ground for good.
After the stumbling of last season, it’s heartening to see the show hitting on almost all cylinders. While this episode was relatively uneventful (sans Wall climb and Ros target practice) none of the snippets of story we got this week felt like wheel-spinning or disconnected from everything else. Maybe it’s just me as a viewer just accepting the rhythms of this show and the reality that we’ll get five minutes of a character per episode if we’re lucky. In any event, I’m 100% satisfied with season three so far.
And yes, I could listen to Rose Leslie’s accent all day long.
I’m not 100% sure that we conclusively learned that it was Joffrey who sent Mandon Moore to kill Tyrion. When you think back on the Blackwater episode, it wasn’t clear that Tyrion would be directly involved in the fighting, and he decided to lead the attack only after Joffrey ran away.
If it wasn’t Joffrey and it wasn’t Cersei, my money’s on Littlefinger.
Let’s assume for a moment that is the case. Then look at Cersei’s reaction when Tyrion confronts her about the issue. She has led Tyrion to believe Joffrey was the source, to get Tyrion in a revengeful mood, even though she knows it wasn’t Joffrey at all! Maybe she hopes her brother will get caught in a scheme against the king. God, I love this show.
@Logman, good point, or maybe she thinks it’s Joffrey, but it’s not. I mean, it’s not like she’s gonna have a mother-to-son convo about it, so maybe it was Littlefinger, but Cersei thinks it’s Joffrey.
I can also see Littlefinger convincing the guy that Joffrey gave the order, and Littlefinger only brought it to him, ’cause at this point I am convinced Littlefinger could simply walk into Mordor.
Littlefinger can’t order the Kingsguard to do anything. It was Cersei or Joff.
Littlefinger can’t order them to do anything, but he could pay them to do it. Or he could blackmail them. If the kingsguard take a vow of chastity, and LF owns a brothel …. opportunities present themselves.
Speaking of the kingsguard, how the hell can Tywin force Loras to join? That just sounds stupid. Placing the kings life under the protection of guys who hate him and don’t want to be there is unhealthy for everyone.
What would Littlefinger have had to gain by offing Tyrion?
One less Lannister? Especially, one less intelligent Lannister.
It seems like the Freys are luring Robb into a trap. I think Robb and company should stay away from Walder Frey.
Definitely. The whole “when the King of the North beckons, we come right away” spiel was definitely patronizing.
The Freys make out nicely in this deal. They get a new hold in a strategic location (which is totally like them with the bridge) and their daughter marries up in the world, joining their house with the Lord of Riverrun, and thus control of the Riverlands.
Does the bride know how to shoot an arrow?
I’m excited we may have more scenes with Argus Filch. It’s gonna be fun.
Totally excited to see more of Lord Frey. The two Frey envoys looked like sniveling little weasels. Well done.
I loved how creepy the Freys were. Those hats! Craster’s people are less inbred than the Freys.
A+ to the wardrobe and casting departments.
Rob’s mother did say last season that Walter Frey is not the type of man you go back on your word on. But she seemed very quite when they were discussing Lord Frey’s terms. Lord Frey’s Demands sound a little to simple for Game of Thrones.
The two Frey envoys seemed to have had a good-cop-bad-cop thing going. The polite one, whom I believe is Lame Lothar Frey due to his limp, was the one who was kissing Robb’s ass, and the other one (likely “Black” Walder Frey) was the one being sarcastic to Edmure (“Would you like to count her teeth?”)
Hey everyone, look at Yitzike! He read the books and just wanted to make sure we all knew he knows more than we do. Thank you Yitzike for that pointless bit of analysis/guesswork.
And thank you MattH, for your brilliant analysis, which added so much to my understanding of the episode.
MATT_H Great to see non-book readers know how to spoil things too. YITZIKE’s comments are all constructive, but why should that matter? MATT_H imagined that he was being condescending. Thanks for that pointless bit of sniveling/whining.
Turns out I was wrong, both of those quotes were the same Frey.
As for naming the two characters, what’s wrong with that? There are about a gazillion characters major and minor and it can be hard to keep track of all of them. I know that when I used to watch The Wire, I had the same problem, so I just figured for anyone who was interested to know their names, there they are. Even Edmure Tully (Catelyn’s brother, who has to marry the Frey girl) has never actually been named on the show.
And yes, MATT_H, I have read the books, but I don’t think I’ve spoiled anything.
Why was Sansa crying at the end of the episode? Was it because she’s marrying Tyrion or because Littlefinger left King’s Landing??
Having to marry Tyrion would be my guess. I think she was staring out at the ship because she is seriously thinking about taking little finger up on his offer now.
Little from column A, little from column B.
The boat she was watching while crying was Littlefinger’s. It had the mockingbird on the sail.
Both: she realizes that leaving with Littlefinger was her only chance to get out of Kings Landing after all, and now, not only is she stuck there, she’s going to be married to a person who is the exact opposite of the one she wanted to marry.
She was sad because she turned down Littlefinger’s offer of escape because she thought she had a better one from the Tyrells, but now it turns out she has to marry Tyrion instead.
@MARGARET Littlefinger promised to run away with him AFTER he’s back from his trip. She is because of the news told by Tyrion but the offer of escape remains on the table.
* her
* She is crying
Littlefinger is still in King’s Landing so I imagine he will visit Sansa again. Varys tried to rooster block Littlefinger but he flipped the script on him.
Sanasa realized she got played again, and probably is just now getting what Littlefinger was talking about when she thought she was marrying the sword swallowing prince and told him it was to dangerous to leave. Now she is stuck in Kingslanding.
Did Hodor only get one Hodor during his brief screen time?
Great rabbit skinning scene, connected well to the Theon being flayed by some psychopath scene.
Are we to assume that Davos is learning to read during the events of this episode? That plot is very intriguing.
Was Melisandre looking for Hot Pie and then settled on Gendry to save face? Hot Pie can bring men back to life in bread form.
Thank goodness Hot Pie is safe. It’d be a poorer GoT if something had happened to him.
Another strong episode.
Liked everything about it, except the Theon thing, which as a lot of people have already mentioned will make sense later (I hope) once it all falls into place (?), but for now feels pointless.
I really liked the explanation of the Thoros and the Lord of the Light religion a bit more, and it did make sense for the priests to try to change the religion of Westoros from the top down by sending out priests to convert the leadership (I kinda guessed this is why Red Priestess was sent after Stannis last season, but did not realize that there were more of them sent out to other leaders). This opens possibilities, are there Red Priests in the North, near Robb Stark? Were they also sent to convert Lannisters, Greyjoys, Tyrells, and the rest of the big families?
Tywin didn’t really out-smart Olenna, nor did he have to, he tried to negotiate, then just bullied, because he has the whip-hand. Something Tyrion did not have.
It’s interesting that the show chose to spare us Tyron having to destroy Sansa like that, and just gave us the crying Sansa shot.
But not as interesting as Littlefinger killing Ros. He could have used her as a back-channel to feed dis-information to Varys, but instead he went right for the kill, showing that for all his careful “climb,” there are certain pain-points where he will lash out without and long-term thinking, and Sansa/Catelyn is a giant pain-point.
P.S., the actor playing Bolton keeps inadvertently confusing me, because he has different hair-styles, and clothing in pretty much every scene on the show. Thankfully, by this point, I am used to him, but man alive, I had to remind myself, “oh, right, this is Bolton,” whenever he appears in scenes where it is not immediately clearly by what of plot who he is. Couldn’t they get the guy some kind of weird scar or something? It’d help out a lot.
Littlefinger sent a message, his pimp hand must remain way strong
The different regions of Westeros have different religions. In the South they mostly worship The Seven commonly referred to as the new gods. Its the dominant religion of Westeros and all knights are followers of The Seven as the ceremony required is of that faith. The Seven are a group of interconnected deities like the trinity, each of which represent a different aspect of God. The North, including Winterfell and North of the Wall worship The Old Gods, which are analogous to pagan nature deities. That’s why northerners pray to special trees in Godswoods. The Iron Islands, home to the Greyjoys, worship The Drowned God. The Iron Islanders being pirates and raiders developed a faith in a god who controls the power of the sea and encourages predatory conquest.
Since worship of The Seven is so preeminent, and the other Westerosi religions are confined to regions far from the central power structure that rules The Seven Kingdoms it seems unlikely that they would bother trying to convert their adherents. It seems likely that red priests and priestesses were only sent to people who had or would have true power. Thoros was sent to King Robert because he obviously was in charge. Melisandre, who I still suspect may have an agenda independent of those who worship R’hollor, probably insinuated herself into Stannis’s circle on the basis of her visions.
The Lannisters are ostensibly followers of The Seven, but none of them seems interested in religion. Tywin in particular hates the gods, so if a red priest or priestess had showed up at Casterly Rock they likely would not have been welcome.
@Jonas.Left: The view of religion and the religions of this world are pretty interesting, actually.
The Westeros have lived through a period of increased goodlessness before the show starts, of technological and societal progress, and the power of the gods has been diminishing. They seem to be entering something that is closer to our modern view of religion (as something that requires faith and that is based on accounts of thousands-year old events). But magic exists in this world. R’Hllor can resurrect people from the dead (as can his unnamed adversary, presumably the god of winter, cold and darkness), and the lives of the people beyond the wall are affected by the old gods in real ways (we are told this, but I don’t really have a good example of how). In a world like that, religion is based not so much on faith as on the actual witnessing of miracles.
And then all the stuff in the show happens; dragons are born, red priests perform resurrection miracles, wildfire becomes more potent and priestesses give birth to shadow babies.
I’m actually as interested in where Martin decides to leave this world when it comes to its predominant religious beliefs and affiliations (i.e. in the end which gods will prove powerful, which ones will be pushed to the side etc) as in who ends up on the throne. I have my theories, but since we really can’t speculate in this thread I’m keeping them to myself.
It’s hard to argue with the Fire God when his followers can revive people and spawn shadows to kill people, right? I mean what have the gods, old and new, done for their followers lately?
It’s hard to argue with the Fire God when his followers can revive people and spawn shadows to kill people, right? I mean what have the gods, old and new, done for their followers lately?
@BBQ_HAXOR: Well, the Ice God is raising an undead army north of the wall…
The dragons are fire given life, but I’m not entirely sure they’re “affiliated” with the fire god (or the red priestess would be working for Daenaerys, right?).
As I said, i have my theories on the whole thing, stuff that makes sense in a “narrative symmetry” kind of way (at least to me). But I have no idea if that is the intentions of GRRM so I’d rather not risk the banhammer by speculating. I am certain that if they come true, people will be disappointed.
The Old Gods provided the direwolves to the Stark children. As Jon Snow said in the first episode, they were meant to have them. Also the Old Gods are the force that empowers people to be wargs and are behind the visions, omens, and dreams that Bran and Jojen Reed recieve. The Old Gods are the least dramatic and attention seeking of the deities on GoT. The faith of The Seven has always struck me as a purely manmade construct of ceremonies and rules. I can’t think of any tangible supernatural phenomena that could be attributed to The Seven.
The Lord of Light, R’hollor raises a lot of interesting questions about religion that in other contexts would be too hypothetical and controversial to be addressed. We know that the supernatural exists in GoT, so issues of skepticism versus faith are moot. Magic is FACT here. That said, what is its nature? Beric Dondarrion has been resurrected six times and, because Thoros played a role in it, R’hollor gets the credit. But does that mean that R’hollor as he is concieved by his followers exists? What if R’hollor is really a source of power that can be tapped into by people with the right abilities or tools. Sunlight isn’t magic, but with solar panels you can power anything. The sun has no agenda or active role in what people with the know-how to take advantage of its power do. Its entirely possible that “R’hollor” is just a magical energy source that the capable can use to their own ends around which a religion has risen.
Alternatively, let’s say that R’hollor is real. He can reveal the future in visions and raise the dead. Obviously, any being that could do those things is powerful. Let’s further assume that Melisandre is accurate in her pronouncements of what the Lord of Light requires – human sacrifice. Does his power entitle him to that? Does his power compel obedience or respect? Is a god the ultimate manifestation of might makes right? We have seen innocent people burn to honor R’hollor. If that is his will doesn’t that make him evil, just as evil as Joffrey murdering Ros for his own satisfaction? Being powerful in the human world does not signify that one is a moral authority. Why should it for gods?
If there is a war between a god of fire and a god of ice then the people of Westeros may not be on a side so much as caught in the middle, like ants crushed underfoot while titans exchange blows.
“The dragons are fire given life, but I’m not entirely sure they’re “affiliated” with the fire god (or the red priestess would be working for Daenaerys, right?).”
Melisandre might try, but after Dany’s last experience with a magic-woman, Melisandre might also find out how much fire she can truly withstand.
Hodor.
No Hodor, you.
What exactly did Ros do to be killed?
Told Varys about Littlefinger’s plot to take Sansa with him by pointing out that Littlefinger’s cabin on the ship was to have two beds. Varys put the rest together. And Littlefinger walked back the cat to find the source of the leak.
Told Varys about littlefingers plan to take Sansa out of kings landing….
For the comments are dark and full of spoilers.
I would love for someone to say, “The night is dark and full of terrors and I am one of them.” Perhaps Arya when she meets Melisandre again.
In the books, before his fight against Beric Dondarrion, the Hound says “The night may be dark, but I’m the only terror here.”
I didn’t recall that line, but it must have been lurking in my subconscious memory.
Listening to Littlefinger talk about it all being a lie, I thought about Slim Charles from “The Wire” when he said “if it’s a lie, then we fight on that lie”
I enjoyed seeing Varys & Littlefinger spar again. Totally agree about Theon. Don’t know & don’t care at this point
[youtu.be]
Comparing GoT to The Wire = WIN
Both incredible shows
Especially when you’re talking about Littlefinger.
Aiden Gillen is getting typecast as a weasel. He’s good at it, though.
Jeez, will no one laud this? Fine, I will: “if she hasn’t suddenly become an astronaut,” such a sweet Mad Man reference.
I liberally laud your lyrical lauding of this lovably laudable line. Laudits to you!
She certainly thought she was in outer space after I gave her the “Lords Kiss”.
I’ve been really satisfied with the past few episodes. My complaint has always been how annoying the chopiness in the story is, as well as how little can happen to a character in a given episode; and they’re definitely making it smoother, and the plot lines seem to have high stakes.
I loved the scene b/t Tywin and Olenna. It was one of the funnier scenes the show has had.
Also, I can’t decide if I feel bad for Sansa or not. Tyrion is a dick in the best possible way, and he’s not really a bad guy. But she’s had some close calls and lucked out in how everyone is taking advantage of her. First in not marrying Joffrey, and now Lorris (who by no means is a bad guy, but I doubt she’d have a very satisfying marriage).
I think Jon’s story, of all things, has the highest stakes so far, considering he has the most to lose now that he’s the only character on the show who is in *love.* And it is actually reciprocated. And it is a healthy relationship.
What else, in your view, has high stakes? I’m so spoiled on everything I can’t see the pot boiling very clearly….
robb is another character who is on love. you could say cersei and jaime are in love as well, same with tyrion and shae.
MEG Arguably all the plotlines involving the Iron Throne, schemes, revenges, and romances are nothing compared to the highest stakes of all. That the White Walkers and their army of wights are poised to strike against Westeros while its weakened by civil war and the harsh winter that could last years. No one except the Night’s Watch has any knowledge of the threat, and only Jon, Sam, and whatever survivors made it out of Craster’s Keep know how big the threat truly is.
Basically everything Jonas said. But I’d make a point that all of the contenders for the Iron Throne are making plays right now or are on the cusp of doing so. Robb got his alliance to get Casterly Rock and Dany got her army. The Lannisters are showing themselves up for the impending battles. The only one regrouping is Stanis.
Buy showing I mean shoring–the Lannisters are shoring themselves up.
How would you not feel bad for Sansa being forced to marry a member of the family that has destroyed her life, which will trap her in King’s Landing forever (unless taken north as a pawn to allow House Lannister to piss all over her father’s realm)?
Any scene with Olenna is fantastic- still do not recognize Dianna Rigg….I can’t believe she is Mrs Peele!
Tywin is worried about incest rumors of Cersei and Jaime, but he’s proposing Tyrion to marry his niece??? And that’s supposed to better than Sansa marrying a “sword swallower?” Also loved Olenna implying Tyrion was a sword swallower, too.
@MIGHTYH: Umm What? Sansa Stark is in no way related to the Lannisters. And I don’t believe Olenna implied anything of the sort about Tyrion. She was trying to coax an admission out of Tywin about his past (just fishing with no reason to believe she might be right, I believe, but maybe not), but I don’t believe Tyrion came up in that conversation at all.
Oops- my bad, thanks for pointing that out. I’m so overwhelmed in all of the conniving plots, in my mind I must have thought Sansa his niece thru Jofrey? Eventhough their marriage never happened? Sorry for my pre senile moment.
I like Tyrion and I think he is somewhat honorable towards Sansa that the thought of their marriage just seems incestuous/ offensive.
With Sansa I’m just saying there’s silver lining in each of the crappy things that have happened to her.
Sansa always dreamed of a storybook knight to be her husband. She seemed to always have a crush on Loras (going back to the Hand’s Tourney) and the idea of marrying him was clearly the happiest she’s been since Ned lost his head. Even though Loras prefers men, I still bet he would treat her well and do his “duty.” She’d also be a high-lady and her son would be the future lord of Highgarden. Now she gets the complete opposite, a deformed half-man from a family that she loathes. It’s not exactly ideal for someone like Sansa.
What possible silver linings have their been to seeing her father and brothers murdered, being repeatedly abused by her fiancee and his men, almost getting gang-raped, and then being given in marriage to another member of House Lannister who will keep her in King’s Landing forever as a pawn?
@BBQ_HAXOR: My theory is that George RR Martin likes to give his characters dreams and ambitions and then crush those dreams and ambitions in the cruelest way possible. This is not exactly a secret, it runs through the entire series. It makes me think that George RR Martin must be a very bitter old man, but seeing him in interviews, hearing what he says and what he’s like, it’s quite obvious that is not the case.
Also, Sansa is so very, very shallow (something that is might even be highlighted and made more obvious in the show compared to the books), her big “tragedy” at the end of this episode felt almost completely unearned. Quitcher whining, be glad you’re not up on a pike alongside your old man!
@Chesterfield, you don’t think the prospect of being raped repeatedly, birthing the children of your enemies, and being stuck in King’s Landing forever is a tragedy?
@CAPTAINCANADA: I would, if that was how I thought her marriage with Tyrion would play out.
She is supposedly “marrying age”, and she was willing to marry Loras, also an enemy of her family, by the way. “Repeatedly raped” is something you just made up, how would Tyrion do that exactly? Have his guards hold her down? -That is not the Tyrion we have seen in the show previously.
No. He’s short and ugly, in comparison with her dream knight, and that’s why she is sad. That is all I meant.
As for being stuck in King’s Landing, that is the consequence of her betraying her father, which she did for shallow and whiny reasons.
Lord Tywin has made it clear that he wants a Lannister-Stark heir. If Tyrion isn’t willing to go through with that, Tywin will find someone who will.
Kindly point out where she betrayed her father.
CHESTERFIELD I think being forced to marry against your will, and then expected to perform a “wife’s duty” until you concieve your husband’s heirs is tantamount to rape regardless of who the unwanted husband is. Interestingly, Tyrion would be in the same position as Sansa, so in theory both Tyrion and Sansa would be victims of rape if they were forced to consumate their marriage. And that would make Tywin his own son’s rapist, a symbolic incest more sickening than Cersei’s and Jaime’s relationship.
Ah, Game of Thrones. Its just an endless parade of rainbows, teddy bears, and cotton candy.
@CAPTAINCANADA: She goes to Cersei and tells her about his plans because she is mad at him for taking her away from the court.
As for the “forced to marry and perform wifely duties” = rape thing, weeeellll… That is no different than any other arranged marriage, and we have come to understand that it is common among the nobility of the Westeros. Despite her romantic notions she was likely always going to be married to some lord somewhere to consolidate Stark power in the North. I certainly don’t agree with the practice, and I’m certainly not saying she deserves what’s happening to her, but it comes down to the fact that she doesn’t like the way Tyrion looks. She knows him about as well as she does Loras, and from what we know about Tyrion he is actually a pretty good guy. He would likely not be an abusive husband.
No, that didn’t happen in the show. And in the books, she had no idea what was going on, and Ned had already sold himself out (and been sold out by Littlefinger), so it didn’t alter the outcome.
And yes, there’s a big difference between being forced to marry and choosing to marry. Sansa was excited to marry into the Tyrells and get away from King’s Landing. There’s a world of difference between that and marrying a Lannister; I rather doubt she’d be any happier about marrying Jaime.
I’m actually pretty sure she did in the show as well. If not shown, then heavily implied.
And yes, there is a big difference between being forced to marry and choosing it. That was what I was saying. Her willingness to get in bed with (literally and figuratively) the Tyrells shows that she neither knows nor cares about what is going on in the world at large, because Loras fits into her childish fairy tale princess fantasy. The reality of that world is much harsher.
No, it did not happen, nor was it implied. What happens with Sansa when the coup goes down is completely different on the show. George R. R. Martin himself commented that he wouldn’t have had her do that if writing in retrospect, because of how many readers so enormously overreacted to it, and hence the show didn’t include it.
OK, then, I am misremembering it or I wasn’t watching carefully enough and inferred it based on having read the book.
Why would they be that concerned about Loras being appointed to the Kingsguard when he was previously a member of Renly’s Kingsguard? Were the vows for that any different?
Maybe life in the Rainbow Guard is different….and yes it was literally called the Rainbow Guard in the books.
Renly wasn’t the real king, so his kingsguards’ vows aren’t really worth anything now that he’s gone.
It’s like if I told you I was going to overthrow Obama, and you could be my VP. Once the secret service locks me up, your VP commitments are kind of worthless.
@hislocal Regardless of whether Renly’s defeat invalidated Loras’s vow, he obviously didn’t sign on assuming that would happen. Unless the wording of his vow was different, he willingly gave up all titles and inheritances before. Strange that doing so should be so abhorrent this time around.
Theres a bit of an inconsistency on the part of the writers there (created by not fully vetting minor details as a result of small deviations from the source material), but i wonder if even in the show’s universe (especially in the Renly case) Loras would join the rainbow guard / kings guard against the wishes of the Scion of his family. The reason he would in the Renly case is obvious, in the current case he might see it as preferable to escape having to go through a sham marriage, and frankly being in the Kingsguard surrounded by men, and with the opportunity to devote himself more fully to martial pursuits might sound more appetizing to him than having to live up to the expectations of being the sole male heir / continuing the family line etc that Olenna wants for him. Not in fact all that different from what Tywin went through 20 (-ish?) years ago with Jaime going against his wishes to join the kingsguard, and in that case Jaime was fleeing a wedding also.
@BARFO, who was Jamie trying to avoid marrying? That detail has quite slipped my mind
I can think of three possible reasons. The first, as you speculated, might be as simple as the rules are different for Renly’s Rainbow Guard than for the Kingsgard. Maybe they relaxed the rules to attract top talent, since potential Rainbow Guard members were signing up for a tough slog (overthrow the king and all). The second possibility that occurs to me is that at the time Loras signed up, his sister was married / getting married to a fairly strong individual in Renly, so even if there were marriage restrictions for the Rainbow Guard, maybe Olenna thought she needed two hooks into Renly, and that the potential gains outweighed the loss of Loras’s ability to marry. It seems pretty obvious that Margaery can handle Joffrey on her own. A final thought is that mabye Olenna doesn’t really care whether Loras gets married, and has some plan of her own that has not been revealed, but let Tywin think he had won as part of a longer con. I think this last scenario is unlikely, but I thought I’d throw it out.
Melisandre is probably still my least favourite main character (and I don’t think that Carice Van Houten is a particularly good actress), but I have to say I enjoyed her interaction with Thoros and Beric (although the eye colour thing with Arya was a little forced) Then again, I never fully got on board with Lena Headey as Cersei until the Blackwater episodes (Headey was brilliant in that one) so maybe Melisandre/Van Houten will get more interesting from here on it.
What do other people think of Melisanre/Carice Van Houten, in general?
Dutch person here. She’s a pretty decent actress in the Dutch stuff I’ve seen her in, but she generally plays more emotive characters. Maybe it’s reverse Emilia Clarke thing and she’ll get to do more emoting when the shit hits the fan for her character (don’t know if that will happen, haven’t read the books).
Also, as a Dutchman her Dutch accent really stands out for me, although Van Houten has tweeted that Benioff/Weiss wanted her character to have an ‘exotic’ accent.
I like them both, the lady who plays Lady Melisanre is super creepy, I like her acting.
@Them Yellow Tops – what do you mean by: “Maybe it’s reverse Emilia Clarke thing”? I trully didn’t understand that, sorry.
@Alex: probably that Daenerys is a lot more fun to watch being a stoic badass dragon queen than running around shouting ‘where are my dragons?’ at the verge of tears. Melisandre might be better once she gets more emotionally involved — though I don’t think she’s the type, mystery seems to be a large part of her game.
@Alex, what Zumalacarregui said is what I meant.
@Zumalacarregui and @THEM YELLOW TOPS – thank you.
BEST. EPISODE. EVER.
If Ygritte fell, I would have screamed like Jamie. Or Theon. Poor Theon. Poor Sansa. Poor Roz!
– MBG
Before feeling sorry for Theon, remember he murdered two small children last season.
Does anyone else think that the religion of The Lord of the Light is like the force. Melisandre being the dark side.
I will just say this, we’ll have to see how it plays out. When asked “who’s the most misunderstood character” GRR always responds Varys and Melisandre. People seem very ready to assume that she’s the devil, but in reality she’s pretty grey like most of the other characters.
Not sure what to make of The Lord of Light, Lady Melisandre seems evil, but the Brotherhood without Banners sold the kid down the river with no problem so are they really any better than Lady Melisandre
That’s an interesting way to look at it, because — if you flip it around, it implies there might be a good side to the ice people!
Because — despite all the maneuvering of all these people for the Iron Throne — the bigger picture is that the books are called A Song of Ice and FIre. So now we have magic evil ice people North of the Wall, and magic fire people in Westeros…
I have a question for you Alan. Perhaps this isn’t a question you will answer now, but once this season is over. I have read the books, and so view the story in a larger context. As someone who has not read the books, do you find that the story the show is telling holds together? Is the show effectively telling the story or does the disjointed nature of the episodic TV storytelling take away from the overall story?
Doesn’t Alan address this exact question in his recaps like every single week?
Nice try Lord Bolton, but we got all our Jaime-hand jokes in 3 weeks ago.
I had a real issue with how they handled the death of Ros. While she wasn’t a main character by any means, she was significant enough to deserve better than to not even see her death.
Furthermore, I feel this was a huge leap for the character of Joffrey. He’s been an evil little SOB for a while, but to make the leap to kill someone like that in such a manner, basically for sport, well, I feel it’s a fairly significant character development that needed to be handled in an actual scene rather than a 5 second brief flash. Am I wrong?
I didn’t find anything wrong with it. That A-Hole has always been a psychopath. At some point he was going to cross over the edge.
Also, it’s not *that* big a leap from Joffrey last season ordering Ros to beat another prostitute to death, under threat of the same crossbow he used to kill her.
That’s a fair point, I don’t suppose it is a huge leap. But I think it’s a significant enough step in the character’s development to at least warrant a scene…and if not for him, to at least give Ros a memorable if not gory send-off. I just felt slightly cheated by it for whatever reason. A slight misstep in what has been a terrific season.
This is a kid who cut open a pregnant cat to see the babies. “Monster” is the right word.
@Alan: Not that it’s all that much better, but I’m pretty sure Ros wasn’t forced to beat the other prostitute “to death,” just until she was unconscious.
Next week’s synopsis says something to the effect of “Tywin advises the king.”
I think Joff’s little stunt is going to finally bring the boot down on his puny little chicken neck. Or maybe I just hope that will happen. If anyone has a chance of getting that creep in line, it’s Tywin.
Are you kidding? I’m GRATEFUL we didn’t have to watch that! I thought it was handled perfectly.
I’m 99% certain we have seen the prostitute that Ros was forced to beat since that unpleasant scene.
I think that scene was done very well. Like LJA, I don’t particularly want to watch poor Ros get murdered by crossbow bolt, but I also think it was even more powerful just seeing the aftermath rather than the actual death. Plus, I did not see a huge leap. Joff has been bad news for quite some time.
Actually, now that I’ve had the night to sleep on it, I probably didn’t want to see the bloody death of Ros. In saying that, I still wanted more of a scene, maybe something in the episode where Ros is summoned to Joffrey’s quarters, just a small piece to set up the scene at the end.
Either way, can’t wait to see what happens in the coming few eps.
Maybe it wasn’t Joffrey who fired the crossbow?
Recall Margaery and Jofferey’s discussion from episode two.
Show is quickly turning into torture porn. Turned it off for the first time ever.
This
Thirded. Theon’s torturer even says “Let’s play a game.”
I totally agree, as I commented above. Cannot watch, don’t want to watch, wish they would just stop.
The Saw films clearly wanted audiences to revel in the suffering of the cardboard cut-outs it presented as characters. Do any of you honestly think that GoT wants its viewers to enjoy Theon’s suffering? The scene where he expresses his remorse for what he did to Winterfell clearly indicates an investment in him by the show, that they intend the audience to be engaged by his plight.
Show is quickly turning into torture porn. Turned it off for the first time last night.
2 minutes out of 53 is torture porn? Melodrama much?
Cool. Go watch something else, then.
@Max Don’t just wave criticism aside with “watch something else then”. I’m sorry your widdle feelings got hurt because someone found something wrong with your favorite show. Handle it like an adult.
@Magnus It is when there is not much justifiable about showing said actions. How is watching Theon get mutilated again move the story forward? We’ve known for episodes now he’s being tortured, and without knowing by whom or why precisely. So at some point I at least conclude it’s for the gore/torture factor or as filler – neither being that justifiable. As for Ros, like I say elsewhere, that felt like presenting her through Littlefinger or Joffrey’s lenses (her dress torn to make her breasts visible, her face still pretty, etc.) which I don’t really want to see through, and is a wrong move if the show is trying to condemn Joffrey’s actions, not get off on them.
@U It may not be moving the story forward, but it may be showing us a lot about the charactor of his captor (though really we kinda already figured out that he’s an effed up psychopath, didn’t we?) which could be more important down the road.
I do agree that it’s gratuitous, though, and I had to cover my eyes. I think it could have effectively happened off screen (especially paired with the rabbit skinning).
@Ilyrio Who rattled ur cage douche? Didn’t know u had the keys to my DVR. The point is drop the effing hyperbole, if its hurts your delicate sensibilities then change the channel. Doubt anybody is being clockwork oranged. It’s GONNA get worse, so save yourself the time if ya can’t deal.
We’re becoming more and more impressed with how well the storylines are balancing out. Although Theon’s (and we’d argue Sam’s) storylines often feel like they could be excised without losing much, there’s a much better balance among characters than at the start of the season.
At this point it’s a race to the end of the season to see who gets something resembling a happy ending. Have a bad feeling about all of these arranged marriages – too many unhappy people getting thrown together
Just another great episode in a series of great episodes. There was a lot more setup in this one than some others but it was all part of the greater forward momentum that will lead us toward the end of the season (and the rest of season 4).
That final shot was beautiful and truly captured the love between those two. Jon Snow is also finally becoming the character I loved in the books.
Anyone else think that Aidan Gillen’s voice there at the end was just…odd? He was doing some strange growly thing, like he was doing voiceover for a Michael Bay movie. Totally took me out of his ladder metaphor.
He has the worst accent of anyone in this show. I know he’s a good actor because hey, Carcetti, but I am taken out of every scene he’s in. It’s a weird grumble all the time.
I’ve never understood why Gillen just doesn’t do Littlefinger in his native Irish accent. The accent work the actors do varies wildly, so it’s not like it’d be out of place, and it’d be preferable to whatever the f that thing he’s doing now is supposed to be. None of the Lannister “siblings” sound remotely alike, and I’ve never particularly cared because they’re so well-played. I like Gillen was Littlefinger, but it does take me out of his performance at times.
Exactly. This isn’t Rome, where the nuance every character’s English accent precisely signaled their social status. Gillen’s normal speaking voice is pretty casual, but good gods, he has to do better than the junk he did last night.
All season he’s been doing that Christian Bale Batman grumble. I hate it hate it hate hate hate it.
That said, his speech at the end was still pretty incredibly delivered, unnecessary growl or no.
Most performances, with accents, never quite bother me, anyway. I get used to the variables, simply because I’m blown away by the performances themselves.
In addition, I notice TV becoming far more internationalized with foreign actors coming to the US (and US actors going foreign, as in Elizabeth Moss in “Top of the Lake”)
I really don’t mind.
Theon’s story is more than watching Alfie Allen suffer, it’s watching Iwan Rheon’s masterful performance as psychopathic ‘boy’
Seriously, we shouldn’t undersell how fantastic that performance is.
Seconded.
Agreed. This has been one of the most satisfying episodes by far! The climb analogy given by Littlefinger and his discourse with Varys was my favorite scene of the show. The advice Tormund gave to Jon -sink your metal deep, and make sure it holds before taking your next step- was interesting in that it holds true for all the characters in their climb to power. Point in case, Cersei’s well played hand against Ned Stark in season one where she was embedded far deeper than him in King’s Landing. On the other hand, Ygritte’s climb is not one for power, but for a better life/love, so it appears at the moment. The final scene with Jon and Ygritte was great. Ygritte had let him into her world, her heart, herself and finally her mind. Jon, however had not given up much (albeit he did a bit physically) and I agree it was hard to relate to him beyond the wall. Although, when he grabbed her hand and showed her the world south of the wall it was clear that Ygritte’s metal had struck deep into his heart. Doubtful that he will return to the Night’s Watch now, then again there may not be much of the Night’s Watch left to return to.
I also wondered about who were the eyes Melisandre referred to, but then I remembered Arya’s mantra “Joffrey, Cersei, Ilyn Payne.” Perhaps Loras has a chance if Arya gets to her soon.
By the way, thank you for doing a great of review of the episode. So many other sites claim to be reviews, but are simply recaps of the show or tiresome comparisons to the books.
Sometimes you can’t afford to take the time to sink the metal in deep. You have to move fast, or Littlefinger will blow your spot.
So Theon is winning Alan’s “What are my dragons” award for S3? Guess it’s a new thing.
Also does Melisandre making a shadow killer mean she has to kill Gendry or get impregnated by Gendry?
I worry about Gendry as I think back on the first episode when Salahdor Saan (sp?) says that Melisandre is burning people at the stake. She left on this mission saying she needed the blood of a king.
I think she’s going to kill him.
As long as this plotline involves more Davos, then I’m on board :-D
Alan, I thought your opening line might be, “A review of tonight’s ‘Game of Thrones’ coming up just as soon as I come down with a terrible case of sword through bowels.”
I’m still having a hard time with the geography of the whole thing. It seems like some people can move relatively quickly(Robb, for instance has not only gone to riverrun but has sent for and received visitors there) whereas it’s taken Bran and company the entire season to get where they’re going.
A minor issue, really, in what I thought was the show’s second strong episode in a row but the disjointed nature of the storytelling isn’t really immersing me in the world beyond the actions of the characters. I have almost no sense of either the geography or the passing of time.
The map in the opening credits is a bit out of scale. The North is bigger than the the other six kingdoms combined, so going anywhere up there takes a long time. In addition, Bran and company know everyone believes they are dead and feel it would be safer to keep it that way, so they have to stay off the roads. Almost any resident of the North would recognize the Stark boys, especially since they are accompanied by two giant direwolves.
Riverrun and the Twins are very close geographically. Remember, Walder Frey is the Tully’s “bannerman” – kind of the mayor of a large city to Edmure Tully’s governor of its state, the Riverlands, and they are both on different stretches of the same river, so transport is easier. In addition, Robb has the biggest military presence in the Riverlands, though it is more tenuous by the day, but he can defend his parties of travelers better than most people.
That said, I always assumed that Dragonstone was pretty far from where the BWB hides out.
@Mary G Two things
1) Because I wanted to get a handle on things, I did look at maps online. Good ones, too, that purported to be official and looked pretty detailed to my non-book reading eye and they don’t really jive with what you’re saying.
2) Regardless of that, and hoping that 1 doesn’t break the spoilers rule, the point is really just that they’re not giving us a good sense of time/distance. It very much seems as though the people who the plot wants to move quick move quick and those who they want to move slow move slow. I’m not saying I need mileage signs on the highway just, you know, a sense of where these people are and where they’re going.
And, just in general, I am entirely lost as to why Bran and his gang are doing what they’re doing and why they think that they need to be off the roads.
Bran and company are on their way to the wall to get aid from Jon Snow. They’re staying off the roads so that no one that means them harm finds them.
Since Theon was having his finger flayed and the sigil for the Boltons is the Flayed Man, then it’s safe to assume that he is in possession of the boltons.
Don’t think the Freys are that forgiving.
Except Ros is done up like a particularly sexualized & aestheticized rabbit (much like the murders on Hannibal) – to me, presented like the coup Littlefinger felt, instead of a disgusting & condemnable act.
The moment on the Wall was nice for the seeming assertion that it’s only outside the structures of power (King’s Landing, the Night’s Watch, etc.) that one can choose how and with whom to live one’s life (the yucky flipside would be Littlefinger on the outside of the rules of any structure, decency, etc., i.e., chaos).
PS I love Thoros
PPS You know it’s a chainsaw Jaime needs attached to that stump, right?
Chainsaw and a boomstick!
Oh, also, the scene between Sansa/Loras seemed…unnecessary. Especially considering that they skipped out on Tyrion telling Sansa she wouldn’t be marrying him.
The idea that the gay guy is super into weddings and clothes “…and the bride, of course” seemed, I don’t know, kind of like a cheap laugh.
The only way it might have been saved from laziness would have been for Sansa to have ANY kind of realization – oh, he’s not that into me, this isn’t that romantic, I’m very bored – but it seems like she’s doomed to just be moved around by everyone else for the most part.
Given that Loras Tyrell is not only “super into weddings and clothes,” but is also an incredibly accomplished warrior, makes it difficult to argue that he’s just a gay stereotype.
Given that nobody said that he’s just a gay stereotype, makes it difficult to argue with straw men.
DR. DUNKENSTEIN Fair enough. I read a little too much into the remarks in this thread.
Yeah what up with Little Fingers voice at the end. Either the actor had a severe cold or was trying something new. Dislike!
Did anyone catch that the arrows on Ros were the same placement as the arrows Arya slew on the dummy? Head, left breast, genitals? I’m not sure what that symmetry is supposed to symbolize. Arya’s “growing darkness”? Her only desire/mission right now is to kill, i suppose. Still a Joffrey comparison seems a bit much.
Also, the whole “everything is a lie” theme was annoying. Literally, every scene was about lying – Theon’s torturer, Tyrion almost assassinated for not lying to Joffrey, Tywin living by the lie about his kids not being incestuous, Jaime lying about his invincibility. And then Ygritte, Littlefinger, and Thoros confronting the lies of the “big idea” people and advocating pure self-interest. It’s so narrow, GOT really hammering home this pessimistic worldview with on nuance. Especially since Ygritte ardently does believe in big ideas eg. freedom, loyalty, bravery.
All it would take was one person to say, “I mean, yeah, when you serve an abstract idea, a greater cause/agenda, individuals are expendable. That’s the point – it’s greater than you. The only reason the ideas fail is because people put themselves first. If they are self-interested, the agenda fails and it becomes a lie.” If they actually serve it, like when Thoros reluctantly yields to his lie of a religion and says the words, the lie becomes real.
The closing montage totally projected that GOT agrees with Littlefinger. Instead of a conversation, it was a statement. I thought this was a discussion of different perspectives, not a singular opinion column. Annoying.
Anyone catch that arrows Arya slew were the same placement as the one’s on Ros? It wouldn’t have mattered but the fact they made a point of describing it suggests some kind of symbolism. Arya’s growing darkness perhaps?
Otherwise this episode seemed like an overblown opinion column. Every. Single. Scene. was just a declaration that everything is a lie. Where’s the other perspective? Where’s the conversation? Theon’s torturer’s identity, Jaime’s projected power, the brotherhood’s honor, Varys’s “good of the realm” idea, Tywin’s belief in his children’s innocuousness, Tyrion refusing to lie to Joffrey, Loras even humoring Sansa with his straightness, blah blah blah.
I even thought Ygritte’s, Thoros’s, and Littlefinger’s declarations of self-interest in the face of “big idea” people were overblown. Ygritte, for one, seems to be an advocate of big ideas eg. freedom, loyalty, bravery. And Thoros has every reason to believe in his divine mission, he proved his god to be real, and yet still doesn’t really care? Why not? Sure, Littlefinger’s monologue is right on character but, as a culmination of everything before and being made into a final montage, it really hammered home that GOT completely agrees with this perspective. A good show is a documentation and discussion of multiple perspectives – eg. SHOULD NOT HAVE AN OPINION. It’s the difference between an essay and a conversation. But Jon, Anya, and Varys have no reply.
One person could have so easily said, “Well, yeah, bigger ideas/agendas sacrifice individuals. That’s kinda the point, it’s greater than you. It’s supposed to be a selfless act. The only reason they become lies and fall apart is when people put themselves first, eg. Robb Stark and everyone else. But if you actually serve it, like how Thoros reluctantly served his lie of a religion when resurrecting Beric, the lie becomes real.” I mean Robb and Catelyn feebly echoed this to put Edmure in his place, but it’s clearly too late for that to matter anyway (smells strongly of a trap). So when it all blows up in their faces anyway (as it has been strongly foreshadowed since Robb’s marriage), it will seem like a feeble sacrifice in the face of a lie. In reality though, it was Robb’s self-interest that is killing his idea/agenda for the “good of the realm.”
One-sided shows are just not interesting. Especially shows that side with Littlefinger.
Couldn’t disagree more. Littlefinger is turning the realm into a chaotic pit so that he can climb out of it victorious, but that’s just his narrow view, which is juxtaposed with the romantic (and almost sappy) kiss on top of the Wall. I don’t think the show is endorsing his perspective; in fact they’ve done a great job of covering different meditations on power. Dany, for instance: is she a liberator or a conqueror? Can she be both at the same time? But she’s a wild card; the game of thrones as its been played actually keeps the realm in line, which Varys recognizes. It has some measure of stability, and playing it for peace is an opposite perspective to Littlefinger’s rank ambition.
Agreed w/ @Meg. I think that what Littlefinger said was certainly important thematically, but I would definitely not go so far as to say that the show endorses his viewpoints, insofar as it endorses anyone’s. Though this is a show without heroes (which starts off with a hero who is punished for his heroic qualities), it does feel like there are a couple of main/important characters that we are meant to identify with above the others, even when they are doing bad things for the right reasons, good things for the wrong, or just somewhere in between–and I feel like watching the arcs of those characters will tell us far more about what the show “endorses” than anything else. I do not feel that Littlefinger is one of those characters, at all.
@MEG Yeah, I get Littlefinger’s plan, but in general he is asserting self-interest is the only thing that gets done in the grand scheme. Ygritte and Jon climbing the wall by relying on themselves didn’t juxtapose Baelish’s viewpoint – it bolstered it. They were nearly cut down by their own team member, they were both burdens at that point and would have been cut loose for the wellbeing of the group, who they were dragging down. But they fought for themselves anyway. Again, self-interest > big idea. If anything, once reaching the top of that wall, Ygritte and Jon truly realized that they ARE on their own, they really do only have each other and maybe not even that (because that relationship is still shaky at best). That kiss wasn’t sappy to me. It was desperate plea to not be alone in that metaphorical (and literal) climb.
@JEBBB I completely disagree about Littlefinger. His actions are never projected as “honorable,” sure, but he is often considered the smartest, most dangerous man in the kingdoms and he has a penchant for speaking the truth people don’t want to hear. All that in mind, he was given sweeping declarative statements as the final word to wrap up the episode, complete with a montage proving his points, as well as all the other one-sided discussions on that same theme in prior scenes! You have to admit his voice in that moment was granted complete narrative authority.
That wouldn’t even have bothered me though if they just had one person respond in favor of “big idea causes” or the like. I suppose it’s a small qualm – but it’s the reason I can’t enjoy the episode.
But … maybe they are setting that up so that it can be torn down later? I mean, all of those things may be true, but that doesn’t mean that the show “sides” with Littlefinger. I mean, the villain usually gets his big monologue, no?
The Littlefinger mini-montage at the end of the episode was just awesome. It gave me goosebumps. I noticed the episode seemed to explore the issue of acquiring power and the effects power has on most of the characters and societies within this episode.
I wrote a lengthy analysis about this episode and how the idea of power was explored on my blog. If anyone is interested in reading it, I’ve linked to it below.
It is hard reading these reviews knowing that Alan doesn’t know anything. I guess there is something to be said for being book dumb but it is almost funny at this point of the show.