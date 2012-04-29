‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Ghost of Harrenhal’: Three deadly wishes

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I’m able to kill people with my mind…
“Anyone can be killed.” -Arya
“The Ghost of Harrenhal” brings us to the halfway point of season 2, and about the only thing that’s certain at this stage of the season is that everyone – us included – has to get used to the idea that plans can (and often need to) be changed at a moment’s notice, and that what we believed to be true may be anything but.
The hour’s biggest shake-up comes early, as the shadow thing that Melisandre gave birth to stabs Renly to death, taking one potential king off the board and vastly upgrading Stannis’ own forces in the process. Though Renly had the charm and guile to amass his 100,000-strong army, he was also too cocky, and more interested in the trappings of power than in the necessary steps to gain and keep power. As his new widow puts it – in a clear-eyed exchange that suggests possibilities to Littlefinger – “Calling yourself king doesn’t make you one,” nor is there much value to being a queen as opposed to the queen.
And the victory proves to one of mixed value as far as Davos is concerned. Melisandre may or may not be using her magic to cloud Stannis’ mind, but anyone who saw her give birth to New Smokey – and who has lived in a world where magic’s been absent for a thousand years – would understand the danger of allowing such a mystically powerful woman anywhere near a position of political and military power. Stannis reluctantly changes his plans at Davos’ urging – more out of pride, it seems, than a belief in Davos’ doomsaying – but I don’t know if the red-headed witch is going to go along easily with the switch.
North of the Wall, the Rangers’ campaign to find Benjin’s group shifts from a large-scale military campaign to a stealthy commando mission, and in the process, Jon Snow is able to get out of steward’s duty and back to his fighting destiny. And way off to the southeast, Jorah convinces Dany to decline Xaro’s marriage offer – for both his stated reason (there will be more value in building an army within Westeros’ borders than hiring one from without) and because of his own feelings for the mother of dragons – and let him find them a ship back to their home country.
Some of the revised plans are barely a sketch at this point. Desperate to prove himself to his father and the rest of the skeptical Iron Islanders, Theon decides to ignore his intended target and go after one closer to Winterfell, presumably to leave Bran, Hodor(!) and company vulnerable to sneak attack. Tyrion, meanwhile, seizes control of the alchemical Wildfire that Cersei had ordered into production, but it’s not clear what he intends to do with it, since he agrees with Bronn that attempting to launch it from catapults would do as much damage to King’s Landing as Stannis’ fleet. And Tywin Lannister at least recognizes that Robb is better at warfare than expected, even if he doesn’t quite have a new strategy to make the King in the North beat himself.
And still others mainly involve a switch in loyalty. Arya is just trying to stay alive now that she’s in Tywin’s employ, but she gains an unexpected ally in the charming criminal she freed a few episodes back, who grants her the power of death over three of her many enemies. I would say choosing The Tickler for one of them was a poor choice, but I can see the value in starting out with a target close at hand so she can be sure her new pal can do what he promises. (Had she named, say, Joffrey first, who knows how long it would have taken, or how she would have gotten proof?)
Renly’s death, meanwhile, leaves Brienne of Tarth cursing herself for failing to protect him, but she finds a more temperamentally-matched new master in Catelyn Stark. Brienne swore her undying loyalty to a shallow man, where you can see in the oath scene in the woods that Brienne and Cat share a very serious attitude towards the lives they have chosen.
The women of Westeros don’t dominate every story this week, but they have enough strong moments – Brienne killing three of Renly’s soldiers in a combination of self-defense and grief, Mags impressing Littlefinger, Arya impressing Tywin, every man in Qarth trying to win Dany’s favor (and Jorah holding her out as the one claimant on the Iron Throne who deserves it by both blood and behavior), and that fantastic oath scene with Gwendoline Christie and Michelle Fairley – that I’m reminded once again of how absurd and myopic that infamous New York Times review of the show was. Why would women want to watch fantasy? Maybe because it provides more strong female characters, played by a host of impressive actors, than most dramas set in something more closely resembling our world?
Some other thoughts:
* Who knew baby dragons could be that adorable?
* In our discussion a few weeks ago about which characters had appeared in every episode, several of you pointed out that Joffrey had that distinction. Well, that ended tonight, which leaves Cersei as the last one standing, right? UPDATE: As others have pointed out, Cersei was recently absent, so there’s no one who’s been in every episode.
* Where Jon is eager to get back into a fighting position, Sam seems perfectly content as a steward, and continues to establish his rep among the men as someone better-educated (or, at least, better-read) than them. Though the show can occasionally bog down in discussing the history of Westeros, I quite enjoyed Sam and then Jon musing about what the First Men thought when they stood on this spot waaaaay back in the day.
* I have to either credit or blame Grantland’s Andy Greenwald for making me unable to look at Xaro anymore without imagining that his name is “Zarozan Ducksauce.”
* More Qarth-ian credit/blame goes to Fienberg, who watched the scene where the warlock tries to impress Dany and immediately told me “It’s Jim Rash as the warlock of Qarth!” Wonder if this guy’s also into furries.
Finally, my attempt to keep these comments free of book spoilers has been mostly successful, but some people just don’t seem to get it, or care. Once again, let me remind you of the spoiler policy as it relates to this show: we are here to TALK ABOUT THE TV SHOW AS A TV SHOW, AND NOT AN ENDLESS SERIES OF COMPARISONS TO THE BOOKS. If you want to talk about things from the books that haven’t yet appeared on the show – whether they are plot points, characters we haven’t met yet, still-to-be-explained motivation, etc. – please do so in the message board topic I set up for this episode. I don’t care how clever or oblique you think you’re being: NO BOOK DISCUSSION IN THE COMMENTS. PERIOD. Anything even vaguely over the line gets deleted, and if anyone notices a comment before I do, feel free to email me.
What did everybody else think?
Tyrion has been in every episode I believe, and i thought Joffrey was left out two weeks ago?
tyrion missed one last season, the one with the infamous sexposition scene with littlefinger and his whores
I was wracking my brain to figure out who Theon’s new friend was played by for like, half the next scene, and then it hit me – Finchy! Hopefully he’ll be slightly less of an odiois prick than he was on The Office.
Finchy and Joffery would be neck and neck in a prick off.
Alfie Allen must be tall, then. Because Finchy was really tall. Wait, maybe that means that everyone else in the Office was just really short… Shit, now I don’t know what to think.
Well, we know bot Martin Freeman and Ricky Gervais are really short, so maybe that’s it
Alfie Allen is not especially tall.
I did the exact same thing and then exclaimed, “Finchy” much to my wife’s dismay. I expected him to be having his way with a wench near a boat at the end of the episode.
Week before last
I thought Joffrey was pretty unforgettable last week…
Pyat Pree (the blue lipped warlock) looks just like Governor Rick Scott of Florida. Just saying…
Loved every scene with Arya, especially when she’s discussing Robb Stark with a look of pride, and then her face darkens when she looks Tywin in the eyes and says, “anyone can be killed.”
Thank you. I knew he looked like a politician, but couldn’t but my finger on it. Seems about as trustworthy too.
I thought that might be Richard O’Brien (from Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Pyat Pree, but I was wrong.
Heh! Thank you for that comment about Rick Scott. Now every time I have to see his face on TV I’ll be able to smile a little for a change.
Why is everyone so ovssrssed over who was or wasn’t in every episode? What the F’ does that matter? So much better things to discuss. Pretty nerdy
Tyrion, Arya, and Cersei are the most regular, appearing in 14 out of 15.
Great show as always, with one minor quibble:
Dany is the least likeable allegedly likeable character on this show. This week’s episode literally had people giving her informed attributes, much in the same way in the last twenty or so Steven Seagal movies whenever the puffy-faced out-of-shape master of the ponytail waddles into a bar full of legit tough guys, one of them invariably has to blurt out, “Oh man, it’s … he’s tough!” while others nod in agreement with zero irony. Jorah gushes about what a good ruler she would be, telling us what an awesome person Dany truly is, without us seeing any of this for ourselves. Every man fawns over her. And all the women look up to her for her wisdom. If this show wasn’t based on a book written by a bearded old Jets fan, I’d call her a Mary Sue. For now, she’s Female Steven Seagal.
On a positive note, I find it interesting how Tyrion is not superbrain and does lack self-awareness, not realizing for a second that he’s the demon monkey of which the city rabble rousers speak. And needing Bronn there to parse things out for him.
Tywin Lannister is a great sht heel villain who makes the good guys beating him better. Robb Stark’s continual defeats of such a smart tactical leader elevate Robb Stark. He looks better for being able to repeatedly military defeat a mind such as Tywin.
I said this last week, but it bears repeating, I never thought I’d have sympathy for Theon Greyjoy and his betrayal of Stark’s, but given his situation and his family, it almost makes sense.
Thought he was a Giants fan.
I don’t know if I agree about Theon. I think if last season had established himself as a little more disturbed by his surroundings then you could buy his conversion but with the whole proclaiming Robb his brother scene it just makes him look like a bit of a rat to abandon that for people who treat him like crap.
But that’s sort of the problem. If he hadn’t been portrayed as being genuinely loyal to the Starks then his betrayal wouldn’t be as big a deal but he also wouldn’t have been given such an important task.
I don’t know, he doesn’t seem like a particularly well realized character so far.
Nah, he went on a mini-rant when he found out Jets signed Tebow. That’s how I found out. You know the show has mainstream audience, when a sports website saw fit to mention that.
Dany can be a great character, but she has been wasted, they don’t develop her and her story; so it’s hard to root for someone you know nothing about [I haven’t read the books]; I loved her on season 1; but now she seens disconected from the rest of what is going on on Westeros.
Give her a chance!! (I’m waiting for her to get to get back to Westeros and show how much a treat she can be…well it is whishiful thinking but till i’m prove wrong it can happen.)
Martin is a New York sports fan and if you follow his blog, especially during NFL season who posts both about the Giants and the Jets as a fan of both teams…
@Jane Always got the sense that many and jobs stories are the long game of this series, likely to play out in the final books seasons.Till then I suspect they will be minor characters in the grand scheme of things
Jane, my problem with Dany is that if she’s supposed to be very, very important later, then she can very, very important later. Right now, she hogging valuable TV real estate and we can always see her become all these great thing people anticipate of her later, instead of being told how awesome she is now.
I didn’t really have an issue with her character before these last two episodes. And you’re right, in the first season, she was important and much more importantly sympathetic – little girl thrown into a marriage with a savage rapist (at least initially), because her brother has a Grand Plan, and her world goes upside down. It made her compelling. Here, she is walking around, considering her vengeance by her birth right and planning an invasion and total war, and we’re supposed to… sympathize? Empathize? She showed none of the things that everyone on the show around her praises her for.
If you’re talking about why characters believe Dany is worthy of being called a woman who would be a caring and worthy queen, isn’t it worth it to note how she saved the women is S1 from rape and possible death? How Jorah, who is the one stating this, has seen her struggle between her feelings for her brother as family versus her knowing Viscerys was a bad person? Someone who comforted the woman in her clan two weeks ago whose mate was beheaded, and arranged a funeral rite even? And in this episode chided her mates for contemplating stealing from their benefactors? (off the top of my head)
You hit the nail on the head without even realizing it, Chris S.
Dany is so one-notedly, boringly GOOD that it’s not even fun to watch her in a world with so many fully-realized, morally complex characters. Maybe she would be a good queen as a goody two-shoes (though Ned Stark’s head would beg to differ) but right now? Who cares about her situation? We know she’s just going to take the most boring, morally flat option at the end of the day.
Chris, she saved a few from rape, after the men of her husband looted the towns to finance her husband’s great idea of conquest of all to have her stand side by side with him on the Iron Throne. When the said speech was given, she looked on in admiration and joy. Her plan is to conquer Westros and rule it. How many lives is she willing to throw away? Oh, but it’s all right because they are the lives of those who oppose her and her claim due to her being the child of her father. What is she going to do, hold an election and present a platform of her political goals? She’s wants to kill lots and lots of people and wants to use dragons to do it. How does that make her a good person?
I would say Dany at this point is still very Naive, she wants to destroy those who oppose and protect the weak, but doesn’t realize what a massive takeover all entails
Okay, I’ll buy what DarthZobmie is saying, but that still doesn’t let her off the hook or make her likeable. Ignorant, Red Wasted, and full of dragons is no way to go through life.
@ Ilyrio – did you forget about the time she had the woman lashed to the funeral pyre and burned her alive? She’s not sunshine and butterflies.
Dany is one of the show’s most strong characters. I don’t get why people don’t see her as complex: don’t you guys remember the golden crown episode? Look at her reaction when his brother dies. She is not a fairy tale princess.
Everybody assumed last year that Drogo would invade Westeros and destroy everybody and now (why am I not surprised?) they think the same about the dragons.
At the very end the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms needs to be a conqueror but mainly a politician – to quote Tyrion, he/she needs to “understand the way the game is played”. Dragons may conquer the throne for her, but being able to keep it, well that’s a whole different story.
@GREG
Please note that Jorah fell in love with Dany. All these compliments come from someone who loves her.
I think criticizing Dany for being a “goody two-shoes” is forgetting a lot of what she did last season. Remember she had a lady burned alive, didn’t flinch when her brother was “crowned” in front of her, etc. And even if she WAS morally better, it might be nice to have someone in the show be a genuinely good person. Let’s see where this season goes with regards to her character.
It’s very worthy to mention, as Lili did and I neglected to last night, that Jorah is smitten and speaking in superlatives. Her khalasar looks to her as they do because she is the mother of dragons and walked out a bonfire with the little suckers crawling all over her! And in Qarth, where she was almost denied admittance, she is being courted by a man clearly out to use her dragons and claim to the Iron Throne to advance his own lot. So I feel that the attention being given to her is mis-characterized by you Greg.
I don’t believe Dany is a goody-good; surely she falls somewhere between Ilyrio’s view of her and of your “least likable allegedly likable” character label as is often the case when opinions are so polarized. She’s a flawed young woman struggling to balance her compassion and fury as a leader of people.
the show isn’t “telling us that dany is so great” it is telling us that JORAH thinks she is great. It’s telling us that the people of Qarth will say anything because they want something from her
@A: thanks, that was enlightening. :)
@ Greg Grant: i see where you’re getting with it, is the very same opinion I have on Melisandre, that all told me how great she was (and the looks helps too) but every time she shows up, it bores me to death and I’m still waiting to see that (I mean she gave birth to the shadow thing and has magical powers, she can be discribed as amazing, but i hope you got what i’m trying to say here :) )
I hope in the end it pays off and Dany shows that she is everything the other characters believes she is.
Dany’s stories this year don’t seems so engaging because there isn’t as much growth as there was last year. Although, it does mirrors her character. In season 1, all she had to do was to manipulate one man. Now, she has to manage her troops and navigate a city’s web of influences and treacheries.
Like someone wrote earlier, it’s been shown that being a good warrior alone (Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon) or a good politician alone (Renly) does not make one king. She’s learning the politician part now.
I find myself consistently -and pleasantly- surprised at the level of engagement this show brings even in comparatively low-key episodes. Also, is it just me or have been simply masterful at showing you a character’s nature economically? Stannis’ dictated letter, for example, told us so much about him that has been borne out in subsequent scenes.
I agree. Even the ‘sexposition’ helps to do this (well, all the sexposition besides the Littlefinger lesbian scene).
[www.quora.com]
Oh, and a little trivia: the alchemist/pyromancer (the man who shows Tyrion the wildfire) is played by the voice of the audiobooks himself, Roy Dotrice.
Been waiting for his appearance since hearing about his casting as Hallyne before the season started…
I think it’s also important to point out that there were NO BREASTS SHOWN in this episode – is that the first time in the entire show that that has been the case??
Dammit, you beat me to it. A major character gone missing. Or, two major characters…
JP and I were not amused by this development. I like b00bs. There, I said it. I just don’t like pointless b00bs that are so pointless you literally go, “hey, what the… why is that…”
And HBO could have went buckwild with boobs if they wanted to in Qarth as traditional Qarthian female fashion described in the books leaves one breast exposed, imagine the outcry about pointless nudity if they stuck to this minor unimportant description from the books…
Already, DarthZombie, you’ve broken my rule.
DarthZombie is allowed, he is blood of my blood… Actually, you know what, that kinda sounded wrong. Um, I like b00bs. Nothing to see here, folks. Just two bro-dudes being bro-dudes.
true but that did not spoil anything whatsoever. And my comment fit with this nudity conversation…
In regards to DarthZombie, I invoke Sumai. I mean seriously people, come on. I think cultural clothing choices are probably not spoilers.
Not true…I counted at least 6 man boobs in that scene with Tyrion and the assembled commoners.
Highly disappointing. They missed a golden opportunity in Qarth.
I was relieved to have an ep off this week.
But… we missed you so. *lower lip wobbles*
Reply to comment…
But we got abs. Tasty, tasty man abs.
Here’s a suggestion, fellow commentariat, if at any point in your post you have the words “in the books” and it’s not immediately preceded by “I don’t know what happens…” then it’s probably something that you shouldn’t post.
Jesse, that means you.
Seriously. How effing hard is it to understand when Alan asks you not to talk about the books, that you shouldn’t talk about the books? Christ.
So should I talk about the books?
Who are you guys complaining about? Are you mad that DARTHZOMBIE mentioned some trivial, non-spoiler detail from the books? Alan has made the rules very clear. Why don’t you save your hall monitoring for when someone actually breaks them.
Who are you guys complaining about?
A post that’s since been deleted.
But thanks for hall monitoring the hall monitors all the same.
I believe it was put out as a preventetive measure, especially since a poster named Jesse went hogwild with vague spoilerific posts last week…
It was, as Darth Zombie says, pre-emptive because as clear as Alan has made the rules, some people still have problems with them as evidenced by some already deleted posts.
My reply above, to DarthZombie, was a joke.
I liked this week but I predict this will be when the rumblings of a GoT backlash start.
Interesting. Why?
I thought that started last week with the birth of the shadow baby, at least a little bit and the only backlash would be continued off of that being of Renly’s untimely demise by smokey like Mr. Eko…
Don’t worry Hurley, oops i mean Sam will save them all lol
I think because even though this was a fantasy series from the first episode, those elements are becoming more and more prevalent which will start turning some viewers off.
Neither Joffrey nor Cersei have been in every episode. In fact, it was very recently that both didn’t appear in an episode. (There’s certainly a chance they haven’t appeared in more than one each, too.)
Loved this episode. I’m feeling more and more confident that the TV team will be able to adapt the great stuff from the books, and even more, to make great television from some of the even novels that drag a little.
(Not trying to break a rule or discuss the books – just expressing a particular confidence that the producers now have an independent handle on the characters and themes, and could probably take lots of liberties with the plots going forward, if they wanted.)
Agree.
This was the first episode this season that both slowed the pace down and was bold enough to take liberties that TV must vis-a-vis literature.
Very encouraging – loved the pacing and character devo.
Also, regarding the critique of Dany above – wasn’t her temptation this week a sign of an at least somewhat complicated character?
Isn’t Qarth southeast, not southwest of the Wall and the rest of the North?
Yeah where is qarth exactly in comparison with Vaes Dothrak. Would have been nice if we could have had a better sense of Geography
This worldmap from HBO might be helpful… [viewers-guide.hbo.com]
Hey, hey, we’re not doing focking Stone Hedge!
I want more Stannis and Davos. Their relationship is interesting to me, and Dillane and Cunningham are great.
Also, more Gendry with Arya, Jaqen with Arya, Tywin with Arya…really, just everyone needs more scenes with Arya.
I liked that after Renly’s death (which Managed to not be cheesy) we see that Loras is not fool enough ti think it was Brienne and that Margaery is not remotely bothered. Of course she has a pragmatic view of it.
And poor, stupid Theon. He’s thrown his lot in with people who don’t like or respect him. I’m intrigued by his first mate though.
It’s killing me that we’re halfway through the season. I could easily have watched every scene in this ep go on for a couple minutes more. I don’t think there was a single relationship in this episode that I didn’t want to see developed further. Damn good TV!!!
I know there are some serious time constraints in the TV series, but it would be great if they could add some stuff for the DVD release. Not whole new scenes or anything, but there could be some sort of director’s cut of the episodes where they just give each character a little more dialogue in these scenes and let them breathe a little bit.
I genuinely want to spend more time with these characters, even if they’re just making plot-irrelevant small talk. Which is probably the mark of a good show.
I want them to debate the same issues over and over again while hanging out on a farm for numerous episodes. BRING BACK DALE!
BBQ, well, there is a House of the Undead in Qarth. So perhaps we’ll come across Lori being all Lori in there, and Dany will go, “Is this… is this one of my possible futures? Can I truly become that annoying? Do I have to kill it with fire?”
I can’t blame her for not wanting to be Mrs. Dany Ducksauce.
“It’s Jim Rash as the warlock of Qarth!”
Oh my God, I screamed “It’s the Dean!” Heh.
And cree-pee. Ugh.
Loved your mention of that stupid NYT article, and how this episode put paid to the author’s ridiculous assertion. Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie and Michelle Fairley all killed tonight and kept me rapt throughout (however, I will cheer when (I hope)someone finally chops Cersei’s head off – I hate both the character and Lena Headey’s performance).
Maybe it ultimately doesn’t matter since Renley’s army has basically folded into Stannis’, but it seems odd that Catelyn Stark would have deicded to flee the scene of Renley’s murder with the suspected murderer in tow. Given her position, wouldn’t she want to make it clear that she had nothing to do with the attack? Doesn’t running away like that convey the exact opposite impression?
I had the same thought, but then I realized perhaps she knew that with Stannis coming, her presence in Renly’s camp wouldn’t go over well.
Also given that Renly’s men were just killed by something that was very much not the smoke monster. Not a good place to be for either her or Brienne to be.
Catelyn herself is a suspected murderer. Only she and Brienne were in that tent with Renly. I think she sees that Brienne was willing to die for Renly and she sees a bit of Arya in Brienne, so she wants to protect Brienne. But, yes, it does look suspicious for both suspects to run away.
Catelyn is mother who is desperately missing her daughters and Brienne never had a mother. There is a really interesting symbiosis going on between those two right now where I suspect they’re going to each fill a role the other needs right now. I’m curious to see where it goes.
Staying was too risky. There’s the whole matter of whether or not Stannis would believe her (we know he would, but he would not acknowledge it), and she has no reason to stay there. She saw that Stannis is not the kind to negociate, and since it was Renly that guaranteed her safety, she better travel back to Robb’s camp.
Also, she just saw what was a man made of shadow kill Renly, I wouldn’t want to stay around either.
I imagine Stannis is going to expend just as much effort to track down “the real killers” as O.J. Simpson did…
This was another excellent episode, and my favorite scenes were the ones with Arya. Maisie Williams is doing fine work. She and Charles Dance were especially fantastic together.
And thank you to TPTB for shirtless Gendry!
+1 on shirtless Gendry. It almost makes up for the loss of Khal Drogo.
Maisie is killing it this season (pun intended). I’d be shocked if it happened, but I really think she deserves a best supporting actress nod.
All respect to Mad Men, but this is the best ensemble on TV. A few series (Breaking Bad especially) are better at the top, but no series has as deep and excellent a roster as Game of Thrones. Bold statement alert: Game of Thrones has the best ensemble since The Wire.
“Nod” as in nomination, not necessarily win. Though I wouldn’t be upset if that happened either.
This show has so many fantastic child actors/characters. Arya’s stare down with Tywin was legit.
Not surprised that you didn’t include the name of the charming criminal Alan, Jaqen H’ghar is a little harder to spell than Margaery. In any case I love the character already, and the further I get into this season the more I want them to focus on Arya’s storyline. More Arya, more Gendry, more Jaqen, more Tywin- that’s what I say.
“Anyone can be killed…”
The truth cuts both ways, my lord:)
I thought that was the line from the show that Alan would use for this week’s recap.
Arya ended this episode smiling down at the corpse of a man for whose death she was directly responsible. Chilling. And tragic.
I’m not sure that bringing about the death a man who tortured and murdered innocent civilians would weigh on her mind all that much under normal circumstances.
Did you read that as a triumphant moment or something?
The fact that she is a ten-year old girl who killed a man and it doesn’t weigh on her mind is the tragedy.
Poor, poor Arya.
@Ilyrio: This wasnt the first man she killed. Last season she killed the butchers boy with Needle
The Hound killed the butcher’s boy, who was Arya’s friend. That is presumably why the Hound is included in Arya’s death-wish list.
There was that boy she killed while escaping from the castle when all of the Stark soldiers were being killed…
Yes, she did kill that boy. But she sure wasn’t smiling about it.
Sepinwall made a comment in a review that Brienne might be a possible outcome for Arya. I think the scarier truth is that she’s likely to become the next Tywin.
All I’m saying is, this is a world where, in the first episode her own father, one of the most noble men in the kingdom, beheaded a man for running away from somewhere while his son (who is younger than Arya by the way) watched on. Westeros is a brutal place, and it is not particularly surprising how desensitized Arya- a wildchild, who is obsessed with knights and swordplay- is to death already.
Also, that was the smallest smile I’ve ever seen, and I would say it was as much for the fact that she has just gained an ally who might be able to help her out of her increadibly dire circumstances. I certainly wouldn’t say she was happy. If I was forced into the service of one of my families greatest enemies who could kill me at any time on a whim, and I met someone who could get away with murder right under their noses and who was on my side, I would probably be somewhat heartened myself.
Yes there is much tragedy to her story, and if the mere act of killing brought her happiness then that would also be tragic, but I did not get that at all from this scene.
@PIZPOT GARGRAVARR
Yeah, I get where you’re coming from now.
It’s just so sad to remember her outshooting Bran in the first episode and then watch how truly unhappy she’s become. And knowing that it’s probably not going to stop here. I just feel like more people were going “Woohoo Arya!” while I was shaking my head in dismay.
Mmm, it is depressing that the best thing that’s happened to her in a while is that someone killed a torturer for her. Despite what’s happened to her I still have hope that she won’t totally lose her moral compass though- at least by Westeros standards.
It would make me unhappy if my favourite character became dead inside.
To Jenny – Um, how would we know who else is on Arya’s list?
“Wonder if this guy’s also into furries.”
WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?
Yes. Why? Please to not be mentioning the furries if you are not actually talking about furries. Some people are lookng for furry talk and now they will be disappointed.
1) Not to be “that guy,” but it’s Benjen, not Benjin.
2) I know Margaery is annoying to spell, but the nickname “Mags” belongs to the Bennett matriarch.
3) I’m glad I’m not the only one who saw Rash as Pyat Pree.
This. I was so confused for a second, imagining Margo Martindale offering Littlefinger some “apple pie.” I’d rather you just spelled Margaery wrong than make up a nickname that is never used in the show, or the books for that matter.
Oops. i mentioned the books. Don’t hurt me.
Yeah. When I see Mags, I think Justified.
Also Benjen wasn’t in this episode at all. I think Alan has Qhorin Halfhand confused with missing Benjen Stark.
whoops, never mind. after reading that paragraph again, it seems the only person confused was me.
“It’s Jim Rash as the warlock of Qarth!”
Heh. Damn, I hate you Fienberg. Now I will never not think of him as anything but.
As for the lack of boobies, well, at least we got an attractive upper male peek, courtesy of Gendry.
Man this show really and truly knows it’s characters to the bone. I haven’t read the books, but I imagine this is due in large part Martin’s writing.
That Stannis line about how his newly acquired bannermen are lucky they weren’t killed for treason was chilling.
Stannis is a cold-hearted prick and he makes fugly supernatural babies :-D
I’m glad that i have not read the books before watching the TV show. it would spoil the show to know whats going to happen or not happen.Consider Arya. Who will she have killed next? Will she kill someone herself(Tywin)?
Yeah, I’m excited to see how this plays out. It’s like she got three wishes from a homicidal genie. I actually don’t think she’ll use one on Tywin–she knows he’s a Lannister, but (unless I missed something) I’m not sure she realizes how important he as one of Robb’s enemies. Also, he did save Gendry (and probably, eventually, her) from being tortured to death, so that has to count for something.
You said “books”. Get down and do 20 push-ups.
She won’t have Tywin killed right now. Despite being a Lannister and being at war with her brother, he did save her from rat torture and she has to know it wouldn’t get her much closer to home to be left at the hand of whoever would replace Tywin.
I can’t recall his name but suspect Arya will pick the Knight who stole Needle.
So much for the “Renly’s Beard” nickname for Margaery…
Beards outlive men, I have heard this spoken of, in the old villages, often.
I think we should go with ‘Double Scoop’ as a nickname for Margaery. What with her ice cream cone dress
Perfect. Also refers to those 2 “scoops” inside that cone dress. LOL
*Like* and *Liiiiiiiike*
The Warlocks instantly reminded me of the Gentlemen from Buffy. Exceptionally creepy.
Looks like Jenifer Braun came up with “Ducksauce” about 10 minutes before Andy Greenwald! (Her review of episode 4 was posted a bit earlier than Greenwald’s)
They probably both came up with it individually, especially since it really does sound like Ducksauce when the actor says it. She might of officially posted it first but I will credit Greenwald cause I actually read his amusing reviews…
Something got deleted that I think warrants mentioning: Arya’s choice of her first death wish. Of course she wouldn’t immediately suggest someone as important as Tywin or The Mountain; she doesn’t know if she can trust this criminal in Lannister red who speaks in a bizarre version of the third person. What if it’s a trick?
Also, and someone above did speak to this: Whether or not she realizes that Tywin is the boss Lannister, so to speak, he’s also the one directly responsible for saving both Gendry and her. If he dies, maybe their lot goes back to what it was before he got there.
see but you posted it without largely talking about the book and changes that could color this conversation and don’t allow me to properly participate in the guesswork…
Wait, huh? Admittedly I’m sick today and may be slow on the uptake, but I’m not making book references, only talking about character motivations based on what the show has presented.
If I missed your sarcasm, though: oops. Like I said, brain’s not working that great today
I think this in reference to the post I made that was in response to the post that got deleted(and as a result got deleted along with it).
Either way, I agree. As I said in that reply, Arya isn’t like the rest of her family who have been sunk by unthinkingly trusting untrustworthy sorts. All she knew about the man making the offer is that he was a caged criminal and then signed up to fight for the Lannisters. She was smart to feel him out by giving him a relatively minor task to begin with.
Remember, Arya is trying to keep her identity a secret. If she’d announced her first target as Tywin or Joffrey it would raise a lot of questions as to why she wanted them dead. The torturer is someone that anyone in her position would want dead.
Criticizing Arya for not selecting the deaths of Joff or even Tywin misses a little of the point.
More than any other “noble” character, Arya has been turned into a “smallfolk.” Even though her brother is a principal, Arya’s interest and knowledge of the War of Five Kings is second-hand, and subservient to more immediate concerns like, “Am I going to get tortured or killed today?”
If you see Arya as some sort of covert Stark agent in the Game of Thrones, then she made the wrong choice.
If you see her as a 10 year-old girl trying to survive a war zone alone, and maybe if she’s lucky, protect her friends and make it home, then she made a perfectly acceptable choice.
It’s lees about whether she trusts Jaquen (though she probably doesn’t), and more about how limited her worldview is.
Everything taking inside of Qarth’s walls reminded me of old school Star Trek episodes. Not sure if that is good or bad!
I thought the exact same thing! And, like you, not sure if it’s good or bad. For the record, I’ll go with good.
Maybe it’s the CGI, which feels a little Holodeck-y.
i am all for strong female characters, but that oath scene was waaaay too melodramatic.
My take was that (1) Brienne IS very melodramatic, but that (2) Cat is savvy enough, and experienced enough at “wearing the crown,” that she knew to match Brienne’s intensity and sincerity.
I got the feeling that Cat wasn’t ad libbing there, but instead reciting a very particular ritual of fealty – something she’d seen Ned to many times in the past.
The oath scene I could handle. Brienne’s reaction after Renly’s death, though, totally distracted me. Felt over-acted, or maybe poorly directed. Granted, I haven’t gotten to that point in the books (so I have no idea what happens!), and I don’t know who she is yet. Maybe it makes more sense in that context but it didn’t come through for me here. Felt hammy.
This comment reminds me of something I’ve read two or three times before. Anyone else notice this?
I was thinking more like four. Anyone else notice this?
Not sure if it’s good or bad, though.
Arya Stark. New favorite character.
When Chuck Norris fills out an ‘Emergency Contacts’ form, he lists one person. Arya Stark
Always been mine, literally shouted “I love her!” this week.
If wildfire is meant to be powerful they should have shown rather than told. That was bad writing.
I saw a livestream interview with the ubiquitous Jane Espenson yesterday and she said that in retrospect she should have read the books rather than writing her episode blind. But I get the feeling more often that elements from the books are being introduced without strict awareness of their relevance to a TV audience.
Not sure it’s bad writing. Could just be that a line of dialogue is cheaper than whatever F/X would have been necessary to demonstrate wildfire’s power. And in any case, I’m sure we’ll get plenty of opportunities to see what wildfire can do in upcoming episodes.
If your argument starts “a line of dialogue is cheaper than…” it’s bad writing. They had an old guy say it was powerful in a series where people say lots of things for lots of reasons. You don’t have to show burning; Bronn could have been fearful of it (if it is actually dangerous and significant), that would be like Worf getting punched so we know an alien is powerful.
Good point. I suppose that could have worked better. Though I think they still sold that wildfire is dangerous stuff.
Does anyone else get the feeling that the players in the Game of Thrones are being manipulated, sometimes directly, by the Gods (old or new)? Take Arya: she was trained by a master of death – a follower of Death. Now she is being helped by a man who follows the Red God and is required to reimburse him for his stolen deaths. That’s a pretty grim sign to be under, but Arya has absolutely been surrounded by death. It fits in a way. To a lesser extent, in this episode, Jorah was visited by that strange woman who hid her face. Who was she? Where did she come from and where did she go? How did she know what she knew? There are other examples that slip my mind at the moment, yet I can’t help but feel that GoT is very much like Greek mythology, where the Gods aren’t content to sit back and watch it play out. I could be way off, but even if I am, it makes the show far more intriguing to me.
Interesting point, not sure if I agree with it, but as someone who has not read the books, I could possibly see that.
“Where did she come from and where did she go?”
She’s Cotton-eye Joe!
I didnt know we were watching Lost?
For the episode itself, in line with the rest of the season to date, I consistently find Tyrion’s scenes the most compelling and enjoyable, with the by-play between Tyrion and Bronn inevitably the strongest elements of these best exchanges (“Demon Monkey” FTW). I miss Jamie, and am intrigued by the implication that Greyjoy may have intentionally gifted his prodigal son with the fatted calf in the form of assignments rendered to potential for greatest glory if only said son can manage to see past his own dick to the realization that, for a true Greyjoy, from mean beginnings come greatest ends.
What intrigues me most about the latter possibility are these: If it is a TEST, it 1) implies Greyjoy’s thirst for the iron throne is irrelevant but for his desire to pass it on to a worthy heir as proved out by gifting the potential for victory over Winterfell to Theon NOT in a way most likely to succeed, but rather in a way designed only to succeed if Theon is worthy to the task or realizing where the potential for victory lies. 2) implies Greyjoy’s support of his daughter at his son’s expense is either guile on the part of both daughter and father OR an indication that Greyjoy’s support of his daughter is making do with what he had left after Theon was taken from him, that best not being someone he considers a worthy heir to the iron throne, 3) implies Greyjoy’s test might not only be about whether Theon SEES the potential for victory or not (since he is sending along a first mate to point out that potential for victory in case Theon fails to see it on his own), but rather about whether or not Theon has been “weakened” enough by his Stark tenure to defer to either his father’s orders out of family loyalty or buy off the course of victory in deference to affection/loyalty to the Starks themselves, either choice of which proves Theon unequal to the task of ruling the 5 kingdoms. Stepping beyond both choices, however, to pursue victory at his own hand regardless of what “alliances” he must cross to do so defines Theon a true Greyjoy by blood AND nature, and thus the Greyjoy heir apparent made strong by his time at the enemy’s tit rather than corrupted by it.
All those possibilities of the game intriguing to consider, if not the intention of the show to prompt me to consider them.
Beyond the Tyrion-based jewels and the complexities of the Greyjoy dynamics, I also enjoyed the smart juxtaposition of scenes as would lead the attentive to the realize that baiting necessary defensive forces to the assistance of vulnerable allies is an effective tactic to deploy against the moral, self accountable Stark clan. As the elder Stark was undone, head from neck, by his inability to grasp that others are not, and thus cannot be depended upon to be, men of honor to be bound in action by their words as given; so is the younger Stark now in imminent danger of being undone, clan from kingdom, by his inability to grasp that the defense of others cannot take precedence over defense of one’s own against dangers as abound in the darkness beyond, as of yet unrevealed and more potentially catastrophic for it.
Consistently shown both the greatest strength and greatest weakness of the Stark clan (or their men, at least), the Stark’s to-the-death loyalty to family and friend is an Achilles heal inthat they consistently prove unable to differentiate between those smelt of the same moral metal (and thus worthy of sacrifice in service of alliance as that sacrifice will inevitably be repaid in kind) and those with blades keen to cut both ways as best serves their own purposes and no one else’s. And in this way, the elder Stark loses his head and the younger Stark now appears poised to potentially lose Winterfell for failing to realize that defense of family must come first, with defense of worthy allies coming second and defense of those who serve the Stark agenda for what that agenda offers them in return coming last.
And also in parallel, that Eddard’s failure to accurately read the oblique warnings as foreshadowed his fate, as sealed by his honorable attendance to duties of friendship and honor over obligations to defense of family, and to be suffered at the hands of those whose true colors have been oft enough revealed to give the wise pause in considering those spots changed no matter what WORDS spoke in pledge that it was so; equally so is Bran failing to heed the oblique warnings of his own dreams as would foreshadow the fate of all Winterfell were he to leave them vulnerable to attack by sea in allowing critical forces to be baited away to the aid of bannermen over defense of self and own.
Where this plays most interestingly to me is in how these fatal flaws as made apparent in Eddard and Bran are not yet defined as more than POTENTIAL for fatal flaw in Robb, who appears to hew equally between the influence of mother and father, thus potentially benefiting from Catelyn’s ability to make the hard choices in putting family above ALL, including word given and alliances forged, as much as he, by gender if not by personality, is somewhat doomed to also fall prey to Eddard’s Achilles heel of honor at all costs. Which brings to point the equally interesting gender point that Arya, unlike her brother Bran, has clearly inherited her mother’s capacity for wisdom and guile, particularly when it comes to affording trust to those who offer it. And also, that she is far more cognizant than Bran of those indicators as would portend a potential future she can influence either to the fore or aft by nothing more than HEEDING such portents as would bring such futures to the fringes of her own awareness as potentials to be pursued or avoided. By virtue of both the aforementioned, that she TESTS he who pledges to kill at her word before making known the potential game-changer of her true target indicates that Arya, unlike her father, can entertain the possibility that those who offer their word as pledge are not necessarily as good as that word in action, particularly when treason against the ruling monarch is the charge to which you would set them.
As for the review itself, on the other hand, I’d note that this one, unlike others, read (to me, at least) a bit more a recap to episode events as transpired than an expression of appreciation and/or lack of appreciation for what the show is doing and how it is choosing to do it. My preferences being stated, I’d rather read what you think of the episode than have what happened in the episode recounted without particular application of your perspective to either the success/failure of the endeavor or the ways in which episode events affect your outlook on the show as a whole.
[www.youtube.com]
Thank you Nick.
Also, this poster seemed to possibly be mixing up the idea of the Iron Throne (all of Westeros) and being kind of the Iron Islands (a much smaller prize, but more likely within the Greyjoys’ grasp).
It sure sounded like a paid intricate review of this episode and its characters! Which, I might add, I really liked to read(even if I don’t agree with it all coming from a biased book-reader point of view) and hope to see another similar for every episode left of the seasons! Keep it up!
I just saw your name haha! You sure it isn’t your day job?!
I’m clear on the difference between the Iron Throne and the Iron Islands, David. I’m positing that Greyjoy, who already rules the Iron Islands, would not have any interest in making a bid for the Iron Throne as well unless he felt he had an adequate heir to inherit it upon his demise. Which, if the “Winterfell is up for grabs, do you have the balls to grab it?” gambit IS a test on Greyjoy’s part, there seems to be at least an arguable implication that, while he is willing to pass the Iron Islands down to his daughter, he does not consider his daughter an adequate heir to the Iron Throne, thus why he gave the opportunity to start down that road to Theon and his one ship armada rather than giving it to his daughter and her superior forces.
I do, however, seem to think there are only 5 kingdoms rather than 7.
Thanks Danni … and yes, I’m sure.
Nick, if you move your lips while you read, that should slow the whole thing down a bit for you. ;) (Funny clip)
The seven kingdoms are The North(Stark), The Iron Islands(Greyjoy), The Vale(Arryn), The Westerlands(Lannister), The Reach(Tyrell), The Stormlands(Baratheon), and Dorne(Martell). The Riverlands is the 8th region but was never a sovereign kingdom of its own.
Which two did you not know?
Just initially got it in my head that there were 5, so despite now knowing there are 7, I still seem determined to type “5” when referring to them.
But thank you for the line out of what the 7 are. Will help me remember them to have a cheat sheet at the ready with both kingdoms and ruling houses. I have no problem retaining where the Starks, the Lannisters and the Greyjoys reside, but them rest of them occasionally have to make do with a handwave reference of “and the others.”
And I never have quite gotten a handle on where the Targarians fit in, geographically speaking, only that they were deposed from their own kingdom as well as the Iron Throne, ousted from the latter by Robert Baratheon.
Note this might be too much history not really sparsed out in the show. Targaryens traditional seats of power are Dragonstone where they first landed in Westeros followed by Kingslanding where they started there conquest from and then built into a seat of power because of its central location. The immediate sorrounding lands around Kingslanding controlled by it known as The Crownlands.
Renly wouldn’t negotiate with Stannis, as it would be like negotiating with the wind. Suddenly, a gust of wind blows into his tent and smoke monter-Stannis stabs Renly in the back. Nice touch there.
Dammit, no boobies! Why couldn’t Dany’s Qarth gal-pals have been naked?
why do they show only one dragon at a time?
Same reason they never show battles, but just the aftermaths – keeps costs down.