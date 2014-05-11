Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Laws of Gods and Men’

A review of tonight's “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as you fetch my brown pants…
“I wish I was the monster you think I am.” -Tyrion
“The Laws of Gods and Men” deals with Tyrion's trial for the murder of King Joffrey, and it's structured almost identically to the episode in which Joffrey died: the first half bouncing around the globe, often visiting characters we haven't seen much of this season (these two episodes are, in fact, the only appearances so far this year for Ramsay Snow and Theon), before the entire second half takes place in King's Landing.
Though the latter half of “The Lion and the Rose” was essentially one long scene divided into little vignettes between different characters attending the wedding, we get more differentiated sequences here, including a Small Council session, Oberyn getting to know Varys, Jaime visiting Tyrion in his cell, Jaime negotiating for his brother's life with Tywin, and two different phases of the trial. But the effect is the same, in the way that both the level of tension and the power of the emotional moments are allowed to build in a way the show often can't when it's flitting from one location to the next.
Before Shae makes a surprise appearance to testify against Tyrion (more on that in a moment), so much of what makes the trial so fascinating are those constant cuts to Jaime watching the action and recognizing what a sham of a mockery of a travesty the whole thing is. Tyrion recognizes that from the start and is barely making an effort – the only times he speaks up in the early going are when Meryn Trant is only telling half the story of Tyrion slapping Joffrey, and when his pal Varys sadly turns against him (Varys believes in Tyrion's goodness, but can also recognize a lost cause) – but it takes Jaime longer to recognize how rigged this particular game is. And we get to appreciate that transformation bit by bit, even as Bryan Cogman's script turns into a terrific, if warped, trip down memory lane as Trant, Cersei, Pycelle and others bring up Tyrion's transgressions – some imagined, some exaggerated, some real – against the sainted King Joffrey.
And in showing us all the testimony and Tyrion's defeated, indifferent reaction to most of it, the episode sets us up beautifully for the gut punch that is Shae's entrance. We were told several episodes ago that she had safely made her way onto a ship to Braavos, so either she got cold feet, or Tywin or Cersei arranged for her return. And it's here that Tyrion's cruel-to-be-kind approach to protecting his lover appears to be coming back to bite him terribly, as Shae comes across not as someone who has been coerced into giving false testimony, but someone who relishes the opportunity, given the last conversation they had and her previous fears about Tyrion's affections transferring to Sansa.
I didn't expect Peter Dinklage to spend the entire season in a cell, but the story has understandably kept him sidelined for the last few weeks. Here, though, he got a chance to shine (as of now, this is his clear Emmy submission episode) in an episode that played as a dark mirror of his trial in the Eyrie back in season 1. There, he was afraid for his life but also reasonably confident he could outwit crazy Lady Arryn and her smug knights. Here, he starts out having given up, knowing both how powerful his father and sister are and how much they despise him. When Jaime explains the compromise he reached with Tywin, Tyrion rightly recognizes it as the same deal Ned Stark was offered, but seems willing to take his chances with it. But then Shae comes in, and his world turns upside down. Tyrion understands a life where his father and sister resent him, even one where people laugh at him, as the crowd does as Shae talks about their first night together(*). But a world where Shae has turned so completely and utterly against him – where his public humiliation and impending death are now tied to such betrayal from the one good and safe thing he once had? That utterly breaks him, and leads to the incredible thing that happens next, when Tyrion tears into the crowd and then demands a trial by combat.
(*) What makes that so effective, as both convincing testimony and something that will hurt Tyrion emotionally, is that, like most of what's said on the witness stand, it has elements of truth. Bronn did take Shae away from a knight in another tent, Tyrion really did ask her to make love to him like it was his last night on earth, just as he made the threat against Cersei that she quotes back to the court (albeit in an altered context). Lies are always easier when they have some honesty backing them up.
I don't know if the rules in this trial are the same as they were for the one in the Eyrie, and whether Tyrion can select a champion or has to fight for himself. If the former, and if Bronn's not available again, it ought to put Jaime in a very precarious position, and one where he could be finally forced to take a very public stance with his brother against his father and sister/lover. (And it could give us a chance to see how well he's learned to fight left-handed.) If the latter, well… I suppose Tyrion figures better a swift death than suffering more heartbreak and embarrassment on his way to decapitation. And even though it's a trick he played once before, the stakes here feel so much higher, and Dinklage's performance made it all more intense and thrilling.
Marvelous episode. Even though the first half featured a lot of the B-team, those scenes looked wonderful, and the show always picks up such steam when it gets to stay in one place for a while as it did here.
Some other thoughts:
* Last week, I noted that the opening credits had been featuring the same locations on the map all season, even when we didn't go to Dragonstone (or when we did go to the Eyrie). Tonight, we got our first new map locale since the premiere: Braavos, with both the Iron Bank represented by the coin rolling along the walls, and the city's production of skilled fighters represented by the giant statue with the broken sword.
* Speaking of that statue, between the CGI shot of Davos and Stannis sailing Braavos, and the shot of one of Dany's dragons soaring through the sky to burn the poor goatherd's livestock, it's safe to say that the show's visual effects people get better at their craft (or get better technology and/or more money to play with) each season.
* What an unexpected pleasure to get Mycroft Holmes himself – aka “Sherlock” co-creator and frequent “Doctor Who” writer Mark Gatiss – as one of the Iron Bank's representatives, who allowed himself to be charmed by the surprisingly smooth tongue of Ser Davos into financing Stannis' latest campaign against the Lannisters. Stannis is lucky to have the old smuggler by his side, just as we're lucky to have such a charming character to appear in virtually every scene that also features one of the show's dullest major players.
* In general, I view everything involving Ramsay Snow and “Reek” to be a case of the show wallowing in the sadism of this world a bit much for my taste. But what I did find interesting here was the contrast within the episode between Theon, who was so ruined by his castration and the torture that came with it that he has ceased to function as a person; and Varys, who claims to have had no interest in sex before his own mutilation, and who has been strangely liberated by it. Wondering if we'll ever get a scene in the show featuring the two of them and Grey Worm, or any other member of the Unsullied. Do they do support groups in Westeros?
* It took Yara quite a while to make it from the Pyke to Dreadfort for that rescue attempt. Now that she's given her mutilated, brainwashed brother up for dead, I wonder what role she and her nasty old man will play in the story.
* Our brief stop in Meereen shows that Dany still has a lot of on-the-job training to do as queen – and in an episode where many characters had their full titles announced, hers is now the longest by far – not always thinking through her decisions and then being easily swayed about changing some of them.
* And speaking of the Mother of Dragons, we see in the Small Council meeting that Cersei remains smugly incorrect about the threat that exists to the east, even as Tywin and Oberyn are well aware that something has to be done. That Varys is assigned to have spies infiltrate her camp should be interesting, given that at times we've seen him be very supportive of Dany's return to Westeros (he conspired with Illyrio to protect her early in season 1), and at others has worked against her (arranging the assassination attempt that Jorah foiled). Which way will he lean this time?
* That scene also gives a sense of how slowly news can travel in Westeros, as Tywin is only now hearing of the Hound (with a minor assist from Arya) killing those soldiers at the end of the season premiere.
But with that, I'm glad to again be able to ask about this show: what did everybody else think?
I just hope your moderators have read the books.
We have. All of them. Some of us twice. :D
Tyrion, the dwarf, has the biggest balls in all of the Seven Kingdoms…but not Essos, Dany’s got the biggest ones out there.
And jeez, Tywin, just COULD NOT RESIST sitting in the Iron Throne for this, of course.
The Hand of the King is supposed to sit on the throne when the king isn’t there (or is there, but abdicates it for whatever reason). Ned sat there in season one when he led Beric and his merry men off to get the Mountain, for example.
Actually isn’t it showing that Dany is OK at conquering but pretty bad at administration? And that she clearly isn’t in control of the dragons? And also, that her emotions can be appealed to, I guess bc she’s a woman (sarcasm). It seems obvious and boring to me that Dany = American imperialism and dragons = drones.
Without getting into book stuff, Dany conquered Meereen in a book published in 2000. Well before 9-11. We did not admit to using armed drones until years later, much make wide use of them.
It’s pretty obvious that it’s not about Dany’s womanly sympathies, but more like her adolescent emotional idealism, unsupported by experience or awareness of the complexity. She’s an arrogant kid who thinks in terms of black and white – all members of a slave society are bad and deserve execution. Period. Her dragons are her “children” and thus deserving of her unconditional love, and they are her means of empowerment, so their power is a good thing – except it’s not just her creepy sorcerous enemies they destroy, sometimes, it’s an ordinary guy’s livlihood. And then she makes grandiose gestures of repayment, but I wonder how long before someone tells her that her treasury is getting tapped by paying for dragon food at triple value. If a dragon can wipe out a single herdsman’s entire stock for one meal, how long can her resources sustain them, plus feeding and paying an army of elite soldiers, plus a mercenary army?
As Davos’ scene with the bankers makes clear, this is not a series like Lord of the Rings, where “fantasy” means they get magic lembas bread to sustain them for the duration of a quest, or that an army just hops on their horses and rides off to the site of a battle, pausing only for a speech before charging right in to turn the tide. Actions, particularly by the powerful, have consequences, and there are costs to maintaining power. So far, Dany has been immune to those rules, coasting along being handed stuff, even in the guise of suffering or exploitation in the first season. She might have been sold to a husband for her family’s convenience, but the husband loved her and treated her better than he did the man with whom he had bargained, or even the warriors who were the basis of his power. Thanks to Illyrio’s wedding gift and her husband’s status, she started her own journey out with more power than any sheltered teenaged exile should reasonably hope for, and has been coasting along with an attitude of entitlement for two and a half seasons, while everyone in Westeros was having to learn lessons about consequences and costs the hard way.
Now, Dany is discovering that it’s not as simple as getting the power to wave her hand and make the world the way she wishes. When you get right down to it, the difference between her and Joffrey is that she has giant flying pyromanical lizards to help make her whims a reality, however cruel they might be. People might be horrified at Joffrey’s treatment of Ned and Sansa, but he did not have them crucified, let alone alongside 161 other people for the crime of being born into the same class. And for that matter, who is to say Dany would have treated them any better? For all we know, she’d still be annoyed at Ned for having the audacity to object to her father murdering his father and brother.
Hopefully, she’ll learn some lessons about blowback and consequences during her stint as a usurping queen, before swanning into Westeros to complete the trope of the romantic exiled ruler reclaiming her rightful throne. That’s what I took from her acquiesence to the request for burial, particularly given her sarcastic expression when the petitioner was announced.
Because she had the typical political outlook of a freshman activist, she was greeting the peasant as “my friend” and rolling her eyes at the nobleman, only to realize how she has screwed them both over, and rectifying her mistakes isn’t always as simple as throwing a ton of money at the victim. What’s she going to do if the next goatherd doesn’t get out of the dragon’s way fast enough next time? Give HIS son permission to have a decent funeral? And for all she knows, she might have had some overt supporters among the crucified. Every power bloc, no matter how monolithic, has people interested in ranking higher within that bloc. No doubt there would have been some aristocrats who would prefer being third or fourth in the city by kissing a conqueror’s butt, instead of ninth or tenth in a city that is free of foreign influence, even discounting native opponents of slavery. By making martyrs of the opposition, all she does is harden their successors’ and survivors’ resolve. Rather than persuade people that slavery is a moribund institution, her ham-fisted approach is more likely to turn it into a sacrosanct symbol of Meereenese patriotism and opposition to occupation by a foreign tyrant with pet monsters and an army of mutilated automatons.
It’s obvious that Dany is American imperialism and dragons = drones? GRRM wrote the first of these books, along with the overarching plot outline back in the early/mid 90s… I don’t think he had any such thing in mind.
That rant last night was beautifully done. I’m fully team-Tyrion now. My problem with the show thus far is that I can not like any of the characters. They’re either despicable (almost everyone), or boring (Jon Snow). Tyrion fell into a strange limbo, where I felt the show (and the audience) was trying to MAKE me like the character. But I finally really felt something for him – his torture and anguish boiling over was absolutely perfect.
U.S. imperialism has existed far longer than 2001…
It’s not a criticism of the books, although of course Nic makes an astute point. Even GRRM has said (especially in wake of the Jaime/Cersei rape) that the show is its own entity, and you do have to respond to the fact that the show is being made in 2014 and, unfortunately, it makes you respond as such when it does things as gross and on-the-nose as making the denizens of around Mereen goat herders wearing “generic Arab” outfits. It’s not to say that all the time Dany can be reduced to that particular reading, but that’s pretty much what was going on in that episode, as opposed to what I prefer: fantasy that uses metaphor ( to be relevant to “the real world”), not correlation.
Saying (sarcastically) that Dany’s lack of resolve had something to do with her gender was more of a response to the OP’s idea of “biggest balls.” I don’t particularly think she’s got the most swag in the kingdoms because, as you say, her idealism is shot through with a lot of arrogance and ignorance.
I don’t really need fantasy mansplained to me, and I know more about the genre than LotR, thanks (why yes, I have read the books. I also like Ursula LeGuin a lot). Because actually, to me, the Davos scene, while I love Davos, was just a teed-up guy-gets-what-he-wants-with-impassioned-speech-despite-logic sitcom-level sh*t. Why would the Iron Bank, when it has calculated risk, bet on Stannis? Yes, the Lannisters owe them lots of money, that they’re planning on repaying with Tyrell money. Stannis has no promise of repayment UNTIL he has the throne, and that’s likely to be years if ever, so why choose Stannis? Because he’s “honest”? “More honest?” If it’s that the Iron Bank wants to bet on both horses, fine, but that wasn’t implied.
Anyway, I don’t think we otherwise disagree about Dany’s distortedness and inability to navigate the world and what will probably eventually be shown to be her distaste/impatience with any kind of opposition. But your conclusion does basically agree with Dany as a metaphor for the US.
Is it asking too much that you don’t compare dragons with drones? I know these words sound similar, but… come on!
George R. R. Martin created an entire world(!) – with its own geography, religions, laws… a vast and incredibly rich world, that the crew of the TV show perfectly brought to life… so it’s a shame that some people try hard to characterize his very imaginative work into a mere projection of what happens in the real world. I think it’s a great study of the human nature and the mechanics of power… and that’s all.
GRRM wrote a world that is beholden in some respects to “the real world” — the politics of book one is based on the War of the Roses. And making a point that the show is reducing some of the paradigms of the book into very broad comments on the current state of the world at large is to critique the showrunners. I also think it’s possible to talk about politics and fantasy at the same time without detracting from either.
Having lived in the middle east, I can say that those are a far cry from Arab outfits. Closer to Afghan maybe, but nobody does the yellow and blue headbands. Drone strikes are most prevalent in Pakistan, as well.
Just sayin’
The whole point of saying they read as a dumb likely American mashup of what vaguely correlates to an idea of an area of this planet is to say it doesn’t feel like fantasy in its own right.
The point is that “Arab looking” doesn’t mean anything and is a catch-all that reflects a carelessness and the lack of specificity in their costuming. I saw a similar complaint about the Dornish contingency that their outfits were just “ethnic othering” to a “typically white” audience (turbans, tunics) and didn’t feel like an internally coherent system of dress. (I guess the Ironborn would be an example of outfits reflecting custom — dark colors, dusty leather, armor.)
Dinklage hit it out of the Park. A lifetime of anger and frustration all released at once. Great scene.
Dinklage has had some phenomenal speeches throughout the series run, but this is one of the best.
Forgive me if I wasn’t paying attention, but when Pycell says in the council meeting that Jorah used to spy on Dany for them before becoming loyal to her … is this new information, or something that was revealed in a previous season?
If i remember correctly, Varys said it when talking to someone on the dungeons, season 1, and Arya was listening.
I think.
It was strongly suggested, though I don’t remember if it was ever explicitly stated by anyone. What sticks out for me the most is when Jorah got the message that he had been pardoned and could have his ancestral land back, and then decided to save Dany’s life instead. I’m not sure it’s ever been made clear whether he had been an active part of the murder plot or had been feeding them information that (through receiving the pardon) he suddenly realized they were about to use to kill her.
It wasn’t ever clear if he had a part in the plot or simply knew they were plotting. The look on his face when he realized what was happening tells me he didn’t want it to happen *in that moment*. Keep in mind that he had been disgraced from the realm by Ned Stark, and was tempted by the opportunity to show his face once again in his ancestral home. Ironic that Ned disgraced him for owning slaves, and Danys (his Queen) is also very much against slavery. Character development!
It was explicitly stated at a small council meeting in the first season when Robert wanted to have Dany assassinated and Ned refused to go along with it. They told him their information was from Jorah, and Ned scoffed at that because he was the one who’d exiled him for slave-trading.
It was explicitly stated a couple times back in season 1.
Jack, Thanks for answering my comment. I find Jorah’s character development on the slavery issue particularly interesting. Even after he decided to save Dany’s life at that time, he initially still seemed OK with slavery, at a minimum in an “ends justify the means” kind of way. After he thought she took his advice regarding buying the Unsullied and she turned out to give them the choice to fight for her as free men or leave, he seems to have dropped the subject.
It’s such a common thing to see the assertion on boards that Jorah’s devotion to Dany is because he is in love or lust with her, but personally I remain unconvinced. I suspect he may really simply think she would be the best ruler to come along in generations (as he roughly phrased it in one episode) based on all he has witnessed at her side.
Why can’t “he’s in love with her” and “he thinks she would be the best ruler” both be true?
My first thought as the credits rolled was “Emmy submission.” That last speech was magnificent in its loathing and bitterness.
Ramsey Snow makes my skin crawl, so I am always glad I have Tywin to enjoy as a villain. Setting up this whole trial up to get Jaime out of the Kingsguard is some serious long-game playing.
And count me in as one who is glad the comments are back. I’ve missed being able to discuss this show.
I thought I was suffering through Joffrey withdrawal the last few episodes, but it was really Tyrion. Wow. The last 5 minutes might be the best this series has delivered.
Agreed. This probably won’t go down as my favorite episode of the season (too much Reek and Stannis), but those last five minutes? Definitely the best scene of the season, maybe even the series.
Agreed. That final 5 minutes was fantastic. It’s so satisfying to see hypocrisy dealt with as it deserves.
BTW, my second favorite scene of the season was The Hound and Arya chicken showdown. “If one more word comes pouring out of your c**t mouth, I’ll eat every f**king chicken in the place.” I watched scene that about 10 times on youtube. It was a Western barroom showdown with helmets and swords rather than cowboy hats and Colt 45s.
That final speech from Tyrion was the best that Dinklage has been since the series started, and that’s really saying something.
I honestly couldn’t believe the things Shae was saying because it makes her come off as astoundingly stupid. How could she not realize that everything Tyrion said to her before she left was said for that very reason?! To get her to leave and not risk being killed. Is she really that dense?! I don’t think I’ve every disliked a character that we are theoretically supposed to at least be somewhat sympathetic to more. I’ve always found Shae to be boring, irritating, and whiny, but this was the first time I thought she was the dumbest character to ever be on the show.
Even though she seemed genuinely angry at him would she really want him dead? She should be long used to men using her and dumping her. Why couldn’t Tywin or Cercei be threatening her life?
If Tywin or Cercei were forcing her to say those things, she wouldn’t have been quoting Tyrions words back at him, she wouldn’t have been looking directly at Tyrion, and the tone of her voice wouldn’t have been so confident.
Shae is, as she has repeatedly stated, a whore. She pretends to love men for money. She was quite explicit about this when she first took up with Tyrion.
For a while she thought she could be more – she tried to get Tyrion to run away with her, and she threw Varys’s bribe away. But Tyrion pointed out to her that he considered her a whore.
And then she fell into the hands of the Queen. Now, you can say that “she should have known Tyrion was just trying to get her to leave”. But Tywin has repeatedly promised to kill any of Tyrion’s whores, she has no defenders, and the unseen fact before her testimony was that if she didn’t perjure herself, Tyrion will still be found guilty – and she would die painfully.
In the books, there’s a later scene making her betrayal of Tyrion for her own benefit even more explicit. But there is still that simple fact – Tyrion fell in love and placed his trust in someone who told him at the start that she was only in it for the money.
“If Tywin or Cercei were forcing her to say those things, she wouldn’t have been quoting Tyrions words back at him, she wouldn’t have been looking directly at Tyrion, and the tone of her voice wouldn’t have been so confident.” Don’t see how that necessarily follows. I think it’s plausible that Cercei got to her (did you see her gloating, knowing expression) and said she’d torture and then kill or her if she didn’t play along, and make her wealthy if she did. Shae was venomously angry anyway for being dumped, so part of her relished the payback. If it did NOT play out like this, then how exactly was it supposed to play out? Shea heard that Tyrion was on trial, and thought, “I know. I’ll leave my safe haven and travel to King’s Landing, humiliate myself before the entire city by calling myself a whore, and hang out with the Lannisters, who will probably kill me afterward for disgracing their family.”
Is Shae dense? I don’t think so. Consider her life: she was/is a whore; Tyrion’s words were probably not words she heard for the first time. Having the man she loved throw these words at her; remembering that there was truth in them (she was a whore); remembering how many other men may have thrown similarly angry words at her in other situations; and adding the bad, self-despising feelings that whores probably have in Westeros, why shouldn’t she believe that the man she thought loved her actually didn’t and was ready to treat her like a lowly being once he stopped enjoying her? Many other men probably did the same; all it would take her is thinking that Tyrion wasn’t better than them after all. Considering that it’s not hard for a whore in Westeros to grow cynical about men’s motivations, I don’t find her reaction hard to believe. Not at all.
Honestly, I suspect that she may have been doing exactly what Tyrion did to her — saying cruel, twistedly honest things in his best interest. Given how quickly Tywin acceded to Jaime’s “deal,” I think Tywin’s plan was to send Tyrion to the Wall all along, and Shae was captured and coerced into testifying against him not only to save her own life, but also to save his.
Or she was doing it because she had no other choice. The one thing I don’t believe is that she did it purely out of spite.
JA, I think your explanation is the best. I always wondered whether Shea realized that Tyrion said what he did to protect her, that he couldn’t mean everything he said–it was written all over his face. I could well imagine Tywin presenting her this deal: “You can save his life, and get a bit of payback as a bonus. Here is what you have to do it. If you do it, we’ll let you live, and pay you well. If you don’t, we’ll torture and kill you.”
JA: As I said yesterday in a response on the next page, the show-runners, director, actors, etc., that were interviewed for the Behind the Scenes for the episode and for the “Anatomy of a Scene” about the trial seem to generally share your sentiments, in particular that Jaime offering to give up everything he wanted to become lord of their manor & give Tywin male heirs in exchange for Tyrion’s life, had likely been Tywin’s plan & expectation from the moment Tyrion was arrested. Also Sibel (who plays Shae) said in the “Anatomy of a Scene” that while Shae was angry at Tyrion, she also thinks that Cirsei probably threatened Shae’s life.
I find it ironic that (to me at least) Cirsei looked so well pleased at how upset Tyrion was at Shae’s testimony and then, as soon as he demanded a trial by combat, Cirsei looked horrified at the result. It seems that her plan worked too well and that once again she wasn’t as smart as she thinks she is. Meanwhile after Tyrion’s demand I thought Shae looked upset, which made me wonder if Shae had been promised that Tyrion’s life would be spared if Shae agreed to testify.
Anyone else hoping at some point that Dany just stops trying to be whatever it is she’s being in Essos and comes back to Westeros?
God, I’d love to see Drogon roast Cersei alive.
Also, whatever happened to Stannis going North to fight the White Walkers? The guy is kind of a d-bag, but he seemed to be the only one in the show who treated the threat from the North with the appropriate amount of seriousness.
And now he’s completely forgotten about it all?
That makes no sense at al.
Yeah, I’m kind of irritated that Stannis’ concern about the White Walkers has essentially been dropped. It was pretty much the only thing that made him mildly interesting last season. Now Davos basically has to carry every scene they share.
he needed more men before going north…men he can now hire thanks to his loan from the iron bank.
He needed men and supplies. And it’s not like he’s going to say to the Iron Bank, “hey I need a lot of money so I can go fight frozen zombies in a wintry wasteland.” I think he’s going up there, but they’re just not making it too explicit right now.
anybody else hate dany? she’s kind of entitled, dull and naive. i wish all three of her dragons would sit on her and free us from her pouting… remember the second season of sopranos, that bad ass female don that tony hung out with when he was in italy? i wish got would imbue dany with some pathos like that character. make her three-dimensional and human rather than an angry barby doll.
I don’t see her like that – out of everyone ‘entitled’ to the crown, she’s probably the only one I really want to see be king (queen, whatever). Especially when winter finally comes and with it, the whitewalkers. It seems to me like her whole story is kind of ‘background’ for now, building up her experience for later. But yeah, I wish they’d give her more… piss her off to the point where she breaks her controlled demeanor and yell, swear, fight, cry, etc. The actress seems to have the chops, so give her something already.
Daenerys literally said that she had to earn the loyalty of the people that she aspires to lead and become worthy of leading them. That’s the exact opposite of acting entitled. But, yeah, there are plenty of people who hate her.
Yeah, naive people should die. Right, that makes so much sense. As for dull, she’s been far from that. And as for entitled, well she did have to fight her back from being nothing after Drago died to owning an army and whatnot, so I think entitled is a little unfair.
Geez dude, do you hate her because she’s a woman? It sounds like you might.
Didn’t mean she was acting entitled – I should have said “everyone with a claim to or a desire for the crown”. In order, I’d probably go with:
Dany
Tyrion
Jon Snow (maybe not so much a claim to the crown as much as a leader/fighter that could maybe one day overthrow the Lannisters)
Davos (I just really like this dude and had to include him, I know there’s no chance in hell)
Varys
Littlefinger
relax jack. don’t jump to the misogynistic insults. that’s not fair, it’s lazy. if you read the comment, i clearly referenced another empowered woman in terms of what i felt is lacking from dany right now in regards to her coming off as unsympathetic/unlikeable in my eyes. you want to call me a misogynist, okay, well then how come arya is my favorite character? and then i’d say the pairing of brienne and jamie. entitled or not, what i’m trying to say is that the majority of the characters get to work through the full spectrum of emotions on a constant basis and in more personal scenes and scenarios, giving us a more complete view of them. with dany, it’s been two seasons of her barely emoting while she leads her army. she’s literally smiled once when dario flirted with her in episode 1 or 2 and then she showed some guilt about crucifying the dude’s dad tonight… that’s not enough nuance to make me not want her three dragons to sit on her.
and to dave and jonas, you guys make valid points. i read the first three books and really liked her character, but it was because we got to see her up close and personal with her underlings and i felt her passion. in the show, i think she’s written kind of cold.
@Sean – chill. Dany is probably the one sympathetic ruler there is. If I lived there, I’d be real worried about anyone else we’ve seen sitting in the iron throne. She is young but learning the ropes. She’s building her empire before she even steps foot in Westeros. @Dave – it was Sean who used the term entitled, I understood what you meant. Good list btw, I don’t like Littlefinger… but sometimes I do want to see him win. Or at least shake things up.
Here’s my Dream Team to rule the Seven Kingdoms:
Sansa Stark as Queen Regent,
Shireen Baratheon as Hand of the Queen.
Small Council: Samwell Tarly, Barristan Selmy, Oberyn Martell and Jojen Reed.
In the first season, I thought Dany’s storyline was engrossing and well acted. But over the past few seasons I have completely lost interest in the character. She’s one-dimensional and boring, and I have found the many ‘young blond girl frees brown-skinned people who then worship her’ scenes to be disturbing. I think the Dany and Stannis characters are the most wooden of all the contenders for the throne. I’ll take an Arya or Tyrion scene any day over these, despite the fact that Davos does make Stannis much more bearable. (On the other hand, I’d watch 100 Dany scenes if it meant I never had to see Theon and his sadistic torturer again.)
*less holy than holier-than-thou
(Not that she’s not allowed to find Original Hot Daario hot and still lay waste. It’s just that seemed to actually bring presence to her that little else does. Maybe subconsciously she attaches sexual dynamics to power, given that her marriage to Khal Drogo is what offered her first taste of power.)
It’s not my place to tell anybody that viewing Dany and her storyline through the prism of real world racial politics is wrong, but I do think it’s limiting and that the limited knowledge viewers have makes it jumping to conclusions. Both this episode and last have already shown that Daenerys’s incomplete understanding of the cultures she is dealing with have led to costly mistakes: the cities she previously liberated have fallen under tyranny again and she now realizes that in her self righteous haste she condemned good men to death. It’s necessary in any linear narrative that the beginning must come before the middle and the end, and Dany’s story is obviously going somewhere that recognizes the realities of where she’s been. I think Daenerys being set up as the “mighty whitey” savior of the brown people should be seen much as Ned Stark being set up as the one good man in King’s Landing who’s going to put things right, as Robb Stark being set up as the dutiful son who’s destined to avenge his father and take his place as the rightful ruler of the North, or as Tyrion being set up as the outsider whose talent and intelligence would eventually earn him the position of respect and power he deserved. Whatever simplistic cliche any of us thinks is going to play out will be more complex than we assumed and more than likely subverted completely.
The point is that the SHOW makes it unavoidable to do so. You don’t think a flying dragon, that belongs to a foreign occupying power, indiscriminately torching the location and property of some psuedo-“Arab looking” people is not a reference? Believe me, I find it limiting. That this half-cocked white person is “liberating” people of other colors is, however, relevant to the discussion of both “the real world” and the fantasy, I think. It is both a critique of colonialism and post-colonialism, and of Dany’s character. When it is troublesome (i.e., not productive of saying anything about Dany or functioning as critique) would be sometimes in the show’s framing of this problem — what springs to mind is the end shot of last season.
to dave – i want a combination of dany, jon snow and tyrion to come together by the end and take over westeros. i know that’s crazy, but besides arya eventually becoming a faceless (wo)man like jaqen h’ghar and leading an army from bravos in twenty years to avenge her family, i personally don’t care who ends up on the iron throne anymore just as long as i find their stories engaging moving forward.
to matt – you chill.
to rebecca, U and jonas – i’m iranian and pretty sensitive to the media and how it more often than not paints the middle east with such scary, ignorant brush strokes. the 300 movies upset me in terms of white vs brown because of the intrinsic negative associations made about the latter people being so easily accepted by movie goers. during the first season, i had to let go of someone i considered a good friend because he genuinely thought khal drogo and his crew were an accurate representation of middle easterners and their barbaric culture. the funny thing was that he was trying to be sensitive about it as if i was naive to my people’s past or the culture and the history of other middle eastern countries etc. a few weeks later, when i officially dropped him as a friend, he told me he didn’t even know iran had actually cities until he watched argo. he thought iran was just a bunch of goat herders and nomadic tribes, hence the khal drogo association… so yeah, i watch got knowing there are thousands upon thousands of people actively viewing dany’s quest through essos as a westerner taming the evil easterners, but to be honest, it hasn’t bothered me at all because of the way they portray the slave masters/ leaders of these cities as multi-cultural. there are white and black and middle eastern leaders and so on. sure, geographically essos comes across like it’s an amalgam of middle eastern cities and values etc., but i haven’t been offended yet because so little of these conquered city’s backstories or belief systems has been fleshed out besides the fact that they own slaves.
once again, my only complaint with dany is that emilia clarke is a great actress and dany is a cool character, i just think she’s written a bit cold.
Sean: I apologize for mis-reading your intent. That was my error. I would say however, that your initial comment reads like many of the criticisms we see of female leads on many of these series. Your explanation clarified it though.
That said, I don’t have a problem with Danys at this point. Season 2 did her no favors, but I’ve enjoyed her a lot more now that she has some sort of agency. She is stepping into her position of royalty as a learning experience while also building a new nation from scratch. It’s an interesting comparison to the supposed Kings of the Westeros, who all simply want to ascend to the throne based on birthright without having built anything to get there.
all good, jack. no worries. i’m sure the show-runners know exactly what they’re doing and that any complaints i have now will most probably be solved as dany’s narrative continues to unravel.
I think if Dany comes off as cold, and to me she doesn’t, it’s a function of the fact that she’s ever aware of how she’s being perceived and needs to project the authority and gravitas that will inspire men. On the show we only watch her say and do things while the books make us privy to her thoughts and emotions as well regardless of the dispassionate demeanor she may affect.
It seems signifigant to me that Daenerys truly cares for the people of Essos, particularly the smallfolk (as they would be called in Westeros). She’s demonstrated several times that her Essos campaign isn’t simply a means to an end for her. I think it can’t be stressed enough that Dany was essentially sold as chattle in Essos, and that her commitment to the land’s slaves is born of the empathy and kinship she feels toward the downtrodden, feelings that transcend race, culture, and class. She is not perfect, though, and I believe the show is just as committed to following through with her shortcomings as they are to celebrating her idealism. As in all things on GoT, good intentions are never enough.
SEAN – None of this world’s ancient/medieval cultures comes off particularly well (maybe Dorne?), but to this westerner Westeros’s barbarous mix of feudalism, patriarchy, and hypocrisy comes off far worse than those of Essos in most ways.
Dinklage was phenomenal with Tyrion’s speech. Likewise Cunningham with Davos’– the whole Iron Bank scene was a delight. So was the Jamie-Tywin scene, and so was the Oberyn-Varys scene, as was anything with Varys, as was Oberyn on the Small Council and at the trial. Just watching characters talk on this show is so good.
Stannis is awesome, you guys suck.
‘Game of Thrones’ is almost unique as a TV show in its epic scale, so I don’t see the point of complaining in every single review that the action tends to jump from one place to the next.
If you prefer a series that focuses on just a few characters, you can watch everything else on TV; and the quality of any given ‘Game of Thrones’ episode doesn’t depend solely on whether it takes place in one city, or five.
It’s not “complaining” about that. It’s fairly discussing the ongoing good things and bad things about the show. That the two best episodes this season(and maybe the series’ high water mark with Blackwater) have been ones where they haven’t been jumping around the world makes for a fair point
I am complaining about it and I find it a very valid critique. Like it was previously mentioned, many of the best moments of the show did happen when it spent a long time at the same place, allowing events to unfold in an undisturbed manner.
The epic scale of the show gives it a certain feel that many others show can’t replicate and it does contribute to its success. However, it does not necessary means that the way the showrunners decided to tell the stories is the best or only way to do it.
It was rather clever to show that just like her dragons laying waste to an entire herd of goats, the Khalesi was indiscriminate in her use of power. I still maintain that Emilia Clarke and her subplot belong on Starz.
Yes. Tyrion is awesome. However, even the small moments with Theon, gives me chills. Alfie Allen has got to be one of the best new actors to hit mainstream. I feel every moment of his torment.
I loved Jaime’s doubletake at Twyin’s ultra-quick “Done”. Tyrion’s reaction to Shae was a bit weird – surely he’d know she was just saying stuff to stay alive, and she would expect him to understand after he did exactly the same (which she obviously knew, Alan). She was always shown to be intuitive like that.
it wasn’t just that she was ‘saying stuff’ to stay alive; it was WHAT she was saying, filling her testimony with extremely personal information that only she knew that hurt him in the worst way possible. it was a complete attack against Tyrion, and it was an emotional dagger. if she turns against him, he literally has nobody left, except perhaps jaime, who doesn’t have enough power to do much to help him.
Some people think Shae is a good person. She obviously is not. She was most likely never in love with Tyrion, and was only with him for the money and the excitement of being so close to power.
I think when Varys said Shae and Tyrion were in love and it was the real thing, we were meant to accept that as canonical. I heard that in the books Shae is a much smaller role and she’s only in it for the money, so it’s possible we’re seeing some inconsistent television writing like Jaime raping Cersei. The character as drawn through four seasons wouldn’t deliberately hurt Tyrion for petty reasons, nor would she fail to understand that he ended their relationship for her own good. Although there would be some anger mixed in regarding Sansa. Even the smartest girls get jealous.
Her looking at Tyrion and coldly reminding him that ‘she was a whore’ was the evidence that it was personal, whether Cersei / Tywin threatened her life / paid her off or not. I doubt that the writers would have her take Tyrion’s words at face value though – she’s written as too smart for that – but rather that he chose staying at King’s Landing rather than running away with her, which is what she had wanted all along.
If she was just in it for the “money” and “power” why was she willing to leave Westeros with Tyrion? The fact of the matter is that yes she is being forced to testify from the scrip Cersei/Tywin have given her and, yes, she is also using that as an opportunity to hurt Tyrion for having hurt her.
FRAAC, in the books she was in it for the money because she was a prostitute. She didn’t love Tyrion and was only doing her job. Very different from the show obviously.
I’d consider looking at this from Shae’s point of view rather than ours. As far as we know, Tyrion is the first man to ever treat Shae with seemingly genuine respect and affection, as well as allowing her to live a lifestyle far removed from being a prostitute in Westeros. Granted, she ended up being a handmaiden to her lover’s wife, but it’s a far cry from simply using her as his whore. On multiple occasions Tyrion expresses his love for her and warns her of the danger his family poses and asks her to go for her own good, or at the very least to hide their relationship from everyone. But Shae knows nothing of Lannisters, and she rebuffs his concerns. She thinks he’s simply being overly-protective, even after the story he tells of his first “marriage” in season 1.
Finally Tyrion is married to a noble highborn and promised eventual dominion over the North as his Father’s son. He says he doesn’t want any part of it, but Sansa is young and beautiful and Shae is jealous of a marriage and love she can never have. She will always be the kept woman now, a secret Tyrion will have to hide away.
Varys shows up one day and offers Shae a bag of diamonds if she will leave. Shae doesn’t know that Varys is acting on his accord. She likely assumes Tyrion sent him because why would some man pay her such an outlandish bounty to leave town? So now she has reason to suspect Tyrion.
Sometime later Tyrion calls on Shae and casts her out, calls her a whore and has her escorted to a ship and sailed across the Narrow Sea. She is given refuge and a life there, but she’s lost all her standing and been humiliated by the only man she’s ever dared to love. I imagine it completely and utterly devastated her.
From Shae’s point of view, Tyrion was using her all along, He’s been playing her, lying to her, and he got rid of her when she posed a threat to his political marriage. Now it’s entirely possible she’s been coerced or threatened but the look on her face when she condemns Tyrion is one of a woman scorned and vengeful. She’s acting out of ignorance and assuming the worst, but that shouldn’t be surprising.
I’m sure Shae is quite upset at Tyrion, but I think she is also testifying under duress. There are things she would not know about, she was obviously coached by Cersei or on her behalf. She is trying to survive this too. I saw her and Cersei seemingly exchange glances. It was a farce.
I assume Shae never left King’s Landing. I’m thinking Cersei and/or Tywin got to Bronn and they’ve had her all along. We may find out for sure next week, if Tyrion chooses to ask Bronn to be his champion.
Dinklage was brilliant. I have to admit that I have not always found his acting overwhelming. Sometimes there’s just something unconvincing about him, to me. But not tonight. Tonight he sold it big-time. Thirty-plus years of abuse and humiliation expressed as seething, contemptuous rage? Check! Incredible.
I think we just saw two Supporting Actor submission episodes on the same night. This one for Peter Dinklage on the Drama side, and TJ Miller on Silicon Valley for Comedy.
Amazing episode. Can’t help think when Varys was talking about his lack of interest in sex, I immediately thought of the Seinfeld episode when George became “smart” after not caring about having sex anymore. What makes Varys so smart…. [www.youtube.com]
BTW, was shirtless Ramsay Snow covered in blood because he’d been killing Northmen, or was it because he had murdered his. psychopathic little girlfriend? Speaking of Ramsay, I sure do hope someone kills his ass soon. I was hoping Yara would brain him with a throwing axe when he started to unlock the dog cages. C’mon — no armor!
Why didn’t one of those Northmen (or Yara) knock Theon the **** out and carry him away?
Oops. I meant Ironborn, not Northmen.
I was also hoping they’d knock out Theon and drag him off, and that Yara would give Ramsay a taste of his own medicine. That scene where Ramsay gave Theon a bath was pretty creepy, too.
I think they were just having “rough sex.”
I assumed the scratches on Ramsay’s chest were from when he was having sex with his wife (are they married, or just lovers?).
Alan, is it the actor who plays Stannis or the character itself that you find dull? I think the actor gives Stannis gravitas that might not be there with a lesser actor. I think his story is interesting with the red woman and The Lord of Light but the humourlessness of Stannis makes Davos all the more interesting. Stannis is the straight man to Davos’s “wise guy” antics. I find it endearing that Davos is loyal to man who took a clever to his hand after saving Storms End with his onions. I find their relationship more interesting than the repetition of what should be the best arc the show has: the one with Dragons! I haven’t read the books but Dany’s storyline is expensive with shooting location and CGI so hopefully the writers aren’t afraid of changing any story that doesn’t translate well onscreen. I wouldn’t mind if I never see Ramsay or “Reek” again. I just dislike the Ramsy character AND actor playing him. Find him annoyingly one dimensional. Evil is too easy to write and play for me to respect/enjoy what has been the lowest point of the show thus far in the series
This episode raised my hopes that Ramsay might finally be killed off . . . and then mercilessly crushed them.
Stannis the character is dull because he’s so fixated on one thing and he has literally no passion or personality, he’s just experiencing tremendous penis envy and has been his entire life. But the acting is excellent. I completely believe the performance itself.
I feel like all the money that was spent on Braavos and Meereen was evident in just how *BAD* the scenes involving Theon/Yara/Ramsay looked. That entire sequence was really a big waste of time, and the only sub-par part of the episode.
I’m also on Team Stannis. I really liked how this episode sorta contrasted the “justice” for Tyrion, versus the justice Stannis doled out to Davos back in the day. It’s pretty telling that Stannis’ justice – albeit stubborn, and harsh – caused enough admiration in Davos that he could win him the bank of Braavos, whereas Tywin and Cersei’s scheming against Tyrion seems to be tearing the Lannister family apart at the, already bursting, seams.
In part because of his unwavering justice, it feels like Stannis has the most loyal men of anyone in Westeros, and that alone makes him a threat.
Stephen Dillane is a brilliant actor and brings his best subtle brood to a character who is said over and over again to be dull, staunch, and humorless. Watch him in the scene from season three where he admits to having an affair to his wife. The pain in his face at betraying his honour is heartbreaking! Again with his convo with Davos in the cells. This is quality acting, remarkable restraint.
THEN watch the same actor in ‘The Hours’ playing another dull man, but one who full of devotion for his wife that it break your heart.
LONG MAY STEPHEN DILLANE REIGN.
If Dany wasn’t so pretty, she would be hated like some of the other characters in the show.
Oh man, did I love that trial scene. I remember someone (Tywin? I really don’t remember) saying quietly right before Shae was taken offscreen the last time we saw her “take her to the Tower of the Hand.” So I was expecting Shae to show up in a devastating way (Sibel’s name in the credits also added to that expectation, of course) and she did not disappoint. Peter Dinklage, if he doesn’t win this Emmy, I might die. Man, was this good acting tonight. From the quiet seething to the desperation to devastation to rage, oh man was it good.
I also really loved how half the shots during the trial seemed to be cutting from Tyrion to Tywin to Jaime to Tyrion to Cersei to Jaime back to Tywin drama. Such Lannister family drama. The scene between Tywin and Jaime was similarly perfect. Jaime’s complete disbelief at how Tywin accepted was wonderful – did he expect Tywin to say no, or just not to say yes so quickly? I loved it.
Can’t wait for the trial by combat!
i think its gonna be a battle of the titans this year at the emmys a la peter dinklage vs. aaron paul.
Game of Thrones can longer claim to be the only Sunday night program in which someone cuts off a nipple.
Ha! Ol’ Ginsberg :(
Hello, moderator(s)! Thanks for doing the dirty work. Hopefully I don’t say anything illegal.
Anyway, yes, fantastic episode, especially for Dinklage, but it also gave us some much-needed Varys and a lot of Oberyn. I enjoyed seeing Margaery react to all the testimony, given what she knows about her grandmother’s involvement in Joffrey’s death.
When Stannis appeared tonight my girlfriend said “I hate him. He is so boring, I want him to die.” Harsh, yes, but it’s hard to argue. Thank God for the charm of Liam Cunningham, as you said.
To your point about Varys, didn’t he send word to Jorah so that he could stop the assassination attempt on Dany in Season 1? Maybe it was never explicitly stated, but we see Jorah read a message, get very concerned and immediately rush off to find the Khaleesi, and I can’t think of anyone else privy to it at the time who would have warned him.
I know there are still four episodes to go, but this season has so far felt the most consistent. A lot of that is because of all the things paying off that have been building this whole time, but this season is still on pace to be my favorite.
It is never mentioned explicitly, and the message that Jorah receives right before the assassination attempt seems to be his official pardon from the Iron Throne.
However, Varys is too cunning to be that direct, especially with a message that could have been used against him later on. The timing of that pardon is intriguing. In a place where news travel as slow as Westeros, he just happens to receive his pardon before the assassination attempt that would normally grants him the said pardon.
Tywin asking the Tyrell guy to fetch his pen and paper and the small council meeting was such a Tywin move. Loved it.
First, I have not read the books. But in watching GoT, I have observed very heavy foreshadowing throughout the series. So, to me, it was obvious that Shae had not left King’s Landing because the show made such a big deal about it in the dialog between Tyrion and Bronn, so no surprise when she showed up to testify. But the thing I haven’t seen anyone talk about in recaps or comments is how obvious it seems to me that Tyrion is going to have Jaime fight for him. This show does not throw away anything, not dialog, not significant looks, nothing. The show made much of the dialog between Bronn and Jaime a few eps back about Tyrion wanting Jaime as his champion at the Eyrie; then in tonight’s episode, Tyrion’s quick agreement to Jaime’s proposal to resign the Kingsguard and produce Lannister heirs; and then the look on Tywin’s face when Tyrion demanded trial by combat – that said to me that Tyrion’s plans for Jaime to take over the Lannister family and future suddenly seemed doomed to him with the imminent loss of his one-handed son in a combat Tywin believes his crippled son would lose. And of course, there’s the dissolution of Jaime’s relationship with Cersei and his love for his brother, meaning to me that he would take on the challenge. And Tywin’ doesn’t know that Jaime’s been training with Bronn … But Tyrion does. The look on Tywin’s face said all of that to me. And I think Tyrion was just like “screw this, I’m not going to the Night’s Watch,” but I’m not really sure why he asked for a trial by combat … I mean, Shae has shown time and again that not only is she not the brightest bulb in the chandelier, but that she didn’t give much concern to fears for her safety – I mean, the show really drummed those points hard. But given her portrayal as someone who genuinely loved Tyrion, her testimony that was motivated by hurt feelings seemed not to have been adequately supported by the show. There was no indication that she was coerced – it was obvious that she was just really pissed at Tyrion (over Sansa and over being sent away) and that she’s as dumb as a bag of rocks (although, again, the show didn’t do a consistent job at portraying this either).
You wrote that “Shae has shown time and again that not only is she not the brightest” and that “she’s as dumb as a bag of rocks… althouh the show didn’t do a consistent job at portraying this”. Isn’t it a contradiction?
I don’t see why Tyrion would choose a one-handed Jaime over Bronn – who has already proven he can win these sorta things.
If Tyrion could choose the Jaime who existed back when he was at The Eyrie? Sure, that would make sense. Now? I don’t think so. Bronn all the way.
I hope it’s Jaime; think of the drama! Though I would hate it if it’s Jaime only because Bronn has turned against Tyrion :( Their banter is wonderful and I would miss it.
I’m with Cousin Larry. I don’t believe Tyrion will choose Jaime, because he loves his big brother and Jamie is no longer the brilliant swordsman he used to be. Tyrion won’t risk Jamie’s life.
If you think Tyrion won’t risk Jaime’s life, then you are failing to see that this, like everything else in this show, is a political Game, and noone is more astute at the politics of Westeros than Tyrion. If Tyrion names Jaime as his champion and Jaime accepts, that really forces Tywin’s hand. If Jaime loses the trial by combat, then Jaime will be dead, and of course, Tyrion will also be executed – Tywin will have no male heirs. There is no way that Tywin would let that happen, and Tyrion knows it (let’s not forget – he’s the smart one). Tywin would either bring the trial to a conclusion some other way (with Tyrion being let go), or name someone to fight Jaime who is as effective at combat as Sansa Stark.
@6FM:
That’s a very clever analysis. I’m sincerely impressed. But I also think it’s extremely implausible — not because it couldn’t work, but because it seems obvious to me that that resolution wouldn’t serve the needs of the story, and because the story to this point strongly suggests that things won’t go down as you propose.
If the strategy you propose were workable in the minds of the characters — in particular, Tyrion and/or Jaime — Tyrion would’ve seized upon it from the start. There’d have been no need for him to sit through a day of humiliating slander at the hands of a parade of his enemies, knowing that finding of guilt was preordained. He’d simply have strutted into the throne room, immediately demanded trial by combat, and named Jaime as his champion, then winked at Tywin and mouthed “checkmate.” (In fact, I expect that he would’ve discussed it all with Jaime in advance. He respects his brother too much to dump something like that on him without warning.) I think the fact that he didn’t do that is a strong signal that it’s not going to happen. Tyrion’s demanding trial by combat is not a carefully considered strategy — it’s an act of desperate, seething, hateful rage. Sitting there watching his beloved Shae, of all people, denounce him at his father’s behest did not make Tyrion *more* clever and calculating. If Tyrion didn’t come up with your strategy before the trial, he sure as hell didn’t think of it while sitting in the dock, watching everyone who *should* love him — save one — betray him seriatim.
As much sense as your strategy may make — and honestly, as clever as it is, I can’t see Tyrion using the life of his brother (the one person who has always loved him and *hasn’t* betrayed him) as a pawn in a potentially deadly game, no matter how confident he might feel that he’s outwitted Tywin — I don’t see it happening. It just isn’t a sufficiently dramatic way to resolve the situation. We’re more than halfway through the season, and Tyrion’s fate is one of the centerpieces of this season. A king — a Lannister! — has been murdered, someone needs to be held accountable, and Tyrion is the designated scapegoat. An entire lifetime’s worth of hatred among Tywin, Cersei and Tyrion has been explicitly introduced into the mix, in a very public way. And you think the writers are going to resolve this bloodlessly with Tyrion looking at Tywin and whispering “checkmate”? I just don’t buy it.
Jaime seems to be set up as Tyrion’s champion. Although it would be surprising that the captain of the King’s Guard could fight for the alleged killer of the king. Jaime may have to turn his cloak before fighting for Tyrion, which would ramp up the stakes even more.
But it could be even worse. There could be some kind of law requiring the captain of the King’s Guard to be the king’s champion, leaving us with a Jaime-Bronn fight to the death for Tyrion’s life.
Jaime is in the Kingsguard. There is no way in hell he can defend an accused regicide, let alone the simple fact that Tywin can LEGITIMATELY (as King’s Hand) tell him to stand down if Tyrion requests him.
The preview for the next episode features the actual champion prominently…
Hate to contradict you, but Ramsey and Theon were on this season already. Ramsey had Theon shave him while taunting him about the Red Wedding to impress his father, Roose Bolton.
He was lumping episodes 2 and 6 together, because both had a first half which wandered around and a second half focused on King’s Landing.
Yes, I see that you are right and I misread that paragraph. I am sorry. Thanks for the clarification.
Three cheers for the return of comments on Alan’s Game of Thrones reviews! Thank you to everyone who worked behind-the-scenes to make it happen. Hopefully everyone will take extra care to be respectful and not abuse the privilege this time.
Tonight’s episode may have featured Peter Dinklage’s best performance on the show to date. Considering that the man already has already won an Emmy for this role, and has two other nominations besides, that’s a remarkable accomplishment. If voters watch this tape, he should win.
Lest we forget (as if we could), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Charles Dance are pretty damn good themselves. That scene where Jaime offers to leave the Kingsguard in order to save Tyrion was fantastic. Oh, and Lena Headey was dynamite as well, saying so much without words. Those Lannisters. They get all of the best actors to play them, don’t they?
Oberyn’s scene with Varys was another highlight. Oberyn is just metal, and Pedro Pascal is crushing this role.
Loved all of the material in Braavos with the Iron Bank. I particularly enjoyed the annual appearance of Sallador Saan, Sex Pirate Extraordinaire.
Yara’s attack on the Dreadfort was well-shot and suitably tense. My only regret is that Ramsay and Yara never got to fight one-on-one. That would have been something to see.
I was so captivated by the proceedings that I didn’t notice until the credits rolled something that a few others may have noted – this may have been our first entirely Stark-free episode of the entire series. Wow.
Wow. Peter Dinklage, ladies and gentlemen. Something broke within Tyrion tonight. There’s only so much a man can take. I think Dinklage is going to win his second Emmy this summer.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was also terrific. Jaime’s brotherly love for Tyrion is nice to see. At least someone is looking out for The Imp.
Also, I hope Stannis and Davos take the Iron Throne by the end of the series. I find their relationship to be fascinating. The Onion Knight has quietly become one of my favorite characters. Davos’ loyalty to his King is quite admirable and his scenes with Shireen are always adorable. He’s the closest thing the show has to a Ned Stark.
Great episode. The rest of the season is going to be incredible.
I got hooked on “deadwood” when it set up the trial but let it play out in the background.
Sitting through a cliched trial in “Game of Thrones” is as boring as sitting through Theon/Reek’s scenes.
*Sigh*
Can someone explain to me why the Braavosi would back Stannis? Davos’ argument for hinged in part on the age of Tywin and Lannister children being bastards … but isn’t Stannis like fifty with no male heir and a wife who is incapable of giving birth? What is the point of backing a candidate who might be ‘just’ (which I do and don’t buy b/c who would Stannis attribute his victory to once king – the Red Woman or Davos?), if the line dies with him?
If Tywin can’t pay the bank Stannis is maybe a cheaper and motivated resource than their own means to collect on the debt via Lannister lands and property? Stannis B: Iron Repoman.
And like any good creditor, its maybe smart for the aspiring king to be indebted to them. Idk
I think Stannis knows that the Lannister’s coffers are running dry. He was Robert’s brother, and I believe was part of the small council until Jon Arryn died, so he probably is privy to some inside information. I think he knows the Lannister’s cannot/will not pay their debt (irony!)
I can’t remember the line exactly, but Davos says something along the lines of Stannis is a man who pays his debts while showing him his chopped off fingers. Combine that with the Lannister family being in a tenuous situation with little money, and I guess I can see why the Iron Bank would back him. The bank must think he has a good shot of winning – especially with their money and soldiers – and is someone who will not renege on paying back his loan.
It is also stated in a previous episode that the Iron Bank back the enemies of those who cannot pay, here it is an enemy with a legitimate claim and given Davo’s nudging, it makes sense.
Backing both sides if a foolproof way always to win. The Iron Bank seem to have plenty of trust in Tywin Lannister, but their investment may turn sour without him to control the finances. Stannis has a daughter, so for an outisder, there is no reason to think he couldn’t father a son later on.
Never thought my favorite character on any show would be anything like Tyrion but I had no idea someone had the imagination to make a dwarf such a bad-ass but he’s also played with brilliant acting by Peter D…man does he steal the show!!
The Dragon special effects on this show top any movie too-so awesome and real looking even though their not for real this show makes me think they could be lol
Man, Dinklage was just on FIRE here. I will be devastated if he doesn’t survive this.
I’m completely on the same page with Alan regarding this show. Stannis is a charisma void and the Reek scenes are interminable. Hopefully things will get more interesting as Bolton’s new plan starts to take shape.
Also, now that Joffrey’s gone, Cersei is the character I most despise on the show (in a good way, Lena Headey is teriffic). I hope more terrible things happen to her. Fondest wish: death by Arya. I miss her and the hound when they’re not on.
Finally, just a tip of the hat to Alan. I really enjoy all your recaps and reviews, good sir. Thanks for making the analysis nearly as entertaining as the shows I so enjoy.
Did anyone else get the impression that Tywin had planned to spare Tyrion life from the get go, and Jamie’s offer was just an unexpected bonus that fell into Tywin’s pocket?
Much as he rues the imp, I don’t think Tywin would order the death of his rightful heir, and being of such deft political mind, probably suspects that Joffrey’s murder was motivated by something more than just Tyrion really really not like him.
The Behind the Scenes of and “Anatomy of a Scene” for this episode were very informative regarding these issues. Not that we as viewers necessarily interpret things the same way as the showrunners, director, actors, etc., but it does show what many of them believed to be true about your comment and more generally about many of the other comments to this post. (The two had little overlap this time, so I would recommend interested people watch both.)
In the Behind the Scenes and the Anatomy, they talk a lot about the Jaime/Tywin scene. D. B. Weiss says that what they’ve always loved about that Tywin/Jaime scene is that Jaime is sacrificing everything he wants to save his little brother – being in the King’s Guard, being near Circe, being in King’s Landing – for something he doesn’t want (being lord of their manor), and that Tywin has been expecting this from the point where Tyrion was arrested since he has always been shown as someone who takes advantage of a crisis. They say that Jaime’s look of surprise after Tywin’s acceptance is because Tywin seems so unsurprised by Jaime’s proposal. I do think it makes sense that Tywin would be expecting it since he knows how much Jaime loves Tyrion. In the “Anatomy,” Charles Dane says that while Tywin isn’t entirely sure who did kill Joffrey, he thinks Tywin is OK with a scapegoat if that’s all Tywin can find.
In the “Anatomy,” they say that they believe Tyrion finally loses it because he realizes that his sister and father are willing to go as far as pressuring his lover into testifying to frame him. And Sibel Kekilli (who plays Shae) says that Shae is angry but also that she thinks Circe told Shae that if she doesn’t testify, she will die. In the Behind the Scenes, they say that Tyrion’s demand of trial by combat forfeits the previous deal according to Westeros law and that this is Tyrion’s one “ace up his sleeve” against Tywin because now Jaime will likely stay in the King’s Guard and Tywin knows Tyrion is unlikely to survive a trial by combat, both actions resulting in Tywin ending up with no Lannister grandsons. I thought that last part was an interesting interpretation and one that had not personally occurred to me before watching their interviews.
It is good point, especially since the news about the necklace and the discovery of Dontos’ body seems to indicate a shift of the trial narrative towards making Sansa the murderer. Even Shae’s testimony could be made to say that Sansa was the main murderer and that Tyrion was simply an accomplice.
Tywin could step in later on, proclaim that Tyrion is allowed mercy because he’s not the main conspirator and send him to the wall.
“And Sibel Kekilli (who plays Shae) says that Shae is angry but also that she thinks Circe told Shae that if she doesn’t testify, she will die.” Yep, my take, too. Otherwise, we have to believe Shae decided to waltz into a den of lions (how did she get back, by the way, and where is Bronn?) and humiliate herself publicly in front of the all-powerful Lannisters, who would have no good reason to keep her alive, for the sole purpose of sending the man she loved to certain and undeserved death. No way.
Does anyone else sense some weird gay vibes from Ramsay towards Reek? Man, I thought he was gonna jump to that bath with him <33
The last scene was the biggest catharsis for me in the series. Awesome.
Not really. I think he’s a total whack job and was just enjoying the mutilation he did to Reek.
after watching the last scene..any words for Peter Dinklage’s acting skills would be less…i had goosebumps and can’t wait for the next episode…18th May! Oh Come on fast!!!!
I’m betting Tyrion picks Bronn as his champion, then Tywin asks Jaime to fight against him, setting up a showdown between the trainer and the trainee. Don’t know how that will end, but it should be fun.
Quite possible. There could be some kind of tradition requiring the captain of the King’s Guard to be the champion for the Crown.
I thought the Meereen parts were boring. The Yara meets Ramsey and Reek part was stupid. She goes through all that to save her brother, Ramsey threatens her with his hounds and she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m outta here!’ Especially after she has a pretty good idea of what Theon has been through, that just made no sense.
However, Tyrion’s trial and the visit to Braavos made up for those two earlier lame parts. This is easily Dinklage’s Emmy submission episode and the best he’s ever been on the show. I absolutely love what Liam Cunningham does with Davos and I do enjoy Stannis, I know not many do, but I like the interplay between him and Davos. Mark Gatiss was very good as well.
I had the same reaction to the Yara scene: she declares to her father that she’s taking the “50 best killers on the Iron Islands” and “the fastest ship” and going to get her brother… half a season later – in what is clearly not that fast of a ship after all – she and her 50 best Iron Islands killers are driven away by… DOGS? And a little brat with a knife fetish? Who survived a fight with Iron Men without wearing ARMOR??? Come on, man! Terrible! I’m outraged and I’m boycotting the show until next Sunday.
I’m surprised that as a non-book reader you caught that Varys was conspiring with Illyrio to protect Dany in season 1, and remembered it all this time. As someone who has read the book, that wasn’t something I caught until it was pointed out to me by people who have read the book multiple times.
Hodor.
The biggest thing nagging me this episode: Did Bronn sell Tyrion out? That’s gonna eat away at me until I know for sure.
Virtually flawless episode. Loved every minute EXCEPT for the anticlimactic (and thematically-confused) moment of Yara and her men letting Ramsey off the hook.
You come all that way and, forget saving the man who was your brother, but you don’t at least avenge him? What, a few dogs were going to stop you and your heavily-armed and shielded guards?
Not buying it.
Props to Peter Dinklage but it is Charles Dance who mesmerises me every time he is on screen. He just radiates quiet determination.
Yay for comments! I’ve been waiting six weeks to ask this obscure TV history question. Anyone watch “The High Chaparral” back in the late ’60s? (I actually watched it in reruns). Every single time I watch Pedro Pascal as Prince Oberyn, I can’t help but think of Henry Darrow (Manolito on that show). They have identical speech patterns and body language. It’s clearly the Latin influence in both of them, but I seriously think Pascal is a spitting image for Darrow.
By the way, that aspect of “Game of Thrones” is one of the most interesting things to me that I don’t think gets enough attention. How different areas of Westeros are represented by different regions and ethnicities in our world. I haven’t googled it, but I’d love to see a chart or map detailing all that.
Great call!! As one who totally crushed on Manolito as a kid, I’m sorry I didn’t get there first.
It has to be Jamie for the Realm & Bron for our boy, right? That makes it a painful loose loose and we all know nobody is safe.
I thought the last 2 episodes were probably the strongest of the season yet. (not counting the Reek stuff…I don’t really care about Ramsey or any of that)
Also, I AM still annoyed that Stannis seemed so keen on going North at the end of last season and now seems to have forgotten about the whole thing,
Great episode. Not much more to add on top of everyone else’s praise re: the 2nd half of the episode (trial, Dinklage, Tywin/Jaime, etc.). But I’d definitely say seeing Varys for (I think) the first time this season — or at least the first extensive Varys scene — was awesome. He’s an awesome actor and plays that character perfectly.
Reek/Ramsay may be a low-point, but I’m glad that the extended torture sequences from the past season are finally falling into * some * actual plot line. Now that Ramsay’s broken his dog, he can use him for something. Whether that works out – I’d say probably not. But at least the torture was a cog in a story line and not entirely needless.
Can someone explain how the poisonous necklace ended up at the trial? Last we saw of it, Littlefinger tossed it into the boat with the corpse of Dontos. No mention has ever been made that the boat was found, and even if it was, how would anyone know the significance of the necklace?
They mention in the episode that the boat and the corpse was found.
It must mean the Maester was part of the plot against Joffrey? And there was an extra necklace made to be planted/used at the trial?