Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Rains of Castamere’

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I can always tell what’s going on beneath a dress…
“We’ll lose the war and die the way father died – or worse.” -Robb
Well, that was a hell of a thing.
Like the death of Ned in season one, Robb’s murder was one I unfortunately knew was coming, as some people on the internet just can’t help themselves from sharing the exciting things they know that others don’t.(*)
Full disclosure: a commenter to last week's review mentioned Robb's death (but not that of Cat, Talisa or all the others), and it was deleted as soon as I saw it, which means none of my writing this season was colored by that knowledge. But even if he hadn't, the number of people on Twitter earlier this evening either telling me they expected me to be emotional after watching or saying they couldn't bear to watch would have been a big tip-off that one or many major deaths were coming. And as the episode progressed, it became clear to me just how many people were likely to die in these specific circumstances.
In the case of “Baelor,” the execution of the execution was so flawless that it ultimately didn’t matter that I knew what was coming, especially since the show had been foreshadowing Ned’s end for quite some time. Knowing what’s going to happen and seeing it are two very different things, especially when it involves such an important character, so indelibly played by Sean Bean.
In the case of “The Rains of Castamere,” the execution (by Benioff and Weiss, and by director David Nutter, returning after helming two episodes late last season) was just as impressive. This was slaughter on a massive scale, orchestrated brilliantly by Walder Frey and Roose Bolton, and the “GoT” creative team made it every bit as impressive as was plotted out by those men and Tywin Lannister. And placing Arya once again at the site where Starks are murdered – albeit without quite the proximity she had the last time – felt like one extra twist of the knife.
But though the scale was bigger than it was in “Baelor,” the impact on me wasn’t the same. It’s not just that Ned’s death was a defining moment for the series, signaling that anyone could be killed at any point, but that Ned was such a compelling character. He repeatedly made bad decisions once he came to King’s Landing (and inspired the whole Stupid Ned Stark meme) and was ill-suited to any peacetime job beyond warden of the North, but he was also a man with charisma, and a code that drove many of those bad decisions in ways you could understand, and he left a dramatic void even as the plotting of the Lannisters had largely passed him by.
Stupid Robb Stark, on the other hand, made bad decisions but without the consistency of the old man, and certainly without the screen presence. And Catelyn caused a lot of this trouble in the first place by taking Tyrion prisoner, and then badly undercut Robb’s campaign by setting Jaime free without promise of anything. Michelle Fairley brought more to the table than did Richard Madden (she also, in fairness, was given more to work with than he was most of the time), but ultimately I won’t miss either of them, nor Talisa. I feel bad for Arya, and for the general balance of good vs. evil on the series. But where Ned’s death felt shocking (even though I knew it was coming) because the series was getting rid of what had been its central character, the wedding massacre felt more like the series pruning the cast of some inessential characters in the splashiest way possible.(**)
(**) In that way, it takes me back nearly 30 years to the “Moldavian massacre” cliffhanger ending to a “Dynasty” season, which also involved violence at a wedding. In that case, viewers had to wait months to find out who died, and it was a pair of minor characters (one of them played by Billy Campbell; medical science in the mid-’80s wasn’t good enough to save him for a life of wheelchair basketball). Robb and Catelyn were more important in the grand scheme of “Game of Thrones,” but other than Theon’s never-ending torture, no storyline this year has made me more eager for the globe to start spinning me off to another location.
But if Robb was both foolhardy and dull, he was still a major player in the game. His death – and the death of the pregnant Talisa, coupled with Tyrion and Sansa’s wedding and the mistaken belief that Bran and Rickon are dead – leaves the Lannisters with a tight grip on the whole of Westeros, including the North. We know there are still threats from the White Walkers, from whatever magic Melisandre is working, and from Dany, should she ever put her anti-slavery crusade on pause and hop a boat to King’s Landing, but for the moment, it’s a very good day to be a Lannister, and a very bad day to be any kind of Stark affiliate.
And Nutter shot the hell out of the entire wedding sequence, long before things turned violent. The decision to cut to black immediately after Catelyn’s throat is slit, followed by a silent roll of the credits, gave the hour an extra mournful heft, even if I didn’t particularly grieve her loss or that of her son or daughter-in-law.
If I had gone into this episode completely unspoiled, would I feel more gobsmacked right now? Possibly, though Benioff and Weiss have been foreshadowing something bad for a few episodes now, and the long close-up of Cat as the doors closed and the music shifted from something upbeat to a dirge (“The Rains of Castamere,” in fact, which is a song associated with the Lannisters) was a clear signal bad things were on the way.
The creative team put “The Rains of Castamere” together as well as they could have. But the writing for these characters previously (whether by Benioff and Weiss or from the source material) means that I’m more interested in what’s going to come as a result of this bloody mess than I was by what actually happened inside that great hall.
Some other thoughts:
* Though it would have been easy to just set the entire episode at and around the Twins, some significant events took place in other parts of the globe, including Dany’s forces successfully conquering Yunkai and Jon Snow revealing his true loyalties to the wildlings. Though it would have been easy to decide that all the time and money for action sequences should go to the massacre, I was impressed by how well staged the fight scenes were outside the windmill and inside the walls of Yunkai. On the latter, the show has been telling us how impressive Jorah, Daario and Grey Worm are, and here it was absolutely believable. I don’t know that I loved the transition from them appearing hopelessly outnumbered to Jorah wandering into the tent to tell his khaleesi that victory is theirs, but I can also believe that those three would have carved through as many Yunkish guards as was necessary to make it to the main gate.
* And, unsurprisingly, Jorah is not at all happy to see the connection between young Daario and Daenerys.
* Loved the fight at the windmill, particularly a dying Orell taking control of the bird to attack Jon Snow some more. Pretty rough of Jon to leave Ygritte behind, even if it might not have been physically possible to take her away from big man Tormund at that moment.
* And in the other part of that fight, we learn that Bran is more powerful than any other warg, with the ability to even take over the mind of a human – albeit one as simple as Hodor. A great, tense scene, as well as a reward for people who like to hear Kristian Nairn say “Hodor” a lot. (I’d like to think that Hodor’s inner monologue, once Bran took over, was still just “Hodor. Hodor. Hodor.”)
* Rickon is a character the show hasn’t done a whole lot with, but the parting of the brothers was still tough emotionally because we saw it mainly from the perspective of Bran.
* Arya to the Hound: “Someday, I’m going to put a sword through your eye and out the back of your skull.” I might like to see that one day.
* That’s two direwolves dead (Sansa’s and Robb’s), two traveling with the surviving Stark boys, one (Jon Snow’s) somewhere north of the Wall, and one (Arya’s) AWOL.
* I’d planned to wait until morning to write this review, but the events of this episode caused me to push it ahead of “Mad Men” in the queue. No idea what next week will bring, and please no hints. Which of course leads us to…
UPDATE: Okay, now people are just including spoilers to be obnoxious, so comments are shut down for this review, and possibly for any future writing I do about this show. You want to talk about this episode on HitFix, you can do it on our message boards. There’s a message board discussion thread for people who have read the books, and for people who haven’t read the books.
Sorry, folks. Can’t be helped.
Note to Self: Never let Tywin Lannister and Walder Frey plan my wedding. Don’t invite Roose Bolton either.
Seriously, a standing ovation to David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Richard Madden, Michelle Fairley, Oona Chaplin, Michael McElhatton, David Bradley and ALL of the other actors and crew members who worked on that scene. There are far too many to list them all, but they deserve to be commended, each and every one. Once of the most anticipated and viscerally devastating events in the entire series, and they pulled it off. Spectacularly.
Don’t forget background checks for musicians.
Make sure you vet the wedding band song list too.
P.S., thanks Alan for reviewing this before “Mad Men.” No offense to that series, but yeah, just yeah, this trumps Matt Weiner’s navel gazing gestalt.
Sorry Alan and for any new viewers for those that couldn’t help themselves and had to ruin it for you. As a longtime book reader who has been waiting for this a long time this was everything I hoped for and more. I just wished you could have experienced the way I did.
I love Alan’s reviews but something I find strange is his often theorizing on creative decisions being made from a television perspective. This was not about “pruining the cast” – this was (like most everything in the show) straight from the books. Benioff and Weiss deserve heaps of credit … but the narrative comes from George RR Martin and I’m not sure how that gets forgotten. This was not a “twist” or a ballsy decision by a TV show … just another fantastic bit of faithful adaptation. Sorry to ramble but people should not lose sight of the fact that this story is first and foremost a set of amazing novels.
The dirge they switched to was the Lannister song “The Rains of Castamere”-it’s what Bronn was singing with the Lannister men prior to the battle of Blackwater. As soon as that started to play it was apparent something bad was about to happen…
The song is also based on the story that Cersei tells Marge last episode.
Also the song Cersei was discussing with Margaery about when Tywin wiped out a house that rebelled against them. It’s strongly associated with the Lannister; is practically their theme song.
I only got the name of the song retroactively. When they started playing it I had no idea what it was, then once the killing started (FYI, Roose Bolton moves fast for a dude his age and wearing armor), I realized the name of the song.
Shouldn’t have some been tipped off by it. Like, why would you play a Lannister song at a gathering of Starks, Tullys, and Freys?
That’s the point. The song is the signal for the massacre to begin.
Catelyn was tipped off by it. everyone else was preoccupied getting drunk and having fun.
They found a way to kill Eddard Stark again.
This episode was simply shocking and even traumatizing to many viewers and the episode review deserved much greater effort than this
All season long Alan has written about how the way that the series is bouncing around from character to character has made it hard to connect with some of the characters and he’s written about Robb and Catelyn being problematic specifically.
Lesson? Don’t name your child Eddard Stark!
I wonder if she’d wanted to name the kid Harold or Bertram, if this would’ve happened…
…ok it probably would’ve, but maybe it would’ve been slightly less traumatizing. Slightly.
Damn Alan, forget Robb and Catelyn…you watch that wolf get slaughtered in it’s pen and just shrug it off. Where’s your soul man? WHERE’S YOUR SOUL???
Seriously, I was more broken up about the direwolf than anything. I mean really, we’re left with only two direwolfs!?!? Come on man.
Four direwolves (Bran’s, Rickon’s, Jon’s and Arya’s – who is AWOL).
I kept hoping Greywind would break free of that box. Dammit.
For a moment I really did think Arya would save the wolf. That part really got me. No offense to Robb, but he’s five-foot-nothing with a charisma of a wet rock. But cruelty to animals… dayum.
Was really hoping Arya could’ve set the direwolf free to either escape or at least do some damage before its death.
The wolf was the extra kick in the nuts. I was really hoping Arya would get to it to free it. That made this ep even more traumatizing. I could’ve done with that being done offscreen and just referenced later.
The only consistent story line that remains interesting in Danny’s. Wedding ceremony was well done, but shot in the dark. This is a fantasy that only celebrates the worst in human nature. Interesting Alan correlates Ned Stark’s execution with the wedding massacre, and it occurs to me that Ned Stark was truly the only honorable character and because of him trying to do the right thing, the GoT universe rewards him by decimating his family. Truth be told, the writers can kill off more boring characters.
I hate all these idiots who posted spoilers everywhere on the Internet. The surprise got spoiled for a lot of people. Then there are the idiots who think they are being clever by “hinting” at the wedding…”oh wait till you see what happens next”, “can’t wait for the red wedding”, etc. etc. You are not clever or better than someone just because you have read the book!
“Tell you god to be ready for Blood”. Deadwood title very much at home in Westeros.
I know they were central characters that I was supposed to care about, and I want to care. Unfortunetly, the nature of the show makes it real hard to care. Too many characters and we spend too little time with them. Great show, but deaths don’t mean as much as they do in a sopranos, boardwalk empire, wire (I know the wire had a ton of characters too, but it seems different to me).
Which of the daughters was given up for marriage? I had to rewind to that hysterical scene in which they were all introduced and I still couldn’t recognize the eventual bride. Was I just overlooking her?
I don’t think it was an actual Frey girl.
A hot one he didn’t include in the list of girls Robb had to apologize to, because he’s kind of a spiteful old man. Her name is Roslyn, for what it’s worth.
She wasn’t shown in the Frey lineup. Walder Frey wanted to pre-rub the salt into the wounds by deliberately showing to Robb Stark that he would have given him an attractive Frey if he had joined the Dark Side.
He also did it to mess with Edmure, and keep him guessing, because Walder is a dck like that.
Red Wedding.. Still impressed how Tywin Lannister makes his presence be known in the series without a cameo in the episode.. Great one!
Um thanks for letting us know it was Tywin who planned that.
Jesus, it’s because of people like you that Alan gets spoiled and has an underwhelming reaction to one of the most amazing episodes of television I’ve ever seen.
Roose Bolton invokes Tywin’s name when he kills Robb.
Id say that is putting the pieces together, not bringing in extra knowledge.
Did he say Tywin Lannister or “The Lannisters”?
Apologies, Francisco Sabate. I was so overwhelmed by the ending I didn’t even realize Roose said “The Lannisters send their regards” until I rewatched it on HBOGO.
I guess that’s what all those letter-writing scenes were about?
He says “The Lannisters” but unless you think it was Tyrion or Jamie who planned all of this out then it’s pretty obvious it was Tywin.
I don’t know. Both Cersei/Joffrey are capable of that sort of thing.
Nah, @Dr.Dunkenstein, Joff would screw it up by boasting of it, and Cersei would screw it up by asking the wrong people (she’d ask the guy who got his fingers off by the direwolf [Umber?] rather than Roose Bolton.
This is Old Man Lannister. No one else.
I meant morally capable more than anything.
@Dr. Dunkenstein this massacre is less about “evil” than it is about an exacting mind perfectly plotting the doom of his enemies. joffrey may not know the difference between right and wrong, and cersei may be filled with rage for all those who oppose her, but only tywin is a genius.
That ending scene was like getting punched in the gut. I’ve read the books and knew it was coming but it didn’t matter. It still hurt like hell.
this is going to sound super douchey, but I really saw this coming, and I wish I hadn’t. Weiss and Benioff telegraphed this one pretty badly with all the overt foreboding of Frey being dangerous and Robb being excited to start a family.
I read the first book after watching the first season to see how they compare, and I thought the show was tremendously better suited for the GOT story because of stuff like this and Ned Stark’s demise because it springs these things on you with such furvor without allowing you to really process it like you would on a page.
But man was it still a pretty insane episode of television. It’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic of the show changes with the Khaleesi being the only real foil to the Lannisters/Boltons/Freys generally despicable characters etc.
I agree to some extent. There was a lot of “Crazy stuff is going to happen” spoilers from jerks who thought they were being clever and with the way that they delaying the wedding it seemed like something was naturally going to come of it. I wish the precise nature of it wasn’t spoiled for people but…eh
I 100% agree about Robb though. After his scene with his wife last week I actually yelled “Goose!” at the screen. They Goosed him good.
I knew they’d Goose him, but wasn’t sure when, because they did spend some time discussing the strategy of going to attack Casterly Rock and how they could get trapped against the sea. It wasn’t until Robb reconciled with his mom that I realized he was gonna get got that episode. They were feudin’ and a fightin’ and suddenly there’s peace, and he accepts her wisdom, BAM! Goner.
But I did think they’d keep Catelyn around.
Robb Stark’s Wife belly stab was something else. That one I did anticipate thanks to Walder Frey going out of his way to talk about how she’s covered up and not just being casually sexist to provoke Robb. But that’d she die… that I was not seeing until the end, because it’d make a lot more sense for Frey to hold onto the King of the North’s child. But then again, given that Lannisters were in on this, they’d want to wipe the slate clean of Starks.
That ending scene was horrific. I have read the books and knew it was coming and it was still horrific. I feel like I have been gut punched.
I think it was more horrific for me because I read the books and knew this was coming all season. My heart was going bonkers throughout this episode knowing how it was going to end.
Or gut stabbed, as it were. :)
Sorry Alan, but I feel the same way as Jackson. You absolutely need to write your review the way it made you feel, and if you didn’t feel a whole lot, then you didn’t. With that being said, I also stayed up late, very excited to read your review, and when you wrote how underwhelmed you were by it, I also was pretty disappointed. I think it shows how much we care, and enjoy your reviews, and your writing, so when you don’t feel the same way we do, there is a letdown! I thought the episode was amazing, and still feel the effects from it. I’ve read the books, and I’m still surprised at how emotional I got from this episode!
The problem with Jackson’s comment is the “Nobody’s perfect” line. As if everyone’s reaction to this had been preordained and Alan went off-script.
But the reason we like Alan’s reviews is that they’re well written/illuminating/frequently mention Landry’s murder spree, not that he always feels the same as us about everything.
Shame that you had this event spoiled. Some people can’t help themselves
Alan, I can honestly say I’ve been waiting 3 years for this episode, and 3 years to read your review of it.
I’m so disappointed that someone spoiled the events for you. I can’t help but feel your review might have been different if you hadn’t seen it coming. I’ve always enjoyed reading your reviews and I won’t stop, but this is the first time I’ve ever been underwhelmed by your response.
Maybe this is just one of those plot events that makes a bigger emotional impact with words rather than images. I hope your response is not typical for nonreaders, because this felt like such a pivotal moment (on par and perhaps even greater than Ned Stark’s beheading) for the story.
I almost wish you would turn off comments on your GoT reviews altogether. Every week, without fail, there is some clever jerk who thinks they’re not doing anything wrong by slipping details about this or that from the book. We’re only at season 3 out of a show that may be 7-8 seasons; there are so many more shocking moments to go and I hope you can experience them the way you are meant to.
Shame that you were spoiled about the events of this event Some people can’t help themselves
I’ve been waiting for almost three seasons to see the reactions to this episode.
Well, I also had this development spoiled for me. I suppose if it hadn’t the shock of it would have been something but other than that…I don’t know. Like Alan I’m not going to particularly miss either character and if the war had been reduced to the smartest people in the land vs. the stupidest it wasn’t much of a war. I think it was interesting(convenient?) that both Robb’s uncle and Gruncle weren’t in the banquet when the killing began.
Anyways, I hope that’s the end of the Starks dying for a while but, if any of the others do have to die, I really hope that it’s because they foolishly believe the promises of someone they’ve wronged in the past.
Interesting, convenient, or suspicious?
I can’t see either Blackfish or Dipshit Edmure pulling this off. Blackfish is just too ornery to join in with anyone, for anything, including his family killing. And Dipshit Edmure is, well, a disphit.
It was a great scene, I loved it, but I agree about not missing them. I like the impact of their deaths on people more, like Arya. The actor playing Rob is not emotive at all and he did dumb thing after dumb thing. His wife I felt nothing for. Catelyn I miss a little more, I had sympathy for her and the actress was good. The scene was golden though. Just like when I read it in the book, the shock and master craftness of it was great. The characters were ready to go.
We’re gonna have a son and name him Lil’ Ned, and you’re going to teach Lil’ Ned to ride a horse and swing a sword, and then we’re going to get a boat called The Live Forever and sail across the narrow sea…
Oona Chaplin’s uterus was only two weeks until retirement.
I don’t think I could disagree with you more about the impact and emotions associated with losing these characters. It’s not of the same grandeur as Ned in season 1, but the fact that they just wiped out the entire Stark campaign is damn near devastating. And I clearly liked Rob, etc a lot more than you did. They weren’t perfect characters, but I think they lived by a strong moral code in the same way Ned did.
The silver lining for this episode: at least, I’m no longer going to have to choose between Rob and Dany. [With my luck Dany dies next season, and it ends up being a battle between Stanis and Joffrey.]
Although, the fact that Rob died after the Red Lady cursed him last episode has me wondering if anything happens to Joffrey in the near future.
“and the music shifted from something upbeat to a dirge was a clear signal bad things were on the way…”
Not just a dirge, but the Lannister song — the titular Rains of Castamere, right?
Which was actually the one part of that sequence that made me groan a little. If Robb had been paying even half-attention, that song would have immediately tipped him off to the danger. Seemed like an astoundingly stupid move on Frey’s part.
On the other hand, maybe it was intended to show how confident they were: so sure of the upper hand that they were willing to toy with their victims a bit.
Honestly anyone who has been paying attention to the numerous warning signs of betraying the Frays saw this coming in episode what? 4?
So Winterfell is back under Kings Landings control and the war on the mainland is pretty much over, right? Not having read the books but I do know that this one is split in 2 and next season is the second half. Seems like it gonna have to deal with the Lannisters more, cause I see the dragons simmering for a couple books more.
I thought the final scene was done fantastically, but as for plot, I was not a fan. I feel like Martin went for unpredictability and shock but thats not always a good thing. Just because a story is shocking, doesnt mean its a good story.
I thought the killing of Talisa was cruel. I thought having Arya so close without having her reunited was cruel and unnecessary.
As for the characters being inessential? I dont know, I guess they could have been more issential if this season didnt have them behaving like characters on The Walking Dead, doing absolutely nothing and going absolutely nowhere. If there were an actual siege on Casterly Rock, they wouldnt seem so inessential.
TWD would have had Frey fail in his plot to massacre, run away from, kill nearly all of his own people with minimal shots, then run away to return next season after weeks of setting up a conclusion.
So how many direwolves are left?
Summer (Bran’s, featured in this episode)
Ghost (Jon’s, featured last episode?)
Shaggy Dog (Rickon’s, featured in this episode)
Nymeria (not seen since season 1)
Lady died in season 1, and now Grey Wind is dead.
Summer and Shaggy in the north with the boys.
Ghost off wandering beyond the wall.
And Arya’s wolf (don’t know it’s name), missing since she drove him away in the second episode.
I thought Arya’s direwolf had also been killed, but not sure. I thought they did an excellent job of filming the Red Wedding. The fact that Talisa was there and killed along with her son was a shock to readers. When I went on the GoT site, many of the comments were of total rage at the loss of Robb and others at the hand of Frey. Many said they wouldn’t watch again. I’m sure there is great shock among those who have been fans, though for readers, we have been waiting for this (and other) scenes for awhile. Pretty gut-wrenching.
Alan, one quick clarification. Jorah, Daario and Grey Worm did not fight off all of the guards by themselves. Jorah mentioned that the guards were slaves who surrendered willingly because they preferred Daenerys to their current masters.
I wonder how Littlefinger is going to react to the Lannisters slitting his beloved Cat Stark’s throat. And he’s supposed to marry her sister now?
Not just Littlefinger, but Brienne, too.
The Lannisters didn’t. The Freys did. But hey, Littlefinger’s a long-con kinda man.
I’ve been waiting to read people’s reactions regarding the Red Wedding since the first episode of GOT.
I don’t read a whole lot, but it was of the few times I have ever considered stopping reading a book ’cause of how devastated I was. I can see Robb coming across as very boring in the TV show, but in the books I definitely saw him as a protagonist that I could root for without reservation.
I’m sorry you got spoiled, Alan (and I assume many others). I definitely cringed whenever I saw people reference the Red Wedding, thinking they were so sly about spoilers. Although I have been guilty of telling people, “Wait ’til you get to book 3,” after Ned died. I do wished they hadn’t telegraphed it so much for people who weren’t spoiled. But even though I knew it was coming, I still found it gut-wrenching.
I LOVED the episode, but I understand what you’re saying. I think the show actually did Robb a disservice by using him more than the books did, and conversely short-shrifted Cat, both of which probably made this a lot less affecting for non-readers than it could have been.
But that aside, I was tense and agitated the whole time, possibly because I wasn’t sure I was ready to watch the most unsettling event I’ve ever read.
I hope the fans don’t give you too much crap about not caring about these deaths, but this is the Internet.
I didn’t see any spoilers before tonight but it’s been pretty clear for several episodes that this consolation prize wedding arrangement was not going to go well. So I doubt the fact that Alan was spoiled had much impact on his review.
I thought either Robb, Catelyn, or Talisa would die in this episode.
But definitely not all three.
Although I do agree with you a bit on Robb’s characterization and that his screentime has been mostly devoted to his dumb decisions, I think we disagree on how the expert selling of this moment made us feel. Richard Madden made Robb likable even in his more unlikable moments and the shot of him crawling to his dead wife/child’s body riddled with arrows as the room calmed down and watched hit me very hard in spite of how dumb I think Robb is.
Catelyn’s last moments will stay with me for a very long time. Michelle Fairley has had some great material this season (most notably her monologue about Jon Snow getting sick as a child), but damn if her last 2 minutes in this episode weren’t Emmy worthy. The scream as Robb died and the slaughtering of an innocent teenager out of frustation and to welcome death are two hard things to pull off in a matter of seconds and she did so impeccably.
Plus, I may not have liked Catelyn’s decisions, but as a character she was much more defined than Robb and her decisions were mostly dumb because we have the ability to see what’s happening on a larger scale. Of course we knew it was a bad decision for her to kidnap Tyrion, but she’s not far off from everyone else in the kingdom in assuming that all Lannisters are…Lannisters. I don’t think we’d call Dany dumb for executing all of them, including Tyrion, if she got the chance. It’s just a matter of what knowledge the characters have.
I also don’t think it’s fair to say that Catelyn freeing Jamie undercut Robb’s campaign that much. All he had to do was continue to treat her like a prisoner, but he decided to marry Talisa seemingly mostly just to defy his mother because of her defying him. Lord Karstark said himself he thought Robb lost the war the day he married her. The campaign could’ve continued on well enough without Jamie and, as we saw this season, he could’ve been easily re-captured.
I think it’s difficult to say at this point whether or not this topped Ned’s death. Both were shocking (I was able to somehow avoid spoilers for both) and masterfully pulled off, but my gut reaction is that this one hit me harder. I don’t know if it was the brutality of it or that the actors all got their dying moments whereas Sean Bean just had to kind of close his eyes, but it’s had quite the effect on me.
Well done, Benioff, Weiss and Nutter. You even ruined Veep/Family Tree for me tonight.
If you put all of Sepinwall’s comments about the books/spoilers together into one text, it would be longer than the GoT books.
Maybe just read the books, Alan. Or stop whining about it.
hey alan, Catelyn comes back from the dead, possibly the very last scene for the season, LadyStoneheart
Or you and the other trolls might go someplace else to whine about folks who want to watch the show and have no desire to read the books. I tried reading the first one and stopped after about 200 insufferable pages. On the other hand, I enjoy the show very much, as it cuts out about 2/3s of the filler.
Ban Phil, and delete that post as well!!!
Don’t just ban Phil, Alan. Ban us all. Just stop the comments on this show all together. I do feel deep down that if tonight wasn’t spoiled for you, your review would have been better and you may have been feeling the same gut punch as most of us now. Lay down the law. Take the comments off this show. This idiot Phil seals the deal for me.
Its silly and mean to spoil the books. On the other hand, the book is 13 years old. I know it sucks to google and get “spoilers”, but that is like saying I did not know how the Lord of the Rings turned out and why are people spoiling the movie after the second one. It was written a long time ago, so if you do not want to know the plot, do not look it up. I do not think new movies or tv should be spoiled, but when something is a decade old, I think people cannot whine because they did not have the patience to actually read the book.
I agree with you Alan that they have not given those characters much to do, and Rob Stark in particular was a knuckle head. But even as a reader of the books and knowing this was coming, I was still completely torn up about the way they died. Rob’s last “Mother” before he finally died was just incredibly sad. Great, great episode.
Rickon Stark (especially since that’s a local Belfast casting) was more emotionally effecting to me then anything at the Red Wedding.
I was bit disappointed that Robb’s direwolf got a pretty lame spend off. Was I alone in thinking Arya was going to release that direwolf to at least get some bad guys before getting killed off? WAY BETTER and felt it was cut for budget.
Also the way Talisa is killed, did that killer know she was pregnant?
I didn’t really care that much the intercutting stories that didn’t flow into each other until this episode. It’s pacing was awful to me. Also directing felt pretty dull.
To the Jorah and crew showing up get saying they’d won might be better if they just left the scene where they are surrounding by tons of soldiers and then the “we won” scene back with Daenerys to start off the next episode.
“…or saying they couldn’t bare to watch…”
I realize “Game of Thrones” is known for its not infrequent nudity, but I didn’t know that this extended to some of the viewing audience.
Agree w/ Alan that I won’t miss the characters much going forward – but that was brutal and intense. No show does this like GoT.
I did not see Robb’s and Kateyln’s end coming, that sequence was more shocking to me than Neds death. And I didn’t think Robb was dull at all, his strategic mastery was really compelling.
The last 10 minutes of that episode, it felt like my stomach was in my throat!
The pacing of the show is much better than the books, and I’m guessing will be even more so as the series continues. I enjoyed the episode tonight, but it was as Alan sort of said, one that had less impact than one would think. I think it’s because in either books or television, it was a bunch of characters to whom nobody ever warmed up. There was almost a “good bye, fare well, good to see you gone” feeling among the group I watched it with.
Did anyone see if the Blackfish was killed? I assume he lived since he excused himself to “find a tree to piss on”. I’ve read the books but amInterested to see how theyre handling it on the show.
The uncle went to piss and the nephew went to fuck his wife, Id would venture that they are both dead, but with this show who knows?
I’m sure they’re both alive (not a book reader). Edmure is Frey’s son-in-law now. His quarrel was with the Starks, not the Tullys. Edmure’s child will be heir to Riverrun and Frey’s (great?) grand-child. Edmure is more valuable alive than dead, clearly.
I’m just sure the Blackfish is alive because they made a point to get him out of the room and they didn’t show him dying, and he’s too significant a character for that to happen. I imagine he’s going to be used as a hostage to secure the loyalty of the Tully bannermen or something similar.
Couldn’t agree more, Alan. Terrible, yes, but I had zero emotional connection to any of these characters. An episode that needed to happen to get us closer to what’s most important here: Dany’s dragons, and what lies beyond the wall.
Thanks as always for the work you do.
– I had theorized the bloody wedding to my sister earlier today, she is a book reader, so I’m glad she is so able to hold her tongue so well. I’ve found the show made it very obvious that House Bolton was up to no good, and unfortunately it involved the worst plotted part of the series (Theon’s story – which is technically still not resolved). I can see why that they plotted that so slowly so this moment would be a revelation, but I’ve felt that the betrayal had too many obvious clues. I originally thought the betrayal would happen at a battle at Casterly Rock.
– I have to admit that Robb was my favourite characters on the show, and his death provided the same gut reaction that the death of a certain character during the season 2 finale of Boardwalk Empire provided. Not that I’ll stop watching, I trust the writers and it’s too good to stop, but because I’ll just have to find someone new to root for so I can have an emotional attachment to the show along with the obvious qualitative attachment.
– I thought Robb’s wife was a lord of light person due to her origins/language she spoke, so I was awaiting a spell in the final scene, or maybe due to the above point I was hoping for it.
– I thought it was interesting that I found this episode to be one of the funniest until it became one of the bleakest. I was busting a gut at Walter Fray twice (when he could not remember the name of his granddaughter and when he made a hilarious face to Robb gloating about his pretty daughter he could have had).
– I loved the callback to the first season with Sam. He admitted to Jon Snow that all he ever wanted to be was a wizard, and he finally got to enjoy being it, if only for a moment.
– Does anyone else find themselves believing in the Red Lady more? I think all her predictive powers and crazy magic are always coming true. I’m guessing the other names of the leaches will die soon as well. I forgot who they all were now, other than Joffrey.
The other name that Melisandre cursed with the leeches is Theon Greyjoy’s father.
Alan, please, it’s “bear” to watch!
Having known what was going to happen tonight didn’t really mess up my reaction to it too much. I understand how Ned’s death was more crushing because he was the main character at the time he was killed. However, the series has come to a point that, even though Robb was the main “good guy”, it feels like we’re beyond any one character being the main one.
A quick non-spoiling book related question: does anyone know how the books vs show production schedule is supposed to work? this season was the third book and there’s a fourth and fifth written after that. is GRRM cranking out books six and seven or are they gonna break the next two books up to make them each into multiple seasons?
I understand bookreaders’ excitement sometimes getting the better of them, since the series was first announced or whenever you read book 3 THIS is what you have most wanted to see. I admit to telling people (in real life, in my office) “big things” were coming later in the season but mostly that was in response to some discontent about it moving slowly, and “big things” always happen in the penultimate episode of these shows so I felt like I kept on the right side of the line. I understand the temptation to meta-spoil, you know, not quite spoil but spoil there’s something worth spoiling. But yeah, some people are just jerks.
I haven’t been able to see the ep yet but I feel like knowledge of it has so overshadowed my watching experience this season. Has it been slow and disjointed? I don’t know, honestly as everything has seemed just like killing time until the Red Wedding. Now its over, I’m thinking I have to go back and rewatch the whole season (happily, it is on iTunes where I am, in Australia, so I have all the episodes already) to get a better sense of it without being distracted by the RW …..