‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘What Is Dead May Never Die’: The queen mustn’t know

“Power resides where men believe it resides.” -Varys
This is a season of many kings, and many gods, all in a struggle for supremacy, and with it a lot of debate over what truly defines power. As a non-reader of the books(*), I have no idea where this is all going, but I have a feeling we’re going to get evidence of what kind of power truly reigns supreme in Westeros. And in “What Is Dead May Never Die,” we get practical demonstrations of many different kinds.
(*) And you really, really want to read the spoiler warning this week. Trust me.
Like Littlefinger and Varys, Tyrion is a strong believer that knowledge and cleverness equal power, and he gets to show that off beautifully with the scam he runs on those two and Maester Pycelle to figure out which of them is loyal to Cersei above all others. Tyrion having variations of the same discussion with all three of them was among the most purely entertaining sequences the show’s done to date. (And it was followed beautifully, hilariously by Tyrion leaving an extra coin for the whore’s trouble.) Between Tyrion’s brains and Bronn’s steel, Cersei’s going to have a much harder time getting rid of the new hand than the previous two.
There’s the power of blood and guilt, as Balon Greyjoy forces Theon to choose the family that birthed him and gave him away over the one that stole him but cared for him. Balon’s uncompromising approach, and insistence that everyone in his family pay the iron price for everything, gives Theon no wiggle room. He can’t persuade his father to do anything different, can’t even risk sending a letter of warning to Robb, if he wants back in with House Greyjoy, so he burns the letter, throws in with his blood and lets himself be consecrated to the drowned god, stuck with a father who neither respects nor trusts him, a sister who’s surpassed him and for now a minor role in the sneak attack on the north.
There’s the power of politics, both the traditional and sexual kinds, as Renly is learning through his marriage to Loras Tyrell’s sister Margaery(**), which has helped give him the 100,000 soldiers he and his supporters are always bragging about. (The power of superior numbers.) We know Renly’s not interested in his new bride, and it turns out that she knows it, too, and is okay with it if it means a chance to become the one true queen of Westeros. Theirs is far from the first marriage in human history to be based on political expediency, after all.
(**) Apparently, there isn’t a widely-used fan abbreviation for this spelling the way there is for Dany. Sorely tempted to just call her “Marg” from here on out so I don’t have to keep looking it up. Am open to other suggestions that will be easy to remember. And no, telling me to just make a macro is not useful, for reasons too boring to go into.
And in our first extended glimpse of Renly’s camp, we see an example of good old-fashioned physical power, as Loras gets his behind well and truly kicked by the big, strong, dedicated Brienne of Tarth (spectacularly embodied by actress Gwendoline Christie). Watching her make such easy work of the Knight of the Flowers, and be so devoted to her new role as a member of his royal guard, made me imagine that this is who Arya could grow up to be if she manages to survive her current desperate circumstances. (And gains, like, four feet in height.) We get another impressive display of physical power when her protector Yoren is killed fighting against more of Joffrey’s men. Like Syrio before him, Yoren dies, but not before displaying an exceedingly high level of badassery, at one point taking on a half-dozen men simultaneously even while he has a crossbow bolt sticking out of him.
And when Yoren falls, it’s back to brain power once again as Arya quickly figures out a way to protect Gendry’s identity by temporarily loaning it to the recruit who was just murdered (and was dumb enough to be carrying Gendry’s helmet around with him).
Brains? Brawn? Family? Political savvy? Superior numbers? What’s to win the day? Too much season still to play out, but the stakes keep feeling higher.
Some other thoughts:
* Jon Snow survives Craster’s attack with only the loss of his pride, and some faith in Commander Mormont, who’s known all along about the baby sacrifices. Meanwhile, Sam gets a nice moment, and a bit more backstory, when he gives Craster’s pregnant wife Gilly the thimble he got from his beloved mother.
* Hodor speaks! Hodor! Hodor! “HODOR!” Two episodes later than it should have happened, but they finally gave the people what they want.
* Bran’s direwolf dreams continue, and now there’s a suggestion that he and his wolf are actually connected in some magical way. But because characters like Maester Luwin don’t know that magic has returned to this world the way we do, Bran is dismissed for now.
* Sansa continues to struggle in horrible, horrible circumstances as a prisoner of her father’s murderers who’s expected to act like a member of their family. (Makes me wonder if this is what Theon’s early days in Winterfell were like.) And we get an unlikely pairing when Tyrion assigns Shae to be her handmaiden as a kind of secret identity so Cersei and/or Tywin won’t find out about her.
* The cast is pretty damn huge at this point, especially with all the new additions. Even last year, most of the actors weren’t in every episode (Lena Headey’s the only one I’m sure was in all of them), and tonight’s episode does without Dany and Jorah, Robb, Jaime,
Catelyn and all our new friends from Dragonstone. Much as I like most of the characters, I think this is the way to go. The flow is much better, and the individual stories have more impact, when we’re not bouncing around quite as much.
I could watch a spin-off of just Arya Stark
I agree as well. She has such a great way of being so badass when the situation arises. And the actress plays her so well. That story has been really good so far.
I’m glad that they manage to show her bassassery without resorting to a lame sword-dancing scene where she uses her new-found skills to best the king’s guards. A lesser show would of jumped at the chance.
*Like*
So true. Arya is one of my favorite characters. I couldn’t imagine being a ten year old on the run in a war torn land with only myself to depend on. Arya makes a decision this episode to save the prisoners in the burning wagon cage and I can’t wait to see how this will all unfold. My full thoughts on this episode are on my Game of Thrones blog.
If they ever remake A Clockwork Orange, (which, don’t) they could do a lot worse than the dude that p.lays Theon as Alex
I had a similar thought – only for me, it was filming the adventures of Harry Flashman with Alfie Allen continuing in Malcolm MacDowell’s footsteps. Or maybe as MacDowell himself – I’m sure there must be a behind-the-scenes story for “A Clockwork Orange”…..
No, sorry, Paul Bettany already did an amazing young Malcom McDowell in Gangster Number One.
agreed, i haven’t read the books so i don’t know how he was descibed there, but i think alfie allen is doing an excellent job: i go from hating him as a misogynist to feeling sorry for him as his dad disses him, to cheering for him when he almost sends a letter to robb, to feeling sad and uncertain when gets rebaptised in the sea..
Excellent, excellent, excellent writing here. Theon Greyjoy is not a lovable guy, but I actually felt sympathy for the poor bastard due to his screwed up family situation. Renly is easily and quickly shown as likeable to his supporters despite how we might perceive his power grab and contribution (and the lack of it) to the civil war(s). And Tyrion’s scheme is easily shown and nobody has to hit us over the head to explain what he is doing or why.
P.S. Renly’s bride strikes me as a more even keeled Cersei, but still in her early training phase. And it seems Cersei’s hatred of paper continues to be a theme, threatening her brother’s source of power as a mere lettter from her father that can be destroyed.
P.S.S., JP, the nudity warning is back. Drum solo is now advertised!
It’s back, hooray! And very pleased it applied to Natalie Dormer so early. Took them the whole first season when she played Anne Boleyn on The Tudors.
Natalie Dormer is amazing once again. It must also be quite a challenge to find actresses who have not had work done for a show like GOT, Tudors or anything else. A great way for an actress to cute through the clutter – by not being ‘cut’! :)
Catelyn was in the episode – she went to see Renly.
Yes, she was. For some reason, I had it in my head that that scene took place in next week’s episode. Fixed.
Speaking of Catelyn, I understand that she has always been someone who’s unafraid to say what she believes and to act on those beliefs if necessary (see the spectacular mess of Tyrion’s kidnapping last season). I can certainly empathize with her to the extent of recognizing that the pageantry on display at Renly’s camp must be galling to a woman whose remaining family is in lost, scattered, or in mortal danger.
aking all those things into consideration, however, it’s hard to imagine a worse envoy that Robb could have sent to someone like Renly than Catelyn. I’m no diplomat, but standing before a king with an army a 100,000 strong and calling him out on his inexperience and his BS seems a spectacularly terrible way to convince him to join forces with you. Granted, there never seemed to be much hope for an alliance – if Renly is so confident that he can take King’s Landing given the size of his army, why would he ally himself with Robb, who’s trying so secede from the Seven Kingdoms he means to rule? What little chance there was, however, Robb may have blown it by sending Catelyn – strong, honorable personality, that she is, she has proven to be a somewhat less-than-smooth operator when handling sensitive diplomatic situations (leaving aside her selling the farm to the Freys to secure Robb’s crossing at the Twins – an issue that I’m sure we’ll be revisiting).
Robb may be crushing the Lannisters in the field, but one of his potential alliances has already been rejected (though he doesn’t know it yet) and the other doesn’t look too promising. It’ll be interesting to see how Robb handles the more political side of his strategy going forward, because his father (and now his mother) lacked the patience and the savvy to play the game at its highest level – and it cost them dearly.
Jared: Agreed that Catelyn was a bad choice, but I’m not sure it would have mattered who Robb sent.
Plus, wouldn’t it have made sense for Robb to simply join his forces to Renly to try to make Renly king? I mean, all Robb really cares about is revenge on the Lannisters for killing his father, right? Wouldn’t backing Renly, attacking King’s Landing, de-throning Joffrey and installing Renly as King accomplish all his goals? Then he could either be installed as Hand of the King, or go back and rule Winterfell and be left alone.
Jared K: This is an interesting point and I am somewhat sympathetic. However, I wonder if you are under-estimating the power that Catelyn has among these other peoples (I assume they are not, technically, “subjects” of anyone (what with Renly being a king and all). But, it seems that either as a young man in and of itself or as someone who has, at one time or another, respected the Starks, Renly seemed to listen to her and value what she was saying. I think the idea is that Catelyn has a power that is all her own: perhaps it comes from age, perhaps from beign married to Ned, raising a tassel of impressive children, whatever. But, I read that scene as she having quite a bit of leeway in talking to Renly.
She’s also a Tully. Another name likely to hold weight. It would be stupid for Renly to do anything to jeopardize his relations with the entire North, from the Riverlands to the wall
Very good comments posted above.
Robb has shown himself to be a capable wartime leader. This may just end up being his downfall (coupled with his parents misfortunes), as it would have been wise to ally himself with Renly and kick out the Lannisters and then return to the North. His bannerman declared Robb King of the North, and still wield a substantial amount of his power. So he is in a position where he needs to be able to sell them an autonomous North, which again, why would Renly (the one in best position from an onlooker) want to ally himself to Robb and give up half his kingdom when he really doesn’t need to?
Stannis would have been the wise play for an alliance sake. Not to mention strongest claim at the throne. But Robb is just in a poor position unless he is willing to to accept someone else as King and return as just the leader of a hold. Which who knows if his bannermen will allow him to do.
And no one would willingly ally with Robb in the current positions. If they think they can win, no need to cede half your kingdom away. And they all think they can win at the moment. Robb is probably my favorite, but his position is weakening.
And I was really impressed with Renly. After watching last night, I think I might be pulling for him. I thought it was just bluster that he was likely best fit for the throne, but seeing him handle Mama Stark’s attitude in front of everyone and showing genuine care for his men (the guy with the injured foot — imagine a Lannister doing that!?) I’m cheering for him.
As Robb put it 2 weeks ago “it’s not that easy mother… and you know it!” His banner men are the ones proclaiming him the “King of the North” which I think seems to imply they are following his lead in this war against the Lannisters to secede, not help install a different King for them all to follow.
When Robb declared himself King, he really burnt some bridges with people like Stannis and Renly. It was all bad-ass and cheer worthy, sure, but he will have problems making alliances with for instance Renly as a King, problems he would not have if he was just a Lord. Because he has decleared himself King in the North, he is kind of stuck with it. If he backs down and abdicates, his vassals and the rest of the North will lose resepect for him. But if he does not, how will he make an alliance with the other Kings if they refuse to give up the North? It is really a dillema.
Yea, its definitely getting hard to see what Robb’s endgame is here. Lets say he defeats the Lannisters and moves to invade Kings Landing. Then what, even if he succeeds Stannis and Renly are still going to want to be King, and Robb’s forces will probably be depleated at that point.
It seems like Robb’s only play is to sell his bannerman on the idea of Renly being King, them getting their revenge on the Lannisters, and the North being left alone. Doesn’t seem like that is what he is going to do though, and he doesn’t even know about the Greyjoys planning to attack the North yet either. Things aren’t looking good for Robb.
Re: BBQ_HAX0R – I’m skeptical about Renly. I think showing his care for his men that way may actually be a small sign of weakness. Coupled with his obvious enjoyment of the one-on-one “fight” between Brienne and Loras (eliciting Catelyn’s “My son is fighting a war, not playing at one” comment) seems to suggest he might not have the stomach to handle a real war.
@Jared K: “Robb may be crushing the Lannisters in the field”
Although the capture of Jaime was certainly a humiliation for the Lannisters, the fact is that
Robb has only won a few skirmishes. He’s yet to face the full might of the Lannister army.
Robb managed to trick Tywin into going after a small sacrificial band, and that gave his bannermen something to gloat over (and displayed a certain degree of ruthlessness towards his own men). But wiser heads will know that he is still untried in terms of large-scale conflicts.
The Lannister army is far from crushed at this point.
Loved the image of Theon burning the letter.
Also loved Yoren’s story about Wihelm.
I love how they took what was in the book and combined/modified elements and unlike so many other actually improved what was on the pages. Especially aspects like Renly’s sexuality showing Margaery’s cunning personality which would be harder to portray on the screen the way it was written in the books.
Also, how great is the child acting on this show? Especially Maesie Williams. The casting is really picture perfect, even with each new character, they’re almost exactly as I pictured them in the books!
Sssshhhhhh, don’t mention the word “books” ;)
They did a good job condensing the Arya chapters; when I figured out what they were doing I was upset they didn’t include the Lommy scene, but then they cut to the shot with the arrow in the leg. I knew they wouldn’t skip over that scene.
Shut up.
I really like the show, no major complaints. My worry is that because there are so many characters and they need to share the screen multiple times in each episode, that as a viewer we will get less invested in some characters. Then when some traumatic event happens to the character, we won’t really have an emotional response.
Just taking Sansa for instance, she just hasn’t been on screen enough for the viewer to really care about her, or even like her. I also don’t think the actress playing her is all that great, and have trouble being invested in her story, as a result.
I agree. They’ve also had to marginalize certain characters such as Jon and Dany. Havent really been able to get into thier story because there has been so little of it
I have to agree about Sansa. While I felt badly for her in the scene with Cersai and her two kids, in the scene immediately afterwards with Shae she came across as rather unlikable, which was mostly the case towards the beginning of the series as well. Can’t say that the actress’ portrayal is helping much either.
I actually thought it rang true, because what, Sansa’s just going to suddenly, magically become 100% unspoiled because of trauma? There is a degree of habit at play here, and I would argue that it was portrayed thusly for the sake of a clean, visible arc. Just a theory.
John hit it exactly. Here is a young girl that grew up dreaming of being a queen, reading all sorts of fanciful stories of life in the king’s court. Now that she’s has multiple doses of harsh reality she’s shell-shocked. I think the actress is playing her perfectly.
I don’t think that was so much Sansa acting spoiled as just not knowing how to react to a servent who doesn’t know their job. Don’t forget she is in an incredibly hostile environment and is only barely holding it together which I think they are doing quite well on the show.
Sophie Turner is awesome. Sansa IS a mean girl. A mean girl stuck in a terrible situation, but still…
I’m having a hard time with the Sansa scenes, since the first episode this year when it struck me that she looks like Boy George. So now, every time she comes on, I have to sing “Do you realoly want to hurt me?” Which is somewhat appropriate.
I’ve gotta disagree about Sophie Turner’s acting- I don’t particularly like Sansa as a character but she play’s it well. She is written to be unlikeable. I mean, in the first season she forgives Joffrey, who she just met, and blames her sister for what happened to Lady despite it clearly being the blond haired shits’ fault.
Now she is in a terrible situation, surrounded by the people who murdered her father and are at war with her family, with no friends or allies. Can you blame her for being short with (and suspicious of) a new servant who doesn’t know what she’s doing. Which is something I feel would be in line with Sansa as a character, even if she wasn’t in such a high stress situation- Arya likes to get dirty with the street urchins but Sansa’s all about the class system, and people doing what’s expected of them.
Also, I feel we ought to take into consideration that having a servant is the one area in which Sansa has any semblance of control. Her being something of a mean girl aside, it makes sense that she’d go overboard trying to assert any sort of authority.
i think sansa is played well, i took her meanness to shae as a letting out of her hurt and frustration which she has to hold back when she’s around cersei
Thank you, @robb’s wife, for confirming that someone else saw what I thought I saw. The aforementioned interpretations are each certainly represented in the scene with Shae – Sansa certainly has an air of snide entitlement about her – but my read was that she had basically just reverted to what she believed to be the typical lady/handmaiden dynamic as a kind of coping mechanism and pressure valve.
In the aftermath of that chilling “family dinner (and after weeks/months of being squashed into numb compliance), I think some part of this child leaped at the chance to exert some measure of control over her situation. To me, it seemed like she was just gong through the motions of class structure right from the start – and she realized the futility of the effort about midway through. The mood shifted around the hairbrushing moment and I thought Shae was able to see through the demands to the lost and terrified teenager underneath.
I’m quite excited about the development and looking forward to how the (super-unexpexted) pairing will play out. I like to think Tyrion made the assignment both to hide Shae in a more dignified manner and to somehow lend a small comfort to Sansa. Well played once again, Wise Imp.
I suspect that Theon wasn’t treated as poorly by the Stars in Winterfell as Sansa is by the Lannisters, it just doesn’t seem like Ned’s style.
And, as has probably been pointed out, Catelyn was in the episode and had a pretty great exchange with Renly where she put him in his place.
You liked that exchange? She’s as bad as Ned. You go to try to forge an alliance and the first thing you do is insult Renly and his men? Something about the north makes people stupid. Except Arya who is superawesome.
I thought it was appropriate. She can’t go and grovel, she has to present them as equals which she did.
I guess so. It just seems like the Starks are so unwilling to kiss a little booty when it would be in their best interest to do so.
Ned kissed booty at Baelor……
“…the Starks are so unwilling to kiss a little booty when it would be in their best interest to do so.”
Seriously? Robb and Arya were betrothed just to cross a bridge. Ned had to accept all sorts of humble pie at King’s Landing. Catelyn had to defer to her crazy sister and her even crazier nephew.
I am guessing Catelyn knows what she is doing with Renly. Don’t forget that up until now he has been playing at power. His grasp of it is weak and I think Catelyn is trying to let him know she’s not an idiot, she sees through his facade, and she doesn’t have time to sit around and (literally) play games.
Mostly Ned. The ‘stupid Ned Stark’ meme makes the argument better than I can. (Although be careful if you go clicking too far, there be spoilers). And I just think Catelyn’s speech to Renly had a very Ned Stark feel to it. I think all Renly wants is for everyone to kiss his ring and really, what would that cost Catelyn? Pride.
Robb did pretty well with the Freys it’s true, forgot about him.
Robb has shown himself to be intelligent and a good leader. I just don’t know if he will be able to overcome his parents’ stupidity. I came away like Renly more from her and Cate’s encounter. Poor Robb has an uphill battle.
*his
How about “Maggie” for Margaery?
Or just Margy
I think Margy is the best option
Or type Marg the whole time and do a “Find/Replace” for Margaery when you’re done?
No schemer is ever named Maggie, Marg or Margy. That said, I dont know what nickname can be given to her….
Well, if we are going for schemers, then perhaps “Mags” would be most fitting, in homage to Justified’s matriarch of season 2.
Or just suck it up and type the 4 extra letters, this isn’t a text recap.
So “Sugartits” is off the table?
I’m definitely liking Mags.
Mags is great.
I vote for Renly’s Beard.
Mags and Sugartits are both great options. I love Renly’s Beard but it’s a bit cumbersome.
Mags!!!! Done…
Large Marge?
I’m a fan of ‘Meg’ as it’s got a pretty classical feel, and it’s short for Margaret anyway.
@coolsid. You clearly don’t read Dresden Files. Harrys mom Maggie pulled of some wicked cool scheming in the last moment of her life with her Death Wish.. And I’m certain we still don’t know the half of it!
Tyrion’s ploy to ferret out the spy had me thinking of the Corleones. I’m really enjoying Peter Dinklage’s line readings in a way I haven’t found since the glory days of Patrick McGoohan. Best example – just one word, a simple “Good.” I felt he put more into that than one syllable could hold……
Yes. I’m waiting for the moment he says, “Be seeing you.”
Did anyone notice that the scrollwork on the blade in the opening credits had changed? It used to be the wolfe, stag, and lion fighting with a dragon, which I guess stood for the old war the the Mad King. Now the stag was standing center with the others around it, which must stand for Joffrey’s reign and all the forces coming against him.
Both of those images were in the opening credits in the first season, but it seems they’ve taken out the one with the dragon for the second season; probably to make room for all the new locations we’ve been getting.
I think you are awesome for enforcing these rules.
As for the for episode, I really enjoyed (even though it lacked Dany!).
I feel like this season, more than last, is not about the single episode, but more about the entire year…so I am looking forward to the end game.
On a side note, is it just me, or does Sansa look a LOT older now?
I was surprised to learn that the actresses playing Sansa and Arya were so close in age in real life.
I noticed Sansa’s face had matured, too. Bran and Arya look exactly the same as last season. Ah well, kids grow at different rates.
Maisie Williams is kicking ass and taking names. I really enjoy her screen time.
I disagree. This was a strong independent episode. Tyrions investigation of the mole made for a solid, single-chapter story. Throwing in 30 seconds apiece of Robb or Dany doing nothing important for ‘continuity’ reasons alone wod have damaged the structural integrity of the episode. That’s something soap operas or ‘Heroes’ would have done.
Sansa looks a little older, but what’s remarkable is how much she’s grown. She TOWERED over Shae; the actress has to be pushing 5’10. Maybe the cows around King’s Landing are given quite a bit of HGH.
Can someone explain to me why they absolutely never show Rickon at all? I would bet most viewers have absolutely no idea who Rickon is. I mean they could just have him running around in passing like a normal 4 (or like 6-7ish on the show) year old would be doing. I feel like they have only showed him on the show like twice, ever.
herpderp book spoiler retard.
1. Child actor, if he isn’t necessary for the scene you don’t use him
2. Rickon is a bit of a wild child, causing havoc wherever he goes
3. The focus is on Bran and Rickon isn’t one for sedate past times which Bran necessarily engages in
Where do i spoil anything from the book here? Im just point out that they don’t ever show the youngest Stark, who clearly doesnt have a big role on the show, but almost doesn’t exist at all. Just seems odd, that they wouldn’t show Rickon doing point #2, once in a while
Why do they have to show a character if he isn’t contributing to the storyline?
@GUEST312414: How is that a spoiler? They have shown Rickon on screen in the TV show…
I think its kind of a joke because he’s rarely featured in the books either.
Eric Balsam: “I mean they could just have him running around in passing like a normal 4 (or like 6-7ish on the show) year old would be doing.”
I don’t think they could unless they wanted to turn 10 year old Art Parkinson into an extremely expensive day player. As I understand Irish child labour laws, the hours he can work are severely restricted (and he’s required to have a paid chaperone with him on set at all times); since he’s had dialogue on a unionized-show, he can’t be treated as an extra/day player and paid accordingly.
Love that Renly is now seemingly so confident…until we get behind closed doors and he’s faced with all his fears and secrets. Also, it’s more than a little creepy that Margaery would suggest Loras as the fluffer. I mean, I get it, she knows, but eww.
I will miss Yoren. That actor was such a badass.
I’ve seen talk of Littlefinger sounding different, and I really heard it tonight. Wonder why Gillen is doing that.
Tyrion rules, but Bronn’s grin in Pycelle’s room was the best thing ever
On the “my brother as fluffer” angle… Creepy, maybe… but it does seem the right choice from a practical standpoint, and she certainly seems to have thought it out… so it seems likely that she’d suggest that.
I suspect Littlefinger’s natural, lower class accent comes out when he gets angry/emotional.
“Also, it’s more than a little creepy that Margaery would suggest Loras as the fluffer. I mean, I get it, she knows, but eww.”
Is that any more creepy than the tacit acceptance most women seem to have in this world that Tyrion Lannister isn’t single-handedly keeping the brothels of Westeros solvent? :)
I like MT’s practicality. She’s got her eyes on the prize and she’s going to do what’s necessary. Contrast how someone like Cersei or Catelyn would react to that revelation.
I think the Theon Greyjoy should play Mick Jagger in a movie about the Stones. I keep waiting for him to break out into “Jumping Jack Flash.”
*the actor that plays
I actually said if Mark Whalberg and Mick Jagger had a baby it would look just like him.
Without his beard, I think he looks like David Bowie. [www.imdb.com]
Absolutely, he’s a dead-ringer for young Jagger.
Is Syrio really dead? I did not read the books so this is just me guessing. We specifically didn’t see him killed so I assumed at some point he may pop back up.
We’ve seen the kingsguard who was facing him alive and kicking so draw your own conclusions
Genre fiction says never assume someone is dead when you never see the body. And even that doesn’t mean someone will stay dead.
Don’t assume someone is alive either though, just because you never see a body.
In Game of Thrones, a character is not dead unless you see a close up of the bloodied weapon!
It seems unlikely that even someone as badass as Syrio could have escaped the bloody purge of Ned’s house, but sure, maybe.
Could king Robert still be alive too? Bit suspicious how we are only told of his death second hand.
Jack Gleeson/Joffrey was in all 10 episodes last year (although he missed episode 2 this year), and according to crediting so was Sean Bean, which I assume was in reference to the head on the spike in the finale.
“and according to crediting so was Sean Bean, which I assume was in reference to the head on the spike in the finale.”
Nope – I think it was just a contractual matter that Bean got him name in the credits for the whole season.
I’m amazed that viewers who haven’t read the books are able to keep up with all the new characters intorduced on a weekly basis. Do you guys have a cheat sheet to refer to? I feel like I’d be lost.
My GF told me she knows who people are but couldn’t tell me their names if her life depended on it. She’s got the main characters mostly down, but people like Pycelle, Grenn, Shae or Loras? Nope
Can’t speak for the other non-book readers here, but I don’t quite always catch the character names (I totally had no idea the name of Red Haired Priestess lady, or the Black Pirate, or Skeptical Stannis Loyalist, or his Zealot Son, and did not recall the name of Amazon Blonde Bodyguard until I read Alan’s review), but I do remember their characterizations, which are unique enough for me to focus on.
I have not read the books and found it very hard. But because I read alot of discussion forums it’s helped to remind me and now it’s fine. My wife on the other hand, has no hope. An episode for us takes about 2 hours because of the constant pausing for the question “Who is that again? Is that ‘s mother/father/brother/sister/son, etc…” Hectic.
It helps me clarifying names and finer plot points to watch each episode twice. I’ve also got a contact here on these boards who I tweet with who gives me help and generally lets me vent. He’s a saint who reveals no spoilers (you know who you are my friend, my eternal gratitude). Lastly, I have an iPhone app that has a list of characters and descriptions/lineages. The app is really great in that it has adjustable spoiler settings, so I don’t get spoiled by anything I haven’t seen yet.
I couldnt tell you all the names on the Good Wife either. Don’t we use nicknames for characters on every show with a large cast? Or is that just a habit I picked up reading too much TWOP recaps in the early 2000s.
It’s a bit out of control, yeah. Shows like “The Wire” and “Lost” had huge casts too, but characters there interacted with each other on a semi-regular basis. I feel like I need a spreadsheet with GoT b/c everything is disjointed. I’m watching more and more for just the Tyrion/Varys/Littlefinger maneuverings.
I don’t know, I think i’m fine keeping with up the names.. for some reason I found learning all the names in Season 1 a hell of a lot more difficult.. I guess it’s Season 1 we had to learn the entire main cast whilst Season 2 is just introducing new characters (even though there is a lot of them), seems a lot more fluid.
try this – it’s from last year, but it’s a good start and maybe they’ll update it for this year:
[hauteslides.com]
I just assign descriptors and hope for the best. If other characters are talking about them and they’re not in the scene, I tend to get a little lost. It also doesn’t help me that some of the dudes kind of look the same, so I forget which is which when they do show up.
I swear I used to be better at watching television.
Try this unspoiled character guide on TWOP — it is updated after each episode…
[forums.televisionwithoutpity.com]
These links are a life saver for me. I have not read the books and it’s been a year since I last watched Season 1. (I’ve no idea who far apart the seasons are in reality.)
Each link to, has it’s own best features. One is a color coded family tree. One has photographs of each character for each episode. One has a list of names, great for printing as a cheat sheet.
I don’t know if I would have been able to keep watching without reading recaps from this site and one other, and now these links to refer to.
Thanks to all who posted them.
“Like Littlefinger and Varys, Tyrion is a strong believer that knowledge and cleverness equal power”
But there is a big difference between those two and Tyrion, in that Tyrion is only in a position to use his knowledge and cleverness because his father has given him a position of power whereas the other two have specific power bases other than their knowledge and cleverness-Varys because he has spies everywhere, which instantly makes him a useful person to have on your side in wartime and Littlefinger because he is the master of coin and has the ability to provide money, again useful in wartime when money and currency start to hold more value. I just feel that the Tyrion is grossly overestimating the power he does have and will end up overstepping his bounds and will be smacked down for it… (Not that I want it to happen because Dinklage=awesome)
But Tyrion’s changing that. He has his hill men, and he has put Bronn – who is loyal to him, not to Tywin – in charge of the guards.
Not really…b/c once Tywin comes back, everything that Tyrion does can just as easily be undone. Its a temporary fix. Tyrion just doesnt have the juice to make any permanent changes. In fact, i think that Pycelle himself would be back on the small council pretty soon. No way Cersei will let her spy rot in jail for long…
I can’t believe how fast that hour went. I want it to be next Sunday already!
I think Theon would have been better off with the Starks. At least they don’t seem to treat him as shabbily as his dad and Yara did.
Finally: Arya rules :-) I wonder if any of those creeps she freed will come back? I think the one she talked to most last ep might…and I hope he’s a better person than we think, if so!
I forgot to mention this. These episodes are just flying by, and it’s hard for me to tell if it’s because I know what’s coming or just because there’s so much plot. Apparently the unspoiled feel it too. It’s a great sign of how well they’re telling their story if every episode ends with people going, “Hey, we want more!”
Yep, unspoiled (am barely starting the first book), and stuff just flies by. Also not having a hard time keeping track of what’s going on, but I don’t have all the character’s names down yet (I know them by what they do, which helps). Not knowing all the names hasn’t hurt too much, thankfully!
It’s the fastest hour on television. I always thought the Wire flew by, but this makes The Wire seem like watching an episode of Treme (zing!).
Hello and many thanks for another terrific review, Alan. I’m a new reader to your blog for this season of GoT and like you, I have not read the books; one of the few instances when I haven’t read a book before the movie. Additionally, thank you for setting up parameters for those wanting to comment. I want to be surprised and wonder what’s going to happen next week.
Q: I’m curious to see if Robb and Jon Snow will have similar traveling dreams with their direwolves as Bran and Arya have?
Q: How tall in real-life is Gwendoline Christie, the actress introduced playing Brienne of Tarth? Is she really that imposing or did production use forced perspective?
Happy watching to All!
She is 6’3″ in real life, which instantly makes her imposing, Although now, I do kinda wish she ends up sharing a scene with Tyrion, just for the visual oddness of it…
Thanks a bunch, CoolSid! =}
Id like to see Tyrion and Brienne share a scene; and I’d like to see Littlefinger spying on them through a keyhole.
I loved the shot of how much larger Brienne was than Catelyn. In addition to destroying Loras, it just added to how imposing she is.
The could make more episodes, tha way characters could have more developement. I know it is a expensive tv show, but by now I think someone would be willing to “give the money”
The issue isn’t money, it’s time. The creators have said that 10 episodes a year is the maximum they can manage with a show as complex as this one.
I dunno about you but I hate when shows take long hiatuses. See Lost, & Mad Men for examples.
Anyone know how many seasons they are planning? I’m hoping for 6.
Much better episode than last week’s, which for some reason, didn’t really grab me and dragged for some reason. Tonight, I started watching, looked up a minute later, and realized 45 minutes had passed.
RIP, Yoren. I’ll miss that guy.
I didn’t think last episode dragged but I did enjoy this one more. Damn I want to know where Arya and Gendry’s storyline goes.
I’m really confused about something. Loras Tyrell was with the Queen last season’s finale, I thought he was just being a spy or whatever and this episode showed that he was always with Renly (with a different actor, by the way). Does someone have an explanation?
That wasn’t Loras the queen was with at the end of last season, that was her cousin. (!) I see the resemblance, but not the same guy. Her cousin was the guy who kept feeding King Robert the wine, but not Loras.
You’re mixing two different blonde guys. The one who was with Cersei in her chambers in the last episode of season 1 was Lancel Lannister, Cersei’s cousin.
Loras is perhaps best remembered from last season for his manscaping session with Renly. Otherwise, he didn’t play a big role.
Oh, that’s right indeed. Thank you very much.
There was another important appearance of Loras in the last season. It was him who dismounted the Mountain, which lead to the fight between him and his brother, the Hound.
Excellent episode!
I’m so glad we got to hear that speech from Yoren as Francis McGee was quite impressive. Rest in peace, Yoren. You went out like the bad-ass you were.
Loved how Arya thought so quickly on her feet.
I now hate all Lannisters. That dinner was painful. It’s amazing that Sansa doesn’t go stark raving mad in the middle of all that cruelty — no pun intended.
Margery is such a pragmatic woman, “Do you want me to call Loras in here?” LOL! Renly is too dense to be king if he doesn’t understand that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Lord Tyrell expects his grandson to sit on the iron throne. Do your duty, Renly!
Brienne of Tarth is awesome. Gwendoline Christie truly inhabits the role. Can’t wait to see more of her!
It was very sweet when Sam gave Gilly his mother’s thimble.
I rate this episode A+!
One thing sort of stuck in my craw here, though I’m guessing/hoping it will be addressed in the future. The whole tip-off in Ned’s investigation of Robert’s bastards and the parentage of the “Baratheon” (Lannister) kids was the black hair/blonde hair thing. So it seemed weird (and probably not a coincidence) that Arya tries to pass off a blonde-haired boy as Gendry for the goon squad. She obviously wouldn’t know better, but it seems like they would have known more about Gendry than that he wears a bull’s head helmet. But maybe they’ll just report back to King’s Landing and someone higher up the chain of command will figure it out.
I agree that Tyrion leaving the second coin for the whore was hilarious, but mostly because I initially thought his intent was to avail himself of her services.
Since that information got both Ned Stark and Jon Arryn killed, presumably the whole blonde/brunette thing isn’t widely known. I doubt the Lannister thugs would have any idea about that–whoever commanded them to hunt down Gendry (I can’t remember if it was Joffrey or Cersei) probably just told them to look for the signature helmet.
It’s a good point. We did get that scene with the City Guard interrogating Gendry’s master so it does seem unlikely that they’d have left there and started hunting for him without the information they’d need as to how old he was, what he looked like and so on.
Could someone please explain who Gendry is and why Joffrey & Cersei want him captured?
Gendry is a bastard’s son of late King Robert Baratheon. That’s why he is being hunted.
I’m afraid Yoren was the only good guy in Westeros, and it’s just monsters wall to wall from here on out.
can someone please explain something. Why did tyrion say that littlefinger was the center of his grand deception in getting the kingslayer back. Why would Lady Stark hand the kingslayer over to littlefinger? Lady Stark has nothing baelish could offer and she also has to know he betrayed her husband
In season one, it was heavily implied that Littlefinger and Lady Stark had some sort of a relationship growing up together, specifically that he was fond of Catelyn. Tyrion appears privy to that relationship and wants Littlefinger to capitalize on it.
Lady Stark would be more likely to release the Kingslayer because she has a stronger interest in seeing the return of her daughters. Robb wants them back too, but he must think first as a commander, so he cannot free a valuable prisoner for the sake of two girls who would do little to win the war for him. She is a mother first and would be more receptive to a deal.
I’m guessing we’ll have to see the deception in question before we know exactly how or why Tyrion thinks it will work.
Yes, Caetlyn would be far more likely to trade Jaime for Arya and Sansa then Robb would be. Of course, she still thinks the Lannisters have Arya even though Arya has escaped. So that might create a problem.
Yes, Caetlyn would be far more likely to trade Jaime for Arya and Sansa then Robb would be. Of course, she still thinks the Lannisters have Arya even though Arya has escaped. So that might create a problem.
I enjoyed the scene with Sansa eating with Lannister’s. You hear the younger prince respond that he doesn’t want Joff to kill Robb. Good to see one of the Lannister kids isn’t totally evil
I liked the younger prince not being a demon child, as well as Myrcella seemingly being delightful.
We’ve seen Myrcella be nice before. She told Tyrion that she was glad he wasn’t dead.
Very nice. I also agree that not getting to everyone is probably the way to go. But I do wonder if perhaps there should have been some scene, even if a very short one, at Dragonstone. After all, we JUST met them two episodes ago, and still haven’t spent much time there.
I really liked the echos of Robert Baratheon from last season in Yoren’s speech. Robert couldn’t remember what Ned’s sister looked like, Yoren couldn’t remember what his brother looked like. But both could remember the first man they killed.
Why does everyone like Daenerys’s storyline so much? I don’t miss it a bit. I’ll take as much Snow and Arya as I can get, though.
And Direwolves. More direwolves, please.
I’m guessing it’s because she’s the one with the dragons.
SHE HAS DRAFGONS!? WTF!
I vacillate between being Team Dragon and Team Direwolf. Maybe Robb and Dany can get married and combine their awesome house o’ beasts into one superpower :-)
And, like it or not, she does have the strongest claim to the throne out of all of them. Which is why Robert wanted to have her killed last season (although if I remember right he did tell Ned to call off the hit the last time they spoke, before he died)
She looks pretty good naked, too.
I like the review. Although, I understand what you mean when you say you imagine Arya could have grown up to be Brienne, I will have to disagree. Arya, while she likes to fight, seems to be much pricklier and rebellious to authority. Brienne professes absolute fealty.
Yeah, while I could see them being similar in fighting prowess and the defiance of gender roles, I don’t think their personalities would match.
She’s also trained in another fighting style – the water dance instead of the hack and slash of a Westerosi knight, as I think Syrio puts it.
Why did Varys say Priest instead of Septon, when he was telling the riddle? I didn’t know missionaries reached Westeros…
The word Septon specifically refers to a priest of the Faith of the Seven, the predominant religion in Westeros. The priest in Varys’ riddle could be any hypothetical priest.
Indeed. We’ve even already met two non-Septon priests: Melisandre at Dragonstone (or rather a priestESS, and the guy who performed the ceremony with Theon on Pike.
There were two things mentioned that i didn’t understand — perhaps someone can help.
First, one of Tyrion’s fake plans was to marry Myrcella to the Martells of Dorne, or something like that (I think that was the one that gave old beardless away). Have we met any Martells or have we heard anything about them?
Second, Mormont mentions something to Snow about the wildlings helping his uncle. What was that about?
I hope the Sansa – Tyrion’s GF relationship gets some meat on it — that’s a cool new litte twist that may bear fruit. And I’m eager to see what comes of Tyrion and Varys’ partnership. I love every scene at King’s Landing.
In response to the second question, it’s been mentioned by Mormont that Craster has provided shelter to members of the Night’s Watch before. I’m assuming his willingness to trade with them and put them up means his creepy home is a frequent spot for them when they’re north of the wall.
1) No, we haven’t met the Martells yet, but they enter the story later on.
2) Mormont simply meant that Benjen had staid at Craster’s keep on his many treks into the wilding territory as well.
Regarding Martells… that might be the first time they are mentioned, but many names are thrown around so it can be difficult to keep track.
On Mormont… in the last episode Craster says he hadn’t seen Benjen, Jon Snow’s uncle, in many months, implying that the Rangers from the Wall visit Craster regularly. I imagine any sort of housing is appealing in that cold, rugged land regardless of how disgusting it’s owner is. I think it’s been made clear that there are worse things lurking in those lands than a man that marries his own daughters..
Going from memory, I’m pretty sure I’ve heard Tyrion mention the Dornish before. Maybe it was when we has sharing stories at the Wall? Or, maybe it was the dead king Baratheon talking about sleeping with girls from all the countries? At any rate, I’ve heard talk of Dorn but can’t remember a previous mention of that specific family.
The only reference to Dorn that I can think of so far in the show was probably Dornish wine.
From both the tv perspective and the book perspective George RR Martin says he likes to keep geography ambiguous. Hence the intro with the map that keeps growing (to provide us some context). So its likely that there is a place Dorne in the south, that hasn’t really been mentioned before.
Bronn: “what’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?”
Tyrion: “do Dornish girls count?”
I enjoyed the episode but I am a little disappointed that in our first scenes with Renly this season we didn’t really get any discussion of how, of all the various “kings” in the mix he’s the only one without any sort of legitimate claim to the throne they’re fighting for.
I get that his father-in-law(and then some) has money and is bank rolling what’s going on but I’d think that at the very least people would be a little less quick to call him King and he’d be a little less quick to wear a crown before he’d actually won anything.
Define legitimacy. Renly has more claim than Joffery, as actual blood
In some ways that’s irrelevant though. Joffrey’s claim to the throne is based on his claim that he is Robert Baratheon’s eldest true born son. It’s what he believes and what many people in the kingdom believe. Renly does not, but in that case, by law he should be supporting his brother Stannis, who would be Robert’s true heir.
Dr. Dunk is right. All the other kings are making a claim due to their heritage and/or seat. Renly is just making a power grab because he has enough support to do so.
It’s true that Renly doesn’t have any claim to the throne by law, but then neither did Robert – he was king because he took it by force. Renly plans on doing the same thing, what with his 100,000 men and all.
It goes back to what Varys says – power resides where men believe it resides. If Renly has the most support (and it appears he does, few people outside Dragonstone like Stannis), then he has the best shot at the seat.
Rob and Balon don’t have a claim either, although I suppose both of them are basically declaring independence, not asserting their right to rule all of Westeros. Really the character on the show with the best claim to the throne is Dany.
Renly’s claim is that he’s a Baratheon, and likable one at that. They mentioned that people don’t like Stannis. So he joins his family with the Tyrell family, thanks to his on-going relationship with Loras, in order to gain the loyalty of the Baratheon and Tyrell supporting
forces*
now i got a bit confused by the opening credits, since it usually only depicts the locations that would be visited in the episode at hand, yet we have dragonstone and the dothraki.
BRIENNE! That was quite an entrance.
Me too! Having seen Vas Dothraki on the map, I kept waiting for Dany and company to show up and was disappointed when they didn’t. I really want to see how that group, which looks to be on the verge of extinction, get out of the Red Waste and become strong enough to be major players again.
As for Dragonstone, I’m confused as to where that is and which family is there. Is that Renly’s home? I can keep track of characters’ names pretty well, but their houses & sigils & territories trip me up.
Dragonstone is stannis’ home
But the dothraki is in the opening credits of everye episode, no?
Vaes Dothrak is in every opening I think except the pilot which had Pentos instead. I don’t think it’s true that they usually only show locations that are visited in the episode at hand. The Wall, for example, is in every episode, though we haven’t seen it once this season (though I suppose it’s used to convey they characters that are beyond it now). I think they show every location that has been introduced so far and that is currently relevant to the story. Pentos, The Eyrie and The Twins aren’t important locations at this point in the story so they don’t show them. Vaes Dothrak isn’t either, but it’s used to represent Dany, so you don’t forget about her storyline I suppose.
Dragonstone actually belonged to the Targaryens. Stannis took it over during Robert’s rebellion.
Right as Yoren started his final speech, about hating crossbows, I just started cheering. The man knows it’s about to be his last moment alive, and damned if he won’t take some of these arrogant bastards with him.
One! Two! Three! Four! Four Lannister paid pricks killed! Ah ah aaaah!
If you know you’re going to die, die well.
I loved that scene where Tyrion tells the secrets to the three members of the small council. The way it was shot was definitely something you couldn’t convey in a book.
Although Robb wasn’t in this episode, you could almost sense his youthful foolishness in the actions of his “envoys.” He sends Theon to treat with Balon and Caetlyn to treat with Renly – but both appear to be pretty bad ideas. Ned would have known that Balon would never agree to such an alliance. My guess is that if Ned was still alive, he would have allied with Stannis as the “rightful” king of Westeros. Instead, Robb got carried away by his bannermen, named himself King in the North, and thinks he can sway everyone to his side with impassioned pleas. Ned may have been honorable to a fault, but Robb is simply naive.
You’re right. Ned tried to ally with Stannis. I believe that is how Stannis knows about the Cersei/Jaime incest, because Ned sent him a letter. There was a scene last season with Ned and Renly in the castle where Renly tries to get Ned to support him (or take the throne for himself, I’m a little fuzzy on the details) and Ned says Stannis is the rightful heir.
No Stannis knew because he was plotting with former hand Jon Aryn and left the city when he got sick. The show showed that the letter Ned wrote Stannis was found on the captain of his guards last season as evidence of I’m being a traitor so obviously that never made it to Stannis
There is nothing on the show to suggest that Stannis was plotting with Jon Arryn and left the city when he got sick. Stannis specifically says that he learned about the incest from Ned Stark, and I don’t recall the scene you mention indicating that the letter was found. I think you’re confusing the book with the show.
He is not my favorite character, but try to think like Robb for a second: if he allies with Renly they can outnumber the Lannisters and attack Kingslanding from both North and South.
He’s not that naive: Stannis has no army or no ships (that’s strange since the opening credits tell us Dragonstone is actually an island). The Greyjoys are stronger (because they have ships), even Dany is stronger (after all, her dragoabns may be babies but they’re not sculptures). All he has besides Dragonstone is an affair (with that creep (that’s why the night is full of terrors) witch who likes to play with fire. The coolest thing about him is that table/map of Westeros he owns. But he didnt show any respect for that, as we saw in the last episode (the “make love instead of war” scene)!!!
And I don’t know how many times they’ve told us how big Renly’s army is…
All they had to do was to show Brienne to Catelyn and say: “Look, here’s an exemple of our *women* fighting. Now can you imagine our 100,000 men? Tell Rob to give up.”
Can’t even imagine whats going to happen.
@John sorry I knew I should have done a rewatch of season 1 as I am usually really good at keeping the two separate. I forgot how different that is to the letter of book but doesn’t change anything story wise as all the major plot points end up in the same place…
With the risk of coming off as incredibly daft (though in my defense, I saw it while nurturing the mother of all hangovers): why did Tyrion leave the second coin for the whore? Was it out of pity for her since she had to bang the old man?
I think it was rather because they frightened her with the assault on the old man.
I thought he left the extra coin because he felt she deserved more for servicing the pathetic old man.
Probably a little of all of that. Tyrion has a soft spot for whores, and not just the ones that he uses himself.
For a moment i thought Tyrion was leaving the coin because he was gonna bang her himself.Old habits dying hard n all that…I wouldve at least got my moneys worth
I gotta say i loved this episode it flowed nicely. The camera hung around a bit instead of flying off into the next scene to see how many characters we can fit tightly into one episode
Totally agree. It finally felt like we could spare a moment or two to spend time with these folks. If we hadn’t gotten the same thing with Davos last week I would have felt shortchanged so it’s good that they’re taking some time for the new characters.
And the actor that plays Balon Greyjoy saying more without speaking than speaking while Theon spewed forth his anger and hurt over been given as ward to the starks that was a great scene
