Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Selina Kyle’

A review of tonight's “Gotham” coming up just as soon as I'm a monkey riding a racehorse…
Second episodes are tough for any new show, let alone with this many moving and potentially mismatched parts, and one that had such a lush-looking pilot. But “Selina Kyle” felt very much of a piece with last week's episode, in both its strengths and weaknesses.
Jim and Harvey's partnership remains the big draw, even as Bruno Heller's script has to keep beating us over the head with the notion that everyone believes Jim has gone over to the dark side with his apparent murder of Oswald Cobblepot(*). (Those constant references were just as clumsy as Edward Nygma's introduction in the pilot.) It's fun watching McKenzie and Logue bounce off of each other, and seeing the ways in which Harvey can sometimes pull Jim over to his way of thinking (the phone book beating of the witness who knew where the kids might be), just as I imagine we'll see the polarity go the other way in future episodes.
(*) I wonder at what point “Gotham” starts being burdened with the same problem modern Batman comics have had with the Joker's transformation into a mass murderer with hundreds, if not thousands, of bodies in his wake, where all those murders begin to feel like Batman's fault, even as his policy against killing – even with a foe who can never be contained, changed or in other ways stopped from killing tons of innocent people – is meant to be admirable. Gordon had no way of knowing he was saving a man who would turn into a spree killer, but he's already dropped two civilians in two episodes – and both times, I wondered how Gordon would feel about that.
The show still feels at its best, though, the further it gets from the core Batman parts. David Mazouz is giving a good performance as young Bruce, but the notion that Dr. Wayne left Alfred very specific instructions for raising the boy – including not letting him see a therapist after he saw his parents gunned down in front of him – plays like a contrivance to justify a part of the origin story the comics generally skip past for a reason. I'm also wary of the references to the Dollmaker, given that the current version in the comics is emblematic of DC's recent push towards ever darker and more grisly storytelling for its own sake. (Then again, two other villains have used that name, but Geoff Johns seems to be nudging all the current DC shows into following current continuity wherever possible.)
Heller does well, though, in introducing Lili Taylor and Frank Whaley as the Dollmaker's creepy, pin-wielding henchpeople. Even with the size of Batman's rogues gallery, Heller's going to have to invent his own villains, if for no other reason than to give Jim Gordon at least a few bad guys he can put away permanently so he doesn't seem like a complete incompetent. Fish Mooney's another example of that, and her scene with Carmine Falcone – each of them aware that the other is lying, but playing their roles because neither is looking to go to war just yet – was crackling with tension and the buoyant energy of Jada Pinkett Smith's performance. The more I watch of her in this role, the more I can see traces of the Eartha Kitt Catwoman – in the best possible way.
As for this show's Catwoman? Even though the episode is named for her, Selina (or “Cat,” as she prefers to be called, just in case there's any confusion about who she's going to become) barely has anything to do for the first two-thirds of the episode. But now we know that Camren Bicondova can speak, even if her acting still feels very secondary to her physicality at this point. I suppose if she really isn't up to the task at hand, they can send Selina upstate for real – or simply out of town, to return far in the future – because the design of the show doesn't really require that Selina be present for and involved in all the things Jim Gordon does between the Waynes' murder and Batman's emergence.
But the city itself is rounding nicely into form, with the mayor responding to the abduction of so many homeless kids by trying to send the rest to a juvenile detention center – an “out of sight, out of mind” solution to a problem no politician wants to deal with – and for another week, at least, this feels like a functional TV show.
What did everybody else think?
Really? While I agree that this episode didn’t use selina that much, I thought when Camren Bicondova opened her mouth that she did a great job with what little was given. I’m sorry I found her performance engaging.
Agreed.
Couldn’t agree more. She’s captivating, and I won’t be surprised if Bicondova is a star in a few years.
Generally find some people’s impatience with character development these days incredibly disappointing. She took a little over an episode to speak? The horror.
That felt really, really padded. Really good shows hit the last commercial break and it feels like it’s been 25 minutes. This felt like it was about 70.
Desperately needs focus, preferably on Gordon/Bullock who are the most interesting thing. I’ll give it another week, maybe.
Exactly. Decent episode, but about 3/4 of the way through I turned to my gf and said “this thing must have been 2 hours tonight”. I honestly thought it was an extended 2 hour ep.
I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the episode. The fact that they are letting penguin alone for some time is impressive, and the actor playing Gordon is doing a great job. To say nothing of bullock
Really like the creepy Penguin. The only actor who seems to be having any fun, and this show could/should be fun.
I have high confidence in Logue, Taylor, Pinkett-Smith, and Doman with their characters. I think they’ve written themselves into an (understable) box with McKenzie’s Gordon but that’s fixable in time. We need to send Catwoman to a farm upstate. I also felt they lost some of the noir-ness of the pilot. This felt like an episode of CSI:NY.
The action sequences NEED to be improved. They are shoddy right now.
Bullocks threats to beat up a kid doesn’t make him seem tough, it makes him looks silly. The dialogue he was spouting and Donsl Logue hamming it up didn’t help.
Bullock and Gordon’s relationship seems cartoonish and not in a good way at this point. I am guessing the director told McKenzie to have larger reactions because hus acting seemed oversized in this episode.
The grimness of the crimes are almost a bit more than
I can take. Ifear this partly why Heller was hired for his CSI background. The show should look to endanger the people closest to Gordon not make all of the crimes extremely violent. The former builds character relationships the latter the sickness of the creators minds.
Since the creators weren’t interested in Bruce Wayne it might be best if the writers send him to boarding school at the end of the season because Gotham has become to dangerous. I did like Mazouz’s acting so this might not be necessary. Alfred on the other hand is too shouty and angry. He needs to be more kind or I will grow to completely hate him.
Episode was uneven in all aspects. The episode dodn’t show me that the writers know how to shoe vharacter details as there was a lot of telling. Also, there wasn’t much of a mystery so I don’t know what the show will look like week to week (will a new character be introducedevety week? Selina wasn’t much of a factor here). It does look to be more serialized but I guess I will have to watch episode 3.
*introduced every week
Also, I can’t take Richard Kind’s press conferences seriously after watching Paul Lassiter foolishly conduct press conferences on Spin City.
“Also, I can’t take Richard Kind’s press conferences seriously…”because he’s Sue Heck’s orthodontist
Tausif Khan – I agree with much of what you said.
I realize I’m in the minority, but I really do not like what Logue is doing with Bullock. I get it, you’re a bitter cynical a**hat who doesn’t like anyone. Is that all this character is going to be? It feels incredibly one-note — and I know, it’s only the second episode. But so far the guy grates.
I don’t know if I can take Fish Mooney showing up in every episode — again, everyone seems to love her and I’m not quite sure why. She feels like she’s in a completely different show.
I like Penguin, I continue to like how McKenzie is playing Gordon, and I’m generally intrigued enough to see how various plot lines are going to develop. I can take or leave the Bruce Wayne stuff — I’m not bothered by it but I’m not particularly invested either. I had no problem with the actress playing Selina Kyle and I’m glad they didn’t wait to put her into Gordon’s sphere.
@Robin have seen Logue in other roles? There os usually a sweetness or a groundedness to show he really cares about the people around him in his other rolesp even though he usually is a tough guy. I really do hope they ground him more because as you are saying I don’t know much about him other than the caricatured actions he has performed.
In Batman the Animated Series which was directly taken from the same tone as the Burton films, with also a heavy dose of the Superman Fleischer cartoons they also had an iteration of Bullock. The creators said they didn’t want him to be dirty because it was a kids show but didn’t want him to be squeaky clean either. They struck the perfect tone of ambitious, indulgent, overeager and semi- incompetent to make Bullock feel like a perfect fit for that world. For this version Bullock they could draw a little bit on the overeager/ambitious traits to show us what Bullock cares about to make him feel like more of a textured character.
@watt d fark I guess with all his sweet, kind and oafish comedic roles it will take a lot of work to take Richard Kind seriously as a politcally saavy (he knows what sounds god to the media) corrupt mayor.
@Tausif Khan — I’ve seen shows that Logue has been in (I was one of those tiny few that watched Life), but none of his critically acclaimed shows. So he’s one of those actors that I can say “hey, I know him from somewhere” and then I have to imdb it to remember where. Perhaps if I had I would be more forgiving of the character in the first two episodes – my preexisting love for McKenzie is certainly helping Gordon right now.
As I think about episode 2 more, I think it all boils down to the writers deciding what tone they’re going to have. As numerous people have said, they can’t really have it all ways.
I expect I’m one if the few who will completely trash this show, but here goes:
In fairness I cannot review the second episode, because I have up on the series after the first.
For a show boasting about it’s grittiness (yes, the violence pulls little punches), the cinematography, the bumps in contrasting colors make the show feel more like a comic come to life than a drab, dark series. This Gotham feels neither hopeless nor scary.
The shameless and predictable drops of what will be infamous villains is ludicrously coincidental in a city of millions- (really? Poison Ivy’s father happens to be a suspect in the Wayne murder?)
Speaking of shameless intros, of course we are introduced to James Gordon during a lunatic’s hostage situation in a police station. Of course he is the only person in an entire room of cops capable of not only talking the maniac down, but dissarming him as well. Yes, creative writing on that one…
Lastly, the pacing of this show is so confused with scenes and dialogue so disjointed that I was left feeling like the show was racing by yet going nowhere.
See, I’m overjoyed that Gotham is over-the-top, outlandish and dark. It’s exactly what DC comics have been for decades now. You’re right, its a comic put on screen…which, you know, is the basis of the entire show. It’s portraying Gotham (the city) exactly how it should.
Sure, the Ivy insert was stupid. Gordan’s intro wasn’t about him being the only one who could disarm him, it was about showing that while ever other cop there just wanted to shoot the guy, Gordon wanted to save him (a fact that is explained 2 seconds after he takes him down).
This show is perfect for anyone who is an avid DC comics reader. Seriously, it’s gotten the tone just right.
I thought it was pretty bad. The acting is poor, and the writing is full of plot holes. Bullock tells Gordon that we can’t tell anyone that Ivy’s father isn’t the killer of the Wayne’s or it means he killed an innocent man and they will both loose their jobs… What? Ivy’s father was trying to kill Gordon when Bullock shot him, the legality of the shooting is entirely tied to that event, regardless of his guilt or innocence in killing the Waynes. Likewise Ivy’s mother tells Gordon that her husband did a lot of bad things, but he would never kill anyone, and Gordon seemed to buy that as supporting testimony that maybe he was innocent, despite the fact that her husband tried to kill him…
How is it that all the corrupt cops don’t even make the most cursory efforts to hide their corruption from Gordon from the start, and Major Crimes seems completely oblivious? Then again, I don’t know who the Major Crimes division would even report anything to considering the commissioner, and every cop other than Gordon is corrupt and so is the mayor.
It’s a show that uses characters who share the same names as Batman characters, and if it wasn’t for that I probably wouldn’t have even given it the 2 episodes I have.
Funny enough these are all of the things I LIKE about the show.
Strongly disagree about Selina. I thought Camren Bicondova’s performance was the best part of the episode. Her physicality is unique and memorable, and her acting was surprisingly on-point. Personally, I hope she is as prominent as possible going forward.
As a “proof of concept” episode, I thought it pretty much proved the concept. I thought the pilot was surprisingly good. I thought this episode followed up on it surprisingly well. I have neither raves nor rants, but I have some optimism that this could actually grow into a very good show. Oh, and I enjoyed myself watching it, which is really the thing.
The Wayne’s instructions were for Bruce to make his own decisions. Bruce didn’t want to see a psychiatrist, so Alfred didn’t make him see a psychiatrist. That’s not contrived.
I agree with your interpretation, but it was very clunky the way they explained it in the show.
I’m not impressed so far, but I’m trying to give it at least a few more episodes before I decide if I’m sticking with it or cutting bait.
Awful. The worst episode of Arrow is better than that.
I think Camren Bicondova bears a striking resemblance to Michelle Pfeiffer. Not distractingly so, I see it as a nod to previous incarnations.
It’s working for me so far. Although they could dial down the bat references a touch. I also prefer a non-shouty Alfred.
It feels like Ben McKenzie has moved to Gotham from a different show. Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, Southland… any show that tried to be somewhat realistic. And now he’s in a cartoon land of camp, inspired by the Joel Schumacher Batman. But then it flips back to the gritty realistic world for moments too (all the blood, the completely awful moment where it promoted the idea that children make fake accusations of being molested — way to be completely irresponsible FOX.) The show is a mess. Yet not a big enough car wreck to be enjoyable on that level either. I’ll give it a few more episodes as the pilot was mostly good but oof that was not good. Fingers crossed…
Seems to me Bruno Heller got a lot of crap for the reveal of Red John on “The Mentalist.” I read a lot of comments saying “How could this guy be the mysterious powerful killer?” so now he’s doing a show that’s all about showing how this person became The Penguin, this one The Riddler, etc.!
This appeared to be a “Nuts & Bolts” episode of Gotham and I liked it.
This show is a dog with fleas.
I like the violence, it’s a welcome change from most shows like this, and hopefully it goes interesting places. Need stronger stories though.
I dig this show. I think it needs time because there are so many characters. As they get into their back stories, the show will get more interesting.
It’s fun – which is a lot more than I can say for any of the other new and returning shows thus far this season. It’s adding a wee bit of humor which is always needed in a show like this; it is more violent than I expected but not anything I mind – just wasn’t expecting it from some reason.
The kid is good – they cast well with him and JPS is a surprise as I have always detested her in everything I have seen her in – she’s probably having a blast with this role.
I love DL but kind of wish the director(s) would dial him down a notch, he’s growling far too much –
So that’s where Batman learns to use that voice! :-D
I’m a fan of John Doman, but I just don’t buy him as an Italian American gangster. It’s certainly not required for Italian Americans to play them–I’ve loved performances of them by Romanian Jew Edward G. Robinson and Englishman Stephen Graham, to name just two–but Doman still looks and sounds exactly like Bill Rawls.
Ahem. You’re talking about a man who played Pope Alexander VI in the international series “Borgia”! Doman is large. He contains multitudes!
I thought Jada Pinkett knocked the ball out of the park.
She is evil, creepy and determined; she was bombastic when called for, subtle when dealing with her rival and all while layering sophistication and ennui into her characters being – and i wasn’t that much of a fan of hers, so who knew she had this much breadth?
As beautifully dark as the story was, i wish it had been a bit darker and that the mayor had ben in on the corruption and had knowingly sold the kids up the river. but it was fine as is, except Taylor and Whatley being a little too much 60’s Batman villans for my taste.
i love Bruce Wayne’s dark cartooning and death mettle on the ear phones – nice touch.
Gotham the city seems bright and beautiful on the surface, with those skyline shots especially, but once you get down onto the city streets and alleys, or the apartment hallways or storefronts and cellars, you can see the corrupton and decay up close and it’s mesmerizing.
if they can come up with stringer stories and less cartoony villans and stop trying to show us the Batman Universe when it was young all in the first few shows, they’ll have a hit on their hands
Concerning the monkey riding the racehouse, I thought I was the only person who saw “Citizen Duane”.
Found this episode to be big improvement over the messy pilot. I suspect that like most Batman stories, the villains are going to become the most intriguing part of this show.
I am surprised at how much I am enjoying Jada Pinkett Smith’s role on the show. This is her most memorable performance to date (not sure what it means about her career when I can’t even think of anything else she has been in).
The girl who plays Selina Kyle is intriguing. She has some on-screen charisma and a strange facial resemblance to Michelle Pfeiffer. I will withhold judgment on her acting abilities (or lack thereof) until we see more of her.
One improvement from the pilot is a less clunky delivery of the easter eggs (eg. Fish’s lover = Professor Pyg?).
I’m surprised by how much I’m liking this show. Like you’re saying, it’s definitely not perfect–the dialogue could be better, for one–but it’s certainly engaging. And I’m obsessed with Jada Pinkett-Smith in this. I didn’t know she had it in her.
I can’t believe Selina couldn’t think of any better way to talk to Jim Gordon than by threatening a false molestation charge in the middle of a police station. Absolutely abhorrent. Completely turns me off of her character.
This was quiet a fun episode, the snatchers were cool, just as Gotham itself it all looks and feels appropriately comicbook like. Really dig Cat and Penguin. Not sure why but it is Gordon I have the most problems with especially in relation to Barbara and Bruce, not so much with Bullock. (maybe Southland is too fresh in the memory).
Here’s hoping the writing improves, but the rest is quite enjoyable.
Donal Logue. Ben McKenzie. Really, that’s all one needs to give this show a chance.
JPS couldn’t act to save her life. This show is a large disappointment so far.
Alan, I actually felt that this second episode had a very Tim Burton-esque feel to it — only at certain times — with some of the corny humor moments (including some music/sound effects that almost sounded like rimshots!)… and I don’t remember anything like that from the first episode. Didn’t bother me necessarily, but the two eps felt VERY different for me.
Always nice to see Richard Kind and Carol Kane working :) It keeps getting better but it’s without a doubt at its best when we’re following the 2 detectives. It was nice to have Lili Taylor & Frank Whaley (far from spending a night locked up inside a target with Jennifer Connelly) as the baddies for the week ..take focus off the known ones. Also I feel like the Penguin and the Riddler look the same with the same haircut almost… urgh
I thought they missed a real opportunity when The Penguin crawled out of the lake, killed the fisherman, and ate his…. sandwich???
Okay, the sandwich could have made the scene even better. After quickly masticating the sandwich, Oswald desperately looks around for the next morsel to eat. His eyes settle on the cooler filled with raw fish.
Finally caught up on this show, here’s my take.
The performances from Jada Pinkett Smith, Robin Lord Taylor and David Mazouz are all fun to watch, interesting and credit has to be given to them for their portrayals as well as the material they’re given. Though the less of lil Bruce Wayne (and Selina) we see, the better for the show.
That said there’s a big issue for me, in that James Gordon, doesn’t really stand out, nor does Bullock, which seems like a big problem since (supposedly) this is a show about them.
In the case of Bullock (and since Geoff John’s graphic novel is mentioned in the review) I can’t help but think of the missed opportunity on showcasing the “downfall” of Bullock as it was the best thing about that graphic novel. Instead, they decide on the “prick” Alfred take from it, which on the show it’s been taken to a borderline bipolar degree.
Also, Bullock in the comics was more someone that walked a fine line, a bend the rules kind of cop. Here he’s almost a lazy caricature of what someone thinks a corrupt cop in comics should be and how that translates to the screen. A waste of Logue’s abilities.
Frankly the “no shrinks” excuse just made me wonder if Thomas Wayne was a scientologist, followed by a thought of why would a doctor and philanthropist, a man that wanted to help others, forbid help to his own son? Sloppy, lazy writing.
They could have retooled the character of Dr. Leslie Thomkins from the comics to fit the show, or just have Alfred say that Bruce refuses to speak to anyone about it. Either would have been better.
Bruce Wayne is a very singular character, that defies conventions and clichés, so seeing the cliché of the drawings while he listens to metal was just more sloppy, lazy writing in my view.
And on that note, they presented the murder of the Waynes as a cold blooded hit, which in turn would resonate in Batman’s origin. A cold blooded murder would (in my view) lead to a empty path of revenge, whereas a mugging gone wrong that led to a accidental murder, then Bruce is out to continue his fathers work and stop the conditions for that to happen.
That’s one of the things Nolan got right.
And despite all this, I’ve yet to really mention Gordon, because well…someone needs to throw Ben Mckenzie a bone to chew on.
This show would have been better off with just Homicide: Life on the Streets and the Gotham Central comics as fodder for material.
To finish, they need to find someone more suited to deal with the soundtrack of the show. I was thrown off a few times because the music just seemed to not fit the scenes. The FX could also use a touch up, the city just doesn’t look interesting or “singular”.
Early days, likely being overly critical, but there’s much to be done before it makes me want to watch it every week.
After a bunch of episodes, I gave it a chance. Not into this at all. (Sigh) so much for a good media outlet for Batman for the forseeable future. Superman/Batman Reborn notwithstanding.
If anything “Fish” Moony needs to go… her character & especially her acting are cheesy campy & completely ludicrous. Quit giving lousy actors a pass based solely on their racial profile.