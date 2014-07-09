Review: Halle Berry returns from space in CBS’ ‘Extant’

A couple of months ago, NBC aired a two-part remake of “Rosemary's Baby” that was completely lacking in suspense, pacing, anything new to say with the material or any reason to exist save for the brand name and the excuse to give Zoe Saldana a pixie haircut. The original film is such a classic that, even if it should never be excused from being remade, at least requires some genuine thought before attempting, which no one involved with the NBC version bothered to try.
CBS' new summer sci-fi series “Extant” (it debuts tonight at 9) isn't another “Rosemary's Baby” remake, though it does involve Halle Berry (also sporting a short haircut, albeit one she's worn often before) becoming pregnant under mysterious, possibly horrifying circumstances. Nor does it feel wildly original as a whole; in addition to the pregnancy, which Berry's astronaut character develops while spending months alone on a space station, there's a story arc about Berry and husband Goran Visjnic raising a robotic little boy, in a manner very much invoking Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick's “A.I.”
But originality often matters less than how well you execute familiar material, and “Extant” – created by Mickey Fisher, with a pilot episode directed by “Sopranos” alum Allen Coulter – does a good enough job with its recycled parts that I was eager to see more, when I went in fearing that the show would be as lacking in urgency and interesting characters as CBS' other summer event show, “Under the Dome.”
Berry plays Molly Woods, an astronaut in a near-future world where the exploration of space has been privatized. Just back from a year-long solo mission, she's struggling to readjust physically – our first glimpse of Halle Berry, TV star, is her with vomit dangling from her lip – and emotionally, particularly as artificially intelligent son Ethan (Pierce Gagnon) seems to be responding very strangely to her since her return.
Then she goes for a follow-up physical and discovers, to her great surprise (but not to that of anyone who has watched CBS' all-out marketing blitz for the show) that she is somehow pregnant, despite all the time alone, and despite a long history of infertility that led to her having a robot son in the first place.
If there's a major flaw in the “Extant” pilot, it's that Molly doesn't seem particularly curious or alarmed about how this happened, which occasionally threatens to make the new show very much like “Under the Dome.” But flashbacks to Molly's mission suggest she knows much more than she's letting on, and that there's a very good reason she isn't freaking out at the thought of an immaculate zero-G conception.
As Molly jumps at shadows coming from her son, her husband and other mysterious characters, there's a genuine sense of tension to the first episode, and it feels like the characters live in a fully-realized science fiction world, where background details big and small give a sense that Fisher and the production team thought long and hard about what such a world would look like, and how the characters would interact with it. (Even a minor thing like the garbage cans look nifty and futuristic.) And if the material about the rights of and dangers posed by an artificial being like Ethan is recycled from “A.I.” and countless other stories about robots, it also is presented in an interesting, thoughtful manner. And Berry provides (pardon the pun) enough gravity to make “Extant” feel like a genuine work of science fiction, rather than a soap opera dressed up in sci-fi drag, which happens too often on the broadcast networks.
It's entirely possible that without Coulter around to direct, or once Fisher has to extend the storyline over multiple episodes, “Extant” could become loose and lacking in direction. But I watched this first episode in the midst of watching a few dozen fall network pilots, and this was a lot more intriguing than many of those. It's a good start, at least.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Any idea if this is a limited series or intended to be an ongoing one, with a new season next summer?
I think I read about it and they hope to extend it, like Under The Dome. Seems like Halle likes the filming schedule and is willing to come back annually.
I’ve got it in my DVR Q. Nitpick that occurs to me right off the bat is the use of the term “raising” in regards to the A.I. son. Raising something implies that it gets bigger – you raise a vegetable or a piglet or a child and it grows up, hence “raising.” So – well, you all can extrapolate from here, I’m sure. I don’t suppose we’ll have to worry about it for a season or two.
Raising seems to be the right word if I was correct in my interpretation of the scene where the science was explained
Raising is the proper word, because Humanichs “get updated bodies to simulate growth,” as explained on the show’s fake company site Humanichs.Com.
Thanks for the updates. It’s on my DVR, so I’ll get around to it in the next couple of days. Glad to see TV dealing creatively with these annoying little anomalies. :)
Sounds better than I thought.
I’ll have to check it out…
Does Halle Berry EVER age?
As long as neither Lou Gossett nor Dennis Quaid are anywhere near this, I’ll watch.
Lou Gossett is in it.
Aargh, Meg. Saw his face in, (shh), previews. I hope HE doesn’t get impregnated by an alien again.
I quite liked it. Seemed especially creative and far-reaching for a CBS show.
RWG (there’s a LOT of creepy stuff going on besides the whole “pregnancy” angle)
Just watched Extant! I LOVE it! I love the cast, I love the plot, I love everything about it! I hope it sticks around for awhile! I don’t know why Halle is doing TV, but I’m glad she is!!!
So far, so good. Alan nailed one aspect — more sci-fi than soap opera. I don’t know how long they can keep that up, but I’ll definitely keep watching.
I had forgotten, but Ms. Berry is not only lovely, the girl can act!
The talented Pierce Gagnon played the scary angry kid with vast powers in Looper, and now he’s playing a scary AI kid with vast powers in this series.
Has there ever been an 8-year-old child actor who had to worry about being typecast as a heavy?
Spot on review, Alan! Interesting and compelling – streets ahead of Under the Dome and other summer network fare.
I was more than slightly curious about the garbage can situation after hearing Dan on the podcast. I have to say, my main reaction was as follows: the chance that you could build a trash receptacle out of plexi/glass and have it remain that spotlessly clean are about as remote to the present day as humans adopting robo-children.
I liked it too. The childbot actor was suitably creepy in some scenes as if to demonstrate that the Uncanny Valley has not been totally crossed – nice.
One question I have is, why was Goran seeking funding when he has already done all the R&D and developed a fully functioning human simulacrum?
BTW, I cheered when he smacked down the ‘soul’ woman during his on-stage presentation!
Nice tone, atmosphere, setting and acting, tho I agree, Halle’s character is way to relaxed about the pregnancy. I understand denial, but there should be some doubts.
Also I kept having trouble with some of the logic flaws:
–A woman’s alone on a space station for 13 months and she comes back pregnant, and the doctor WAITS for her to show up for a regular appointment?! How is that NOT an emergency call, if not to the folks in charge of the space agency, or the AMA or law enforcement, at least to the astronaut herself for an impromptu appointment? Also, how is there only ONE doctor on this? You’d think there’d be several, if only for backup.
–Really, the space agency has a setting to DELETE video in space? Was it next to the button to turn the temperature from Cool, to Warm, to Max Heat to Way Too Much Crispy Fried? At least have Halle’s character, Molly, hack the system or manual pull some plugs or expose the hard drives to actual magnets.
–So the guy who’s an expert at AI is terrible at faking artificial emotions in presentations? Surely he’s used to the counterargument by now–and thus has a defense? one that does NOT involve ad hominem attacks?
–Also, what kind of stupid asinine answer is “None” on how do you keep the robots from turning on humans?! No, Einstein, the answer is TEACHING THE ROBOTS MORALITY. For all his arguments that sentient (or sapient) robots are alive and should be treated the same as organic kids, then THAT should have been his answer, because that’s how we keep biological children from turning against society, teaching them morality, also the threat of punishment, which is part of said morality. By the way, yes, sometimes parents ARE asked about contingency for killing their kids when said children are sick or a danger to others. It’s not unprecedented. In small enough societies, there simply are not enough people for parents to delegate that “Old Yeller” / “Of Mice and Men” / Walking Dead’s “Look at the flowers” kind of decision to others.
–So the only one willing to raise an objection was the “soul” lady? Also, really, the only distinction she could raise is a “soul”? How about millennia of human history about the capability of humans versus only a few months or years with the robokid? This was a lame trope to rely on, this Goran’s character being able to better relate to a robot than a human.
–Also, were there any women among the higher-ups at the space agency? Kind of a weird vibe all these men deciding Molly’s destiny.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Whoa, it’s like that guy from Syfy’s Helix literally came there after being “put on ice” (Btw, nice crossover reference “thawing” scene there), shaving and sporting glasses. Also, nice sweater. It really tones down his menacing vibe.
It’s definitely derivative (one of the films it pays homage to that I haven’t seen mentioned much is Solaris); but not really of anything that previously aired on TV. And given that many people will not have seen the source material, I can’t blame them for cribbing from such high-quality cinema, especially given that they are presenting it all in a well-crafted manner. I am not blown away but it is a promising start.
“one of the films it pays homage to that I haven’t seen mentioned much is Solaris”
That’s rather a generous (and incorrect) way of phrasing that. An ‘homage’ requires very specific referencing to the original via the script, direction, etc, in order to invoke memories of it. Cribbing is rather generous, too – at least in terms of Solaris. I would say they are ‘cribbing’ ideas from Rosemary’s Baby and AI (and some others) – but they are ripping off the main premise from Solaris – and they’re doing that precisely because they know many people aren’t familiar with Tarkovsky’s classic (or Soderburgh’s remake).
Madmeme, your take is a bit harsh for my taste but I get where you are coming from. Why do you suppose more critics are not referencing Solaris in their reviews?
I guess it’s a bit harsh – but it IS the main element / great idea (and ‘twist’ too, if you will) of Solaris. So they are, in some ways, kind of ruining some of the impact of that film for younger viewers.
And I think the reason it’s not being mentioned much is exactly the same reason you were the only one to mention it in these comments – it’s not well known.
I thought of Solaris when the first episode aired – but I wasn’t sure how much of the plot hinged on seeing someone dead (in space). But the reveal in this episode involving Harmon clinched that it was a main, ongoing story point – and I felt compelled to come here and voice my dismay (which is when I saw your comment).
I have yet to see the second episode, so I can’t comment on that. Otherwise, though, you do make excellent points.
If critics who are familiar with Rosemary’s Baby, A.I., and 2001 aren’t familiar with either iteration of Solaris (which surprises me a bit), then maybe one could argue that it’s irrelevant to say they are “ruining the impact for younger viewers”, because none of them are ever going to see Solaris anyway. That’s a shame, but then the original Star Wars is still a great movie even if most people seeing it never knew it was essentially cobbled together from Kurosawa and old matinee serials. Maybe it’s good to get these ideas out there in some form or another. (I realize this is some pretty serious spin, and I will fully cop to playing devil’s advocate to a degree.)
All good points – although I’d argue cribbing chunks of Star Wars from The Hidden Fortress is a lot more clever than what they’re doing here. That’s the way you’re supposed to ‘steal’ ideas in art: locate the essence – and then transpose or build upon it.
And it’s a shame more people didn’t at least see Soderbergh’s remake of Solaris – which works better than Tarkovsky’s in some respects.
BTW, sorry for the slight spoiler about the 2nd episode here; I’d assumed you ‘d seen it :)
BTW, just checked the box office on Solaris (2002), and it was just as I expected – it lost money:
Estimated budget: $47,000,000
Worldwide gross: $30,002,758 ($15M USA)
I like the Clooney/Soderbergh version better myself! Always felt vaguely sheepish about that.
No worries about the “spoiler”: I don’t even understand it, LOL. (No need to explain!)
For us, this show was terribly slow. Glacial. We figured, well, maybe that was just the first episode and they had to set things up. But nope, episode 2 was just as bad. The trouble with this is that it gives us a whole lot of time to discuss the show while it’s on, and nothing is happening. The plot is very cliched, so we play little games about what’s coming next. There is no SUSPENSE. It’s an unintentional parody of sci fi themes. When watched this way, the show can be quite entertaining and funny. Plus, you really only need half an eye on it. You can get a lot of other things done, and still keep up (or really, stay five steps of ahead of this show.) (Has she had the ultrasound yet? Nope? Well, that should have happened 15 minutes into the pilot. Robot kid? What could go wrong? Why didn’t they just adopt a kid instead of building one? How comes she’s not upset about the pregnancy? The doctor’s in on it. As are her bosses. Has she figured that out yet?) Would have been a better miniseries. Maybe. As it is, what a clunker.