Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Mukozuke’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as my demographic is murderers and people obsessed with murderers…
Early in “Mukozuke,” Will Graham gets trussed up in perhaps the most iconic cinematic look for Dr. Hannibal Lecter, with a straightjacket to restrict his movement, a dolly to move him around and a bite mask to cover his mouth. He has been playing the classic role of Hannibal the Cannibal, and here he gets to wear the costume.
Yet so much of this fantastic episode is there to show us the ways in which Will Graham is not like Hannibal Lecter. You can put him into the psychiatric hospital, have him advise the FBI on cases, joust with Dr. Chilton and smile creepy smiles, but he is not the man he has been framed to seem like. It's not just that he does not enjoy the thought of consuming human flesh, but that he's not as cold and calculating as Dr. Lecter is.
What he does with crazy orderly Matthew Brown(*) – who is revealed to be the copycat from the trial episode – isn't that far removed from some of the antics Lecter pulls in the books and films, when he reaches out into the world to take advantage of people who are impressed by his crimes. But it's Will's motive for doing so, and the obvious repercussions of it, that so clearly distinguishes the two of them.
(*) Played by Jonathan Tucker, whose rampant evil in this episode makes me wonder if the scriptwriting involved anyone on the “Parenthood” staff who want to make sure we understand just how awful Bob Little is.
Lecter is ruled at times by his desires, but he is for the most part a very cold and calculating individual. He can improvise when needed – as both Miriam Lass and Beverly Katz found out, to their misfortune – but he has one overruling plan, and that is to maintain his secret so he can continue his fabulous cannibalistic lifestyle. Even if he desired revenge on someone, as Will does for Katz's murder, Hannibal wouldn't seek it in a way that could cause him to lose so much in the process. It's not just that there are so many ways that Brown could lead back to Will – which is what happens, once Alana realizes that Will wants Lecter dead – but that killing Hannibal will make it that much harder for Will to clear his own name. We know more than he does about how much evidence there is in the kitchen and basement (and that would probably be discovered by the FBI in the aftermath of Lecter's death), but without Lecter alive to say that he was acting alone and that he framed Will for his crimes, Will could well spend the rest of his life in that hospital.
The contrast between the slow, icy plotting of Dr. Lecter and the overwhelming passion of Mr. Graham has been one of the strongest elements of “Hannibal,” and it was on especially strong display here. Dr. Lecter's method of displaying Beverly's coprse – sliced into component parts and presented on a series of human-sized lab slides – is among the more macabre and elaborate(**) the show has every deployed, and the fire it lights in Will is scary to behold. Will did this to her by involving her in his mess, and now he is going to clean that mess up from behind his cell bars, without benefit of the FBI or any of the other methods of justice in which he once believed. Even though we know that Lecter isn't going to die, or even be caught at this point, there's such tension in the episode because Will has gone so far off the rails, and seems capable of doing anything he can to Hannibal, to the returning Abel Gideon, or anyone else who draws his wrath.
(**) This week in Alan Wants A Web Series: “Slip and Slide,” in which we see every step of the process, not so much because I want to watch Beverly sliced up in that way, but because I want to watch Hannibal order those giant pieces of lucite and then go to the trouble of transporting Beverly from his basement to the observatory without anyone noticing. A fine opportunity for Mads Mikkelsen's gift for minimalist comedy.
Will seems to recognize his error – or, at least, he feels guilty for setting these things in motion, which is why he begins seeing blood pouring into the sink of his cell, even as Lecter is in danger of bleeding out at his local pool. Jack and Alana are in time to save Hannibal, but I have to imagine things are about to get a lot uglier between Lecter and Will, and between Will and the former friends whom he was thisclose to turning to his side only an episode or two ago.
So intense, so beautiful to look at, so eerie to listen to, like always. I have access to several episodes past this one, but I'm trying to stick to one episode at a time, both because I don't want my reviews to be too influenced by what I know what's coming, and because this is a show worth savoring, and building up a hunger for over the course of each week.
What did everybody else think?
I must say I felt a sense of satisfaction watching Lecter in that position. I actually laughed; it was quite amusing to see him get a taste of his own medicine. I felt ZERO sympathy. When he was rescued I was miffed, even though I knew it would happen. But I know he will get permanently nailed at some point.
As for Katz… I knew it. Though personally I was expecting Hannibal to cook whatever organs he took from her Chinese style, in accordance with his sick sense of humor
The name “Katz” isn’t Chinese, the actress is Korean, and the episode titles have been Japanese.
Hettienne Park did request that she be made into an eggroll though.
Yes, it was wonderful to see Lecter be the victim for once and put in a position he thought he couldn’t get out of. However, we all know Lecter is a psychopath and suffers no fear (just curiosity it seems about this copycat and the Will Graham connection). If only he could have felt some horror like his victims!
And when he is eating Beverly’s kidneys the smug smile of satisfaction is just so creepy. I try to tell myself when I seem him preparing meat in these scenes that it’s not real human flesh — but the cinematography, background music, and superb acting skills of MM make me literally feel queasy, as if it really is human flesh.
Also loved the beginning scene with Graham and Lecter’s meals being prepared side by side – the stark contrast is striking.
This really is one of the better shows on television right now.
I watch a lot of horror movies and torture porn doesn’t even really bother me that much, but the scene of Hannibal cutting up the organ legitimately made me a tad queasy.
Best show on television. I am amazed by the audacity every week.
My God this show is amazing.
Plus, you’ve seen more episodes Alan? DON’T RUB IT IN! ITS HARD ALREADY!
@DAVE: You, sir are awesome.
Alan, how you can hold back episodes is amazing to me. If it were me, I’d be binge watching these ASAP! This is the creepiest and most beautiful thing on TV right now. I can’t wait until next Friday!
I dunno…I love this show as much as anyone here, and last year I fell a couple episodes behind. So there was a point where I had like 3 episodes queued up on my DVR, then I watched one.
And then I was like, that’s enough for today, I will see the rest of you tomorrow!
I think it’s the type of show that isn’t conducive to binge-viewing. It’s like a good paté. When you’re eating it, you can sense how expensive it is, and the bites you take are small, savory, and you end up feeling totally full from just a little bit.
Yeah, I can’t imagine watching more than one or two Hannibals in one sitting, and spacing them out over weeks seems wisest. I tried to binge the blu-ray set of season 1 when I got it, but it led to nightmares and a general realization that this is not a binge show.
I just love the way Hannibal prepares his meals. He is such an artist. He thoroughly enjoyed Beverly’s liver.
Kidneys. He ate her kidneys and replaced them with James Gray’s.
Aaron Abrams said Dr. Lector didn’t have to be a genius to know that her liver was no good:
FictionIsntReal I don’t get it.
I believe the joke he was making was a reference to liver damage resulting from drinking.
In the future , I have to stop looking at the previews for next week.They tell you EVERYTHING that’s going to hsppen , so you can’t enjoy it as it happens in real time next week.
The one that aired last episode for this episode were ridiculous. They revealed the orderly was the one helping Will and if I hadn’t seen them, I wouldn’t have known until like 2/3 through this episode. Why would they even want to reveal this in the previews?
At leasr Katz died quickly and RELATIVELY easily. As I recall, Lecter’s Ripper victims are ALIVE when he butchers them, like that woman found impaled on stag antlers in the pilot with her lungs missing.
I’m looking forward to when Crawford finally gets wise to this THING and nabs him.
I think she was alive, though I don’t know if she could feel it. When Will was “performing” the crime, he said that the killer froze her and then dismantled her.
Can’t believe its going to take 7 more episodes to get to the big fight. How?
Lecter must have an incredible stockpile of liquid nitrogen on hand to freeze an entire adult human solid in order to slice her up, then mount on her massive slides like an 8th grade biology experiment. The man is not only a cold-blooded murderer, he’s the most industrious psychopath in the history of modern fiction. That, people, is a crime scene that would make Josef Mengele weep. This show is sick in the head. And amazing.
To have a stockpile of giant microscope slides suggests Lecter was anticipating the need to dispatch a lab scientist.
I’d love to see what other display props are in his basement storeroom. He must be running low on antlers by this point. I hope the FBI is monitoring ebay auctions.
Is there any possibility of a “Dexter” crossover episode? That would make a great series finale! Plus, a “Dexter and Graham” spinoff on USA Network Which could lead to “Dexter and Graham and Franklin and Bash” and “Rizzoli and Isles and Dexter and Graham” crossovers.
“Dexter and Graham” – Roommates in Portland, Dexter continues his lumberjack career while Will takes up flyfishing. Muderer and Manhunter. Can two mentally unstable men share a cabin without driving each other crazy…er?
If you want to be creeped out in person, go the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. There is an exhibit of a human cadaver that has been fixed with some kind of plastic polymer and then sliced into many thin sections, each put under glass for you to walk up to and marvel at.
This was a definitive episode in that it irrefutably proved that the books are not canon for the show: Katz is in Red Dragon the book, but she didn’t survive that long in the show. In other words, forget what you think you know: everyone is fair game.
“A Man Called Hawk.” Best episode review title ever. Maybe they can get Avery Brooks on the show.
BEST IDEA
“A Man Called Hawk.” Best episode review title ever. Maybe they can get Avery Brooks on the show.
“…and building up a hunger for over the course of each week.”
I see what you did there Alan. Very well played.
As long as this program centers on Will it will remain a major bore. He kills the energy of the episode EVERY time that he occupies a scene. What a waste. The rest of the cast is good.
Wow. We strongly disagree on this. Will Graham has been every bit as interesting, if not more so, than Hannibal himself. I hadn’t been overly familiar with Hugh Dancy’s work before I started watching this show, but he’s great. As far as I’m concerned, he would be richly deserving of a place in the Lead Actor in a Drama field alongside Cranston, McConaughey, Harrelson, and Hamm at the Emmys. Of course, that would require that Emmy voters be aware that this show exists (unlikely) or would be able to watch it without regurgitating the contents of their weak little stomachs (even less likely). A shame, but what can you do? Different folks have different tastes.
Ultimately, I don’t think that there’s a single weak link in this entire cast. The closest thing to a soft spot might be Freddie Lounds, but as I’ve stated before, that’s more of an issue I have with the character than with the actress. She’s doing her best with a rather distasteful role.
Soooooo…..when are they gonna install surveillance cameras in and around that observatory? How many LO body parts need to be left before that and like a good idea?
Truthfully, I don’t think anyone expected him to go back there again. The audacity!
But I think he did because he wanted to make sure everyone knew he was the Ripper. Will did that interview with Freddie, and Hannibal doesn’t like people talking credit for his work…
Plus, I think he kind of wanted to rub it in – especially with Jack.
I’m surprised Hannibal didn’t sense that guy was gonna try to kill him, he was always portrayed like he knows everything like Anthony Hopkins once said.
I have to wonder if Hannibal will, in a small way, respect Will more now. I think he enjoys the cat-and-mouse game. Now, he gets to taunt him even more psychologically, up his game, so to speak. He can’t control him anymore without the drugs, so he now has to find more creative ways of doing it.
Thank you! Wonderful review!
I would love a cookbook of the dishes that Lecter prepares (or maybe just a list of the dish names, with ingredients that are a little less cannibalistic).
Rejoice:
Rejoice: [janicepoonart.blogspot.com]
I can appreciate the idea that Will is trying to save people and is sacrificing himself and more likely to be stuck in jail by killing Hannibal, but still the idea of Will putting a hit on Lecter just didn’t seem true to the character for me.
Regret or not, now he actually is a vigilante who attempted murder.
Perhaps Will was feeling so guilty about what happened to Katz that it overrode his normal ethical qualms.
I’m sure that’s what they meant to imply, but it changes the dynamic of the show from a murderer vs. a man with the ability to think like a murderer, to murderer vs. murderer. And that’s a fine dynamic to have for a show (even this one later on with a different character), but doesn’t seem like a line Will Graham should or would have crossed. Just a bridge too far.
The point of this being a prequel, I think, is to develop character. There are some moves that can be made within that structure, like offing Katz (although is Fuller’s loophole that it is a MALE Katz who is canonically alive and therefore he can ax Beverly??), but largely we know where the plot is going. There are far more elements of character that can be ‘filled in’ and explored and tweaked as a prequel than can plot (not that Fuller isn’t doing a good job on that score). So if they adhere to some static idea of Will, is there much to do? Since a lot of his character thrust IS how does a man who thinks like a murderer not become one, it seems acceptable, to me, given that he’s in prison, with an indefinite second trial, that his chief (albeit unreliable) witness refuses to cooperate, and that he’s surrounded by murderers, he might flirt with moral failing. Whether is what developed enough or not to really be believable is where I might agree with you – I wish they’d made more of his empathic powers – that he might feel Beverly’s death as deeply as he envisions a murder – I would have preferred they introduce that as development – and also spare us seeing him choke her, which while “well done” didn’t really tell us anything new.
Except Will is NOT a murderer.
RIP Beverly Katz. I will miss her. She brought a different energy to the show than any of the other players, and I hope getting to show some of what she can do here leads to good things for Hetienne Park, who I’d never seen before this show.
I would, by the way, gladly have traded her for Freddie Lounds being the one in the slides. But, can’t have everything.
Apparently book-Freddie meets some horrific end, so, we can hope?
Did anyone else catch the shout-out to Red Dragon (the novel)?
In Red Dragon, Hannibal – who is incarcerated as Will is now – sends the serial killer in the novel out to kill Will Graham. Will Graham lives right by the water in the Florida Keys at the time, and that’s where he’s attacked.
In this episode, Will Graham sends a killer to kill Hannibal, who is swimming in a pool when he’s attacked.
I love these writers.
While I agree this episode posited Will makes a poor wendigo, I don’t think it necessarily argues that Hannibal is “cold and calculating.” Theatrical and spiteful, yes, but really, his killing of Beverly is quite stupid in terms of not-getting-caught. There was no link between the mural killer and Beverly’s murderer until Hannibal provided it. But he just HAD to ironically eat Beverly’s kidney and make a referential tableau of her – he couldn’t help himself. His need to be arch really does override not-getting-caught. I was surprised he made such a show, from the standpoint that her disappearance might have put less heat on him. I mean, how many people around him need to turn up dead before IT’S OBVIOUSLY HANNIBAL??
Certainly Will’s ploy backfired (unless he was just hoping to rid the world of one murderer, whichever one that might be), as no doubt the murders of the bailiff, judge and Beverly will be – temporarily – pinned on the orderly.
Is Hannibal’s deal that, before Will, there was no chance of his being understood, and so no motivation to “out” himself? But there’s some itch for Will to “see” him, that seems to make him deliberately incorrigibly careless?
Also! how salty is future Jack going to be about having rescued Hannibal.
@U:
I am a big proponent that while it should seem obvious for the Characters
of “Hannibal” to start to suspect Hannibal of the crimes and not Will because
of all the bodies dropping all around them it is that way because we know
much more than they can and we are unconsciously projecting what we know
as what they should know on to them. It is hard to separate what they
can know and what we know. And as a result we are a bit frustrated but the
evidence available to them is exceedingly scant and they only see the Hannibal
that Hannibal allows them to see. And of course he can screw with the evidence
to cover his tracks and mislead them.
This same kind of thing happened on “Dexter” when a lot of fans thought Dexter’s co-workers should’ve figured out that he was a serial killer. The same with fans of “The Walking Dead” TV show thinking Andrea should’ve been able to see what kind of man the Governor was. In both cases the fans thought the Miami Police Department and Andrea respectively were very stupid. I think the fans were suffering from knowledge projection not separating what the characters could know from the universal God like knowledge of the situation the fans have. I think the same is the case for “Hannibal”. It’s frustrating but Hannibal covered his tracks well gas lighting Will because he is in the perfect position to do it, just like Dexter was.
As for him killing Beverly, of course he had to. No way he could let her live. Her “disappearing” would have the same result. Everyone would “know” she is dead even if they didn’t have her body-or slices of it. So I don’t think killing Beverly is that much of a big deal to endanger Hannibal’s freedom. Right now Will still has only persuasion of logic to argue that Hannibal is a killer, but still no real evidence to show that this respected clinician is a serial killer and now that Hannibal saved Jack’s wife life that is a harder climb and claim to make.
Of course we know either will somehow convinces Jack or Hannibal slips up in a major way that would lead up to the fight-maybe the preview for next week showed us how-but right now is back to square one.
“It’s not just that there are so many ways that Brown could lead back to Will — which is what happens, once Alana realizes that Will wants Lecter dead — but that killing Hannibal will make it that much harder for Will to clear his own name. We know more than he does about how much evidence there is in the kitchen and basement (and that would probably be discovered by the FBI in the aftermath of Lecter’s death), but without Lecter alive to say that he was acting alone and that he framed Will for his crimes, Will could well spend the rest of his life in that hospital.”
I don’t think this is necessarily true. Let’s say Hannibal dies and all of the evidence from his basement comes out. I guess the natural assumption is that Hannibal and Will were working together. First of all, Will’s lawyer could build a fantastic defense that it was just Hannibal who was doing the crimes and that he framed Will to get away with them. But let’s say that didn’t work for some reason. If Will and Hannibal were in it together, why would Will immediately say that Hannibal did it? Wouldn’t he just accept the blame and know that his partner could go on killing? I sincerely doubt even if the orderly had succeeded that that would mean Will was in jail for the rest of his life. They would find no evidence of Will working with Hannibal in Hannibal’s basement.