Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Sakizuke’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as it sounds like I'm unemployed…
“Hannibal” is 2-for-2 in season 2 so far, with an episode featuring horror, suspense, theology, more homages to classic Hannibal Lecter scenes and Will Graham quoting “Sesame Street” lyrics. Can't beat that with a stick.
In lieu of the shocking, thrilling Jack/Hannibal fight sequence that opened the premiere, “Sakizuke” gives us one of the show's most terrifying and graphic sequences to date, as poor Roland Umber – a man with color in his name even before he became victim of a man building a human color wheel – frees himself from the corpse-eye in the swiftest, nastiest method available before dying in his attempted escape. (Hands up, anyone who would not have risked the cliff jump under those circumstances.)
The FBI's investigation pushes the Hannibal/Will role reversal even further. We get to see a beautiful visualized version of Lecter's superhuman sense of smell as a nice parallel to the many examples (including more in this episode) of how Will's own gift works, and Lecter takes greater advantage than ever of working right under the less powerful noses of Jack Crawford and company. Lecter moving through the cornfield in his plastic slipcover suit made him look like a 1950s space explorer, and Mads Mikkelsen's delivery of “Love your work” was so funny because he played it as sincerely as he did. The other Lecter movies have exhausted the character's usefulness as a camp villain, but Bryan Fuller and company have found ways to generate unexpected humor within the very specific and peculiar tone they've established for this show and this version of Lecter. When this Lecter talks the killer into being killed and inserted into his own “artwork,” it plays not as Lecter tricking some less omniscient killer, but as Lecter being the one man on the planet who understands him enough to do it. (Well, Will would understand the guy, too, but he wouldn't come across as empathetic enough for such a peaceful, if deadly, resolution.)
Will, meanwhile, continues to masterfully play Beverly Katz, Jack (even in absentia) and even to an extent Dr. Lecter himself, who hasn't been as able to read Will nearly as well as before Will figured out the true nature of their relationship. He talks Katz into investigating an alternate theory of his case – in a scene that stops just short of Hugh Dancy leering at her and saying, “Quid pro quo, Beverly” – while Jack finds himself second-guessing his impulses enough to let Katz keep going to Will to see what happens. It's all a lot of fun: a smart and entertaining way to show Will oh-so-gradually digging himself out of this bottomless pit Dr. Lecter hurled him into. And, again, Will Graham knows his “Sesame Street,” which is fantastic.
The episode also generates a lot of tension out of Dr. Du Maurier's realization that she's had all she can stands and can't stands no more from her least favorite patient. I don't know how much of this is Gillian Anderson's limited schedule given her commitments to “Crisis” and “The Fall,” and how much is the way the story was always meant to go(*), but if this is the last time we're going to see her, it was satisfying to watch someone for once recognize the extreme danger posed by Hannibal Lecter and get the hell out of town before winding up on one of his serving trays.
(*) And perhaps Jack's therapist, played by Martin Donovan, has been introduced as something of a Du Maurier replacement. Of course, the show already has Dr. Bloom (and doesn't give Caroline Dhavernas nearly enough to do most weeks), but she's so closely tied to Will that it's become increasingly difficult to use her in other contexts.
Even Lecter's slight smile at the end suggests that he relishes the notion of someone outsmarting him, and also that he didn't especially want to kill Du Maurier. Like Will Graham, she was his tool, but she was also one of his few vaguely true companions, and now she has removed herself from the game instead of attacking him or having to become his next victim. A satisfying enough conclusion for the good doctor, and a fine capper to another great episode.
What did everybody else think?
This show is so amazing. This is how you do horror/thriller right.
Snow days for my school system allowed me to binge Hannibal this week – and let me add that this is NOT a binge friendly program – and I can’t adequately express how dazzling the production is. Horrific in the extreme are the visuals but everything else, the dialogue, the camera work, the performances are so languid that the hour becomes hypnotic. I feel as if I’m being pulled to the last act, much like Will’s fishing line – slowly, without conscious intent. Best horror I’ve seen since I can remember.
Help! I either missed an episode or part of an episode last season, but I don’t know the respective or mutual trauma(s) that Hannibal & Dr. DuMaurier suffered.
@Adelep: Dr. DuMaurier was attacked in her office by a patient Hannibal referred to her. This patient apparently died in the attack, and Dr. DuMaurier was saved by the patient swallowing his own tongue. But in reality Hannibal showed up and apparently killed the patient just in time. Obviously giving the way Hannibal sent Will to be killed by the violin-maker last season, it’s likely Hannibal wanted Dr. DuMaurier to be attacked and to be her savior. He clearly has been playing her in their sessions all along.
@ZUZUBELL, I could not disagree with you more. This is a GREAT show for binge watching, as it leaves you wanting more.
Matter of fact, with the ratings slipping after episode two, the show will inevitably face cancellation rumors yet again. NBC doesn’t deserve this show – and I hope that IF NBC gave up on it, that Netflix, Amazon or Hulu would eat it up…pun intended…and add it to their roster of originals.
@zuzubell: I had the same experience last season, sort of. When the show began, I was absolutely swamped with work, and when I had more free time to catch up, the show was nearing its finale, so I attempted to binge-watch the beginning of the season in order to catch up, but, my god, you’re almost like forced to unwind after each intense Hannibal episode. I truly love horror in all of its forms, but I almost HAD to do something else at least briefly between each episode because of how dark, tense, and horrific the show often went.
@Adelep: To add onto what Joel said, we didn’t see any of this actually take place on the show (if I’m remembering correctly). It took place before the show started in the Hannibal world, and we learned about it through the characters talking about a past event.
That opening scene was unlike anything I’ve seen on network TV. I love this show so much, but I can’t help but wonder how in the hell Fuller talks NBC into this level of graphic gore. Again, I love it and this show just gets better and better, but man I can’t believe what we were allowed to see tonight. This single show was more graphic than the Silence of the Lambs movie (rated R, if I recall correctly).
oh, please let me add. I have never experience a network TV show that so properly and well utilize sound production.. specifically surround. If you’re not watching this show on a good A/V 5.1 system, you’re missing one of the best elements.
They are killing it (no pun intended) with the openers this season. I was rapt during the Jack/Hannibal fight, and I was rapt during Umber’s skin-ripping corn-field escape.
The only show I can compare this to, as far as the emotional experience watching it, is “Breaking Bad.” It’s not always exactly “pleasant” viewing, but it’s intense and so masterfully done that I’m drawn in anyway.
Peet, you’ve made 2 comments on the points that I wanted to make. First, I’m really enjoying this show: the acting is terrific, and the writing and pace are intelligent and suspenseful. BUT the level of graphic violence and gore are so FREAKING over the top that it is hard to believe. Peet, I hear ya: when did it happen in TV that they started showing such crazily graphic and disturbingly over-the-top images of madness, mutilation, murder, and mayhem? I’ve been away from Network TV for a long time and I didn’t know that it came to this.
I like to educate my children by showing them movies that I’ve enjoyed in my life. I have a very very long list, but I have to remember to show them films that they are emotionally and developmentally ready for. “Planet of the Apes” (original) at age 7, “High Wind to Jamaica” at 9, “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Yojombo” at age 10, “12 Years a Slave” at age 13. I was thinking about showing my 14 year old son “Silence of the Lambs”, but then I remembered how crazy disturbing that movie was when I saw it on first release in 1991. People were horrified–they couldn’t stop talking about it. It became the high benchmark for true creepy horror gore (not the camp gore of the “Chainsaw” movies). But maybe he wouldn’t be phased by that film now, in 2014. Maybe the whole culture and zeitgeist has shifted to a wholesale acceptance of these sort of images. And I have to state again: I like this show.. But it is odd to me that the writers of “Hannibal” are showing us a world where there is not one,or 2, or 3 insane, operatic psychokiller maniacs dismembering, torturing and murdering people and playing with their dead bodies(human corpse totem pole, anyone?, flayed back corpse watchful angels?), but an inexhaustible, never ending line of these demons. The lunatic Buffalo Bill may have existed concurrent to the brilliant mad Doctor in 1991, but in 2014 I’m not sure that Lector even stands out as the worst of them (only the smartest,most devious, manipulative, charming, and cultured).
Peet, you mention what you feel is properly and well utilized sound production on “Hannabal”. I’m glad you are enjoying it , but I can’t hear the dialogue over the mood music. I really can’t. Is anybody else having this problem?
RANDIAN – According to what I’ve read, the FBI estimates that there are 35-50 active serial killers in the U.S. at any given time. Granted they aren’t operatic, but they are plentiful enough to justify the numbers on Hannibal.
@Randian, yes, I am having trouble with the dialogue. The soundtrack is compelling but it does muffle what is being said. I either keep the CC on, or I rewind to hear it again. Sometimes both.
To those having issues with sound. I wonder if your TV’s audio is properly set up. TV’s today have some features to fake surround but only end up creating the issue you’re describing. You may want to try and adjusting the Audio settings on your set to see if you can improve it.
“but I can’t hear the dialogue over the mood music. I really can’t. Is anybody else having this problem?”
If you are a male getting up in years (over 40 or so) this is not surprising.
Males play loud, go to rock concerts, work on factory floors etc. From an early age we are loud, loud, loud and does damage that shows up later.
The problem is that it is at very specific frequencies where the hearing is diminished.
Overall, we hear the aggregate sound about as well as always, but there is a dip in the frequencies that, unfortunately, is in the same range as normal speech.
So a properly set up 5.1 system (using a sound pressure level gauge etc.) is actually wrong for us older males. The center speaker needs to be bumped.
I personally have admitted defeat and turned on the Closed Captioning. As I say, you hear the overall sound just fine, but the CC will help you with the difficult to hear dialog.
51 here. I’ve resorted to closed captioning as well. Part of it is because I DVR graphic shows and watch them in the early morning when my family is still asleep. Interestingly, CC has revealed a lot of things to me I never realized before, like song lyrics, character’s names, etc, that I wouldn’t have normally gotten.
Another note on this dip in frequencies is that since female voices are higher pitched they are even harder for the affected male to hear.
So the next time your wife or sweetie says, “Have you heard a word I said?” the honest answer may be, in fact, “No”.
This is my favorite show. And I never would have thought it would be. Mad Men, Justified, everything else are all very well done but nothing is as engrossing as this show is.
Dr. Lecter’s murder suit: the most appropriate wardrobe choice in the history of filmed entertainment? I’m thinking yes.
Also, there were a surprising number of very funny lines for such a pitch black episode.
It’s such a dapper murder suit!
I love Hannibal’s murder suit. It’s simultaneously creepy and hilarious to me. When he’s wearing it he reminds of an old lady’s plastic covered couch. You know, the kind that’s secretly a serial killer?
It’s so great that he’s wearing a full suit and tie underneath the plastic. That has got to be extremely hot and uncomfortable, but at the same time it’s so very telling of his level of commitment and pride. He’s doing his evil deeds while literally wearing the costume of a respectable and upstanding gentleman and professional, the perfect metaphor for his entire existence.
I love the visual of Hannibal’s murder suit as well – I just find it ever so slightly a pity that Hannibal’s brilliance seems to fall short when it comes to leaving evidence at a crime scene. Much of the DNA that falls off our bodies comes from our heads – thus a hair net and face mask would be de rigueur for ‘leave no trace.’
I’m sure the producers are aware of that fact – it’s just a matter of television aesthetics. Hannibal wearing a plastic murder suit over his typically dapper wardrobe is a cool, unconventional image, but adding a plastic hood or a hairnet might push the image over the top and make it look too silly. And wearing a face shield would obscure Mads Mikkelsen’s features and make it more difficult for him to act. It’s analogous to the reason why none of the ‘name’ characters in Game of Thrones wear helmets during battle, even though logically it would be to their advantage to do so.
@Jared K – Sure, I get that – and it’s not a big deal to me; it’s a minor nit. I agree that it’s easier aesthetically without a hood, etc.
They’ve just created a Lecter that is so fastidious about everything, it stands out more than it might have done with a less anal-retentive representation.
I’m on the bandwagon that says Lector should wear something over his hair when he rocks his murder suit. It’s not like we woudln’t recognize him with his hair covered.
I can’t possibly ever imagine Lecter wearing something over his head. He’s meticulous and extremely smart, but he’s also incredibly arrogant and fastidious about his appearance. I think he’d rather be caught and revel in the media frenzy over his crimes than remain at large forever. There’s really no other explanation for why he’s continuing to copy cat the murders now that Will is behind bars. He’s wanted to get caught all along. He wants everyone to know just what sort of a brilliant monster he is. But he isn’t going to make it easy for anyone.
I guess I’m in the minority here, but I wasn’t too thrilled with that opening scene. It felt like it went on a little too long and started veering into torture-porn territory. Enjoyed the rest of it, though. I hope that Dr. Du Maurier escaping Lecter means we might see her again at some point down the road.
I actually agree with you. I had to look away from the screen several times.
It did run a bit long, and it was veering on gratuitous, but I think they were trying to emphasize how difficult and painful it was for Umber to escape. In many ways his fate is a metaphor for Will. The fact that Umber comes so close to escape and dies anyway is a perverse twist on our expectations for Will.
I totally understand if the opening scene was getting uncomfortable for you, but it was definitely nowhere NEAR the subgenre that is torture porn.
I didn’t view this as torture porn because in no way did that scene suggest anything enjoyable about what was happening. This wasn’t a “Saw” movie basking in the different horrifying ways people could die but rather showing just how horrific the situation was for Mr. Umber. That didn’t make it any easier to watch though.
If it’s the torture porn reference annoying you, okay. I defer to your better judgement. And I don’t mean that facetiously, since the first “Saw” was the only one I managed to sit through in its entirety, but just barely (and bits and pieces of a few others on cable before having to turn the channel once I realized where things were headed).
So, let me put it another way — the length of that scene took me out of the moment. I stopped wondering how Umber was going to survive, and started wondering what the show’s creators were up to. I have enough respect for them and what they’ve done thus far to come around to Joel’s way of thinking on it, but that doesn’t change the fact that it took me out of a show that I think they want to be an immersive experience. Glad the scene worked for you and many others. It just didn’t work for me is all.
@franetic: If that response is a reply to me, like I said in my previous comment, I totally understand if that scene bothered you. Everyone is different and I have no issue with that scene taking you out of the moment or you having a problem with it. Just pointing out its not torture porn.
This has become my favorite show on television. It deserves better than Friday nights on NBC.
Did Hannibal remove the leg before or after he injected the heroin? If it was after wouldn’t the leg then have heroin in it and be inedible.
I think Hannibal could have applied a tourniquet to the leg prior to the injection to prevent it from being tainted by heroin in the bloodstream, although I honestly don’t know if it would even be an issue.
Inedible or super edible? Coming on the heels (heh) of the family eating LSD-tainted meat, I feel like trace amounts of heroin in Hannibal’s meal wouldn’t be that bad.
What was with the perfume at the end?
That was presumably the perfume that she wore, and she must have known how much he’s into scents, and that he’d be disappointed that she got away, so it was a sort of “here’s a little something to remember me by” taunt.
“Hello, Dr Lecter.”
Was that Dr. Du Maurier’s closed up office that Hannibal is visiting at the end, or her house? Did she did the hell out of town?
I really enjoyed Gillian Anderson’s performance. Her character is played so restrained, intelligent,controlled and enigmatic. Really great playing against Dr. Lector.
It was basically a little message. “Dear Dr. Lecter, I’m on to you. Don’t come looking, because you won’t find me.” It was pretty perfect, really.
Was visiting friends and we had the TV on and I switched to this, because it’s my favorite show now. Terrific episode. They are squeamish and said they might have nightmares.
Good for them.
–There’s no god.
–Not with that attitude.
LOL.
It’s remarkable how a show covering some of the darkest material on television can also be so damn funny when it wants to be. The power of Bryan Fuller.
I’m an atheist personally, but I kind of want to use that line the next time someone says something like that to me.
I’m kind of sad that Du Maurrier won’t be around even if I’m glad she escaped. I feel like there could be a lot of story told there, and it’s a shame.
Okay, I’ve never watched this show, but this review and the comments have hooked me. Question: do I need to start with all of Season 1 for background, or can I leap in with the first two thrilling-sounding eps from Season 2?
You really have to start at the beginning. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime, and you can sign up for a free month-long trial and blow through the whole first season in a couple of weeks. I highly recommend it.
Also, unlike a lot of shows, if you watch the pilot you’ll know right away whether this is a show you want to continue with or not. It has a very specific tone and style, and it establishes them right away.
I actually had the opposite experience. I didn’t really know what to make of the pilot, but about five episodes in I was hooked. Depends on the viewer, I guess.
To build on these comments, Hannibal has elements of a procedural, but it is highly serialized. So, yes, you’ll be missing a TON if you start with season 2.
The scene where Dr. DuMaurier crosses the line (brilliant metaphor!) to whisper to Will “I believe you.” was amazing. What an incredibly well-acted and choreographed series of shots. I was on the edge of my seat waiting to see what was going to happen, and it was a wonderful play on the similar scene from Silence of the Lambs (where Lecter touches Clarice’s hand).
Love. This. Show.
I call Hannibal’s plastic slipcover/”murder” suit his “Person Suit” that Du Maurier often references. Works on all kinds of ironic levels! :D :D
Another fantastic episode of a fantastic show. I love Dr. Lecter’s clear suit that we got to see him put on two separate times in this episode. I agree with other commenters that in real life his head would definitely need to be covered, but also agree with other ones that it’s a TV show, so that small detail should be ignored. Perhaps he takes preventative measures we don’t see offscreen to make sure his face/hair don’t leave behind any DNA. As someone who hasn’t seen any Sesame Street in probably at LEAST 2 decades, what were the Seasame Street lyrics Will recited?
That’s fascinating that you interpreted that scene as Hannibal tricking a less-intelligent killer. I read it as Hannibal saying “Love your work” because he knows the guy can’t escape (also because he means it), then forcibly sedating the killer, injecting him with the same stuff that makes his skin crack like his victims, shooting him up with heroin, and then taking his leg to eat it. I would think, if the killer had a say in the matter, he would be very opposed to being put at the center of his eye human mural thing. He is, in skin color, quite white and the point of an eye is that the darkest part of it is at the center, hence the quite-dark-skinned victim who got away. Hannibal essentially ruined this guy’s serial killer work of art.
I was also really curious why Anderson is leaving the show. I wonder if they intended for her character to leave like this the whole time, or if those other show commitments you mentioned are tearing her away.
Finally, for reference, per Wikipedia, “Sakizuke (??): an appetizer similar to the French amuse-bouche”. Interesting, especially considering Amuse-Bouche was the 2nd episode of the 1st season of Hannibal. According to IMDb, the rest of the season’s titles are:
S2E1: Kaiseki [which is a name for the entire way of preparing dinner, “Kaiseki (??) or kaiseki-ry?ri (????) is a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner. The term also refers to the collection of skills and techniques that allow the preparation of such meals, and are analogous to Western haute cuisine.”]
S2E2: Sakizuki
S2E3: Hassun
S2E4: Takiawase
S2E5: Mukozuke
S2E6: Futamono
S2E7: Yakimono
S2E8: Su-zakana
S2E9: Shiizakana
S2E10: Episode #2.10 [apparently untitled thus far]
S2E11: Ko No Mono
S2E12: Tomewan
S2E13: Mizumono
This matches up almost perfectly with the order of the dishes served in the Kaiseki:
Sakizuke (??): an appetizer similar to the French amuse-bouche.
Hassun (??): the second course, which sets the seasonal theme. Typically one kind of sushi and several smaller side dishes.
Muk?zuke (??): a sliced dish of seasonal sashimi.
Takiawase (??): vegetables served with meat, fish or tofu; the ingredients are simmered separately.
Futamono (???): a “lidded dish”; typically a soup.
Yakimono (???): (1) flame-broiled food (esp. fish); (2) earthenware, pottery, china.
Su-zakana (???): a small dish used to clean the palate, such as vegetables in vinegar; vinegared appetizer.
Hiyashi-bachi (????): served only in summer; chilled, lightly cooked vegetables.
Naka-choko (????): another palate-cleanser; may be a light, acidic soup.
Shiizakana (???): a substantial dish, such as a hot pot.
Gohan (???): a rice dish made with seasonal ingredients.
K? no mono (????): seasonal pickled vegetables.
Tome-wan (???): a miso-based or vegetable soup served with rice.
Mizumono (???): a seasonal dessert; may be fruit, confection, ice cream, or cake.
Apparently, Fuller and co. have switched Muk?zuke and Takiawase from the traditional way of serving Kaiseki (or NBC did, which would be much worse). They also moved up Shiizakana 2 spots and done away with Hiyashi-bachi, Naka-choko, and Gohan entirely. I assume one of those 3 is S2E10. From this comparison, I think we can speculate that S2E9 (Shiizakana) will be a major episode. Other specualtions can definitely be drawn from this comparison, but those would be more guesses. Anyway, absolutely engrossing stuff. I love the Fuller names the episode titles after dishes in a traditional way of preparing food, considering Hannibal’s fascination with food preparation. It also allows us to speculate on what each episode will include in a metaphorical fashion. Great stuff. I’m not sure there’s a better show on television right now (but True Detective would be close for me).
