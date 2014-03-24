Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The End of the Aisle’

A few thoughts on the penultimate episode of “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I take part in the bearded Wonder Woman incident of 2007…
Even with a one-hour series finale still to come, and even with last week's episode having resolved the fates of most of the notable recurring characters, “The End of the Aisle” still had a lot of business it had to take care of. Since we still have to have the actual meeting of Ted and the Mother, and have to get some closure on their future, Robin and Barney's and Ted and Lily's, this one had to first give us the actual wedding we've been hanging around all season for, and it had to conclude some other bits of business as well, like the slap bet and the ring bear.
And at times the parts about resolution felt that obligatory. The final slap, for instance, played almost as an afterthought, though perhaps if I was actually eager to see Barney marry Robin, I'd have felt differently. And some of the early scenes about Robin and Barney's respective cases of cold feet felt almost like a clip show version of the episode, or Bays and Thomas trying to get out from under some cliffhanger material they wrote a couple of years ago without thinking through how they would deal with it.
But then the episode slowed down to deal with Ted's feelings for Robin, and vice versa, and her fears about Barney and almost none of that worked for me. Robin taking it as a bad sign that Barney never found the locket, for instance, doesn't ring especially true given that she had a much more obvious sign in the fact that she and Barney spent their entire wedding weekend fighting with each other. And Ted's insistence that he doesn't love Robin that way anymore ran into the problem that he literally changed his mind on the subject that morning. Again, I think most of the mistakes in the Robin/Barney relationship, and in the attempts to bring Ted into it for a love triangle, were made a long time ago and wouldn't be easily fixable now, but this final season did that entire part of the show no favors.
On the other hand, Lily and Marshall's revised vows, and the glimpses of how they've changed as a couple since the events of “Something Borrowed,” were really sweet and nice and true to who they've always been as characters. And the Mother remained funny and charming in her brief appearance, and ultimately didn't play a bigger role in Barney and Robin's path to the altar than she should have as a complete stranger.
I spent a good chunk of today working on some retrospective material about the series that should be on the site Thursday night or Friday, and it was a good reminder of how great “HIMYM” could be back in the day. We've gotten occasional reminders of that this season, usually but not limited to when Cristin Milioti is on screen, and my hope is that now that all the other business has been dealt with and Bays and Thomas are at the end point they've had in their heads for years, something really good will happen next week. And if not? We'll always have the early repeats, and the odd moment that evoked them like Marshall and Lily reciting new vows to each other tonight.
What did everybody else think?
So disappointed in the last slap. I was holding out hope that the series would conclude with Marshall slapping Barney in the distant future. I hope they pull off the ending. It has been fun….
Marshall slapping Barney when they’re old men would have been funny, but I liked this one, too. Marshall wasted it in the heat of the moment and Barney was elated it all finally over. Worked for me.
At least the slap was unpredictable. I enjoyed that one and the put in the play Barney put on the most.
I was expecting Marshall to say that it was his wedding present to Barney… but nope…
I actually enjoyed this one. Milioti was yet again the best thing about the episode, of course. I think Bays and Thomas really wasted her this season. I kind of liked that the final slap was in the moment as that entire sequence made me laugh. As for the wedding itself, eh. I’m ready to see the endgame at this point.
Anyone else notice that Robin walked down the aisle to Sandcastles in the Sand?
Thank you! I was trying to place the song as it was playing and it just didn’t hit for me. I knew it was familiar and presumably from HIMYM, but had a mental block.
I disagree a little. The locket and Robin’s second thoughts were nonsense, but I appreciated that Ted got his closure (again – but Josh Radnor sold it for me), that the Mother played a little role, but a lovely role and that Barney moved away from his “I’m a liar, love me for it” nonsense from earlier this season.
And the Ring Bear was super cute.
I thought it was a mostly sweet episode, I could have dealt without the over the top freak outs from the couple, but overall I liked the scenes with Marshall and Lily making the new vows to each other, and although I still have no idea why they are marrying each other, I liked the vow scene with Barney saying he would never lie again.
The worst thing, at least for me, Bays and Thomas didn’t do this season is not using the mother more. She is so freaking charming, she used to be quite the detective as a kid was hilarious. I’m glad the mother didn’t give Robin advice, except for the take three deep breaths, considering she has no idea who Robin is.
Will be interesting to how they wrap this all up next week.
I agree that the last slap felt too much like a throwaway, and Robin’s thing with the locket felt kind of out of character, but I think it was more her grasping for an excuse to freak out than something she actually cared about THAT much.
And I feel like Ted would have said he didn’t love her anymore no matter what.
They should re-title the show for future DVD releases, “How I DIDN’T Meet Your Mother.” We needed closure from the Ted/Robin relationship, we needed to know that Barney/Robin were meant for each other (obviously they aren’t), and most of all, we needed to get to know The Mother. It’s like you said – we’ll always have the early repeats. But honestly, that’s not good enough. This show could have been amazing, classic TV, now millions of fans will have a bad taste in their mouth from this final season, and it will go down in history as one of the worst finales ever, no matter how great the final episode is. Why? BECAUSE THE TITLE OF THE SHOW IS HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, AND HE STILL HASN’T MET HER YET. Dumbass writers.
Um, actually, since you are being literal, the show has been EXACTLY what its title says. It’s a story of all the things leading up to him meeting the mother: How I Met Your Mother. It’s not called “What Happened After I Met Your Mother” or “My Great Relationship With Your Mother.” “THE TITLE OF THE SHOW IS HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, AND HE STILL HASN’T MET HER YET” – Well yeah, because then when he met her the show would have ended, which is exactly what will happen in the finale.
I mean look, I think they should have put him with the mother much earlier, because I think the show would be better that way. And there are a million other things I wish the should would have done differently. But to attack the title for a literal descriptive failure is the one thing I think you *can’t* say.
Alan, one of the interesting aspects of modern TV technology and you mentioning that we’ll always have the ‘early episodes’ is that all you have to do now is flip by a rerun and the first thing in the episode description is the season number. (Hint: anything higher than 3 should be avoided like the plague.)
I love Milioti as well, but no way should they have had her in sooner, unless it was in clips of the future (as they have done this season). Otherwise, it would have been just another sitcom about NYC couples/friends. This plot line was unique and drove interesting/funny/memorable/thought-provoking stories.
I did think that Barney’s vow to Robin to never lie again was a good moment, since that was one of the most problematic parts of this relationship, and I thought that Carter/Thomas thought his lies were charming.
He lied to her about 2 minutes later.
He said there wouldn’t be a “flower gorilla.” He waved off the gorilla and there wasn’t one. How is that a lie?
Well, there WAS a flower gorilla, it just didn’t get a chance to walk down the aisle.
I know I’m gong to slap myself in the head when I hear the answer but can someone please tell me what the song was that was playing when Robin was walking down the aisle? Thanks!
I think it was robin sparkles “sand castles in the sand”
I think it is not, as a previous poster say, Sandcastles in the Sand, though that would have been so much more spectacular than what it actually was.
Pachelbel’s Canon
Canon was when Barney and Marshall dealt with their last slap. Robin, indeed, walked down the aisle to a piano version of Sandcastles in the Sand.
Well, that won’t be confused with the penultimate episodes of The Shield or Angel anytime soon.
Liked the last slap. Felt the rest was laughably bad and a waste of time.
If we are naming best penultimate eps ever, you missed AMC’s Rubicon, which had probably the best penultimate episode in tv history.
“Kids, I’m not gonna lie, that was a long weekend.” I thought this was a nice meta comment to those of us who have stuck it out.
The only winner of this dumpster fire of a season is Millioti. She has been so charming in her very limited role I will watch her in anything. She’s totally killed her part and is leaving us wanting more, the opposite of everyone else in the show.
There were quite a few jokes that landed in this episode, but forgetting and/or ignoring that the entire floating Robin on the beach sequence happened mere hours earlier in the show’s timeline is a massive failure in storytelling.
Not necessarily. Ted let go of Robin, and he acted as such in giving Barney the locket. Robin was just flipping out and had no real interest in Ted- she was merely flipping out ovber getting married after so many years of behaving like a tramp. So, not necessarily a failure in storytelling. Bad storytelling, but not a failure in storytelling.
It’s not a massive failure. Robin wasn’t completely insane on the beach, so held back any true thoughts. Then the nerves of the wedding hit her, allowing her to release how she actually feels/felt, which is the release she needed for Ted and her to move on.
Last week I rewatched one of my favorite HIMYM episodes “Sandcastles in the Sand”. It has the great James van der Beek cameo plus Lilly’s awesome “revertigo” with her high school friend Michelle. But the best part of the episode wasn’t when Barney and Robin made out, but rather when he comforted her at the bar after Simon dumped her (again). He told what she needed to hear in an honest while still very Barney way– that she is way better now than in high school and is the most awesome person he knows(other than the man in the mirror).. That scene and a few others (like when her Dad failed to call in the big storm) made me want to root for them. Barney was always at his most human– sweet and protective- with Robin. It bums me that the writers let the craziness take over.
After this episode, I’ve never been more certain that Robin and Ted marry in the finale in the present day. The central love story of the series is Ted and Robin’s, even if they each marry other people.
I agree..Ted and her must be together in last episode…she wore the locket once she knew it was from him and not barney. It will be wrong if it ends the way it did tonight with Barney still telling white lies even at the alter. They don’t go. Not meant to be.
No. Just wrong. They don’t belong together. He is too wimpy for her, and Robin is not enough of a “romantic” for him.
I do not know why Ted starts telling the story to his kids, but I think it will be a very false note if mother dies and Ted/Robin get married. I know the writers can do anything to create hype, but no … this does not ring true to the series … and I have seen the good and the bad parts from the first episode.
Never going to happen I think the writers have made it clear Ted has let go and he no longer loves her that way. He meets the Mother falls head over heels for her and is telling the story about Aunt Robin because she is one who’s passed away.
I don’t think I’ve hated a last season as much as I have despised this one. Even The Office after being horrendous for four seasons gave some great episodes that last season. When the best parts of the season are scenes with Cristin miloti, a guest star, that’s a problem. At this point I got no joy in watching Barney and Robin get married. I don’t care about Marshall and Lilly. Can we the finale just be Miloti singing whatever she wants?
I’d be fine with that! The only scenes really worth anything this season involved “The Mother”. the rest of the season was garbage. I wasn’t interested in anything. If they hadn’t pulled off the “How Your Mother Met Me” episode just in time before I stopped DVRing the season, I might not even care to watch the show. Last night’s was not a good episode. A throwaway, just like every other show this season centering on the “core 5”.
OK, I might be wrong about this, and someone please correct me if I am, but from what I remember, Alan is dead wrong about “Robin and Barney fighting with each other the whole weekend.” I only remember two episodes when this occurred.
The first was in “The Poker Game.” But this was more of a fight between Robin and Barney’s mother, not Robin and Barney. And Barney actually tried to stay out of it for most of the episode. If I remember correctly, he briefly sides with his mother before quickly switching back to Robin. This was all in an “in-show timespan” of about an hour. Not exactly “the whole weekend” and like I said, this was more of a Robin vs. Barney’s Mom fight than a Robin vs. Barney fight.
The second episode in which they fought that I remember was “The Rehearsal Dinner.” This fight is more legitimate as they actually fought in this episode, but the entire fight was really just Barney surprising Robin. I have no problem with Alan’s complaints that this entire surprise was based around a lie and that in and of itself is a problem, but I think he’s wrong that they were constantly fighting this weekend. When the only true fight they had took place simply because one character was tricking another so they would be surprised, then it isn’t exactly “fighting all weekend.”
Again, I could very well be forgetting something, so if I am anyone is welcome to correct me.
Can someone explain to me why the hated Patrice was a bridesmaid?
Because Robin has no female friends besides Lily (they brought that up a few episodes back).
I’m more interested in finding out why Robin’s sister wasn’t a bridesmaid.
No kidding. Considering she was just in an episode they could have used a crummy green screen like they did for a number of the guests in the pews.
Because Lucy Hale wasn’t available and the writers seem really confident that Robin shouting at a nice lady is funny.
You’d think if they knew Hale wouldn’t be ready, they could have explained both her absence AND the asymmetrical wedding party by showing Robin give her a concussion or something that morning so she’d have to miss the ceremony.
Otherwise, I’d have to say that Robin is the brother I’ve always wanted. I’d have much rather showed up to my sibling’s weddings to play hockey in a hotel room in the morning and then get to dodge the whole ceremony. Not to mention, give me hockey pads over a rented tuxedo, or a cassock, any day.
Exactly! Patrice was a bridesmaid, but Robin’s sister was not? Makes no sense. The wedding party was lopsided and we know the sister was there. If Lucy Hale was unavailable, they could have green-screened her in like they did with all the guests.
I didn’t even notice her sister not being there as well…poorly done by the writers–shocking!
I think Patrice was a bridesmaid because she helped Barney pull off “The Robin” which he used to propose to her.
I was waiting for the scene in which Ted had to convince Robin that Barney was the right person for her, but I thought they handled it badly. Why not have the characters acknowledge that Ted was the key factor behind Robin and Barney’s relationship in the first place? They met when Barney fake-introduced Robin to Ted in the bar, they became friends because Robin and Ted were dating, Barney fell in love with Robin when she and Ted were still considering getting back together, and they started dating seriously only after Ted gave his “bro code” okay. It may not be so great for Ted, but their entire relationship has been based on the failure of Ted and Robin as a couple. So why not acknowledge that? They might as well accept that Ted’s love for Robin was the “miracle” by which Barney returned the locket to Robin, given that they owe the rest of their marriage to him as well.
At the end Ted or (Bob Saget) says “In the end, all we can do is promise to love each other with everything we’ve got. Because love is the best thing we do. And on that lovely spring evening, that’s exactly what Barney and Robin vowed to each other… and it was legendary.” Earlier in the episode Robin said legendary means it’s not real. Does that imply that Barney and Robin got divorced later on ?
I was wondering the same thing.
Was it foreshadowing that the episode ended with v/o saying that Robin and Barney’s marriage, “was legendary,” when Robin had so recently defined legendary for Ted as meaning “not true.”
While i totally understand the frustration of not having more milotti, because she is great.. To complain that we dont get to see more of her and teds relationship doesnt make sense. It would seem true to the show that the finale is when ted finally meets her. The show is called “how i met your mother” not how i met your mother and then dated her and then fell in love with her, married her, and had kids with her.
But the show is also not called “How I Met Your Mother, Which Will be the Very End of the Story”. Imagine if Ted actually was telling the story to his kids in real life. At the end, they’d be like “That’s it? What happened after you met each other? What were your lives like together before we were born? What was your first date like? What are your best memories TOGETHER?” Yes, we’ve gotten glimpses of that here and there, but the creators could have easily decided to show us their lives after they met and started dating.
Ok, then why start years before he actually met the mother. The show is called How I Met your Mother. Not how I was in love with another woman for years and also slept with a bunch of other women before I got depressed at a wedding and used your mother as a rebound.
But go ask anyone how they met their husband/wife. If they spend more time talking about the people the banged they are an asshole. And I’m going by your need to take the title 100% literally.
By your logic, the entire series should have been about the final episode, and that’s it. It’s not called What My Whacky Friends and I Did For Years Before I Met Your Mother”. I actually stopped watching the show in it’s first season because the Mother wasn’t a character and found out that they wren’t intending to bring her in for years. My wife enjoyed the show though, and after we got married, I’d watch it with her sometimes, and she finally bailed a couple episodes into this season. I’m hate watching this thing through to the end though, just like Lost and BSG.
Biggest problem the show had was that its creators felt bounded by the title and were going to carry it out to the letter whether the series lasted two, five, nine or twenty seasons. Because they boxed themselves in that way we were left with 5-6 seasons of declining mediocrity which they have tried to salvage in these final eps.
This episode was fairly unpleasant to me, but I’m fine with it, in a certain sense. It felt like all of the flash forwards to the wedding were Bays and Carter making their bed. When it became apparent no one was enjoying/buying the Robin/Barney relationship or the live triangle, they down-played it significantly in the last season, leaving Ted and the mom gobble up most of the sentimental moments of the last season. Still they had to sleep in the bed that they foreshadowed for all those seasons, and so this episode was a procedural must. And in that light, it was Not Bad.
I’m glad that Barney got a happy moment. I’m still a bit concerned that they will do something to screw things up for Barney in the finale, but of all the characters on the show, he’s the only one that showed true character and growth development (and they tried hard to not let that happen).
My guess is that the ending is going to be all of them sitting around McLaren’s, drinking and reminiscing, with Ted going home and deciding it was time to tell his kids a story. Why they are there, I don’t know.
I haven’t loved this final season, but I think for people that are stuck up on the name of the show, they need to realize that the true heart of the show was never really about how he met his wife, but more about Ted and his friends hanging around. It’s like Cougar Town – a show with an unfortunate title (but admittedly, the title might’ve helped get it a spot, and keep it going) that belies the true dynamics that the show centers around.
As for any other thoughts on the last season, I’ll wait until I see what the finale is like. Going to be interesting.
It says a lot that the only take away I have is that Lily’s dress was satin and Patricia’s wasn’t and that made me all twitchy. Different dress styles – fine, different fabric – no bueno.
I was hoping someone would explain all the religious symbols or pairings put in every scene (Barney’s room with last super) first scene of Robin and Barney with a picture of Jesus in the middle. Every scene had this-had to be more then just being tied into the wedding right?
I noticed that too! I also noticed a deliberate pause in from of the altar before lily and marshall said their vows in which a huge cross was the focal point. I googled a little bit and couldn’t find anything on this stuff, but it was definitely meaningful!
I also noticed this! It was the most deliberate background imagery I’ve seen in the show since the numerical countdown that happened when we learned Marshall’s dad died.
I enjoyed the episode. No knock your socks off moments but at this stage it’s more about tying loose ends. Whether you believed it or not the Ted Robin thing had to end with Ted overcoming his old feelings. I just hope that “The Mother” doesn’t die in the epilogue (as it was suggested a couple of episodes back), Ted deserves to be happy and we deserve a happy ending. Monday can’t come soon enough
I liked how they got the last slap out. I’ve never been a fan of the Slapsgiving extravaganzas, thinking they only made Marshall look like an obnoxious bully. I’ve never been particularly impressed with Jason Segel, and always kind of felt like Hollywood was trying to ram him down our collective throat, like there’s an “in-club” or something of comedy, and Segel had joined the clique. The slapsgivings have always seemed to me like a vehicle for that sort of nonsense showcasing the actor instead of the character, and it never serviced the appealing aspects of Marshall’s character. The best slaps were the ones with some sort of reasonable motive, like this one and the one after Barney’s anti-Lily play.
While I have never been a fan of Ted’s romantic side or the romantic side of the show (the appeal to me from day one was that it seemed to emphasize the regular, day-to-day stuff, rather than the grand events & spectacles other sitcoms favored in their relationships), I thought his talk with Robin best served that side of him of any time it’s come out on the show. His speech about love supports the idea that this is how Ted feels about love as a whole, rather than his “romantic side” being an excuse to indulge selfish impulses or create the egocentrically perfect self-indulgent scenario.
The ring bear was pretty anticlimactic, and kind of a ratty-looking bear, too, I might add.
Also, I’m not one to comment on, even notice at all, fashion type stuff, but was that just about the worst possible wedding dress on so many levels for this story? Anyone with a basic knowledge of human anatomy would realize with one look that there is no way anyone could climb out a window or “run”away from so much as an energetic tortoise, while wearing that thing. Then there was the adjustable shoulders which were frequently at a different height from shot to shot, most noticeably when Robin pulled the shoulders up while talking to the Mother, only to have them back at half-mast when talking to Barney. I would imagine continuity between takes and edits is hard enough to maintain without saddling yourself with props or costumes that move on their own. Also, it totally highlighted the fact that Cobie Smulders has the lush alluring bosom of a preteen boy.
Did I hear Robin right that she asked Ted how easy it was for Victoria to climb out the window of that very church? Victoria’s wedding was in Farhampton? I thought it was in the city. Had that been addressed before?
At the beginning of S8 (or the end of S7. Whenever Victoria showed back up), it’s addressed. There’s a flashforward to Ted & Robin in the hotel on Robin’s wedding day (which was completed in this episode) and then Ted reminisces back to when he helped Victoria escape and they show/explain that it’s the exact same location. Most likely, a small town like Farhampton doesn’t have a ton of different wedding venues.
Maybe I am alone in this opinion, but I was bored by the episode and found it to be a major disappointment, primarily over wasting so much time on Marshall and Lilly’s vows. We knew they worked their situation out 2 weeks ago. There was no need to soend 1/3 of the second last show ever on their issues again, when so much could have been done. Instead, we get this “flyover” of the wedding in a rushed sequence. Yes, it was good, as was the “Mother’s” scene with Robin, but I wish I could have seen more of the Mother somehow, and less of Marshall and Lilly talking about “deuces” (potty humor is for people who have nothing else to joke about- too easy).
There really was a ring bear! What a cutie. Never would happen in real life, but it was cute for this silly show.
So what does everyone think the mother’s name is? I’m going with Tracy. If I remember correctly there was an episode from either Season 1 or 2 where Ted & Barney are at a strip club and he mentions in the story to his kids the stripper he was talking to her name was Tracy. I’m basing my prediction on the kids reaction when he says Tracy. Am I way off base here?
Just to be ridiculous, I’m going to guess her name is Robin.
I thought it was cool that when Robin closed her eyes and took her 3 deep breaths her fiance was standing there. I’ve had rough moments like that before where people, strangers even, appeared and noticed that I was in need and helped me out.
What quite many seem to have not realized is how the episode ended. “Robin and Barney promised to love each other forever. And it was legendary.” and how did robin just define legendary? Rewatch the episode guys, man they’re building this up and it is not going to end up as you expected. That is why this episode was so perfect.
It’s perfect because it’s going to turn out that their entire marriage is a lie, something this whole season+ has been building to? I think we have a different definition of perfect.
Can somebody tell me how/when the final slap happened? My DVR recording was pretty wonky, so I missed about 20% of the episode.
They were standing at the alter watching Robin walk down the aisle..Barney started freaking out about his Cornsilk blue tie again and Marshall slapped him
I think the big problem with this episode is they tried to cram way too much into it. Could not believe they cut between the serious Robin/Ted confrontation into much more jokey moments with other characters, it really undercut the drama of Robin/Ted situation and undermined its impact. IMO they should have been more willing to sacrifice more laughs in this episode.
As someone who started watching this show about 3-4 years into its run, I have for the most part really enjoyed this season.
I…didn’t hate this. I agree with Alan (and many of the commenters) that Robin’s anxiety about the locket wasn’t very believable, but it did set up a scene that at least TRIED to address some of the gigantic problems of the last few seasons. The show finally acknowledged that Barney has treated Robin terribly and that even his most romantic gestures have been based on lies. It also acknowledged that Ted treats her much better, and in that sense he’s a much better match for her.
And I’m glad that Ted had the chance to say no to Robin’s plan of running away together. I didn’t totally buy into his speech — mostly because the writers have deliberately dug a Ted/Robin hole that’s way too big to get out of now — but I guess I’m willing to suspend my disbelief. I’m feeling better now about Ted’s emotional readiness to meet the Mother than I have for most of this season.
At this point, I have no idea what to expect from the finale. My ideal final scene would be decades into the future, with old versions of Lily&Marshall, Barney&Robin, and Ted&Mother sitting on a front porch somewhere. I also hope we finally learn the Mother’s name! But whatever happens, at least we’ll never have to watch Season 9 ever again after next Monday!
