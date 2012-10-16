Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Who Wants To Be A Godparent?’

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I send you to the British Columbia Military School For Boys…
Through the early part of this “HIMYM” season, I’ve been trying to weigh positives and negatives of each episode, and “Who Wants To Be A Godparent?” was the first one where the positive column was longer than the negative one. The show is much broader than it was once upon a time (Barney’s womanizing antics in particular have crossed the line from inappropriate but clever to being plain skeevy), the writers are completely squandering the return of Victoria(*), and the contest to be a godparent completely ignored everything we know about Robin’s interest in raising children. Yet I found myself enjoying the episode more often than I didn’t.
(*) At first, I didn’t want to accept the fan theory that the writers only brought Victoria back so they could make us hate her – and, as a result, so we wouldn’t compare any Ted/Mother scene with our memories of the greatness of Ted/Victoria – but it’s kind of hard to think of a more plausible explanation at this point. How do you bring back this actress who fit in so well with both Ted and the group, and use her this way all season?
Even though we’ve seen Marshall and Lily interacting with the gang too much in the previous episodes (albeit sometimes tag-teaming, or with Marvin in a Baby Bjorn), the conflict of balancing your friends with your new baby is a universal one, and the kind of story the show has always told much better than time-bending shenanigans about when/how/if Ted meets his future wife. (For other examples – albeit better ones, from the show’s golden years, check out season 1’s “Okay Awesome” or season 2’s “Single Stamina,” both of which also dealt with how Lily and Marshall are different from the rest of the gang.) The game show was amusing enough – Robin’s tortured, gender-bending childhood remains one of the show’s great underutilized resources – and I was pleased when it ultimately turned out to be less about Ted, Robin and Barney’s desire to care for Marvin than their desire to spend extended quality time with their pals. This show is ultimately more about this group of friends than it is about Ted’s quest for the mother of his children, Barney growing up, etc., so stories that spin out of how the five characters interact with each other are always welcome, particularly at this late date.
Add in a few other nice touches (the fast-forwarded Marshall/Lily arguments, Cobie Smulders apparently borrowing a leather cat suit from the “Avengers” wardrobe closet, NPH’s sad and quiet delivery of the conclusion to the “Wheels on the Bus” parody) and you have the least objectionable episode in quite a while. At this point, I’ll take that.
Also quite enjoyed how Marvin’s room in the many potential flashforwards slightly changed with each person’s point of view. A Canadian chair in the corner when it was Robin, a NYC skyline poster when it was Ted, etc.
Also Cobie Smulders in leather is never ever a bad thing.
I wish they had touched on Robin not wanting kids — or, if she has changed her mind, that she had. It felt like a lot of it was stemming from competitiveness, rather than an actual desire to raise Marvin, and I think it was a missed opportunity to not hint at that.
I thought the same thing. When the gang is arguing about the game show, Lily could have complained that Robin doesn’t even want kids, and Robin could have replied that this should have clued them in about how desperate she was to spend quality time with Lily and Marshall.
Yea, the Robin/kids angle just seems like another example to me of how this show is now willing to sacrifice well-established traits of characters just to fit the plot of random one-off episodes.
They did loosely hint at it, though. Robin made a snarky comment about how she was the only one with a vagina and had an instinct for nurturing or crap like that.
I didn’t like the episode all that much, but from the get-go, with the comments about issues greater than 8 and the guys not telling them at first, it seemed fairly clear that this was a story about the gang trying to reconnect with it each other, and that the writers expected us to be smart and remember past characteristics of people.
Not wanting kids is one thing, not stepping up for the closest thing you have a nephew is something else entirely. Early on Future Ted mentions how Aunt Robin did end up with drawings on the fridge – his kids’ (along with presumably Marvin’s). She got along and even liked her boyfriend’s kid in that episode by the end. She might not feel any particular urge to procreate, but even setting aside the real motivation of wanting to reconnect with Lily and Marshall, she’d still want to do right by Marvin. If nothing else, the idea of Ted or Barney raising him might plausibly motivate her to step in and save him from being raised by a wimp or a pervert.
What about that episode (last season?) when Robin found out that she couldn’t have kids? As I recall, it did kickstart a motherly instinct in her, to the point that she was the one narrating the episode to her imaginary kids rather than FutureTed narrating. There was also that episode that Nicole Sherzinger guested in that established that Robin would love and be there for any kid of Lily’s because of how much she loved Lily. So while I see what everyone is saying, and it bugged me that it wasn’t even discussed among the characters, it also isn’t entirely out of character for her.
I spent half the episode wondering why Robin’s not wanting kids didn’t take her out of the competition (Cristina, who definitely doesn’t want kids, even though she plays sweetly with Meredith’s kid, Zola, has previously said that if she was chosen to be godmother, it would not include any actual taking care of children. Then again, Grey’s ignores someone’s not wanting of children about half the time and the only character who respected it at all was Derek.)
The other half of the ep, I wondered whatever ever happened to the (way too tiny for us, now) apartment in Dowistrepla. I know Ted gave them his apartment when he broke up with Robin, but forget about Dowistrepla. Also forget where Mickey is sleeping.
and then I wondered why we didn’t get to see more of Victoria.
Marshall and Lily sold the Dowistrepla place to their upstairs neighbor who wanted to build out his apartment a season or two ago.
Did anyone else find it weird that Marshall would use a fill-in-the-blanks will of a website when he’s an attorney? Even if you assume that because he focuses on environmental law he knows nothing about estate planning, he should still at least have a law school buddy or an attorney he worked with at Goliath who would help him. I think he should have known enough to draw up a better will than he found online just based on the amount of estate law they cover in bar review.
You’re not alone – that was my reaction, too.
As a lawyer, no I do not think this is weird. Even using a lawyer friend is probably way more expensive than using a form. And, as a lawyer, you can probably fill in the form with fewer questions than most people.
“…and you have the least objectionable episode in quite a while. At this point, I’ll take that.” Pretty pathetic how far our standards fall when we are only committed and hold on to something because of a love that once existed, hoping that the fire is somehow once again relit. This isnt a knock at you Alan, but just an observation of humans in general. We do it with people, with our favorite athletes, with our favorite shows. This show is bad, and has been for a very very long time now. Admittedly, I still dvr it, however wont watch until I read this review first to determine if I will watch that week’s episode at all. Based on this review, I wont be.
Why, exactly, does Lily not want Marshall’s mother taking care of Marvin? She seemed like the perfect choice.
Lily HATES Marshall’s mom and Marshall’s mom HATES her. Plus, we’ve seen how horrified Lily has reacted to the way that Marshall was raised.
Lilly may hate Marshall’s Mom but, instead, they are going to leave Marvin to a group of 3 people, 2 of whom are a sex-crazed perv and someone who has outwardly stated they don’t want children. Some seriously bad parenting here.
maybe the episode content changed this, but I’ve never thought of Ted as a sex-crazed perv. I’ll grant you the rest.
Hmmm, I know there is a decent chance that was sarcasm, but in case it wasn’t…the sex-crazed perve I was referring to is Barney.
Basically agreed. The review I had for a friend last night was that this was a great season 8 episode, but would have been at best a mediocre season 1 or season 2 episode. The bar has been lowered, for sure.
I know it’s a silly thing to have a problem with but HIMYM really does the sort of dopey Friends-esque thing of how the characters on the show exist in a world where only their most immediate friends matter to them but does anyone find it a little strange how, after so much time spent on Marshall’s closeness to and grief over the loss of his father, his reaction to his brother(who, of course, played no role in his wedding) leaving his wife and children is “Man, I’ve got to put together this goofy game show idea”.
I don’t know, like I said, a stupid thing to have bug me but it did seem like a cheap and stupid way to avoid the obvious answer of who should raise Marvin.
The brother has been all over the place. First he was married, then single and living at home and now he’s divorced and moved away? Sloppy writing it seems just to get a cheap laugh.
This is a bad season and the sooner it ends the better. The only arc going right now is the tired and lame new parents arc. There is very little going on that makes me want to continue to watch this show.
Was it the same brother doing all those things? I thought Marshall had a couple of brothers.
yeah, what happened Marshall’s other brothers? I thought he had three…
and yes, I often remember it’s odd when shows act as if the characters only have certain friends – the ones you see.
It’s probably just me, but I was so thoroughly amused by Professor Infosaurus. It was stupid, but kept making me laugh. Probably says more about me.
Nah, it got laughs out of me too. It reminded me greatly of that one scene in Mrs. Doubtfire.
I can accept those who enjoyed this episode simply as 22 minutes with characters they like doing silly things, but if you dig into it, there really are a laundry list of major problems.
Most important of those being that based on what we know about the show and these characters, there’s really no reason for this episode to even exist. The guardian of Lily and Marshall’s baby would either be Marshall’s mom or Ted, period. While the fast forward had some funny moments, it was literally set up to excuse the writers from having to explain why Marshall’s mom would be a bad choice, or to tell any kind of joke beyond the stock sitcom “OMGMOTHERINLAWSSBECRAZY!!!!11”
Then even if they did eliminate Mrs. Eriksen as an option, between the 3 remaining characters Ted is the only choice that makes any sense. From everything we know about Barney, he would have no interest in being tied to a child as a single father, nor should any parent want him to raise their child. Even if Robin has mellowed from her days of not wanting kids, she is still very independent and interested in traveling the world as a journalist.
On the other hand, the entire damn premise of the show is about how Ted wants to live a stable life with a loving wife and children, not to mention the fact that he has been there for every second of Lily and Marshall’s relationship to the point that there was even once an episode all about Ted “being tree around which Lily and Marshall grow.”
The only thing I appreciated about this episode was how it called BS on Lily and Marshall not being able to hang out anymore just because they had kids, but at the same time I was disappointed that the show even brought up that issue with those characters. If they truly are the Awesomes, as they’ve been set up to be in this universe, they would know that having kids doesn’t make them any more special than the billions of parents who have come before them and it doesn’t give them the right to cut out every other part of their life.
Agreed, Ted isn’t always the coolest person but he’s the kind of person that’d be a great parent. Was thinking that throughout the whole game show sequence. Were Lily and Marshall really considering Barney as a viable potential foster parent?
But Barney’s various redemptive steps (and to a lesser extent, Robin’s) or moments of depth beyond the sexual predator have all come through his relationship with Marshall and Lily. While I agree that he’s not exactly anyone’s choice, I don’t think anyone would doubt that he’d go the extra mile if Marshall & Lily’s kid needed him to. They also know his backstory and the history that inspired his current ways, and they’ve seen him form fairly mature relationships. Even though it had some absurd twists, his relationship with Quinn & its ending really proved he can be mature (by mutually & amicably ending a relationship he was interested in because of their trust issues) and he is not afraid of commitment per se.
It boils down to Barney being an important part of their lives, who goes to great trouble for them when they need him to and even when they don’t as him to. Really, for all that the characters ask themselves why they are friends with him, the real question should be, If he’s so petty and shallow, why is this relatively rich, single, corporate star hanging with a bunch of regular folks instead of the life of a jet set lothario? What’s in it for him? Unless he really cares about them and is invested in their friendship.
And Ted, for all his long friendship and blather about commitment and family, is as selfish in his own way as Robin or Barney. He’s helped break up at least two marriages and would have derailed a third except for a last minute change of heart, and that’s aside from the talk Marshall gave him after that one St Patrick’s Day outing. He is sometimes more concerned with the form and trappings of his perfect romance and dream woman than the substance. The difference between Ted and Barney is that because the shallow criteria Ted looks for are more superficially admirable and socially acceptable, he puts on airs as being better than Barney somehow. All that is really go on is that each man is looking for the form of self-gratification that suits him best. It’s like Ted gets drunk and Barney gets high and both are equally likely to get behind the wheel in that state, but Ted is viewed as somehow better, because his drug of choice has been arbitrarily deemed more socially acceptable.
As a stand-alone episode it was fine but if this is the best HIMYM can do now then we’re at that sad point in the run where we’re really waiting for the end and not anticipating anything good.
As far as Victoria goes, it definitely feels like a total waste to have brought her back. Ted generally plays better as a character when he has a girlfriend or – at the very least – isn’t going through long stretches of being single where he’s cast as the unlovable loser to the point that you wonder why ANYONE would want to be with him, let alone the allegedly too-good-to-be-true mother character. But bringing back Victoria seemed to promise something more than just a couple of scenes a week where we get little glimpses into relationship Ted. I understand why the show at this late doesn’t want to have the friends get too intertwined with Victoria, but it doesn’t ring true that Victoria – who everyone knows and likes from the last go round – wouldn’t be hanging out with everyone. It’s almost as if Carter/Bays hit the jackpot with a great idea for the end of last season, figured they’d figure it out over the summer and just didn’t.
Victoria is merely a placeholder. this is a complaint of the show I find valid. however, I’m willing to give it a pass because it makes total sense. this show has been on forever and the ratings are rising. it has developed a strong late following as shows like the office that were big when it started have petered out or completely gone away. it’s not easy to stay true to a vision that might have possibly been stalled by a season 1 or 2 cancellation…and then a season 5 or 6 cancellation that could now be asked to go past 9 or 10
I disagree Alan. I actually thought that the last couple of episodes were definitely funnier than this one, if not completely better. I couldn’t get over Robin wanting the kids. And it seems stupid to leave your child to 3 different people, especially when the obvious choice is Ted. What are they going to keep Marvin every 2 days in each apartment? What happens if Robin moves to assignment somewhere?
First of all, I usually read these reviews after I watch the show. I am always so shocked that HIMYM fans are so negative. The show is different than when it started and after 7 seasons some of the bits can feel a little tired. But I think everyone is too concerned with the mother aspect of the story and that’s why lots of people are sick of the show. I’m just along for the ride, because I love this show and I love the characters. I’m excited to see the mother for the first time, but honestly the mother is just like the cherry on top for me. I guess I don’t understand because I still think HIMYM is awesome.
I agree with both of you. I thought the first episode was the best this season and had a hard time getting over the Robin wanting kids and Marshal just shrugging when he found out his brother had left his wife/kids. But I did enjoy this episode overall, and have enjoyed all the episodes this season. Sure, the show isn’t as good as it was in season 1/2, but how many comedies are? I don’t care about meeting the mother at this point, I’m just watching because I like the people (even if they have become caricatures of their former selves).
I hated this episode for personal reasons – as someone who had to go through some sudden and major life changes, I thought that the writing for Barney, Robin and Ted were absolutely ridiculous. While I agree that Marshall/Lily should make time for their friends and should still show interest in their lives, I think that the other three’s petulant whining about it was just wrong.
Good friends are the ones who stick around and realize that the changes in life necessitate a change in the way that a friendship is maintained. If they were feeling left out, there are a MILLION better ways to say so than walking out on the new parents and whining about it.
Petulant whining? I guess without knowing your personal situation, I can’t really argue with your view on Ted/Robin/Barney’s actions, but I thought they were very supportive of Marshall and Lily’s situation. They understand the time a new baby takes and never make a big deal out of it (they helpfully honor “8 or higher” rule) until it comes to a head with Marshall and Lily making them jump through hoops with the Guardian Gameshow. At no point did I notice them whine at all…
Fair enough, I see your point. Maybe whining was the wrong word. And I totally agree that Marshall and Lily were being self-indulgent, which isn’t a good place to be either. I think I was just irritated at the three calling the couple bad friends and walking out. That seemed harsh.
BTW – thank you for stating this the way you did. Reasonable, non-judgemental responses are so freakin’ rare on the internet LOL
I mostly enjoyed this one, but the entire last act was wrong. I couldn’t believe that the writers had Ted YELL at Lily and Marshall about not spending enough time with the gang, and then that the writers had Lily and Marshall be the ones to apologize for their behavior. How do you look at that scenario and NOT see that Ted, Barney and Robin are being the selfish, demanding ones. How does, “My girlfriend is being annoying” come even close to the care and worries of a new parent? ESPECIALLY with these characters, who go through this kind of relationship crap every other day. It didn’t help that the show had Ted pull that crap in the same episode that he debuted his hand puppet, which sky-rocketed his douche tendencies to new levels (the bit where the kid used it was pretty funny.).
New parents are in a world of their own, and they think it’s more specialthan everybody else’s world. (Why else would “Baby on Board” signs even exist?) Although they want to include their friends in their new world, it has to be done on their terms. In this case, if any topic is not a level 8 then it’s not worth the poop in the diaper. That actually is a mistake new parents make. (and new dog owners, and new cat owners, and owners of everything else that is just sooooooo precious that every thing the ownee does must be shared). First babies are where all the mistakes are made. You figure out a few more things by the time you get to your third.
I’m with Jus Sayin. I think the point they were making is that some new parents go so overboard as to be unnecessarily annoying and overbearing, even if they don’t realize it. They tried to set it up with all the goofy imagery of Marshall and Lilly seeing fishbowls and forgetting everything and such but I mean it was pretty obvious tonight. Marshall literally told their 3 best friends, including “lifetime” friend Ted that “being a parent wasn’t the most important thing, it was the ONLY thing”….and nobody here has commented on how awful that is, baby or not – no excusing it. but TED gets called a douche on here time and time again for just being a guy trying to figure things out. the “comment reviews” that people do on here AMAZE me in how short-sighted they can be. it’s obvious that most people who comment here do so only to bash the show and will never even try to like anything that has happened after season 4 or 5.
Ted Schmoesby: That’s painting with too broad of a brush. I have been defending this show through last season. But this season just seems like a total different animal to me. They are going for such broad comedy now, it feels like a totally different (and worse) show.
I thought it was a so so episode, especially since it reminded me of the classic Friends episode where the guys and the gals competed in a game show with the winner winning Monica and Rachel’s apartment. I’m still not sure what Chandler did for a living.
He was a transponster.
That’s not even a word!!!!
While I hate to add to the bashing, I wanted to note that this episide, while decent, squandered a real opportunity with Marshall and Lily’s game show. During the first commercial break, I thought we might be seeing the best episode since the ducky tie. The bit with Ted and Robin bringing successively bigger bears and barney singing the “bro” childrens’ songs was quick, fun, and very well played. When the first segment ended with Marshall triumphantly ripping off his coat to reveal a campy talk show host getup and a game show in the living room – I fell out. It was a great setup, and I thought we just might get a late-in-the-game vintage episode.
Unfortunately, the episide just didn’t take advantage of the setup. I was hoping for the magic of this premise that we’ve seen work so well with other shows. The Friends game show episode (The One with the Enbryos), True American on New Girl, Kramer turning his living room into a talk show – these are all standout, memorable entries in their series’ respective runs. There’s just so much to work with here, and I felt like the gag fell short.
With the game format, you can ask a funny question, get two or three funny answers in quick succession, then move into the next joke. It allows for rapid-fire comedy with strings of in-jokes. Ask a question about one of your characters and you get three quick smarta_s answers. This is the type of setup where HIMYM really works (the characters doubling and tripling down on iterations of a joke). Instead, we got a series of the same fairly benign questions (how would you tell Marvin [important life question]?) with a cutaway after every answer, each simply playing on a single trait of one character and none working all that well (Ted is a dork, Barney is skeevy, Robin is Bear Grylls).
By the end, the episode turned out ok. Marshall and Lily added all three to the will, they all closed down McClaren’s, and the gang got to help with Marvin at the crack of dawn (with Barney, amusingly, walking right out the door). But man, what these guys could have done with the premise…
I was kinda sad to hear about Marcus leaving his wife and kids, even though I don’t remember hearing about them before. Kinda took me out of the comedy for a bit.
In Ted’s answer to the first topic, regarding how he’d tell Marvin what happened to his parents, I thought they were going to poke fun at his propensity to tell egregiously long stories, e.g. with him saying “Kid, this is the story of How I Became Your Father.”
I have to disagree, I found this episode UNwatchable. I fast-forwarded through a lot of it.
I thought this was the weakest episode of the season so far. Turning this into a game seemed like something Marshall would propose and Lily would quash. It seemed more like a fantasy sequence than reality. I did like the cutaway answers though.
I thought Robin was upset after finding out she was unable to have kids. She seemed to warm up to the idea of having them when she thought she was pregnant. Perhaps I’m misremembering things
Adding three names to the will really bothered me. What if Marshall and Lily really do die? What happens? It might be a nice gesture but you’re hurting your own child. if they pass away Marvin WON’T have a designated guardian now. He clearly can’t have three that doesnt work. So, they filled out a will for nothing.
Anyone else confused by Lily and Marshall so quickly saying “no” to the idea of Lily’s father being the guardian…an episode after they chose him as a nanny when he proved how well he could take care of Marvin?
So let me get this straight: You stop reviewing numerous shows because they’ve fallen off, but you continue to review this show, of which you haven’t had much positive to say for a while? I don’t get it…you need to stop reviewing this show.
Sad how “least objectionable” is the best this show can muster anymore.
Something occurred to me when I was watching this episode: is it possible that the writers are consciously scaling down the gang’s interaction with the love-interests-of-the-season because of how poorly it’s gone before (like with Zoe or Kevin)?
IDK, I thought Zoe & Kevin worked well with the group. It was when they sabotaged Zoe by making her a bad girlfriend with Ted. She worked better as one of the gang. Kevin was just fine until the writers decided it was time for him to go.
I found it hard to get past the game show wheel. Marshall and Lily are complaining that they don’t spend time on their friends. Yet they do have enough time to build a ridiculously professional looking game show wheel. I’m also not crazy about when they point out just how much of a loser Ted can be.