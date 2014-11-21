Review: ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ – ‘Kill Me, Kill Me, Kill Me’

Thoughts on last night's “How to Get Away with Murder,” and its first season to date, coming up just as soon as I say goodbye to Twirling Cheerleader Girl…
As promised, “Kill Me, Kill Me, Kill Me” finally revealed who actually killed Sam (seemingly Michaela at first, but really Wes after Sam had a slasher movie-style recovery from a broken neck), and put all the flash-forward scenes we'd been watching into their proper context. And as a bonus, it finally put Annalise firmly in the center of the mystery by revealing that she actually came home before Wes took the body away, and is now conspiring with him to cover it up.
But was all that gamesmanship worth the trouble Pete Nowalk went to in order to bring us to this point? I would say probably not.
With “How to Get Away with Murder,” Nowalk and Shonda Rhimes pulled off two impressive feats at once: getting Viola Davis to commit to a network TV series, then completely underusing Viola Davis in said series.
It may be that, in addition to committing to a shorter episode order for the season, the producers also had to promise Davis a lighter-than-normal workload for a series lead to get her to sign. Or Nowalk might have thought the largely Annalise-less flashforwards were a good way to get the viewers interested in his supporting characters. Or it may be that he felt the revelation at the end of this episode was so powerful that it justified marginalizing his leading lady from so much of the season to date.
Whatever the reason, it was frustrating, because through nine episodes, Annalise is more compelling than the entire supporting cast combined. When Davis is on screen – whether cross-examining a witness in one of the show's half-hearted Cases of the Week, or tearing into a meatier scene like the wigless Annalise asking Sam, “Why is your penis on a dead girl's phone?” – “How to Get Away with Murder” roars to life as the understandable big hit of the fall season. When Annalise is absent – and especially when Connor, the only supporting character to really spark at all to date, is also absent – the show is a slog, filled with cases no one cares about(*) and flash-forward scenes repeated over and over in minute variations that were never interesting enough out of context to be worth seeing them that many times.
(*) Speaking of things no one cares about, consider all the poor students in Annalise's class who aren't part of The Keating Five. They're even more worthless to Annalise and the show than the other Oceanic 815 survivors were on “Lost.” The one time all season where Annalise was on the verge of calling on another student to give an answer, one of her precious Five interrupted and no one objected. And a few episodes later, Annalise canceled class less than five minutes into her lecture because she had a case, and again, nobody minded. It's so hilarious as to be a distraction, and I don't know why Nowalk felt this had to be a big lecture class, as opposed to a seminar/internship these five were lucky enough to get into.
Some of those scenes were definitely more effective in “Kill Me, Kill Me, Kill Me” once we had all the info – particularly anything involving Wes – but never enough to retroactively make the early structure of the season make sense. I understand why Nowalk felt this was a good hook for the series, but the execution rarely worked to this point. Maybe now that the flash-forwards are done with and we get to watch Annalise get down in the muck with this cover-up, things will be more interesting. Most of what we've gotten so far really dragged, though.
What did everybody else think? Were you satisfied with all of last night's revelations? Do you wish the show had more of Annalise, or is the amount just right? Do you love all the students and Bonnie and Frank, or would you be satisfied if this first season concluded with Annalise moving on to a new class and a different batch of characters?
My most telling comment is that when you say “Connor” is the only other character worth watching, i actually said, “which one is Connor?” Is the the OITNB guy? Is it gay boy? I actually like Laurel (and Frank). Bonnie seemed to have a new face last night (animated! at times). I think they made Viola D look rather foolish a few times in the season. She really can’t walk in heels. The lumbering gait is distracting. Did she really need to fall back into Hunk’s arms? Where did that “come back to me” phone call come from? Huh? Love the show, will continue to watch. It’s really pretty terrible. Oh and please get rid of Wes, soon. (oh, and prenuptial insanity, they just keep making her look stupider all the time….oh right, i’ve already mentioned it’s a terrible show…..)
The “please come back to me” call was her alibi.
thank you rugman11, i really missed that!
Falling back into HunkyCop’s arms was also part of her alibi.
oh jeez, now you’re all making me feel stupid….
It’s not just you. The out-of-order storytelling makes it confusing. I actually thought she went to Nate’s house before she found Sam’s body, too. But it does make more sense that she would go afterward to give herself an alibi while the team is disposing of the body.
Not gonna lie. I like the show despite the flaws. In fact I watch the entire Thursday night Shondaland block from Grey’s to HTGAWM.
No it’s not high brow entertainment and sometimes the vents that occur are eye roll inducing, but something about these shows strikes a cord with me. I just strap in and enjoy the ride.
this show is frustrating to me. i watched the pilot probably six times between when it aired and when ep 2 aired; instantly obsessed. unfortunately, as the show has gone on, most of the characters have become less interesting/appealing to me. at this point, the only ones i care about at all are annalise, connor, and bonnie (and oliver but he’s a guest star so i don’t know if he’ll ever get to do anything besides sleep with connor).
i find it alarming that pete nowalk has called wes the heart and soul of the show, because i don’t enjoy watching him at all. aside from his weird OTT obsession with rebecca and his general wet blanket-ness, i don’t think alfie enoch is much of an actor, like… at all. his face has the same expression 100 percent of the time. i wish the moral ambiguity (understatement) of what’s happening with him now would make him more interesting, but i doubt it.
i do enjoy asher for the comic relief. other than connor’s snarky one-liners we really don’t get much of that.
Am I the only one who thinks it’s beyond ridiculous that all of these LAW STUDENTS can’t figure out that this is a clear case of self-defense, and to just call the cops?
You have five witnesses that can all attest to him being the killer AND attacking them. They made some weak attempt at saying it wasn’t because “we are in his house”. Ummm…that is also the office that you work in and are constantly at?
Just get your story straight and no charges would even be pressed. If anything, they would be thanked for bringing the original girl’s killer to justice.
But they were still operating under the assumption that Annalise loved her husband and didn’t want him to die. All she had to do was say she didn’t tell them to work that night and they weren’t there when she left, and they would immediately be seen as trespassing. Meaning Sam would be the one defending himself against his intruders who were genuinely trying to steal from him.
I agree. Them thinking they would be concerned about being at the house and trespassing is just another inconsistency of the series. The show has already shown that people come and go at all hours. Rebecca just walks in to find her lost glove, Wes walks in on Annalise and Nate. Bonnie seems to live there for crying out loud. Asher runs to the house looking for his trophy because he knows they are all there. They come and go into the kitchen, and into the (apparently) one bathroom in the whole office/house, which happens to be the master bath. So, them suddenly being being worried about trespassing because “they weren’t working and weren’t supposed to be there” doesn’t jive.
I still don’t know anyone’s name, so that’s a good benchmark for showing that I don’t care about the students.
Really tired of Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s A and Scandal getting tiresome, and this is almost bottom of the barrel.
Post a comment…
It’s just not a good show, is it? Viola is a great actress and she elevates everything but the core story is so clunky and throw away that it’s hard to care and compared to Scandal it just doesn’t have great actors and guest stars to help make it at least engaging.
I find Wes creepy, from his weird obsession with his neighbor to the way he and Annalise always look like they’re about to start having sex.
I think they need to do some serious changes to the cast (probably not going to happen) and if they want to do case of the week the they should follow The Good Wife example, because the cases are horrendous so far.
Yes yes yes more viola viola viola. From the very first episode I thought who cares about these young actors. Asking myself is this what it took to sell this show?
I say viola viola violA. Should have been enough
This show should be viola centered as is scandal Kerry Washington centered.
Sad to say the major premise weak weak weak and I only watch for viola
Soooo glad to have found this review and these commenters. I have been thinking “is it just me?” for weeks now. I was never able to get into either “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Scandal,” despite trying to because of all the buzz and actors that I generally like in other things. But I really like Viola Davis, so I determined to give “HTGAWM” a chance and I’ve watched every episode – but it really is not a very good show. It’s poorly written, the characters are one dimensional, the plot is confusingly constructed, and every episode seems to consist of filler up until some big “OMG” moment in the last ten seconds. The plot holes are numerous and big enough to drive a semi truck through and the entire premise is laughably fantastical – first-year law students helping to run a law firm – I don’t have the time or energy to list all the problems with this entire concept. The cases have been throwaway filler. I could go on and on with all the ways in which this is a bad show – but the cardinal sin here is the way in which Viola Davis is being wasted and misused, the result of which is that she’s not doing a very good job. Blame the writing, blame the directing – but in one scene she’s overacting and in the next she’s flatter than roadkill. I’m fairly convinced that I know where the plot is going, but everything being done on this show is one big setup for episodic “OMG” moments leading to one big “OMG” in the last episode of the season. It’s all just filler leading to a gimmick. Yuck. It’s a buzzy show that most critics can’t gush enough about – thank you, Alan, for your honest critiques and thank you, fellow commenters, for seeing through the smoke and mirrors to the empty room behind. Viola Davis deserves soooo much better (as does Octavia Spencer, who’s caught in the dreck that is “Red Band Society.”)
I hope you wouldn’t mind me asking, what is it that you dislike about Red Band Society?
Um…
1) So why wasn’t this self-defense? Couldn’t they just say they came back to pick something up for class or something and the dude just went nuts?
2) Why did they have to chop up the body? Not that I would know, but that seems an incredibly hard task to complete in the middle of the winter? Why not just burn it? I didn’t believe any of them would have the cajones to chop up a body? That’s not covering something up, that is psycho territory.
3) I wish seeing the “surprise” ending was more impactful. I really wish my reaction was “oh, s&*&! Oh, no she didn’t” and not ” huh?! Did she really think telling them rolling up a body and dragging across town – risking getting caught by the tons of people literally *everywhere* was the best way to get away with murder/kinda self-defense.” That just seems um… not that smart.
4) I wish this were better. I also wish I could stop watching. I’ll only stop watching if Viola is no longer on it, Until then, I’m on this ride. Sigh.
1) The argument is that they would be seen as trespassing and so Sam would be seen as defending himself, not them. Wouldn’t help if they find Rebecca’s flash drive with Sam’s files on it. Seems sorta unbelievable that Sam would just randomly attack them unprovoked, and Annalise could always say that she didn’t tell them to work that night and they had no reason to be there.
2) Maybe they thought it could still be identified as Sam after it was burned? Like it wouldn’t completely disintegrate, you need an actual furnace for that?
3) Idk if it was actually that stupid. It looked like they were carrying a rug and no one had any reason to question that. Everyone was busy and rushing around drunk trying to get to the bonfire anyway. What is the alternative really? (given my reason in #1 for not calling the cops)
Did not care for the flash forwards. Viola Davis is wonderful. But the final show….how did Annalise NOT notice the rug was missing, UNLESS she was involved. If an area rug that size was missing from my house, I would notice. The last show totally confused me. How could anyone be so calm after witnessing a murder and getting rid of the body??
I really enjoy all of the courtroom drama, mystery, murder, sex & suspense. Viola Davis reminds me of Betty Davis. Alfred Enoch could be the next Denzel Washington. The show has given many actors opportunities to do good work.
I look forward to new episodes…
I really enjoy all of the courtroom drama, mystery, murder, sex & suspense. Viola Davis reminds me of Betty Davis. Alfred Enoch could be the next Denzel Washington. The show has given many actors opportunities to do good work.
I look forward to new episodes…
I really enjoy all of the courtroom drama, mystery, murder, sex & suspense. Viola Davis reminds me of Betty Davis. Alfred Enoch could be the next Denzel Washington. The show has given many actors opportunities to do good work.
I look forward to new episodes…
I really enjoy all of the courtroom drama, mystery, murder, sex & suspense. Viola Davis reminds me of Betty Davis. Alfred Enoch could be the next Denzel Washington. The show has given many actors opportunities to do good work.
I look forward to new episodes…
I’ve tried watching the show for what it is and it does have some good moments. Sadly the flash-forward frame doesn’t click at all and makes the entire thing feel a wanna-be Damages but ultimately cracks down in pieces.
It really tells you something when you watch about 5 minutes of unseen footage for the entire episode when all the pieces come together – did we really need that much shown in previous episodes (over and over again)? I caught myself flash-forwarding the entire time (no pun intended) wondering if I’ll see anything new besides the final scene.
If season two of House of Cards lacked soul, How to Get Away With Murder lacks meaning to justify the fancy frame it kept throwing at us. It might be possible to tie it all together in a logical way but I only bother to look for such explanations when given reason to care.
At some point it began feeling like a derailed train waiting to happen, an expectation hanging in limbo with the endless repetitions of the same shots that grew in momentum the closer it got to the climax.
I didn’t come here intending to bash the show and I didn’t want my first comment to be something negative, so I’m sorry it’s turning out this way. I did enjoy the ride up to some point but the things that always bothered me with it gradually took over to the extent I couldn’t help my irritation.
I intend to keep watching for the time being but having two shows behind my back as a screenplay writer I can see where this is going and it is getting way too predictable, which is about as bad as it gets for a whodunit.
But hey, at least we can count the final scene of the episode will be a punch, right?
“It’s so hilarious as to be a distraction, and I don’t know why Nowalk felt this had to be a big lecture class, as opposed to a seminar/internship these five were lucky enough to get into.”
I’ll answer the question, with the caveat that I happen to be a law student myself at the moment, and as another commenter already noted, the entire CONCEPT behind the show is ludicrous even by Shondaland standards, so a discussion about its creative liberties is a slippery slope into absurdity.
They’re not in a seminar because, for whatever reason, Nowalk decided for the characters to be first-year law students. I’m guessing this has something to do with the problem faced by every long-running show set in high school and up — “Glee,” “90210,” etc. — namely that the writers want to keep the cast around as long as reasonably possible. Law school is unique in that *all* of them require first-year students to take the same core classes. Even further, students are broken up into sections and only take 1L classes with people *in* those sections, except at the smallest schools (where there’s only one section). Depending on the school, section sizes can range from 50 to 120 (AFAIK).
Anyway, one of the core 1L classes is Criminal Law — and that’s about where the similarities between reality and life at “Middleton Law” end. The two nuttiest parts of the show’s premise are the following:
1) First-year law students all have one thing in common: they know NOTHING about the law. The idea of a famed professor taking on a group of 1Ls as her “brilliant assistants” thus borders on farce. The whole *point* of a law student’s first year is to teach them how to study the law, which certainly does not include working as their professor’s unpaid help.
2) In real life, Annalise would be disbarred for running such a program. It is a violation of ABA (American Bar Association) code for *any* law firm (or judge or whatever) to even *approach* a 1L about a job of any sort under after December 1. This rule is sacrosanct, and it certainly makes no difference if a 1L professor happens to work at a firm on the side (and quite a few admittedly do). It’s also against ABA rules for law firms to “hire” students for unpaid internships; those are only allowed if one is doing public-interest work, such as interning for a judge, a DA’s office, or one of the various legal-aid groups.
To finally answer the question: 1Ls don’t *have( seminars or small classes, at least not for core curricula (Crim, Civil Procedure, Property, Torts, Contracts, and Constitutional Law). As such, Annalise’s class size is one of the only things that’s *accurate* in the show. Oh, and 1L classes are all single-semester, so I’m curious how the writers are going to factor that in — or how the Keating Five will continue next year, since obviously no advanced students work for Annalise.
Anyway, I agree with most others: the show’s gotten better, but they *really* should have cast more compelling actors (Viola aside). I’m not entirely clear why “HTGAWM” failed in this regard when “Scandal” did it so brilliantly – perhaps because Shonda is only partially involved with it? (she’s its executive producer, not its creator) I’ll tune in when it starts up again in January, but I hope the writers have clued in after the first batch of episodes that the show needs *much* more Annalise.
One other comment: I’m frankly a little bothered that this is the second Shondaland show about a strong black woman who is entirely on her game at nearly all times, but basically falls to pieces when it comes to the white man in her life. At least on “Scandal” the man in question is the president, but here we’ve never been given any reason why Annalise and Sam are even *together* (considering they’re both cheating on the other).
Next season can we just have Annalise, Frank, and Bonnie? We can finally find out Frank’s back story and Bonnie can explain what all she’s done since Gilmore Girls and how the heck she came to work for Annalise. And then pump up Case of The Week and show Annalise being clever, strong, and great at her job. Make her someone we admire, rather than someone we think might be a little crazy. Let Viola Davis loose! And please, no more Wes.
I desperately wanted to like this show because of Viola Davis — but gawd! it’s just plain awful! A cut-and-paste, Swiss cheese script with less-than-likable characters. I stuck with it for Viola and curiosity week after week for the “Who Killed Sam?” reveal. By the end, I really didn’t care. Viola and the TV audience deserve so much better. Hope this leads to a show worthy of her talent!
the extreme best!! Quested who did it and why. But that last scene knocked it out of the park!
I love the show!