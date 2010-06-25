Review: ‘Hung’ returns for season two on HBO

Last summer, I started to feel like that guy who doesn’t understand why his friends keep complaining about his new girlfriend.
The girlfriend in question was “Hung,” the HBO dramedy about a well-endowed Detroit high school coach (Thomas Jane) who, desperate for cash, decides to try his hand at male prostitution. When I wrote positive reviews of it, friends, readers and even fellow critics were incredulous: “Really? You like that show?” Soon, it became a default insult for any fan of a show I had just criticized: “Yeah, like I take that seriously from the guy who keeps writing about ‘Hung.'” An interview subject actually derailed our conversation for a good 5 minutes so he could try to figure out what it was I was seeing that he wasn’t.
And how do I feel about “Hung” as its second season debuts Sunday at 10? Well, I feel a little like that guy who finally dumped the objectionable girlfriend and has joined his friends in asking, “What on Earth was I thinking?”
I started the first of four episodes HBO sent out for review excited to be back in the world of aspiring gigolo Ray Drecker and his unlikely, ineffectual pimp Tanya (Jane Adams). By the time I got to the fourth, it was a struggle to keep going.
It’s not that the new episodes are appreciably worse, or even different, from the 10 that aired a summer ago. I’m certainly familiar with shows I like in year one just falling off a cliff in year two. No, “Hung” season two is doing roughly the same things as season one, and about as well – and that’s a big problem.
In season one, I recognized many of the complaints others had about the show: It moved very slowly. Its subject matter and atmosphere were incredibly bleak. It was an alleged comedy where you sometimes needed an electron microscope to find anything that resembled a joke. Etc. But I went with it, in part because Thomas Jane was so strong and so likable as Ray, a former golden boy whose life didn’t turn out anything like how he thought it would, in part because the idea of Jane Adams as a pimp was inherently funny to me, but also in part because the show seemed to be going somewhere. Yes, Ray’s escort career advanced at a snail’s pace, but there was advancement. We saw Tanya figure out how to get clients – with some help from sociopathic frenemy Lenore (Rebecca Creskoff) – and we saw Ray learn to rely on more than his anatomical gifts to please them.
I had seen this kind of slow build only recently on “Breaking Bad” (also about an emasculated middle-aged man who turns to crime during a time of financial peril), and there my faith was rewarded with the show becoming the best drama on television. “Hung,” on the other hand, progressed a little, then plateaued, and seemed content to repeat the same stories and themes – that Ray can’t quite recreate the life he thought he had, that Tanya is life’s punching bag, that Ray’s ex-wife Jess (Anne Heche) is a neurotic mess – over and over with little variation.
And because so little has changed, I’m having a much harder time enjoying elements that worked for me in the first season. I used to laugh at Tanya’s bad luck and utter lack of assertiveness, or at Lenore’s unapologetic awfulness; now both make me uncomfortable and eager to watch something else. Tanya does link up with a more traditional pimp (played by ubiquitous TV guest star Lennie James) who becomes her amused mentor, and that leads to the one laugh-out-loud moment in the first four episodes, as Tanya follows his advice to fire “mind bullets” at Lenore, but mostly she’s as meek and foiled by the universe as ever.
One laugh over two combined hours of alleged comedy is not a good ratio, particularly on a show with such a depressed setting and characters. (Lenore’s horrible, but she’s the only one enjoying anything at all.) The tone gets so dour that my interest wasn’t even perked up by the introduction of an underdog sports subplot – the sort of thing that’s ordinarily my critical Kryptonite – about Ray hoping to lead the high school baseball team to a championship in spite of a slashed budget and impending layoffs. With the way “Hung” operates, I figure, the team will either fall short, or their victory will be presented in a way that sucks all the fun out of it.
In the fourth episode, Jess’s dermatologist husband Ronnie (Eddie Jemison), fed up with feeling like a consolation prize after Jess left Ray, rants, “This is not what I signed up for! This is not the life of my dreams!”
“Hung” is, ultimately, not the show I thought I was signing up to watch, so I’m out, I think.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Too hard to follow? Sorry, but I had to say it.
It’s too bad that season two sounds much like the first. I’ll still watch. I need something to do during the summer. And I’m sure as hell not going outside where the sun is!
I’m glad you’ve come around. “Hung” is just a ripoff of the much better “Californication,” if only all the characters were dumb and uninteresting.
I had problems maintaining interest in S1. The premise seemed intriguing but it was somewhat dull. It’s a pity because the show showed some promise. If I’m around, it may be background noise but not much more.
Jane Adams plays neurotic well, sometimes excessively. I would have liked to see her evolve from the meek mild mouse.
I really enjoyed season one, and will definitely be tuning in to season two…Thomas Jane makes it worth watching every week, regardless:-)
He’s a history teacher.
I’m sad to see you stop reviewing it. I actually rewatched the first season last weekend and found myself enjoying it more the second time around than the first. I admit that I find it only intermittently funny, but I guess the reason for my enjoyment is that I don’t actually consider it a comedy (even if it is being marketed as such, and is a half-hour long, a traditional comedy length).
Or perhaps Thomas Jane’s performance is enough to carry me through. I’m not sure what the allure is, but I expect to keep watching.
Interesting. I watched through the whole first season and was pretty lukewarm on it. The two Janes, especially when they played off each other, were pretty enjoyable to watch. And the premise was a decent enough twist on the usual female-turns-to-prostitution angle.
But the rest of the cast I just couldn’t care about. Lenore was very hit & miss, the ex-wife was just irritating (yeah, that may have been intentional but it was just *too* much), her new husband was a loser but not one you could emphasise with, and the children were an unwelcome distraction & it was just so unbelievable they were the offspring of 2 attractive people.
It did move at a snail’s pace, and that was the major problem. I’ll check out the first episode to see for myself but if it pans out like you suggest, I don’t think I’ll have the patience to stick with it.
A slow pace is ordinarily not a problem for me. Many of my favorite films are what most people would call “dull.” I don’t think pacing is this show’s problem. I don’t think it’s the tone, either.
I just don’t think there’s a coherent narrative. They’ve already squandered the becoming-a-prositute storyline. That could have been a great arch, comedically and dramatically, for the first season. Instead, Ray had maybe one episode of getting used to the idea of being a prostitute and by mid-season it was old hat. I think he even quit for a while, if I remember correctly. It was like the writer’s were already bored with the premise. How do you have male prostitution as the premise for your show and do so little with it? Before this show aired, I thought it had the potential to be a slightly more dramatic and paternal version of Weeds, a show which has its own problems but was actually quite good in its early seasons. At least Weeds showed Nancy’s career developing and her character developing into the new role as well. Hung is more like, “Oh yeah, he’s a prostitute – hey, here’s a sideplot about Ray’s horribly (purposely?) miscast and uninteresting children, why don’t we spend some more time with his useless ex-wife and her pathetic husband?”
Seriously, the writing for Jess is worthless. I have absolutely no idea what they want to say about her. The Tanya routine got old fast. Lenore is fun, but already a caricature. I think all the actors do a good job, but the writers aren’t giving them anything. I only remember one decent episode, maybe the one where Ray’s client showed up to his basketball game? I kinda liked that one. But there are only a few other moments I remember, and the show didn’t earn them. It’s disjointed week-to-week, it’s terribly uneven, and the only reason I kept watching was I thought maybe at some point they’d cash in on the potential. Sounds like they’re not planning on doing it anytime soon? At least not in the four episodes you reviewed. Thanks for saving me the time, I don’t think I’ll bother this time around. There’s always DVD if it suddenly decides to get good.
Aw, that’s too bad. Hung was one of the most pleasant surprises from last year, and I’m sorry it has lost you. I’m in, though, unless it has gone bad, and it sounds like it hasn’t.
This show is tuuuuurrrrrrrrible. Renewing this made absolutely no sense. I bet you can count the number of people who subscribed to HBO mainly to watch season 2 of Hung on two hands.
I watched a couple of episodes in the original season and found it a “crashing bore.” Had much potential but did not follow through. I wonder why it has been renewed~
Didn’t he get laid off? Or am I forgetting something?
Also, is Alanna Ubach back as his sexy neighbor? The show was short enough that I watched even when I wasn’t invested, but having him involved with sexy women like her and Natalie Zea definitely helped.
At the end of last season, he found out from the principal that 70 percent of the teachers were about to get laid off, and she implied he was one of them.
And I agree with you re: Natalie Zea.
I agree with Alan about Hung’s weaknesses, every point he makes is valid. But the timing of it being on during the television wasteland known as summer when the networks are showing crap like Wipeout and some reality show Sharon Osbourne is judging is what’s going to keep me watching Hung. It’s not appointment television, but I’ll keep it recording on DVR to watch at some point during the week.
I’m so disappointed! I wasn’t a huge fan of the first season, but I thought the premise and the actors had premise to make it a better show in the second season and I was interested to see what changes they made (kind of like USTara where I kind of liked but wasn’t completely into the first season, but got into it in the second. S2 was still not perfect, but definitely held my interest). And now, damn, I guess one less show to DVR. Thank god for the Firefly, The Wire, and Undeclared rewatches, and I think I can last til Mad Men comes back.
Lol I was definitely one of the people who used the “this guy likes Hung” against you when defending Entourage. I caught a marathon of s1 on HBO the other day and realized how much I hated the earlier eps, mostly because I find anne heche and any character related to her incredibly boring, and i really really hate tanya. But the natalie zea and the sexy neighbor plotlines as someone above pointed out were actually pretty funny, and even though I wasn’t that impressed I was hopeful that Lenore having a more active role would result in a more enjoyable show. I see how the writers think its funnier that a woman like tanya would be a pimp but maybe the more traditional single-minded Lenore is the way to go. Oh well, imo Hung’s just the palette cleanser btwn True Blood and Entourage.
For the record, I was merely pointing out that those actresses appearing in varying stages of undress broke up the bleakness for me. Pure objectification, not a commentary on their storylines.
Bummer to hear that Season 2 is moving us nowhere from Season 1. Like you, I enjoyed Season 1 and was totally on board for Season 2. But now, especially with no forward progress on the female characters (esp. Jane Adams), I don’t think I’m interested at all. That’s kind of sad.
I’d watch anything with Jane Adams.
In terms of plot too I was kinda bothered with the implication of his son’s crush on…his daughter. Like what the hell
People are complaining about the slow pace and bleakness of Hung? Really? REALLY? …and yet the pretentious piece of style over substance mediocrity called Mad Men is hailed like the second coming of (insert a much better show like Sopranos, Twin Peaks or The Shield here). Hung was the best dramedy on TV in its first season in my book and you gave it very good reviews. I’m doubting very much that will change so much in season 2 that it justifies your negativity.
But why I am liestening to a person who doesn’t love Futurama (take that to heart ;) ) and calls True Blood a guilty pleasure. Are Tarantino movies a guilty pleasure too? True Blood is a wonderfully trashy comic-book satire..not a thing to feel guilty about.
That’s the biggest problem of TV-critics. They are like sheeps. They don’t wan’t to stand out. If all people think Mad Men is the most intelligent show on TV of course I sing praises for it. If a show is called a guilty pleasure of course I have to point out in every review that I’m smarter than that. Pussy! ;) Take a lesson from Kurt Sutter. He even admits to watch Glee.
In the interest of accuracy, I have never referred to True Blood as a guilty pleasure. That would imply that I take pleasure from the show, which I do not.
Also, I was having these concerns with the show by the end of the first season:
The new season just confirmed that I was right to be concerned.
If you don’t have problems with the show, enjoy. I’m glad anytime someone finds TV that makes them happy.
Based on the first episode, I like the story line introducing the pimp – “Get the fuck out of here lady.” His delivery had me chuckling.
Anyways, all of your issues you find at fault with the show seem legitimate. I’ll be sticking with it.
this first episode sucks! ahhahahaha why would they bring this back… Glad they have some really good shows coming
I was always kind of unsure about hung in the first season. I mean it was decent, but it never really captured my full attention. But for some reason i really enjoyed this first episode of the new season. I think part of it was the score; composer Craig Wedren seems to be really stepping it up, the music was spot on. I guess I’ll be giving Hung another chance after all.