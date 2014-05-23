Review: In HBO’s ‘The Normal Heart,’ Ryan Murphy gets in the way

What makes Ryan Murphy such a frustrating storyteller is that he has very obvious and impressive strengths, which he then seems to go out of his way to obscure with his very obvious weaknesses. He has great passion for socially relevant drama, for instance, but his point tends to get lost in the ADHD style that eventually plagued “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck” and everything else he's done in television. (“American Horror Story,” his biggest current hit, at least started out with ADHD, so there was no letdown later when things unraveled.) He works well with actors as both a writer and director, giving them meaty material and pulling excellent performances out of them, but then makes various other choices that distract from those performances.
That “The Normal Heart” – an adaptation of Larry Kramer's 1985 play about the early days of the AIDS crisis – has finally been turned into a film that will air on HBO on Sunday at 9, after decades of sitting in development hell, is a testament to Murphy, who bought the rights with his own money and assembled a cast fronted by Mark Ruffalo and Julia Roberts. The film wouldn't exist without his belief in it. And yet I wish almost anyone else had directed it.
The story is a roman à clef about Kramer's days as one of the founders of the advocacy group Gay Men's Health Crisis – here, he is writer Ned, played by Ruffalo – and such an abrasive, unflinching spokesman for the cause that his friends first see him as an embarrassment, and later an obstacle to getting funding to find a cure for this mysterious “gay cancer.” Roberts plays Emma, one of the few doctors in the city actively looking into the disease – as a wheelchair-bound polio survivor, she can relate to the idea of a mysterious disease that turns you into something the rest of society would rather not think about or interact with – while Ned's colleagues at GMHC are played by Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons (reprising a role he played in the play's 2011 Broadway revival) and Joe Mantello (who played Ned in that stage version). Matthew Bomer from “White Collar” plays Felix, a closeted pop culture writer for the New York Times, who won't risk his job to push for more coverage of the epidemic, but who will become Ned's lover.
The material is as much about the politics of the gay community as it is about the devastation that AIDS brought upon it. Ned's greatest contempt is saved for men whom he believes actively impede their efforts to safely stay in the closet. (He gets in trouble for trying to out Mayor Ed Koch during a live TV appearance.) And when Emma suggests that Ned's friends tone down their sex lives for a while until medicine gets a better handle on the disease, he tells her, “Do you realize that you're talking about millions of men who have singled out promiscuity as their principle political agenda?”
As Ned and his friends wonder why doctors and/or the government aren't doing more to fight this plague, “The Normal Heart” turns into a fascinating companion piece to 1993's “And the Band Played On,” one of the best, most watchable HBO movies of them all (both films even feature B.D. Wong in small roles), which shows doctors at the CDC dealing with those same questions on a national, even global scale.
“And the Band Played On” was directed by Roger Spottiswoode, a journeyman shooter who seemed to recognize that the best approach to this rich, sprawling material and his all-star cast was to trust in the inherent power of both and get out of the way as much as possible.
Murphy has never had much luck with getting out of the way of his material or his various flaws as a filmmaker, and the opening segments of “The Normal Heart” – particularly a long party sequence on Fire Island – are presented in a flashy, attention-getting way, yet they do a very poor job of actually introducing the characters and their relationships with one another. Early on, we see Ned sitting alone and looking sad on the outskirts of a party, but have been given no indication as to why he's feeling this way. Later, he helps a drunken friend clean up in the shower and jokes that he once fantasized about getting him naked like this, even though there's been zero indication of an attraction to this point in the movie. A flashback to Ned and Felix's first meeting is for some reason presented as a porn-y bathhouse commercial. And when one AIDS-stricken character collapses in the street, it's shot with so many different stylistic gimmicks at once (Murphy's big on Dutch angles here) that the attempt to make the play feel more cinematic just winds up undercutting whatever visceral impact the scene is supposed to have.
That said, working with actors is a part of directing, and Murphy does wonderful things on that end. This is the best work Bomer has ever done, even beyond the physical transformation he undertook (losing 40 pounds during a break in filming) to portray the ravages of AIDS on Felix's body, and the scenes Ruffalo plays with both him and Alfred Molina as Ned's homophobic brother are overflowing with complicated emotions. Parsons isn't exactly a chameleon, and there may be moments where you watch him as self-described “Southern bitch” Tommy and wonder how Sheldon Cooper came to be running an AIDS hotline, yet the same physical presence and vocal delivery come across as much warmer and more vulnerable. Nearly every actor gets at least one meaty monologue – there will be a moment when you'll realize exactly why Roberts took the part, above and beyond whatever bond she and Murphy developed while filming “Eat, Pray, Love” – and all deliver. Parsons is wonderful delivering a bitter eulogy where Tommy notes that funerals have become the center of this community's social life. Yet Murphy doesn't always do a great job showcasing those very performances he's drawn out; that funeral scene, for instance, spends much too much time showing the grieving attendees and not enough actually showing Parsons.
At a certain point in the production, Murphy seems to have recognized just how much less can be more with material this potent. The film's second half is shot in a more unadorned fashion, and when Murphy simply lets an emotionally charged scene – an argument at the GMHC office, or Ned getting a look at the physical ravages of the disease on Felix, or an intimate declaration of love in a hospital room – play out with minimal flourishes, it's gangbusters.
Ultimately, the good in “Normal Heart” outweighs the bad, which isn't always the case with Murphy's work. It's an important story packed with vivid individual moments, but with this material and these actors, it feels like it could be so much more than what it is.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I think the AHS format is the best thing Ryan Murphy could have done for himself. His television shows are so packed with big moments that they soon run out of anything new or relatable. Revamping the premise every season was a very smart move.
I would have thought directing movies would be good for him as well, since he would have another person’s material to interpret and only 2 hours for fireworks instead of 22. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and none of the movies he’s directed have been that impressive.
Thank you for this very focused and coherent review, Alan. I say that as so many I’ve read… haven’t been. Also, thank you for the nod to Bomer’s performance (which has, happily, received almost universal praise). As a fan of his, I know the almost super-human effort he made to prepare for this performance, and it’s great to see both that those efforts were successful, and that they are being acknowledged.
And the Band Played On is one of the greatest books I’ve ever read. The HBO movie of the same name was a mediocre Quincy episode. If The Normal Heart ranks below that movie, I’m dubious.
Agree with you on the disconnect between book and film in regard to ATBPO. Rewatched recently, in anticipation of TNH, and found it even more bloodless than the first time.
I have just finished watchnig the film and thought it was brilliant.I lived through those years and many of those same scenes with dying friends and even my lover. The film was very emptional for me and, I thought very, very real. As for the criticisms of Murphy’s direction, I didn’t feel any of that and didn’t care about any of that. The film conveyed the intensity of what happened then and that is the important thing.
I saw it a third time over this holiday weekend. This time at 2 AM, without distractions and company and too much in my system or any Mad Men hangover and thought about your comment here. When I was able to watch it for real and alone and at peace I was able to watch it for the first time. And I loved it. You are so right that it conveyed the intensity and that that is the important thing. I read Larry Kramer’s interview in the NYTs Arts Section also this morning, finally, again at peace, and he evidently told Ryan Murphy to stop with all the horror tv show and stick to being a real director because he is one. LOVED that. Cheers. I am so very sorry for all your losses.
And in truth there was a lot of talk in the Nation’s Capital, from whence I hail then now and since forever, that the WH was pulling the Koch line in pretending that the big guy was not who he was. One of my lovers from that period who, was working on Pa Ave as a big time Cali Rep. fundraiser (shudder) got canned for losing his marbles on coke and spilling the beans on that one even though or because everyone under the tent knew. These were horrible horrible people and Kramer’s anger and activism were spot on. It was a terrible time.
Ryan Murphy offerings have energy and verve — and a certain vibrancy that makes for a great first impression — but the work does tend to peter out because the stuff lacks another vital component: taste. And I don’t mean stuffy Emily Post style taste but the kind of artistry and intelligent restraint that take a solid B to real A plus endeavor.
Great cast though and that’s worth a lot in the way of draw and pleasure. Good, good story too. So happy for Mark Ruffalo and Matthew Bomer. Julia Roberts has always been a better actress than folks give her credit for so good on her too.
While I understand the criticism of Murphy’s work, his flourishes did not distract me in TNH. The writing and acting were so strong that every time you noted that he jumped the track, I was not distracted. Bomer was a revelation. The love between his character and Ruffalo’s character was palpable. I am not a fan of Parson’s work on Big Bang, often feeling like someone is running finger nails over a chalk board when he rants. But in TNH, he restrained his natural tendencies as an actor to heart-breaking effect. Roberts gave new meaning to the word strident, but instead of becoming a “one note” character she showed many shades to the note.
Murphy had a hand in pulling these wonderful and varied performances from these actors. He also brought a story to mainstream TV that must be told. I applaud the effort and hope Emmy voters reward the effort, especially Bomer and Ruffalo. Ruffalo may be the best American actor working today. Go to IMDB and take a look at his body of work. So impressive.
Mark Ruffalo is a phenomenal actor. His work in this was astonishing. And, having watched TNH again, I feel a bit foolish for pointing out RM’s weaknesses. Like you and Alan point out, he deserves great credit for having pulled this off.
I remember those days pretty well and lost a wonderful, and very young, friend to it. It was unbelievable how LONG it took the administration to acknowledge what was taking place and when they finally did it was so begrudging, disrespectful, and cynical. And inadequate. Horrible folk.
Glad I’m living long enough to see, hear, and feel the real turning of the tide.
I thought it had powerful moments, but was uneven and a bit scattered overall. I’m not sure if that’s Murphy’s fault or the source material. It would’ve benefited from either a greater focus on the relationship side or on the advocacy side. Because it was trying to follow both, they both came out a bit undercooked to me, in spite of very strong performances.
My favorite is still Longtime Companion. Great great film.
I wanted to like this more than I did, and to be moved by it more than I was. Watching it felt a bit like “eating my vegetables” like we were supposed to pay attention and consider it good because it was depicting an important historical moment, that it was a story that needed to be told.
I don’t know if it was the direction, some of the performances, or if was the transition from stage to screen, but there were important scenes that should have been moving, that just didn’t move me for some reason. Part of it seemed to be the pitfalls of dramatizing tragic historical events: expecting the gravity of the events themselves to provide the emotional weight of the film and pull the viewer in, without crafting a compelling, moving film. Maybe that’s the “undercooked” aspect Kevin mentioned – just depicting events and letting them speak for themselves without applying narrative artistry to the story.
Some things (especially big emotional monologues) felt like they would have been moving scenes in a play, but were either not modulated, or were shot in such a way that they lost their energy and just seemed like monologues pulled straight from a play, not dynamic scenes in a film. While I could understand why Ruffalo’s and Robert’s characters were so angry, having their anger/tension dialed up so high in every scene minimized the impact of scenes that should have been very powerful. Bomer was very good, transforming his character not only physically, but in demeanor and emotions too. And I believed Ruffalo’s performance, it just didn’t move me for some reason.
I agree that Roberts’ performance was over the top and not at all nuanced. She used that same staccato delivery she uses in every role. It’s distracting and, because there is never a new character, any emotional impact is lost. Bomer and Ruffalo were outstanding and the speeches by Parsons and Mantello were among the best moments in the film.