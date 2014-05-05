Review: Jack Bauer returns in ’24: Live Another Day’

When FOX announced the long-hinted resurrection of “24” as a 12-episode miniseries called “24: Live Another Day,” I immediately wondered two things:
1)How would Kiefer Sutherland's feral hero, Jack Bauer – a character as deeply rooted in the George W. Bush era as, say, Josiah Bartlet was in the Bill Clinton era – come across in 2014?
2)Would the four year gap since the last “24” episode, and the decision to produce half as many episodes – all set in real time, but sometimes with missing hours in between – allow the show to lean less heavily on some of its more tired narrative tricks, and/or at least make them fell fresher than they did by the end of season 8?
I've now seen the first two episodes of “Live Another Day” (they air back-to-back on Monday night at 8 & 9, and will air in its old Monday at 9 timeslot thereafter). While it's hard to draw too many conclusions from the start of a season of a show that always had more trouble with middles than beginnings or endings, I would say that the reincarnated “24” does fairly well on the first front, less well on the second. I was happy to be watching the adventures of Jack Bauer again, and my pulse quickened the first time I heard the beeping clock sound and saw the opening titles, but the time away hasn't magically cured all the show's flaws.
When FOX canceled “24” back in 2010, the show was still a ratings success, but it was getting expensive in the way that all old shows do, and there was also a sense that the concept and all the gambits that came with it needed a break. Every major character save for Jack and his hacker sidekick Chloe (Mary Lynn Rajskub) had been killed, revealed as a mole, or both, and there were only so many traitors, so many plans within plans to be revealed, before even the most devout fan felt weary.
“24” need a break at a minimum, and “Live Another Day” does a pretty good job of trying to figure out where Jack Bauer fits in this new political era. Where “West Wing” became creatively unmoored by the Bush presidency and then 9/11, “24” had already started acknowledging the shifting political winds before it went off the air. Jack was called to account several times for his extra-legal techniques – particularly his fondness for using torture to get information – and ended the original series not only as a relic, but a fugitive, who was now branded a traitor by his own government for the sort of actions for which he was celebrated back when David Palmer was alive.
“Live Another Day,” set and filmed in London, finds Jack once again on the trail of would-be presidential assassins – this time out, POTUS is former defense secretary James Heller (William Devane), father of Jack's ex Audrey (Kim Raver) – but with no government support, and no illusions about what reward awaits him if he succeeds. When Chloe wonders if he's hoping to be forgiven for his past sins, a rueful Jack tells her, “There's no going back for me.”
Just as the series' longtime producer Howard Gordon – running this season along with fellow “24” vets Evan Katz and Manny Coto – has pivoted into a new political landscape on “Homeland,” he finds a way to position Jack into a world with echoes of our own(*). The plot – at least at the start of “Live Another Day,” since we know that one of the open secrets of “24” was how each season tended to feature two or three major arcs as the writers burned through story – involves anger over the American military's drone program, and an Edward Snowden type named Adrian Cross (Michael Wincott), who has brought Chloe into his organization of document-releasing hackers.
(*) Because of time jumps in between seasons, plus the gap between the end of the show and the events of “Live Another Day,” Jack is living about four years ahead of us, but it doesn't get confusing because all of the politicians are fictional and Jack Bauer's not the kind of guy who would make a pop culture reference. Ever.
Jack naturally has contempt for these people – when Chloe tries to justify her activities with Cross by talking about all the illegal things intelligence organizations do, he retorts, “You're smarter than that.” – but Cross and all the conflict over drones makes the show feel plugged into current events in the same way it did when it debuted shortly after 9/11. And making Jack into an embarrassing reminder of an earlier era only adds pathos to a character who, even with the tremendous gravity that Sutherland brings to the role, is always a half-step away from caricature. (On the other hand, styling Chloe to look like Lisbeth Salander is laying it on too thick, as if Rajskub was starring in a “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” parody written by the Wayans brothers.)
But if the fictional world of “24” has changed, the basic structure and gimmicks have not. The actors are mostly new to the franchise (including John Boyega, just announced as one of the leads of the new “Star Wars” movie, here playing a drone pilot), yet each of them is playing a variation on a half-dozen similar characters the show used back in the '00s. As a CIA analyst who has a better grasp on what Jack's doing than her colleagues do, Yvonne Strahovski from “Chuck” fits the show's tradition of icy Hitchcock blondes. And it's almost surprising to realize that the original show never had room for either Tate Donovan (playing Heller's questionably motivated chief of staff) or Benjamin Bratt (as the CIA station chief who makes various dumb decisions so Strahovski can look smart) playing these exact roles. It may be that Gordon and company have plans to mess with our expectations – to make Strahovski's whiny colleague, played by Gbenga Akinnagbe (Chris Partlow from “The Wire”) more heroic than he seems here – but eight seasons of the show made it easy to both predict which characters will cause unnecessary problems for Jack, and when.
Then again, I still haven't seen how the revised format will affect things. FOX only made the season's first two hours available for review, and they take place with no gap in between. Producing 24 episodes a season was always a problem, because it didn't allow the writers to adequately plot out an entire big story arc, and ideas they expected to take 24 shows to execute might instead happen after only 8 or 9.
“Do you understand the level of desperate we were at?” Gordon told me when we discussed the show for my book. “It's like driving at 65 miles per hour on the highway and you're building the highway as you're driving. On the one hand, that energy and necessity of invention fueled the show, but it was crazy. We wrapped in May and started shooting in July. You can't plot 24 episodes in that time.”
Having half as many episodes will alleviate some of that, as will not having to come up with something interesting for every character to be doing in every hour of a day. Some of the show's more comical missteps – Teri Bauer's amnesia in season 1, or Kim Bauer's encounter with the cougar in season 2 – came about simply because the writers had to hold those characters in place until they could rejoin the main plot, and couldn't just show them sleeping, or sitting in traffic, for an entire hour. That will theoretically be much less of a problem with the new structure, but it's hard to judge for sure until we see how it plays out. Will each episode that picks up after an hour (or more) off have to begin with a lot of clunky exposition about what people were up to? Or will the breaks all conveniently happen at meal, nap or tea time?
I didn't watch the last few seasons of “24” to their conclusion when they aired, because I was so burned out on the show's more obvious flaws. (The first time I saw the series finale was when I was researching that chapter for the book.) But I'm going to be watching every episode of “Live Another Day.” As a student of TV, I want to see exactly how the show functions in a new decade, and with this tweaked format. And as a fan of Jack Bauer who's missed his intense glower the last four years (“Taken” repeats on cable only scratch this itch so much), I'll gladly watch 10 more weeks of the show past this one, especially in the slower summer months. “Live Another Day” may ultimately set off every clichéd minefield the show tripped over the previous eight seasons, but the time commitment is so much shorter that I can enjoy the show's strengths (Jack, his relationship with Chloe, the action set pieces) without getting too bummed out by its weaknesses if they wind up persisting like always.
But if Strahovski gets amnesia, even in a shortened season, there's no excuse. Nor, I believe, are there many jungle cats to be found inside London.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“and couldn’t just show them sleeping, or sitting in traffic, for an entire hour”
Well, I do sleep 6 to 8 hours a night. So phasing out a character for one or two eps at a time would have only added realism instead of removing it with cougars.
Why not have Kim sit on a bench, waiting for a bus, see her drift off and then two episodes later there’s a street cop who wakes her and tells her she can’t sleep there…
Mainly because of how terrible an idea that is. It’s an action TV show, they never made any excuses for that.
@Chad:
Why? Since when does something a bad action show because one of the characters is missing for an episode?
All shows have episodes where one or more of the main credits is missing (see “credit only” credits on IMDb).
Even Maxwell Smart had to pass things over to Quigley once for a little vacation time.
@DJDoena
I wasn’t suggesting that a character missing for an episode was a terrible idea, I was suggesting that explaining why they were missing for a reason that wasn’t an action-TV-esque reason wouldn’t really fit the 24 model.
CLICK HERE >> [bit.ly]
Good stuff. Even as one of the most ardent 24 supporters, I grew tired of the series by the end of its first run. And if I had to pinpoint the problem, it was exactly as you say – 24 episodes running in real time forces them to include too much “filler” for my tastes. Here’s to hoping that the 12 episode “miniseries” format will bring 24 back to its glory days. Can’t wait to find out!
My problem with the format is that it required both “filler” to keep characters connected to the plot and huge reaches of unbelievability like Jack driving across LA in 20 minutes or flying to Mexico, executing a raid on a terrorist camp and then flying home in three hours. But the most important question for this season is: Does CTU headquarters have an unguarded tunnel for the bad guys to use?
I never found the “filler”, as you called it, that unbearable. In fact I’m upset about this new 12 hour format. Yes 24 was fantastical in ways and much of what happens is completely out of the realm of possibility but that’s part of the fun, getting lost in something fictitious an hour every week. Lets not forget people 24 is fiction.
@Bat: Well, as you know by now, Jack dint need a tunnel to get into CTU (CIA in this series), he blew a hole in the (unguarded) roof.
I know politics are off limits, and I’m not making any judgments with these choices, but I think it’d be fun to figure out which shows represent which presidency, like West Wing and Clinton, 24 and W. Bush. Here’s a rough stab:
Obama: Veep?
Bush Sr.: Roseanne
Reagan: Dallas
Carter: M*A*S*H
Actually, now that I think about it Obama’s presidency is probably more marked by Parks & Rec.
Dwight Eisenhower is Leave it to Beaver, if that isn’t getting a bit too obvious. Kennedy is Get Smart (although I believe the show started after his brief presidency), and Johnson can be In the Heat of the Night, assuming the series I haven’t seen is similar enough to the movie.
In the Heat of the Night aired in the 1980s (though the movie came out in 1967), so it wouldn’t qualify for LBJ.
Dick Van Dyke Show for Kennedy and All in the Family for Nixon?
Okay, only knew that the show existed. Movie feels very Johnson.
If Nixon is All in the Family, is Ford The Jeffersons?
Bush 41: The Commish
Bush 43: The Shield
It’s such a bummer when long-running shows become trapped in their own formula. I’m not sure which one of the later seasons it was, but it opened with Jack living with a woman and her son. The son being kidnapped was the catalyst for Jack to get thrust back into the plot of that season. By the end, 24 was so entrenched in its own formula the entire thing was always predictable. I like the idea of Jack having to solve something like his lady friend’s son being kidnapped and having that not involve CTU in any way. Or let him turn up as a Jack Walsh-type bounty hunter.
I’m afraid you’re mistaken. You’re talking about season five, when at the end of the previous season Chloe, Tony, Michelle, and President Palmer colluded to make it look like Jack was dead (mainly because he’d invaded the Chinese embassy for some reason I don’t recall). Season five thus started with a doozy: first David Palmer was assassinated, then Tony and Michelle were blown up, and then someone almost killed Chloe; the killers were trying to frame Jack for them. THAT’S what got Jack back into the action.
While yes, he was living with a woman (Connie Britton btw, in an early guest role) and her son — plus the son got tangled up in one of the earliest terrorist plots, involving an attack on an L.A.-area airport (Ontario IIRC) — that was a secondary plot that was over by the end of the first third of the season. Also, season five was arguably one of the show’s best, as it featured the odious Charles Logan as president and Jean Smart as his long-suffering mentally addled wife.
That sounds right. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen it and 24 never had much of a re-watch appeal for me. My point is that personally I would have liked a season with Jack on a mission that involved deeply personal stakes for him while not being based out of CTU. I agree, Logan was a great villain.
Season 5 was definitely the pinnacle of the series. I still remember what a gut punch it was when David Palmer was assassinated.
“clichéd mind field”
Do you mean “minefield”? Or am I missing the pun (it’s early here, so it could very well be me!)? :-)
I’m probably the perfect fan for the return of Jack Bauer because I don’t care if the show has the same flaws or not–I’m just happy to have Jack back on my TV. One “WHO ARE YOU WORKING FOR!?” and I won’t care what they do wrong.
I won’t care as long as we get multiple “DAMMIT, CHLOE!”s, which shouldn’t be a problem now that they’re ostensibly on opposing sides for once.
He meant “Mind Quad”:
[www.youtube.com]
Just answer me this Alan – is there a hacksaw in the first two hours? :) Welcome back Jack.
As the show-world gaps between seasons often spanned several years, aren’t we getting pretty deep into the future here? We’re on our 10th president.
I’m an audience member who was generally pretty supportive of President Bush’s policies, with reservations (not trying to talk politics here), but even I worry about the lack of cultural context the show has faced since the middle of its run. The torture scenes have been a little cringeworthy since at least 2007, especially since I was living at embassy post in the Middle East at the time, and still an ardent fan of the show. The solutions to this problem were pretty ham-fisted and transparent. Sounds like the Snowden material they’ve cooked up here will be aggravating, and I do wonder how many will be eager to dive back into this universe again, even with the time off and adjustments for current political conversation.
14 years passed over the run of the show, and the gape between season 8 and the events of “Live Another Day” is supposed to be four years (same as in the real world). So it’s been 18 years since Naked Mandy blew up the airplane.
Okay. Certainly feels like a lot more, but I suppose the 25th Amendment was invoked so often that it’s possible to burn through so many presidents in only a few years.
“We’re on our 10th president.”
To be technical, the show had six prior to President Heller on “Live Another Day,” assuming we’re including ones physically introduced on the show. Presidents by season:
First season: unknown (David Palmer was a presidential primary candidate at this point)
Second and third seasons: David Palmer
Fourth season: Keeler (little seen) and, following a near-fatal crash of Air Force One, Charles Logan
Fifth: Logan
Six: Wayne Palmer, and then Noah Daniels after Wayne is seriously injured
Seven & eight: Allison Taylor
That’s actually seven, and Heller makes eight. The two you haven’t mentioned are Palmer and Logan’s veeps, who take office via the 25th Amendment.
Season 1 President
David Palmer
Prescott (Palmer VP)
Keeler
Logan
Gardner (Ray Wise, Logan VP)
Wayne Palmer
Daniels
Taylor
Heller
That makes 10. And when you consider that the non-consecutive Cleveland terms count twice, it’s actually 11, with David Palmer serving both before and after his veep. It’s a lot of presidents.
Actually, I did say *prior* to the new series, thus excluding Heller, and I mentioned President Keeler. I also said “assuming we’re including ones physically introduced on the show,” but to clarify: I meant introduced AS PRESIDENT. (Gardner was never shown as president — we see Logan being taken away, but by the beginning of the following season Wayne Palmer is already president — and thus does not count here, nor did we see the first season’s president.)
You lost me on the last paragraph. David serving “before and after his veep”?? He was a senator and presidential primary candidate in season one, and a single-term president in seasons two and three. In the latter, he was running for reelection against Keeler but, at the end of the season, withdrew from the race, given that his ex-wife murdered his main campaign backer Milliken, and then Milliken’s daughter killed Sherry and herself in turn. Keeler went on to win the presidency.
So – the show’s presidencies go in this order:
1. Six months or so left in an unknown president’s term (season one).
2. David Palmer is president for four years (seasons two and three).
3. John Keeler is president for approximately a year before AFO is shot down; Logan is then president for 18 months until his conspiracy arrest; Gardner takes over for the remainder of what was originally *Keeler’s* term (but never seen on the show as such), and not reelected (seasons four and five).
4. Wayne Palmer is president for six months; Daniels takes over for the remaining three and a half years after Wayne is nearly killed by a bomb (season six).
5. Allison Taylor is president (seasons seven and eight).
We’re getting bizarrely semantic here, but oh well.
Keeler was not one of the ones you forgot. The two that you forgot were Prescott and Gardner. Not sure why it matters whether they are introduced “as president.” They are both characters that served as president during the 18 year span of the show.
Palmer’s term is briefly interrupted when his veep, Jim Prescott, is sworn in as president during day 2. That makes David Palmer both the 2nd and 4th president during the run of the show, similar to Grover Cleveland, who was both the 22nd and 24th president of the United States.
1 – Season 1 president (google tells me his name is Barnes
2 – David Palmer
3 – Jim Prescott, Palmer’s VP
4 – David Palmer again
5 – John Keeler
6 – Charles Logan
7 – Gardner
8 – Wayne Palmer
9 – Noah Daniels
10 – Taylor
11- Heller
Eleven presidents in 18 years. For comparison, Harry Truman was in office 11 presidents ago in our universe. That’s 61 years ago.
*I’m* being semantic? Prescott was president for THREE HOURS! Moreover, it came as a result of an almost certainly illegal and treasonous conspiracy within the Palmer administration to forcibly invoke the 25th Amendment, which thus made his “presidency” illegal as well; if you’ll recall, he tendered his resignation at the end of Day 2, which Palmer refused. to accept. By this standard we’d have to say, in real life, that Dick Cheney was “president” on TWO occasions because he temporarily assumed the office while Bush was unconscious for several hours for surgery.
I’m sorry, but Prescott does not count in this calculus, nor does a fictional television show where presidents have a perilously high injury/mortality rate compare to *actual* presidencies where presidents typically serve for a full eight years. (Presidential deaths and severe injuries on “24”: David Palmer was assassinated, admittedly after he left office. John Keeler either died or was rendered incapacitated for life after Air Force One was attacked. Wayne Palmer was incapacitated/possibly killed by a bomb in the presidential bunker. Charles Logan was nearly murdered by his wife (again, after his presidency, plus we know he survived).)
On 24, Jim Prescott takes the oath of office. Therefore, he was president of the United States. Richard B. Cheney was never sworn in as president during George W. Bush’s surgeries.
You seem to be getting quite upset about this, but it’s just counting and I only meant it as a fun piece of trivia for a popular tv show. It certainly doesn’t compare to real life, which is part of what makes it entertaining.
I’m not upset. I simply think your interpretation of events is wrong.
Sorry, but there really isn’t two ways around this. 1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1=11
Sorry, but there is. Taking the oath of office under patently treasonous circumstances is not, of course, addressed in the Constitution or any of its amendments, but were such a case to go before the Supreme Court, it would without question be nullified, much like an unconsummated marriage can be annulled. Clearly, you disagree, and that’s fine, but please don’t be one of those irritating people who a) ALWAYS insists on having the last word and b) ALWAYS thinks they’re unequivocally correct. Either of our arguments can be made.
Way late to the party on this… but one being left out is Allison Taylor’s VP. Taylor would have assuredly resigned after coming clean about the cover-up of the Russians’ role in the assassination of the IRK president. That VP becoming president would have to be counted between Taylor and Heller.
Prescott absolutely counts, so you’re either on president #12 (with the Grover Cleveland rules on David Palmer) or #11 just by total individuals sworn in to occupy the office.
I’m showing my age here, but I still remember when somewhat similar comments were made about James Bond leading up to Pierce Brosnan taking over the role. Since the previous film, the Iron Curtain had fallen, the Soviet Union and Eastern European bloc had collapsed, and M was now a female who referred to Bond as a “misogynistic dinosaur from the Cold War.”
Bond adjusted rather well, I’d say. Even in “Skyfall,” M — in her speech before a Parliamentary council — stated that MI:6 was all the more necessary in this day and age because it’s so difficult to tell the good guys from bad.
As for “24,” I think it rather accurately forecasted — years before it happened in reality — that even Democratic presidents can be thrust by circumstances into sanctioning actions they didn’t even *imagine* themselves doing, e.g. Obama’s extensive use of drones in the Middle East and Yemen, and also the NSA surveillance uncovered by Edward Snowden. Sure enough, both of these realities have (apparently) become major plot points in the rebooted series.
As for its reliance on the same gambits as before … well, there really *isn’t* anything (completely) new under the sun, and certainly not in network television. I’m just hoping they make maximum use of their new location in terms of plot. During the final two seasons the writers could have, but did not, incorporate any attacks on the D.C. or NYC subway systems; an attack on the London Underground, however, would be equally as bad as attacking NYC’s at least, given its daily ridership. (Also, London’s already been hit by terror bombings on its transport system, albeit on buses.)
They did attack the Underground on 7/7 2005. I think this would be considered in bad taste to replicate on the show.
@John G.
“Chicago Fire / PD” just recently replicated the Boston marathon attacks in a double-evening event.
I haven’t seen any season of 24 before… just a lot of episodes and really tough to start from the beggining. With that being said, is it even worth watching this rebooted season if I haven’t seen an episode before?
As Alan has noted, it is not essential to have seen any previous season of 24 in order to be able to follow along with this new season/limited series. Jack Bauer used to work for the government stopping terrorists, now he’s a fugitive on the run. That’s all that you really need to know. It’s true that Jack shares a history with some of the returning characters on the show (Chloe, Audrey, President Heller) but it’s not overly complicated, and will probably be reviewed for the benefit of the audience within the context of the show.
hodor
24 should have been a show like Fargo or American Horror Story, in as much as it should have been different stories and different characters each season. The biggest mistake was bringing Jack back. It just got so tiresome, and predictable.
Where is the bomb???!
You’re stalling. WHERE IS THE BOMB???!
WATCH HERE >> [bit.ly]
Geez, how many more times this cougar thing is gonna be mentioned? It’s just one stupid moment that had nothing to do with the main plot. Amnesia on the other hand is much more problematic, but in the end it happened in the best season of the show so I’m willing to forgive it.
PEOPLE NEVER FORGET
I bet you’re a Bill Buckner apologist too
I’m no one’s apologist, just think the scene despite how stupid is not that big of a deal if you look at the whole season. But I get it, people keep mentioning the cougar for fun and that’s okay.
PEOPLE NEVER FORGET………….unless they get amnesia.
This was so boring and I might add a bit problematic politically. I love how these right leaning show runners and producers have to take a bash at important issues like the publics right to know what their government is doing in their name.
This is just a right leaning show that can’t accept that torture has not will not can not get the information you want. I waited for Jack to threaten and there it came like clockwork. This show is for the trash bin. I’m surprised at you Alan, you seem to like everything lately.
“[…] torture has not will not can not get the information you want”
I’m so confused right now, what does that even mean?
These critics are so caught up in their ideology that they cannot recognize that this is sheer entertainment. Our critics wear straight jackets thinking in a barrel as if some huge revelation tied to the current political environment is even needed. The cat is out of the bag as the public is sometimes far more intuitive than the critics . See, the thing is, the show captures the hearts and imaginations of people regardless of political discourse, position or current events. And despite the critics lack of creative wheels they envy but do not possess, they just can’t grasp the fact that it is just a TV show that is well done and fun to follow. While maybe a bit predictable, those of us looking to hear a 3,4,5th album by a familiar band find comfort in that familiar sound, voice and beat. It is comforting and valuable to the listener as this show is to the general public. Cats do have 9 lives and some are lucky to have a lot more than 9. In closing, if I really wanted to watch our country continue to decline in its own corruptive lies, half-truths and biased, over-paid partisans, I would not watch a show like 24, but like the cat, I can just change the station and watch CNBC, FOX or some other talking head try and tell me how we are wrong in this country for choosing to believe that while the stupidity of TV shows reside not with the likes of 24 or other shows providing entertainment, it lies with critics who pretend they know what entertainment is supposed to be. While they serenade us with their analysis,we as a people just don’t take this as anymore than noise, clutter, and disdain for those of us who understand the joy of going along just for the entertainment value. Sit back and enjoy one of the most successful TV shows of all time and allow the cat a few extra lives….
Jack should always have been a secret, “go to” man who has carte blanch authority to solve issues that put our nation in peril, similar to Vince Flynn’s Mitch Rapp, Thor’s Scot Harvath, or Child’s Reacher. Instead it as written as a soap opera, with far too many characters demanding attention. Kiefer Sutherland has what it takes to pull off such a show, and do it with a bang, he just needs writers who can conceptualize it~
Really, a power supply vulnerable to a common street vandal? That’s the 24 type of plot device that really annoys when it’s used in Homeland. But hey, this is 24. As long as they keep the pedal to the metal, I’m in for the ride. Here’s hoping that Kate is the bad ass that Sarah Walker was for Director Graham before she walked into the Buy More.
The list of 24 Presidents looks like this:
1. Harold Barnes (R), 1997-2001
2. David Palmer (D), 2001-2005: didn’t seek reelection in 2004 due to Sherry’s shenanigans, etc.,
3. John Keeler (R), 2005-2006: incapacitated for life most likely
4. Charles Logan (R), 2006-2007: removed from office for Palmer’s assassination, working with terrorists, etc.,
5. Hal Gardner (R), 2007-2009: defeated for election to full four-year term
6. Wayne Palmer (D), 2009 (3 months): died in office
7. Noah Daniels (D), 2009-2013 (3.5 years): defeated for election bid to full four-year term
8. Allison Taylor (R), 2013-2014: RESIGNED from office
9. Mitchell Hayworth (R), 2014-2017: served out Taylor’s term, but likely lost bid for GOP nomination to Heller.
10. James Heller (R), 2017-
This is how the list would appear in a 24 universe history book, since the public would never have known that Palmer was removed and Prescott sworn in.
However, as viewers we know Prescott WAS president — the Cabinet followed proper procedure, even if shady motivations were involved. In discussing a fictional TV show, Prescott has to be counted. That means 11 different people have occupied the office in the show universe thus far.
Is Tony, I think that was his name, dead. As I recall he reappeared at one point to save Jack in a garage shootout, or am I confusing him with someone else? If he is still alive (maybe married to Jack’s daughter), might he return?
I just watched the first two episodes (they air a day later in Latin America). I’m mildly interested in it and – since I didn’t watch any of the previous seasons – I might give it a chance
Jack Bauer Drinking Game. Every time Jack says Damn It
hoist a glass.
The housebuddy and were just commenting on how Jack, being a little older now, can probably use those extra hours for a little nap and a bite to eat. At least a cream tea.
I have a question…
As we all know, Jack’s brother Graem is the man behind all the attacks in season 5, but we do not hear that he is Jack’s brother.
And in season 6 we find out about their relationship. But does Jack ever find out his brother’s involvements in the attacks from season 5????