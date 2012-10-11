Review: ‘Last Resort’ – ‘Eight Bells’

A review of tonight’s “Last Resort” coming up just as soon as I bring the invader to dinner…
“Last Resort” is still a work in progress in many ways. The Tani/James scenes feel like a completely different show from everything else. (The Washington story feels more connected, and it takes place on the other side of the planet.) The writers are still servicing so many characters and spheres of influence that there’s been scant opportunity to establish them all properly at this point; I had no idea who the guy was that Sophie was preparing to leave the island with, for instance, and assumed he was her husband, those were their kids running around in the background, and she was being a really irresponsible wife and mother to stick around on behalf of those submarine idiots. And I’m not sure if I totally buy that Prosser would agree to be the COB again for the time being, but we’ll see how that plays out.
But several parts of “Eight Bells” clicked very well, and suggest a way for the future.
First of all, there’s the utter messiness of the Colorado’s interactions with Julian the crimelord, which includes the sub having to transport his drugs (or whatever the contraband was), Cortez having to use her body to buy her and her fellow captives some time, and, especially, the fact that a crewmember was still killed, and in an ugly fashion with one sailor turning on another. This business on the island should not be neat and clean. It should have consequences. It should force the characters to question who they are and what they’re willing to do when the structures of America and the Navy are slowly taken away. A more nervous show would have had Marcus complete the mission just in the nick of time; not here.
Second, the action on the sub was cliché, but it’s one of those clichés that keeps being trotted out because it always works. The crew waiting out the opposition inside the sub was much tenser than the shootout with the Russians last week.
Third, the introduction of Michael Gaston — who played a similar nefarious millionaire type for Shawn Ryan on “Terriers” — as Kylie’s father instantly gooses my level of interest in the conspiracy going in Washington, as does the first on-camera appearance by Jay Karnes as the Secretary of Defense.
We’ll see if Ryan and Gajdusek can make this work long-term (and the ratings have been decent enough so far — especially when you factor in DVR use — that it seems a good bet to get a full-season order), but after last week’s misstep, this was much more promising.
What did everybody else think?
I think I’m done with this show. This episode was terrible from start to finish. No significant plot point made any sense (the guy the Tim Tebow impersonator defeated by talking mean to is now ordering around the sub crew?), and every character-focused scene was cringeworthy. This episode was much worse than the second episode, which was worse than the pilot.
Funny, I’m definitely in the minority on this. I still love the premise, love a lot of the cast, and maybe I’m just overlooking the flaws however I think it’s still a pretty good show. I would have said it sounds like we were watching different shows, however most seem to be in agreement with you. Weird.
I thought this episode was a complete mess. The biggest problem is the show hasn’t given us a reason to care about the supporting characters. Everyone on the sub besides Marcus, Sam, Grace, and the COB may as well be wearing red shirts.
I tried really hard to care about what was going on with Navy SEAL and Tawny, but all I could focus on was how bland the actress’ acting was.
Now the crew of the sub is running errands for the island thugs? I find it hard to believe a crew of a nuclear sub is going to allow themselves to be used and murdered by a small group of island people.
Bleh. I hope next week’s episode is better.
To be blunt (and because this still sticks in my craw), the USS Colorado is now in prison — the crew can’t go far anywhere without becoming hunted by every thug who wants nukes — so the island pop are their inmates. And that warlord just made the Captain his prison wife.
The contraband errand didn’t matter; the redshirts didn’t matter. Marcus taking a dominant role with that gang, the moment he set foot on shore, did. (And WTF were the battle fatigues and guns for, anyway, except to take away *everyone else’s guns*? Sheesh — at least that would have opened up the opposition floating in weapons stores to prop up the warlord, instead of wondering what future humiliation and death he’ll bring, when he *isn’t the most pressing issue, nuclear war factored in*).
Sure, he’s worried about insurgency — but wouldn’t the prudent course be letting the island evacuate? If the US is willing to nuke Pakistan, they don’t give a crap about the islanders – and if Marcus is willing to force them to harbor his crew, he doesn’t care abou them, either, so why not admit it and let NATO (you know – the guys who have a stake in not having the world blow up) be the ones to negotiate? There are too many factors that the writing room already can’t handle, let alone a full island’s worth of people who have legitmate reasons to be seen and heard as a microcosm of everyone stuck in the middle of this. Why not simplify the potential cast of characters, lest the characterizations get even more simplistic and we hear the lilting strains of Bali Hai?
And, ethnically speaking, how plausible is it that an African-descended man has a lock on vice on a Pacific Island? Wouldn’t the natural paths of money laundering indicate a Pacific Islander or Asian syndicate? If they’re going to have these exotica interludes, at least build a people whose community is more plausible and cohesive than the sub’s, so we worry about their lives as a substitution for the millions dead in Pakistan and the Indian region — won’t someone think of the civilians?
After this week I’m out. Every episode so far has felt it had one story thread too many or was missing a good 10 minutes. The straight lift from Hunt For Red October didn’t work for me, the seal/bartender story was extraneous and the drug running bit was totally unbelievable. There’s no way, none that they’d have agreed to do it and coming back to find one crew member raped and another killed there’s no way the captain doesn’t immediately wipe this guy out. With the size of their other issues there’s no way they fuck around dealing with some tin pot island gangster, they would’ve shot him turned to the next guy in line and said stay out of our way and we won’t bother you otherwise you all go.
If at the end of the season it gets picked up for a second I’ll give it another shot but for now I’m writing it off.
I can see your point on the supporting characters. However, I can also see them perhaps slowly working them in so they can focus on the main cast, maybe kinda/sorta like LOST did (starting w/ the centric characters then spotlighting on some of the rest later on).
As for the commander & crew of a nuclear sub full of NAVY sailors (or any self-respecting military crew) accepting that? I admit that seems a stretch. However I can also see somebody like Marcus Chaplin biding his time so as to strike when he will not just get more of his people killed. He was cool-headed enough to question direct orders to nuke Pakistan, and he was outmanned and outgunned. As for going on the drugrun? That was a stretch, however in this case I can accept it (perhaps ironically) because his back seemed against the wall. He was losing his men, there is no backup coming, and he cannot fight a war on multiple fronts. Still, yeah, some druglord and his thugs are holding your men hostage? You have trained military men, M4’s, and some NAVY SEALs. You hit them in the dead of night, take them out, and rescue your men. You probably do not accept his terms to transport a boatload of heroine for the guy and then accept one soldier being raped and the other murdered. I’m sure there will be a payoff, and unlike most the good outweighed these flaws for me so I overlooked a lot of the shortcomings, however I can grant you that.
HOnestly? I”d already given up on this show but I’m always curious to read what you think. However, the viewers who posted their replies spoke the truth. I think this show IS a mess, a well intentioned mess but a mess none the less. I also think you should spend your time writing about SOA which is awesome this season. I’m done with Last Resort. I love Shawn Ryan, and with all due respect, I eagerly await his next endeavor.
What happened with Red’s body? Did they bring him back with them? I was waiting for a tie-in, with the threat about Marcus’s son’s delayed burial. Which, by the way, I don’t think was much of a threat. Marcus knows what his son would want him to do. “That’s okay dad, I can wait until you sort this out.”
A man dedicated enough to launch and detonate a nuclear weapon 200 miles outside of Washington DC shouldn’t be fussing over whether his son is buried with honor.
A man who threatened the world with full thermonuclear exchange, launched from his sub, would accept that everything he loves, including his son, would be held hostage — and, if he’s to be our hero, would be strong enough to say, “I know you might already have dumped his body in a morgue for cremation… and damn you, lady, for using him as a negotiating chip”.
A man willing to threaten the world would have already kidnapped something or someone the warlord needs, and assassinated his henchmen, and found another potential warlord to back — one who will keep the villagers in line, and take over the vice business but still be grateful to the crew. In short, let the crew be loathsome bastards in a noble cause, or noble failures during the collapse of political order, but not unsure failures whose cause can be derailed by a call from the wife or a goon with an automatic.
We don’t know them well enough to allow for flat-footed characterizations, and the plot can’t support the diffuseness of exotic native travelogues, when that special forces man belongs at the action’s center, not in a C-plot that criminally wastes Dichen Lachman.
Ryan can balance small-scale stories elegantly, but once he goes wide, and listens too exclusively to his second-unit violence specialists and adheres too closely to the morals of freelance milspec consultants, this is what we get — lost opportunities to define a group of soldiers as men and as citizens, in a time of crisis, that makes them more rootable than the handsome boys and girls of The Conspiracy. Yes, at last, he wants a hit — but if the cost is the same loathsome combination of jingoism and hesitancy that was THE UNIT, then this project will stand down long before he planned.
It bugs me a lot that the Colorado could launch an ICBM halfway across the world and not even consider the possibility that the Russians or Chinese might immediately retaliate, because that would be a very real possibility.
The whole premise of this show is very clunky and the execution of it isn’t helping. Some stuff works, but I feel like it’s going to take most of the first season to establish all the chess pieces, which might yield a good show. But I don’t think they can sustain an audience long enough to get there.
I don’t know how I feel about this show, but I do have to say that the SEAL/bartender storyline is dull and pointless. I’m not even sure where they’re going with it, but it’s disconnected from everything else going on. It would help if they established characters before casting them off, because it only leads to confusion.
Truthfully, there’s a lot that needs to be trimmed. I’ll continue to watch this but I have firm belief that they’re wasting good talent on a currently lifeless premise.
Sorry, not buying this episode. The Captain risks the sub in open sea just because of the island warlord? And no retaliation for the killing? WEAK ! And a lot of it plays like a soap opera (most dramas do, so I give it that). But since the premier, I’m afraid the eps are getting weaker and weaker …
I hope it does get a full-season order. The highlight of the episode for me was Marcus watching the funeral procession for the boy who died in the firefight – knowing his actions caused that child’s death, and almost envying the mother because at least she got to bury her son. Braugher is amazing, and I’m even getting used to Scott Speedman (who’s annoyed me since Felicity).
The Washington plot got less interesting when what’s-her-face’s dad came into play; if there has to be a father-daughter conflict, I’d rather watch Tani and her dad fight over her brother. And I’m hugely uninterested in Speedman hooking up with the French woman, but I did appreciate the way it was foreshadowed, with all those loving closeups of the two of them in profile, facing each other.
It’s not perfect, sure, but for my money this is the best new network show of the season, and I’ve been surprised how much I’ve liked it so far.
Pretty solid episode, especially in that it didn’t back away from the stakes involved.
I hope this started a trend of turning down the volume on the Autumn Reeser character about 20 notches – she was more recognizably human in this episode.
Michael Gaston appears as, I can only assume at this point, himself. I would watch a show about Dutch Wagenbach as Secretary of Defense. Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James for President and Vice President?
I’m not loving this show. It’s really dragging now and I’m not eagerly awaiting the next episode.
Like others have said, it’s a well intentioned mess. Seems like a very ambitious project for an ongoing series. It may have worked better as a limited mini series.
I thought it was another good episode, though as with the other two, there were some problems. First of all, the bartender plot is not working at all. Every time she’s on screen, the show comes to a screeching halt. It’s not even her fault per se. It’s just that she has nothing to do with anything. Worse, she is effectively sidelining the SEAL, who I do find to be interesting.
And she’s not the only character who isn’t bringing much to the table. There’s also that guy who is the boyfriend of Autumn Reeser’s character. I was really hoping that he was going to get shot or something, just so I wouldn’t have to keep wondering what exactly he was doing on this show. And even though she was absent this week, we can’t forget about Sam’s wife. Did anyone miss her? I didn’t.
Also, I agree with the criticism that it doesn’t seem in character for Chaplin to set off a nuke off the coast of Washington, only to allow his people to get pushed around by that ridiculous crime lord. At this point, the only thing that can save Julian from execution is if the show gets canceled first. Once he killed one of the sailors, he had to go. But I don’t understand why Chaplin wouldn’t just deal with him right then and there. Kill him and put the highest ranking surviving lieutenant in charge. Make it clear that he doesn’t want any further bloodshed, but kidnapping/killing his people will not be tolerated and will result in death.
I agree that killing one of the sailors was a good idea from a storytelling standpoint (even if I was disappointed by Chaplin’s appeasement), but there were a couple problems. First of all, I had no idea who either of the male hostages were, so the execution didn’t have the kind of impact that it could have if they had been developed even a little.
Also, I couldn’t believe that the one guy sold the other guy out to be killed. There should be consequences for that. I think the crime lord either should have killed the coward, or better yet, killed the guy who got sold out and *then* killed the coward because he doesn’t respect cowardice. Neither of those guys were bringing anything to the table, so I would be fine with Cortez as the sole survivor, especially since she would have to deal with the fact that she used her body to save her crewmen, ultimately failing to save either. Oh well.
With all that said, I really liked the submarine stuff. The reason for getting back in the sub was a bit contrived, but as Alan said, tensely navigating through a canyon while trying to avoid depth charges is the kind of thing that always works.
And to illustrate my point about the bland bartender storyline, I thought the stuff with Sophie was really good. She is not a native of the island, but she’s been there long enough to call it home, and she is quite familiar with it and the surrounding area. The best scene of the episode was her talking them through the canyon. And there was something almost romantic about the way the scene was shot when she and Sam were just listening and waiting. I’d be really surprised if something doesn’t happen between them before too long.
All in all, it was another solid episode, and the show is doing enough every week to keep me watching.
I am about to give up. I just find the entire story line completely unbelievable and also, for s show that is supposed to be tense, i am just bored.
i also wonder if critics are sticking with this show because they liked the first episode so much and are not quite ready to admit that this was just another show with a great idea, great pilot, but no ability to follow it up with a consistent series.
lastly, this has to be the first time in the history of tv/movies where the bad guy has good guys captured, wants to kill one, and someone says “kill someone else.” it’s just not very good.
Enjoyed the boat drama, but definitely felt that the scenes with Julian and the captured officers weren’t as strong (mostly because we don’t know who these people are, so it’s less important whether they live or die)
The Tani/James scenes were terrible. Agree with you, Alan – this feels like a completely different show!
Am I the only one who noticed the subtle flirtations between Sophia and Sam?
I thought that guy was Sophia husband up to the point when he said that if she didn’t return by six. He would leave with out her.
Overall it was a solid episode. Still only optimistic because Shawn Ryan involvement though.
About half the time I didn’t know who these people were or what they were bothered about, and half of the rest of the time was static, dull and boring. That left about 25% with some interest, mostly Braugher. Not good enough.
I’m sorry, Alan, but no matter what the Live+7 or Live+3 might be, 1.6 in the demo for an expensive show, on a Thursday, on ABC is begging for cancellation, not a back nine pickup. And that’s from someone who mostly likes it, despite it’s basking in the very worst aspects of mythology-driven shows.
I”m done.
Ugh. You guys remember the Thin Red Line, don’t you? One of Malick’s more ingenious choices was whipping out the (Honiarian) Choir of All Saints for its soundtrack. Some real fine songs there, some damn fine scenes. I’ll note, too– the Choir of All Saints come from the Guadalcanal, where that story’s events took place. As such, it was a weak move for Ryan/company to not only ape that shit for this episode, but also repackage it toward this show’s broad, variably ethnic and geographically obscure Pacific setting and culture. Presumably because the Choir’s songs sound ‘native’, and of course, it worked so well for Malick.
Yeah, I was wondering if anyone would comment on that. It was a horrible choice. It doesn’t even emotionally fit the scene. And the worst part was that funeral scene almost balanced the killing of the Red Shirt soldier (an eye for an eye), so I almost saw the Crime Lord™ as having some sort of point rather than just being a cardboard caricature. But the song made me question the point of the whole scene.
The Rape was pointless needles and indicative of a male-centric ego driven show, I’m out.
I actually really like this show and considering some of the other awful, messy shows that are on TV right now (and that too many people are actually watching) I think this is pretty great. I thought it was brave that a network show, that airs on 8pm, had the team fail at the mission (not on time) and the Big Bad Crimelord actually KILLED one of the sailors. That was INTENSE and kind of a big deal for a network drama, I think. I think (most) of the acting is pretty legit and I hope the show gets a full season just so we can see what happens. I do think the show is trying to cover a lot of ground in these first few episodes, but that’s because they don’t have the luxury of a full-season pick up yet. I’d like to see where it goes from here. I have high hopes. (Because this show is crayyyyy).
I have to agree with the vast majority of comments hear, after reading your review of episode 2 Alan I was hoping that ep 3 would seriously improve…but alas, it seems each ep is a series of badly cobbled-together highlights, none of which tie in together very well.
Why is the French woman basically having navigation phone sex with the XO, having just sent her husband/boyfriend off the island without her? And why is this the first we’ve seen of him?
Also, why did the drug kingpin get his henchman to drag “Red” outside to shoot him, instead of shooting Red himself while waving his gun around? Is it because he hasn’t really shot Red, he’s just trying to scare everyone into thinking he would? Or is it because you can’t execute someone from the armed forces on American free to air TV?
And I haven’t even mentioned the horrible instantaneous relationship between the navy seal and the sort of asian looking Australian bar owner/tender. How quick did we jump from just meeting to travelling into the jungle to meet her family? And what has this got to do with anything??
I’m out. I’ll keep a loose eye on the reviews to see if it improves, but i’ll be stunned if this gets a second season.
I’m a bit late to the party here. I ended up not watching any TV until late this weekend and am just catching up.
I hope this isn’t this year’s “Terriers.” Although Michael Gaston’s here so we might as well get the party rolling!
Seriously though, this show is probably the one that is clicking for me the best. It is messy and seems pretty organic, in contrast to say Homeland that seems contrived. The pacing is great and the characters motivations overall work for me. I even bought Prosser accepting his role simply because I DO see some sense of duty and loyalty to his men. He is seemingly duty bound to a fault. I agree Tani & James seem to be disassociated from the rest of the show. However, if there is a payoff down the road I’m fine with that. I also really like Dichen Lachman; she earned a lot of goodwill from her time in Dollhouse, so I’m glad to see more work from her. My biggest complaint is probably the cold intro of Sophie’s POS boyfriend and the kids (whose kids were those again?). It’s hard for me to care much about this guy and the kids hanging around.
Still, everything felt pretty natural and we got Michael Gaston, Dichen Lachman, Andre Braugher, the T-1000, real consequences, pretty organic conflict, and a great story. It’s hard to ask for more from the show. I am hopeful & optimistic for a full season pickup and hope to see this around for as long as they have a great story to tell.
Didn’t like this episode much, but still think it is a great show. Much better than most of the crap on network TV (including the awful Revolution).
All the coolness of the non-stop trailers all summer long has evaporated. I deleted it off my season pass after last week’s episode. This show has nowhere to go and nothing more to say to me. It’s a mess
Sorry that I don’t agree with your reviews, The first show I said I’ll give it a chance and watch a few more.
Well now it’s time and I have decided there are to many good shows on to keep recording this show. So I am not going to watch anymore.
I’m done! Last Resort it’s boring to death! ; (