Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘What They Become’

As the last episode of “SHIELD” we're going to see for several months (with “Agent Carter” taking over the timeslot starting January 6), and as the culmination of this half-season's stories about Whitehall, Skye's dad, Ward, the obelisk, the hidden city, etc., “What They Become” had a whole lot to squeeze into a short amount of time. For the most part, it succeeded, though there were parts of the climax that felt rushed, as we dealt with various characters running in and out of the tunnels, shifting loyalties, getting into fights, unexpectedly crossing paths, etc. A lot happened quickly, and while most of it could be followed(*), there's always the danger that the emotional beats – say, of a semi-significant character like Tripp apparently dying in his attempt to save Skye – get swallowed up by all the plot.
(*) I should also say, as a caveat, that my main DVR had a hiccup tonight, forcing me to watch the episode on a backup TV that's not so great at scenes in darkness, meaning I needed to rewatch the final scene a few times – and check with friends who had watched – to confirm a couple of things that I was reasonably sure I saw, but not positive.
Of course, the hour's most important emotional story involved the reunion of Skye with her father – aka Daisy and Cal (and see the note at the review's end for more on that) – and “What They Become” nailed that part. Chloe Bennet and, especially, Kyle MacLachlan were terrific in their scenes together, and even a moment like Skye letting her homicidal, super-strong maniac of a father go free landed because of their performances. Yes, Skye has become a competent and trusted field agent, but this is still such an extraordinary circumstance – and SHIELD itself so changed from the outfit she joined a season ago – that her inability to put a bullet in the guy played both as something she would feel and as something Coulson would understand.
Tripp's sacrifice probably would have meant more if he had been given more to do this season – more than anyone, he had to take a backseat to the rapidly-expanding ensemble this fall – but the one note the writers made sure to hit in nearly every episode was his friendship with Skye. He's not only a hardcore spy who would do anything to protect his comrades, but somebody who really liked the woman he learned was about to be blown up by his grandfather's old Howling Commandos bombs. If he's truly dead(**) – and it's hard to imagine him coming back, even in a comic book universe, from being turned into a stone statue that crumbles (as opposed to Skye and Raina being encased in stone cocoons) – then his send-off could have probably been done a bit more smoothly, but the reason he went down there was the one that made sense under the circumstances.
(**) It looked like Mac was snapping out of his trance in the closing moments. Surely, you wouldn't expect Team “SHIELD” to kill off both the black guys on the team in one episode.
I also was happy to see Skye shoot Ward the second she had a gun in her hand, even if she almost certainly should – and could, given what we know of her skills – have just killed him then and there. Despite his insistence on playing her white knight, neither Skye nor the show are fooled by who and what he is, and instead he's running off with Agent 33. (Perhaps to take control of some of Whitehall's operation?)
The focus on Skye this week meant that some other characters got shorter shrift. When Coulson joked to May about wanting to know what all the carving was about, it was the first time in weeks I'd even thought of his fixation on those ancient designs. You can't say the series didn't play up that angle enough in earlier episodes – they arguably played it up too much at times – but it did feel like the big boss got a bit lost in the shuffle of everything else that was going on. The Bobbi/Hunter relationship moments worked better – I appreciated, for instance, that he's good enough at what he does to recognize the drive she was trying to hide from him, even as he told her he didn't care about it if it doesn't involve him – and I expect all sides of that story to become even more prominent when the show returns in the spring.
We still haven't gotten the one genuinely great episode I've been hoping for, but the heavy serialization of the season so far led to some very good payoffs here. It's a fun, confident show that seems to be getting better as it goes along, and I look forward to seeing what comes next, once Hayley Atwell is done playing one-woman army in January and February.
Finally, I've read some complaints that I'm treating reviews of this show (and, to an extent, of “The Flash” and “Arrow”) differently from how I've covered “Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones,” in terms of being more open about discussing the source material and things that haven't yet been revealed in the comics. That's a not unreasonable complaint, given the rules, but I do think these shows are different to the extent that they're playing with (some of) the audience's knowledge of the comics, and the ways they twist certain characters and concepts from those books so they're not necessarily the same here. All the comic book shows are taking some time off after this week, so I may rethink how the comments should work going forward, but for tonight, I'm saying talk of what that chamber was about, who Skye's father actually is (and therefore who she is), who the guy with no eyes might be, what the deal with all the Koenig brothers' robot jokes may be, etc., is fair game in the comments. If you don't want to know, don't read them, and I'll do my best to step lighter in reviews going forward.
What did everybody else think?
What do I think? After all this time I still managed to get f-ing Joss’d.
Apparently, an interview on THR posting later tonight will confirm Skye as Daisy Johnson, aka Quake.
“You can’t say the series didn’t play up that angel enough in earlier episodes . . . ”
You wrote “angel” for “angle” (if this were a Constantine review, that could be correct).
Sigh. Typo fixed!
Well, last night’s Flash had an angel angle, so some confusion is understandable…
Great episode, especially the long scene with Skye and her father. Question: how did Tripp get past Mac to get into the chamber?
I think (again, dark scene/lame TV) he and Coulson were approaching via different routes, which is why Coulson ran into Mac and Tripp didn’t.
If you look closely when the doors to the chamber close, there’s two of them on different sides of the room.
Good job, really. But, geez, when he started humming Bicycle Built for Two, I just felt really, really old.
I’m just going to have to call Ward “The Agent that Couldn’t Die,” though the best part of the episode was Skye putting all those bullets in him. I’m really worried that the longer the series keeps him around, the more chance there will be that he eventually ends up less of an antagonist and more of a third party…
RWG (other series have done this and it almost always drives me crazy)
One commenter recently compared him to Gollum, which I think would be a fine position for Ward going forward: the antagonist/irritant who’s not working with the main villain, who can still cause trouble for our heroes, but who can also on occasion prove to be useful to them.
That’s fine for an occasional recurring character(like Krycek on the X-files) but it’s going to get old fast if he pulls this trickster stuff every week. He’ll turn into late-season Spike on Buffy. A tangential time-waster, acting like he’s an integral player in the plot, but actually not really.
I thought he pulled out some kind of padding when 33 went to help him. Maybe she went for the killshot but he knows where SHIELD agents are taught to aim etc. etc.
Why do they always go for the torso shots, when they know that people could be wearing a bulletproof vest? I don’t see any armor on his head, and hell, everyone in the zombie apocalypse can get off a perfect headshot with one bullet. Skye gives Ward 3 or 4 to the chest from 10 feet and he walks off, yet Carl can shoot a zombie at 100 feet and get him between the eyes.
Skye probably didn’t want to kill him…to this point, Skye has never killed anyone I believe. And her comment to her dad just a little while later about Coulson saving him from killing someone else sure does seem to imply she doesn’t want to murder. Shoot him…that’s fine. Shoot him in the head when he’s down? Less fine.
Yeah, I made the Gollum comparison last week when May declined to put those two bullets in Ward’s head (something she actually copped to this episode) when she had the chance. Basically, handing over Reina gave Hydra the OK to blow up the Bus, they needed her so badly to make the plan work.
But it’s just getting really silly the way the producers keep coming up with reasons to keep Ward alive. He’s like the freakin’ Cobra Commander or Megatron.
RWG (and, like I said, that kind of thing generally drives me nuts)
Ah, his humming was so labored I couldn’t catch the tune. “Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer do. . . ” Did Cal name his daughter thinking of HAL?
@Truth There was an entire episode earlier this season about how Skye couldn’t make the killshot that culminated in her making her first kill. Granted, I question if the ice guy is actually dead, but as far as she knows, he’s dead because of her.
A satisfying, albeit somewhat rushed finale. Sad to see Trip go, but at least his death was the result of actions that suited his character. This is where I may be lacking comic wise, he was hit with shrapnel from the Terrigen Crystal…so perhaps there’s a chance for a return? Chloe Bennett has been fantastic and I’m excited her to see her play with the fallout from her new powers…I’m wondering if her emotional stability/father issues/potential feelings of failure (Tripp’s death) will send her off with the Inhumans and away from Shield
Wikipedia says that “Since the introduction of the Terrigen Mists, the inhabitants of the Marvel Comics universe have believed that Terrigen Mists were toxic for regular Homo sapiens.”
It says they *believe* that it’s toxic to humans. Anyone know for sure one way or the other? Assuming Trip is not of Inhuman descent, will this kill him for sure?
It looked to me that Trip turned to stone because chunks of the obelisk hit him after he shattered it, not because he’d been exposed to the mist. Nothing was happening to him after the cocoons started forming on Skye and Raina.
The manner in which he turned to stone was the same as other regular humans who touched the obelisk earlier in the season, too.
MGRABOIS, Terrigen Mists will kill anyone that isn’t Inhuman or mutant. The Kree had to experiment on them (Inhumans) or the Celestials (mutants) in order to survive Terrigenesis. Even Inhumans had to undergo several millenia of eugenics in order for Terrigenesis to be considered “safe” (it would deform and even kill early Inhumans) In the comics, regular humans that are exposed don’t die right away like Trip. They gain powers for a short period of time but eventually they blow up (kinda like with the Extremis virus)
FantomexWeapon13 terrigen mist in current comics are not harmful to humans. Marvel did a big comic event last year that resulted in the mists covering the entire globe and the only result was that every inhuman gained powers. It had no effect, positive or negative on humans.
Trip turning to stone seemed to happened because he was a human that attacked the crystal.
“I do think these shows (Flash, Arrow, SHIELD) are different to the extent that they’re playing with (some of) the audience’s knowledge of the comics, and the ways they twist certain characters and concepts from those books so they’re not necessarily the same here.”
To be fair, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones also do this, to the same extent as SHIELD, et al.
I think it’s fundamentally different, though. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an “alternate” Marvel universe. Some stuff is very similar to the comics, some are very different. Some characters, like Coulson, are unique to the MCU. Some stuff, like Captain America’s origin, is more or less the same to the original Marvel comic line. Some, like Thor’s origin, is more based on the Ultimates comic line. Some major parts of the Marvel brand – like mutants, X-Men, and Spiderman – have been licensed to other studios so aren’t part of the MCU.
Marvel is a big universe that spans decades of comics, characters, multiple titles for single characters, storylines, and alternate universes, written by dozens of different writers, often in total contradiction to the way other writers have written them.
This all means that talking about the comics is speculative, and even if guesses can be made – like Skye being Quake – the character is still radically different than her comic character.
Game of the Thrones is a straight-up adaptation of the books. Yes, like say, LotR, some things get changed in translating from written to visual media, sometimes they do something surprising to catch book readers unawares, but it’s still an adaptation of one story written by one man that is quite faithful to the books.
Walking Dead is also a single story told by one man, and while the TV series and comics often diverge in major ways, they’re still close enough that it’s possible to definitively spoil the series with comic knowledge.
^ What he said.
“I think it’s fundamentally different, though. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an “alternate” Marvel universe.”
Just like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones are alternate universes to their source material.
“Some stuff is very similar to the comics, some are very different. Some characters, like Coulson, are unique to the MCU. Some stuff, like Captain America’s origin, is more or less the same to the original Marvel comic line. Some, like Thor’s origin, is more based on the Ultimates comic line.”
Ditto TWD and GoT.
“This all means that talking about the comics is speculative, and even if guesses can be made – like Skye being Quake – the character is still radically different than her comic character. ”
‘These spoilers aren’t as bad as those spoilers’, is what you’re saying. They’re all still spoilers. Knowing Skye’s real identity and powers is just a big of a spoiler as knowing where Rick and Co. end up at the end of season 5 of The Walking Dead. What Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. does with Skye, and what The Walking Dead does with the new location, I’m sure will differ greatly from what we’ve seen in the comics, but they’re still spoilers. Same with Alan spoiling that the mysterious thing in the cage in The Flash’s “Plastique” was a gorilla. I don’t read the comics and had no idea what that was supposed to be until I read the review, despite the fact that I’m sure they’re building up to a big reveal later in the season. (not that I care – at all – about being spoiled on The Flash, mind)
And Game of Thrones has mostly been a faithful adaptation up to this point, but things have begun to diverge wildly and will continue to do so as the writers get farther away from the books and are forced to make things up as they go along.
Personally I think the spoiler policy here should be all or nothing. Spoilers for everything is fair game or no spoilers at all for anything.
@Lorenzo:
“”I think it’s fundamentally different, though. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an “alternate” Marvel universe.”
Just like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones are alternate universes to their source material.”
No, TWD and GoT are not alternate universes.
They’re adaptations of books, no different than how The Hunger Games movies are adaptations of the novels, or the Harry Potter movies are adaptations of the novels, or The Watchmen was an adaptation of a graphic novel. Adaptations sometimes differ from their source material, but they’re still direct translations from one media to the other.
The MCU is a proper “alternate universe”, identified in the canon as “Earth-199999” in a complex multiverse, in which “Earth-616” is the alternate universe the majority of the classic comics exist in.
What it comes down to; things like AoS are set in a complex comic multiverse described by many different writers over decades, and you can’t spoil a multiverse. Shows like GoT are adaptations of a single story, not a multiverse.
If you want to apply GoT story-based spoiler rules to comic book universes, then that means we can’t discuss spoil that Edward Nygma and Harvey Dent become Riddler and Two-Face in a discussion about “Gotham”.
This is just silly. Just because more non-comic-readers know about Harvey Dent than they do about Daisy Johnson doesn’t make discussing Daisy a bigger spoiler.
@STAN
You’re just arguing semantics. It doesn’t matter if it’s a literal Alternate Universe or a figurative alternate universe. It all amounts to the same thing.
“This is just silly. Just because more non-comic-readers know about Harvey Dent than they do about Daisy Johnson doesn’t make discussing Daisy a bigger spoiler.”
It absolutely does mean that, especially when the writers of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are the ones who are making it out to be such a big mystery in the first place.
Gotham isn’t pretending that the origins of the Riddler/Two Face/Catwoman are a mystery or that it will be a big reveal later on – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., on the other hand, has been hyping up the identity and origins of Skye, the blue alien, and Coulson’s drawings since half way through the first season. It’s all been leading up to a Big Reveal and posting open spoilers (or highly informed speculation) relating to any of those things should have been off limits.
When a show wants to build up a mystery so that they can have a big reveal later on, whether it’s for a character’s name, powers, locations, gorilla, etc., I think that should be respected. Even if some people are avid comic fans and have an idea of what’s going to happen, it shouldn’t be assumed that that information is just harmless background info for the uninformed masses. They’re spoilers.
my only real question is so Daisy is an inhuman was she in the comics? is this just a twist in the MCU? so is has the hyde formula dna and inhuman/kree dna?
Daisy wasn’t an Inhuman in the comics, but it seems that the MCU is using the Inhumans and terrigenesis as a replacement for mutants, because the rights to all the mutant/X-Men stuff is licensed to 20th Century Fox.
I’m not up on my Marvel villains, but how did people know that Skye’s father was Calvin “Mr Hyde” Zabo and that Skye was his daughter Daisy?
I figured that he was going to turn out to be an Inhuman, not her mom.
People hypothesized that Skye was Daisy/Quake based on her dream last week when we heard the song on the music box. That was pretty much confirmed when we learned tonight, for the first time, that his name was Cal.
An amusing side note is that Daisy’s look in the comics was modelled off Angelina Jolie in “Hackers”, and Skye was introduced as a hacker.
He says that his name is Cal and that her name is Daisy. Apply that to the fact that their stories (especially Skye’s, except for the whole Inhuman’s thing) are so much like the Earth – 616 version of Zabo and Daisy Johnson and it makes sense. Honestly, I’m ashamed of myself for not even thinking of that as a possibility till tonight. They pulled it off beautifully I think.
The Hyde/Daisy stuff goes back to at least October, maybe further back; Bicycle Built for Two was just the confirmation for a lot of people that it was definitely them. Basically, comic fans are nerds and can piece together stuff based on the hint of “father and daughter with superpowers.” Also, her name is Skye, so Daisy/Quake is a perfect 180 twist.
“…I do think these shows are different to the extent that they’re playing with (some of) the audience’s knowledge of the comics, and the ways they twist certain characters and concepts from those books so they’re not necessarily the same here.”
On the one hand, you’re talking about how “Arrow”, “Flash”, and “SHIELD” are different from “Game of Thrones” and “Walking Dead”, yet at least TWD has done exactly that, twisting characters and concepts from the books so that they’re not the same. Cases in point: it’s not Herschel who loses a leg, it’s someone else; Tyrese on TV joins the group at the prison while Tyrese in the comic was around from the beginning; many people in the comic died at the prison breakout when they lived on TV, and vice versa; Sasha the sniper at the hospital vs Andrea the sniper with the cannibals; Carl and the two boys vs Carol and the two girls; etc.
(I don’t have a similar argument for Thrones since I haven’t read the books.)
On the other hand, SHIELD/Flash/Arrow/Gotham are much more generalized as to how the source material is presented, in that there’s decades worth of stories for the producers to create tv episodes from, and we’ve seen (so far) that just because a tv character shares a name doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re the same as their comic counterpart (Caitlin and Cisco from Flash, for example), it could just be an Easter-egg type of thing. But TWD and Thrones are so much closer to their literary counterparts than the others, that I think there should be different rules.
It’s arbitrary, sure, but I think the closer a show gets to its counterpart, the more you should need to enforce spoiler rules. Loose adaptations like Gotham, Flash, Arrow, SHIELD, and Constantine should be OK to talk about, while tighter adaptations like Walking Dead and Game of Thrones need tighter rules.
I agree (and said as much above). As a Game of Thrones book reader, it hews much closer to the source material than Walking Dead does; it’s more like LotR, where changes have more to do with keeping the size of the cast and number of shooting locations manageable.
There’s also the danger with The Walking Dead that an event that takes place to a character in the comic is used for a different character in the show; this happened with “tainted meat”.
The difference to me is the size of the source material. There is so much Marvel content with so many different iterations that is hard to spoil actual plot points. While there is only one story that Gaame of Thrones and Walking Dead are based on.
The big difference I think is that MCU get’s to play by it’s own rules because the MCU is simply another alternate reality within the overall Marvel Cannon. MCU is Earth-199999, whereas baseline Marvel universe is Earth-616. That freedom gives them a little more latitude with where they can take the stories IMHO.
With TWD and GoT (of which I am also a HUGE fan) there are plenty of liberties taken from the source material but the overall arcs of the stories are somewhat similar. Even when they do veer off to whatever extent they are eventually course corrected somewhat to allow the essence of the stories to remain true (or as true as possible) to the original source. As someone else said, the changes in GoT and TWD seem to be more motivated by logistical concerns rather than trying to prevent a fresh, new, cohesive story that simply takes characters and elements from the original source.
That being said, I think all 3 shows are doing an amazing job and their respective show runners should be proud of what they have accomplished. It’s not an easy task to strike a balance between remaining true to the source material (to keep the fanboys happy) while creating a narrative that appeals to a much broader audience as well.
Who was the eyeless guy at the end?
Reader.
The Shroud?
I’m thinking Karnak. In the comics he has eyes, but I could see them modifying it for the show. Better look than just wearing a mask.
As soon as Psycho Dad said “Daisy,” I figured that had to mean something, but I haven’t read comics regularly in nearly 20 years so I didn’t realize the significance.
So now that it’s pretty clear Skye’s an Inhuman and the city was Attilan (or used to be?), when they come back from the break, will they actually use the words “Inhuman,” “Attilan” or “Terrigen Mists (sp?)” at all, or will they dance around it for whatever reason while figuring their comic-oriented audience knows what they’re talking about? I know there was speculation in various areas of the internet coming in regarding whether Marvel would really let the Inhumans be introduced on TV instead of waiting for either the future Inhumans film or an earlier MCU film; if they dance around it, will that represent a weird compromise of sorts?
As for the episode…I enjoyed it as much as I did all the other episodes this season. The Kyle Maclachlan/Chloe Bennett sequences were stellar; Skye’s character has come along so much since even halfway through S1, let alone the very beginning. I don’t know if Tripp’s death was given short shrift since I still felt sad (as soon as he entered the chamber I knew he was a goner…until Raina & Skye were covered in ash and I briefly wondered if I had it backwards somehow, which made his actual death & Skye’s seeing it worse…damn you Joss), but Whitehall’s certainly felt a bit anticlimactic.
(For any Shield/Reed Diamond fans, anyone sad he wasn’t shot in the face?)
That aside, maybe because the past two ep’s were so busy, is there a reason “Diego” went without any actual direct camera time? I’m not expecting this to pay off as another surprise character from the Marvel Universe (unless there’s a Diego that would fit being introduced this way), so it seems like a weird way to avoid a character named multiple times not have an actual line or even an on-camera shot.
Either way, I’ll miss this show while it’s off (even though I look forward to Hayley Atwell and Agent Carter), which is something I never felt last season.
Doubt it was Attilan. It was probably just an outpost and the Kirbian splendor of Attilan is being saved for the movies.
Attilan was relocated several times, and is on the Moon in 616, so they’ll probably introduce the populated city in the movie InHumans
Anybody else think that it looked like Raina became Medusa? She started growing some pretty gnarly hairs it looked like.
Depending on how often she shows up, it would certainly make the SFX folks earn their money :-)
RWG (“Sorry, just washed my hair and I can’t do a thing with it”)
I really liked Tripp. Not sure that he could pull off every scene, but he was such a friendly guy. At least Mac is still alive.
I have to say, after not liking Skye much last season I was really happy to see her get powers. She’s almost my favorite character now. Probably a tie between her, Coulson and Ward. May is good, but needs some filling out.
Not coming back until March? Ugh! I’m not really interested in Agent Carter. I think that show could have had some steam if premiering soon after the first Captain America film.
For all the series has improved there’s still too much careless writing. Ward turning good and immediately getting disarmed was pointless. Skye’s dad assuming a single bullet would finish Whitehall made no sense when he could have ripped his body apart in a vengeful rage. They need to fix all the impotent gun toting too. Randoms will always get one-shot killed but main characters will have guns pointed at them BY TRAINED KILLERS who never take the headshot. We were complaining about this when The A-Team did it thirty years ago.
Good stuff generally, let down by shoddy writing.
So with Tripp’s death, this means that his cameo in Age Of Ultron should be part of a flashback scene….yea?
That report was debunked, I believe.
I was going to comment on that too! He’s listed as part of the cast for Age of Ultron so I kept thinking “he can’t die because he’ll be in the Avengers!” I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
I haven’t seen anything about it being debunked, so I dunno, but my guess is if Britt is in the film, he’s playing Tripp’s grandpa in Cap’s flash back/hallucination.
At first I was wondering if Marvel would really introduce inhumans in the show when the movie is still 2-3 years away but this is AWESOME. This kicks the show way up in the MCU and also raises the public consciousness of inhumans.
Now, after Avengers comes out and we most likely find out Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch are inhumans, we have a mechanism for people to get powers in this universe without using the banned term mutants.
In terms of spoilers, I think Walking Dead occupies a middle ground between GoT and the other comic book shows, mostly because there’s a single author behind Walking Dead. Mainstream superhero comics are a continuity nightmare, so just because one thing happens at some point, it doesn’t mean the opposite doesn’t also happen as well.
Think of it in terms of character death spoilers. If you say, “X character dies in book four of GoT,” that character is almost certainly going also die on the show, even if there are some tweaks to the storytelling along the way. If you say, “X character dies in The Walking Dead,” they might decide to change it for the TV show, or they might not; we’ve seen it happen both ways. If you say “Bobbi Morse dies in the comics,” it has zero bearing on the show. It’s technically true that she died that one time, but she’s currently alive, and every superhero has died at least once.
Not sure if you’ll be reading this, Alan, but I’ve personally been appreciating the breadth of your comic knowledge in these reviews. Speaking as both a comics fan as well as a rusty oldtimer that’s been out of the game for too long, often reliant on your little tidbits. They really help fuel that ‘holy crap this is going to rule’ factor for me, not just regarding this show, but the MCU as a whole. Knowing that Skye’s an Inhuman, while fostering some spine-tingling excitement over Mr. Hyde’s inevitably awesome climax really turns everything up a notch. So I truly hope you find a way to marry these two worlds of reviewing. And thank you for your dedicated fandom thus far.
What a half season for AoS…far and away the best comic book based show on TV at this point. Ward, Fitz , Hunter and Mack have crushed it this season. Bobbi has been great.
As critics have slammed this show, Marvel proves once again it has a plan. To tell Daisy’s origin in such a methodical fashion was a master stroke-a powerful moment in TV this year. The show has also very carefully put Coulson back into the everyman status with the addition of Bobbi and the Ward/Skye elevation. Patton Oswalt needs to be a permanent member of this cast as well. Marvel can’t lose.
I think The Flash is actually the best right now, this TV season anyway.
Arrow is still a contender, even though its 3rd season has been really all over the place.
AoS has been improving, but its pinnacle isn’t even close to being on the same level as the pinnacles of those 2 shows thus far.
Where did the name “Skye” come from for Daisy/Quake? Last 2 letters of “Daisy” (“sy”) & “Quake” (“ke”)? Hmmmm…
[“Surely, you wouldn’t expect Team “SHIELD” to kill off both the black guys on the team in one episode.”]
But Mutant Enemy kept both British white male, both Asian-American women and all of the regular American white males on this show. Spare me.
By the way, Ward should have been dead by now. Whitehall had the perfect chance to kill him and instead, made that douchebag a prisoner. I’m not interested in seeing Ward redeem himself. I didn’t care for him when he was a good guy. And I’m getting sick and tired of Brett Dalton impersonating Julian McMahon.
As for “SHIELD” being the best comic book TV series . . . screw that! It’s actually declined in quality since Season 1. The writers are not taking their time, which is essential in a serial drama format. They’re creating contrived reasons to keep Ward around, who should have been dead by now. And they’re wasting characters like Antoine Triplett and Christian Ward.
“SHIELD” has improved my ass. It’s gotten worse. Unfortunately, I suspect many are too impatient, too immature or not bright enough to realize this.
‘y, I suspect many are too impatient, too immature or not bright enough to realize this.’
Or, y’know, maybe other people have different opinions to you?
Try to dial back on the ego, dear.
Does anybody have theories about what Riana was supposed to be?
Kind of reminded me of that spiked bad dude that was a lackey for magneto in xmen movie (#3?)
Finally caught up with this one. Loved the ending. Nice effects work there.
This is definitely one moment where I refused to believe that Marvel Television and Studios were not speaking to each other.