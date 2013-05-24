Review: Michael Douglas and Matt Damon dazzle in HBO’s ‘Behind the Candelabra’

In the time before “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City” and all that followed, HBO’s prestige came from its movies and miniseries. In the ’80s and ’90s, when those formats were still wildly popular for the broadcast networks, HBO managed to distinguish itself with great dramas about social issues (the AIDS epidemic epic “And the Band Played On”), ruthless satire (the Wall Street comedy “Barbarians at the Gate”) or even straight-up comedies (the minor league film “Long Gone,” which some hardcore baseball fans prefer to “Bull Durham”).
Slowly but surely, the rest of television got out of this particular part of the business, until only HBO was left standing, even though the movies had started to play second fiddle to what Carrie Bradshaw or Nate Fisher were up to. HBO dominated the movie and mini Emmy categories in the ’00s, but more because they were the only game in town than because the new output was as good as the old stuff. The miniseries are still capable of greatness, but at a certain point, HBO Films hit on a rigid formula for the movies and stuck to it: 90 minutes – rarely enough to properly touch on any subject – about the life of a celebrity or political figure, with a meaty enough role to get an A-lister like Al Pacino to spend a few weeks acting for television, for a movie that would be satisfying but never as good as the sum of its parts. There’s an assembly line quality to the whole endeavor, without much imagination or innovation.
So it’s not a surprise that the best HBO movie in forever is one that began life away from the pay cable channel: “Behind the Candelabra” (Sunday at 9 p.m.) the story of late-period Liberace (Michael Douglas) and the relationship he had with young Scott Thorson (Matt Damon). Directed by Steven Soderbergh – in what is allegedly his last film before “retirement” – and written by Richard LaGravenese, it was a star-studded package deal that could find no takers at any movie studio, because (at least according to Soderbergh) executives were worried about the commercial viability of a very sexually frank gay love story, even with two Oscar-winning leads.
So Soderbergh sought independent financing before teaming up with HBO. He clearly had more autonomy than your average HBO filmmaker, if only because this one is two hours and takes advantage of every added minute to really sketch in the ups and downs of the Liberace/Thorson relationship.
Because Liberace was such a well-known, campy personality, there’s a danger that Douglas (or Robin Williams, who was attached to the role at a much earlier stage) could just be turning in a broad impersonation. Douglas doesn’t play things small. The film features too many scenes of Liberace on stage, gracefully tickling the ivories and flirting with all the women in the audience who had no idea about his sexuality, for Douglas to get away with anything less than full commitment. But because so much of the movie is made up of long, intimate conversations between Liberace and Scott – most of them honest, some of them manipulation that Liberace uses to keep his young lover docile – it feels like Douglas is playing a three-dimensional human being, rather than just imitating a kitsch icon. It’s a great performance, and one that should lead him to dominating the TV awards circuit for the next year.
Damon is much too old to play Thorson, who first met Liberace in his late teens, yet the part – and some smart hair and makeup choices – brings out his boyish qualities, in a performance that, like much of the movie, evokes “Boogie Nights.” For a good chunk of the running time, Damon has to wear facial prosthetics to portray the plastic surgery Scott was pressured to get – courtesy of a darkly hilarious, stony-eyed plastic surgeon played by Rob Lowe – to resemble the young Liberace, and it makes him appear both sad and ludicrous at the same time.
“Behind the Candelabra” is aware of both the glamor of Liberace’s stage persona and lifestyle, and of the emotional cost and narcissism behind it. There are shopping montages and performance montages and loving photography of every jewel-encrusted corner of Liberace’s home, just as the film keeps track of the rings Scott winds up selling to fuel the drug habit he develops after his face is transformed. When Scott first visits Liberace in his Vegas dressing room, Liberace’s current lover Billy Leatherwood (Cheyenne Jackson) smokes silently in the background, well aware that his replacement has just arrived; it’s no surprise when, several years down the line, Scott is the one bitterly gripping his cigarette.
Though Lowe’s the standout among the supporting cast, Soderbergh deftly uses familiar actors to quickly make a point: Debbie Reynolds’ as Liberace’s mother, Dan Aykroyd as his blunt manager, Scott Bakula as an ex-boyfriend/mentor of Scott’s (warning Scott to go along with whatever Liberace wants, he tells him, “Honey, in gay years, you’re Judy during the Sid Luft obese period”), Paul Reiser as the lawyer trying to win Scott’s palimony suit in an era when Liberace was deep in the closet, and Mike O’Malley as a calm fixer, among others.
The film has interesting things to say about Liberace’s decision and ability (“People only see what they want to see, Scott”) to keep his sexuality a secret, to the point where even after his death his team was trying to conceal that he died from AIDS complications. But it’s ultimately about this relationship – both the good and the bad of it – and Soderbergh and company tell it very, very well.
In terms of subject matter and cast, “Behind the Candelabra” isn’t that big a departure from what HBO’s been doing of late. The execution is just vastly better. This doesn’t feel like a factory product, but a work of individual, beautiful craftsmanship. If the movie dominates awards talk as much as I expect it to, I hope its success will convince HBO to both lighten the reins on its filmmakers and also seek out top people like Soderbergh and ask if they have a passion project no one else will make.
It’s rare that I hate an HBO movie, but it’s been a long time since I loved one. Until now.
Nice review. Looking forward to checking this one out. While I agree that much of HBO’s original movies in recent years have fallen into the good-but-nowhere-near-great category, I do feel there’s one major exception: The Sunset Limited. Yes, it’s 90 minutes, but that’s all the simple set-up requires. Superbly acted, genuinely thought-provoking, funny and chilling – a superb presentation of Cormac McCarthy’s play.
“Barbarians at the Gate” is one of those movies I could watch over and over. James Garner and Jonathan Pryce just killed in that. If the Douglas-Damon tandem is half as entertaining, this will be an enjoyable couple hours.
One of my favorite movies! Pryce is amazing, but I’d have to give the edge to James Garner… His comedic timing is perfection. True story: I worked for one of R.J. Reynolds biggest competitors when Reynolds created its “smokeless” cigarettes. One of our corporate spies managed to get his hands on several packs before they were actually distributed to retail. Many of us tried them and the overwhelming responses were “tastes like shit” and/or “smells like a fart.” I howl every time Garner hears the results of the scientist’s survey.
“…and some smart hair and makeup choices — bring out his boyish qualities, in a performance that, like much of the movie, evokes “Boogie Nights.””
Did they give him a giant prosthetic penis?
Can’t help but think that Douglas, whom I’ve loved since Streets of San Francisco, is on top of his game… His performance in Solitary Man knocked me out, worthy of at least an Oscar nomination, if not the award. From the trailer, I’d sensed that it was Damon’s movie (another actor I consider seriously underappreciated, maybe because he makes it seem so easy), but am thrilled to hear that Douglas is knocking it out of the park. Can’t wait for Sunday!
For the most part it is Damon’s movie, since it is told from his POV, but Douglas was fantastic.
“the part — and some smart hair and makeup choices — bring out his boyish qualities…”
Here we go again. It’s called ACTING and Matt Damon is GREAT at it. Have you noticed the timbre changes in his voice, noticed the different way he carries himself, how he projects insecurity and need and just a touch of greed all at the same time? Probably not. That’s because he is so freaking subtle. Matt Damon is a great actor in the Spencer Tracy mold. You will never catch him acting. You will just believe every performance he gives, no matter how varied. Jason Bourne to Scott Thorson = no problem.
Yes, Matt Damon is so good looking, we don’t know if he’s actually a good actor … much like Tom Cruise.
“You will never catch him acting.”
He must have read Jason Alexander’s book (pamphlet?) “Acting Without Acting.”
Watch The Informant, also directed by Soderbergh, and you’ll see that Matt Damon doesn’t hide behind good looks to make a roll work. Haters are gonna hate.
Great review. I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing the film. However, I’d like to take exception to one statement that was repeated in most reviews–how Liberace’s sexual preference was unknown by fans (i.e. “flirting with all the women in the audience who had no idea about his sexuality”). I was young when I watched Liberace perform in the early 80s. I knew he was gay, my mother knew it, so did my grandmother and all our friends. We just respected his silence on the subject.
I feel moved to respond because of my own experience. In the 70’s when Elton John came out (I was a teen and a fan), my mother was disgusted and actively tried to make me dislike him also. Yet she enjoyed Liberace quite a lot. She, like most of America, may have had a suspicion. Elton John’s crime – in here eyes – was that he talked about it. That was what was verboten. Gay people might exist, but were supposed to live in quiet shame.
Your family did not “know” Liberace was gay; they ASSUMED he was gay because his behavior fit the flaming fag stereotype. The fact that the stereotype was accurate in this case does not turn the assumption into knowledge, and is no better than saying, “I knew he was Jewish because he was cheap” or “I knew he was Mexican because he was lazy.”
Probably not the right forum but I still don’t understand the Mexican stereotype and where it came from. Is it because of the statues of the Mexican sleeping under a cactus? Living in an agricultural community in California I see Mexicans working hard in the fields all the time. Lazy is the last thing I’d associate with them. I’d much quicker associate lazy with the white trash on the motorized scooters scootin around Walmart.
Soderbergh just sold a series to Cinemax. He got a ten episode order and he’s going to direct all ten.
Not really my idea of retirement, but I’m not complaining.
Technically, he’s just retired from making movies. He’s said very often leading up to his retirement that he’d love to pursue working television and theatre.
Though I don’t think he’ll stay away from features for very long.
I really don’t care what Soderbergh calls it — retirement, retreat, sabbatical — as long as he keeps cranking out the good stuff. More power to him.
Knew there was a reason I added this to DVR last night. Besides that I’ve got a broken leg and need a few more hours of quality entertainment (can’t read every minute of every day!) Looking forward to it.
“But because so much of the movie is made up”
I’d say all of it. Basing a smear movie on a 22 year old drug addict con man is why flyover country loved Liberace and hate Hollywood.
“made up of long, intimate conversations” is the original context, misquoted by Eddie. Pally-you don’t do the flyover area any favors when you come across with an idiotic comment like that. Liberace did very well in Hollywood/Las Vegas/New York/any area that had a theatre big enough to hold all his paying fans.
I would’ve pointed out that the “flyover country” produced Fred Astaire, Marlon Brando, Johnny Carson, Henry Fonda, Darryl F. Zanuck-and that’s just Nebraska! And all those guys in later years tipped their hats to the places where they grew up.
I pulled the snippet of the “quote” because because it included the phrase “made up”. I guess for your sake I should have pulled the whole quote and then said, “You got that half right….it IS made up”.
But you missed the point about basing a smear book/movie on the supposed “memoirs” of a known liar, con man, drug addict whose whole life has been criminal and who is currently sitting in jail. Do a search for Scott Thorson and see what a pillar of truth he is.
I would trust a movie from a silly Kitty Kelley expose long before I would believe a word from this clown.
But Hollywood is just so anxious to serve their own agenda, they don’t care who they crush.
I’ll pass.
“…a smear book/movie on the supposed “memoirs” of a known liar, con man, drug addict whose whole life has been criminal and who is currently sitting in jail.”
Now it sounds even better.
All stories are lies in their own way. That’s sort of the point.
But it’s not a smear.
I think Liberace comes off reasonably well if you accept that yes, he really did have a series of vaguely interchangeable young male lovers. That’s a fact not an aspersion. It’s clear there was real affection between the 2 men regardless of how dysfunctional and crazy things got. And that they each made some major mistakes.
If anything they UNDERSOLD the fact that the Damon character was 17 years old when they met.
It’s interesting that you keep calling this a “smear” as if Liberace was some angel. It doesn’t matter if Scott Thorson is in jail now or was on drugs(actually,who started him on drugs?-the doctor that his lover sent him to,and the lover in an effort to keep him slim). If the things that he wrote about actually occured,then there is no smearing going on. Any man,gay or straight that takes a young,barely adult person as a lover and manipulates and controls the situation to the point that the young lover is having unneccesary plastic surgery to look like that person and is kept like a pet,then that older person is not,repeat,not a good person. Maybe you knew somebody that claims to have known Liberace and says it wasn’t true. People said the stuff in Mommy Dearest wasn’t true either,but then a few Hollywood types came out and said that,yeah,Joan Crawford was a control freak and did do things like strap her kids into bed at night. Just because a person is or was a well known celebrity and had pr people that worked tirelessly to portray them as something they weren’t doesn’t make them that something.
“But Hollywood is just so anxious to serve their own agenda, they don’t care who they crush.”
Anxious? You’re absolutely right. They couldn’t wait to rush out this film……..25 years after the source material came out.
All movies are works of fiction, whether they are based on a true story or not. This happens to be a very good work of fiction, but you’ll never know since you’ve pre-judged it based on the source. If you actually took the time to watch the movie, you’d see that it’s not flattering to Scott Thorson either.
When I heard of this movie, I researched Thorson. Even his own lawyers think his is an incorrigible liar.
I could find no corroboration of his “memoir” from any other source. The only thing I could find that was demonstrably true was that he would drive a limo onstage during shows.
He even claims in a later interview that he had his plastic surgery “reversed”. How convenient.
The NY Times did a recent story called “The Boy Toy’s Story”, and I think you’ll start to catch on to what I am saying.
This movie is SO unsourced that they should have changed the names of the principal characters.
At least Welles had the good sense (or honesty) to name his character Charles Foster Kane.
While I do find it fascinating that Thorson may in fact be an “incorrigible liar” (I will definitely seek out that NYT story you mentioned), it doesn’t at all affect my appreciation for “Behind the Candelabra”. Watching the movie, I had no illusions that anything I was seeing was “true” to what happened in real life.
When watching any movie, my only concerns are: 1) “Is this plausible in the fake universe being presented to me?” and, most importantly, 2) “Is it entertaining?”
IMHO, the answer to both questions was a resounding “Yes.”
Love “Long Gone!”
The Hudsucker Proxy has to be the best HBO film ever. Soooo funny. And so much talent when you look back on it.
I’m sure you’re aware that Hudsucker was a (barely seen) theatrical release. So I checked the IMDB page to see if HBO was one of the production companies, and it just lists Warner Bros., Polygram, Silver Pictures and Working Title.
I was one of the few who saw that in a theater. It was horrible. I tried watching it again years later and was even madder at myself for further wasting my time.
Having sat thru almost the entire film tonite, I have to say that at no time was I able to get past seeing Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, as opposed to the characters that they were portraying. I’m frankly surprised that this was the case for me. I expected the actors to disappear into their respective characters, given the talent & skill of both performers, but it didn’t happen for me.
Yeah, they made a yeoman effort, but me neither.
So I watched the show. I’ll admit right up front that I never liked Liberace. My grandmother watched his show on TV back in the day, and I always thought he had a smarmy, insincere smile. Never for a moment did I believe any sane woman would be attracted to him (so maybe I had ‘gaydar’ even at that young age; who knows). All I knew was that my grandmother’s judgment shouldn’t be trusted where this guy was concerned — she only liked Liberace because he could play Chopin, and I never liked Chopin, either, so that didn’t work for me.
Having seen the film now, I can say two things about it: First, it was very well done. No doubt there will be some well-deserved awards for this. Kudos to the actors and director. But second, all I could think while watching this was, ‘Is this all these guys could do with their lives — fuck, argue, get plastic surgery and take drugs? Really??’ These were two sorry-ass dudes.
Seeing that aging, balding diva make a play for this supposed teenager was repulsive. Reptilian, even. It would have been just as loathsome had it been and old guy with a young female ingenue. The May-December proposition (I refuse to call it romance) may be an old Hollywood script, but it’s still pitiful.
If anything, I like Liberace even less than I did before (meaning, from not at all to actually despising an old fart who went through young men like they were Kleenex). I saw nothing redeeming here; the aging star was a sexual predator, and the young guy was a complete chump, if only for letting himself be pressured into plastic surgery (really: could there have been a bigger hint that it was time to leave?). And in the end, what did either of them do to improve the human condition or make their lives worth living? Nothing. Liberace’s minions couldn’t even be trusted to tell the truth about why he died (the truth might have helped save some lives). And the priest at the end saying that Liberace was now welcomed into heaven by Christ was nasty farce — not because the man was gay, but because I just can’t see Christ approving of the way that diva manipulated, then disposed of people, or his sex addiction, or any of that excess (the remark about the rich man as easily as a camel through the eye of a needle comes to mind). Talk about self-deception.
Honestly, after two hours of this, I feel like I completely wasted my time. Soderbergh is a very skilled, talented director, but neither of these two men deserved this much attention. I hope Soderbergh’s next effort is about someone I can at least marginally enjoy watching. Even Syriana was less depressing than this.
Oh, one other thing occurred to me as I watched the film: that I really wished there had been in real life a face-off between Liberace and either Jelly Roll Morton or Art Tatum — just to wipe that smirk off the diva’s face. (For those who are unfamiliar with Morton and Tatum, they were probably the two greatest jazz pianists ever, well known for their technical proficiency. Fats Waller once stopped playing in the middle of a stage performance when Tatum walked in to announce to the audience that ‘God just entered the house.’) Yeah, that would have been satisfying; but I suspect Liberace was smart enough never to have put himself in that position. Too bad.
Whoops, just noticed the missing words (don’t know how that happened; typing too fast?). The correct gospel reference was to a rich man entering heaven as easily as a camel going through the eye of a needle). Sorry.
I don’t know that I agree with the above word for word but I too found the attitude that the movie had towards the relationship really bizarre and in watching the short making of featurette afterwards drove the point home. Many of the people talking about the movie said that there was “real love” between Thorson and Liberace and the movie itself tries to shoehorn a happy ending onto things by sticking to that idea.
Um, excuse me? The relationship was exploitative and gross. You don’t pressure someone you love to get plastic surgery so they look more like you. You don’t try and adopt the person you’re having sex with. Liberace used Thorson and then threw him away when he wanted to use someone else. How in the world can these people call that love with a straight face?
Simple – because they’re talking about the characters in the movie, and not the people they’re based on.
“Love” comes in many forms, some strange and some even stranger. It may not appear to be “love” to those on the outside looking in, but those experiencing it think it is “love.” That is what the film attempts and succeeds at conveying, that these two men shared a very dark and destructive relationship. But for all his frustration and anger, Scott still loved Liberace and regardless of his manipulation, Liberace thought he loved Scott.
Not everything in this world wraps up neatly with a bow. Frankly, I’m shocked people living in this century would be surprised by that.
It was a dark, destructive relationship. People who watched the movie (I’m looking at you, WebDiva) and expected to see a tender love story missed.the.entire.point.
This was supposed to be a movie about the ACTUAL relationship, as twisted and sad as it actually was. If Scott and Lee, in the end, thought of it as love, well, perhaps that was the closest they had ever come to the actual emotion.
Frankly, people who are repulsed by the romance, no matter their protestations that they would be just as repulsed were it heterosexual, strike me as suspect in their motivations. At least, if it was a heterosexual romance, there would be a very attractive female actress to, um, “soften the blow.”
Soderbergh was right. The film was too gay for Hollywood and proved to be even too gay for certain HBO viewers. Such a shame.
@Joseph–I read Webdiva’s lengthy commentary,but got something totally different from it than you did. I don’t think she watched the movie looking for a tender love story. In fact,she states up front that she never liked Liberace, so I don’t think there was any disillusionment there.
As for me,I have to agree with a lot that she said. I never saw his TV show and only remembered him from 1980’s appearances on other people’s shows. I was young then and I knew he was gay and this was long before people started coming out . I remember being told that he had all these female fans and thinking that they must like to see what he’s wearing,because it couldn’t be for any other reason.
As for the assertion that people would be more accepting of a relationship like this if it were older man/young woman, I disagree. Predatory and manipulative aren’t attractive,no matter who is involved. Just my two cents.
@ Joseph you don’t know the motivations or sexual orientations of anyone commenting here so your comment is just absolute nonsense.
@ Joel, I’m sure Ike Turner would have said until the day he died that he loved Tina Turner. That doesn’t make What’s Love Got to Do With It a romantic comedy.
It’s not about expecting things to wrap up neatly, it’s about addressing the core and obvious problems with the characters we’re seeing. Why did Liberace think he was justified in using people the way he did? How did he reconcile “loving” people with treating them like garbage?
The problem with the movie is that it did attempt to wrap things up in a neat little bow as opposed to actually giving us a really good sense of why Liberace was the dirt bag he was.
@Dr: I missed the part where Behind the Candelabra was a romantic comedy. It certainly never felt that way to me. And it doesn’t matter what the people making the film intended or thought of the relationship in question. The film stands on its own. I laughed more than a few times at the dark humor of the Rob Lowe character, but I found nothing romantic or comedic about Liberace and Scott. That doesn’t mean I didn’t appreciate what was portrayed.
You’re criticizing the movie because it made you uncomfortable, not because it was poorly directed, acted, or written. Sorry, but that’s your problem, not the film’s.
I’m not criticizing the movie for making me uncomfortable because it didn’t make me uncomfortable. I thought the movie failed in providing any genuine insight into the characters and that Soderbergh made several choices, including the bogus ending and casting a man in his 40’s to play a man around half that age, that made for a far too kind portrayal of a really creepy relationship and what appears to be a largely morally bankrupt character at its center.
I’m an adult who’s fully capable of watching two straight actors mime and discuss gay sex and not be weirded out. The movie failed as a movie, deal with it.
Your comments were fairly inconsistent, but you’ve gotten back to your original point. But I didn’t find fault with the issues you did. Hollywood rarely ever tackles relationships like these with any honesty, and when they do it’s often some story of redemption where the victim sees the light and the villain is portrayed as such. But that’s often not how the world actually works.
And please speak for yourself. It failed for *you*, it didn’t fail for me, or for numerous critics who are praising the performances and the direction (including Sepinwall). I can deal with that just fine.
I disagree with those who say that those who are repulsed by the romance are only repulsed because it was two men. If Liberace had started a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female runaway, brought her to live with him, introduced her to a lavish lifestyle, gave her a job, promised to legalize their relationship, forced her to get plastic surgery, cheated on her, and then threw her away when he was done with her, Michael Douglas would not be saying in the trailers, “There was a real love between the two.” Maybe, “In his twisted mind, he thought he loved her,” but I don’t think anyone involved would see Liberace as anything but an unambiguous villain. I mean, if they had been in California instead of Nevada, it would have been statutory rape and today, Liberace would be on the sex offender registry.
I agree with Dr. Dunkenstein that having Damon play Thorson blunts the impact of what should be a more clearly manipulative and predatory relationship. It reminds me of watching MASH as a kid with my mom and watching several seasons, wondering why everyone talked down to Radar until I finally asked my mom and she explained that the balding 35-year-old was supposed to be playing an 18-year-old farm boy.
@Dr. Dunkenstein: As you can tell from the rest of the post, I agree with you essentially about the relationship, but when you said, “You don’t try and adopt the person you’re having sex with,” if we give Liberace the benefit of the doubt, that might not have been so bad. In the ’70s and ’80s, many gay couples resorted to adopting their partners, especially if they were very rich or their families disapproved of the relationship. They did this because there were no civil unions or same-sex marriage and adoption would make the couple a legal family and provide some of the same rights as marriage (hospital visitation, medical decision-making, inheritance). Some of that you could do with a will or living will, but an adoption is much harder to legally challenge than a will, so as I said, this was particularly useful if you thought your family disapproved of your relationship or you had a lot of money so someone else might bring a challenge.
Now, in the case of Liberace and Thorson, given that Liberace has that messed up, “I want to be everything to you,” quote and forced Thorson to have plastic surgery to look more like himself, it probably wasn’t an innocent matter of wanting to give Thorson legal protection.
Well said, Filaphresh, about the Douglas quote. That’s basically what I was getting at. Fair point about the adoption maybe being a result of the lack of marriages/civil unions but I think the age difference between the two negated the possibility of them having a realistic or mature conversation about it as well as the fact that it seems as though the whole thing was something that Liberace just said and never actually followed through on makes it seem like another thing that adds to the exploitative nature of the relationship. We definitely seem to be on the same page that because a deeply disturbed individual claims to “love” someone that he treats horribly doesn’t make it genuine affection.
@Joel Damon and Douglas are fine actors and Soderbergh is a terrific director. It’s still a hollow movie that doesn’t really give us much in the way of insight into the people portrayed.
Liberace as portrayed thought he loved Scott until he didn’t anymore. I’m not sure why that’s so hard for either of you to understand, but it’s clearly depicted in the film. Liberace isn’t a heroic figure, and he’s only sympathetic on the level that he thinks he’s a prisoner to his own fame, which keeps him from being openly gay. But he has own rationalization for that, and it seems to sustain him.
Scott loved Liberace in spite of the fact that he knew he was being mistreated, and he said as much repeatedly. It seemed pretty obvious to me he was in love with the lifestyle and prestige Liberace afforded him, until he realized he actually had feelings for Liberace that weren’t being truly reciprocated anymore.
Portraying a doomed and abusive relationship doesn’t make a movie “hollow.” Nor does being honest about how two broken people relate to one another. The film does a perfectly good job of showing Liberace’s fears and illuminates enough of his difficult upbringing to make his twisted sense of love a realistic depiction. It also clearly and repeatedly shows how abusive Liberace was to Scott, and how readily Scott fell into Liberace’s web regardless.
If you have a problem with the ending, maybe it’s because you failed to get that Scott worshiped Liberace as much as his fans did.
It doesn’t beat you over the head with it though. And it doesn’t deliver a morality lesson about Liberace, probably Soderbergh isn’t interested in telling you how or what you should think.
@Joel,
I wanted to clarify that I think this is a better movie than the people who promote it make it out to be. But for the fact that Damon is too old for the part (and therefore removes the debatable statutory-rape aspect), the movie does show this to be a horrible relationship with both sides using each other, Lee more than Scott.
But Lee, when you say, “Liberace as portrayed thought he loved Scott until he didn’t anymore. I’m not sure why that’s so hard for either of you to understand, but it’s clearly depicted in the film,” again, imagine that this was a case of an aging star in the 1990s or 2000s who starts a sexual relationship with a female, 17-year-old runaway, who had been abused by her parents. He sticks with her for five years, cheats on her, promises to marry her, forces her to get plastic surgery, and then dumps her when he thinks she’s become a gold-digging drug user. Imagine further that this relationship occurred in California and the star therefore committed statutory rape and possibly ended up on the sex offender registry.
Soderbergh and Douglas would never, ever say in the promos, “He really loved her.” They might say, “He thought he loved her,” but the mere fact that he thought he loved her would not remove the predatory, manipulative aspect and even calling it “love” would seem, in their eyes and ours, to validate it much more than it deserves. As I said, the movie is more truthful than the promos, but it’s still flawed. It doesn’t flinch from portraying the manipulative aspect, but it kind of shows it as mutual use and manipulation. That’s unjustified given that Scott was a minor when the relationship began, and is blunted by having Damon playing the character.
@Joel,
@ Joel As Phila points out the problem with your interpretation isn’t so much that WE don’t get it but that it’s contrary to what the actors/writers/director are actually saying. They’re not saying “Liberace was a messed up individual but in his twisted head he really believed that he loved Scott which justified doing all of these terrible things” but “He really loved him” which bears almost nothing to the relationship they portray on screen.
Additionally, your interpretation stands in pretty stark contrast to the movie itself. You don’t need the movie to be didactic to leave us with an actual understanding as to why someone could be so messed up as to confuse genuinely loving someone with wanting them to get plastic surgery so they look more like yourself. The movie didn’t credibly explain that.
Likewise, the relationship to us isn’t portrayed as being particularly special to either man. You’re right that they do a good job of showing us that Thorson was really into the money/prestige and they drive the point home several times throughout that Thorson was just one in a string of much younger lovers that Liberace used but to conflate that with actual love, as the filmmakers/actors do, is bizarre and seems to distort what actually went on here.
The movie was hollow because it didn’t leave us with a deeper understanding of why Liberace was such a screwed up individual or why he treated the people in his life he claimed to love so terribly. After seeing it I have no more insight into Liberace than I began with other than A) he liked having sex with younger men(although this is glossed over by the casting of Damon) and B) he was screwed up. Neither of those things makes it a bad movie, you’re right you can make a satisfying movie about a terrible relationship, but the only way to make decent movie while acknowledging those two things is to actually investigate them. In order to make the movie they actually made they have to look at it as genuine love otherwise spending so much time showing us the pretty, pretty costumes would come off as trivial.
I don’t think Soderbergh, Damon or Douglas wanted viewers to think that Liberace was a soulless old exploitative creep who cared more for his wardrobe than the people in his life but that’s exactly what they left me with. That’s why it was a failure.
I had to change the channel…. Michael Douglas was terrible… Matt Damon was great.
Michael Douglas was… terrible. Matt Damnon saved the movie..
The 1965 movie, “The Loved One,” was on TCM the other night. Damn, Liberace stole the movie! He played a coffin salesman.
I have watched the film a couple of times now. I loved it. Would make a great double feature with “The Bad and The Beautiful,” which is my favorite Perils of Fame Movie and happens to star Kirk Douglas and a terrific Lana Turner.
Both Douglas and Damon were great in this, as was Cheyenne Jackson in the Leatherwood role. And I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the always terrific Rob Lowe, who stole ever scene he was in, is able to fully take advantage of this opportunity.
Fully realized portrait of a unique marriage. Soderberg is capable of great subtlety.
And your analysis, Mr. Sepinwall, of the history and current state of HBO movies is brilliant and spot-on.
nope… actors really great, but story? I can’t help but agree: too gay instead of universal good storytelling. I mean: this story is told a hundred times before and more emotional and more honest. Its 2013 and the USP is: yeah, but this time it’s the gay point of view? oh-oh. But I love you anyway, Steven!
I had higher expectations for this. Swap out a couple of characters for a rich statutory rapey Svengali and a nubile girl who “really, really loves him because she’s the only one who understands him,” and you’ve got any Lifetime channel movie that’s been on a thousand times, except with a budget a thousand times bigger. But on Lifetime, the girl would win and the predator would get the justice he deserved. But what we get is a Vegas edition of the Jimmy Savile scandal where he gets away with it and dies before he could get what’s coming to him.