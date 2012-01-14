Review: ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ turns animated for FOX

The first thing I should say about “Napoleon Dynamite” the FOX animated series is that I hated “Napoelon Dynamite” the 2004 live-action film.
I found the movie airless, joyless and seemingly so full of contempt for its outcast characters – including Jon Heder as the oblivious title character – that I only got to the end because I kept hoping to see what it was that had made it such a beloved cult object in some circles.
I say this for two reasons. First, because if you’re among those who love the movie, you may as well stop reading, because I’m not approaching the show (it debuts Sunday night at 8:30) from the same perspective. It’s close enough in tone and style – and features the entire returning cast and creators Jared and Jerusha Hess – that if you still have affection for Napoleon, Pedro and company after all these years, I imagine you’ll enjoy them in animated form.
But second, I say all of this because I assumed that, given my antipathy for the source material, I would hate “Napoleon Dynamite” the series just as much – and I didn’t. I don’t even know that I would go so far as to say I liked it, but the transition to animation works wonders with these characters and their rural Idaho world.
The Hesses, working in concert with veteran “Simpsons” producer Mike Scully, have taken advantage of the format change to make Napoleon’s universe strange enough that he fits more than he ever did in a flesh-and-blood setting.
At a press tour session for the show a few days ago, Heder referred to the characters from the movie – also including Aaron Ruell as Napoleon’s nerdy brother Kip, Efren Ramirez as his simple-minded immigrant friend Pedro, and Tina Majorino as the pining Deb, among others – as “two-dimensional,” then immediately caught himself and asked, “Am I ripping on the film now?” But I would say he was onto something. Napoleon has his quirks, but his lack of affect and his tunnel vision makes him come across in only two dimensions, and he then works much better in a more surreal animated context.
Napoleon still has a simple life involving school, Kip, Grandma (Sandy Martin) and Uncle Rico (Jon Gries), but things tend to get exaggerated in a hurry. In the series premiere episode, an unlicensed acne medication gives Napoleon brief bursts of super strength, and he’s recruited to join a secret fight club oriented entirely around farm life. (When we get a glimpse of the other fighters training, they’re working out with farm equipment, like a guy doing push ups using pump handles.) The second episode (which FOX is airing Sunday night at 9:30) finds the kids in Napoleon’s class all paired up with their ideal romantic partner by a computer their teacher built (called Scantronica), and everyone goes along with its ridiculous calculations as if these are the people they’re going to marry.
The tone overall feels a bit like the more absurd episodes of “King of the Hill,” where a down-to-earth life often becomes ridiculous. Nobody’s as well-rounded as Hank or Bobby – though Kip Dynamite takes on more shadings than the other characters, with the show almost admiring his weird fixations on contact juggling or the music of the robotic band at the local Chuck E. Cheese knock-off – but the combination of the characters and the style made the whole shebang much easier for me to take than the movie. Still, I didn’t feel any need to watch later episodes; even a cartoon Napoleon is a character I don’t give a toss about.
As with ABC’s failed “Charlie’s Angels” remake, NBC’s new “The Firm” sequel (which was a massive flop in its opening night ratings), this is a spin-off project involving a brand name that’s many years old, though here the gap is shorter and most of the original talent is involved. Eight years later, does anyone still care about Napoleon, Kip and Pedro? We’ll see, but at least it’s better than “Allen Gregory.”
If you consider the movies, Charlie’s Angels was last seen in 2003. So the gap was exactly the same than Napoleon’s.
It took me a couple of viewings of the Napoleon Dynamite film to actually appreciate it, but then I loved it. I have to admit I’m a bit surprised to hear it described as “full of contempt” for the characters. There’s certainly humorous moments at everyone’s expense, but overall I think the film has a positive view of the characters.
I’ll probably watch an episode, but the animated series looks like it’s going to be missing the overall atmosphere and style of the film, which I think added to the humor in many ways. It’s going from quirky film with quirky characters to pretty normal cartoon with quirky characters.
Animated TV has taken a real nose dive in the last few years. It used to be edgy and cool now it is diluted with mediocrity. Bobs Burger, Cleveland, American Dad all suck and even Family Guy has lost it’s mojo. We used to anticipate Family Guy and now even my teenage son will not even watch it.
Bob’s Burgers is SO much better than any of the other shows you mentioned. It’s absurdist while still maintaining character, and it manages to combine the improvised silliness of the creator’s previous show Home Movies with the more structured family sitcom structure.
Boy, I really Britta’d the end of that sentence.
Major fail. American Dad is one of the funniest shows ever and Roger is one of the greatest characters of all time, he’s just insanely hilarious.
It’s sad how underrated it is and dismissed as a Family Guy clone (which is utterly terrible now) when they’re completely different. AD is like prime Simpsons with a bizarre edge to it. It has so many unique plots that only they can pull off. The humor is mostly character based, and each character is unique and well-defined.
The problem is people won’t give it a chance, and that’s because the first half of season 1 was pretty mediocre, but when it found it’s voice and embraced itself it really hit it’s stride. Any fan of good animated comedy owes it to themselves to watch it…to get into it start with ” Raptures Delight”, one of the greatest episodes in TV history.
Thanks for that convincing, well thought out argument, tgeorge.
I also hated that insipid movie. I never could understand the fuss, it simply wasn’t funny and I felt it tried much too hard to affect the oddball tone of vastly superior Wes Anderson films like Tenenbaums or Rushmore.
Yeah, I think the people who liked Napoleon Dynamite when it was popular were just future Wes Anderson fans. I was in middle school when it came out and I enjoyed it then, but now I really can’t stand it anymore. I don’t think there’s going to be an audience for this.
I don’t understand, if you hated the film why are you the one reviewing the animated series? Are you the ONLY staff member of HITFIX? Lame.
Because criticism doesn’t involve only reviewing things you like or are expecting to like.
Scott just got pwned.
Also, chances are the entire staff hated that wretched piece of crap movie.
I liked the Napoleon Dynamite movie, because of its quirkiness and unforced awkward moments. From what I’ve seen in previews, the animated version seems forced and way too over the top.
On the subject of cartoons, I don’t watch American cartoons, because they generally fall into two categories: ugly series aimed at children or ugly, animated “comedies” aimed at adults.
Look at anime: you can have a beautifully drawn series that is as dramatic and thought-provoking (if not more) than a live action series. Why can’t we get any smart, well-drawn animated dramas in the US? The possibilities would be endless, because you don’t have to deal with special effects, stunts, etc.
I’m watching it now and its complete crap. im sorry, i thinks its a terrible move. i can only see kids under 13 enjoying this abortion (target audience i guess, too bad)
I din’t like the show either but “abortion?”
Just watched it and sucks.
So this is more worthy of review than Portlandia?
I am hopeful the show will succeed in the ratings, because I really enjoyed it. I am a former fan of The Simpsons and Family Guy, and this show seemed fresh and quirky.
8 years later, I still love the N. D. Movie! Yes, it took a couple of viewings for me too. It’s hilarious funny! I enjoyed the cartoon and suspect it will grow on me like the movie did. Also, King of the Hill is an all time FAVORITE! Family Guy is ok, I can’t stand South Park, and I love Home Movies too!
why would the take a great indie movie an d fack it all up?… oh wait its fox