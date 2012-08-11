Review: NBC’s ‘Animal Practice’ better with monkeys than people

NBC has four new sitcoms debuting this fall, and has chosen two of them to sneak preview during its Olympic coverage – a glorious two-week stretch where people are actually watching NBC again. One of those sitcoms is “Go On,” which aired last night; the other is “Animal Practice,” which will air a commercial-free version of its pilot episode tomorrow night in the odd timeslot of 10:38 p.m.
“Go On” has an obvious selling point in Matthew Perry, even if the presence of a “Friends” star on a non-“Friends” show has never been a guarantee of good ratings.(*) “Animal Practice” has something potentially more universal and long-lasting in its appeal: a monkey.
(*) Examples include not only Perry’s last show, “Mr. Sunshine” (Yay), but a guest appearance on “Ally McBeal” that essentially canceled that show – FOX execs viewed Perry as a last-ditch attempt to bring back viewers, and when instead that episode was among the show’s lowest-rated ever, they gave up and pulled the plug within days – the entire ABC run of Courteney Cox’s “Cougar Town” (including separate episodes guest starring Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow that failed to move the needle), etc. “Joey” (the one time any of them appeared as a “Friends” character post-“Friends”) had very good debut ratings, but the audience left rapidly, until less than half remained by the end of its first season.
There are human actors on “Animal Practice” as well – Justin Kirk from “Weeds,” JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Tyler Labine and Bobby Lee, among others – but if you were watching the ads for it during the Olympics, you’d be forgiven from assuming that all of them pale in importance to Crystal, the monkey actress who has previously appeared in the “Night at the Musuem” films, “The Hangover Part II,” “We Bought A Zoo” and – perhaps most of interest to NBC comedy viewers – “Community,” where she played a character named Annie’s Boobs.
People like monkeys. Well-trained monkeys can be very funny, particularly when the monkeys can be trained to act enough like humans do, as Crystal does throughout the “Animal Practice” pilot as “Dr.” Rizzo, who assists the human characters in gambling and other shenanigans, but doesn’t help them actually practice veterinary medicine. (Not yet, anyway, but let’s wait until November sweeps before we dismiss that as a plot point.)
The “Animal Practice” creative team – led by writers Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewood and directors Joe and Anthony Russo (also “Community” alums) – wisely deploy Crystal and some less famous animal co-stars throughout the series pilot. There are animals in nearly every frame of the show, whether they’re being treated, doted on, berated, exploited for the humans’ entertainment, or fighting back. (A python gets one of the episode’s bigger laughs.) The show functions on level as a parody of self-serious (human) hospital shows, and the way all the creatures big and small seem to have the run of this place adds to the lunatic flavor.
It’s with the people where “Animal Practice” runs into more difficulty. There are talented, likable comic performers here, but other than Lee as Dr. Yamamoto, all of them are upstaged early and often by their animal co-stars. (And, ironically, Yamamoto is depicted as a beta male who gets dominated by every member of the food chain.)
Kirk, who has a few weeks to go on “Weeds,” plays Dr. George Coleman, who prefers the company of animals to people – except, that is, when he’s using lessons from the animal kingdom to seduce women. Kirk goes with the anarchic spirit of the show, and there are occasions where he seems an ideal lead, but he gets too wrapped up, too quickly, in a very human, very mundane, very predictable storyline involving Swisher as his once and future girlfriend, and current boss. There’s some chemistry there, but not enough to overcome a desire to just go back to the monkey or the python.
And that’s the greatest potential pitfall for “Animal Practice.” People laugh at monkey business, but there’s only so much you can do even with a pro like Crystal. For this show to work long-term, its human characters have to become richer – and funnier – so that they can evolve with the audience long post the point where the writers have run out of tricks that Crystal and her various winged or four-legged co-stars can do.
Alan, Dan, I 1st remember Joanna Garcia on a great Canadian show that ran on Nickelodeon called Are You Afraid of The Dark? Rachel Blanchard was also in it. Do you remember that show?
Alan would have been in college when the show started airing. I remember the show myself, but the members of the Midnight Society are all a blur compared to the stories of the week.
On another note, I think Animal Practice and Go On might become huge hits for NBC.
I don’t think NBC is capable of producing a huge hit. It’s not that the shows lack quality or marketing its just that you can’t seem to pay people to watch NBC (unless it’s sports)
Didn’t get a chance to see the pilot, but have to imagine it will fail quickly for want of a proper lead to anchor the show. I think Justin Kirk is incredibly talented and funny, but he’s not a bankable name in the mainstream, and more importantly, does his best work as the comedic foil to a straight man. His wheelhouse is too quirky/ridiculous to really be the soul of the show. Garcia-Swisher is a little better known, but went from playing a stock character on Reba to little more than eye candy in all her future work, and just doesn’t seem to have the acting chops to be a lead, either. There’s an above-average supporting cast, but people don’t tune in just to see the good B-plot, which they could get with good writing, which I suspect they don’t have.
Every time NBC runs promos for this and Go On during the Olympics, my entire family audibly groans. Go On looks like it MIGHT have been short-sold by its crappy promo, but I can’t imagine Animal Practice is much better than its crappy promo.
“It’s my monkey!”
“Oooh, I miss him SO MUCH!”
Finally saw this. There’s an inherent family appeal to the concept and the core cast is capable. The problem as I see it is that into this mix they dumped adult-oriented guys trying to get laid subplots. If they just focused on making it a show you can watch with your 10 year old they’d probably have a winner.
“People like monkeys.” Not this person. I’ve always hated the way they’re used on TV shows and in movies. As soon as I see one, I know the makers have run dry on ideas.
This. Around the time the monkey started jumping up and down in the hallway to deter some jerk from following the vet, we changed the channel. No monkeys, please. Please.
The only reason people like Annie’s Boobs is because it references Annie’s boobs.
Monkeys do not automatically generate comedy adoration.
When Friends debuted, they also had a monkey (Ross had one as a pet, Marcel). He was amusing for awhile but after awhile, they sort of ran out of things for him to do and he was written out. I think that may happen with this show. I found it amusing and there are numerous things they can do. I just wish the lead wasn’t channeling Will Arnett so much.
While it was a good idea, it was badly done. I’ve never seen an animal hospital that large. Feels like Scrubs with animals. Wasn’t funny, except for the monkey, but I’m over that already. The sexual jokes were out of place and uncomfortable for the subject of the show. NBC hasn’t had a good show since the first season of Hereos.
The show is an outrage and does the veterinary community no justice. Veterinarians are misrepresented here. The information is incorrect- a cat cannot jump off of a building and survive- they do not have the ability to “twist” their bodies to land like that. Pets whether we like it or not are property and no veterinarian is going to steal your dog and operate on it without owner consent unless they want to be sued. Then if they are going to actually perform surgery- they might want to consider using general anesthesia! I thought it was quite ridiculous when the Bengal tiger gave birth to orange tabby kittens! The cast is awful, the material is even worse…NBC should be ashamed. And, to be honest this show could have really made an impact- they had the American Veterinary Medical Association behind them, and a huge part of the community. But, they did not respect it.