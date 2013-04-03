Review: NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ a riveting ‘Silence of the Lambs’ prequel

Earlier this year, as we welcomed FOX’s “The Following” and A&E’s “Bates Motel” to a blood-soaked TV landscape that already included “Criminal Minds,” “Dexter,” “Luther” and other shows that at least dabble in the serial killer arts, I wondered if perhaps I was simply tired of the whole genre. We were a couple of decades removed from “Silence of the Lambs,” and it seemed like every single trope of serial killer fiction had been explored, made into cliche, and rendered unpleasant.
Then I watched NBC’s creepy, haunting, smart, utterly gorgeous new series “Hannibal” – yet another Hannibal Lecter project, no less – and realized that it’s not the genre that had gotten tired, but the execution of it. I went into “Hannibal” (it debuts tomorrow night at 10) dreading it and came away five episodes later thrilled by it.
So what makes “Hannibal” so special? Start with Bryan Fuller, adapting material from the first Lecter book, “Red Dragon,” into a series about how FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and his boss Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) realized that respected psychiatrist and Bureau ally Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) is in fact a cannibalistic sociopath.
Fuller’s previous creations (including “Pushing Daisies,” “Dead Like Me” and “Wonderfalls”) have been a mixture of the whimsical with the macabre. There’s little whimsy in “Hannibal,” unless you count a couple of unnecessary “having an old friend for dinner” one-liners that tip their cap to the Anthony Hopkins version of the character. This is the material played, and taken, very seriously. There’s dark imagination on display in the way that Graham’s other targets (he chases a number of killers during the season, usually with the “help” of Dr. Lecter) treat and display their victims, but there’s never a celebratory “awesome serial killers are awesome” tone to the show. It’s clear that this is terrible, psychically traumatic violence that haunts Graham, Crawford and everyone else even casually touched by it. The show spends a lot of time – usually in therapy sessions between Graham and Lecter – discussing the emotions generated by killing (whether murder of an innocent victim or Graham shooting a man to stop his spree), but it’s not exploitative or fetishistic. “Hannibal” is a show that’s genuinely curious about what drives people to kill others, not because it seems cool – though Fuller and his writers have clearly spent a lot of time devising nightmare-inducing imagery – but because there has to be some kind of reason that these monsters exist, and that we’re still fascinated by them in our popular culture.(*)
(*) In one of the bigger deviations from the previous books and movies, Freddie Lounds has been refashioned from a sleazy male tabloid reporter into a canny female blogger (played by Lara Jean Chorostecki) who’s sort of the Nikki Finke of true crime journalism.
Fuller teams up with pilot director David Slade (who also helmed the gorgeous first episode of “Awake,” which debuted in this timeslot about a year ago) to come up with an elegantly simple way to demonstrate both the general toll of this work on the FBI agents and what makes Will Graham special in particular. All the previous Lecter adaptations talked about how Graham (played in 1986’s “Manhunter” by William Petersen and in 2002’s “Red Dragon” by Ed Norton) learned to think like a serial killer; “Hannibal” actually shows it, by inserting Graham into flashbacks of the crimes being committed in place of the actual killer. There are some other visual flourishes that suggest how much this all weighs on Graham, but nothing works quite so well as simply seeing him coldly wielding a gun, knife or other instrument of death in place of the man he’s trying to stop.
And Dancy is sensational as this version of Graham. There’s talk of him being somewhere on the autism spectrum – “My horse is hitched to a post that is closer to Aspergers and autistics than narcissists and sociopaths,” he tells Crawford – and Dancy has some experience playing that from his work on the movie “Adam”(**). But ultimately, it’s a character that defies classification – another shrink describes him as “a unique cocktail of personality disorders and neuroses” – and Dancy tears into all the anger and curiosity and pain that drive such a man to both do what he does and try to stop doing it as quickly as he can.
(**) And, of course, Dancy’s wife Claire Danes won every award available for playing autistic author and scientist Temple Grandin, and now plays a federal agent with her own mental health issues on “Homeland.”
The character of Lecter is so much bigger than life that it’s hard for even great performers to avoid being upstaged by whoever’s playing him.(***) But this is a show where Graham is the unquestioned draw – which is no knock at all on Mads Mikkelsen. There’s no way he’s going to be able to outdo Hopkins (or Brian Cox from “Manhunter”), so he takes the character in a different, but still compelling, direction. Hard as it is to imagine given the man’s extra-curricular activities, this is an understated Hannibal Lecter: a predator in a tailored suit who doesn’t let you know you’re in danger until it’s far too late. Because he’s going to spend a good chunk of time as an FBI ally, and because Fuller doesn’t want Graham, Crawford and their colleagues (including “Wonderfalls” star Caroline Dhavernas as another FBI psychiatrist) to look like idiots, Lecter has to be plausible as someone they’d work alongside without suspecting something hinky. The Danish actor isn’t asked to fake an American accent, and his natural speaking voice adds to Lecter’s cultured, alien air and becomes part of the cover that lets him pass undetected by these professional serial killer spotters.
(***) Hopkins is in “Silence of the Lambs” for a tiny fraction of the time Jodie Foster is, yet both were nominated for, and won, Oscars in the lead performer categories. And when the “Hannibal” movie sequel was made, producers didn’t blink at plowing forward without Foster, where it’s hard to imagine the movie being made if Hopkins said no.
Fishburne is terrific as well, particularly later in the season when his real-life wife Gina Torres is introduced as Crawford’s wife, who has a secret she’s more comfortable sharing with Dr. Lecter than her own husband.
Over the course of the five episodes I’ve seen, Fuller and company do an impressive job of balancing Lecter’s machinations, Graham’s emotional problems, and the other killers that Graham and Crawford have to stop, in a way that never descends into formula. Though some bad guys are dispatched in a single episode, there’s never a feeling of Serial Killer of the Week; rather, each one becomes part of the larger game Graham doesn’t realize he and Lecter are playing, and a part of the show’s commentary on the mentality that drives these horrifying acts.
By coming so late to the party, after “The Following” – which is inferior in every way, but which also tries to goose its audience every five minutes with “shocking” plot twists and revelations that the latest character you never expected to be a follower is, in fact, a follower – has established itself as a hit, “Hannibal” is starting behind the eight ball. It’s also airing on NBC, and in a timeslot that was once the best in television for drama and is now one of the absolute worst.(****) (If NBC had genuine hope for the show to succeed, it would have tried it on Tuesdays, in relative proximity to “The Voice.”) There’s some hope that the brand name might be enough to bring in viewers by itself, but the last time NBC thought that about a property made most famous in the early ’90s, it was “The Firm,” which was banished to Saturdays in short order.
(****) NBC, Thursdays at 10, 1981-2009: “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “ER.” NBC, Thursdays at 10, 2009-present: “Southland,” “The Jay Leno Show,” “The Marriage Ref,” “The Apprentice,” “30 Rock” and “Outsourced,” “Prime Suspect,” “The Firm,” “Awake,” “Rock Center,” “Do No Harm,” and now “Hannibal.” Some good shows in there, but the earth has absolutely been salted.
It would be a shame if “Hannibal” got caught up in its network’s ongoing troubles, or a sense of “been there, done that” from fans of this type of story. “Hannibal” is the last of this season’s serial killer shows. It’s also, by a very wide margin, the best.
I take that to mean they’re going the Bates Motel route of a prequel that’s nonetheless set in present day?
Yes, present day. Though this seems much more married to the source material than Cuse and Ehrin have said Bates will be.
I wasn’t planning on giving this show much of a chance, but your review really pumped me up to watch this. Is it starting this Thursday?
I agree – I’m not a huge fan of the serial killer genre, and wasn’t planning on watching this, but after reading Alan’s review, I’ll check it out.
I don’t understand why NBC is airing this on Thursday after 4 low-rated, half-hour comedies. They seem to have put quite a bit of money into the production and promotion of this show. There’s no audience to be gained through The New Normal. Send it off to air after Go On and put Hannibal on after The Voice.
Why is NBC so bad at this?
They actually haven’t put that much money into it. I believe this is one of those shows that’s been mostly financed by international presales, much like The Firm last year.
See my comments below. I have a hunch that this show will pretty be renewed no matter what.
At first, I thought it was stuck on Thursdays because it was weak, but now, I see that was wrong. I suspect NBC wants to see if it a fire can be started in a death slot like this and/or wants to see if the show gets any buzz, how it will happen. Because if it works here, they can have a better idea of how to get other shows to grow. Then there’s the fact that unless it wants to continue with its reality (repeat) lineup on Sundays, it needs something after football ends. This show would slide in perfectly, wouldn’t it?
@ALYNCH:
As far as financing the production, you mean? Or were you talking about ad spending?
Gina Torres guests? I’m in.
I must admit, this surprises me. I thought the whole idea of a Hannibal prequel series was tremendously stupid, but you’ve convinced me to give it a shot. I don’t expect it to survive for very long thanks to NBC’s NBC-ness, but I’ll watch it.
Plus, I wasn’t aware that Gina Torres would be appearing in it. Any Browncoat’s inclusion in a show is an automatic plus.
I don’t think anything could make me watch this, no matter how good the reviews.
I’m just exceptionally tired of Hannibal Lecter now. I’d rather see something new.
From what I’ve read, the show isn’t so much about him as it is about Will Graham and the people around him. In other words, while Lecter is a big focus, he’s not the main focus, and it’s as if he’s being used as hook, in some ways. That is, this season at least. Next season, assuming there is one, who knows?
In a lot of ways, it sounds like the original intention behind The West Wing: feature the president, sure, but not nearly as much as the staff around him. My guess is that while it might be slightly difficult to have a good chunk of episodes that don’t feature that much of Lecter, it wouldn’t be THAT difficult. Notice how easily the first episode of TWW featured everyone but him until the last few minutes.
This is a comment from the future. Hannibal is fantastic.
Oh good, I was hoping this was going to be a good show but Bryan Fuller hasn’t let me down in terms of quality. Kinda wish he go to the Cable networks, seems like he would fair better there.
Thursdays at 10, 2009-present: “Southland,” “The Jay Leno Show,” “The Marriage Ref,” “The Apprentice,” “30 Rock” and “Outsourced,” “Prime Suspect,” “The Firm,” “Awake,” “Rock Center,” “Do No Harm,” and now “Hannibal.”
Outsourced and 30 Rock aired at 10PM?
Yeah, they did a 3-hour comedy block for a little while.
You’ve convinced me Alan. I’ll give it a shot.
How does it compare to Criminal Minds as far as the gore?
I’m still watching ‘The Following.’ I have no idea why I’m still watching ‘The Following.’ If I start watching *two* serial killer dramas/week, I’m not going to be able to look in the mirror without stabbing the guy I see there.
So quit The Following and watch this one. You’ll feel better about yourself, and your violent impulses.
It’s easier to just treat “The Following” as a satire on the serial killer genre, or as an existential comment on the shape of current American TV dramas. Or anything OTHER than a straightforward dramatic TV show.
RWG (any other perspective invites madness)
There’s only four more episodes of ‘The Following,’ so mostly it’s a case of, “Got this far, might as well.”
And I do have weak reasons why I’m still watching it. It’s something I can have on in the background before I have ‘Castle’ on in the background while I do mop-up work on Mondays. And we genuinely enjoy yelling, “He’s in the cult!” at everyone in the commercials that air during ‘The Following’ (in our house, known as ‘Bad Serial Killer Drama’). The show has also had some rare okay moments, but I can definitely say that I am not invested in the drama. I’m just seeing the investment of my time through to this season’s end.
I will give Hannibal a look-see on your say-so.
I was watching The Following, mostly enjoying it until its reliance on gimicks and unearned plot twists turned me off. A few weeks ago I forgot it was on, so I put it in my On Demand queue and three episodes later I still haven’t bothered with it. Goodbye, The Following.
Your review, the clips and the guest list have me counting the hours until tomorrow night. Here’s hoping NBC gets its Thursday mojo back.
As the mother of a teen on the autism spectrum who’s a natural-born rodeo clown, I ADORE that hitching-post line! So accurate.
Have to admit I am surprised. Out of the new serial killer themed shows: Bates Motel, The Following, and Hannibal, I had Hannibal pegged as being the poorest of the bunch.
My interest level and anticipation has gone up considerably in the last week based on your review and several others.
I completely agree.
I haven’t seen Bates Motel, so I can’t judge it, but I stopped watching The Following because I wasn’t home one night and never caught up. I probably will do so over the summer, but I don’t feel any urge to get back in now. I’d rather watch repeats of Parenthood and Parks on Netflix.
Anyway, I read an old post of Alan’s about the NBC press tour yesterday, where Jennifer Salke, in charge of programming at the network, noted how they heard the pitch for The Following after Hannibal was picked up (without having filmed a pilot, I might add). I wonder if they seriously tried to get it and, if not, why not. Did they feel two shows like this were too much?
Like you, I had thought that TF would be the superior choice, because NBC needs destined to remake everything and have it suck so much of the time. But while I don’t think TF had to suffer because of a lack of source material, I think it suffered more than it needed to. In other words, had Kevin Williamson remade Hannibal, it probably would have been stronger because it was based on a book. And one can only wonder what TF would have looked like had someone like Brian Fuller had a say in its creation.
Also, I really wish I knew more about which shows are pitched to which networks and why some get chosen over others. Was Arrested Development or Sports Night pitched to NBC? Was Everybody Loves Raymond pitched to ABC? Only in the case of very famous ones do we learn, which I think is unfortunate.
“who’s sort of the Nikki Finke of true crime journalism.”……Dayeenu
Reposted from a previous thread, because I think it’s relevant:
So, about Hannibal…
I was initially skeptical that NBC was going to remake this show for many reasons. The Following seems like it could have been a better show, and I first thought it would be, because the concept seems…more expansive, I guess. And NBC can be NBC, in a bad way (but not always; see below). But this is probably the fourth or fifth review where the critics have been positive to absolutely thrilled. I really, really hope it succeeds because of it. For all the crap that NBC gets, and they deserve a lot of it, the network has been airing a lot of good programs in the last few years. Whatever else you can say about Animal Practice and Do No Harm, Greenblatt, et al apparently made a smart choice and they deserve something to break for them.
Then again, WHY OH WHY isn’t this show airing on Tuesdays? I get that The Voice is light and fun and more of a family show, but it’s without a doubt the strongest thing NBC has going for it right now. I’m hoping Hannibal succeeds, and if it doesn’t, I’ll be irritated it wasn’t being given a boost.
There was some speculation that it was scheduled on Thursdays because NBC knew it would be a turkey, but the initial reviews have me thinking that’s not the case. What could the network have been thinking? Part of me wonders if the network will simply renew it almost no matter what. If it can get above a 2.0 in the demo, it’ll be easily renewed. Hell, a 1.5 would be pretty easy to renew, given the show will likely be respected by most critics. And since it’s going to be gory and cable-like in a few ways, and since it’s going into the summer, perhaps it will build towards the end if it doesn’t self-start. Stranger things have happened.
Fuller has said it will only go for 13 episodes per season (and for 4-5 seasons at most, I think). It seems like the perfect show to air on Sundays after football is over and, given its gory content, at 10:0, where it wouldn’t have to compete with The Walking Dead. So as much as I would like NBC to have a hit out of the gate or at least something that gains buzz as its season comes to a close, I could see a situation where it’s critically loved and, while not successful, doesn’t do a .4 in the demo. NBC renews it, puts it on Netflix, and does what it can to promote the show elsewhere before Sundays in 2014. And in the process, they see a way forward in bringing a modified cable-like schedule to broadcast.
Does a lead in REALLY matter? I couldn’t give one crap what’s on before or after a show I watch. I can see how in the pre-remote era people might be too lazy to switch a channel…. But really? Do people keep watching what’s on after a show they like, just because they don’t want to change the channel? That seems insane.
@PLEMING:
Looking at the numbers, it can help. Most shows lose some of their audience. In fact, many might lose a significant chunk. But let’s say the average retention were 50 percent. What’s better, 50 percent of a 4.0 in the demo or a 2.1 in the demo? There’s supposedly some research that says it’s hard to get viewers to turn into a show if they don’t do it right away, or something along those lines. I don’t agree, at least not entirely, but it seems easier for a show to connect with viewers if it does so at the beginning. Placing it behind a show that is already a hit would go a long way towards helping that.
Would you say this show is deep enough to be in your regular reviewing rotation? I always feel more immersed in a show when I can come here and read about it after each airing.
I’ve read all the Harris novels with Lecter, and after the underwhelming Hannibal Rising I figured I was done with the character, but now I’m really looking forward to seeing him again.
None of the films has achieved a perfect adaptation of the source material, though Manhunter came close. It always bugged me that the films insisted that Lecter killed college girls when the books established that he killed men before he was caught and mentioned only a nurse he attacked during his imprisonment as a female victim. It seems if your going to take a serial killer seriously as a character you have to take his crimes seriously and I hope the show hews to the interior logic of Lecter’s murder ethic (he kills people for three reasons in the novels-revenge, self-preservation, and because they offend him).
I’m looking forward to this new Will Graham. He’s a very dark character in the novel Red Dragon and perhaps the best instance of an author drawing a parellel between the cop and his prey and the killer and his prey. It always seemed strange to me that Harris never revisited the character because he’s so much more interesting than Clarice Starling. If the show lasts long enough it would be great to see what becomes of Graham after the events of Red Dragon.
Its ironic that Hannibal could be undone by the glut of shallow imitators. Sort of a reverse of The Following.
Incidentally, why would Mikkelsen be asked to do an American accent when Lecter is supposed to be a European immigrant. In the novels he’s Lithuanian, although they might have changed that to maintain the essence of his family’s history in the updated timeframe.
Caroline Dhavernas is finally in something I want to watch! I loved her on Wonderfalls.
Wasn’t Graham so severely injured in RED DRAGON (psychologically and physically) that he more or less retired? I know he’s mentioned in THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS, but it’s been such a long time since I read the books that I can’t recall.
Anyway, I wasn’t going to watch this show until I learned that Bryan Fuller was behind it. Alan’s review is a plus, too :-)
Graham is referred to as having been badly disfigured and cosumed with alcoholism, but if they chose to stay true to that it would make for some fascinating television. One of the problems with Kevin Bacon’s character on The Following is that after establishing his demons they ended up not really amounting to much. Imagine allowing the hero of a show to really be reduced by adversity to a shell of his former self. Imagine allowing the handsome leading man of series to have his looks marred by Two-Face style makeup. Will Graham is supposed to be a dark tragic figure, but his previous depictions on screen didn’t have the guts to follow through on the tragedy. I’m optimistic that this version might.
Is that the guy from Casino Royale?
Tis.
He’s excellent in Flame and Citron. Highly recommended.
From the promos it seemed more like Dancy is playing Will Graham more like William Petersen than Edward Norton. Alan, would you say that’s the case?
The lead actor playing the Edward Norton/William Petersen part is horrible. Absolutely unwatchable. His douchy hipster hair and beard make me want to punch him in the face before he even opens his mouth, and it gets much worse when he does. Awful.
It’s the same beard Petersen had…
You seem like a real joy to be around.
Don’t ever move to the Pacific Northwest then. Or any major American city.
I agree that Dancy is terrible. Mads is excellent as Lecter, however. Even after 4 or 5 eps, hard to tolerate Dancy.
I truely apreciate you sir supporting Really good series like hannibal is. We all hope for more well directed and quality masterpieces and not to be flushed with crappy tv like pawn stars and pawn and car shows, they even change discovery channel to some turbo Shit, All OF this becouse of the consumers of tv, they lost interest in good motion pictures, too much comedy, too much populism, put more variety on tv i beg of you!, Sorry for my english im from Argentina hope you all read my comment, cheers!