Review: NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ returns strong for season 3

The belated third season premiere of TV’s best comedy, “Parks and Recreation” (Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on NBC) opens with Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope facing a huge challenge. The government of Pawnee, Indiana has been shut down for months due to a budget crisis, and when she’s finally allowed to return to work, it’s without enough money to do anything. So Leslie, who never met a “no” she couldn’t turn into at least an “I’ll think about it,” brings the parks department together and suggests a “go big or go home” project: one that will either save the department or cost everyone their job. And under ridiculous pressure and tight deadlines, Leslie and company begin doing some of their most impressive work ever.
That storyline plays out as a metaphor for how the early part of this season was made. When Poehler became pregnant again last winter – and when everyone assumed “Parks and Rec” would be back on the air in the fall – the cast and crew agreed to stay in production after the second season had wrapped, making enough episodes to air during the period when Poehler would be on maternity leave. (Click here for my interview with Poehler, which is worth it just for her explanation of how she knows Adam Scott.)
There’s a reason TV shows don’t usually make more than 22 episodes in a season (24 at most), and that’s because the process of making a weekly TV show is so all-consuming that most of the people involved turn into zombies by the end of each year. And that often shows in some of the episodes you see late in a network season. But while everyone’s friends from “The Office” or “30 Rock” or “Modern Family” were off recharging their mental batteries, everyone at “Parks and Rec” was still hard at work, trying to tap into their reserves long enough to create six more episodes of television.
And that challenge seems to have brought the cast and crew together in the same way that Leslie’s project sends the parks department to a new level, because those six episodes represent perhaps the strongest, funniest, most purely entertaining stretch the show has had so far. And considering how terrific most of season two was (after the show had a brief, underwhelming debut season), that’s kind of remarkable(*).
(*) It’s not unprecedented, though. Sometimes, inspiration and perspiration just work well together. Some of the best things I wrote in college were produced at 4 in the morning, and I often got more compliments for Star-Ledger stories turned around on a tight deadline than for things I slaved over for days or weeks.
Poehler is still doing her leading-lady-as-Swiss-Army-knife thing, insane one week and straight woman the next, flowing beautifully with her co-stars. And Nick Offerman is still playing TV’s funniest, most purely awesome character in Leslie’s nominal boss, Ron Swanson, a mustachioed man’s man who works as a civil servant because he hates government. (He also hates, as it turns out, fish, which he insists “is practically a vegetable.”) In the season premiere, Ron gets to embrace his inner Bobby Knight while coaching a kid’s basketball team, and it’s just as silly and inspiring as you’d expect.
But by now, everyone in the ensemble has become a go-to player: Aziz Ansari’s Tom for his exuberant selfishness, Chris Pratt’s Andy for his childlike enthusiasm and knowledge base, Aubrey Plaza’s April for her carefully-maintained armor of sarcasm, and even Rashida Jones as Leslie’s best friend Ann. In seasons past, Jones mainly played straight woman (and called it “a privilege” to do so when I visited the show’s set last week), but as Ann winds up in a relationship with Rob Lowe as state budget troubleshooter Chris, she turns out to be as much of a comic gem as the rest of them.
Lowe turned up at the end of last season, along with Adam Scott from “Party Down” as Ben, the sidekick who always has to play bad cop to Chris’ ultra-positive good cop. Scott is, like Poehler, tremendously versatile, mainly setting up his co-stars for the season’s first few episodes before owning a later showcase episode about Ben’s past as a teenage town mayor. But Lowe is, remarkably, almost as good. It’s not that he’s never been funny in the past, as he’s done a lot of good work in and around the “SNL” universe. But there was often a sense that he was Rob Lowe Funny – that he got bonus points for being able to deliver a joke while looking that good. Here, no such points are required, as the writers have created a character in Chris who fits him like a designer suit – every joke is about how perfect he is (and never in a bad way) – and Lowe feels as important and funny as everyone else. (He has a scene in next week’s episode that’s so painfully funny I forgave him on the spot for leaving “The West Wing” to do “Lyon’s Den” and “Dr. Vegas.”)
And what makes these episodes feel extra-special is the sense of purpose to them. There’s a big story being told here – not one that requires you to watch every episode (though your funny bone will thank you if you do), but one that seems to raise the stakes for everyone involved, and which makes the jokes funnier, the characters richer, in the process.
And the seventh episode, produced after everyone got back to work in the fall, feels very much of a piece with the six that came before. So it’s not like some spell was broken when everybody finally took a vacation while Poehler had her baby.
NBC has finally, wisely, decided to air “Parks and Rec” immediately after “The Office.” Its creators, Greg Daniels and Mike Schur, came from “The Office” (as did Jones), and the two shows share both a mockumentary aesthetic and an overall style. It’s not an “Office” spin-off, nor is it the “Office” clone it struggled not to be in the first season, but it’s a show that does all the things “The Office” did so spectacularly back when we all first fell for “The Office.”
And with any luck, Leslie’s gambit and NBC’s scheduling decision will pay off in the same way, and allow these talented, funny, exceedingly likable people to keep doing what they do best for many years to come.
Bout time this show came back. I missed MouseRat, DJ Roomba, Greg Pikitis and everyone at the Snake Hole quite a bit. Can’t wait.
You know, I watched the pilot when it first aired and it just didn’t grab me. So I stopped. But week after week, as the months went on, I would see you praising it to the skies. So, last month, I watched all of seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix streaming.
In two days.
I am SO F’ING HOOKED.
I can’t wait for the new season. Thanks for breaking my resistance, Alan!
I did the same thing. I watched the pilot, thought it was awful and gave up. Began reading Alan for his Wire reviews (after they were all done) and when he kept calling this the best comedy on TV I couldn’t believe it. So I randomly went to Hulu one day and saw the season 2 episode, The Hunting Trip. I immediately went back and watched the whole series and now I’m more excited about this show coming back than any other comedy!
I’ve never really watched this show other then a few minutes here and there, but hearing the glowing reviews has me interested. Is it easy enough to jump right in at the start of the new season?
There’s actually a “Previously, on Parks and Recreation…” intro (giving thumbnails of the main character and a quick recap of the arrival of Lowe and Scott’s characters) to account for both the long hiatus and the more prominent timeslot, and then there’s a gathering-of-the-team sequence that should get you up to speed if you’re not already.
I would endorse watching the second season simply because it’s balls-out funny, but you can jump in. As we said on this week’s podcast, even with a slightly serialized storyline, it’s not The Wire.
Hulu is offering a free 1-week trial of hulu plus, which gives you access (in HD) to every episode of Parks and Rec. And season 2 is so good you wont need the whole week even!
Kevin –
I think it probably would be, but you owe it to yourself to rent or buy or Instant Stream the second season. You’ll be hooked right away, and the few major developments of the first season are explained quickly so you won’t be lost at all.
The first season is actually a little better after having seen the second season beforehand. Because if you start with the first season it just seems like an Office rip-off (which it was at the beginning), similar to the way the first season of the US Office was a cheap clone of the UK version.
But watching the second season first you’ll know and love the characters, so the first will be more enjoyable to get through.
I’m seriously giddy for the return of Ron F’ing Swanson, but I work tomorrow night, so I won’t get to see it until 2am!
I completely agree. After watching Season 1 and Season 2 in order, I watched Season 1 again. And it definitely felt funnier to me, particularly the last 2 or 3 episodes. It sends a hint at what is to come and gets more laughs because we know so much more about the characters. Funniest show on TV.
I watched all of Season 2 for the first time this weekend on Netflix streaming. Great show that I would have missed if I hadn’t heard how good it got in S2. Thanks Alan!
Ouch. Spoilers galore in this review. Unusual, given Alan’s general tendency to be vigilant against them.
Minor plot points aren’t really spoilers, he didn’t give away any of the jokes which, afterall, are what we’re watching for.
Oops, I can never figure out the comment posting system here.
Anyway, I’ve been a big Adam Scott fan since discovering him on the fabulous “Tell Me You Love Me”, and followed him over to the fabulous “Party Down”.
But I’m having a hard time getting myself to watch him on this “Parks” show, largely because I generally can’t stand NBC/CBS/ABC type shows and I’m annoyed that people like Adam are forced away from unique, artsy shows like Party Down to dumbed-down schlock on mainstream networks.
I loved Party Down, and Parks and Recreation lets Scott do everything that his last job did, minus some swear words. It is the opposite of dumbed-down schlock.
“Mainstream” does not automatically mean “bad.”
Party Down was terrific, but Parks & Rec is better, pretty much the best comedy on the air right now. Except maybe Louie.
Parks & Rec is probably my favorite sitcom of the past three years, and while I would challenge any dismissal of the show as mere “dumbed-down schlock,” I suspect it’s not for D4P. My guess is that Louie (which I also love) would be the more likely fit.
You have to watch it! Party Down was brilliant and while yes this is censored because it’s not cable, it is definitely worth it. Parks & Rec is one of the best comedies airing
There are few network shows I feel are worth watching. Parks and Rec is one of those. It’s one of the few shows that, for some reason, can completely change my mood. Its energy and constant humor is infectious, and the characters are just FUN to watch.
Party Down and Louie are great, but I find shows like Community and Parks & Rec to be just as smart and funny, without the swearing or nudity. Sometimes a well placed f**k can make something hilarious, but that kind of stuff can be used as a crutch for something that really isn’t that great.
“Everyone has gay thoughts sometimes!”
Really excited for this. I love Community more, but after last, Parks is a super close number two.
I loved the 2nd season! It was the best comedy last year. The 1st season was pretty bad, but it’s only 6 episodes.
I’m just glad they’re finally back! Plus, Adam Scott is just hilarious! He was brilliant on Party Down. Anyways, can’t wait for Thursday
I’ve never been able to get into this show…it’s style has seemed so similar to The Office and Amy Poehler’s character seems like a female version of Michael Scott- completely oblivious and naive to the point of maddening frustration…yet I’ve loved The Office since the beginning. I’d love to just not be getting it, but I have a feeling it’s just genre/style fatigue. Am I totally missing out?
How much have you seen of it? I felt the same as you after watching the pilot, and it’s easy to feel that way through much of the first season. But Poehler’s character becomes much stronger in the second season and the entire show finds its footing–with bells on.
yes, you’re missing out. Once you watch season two, Amy Poehler’s character Leslie develops into someone entirely different than Michael Scott. I love Parks and Rec and hope you decide to watch it.
You are totally missing out. Parks and Recreation will be destroying The Office in comedy on a weekly basis, just like it did last season.
Yes, you are missing out something fierce.
Since you love The Office, just give Parks a fair shot after watching that. The show will do the rest.
If you’ve only watched season one and feel this way, I get you. I hated the few season one episodes I saw because it felt like they were trying to repeat the success they had with the office and utterly failing.
Season two, on the other hand, is some of the funniest stuff I’ve ever watched. They made some changes that really distinguishes it from The Office, and in my opinion better than it’s spiritual predecessor ever was.
I am totally success in my grammaring today it seems
Wow! Sounds like I’ve got some remedying to do. I’m not much of an Office fan either anymore…hopefully the creativity that was completely sucked out of that show a few years ago made it there. Here I go to Netflix!
Happy episodes total do we get in Season 3?
I know the question was asked previously in the comments, but I don’t see an answer for it. Does anyone know if this is a full 22-24 episode season? Seems like it would be tough to fit a full season from January onward without doubling up on episodes some nights a la 24.
I know this question was asked already in the comments, but I don’t think it was answered. How many episodes will there be for the third season of Parks and Rec?
16 episodes in Season 3.
Thank you muchly!
Im confused, does that mean season 3 of Parks and Rec is only six episodes? or is that all that this review is covering?
I believe it’s 16 episodes, and the review is covering the first 6.
A terrible show – made for the people who long for the days of “Caroline in the City” and “Suddenly Susan”.
Wow. You’re so wrong.
It’s time to give Chris Pratt props for being the ultimate scene stealer. This is the second time he’s gone from recurring minor character to regular cast member (the first was on Everwood). And even his short spell on the final season of “The O.C.”, he was so good they brought him back for a couple of episodes when he had no real narrative reason to be on the show anymore.
Here’s how it works with Chris Pratt: First, you see him as “the dumb guy”. Then you realize that he’s become a “very likable dumb guy”. Then you realize he’s often got the best lines. And then he becomes an integral part of the show.
It’s great seeing him on such a good show. It completely fits him, he’s a scene-stealer working with a cast of scene-stealers.
this is horrible stop reading the characters so much and making them seem like something they’re not…
