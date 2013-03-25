Review: ‘Revolution’ returns, hoping to turn the lights back on at NBC

In the narration that begins most episodes of “Revolution,” the hit NBC drama about a future dystopia where electricity has ceased to function, the show’s hero Miles Matheson (Billy Burke) tells the audience, “We still don’t know why the power went out, but we’re hopeful that someone will come and light the way.”
The recent power outage at NBC is much easier to diagnose. In the fall, the network – a joke for most of the 21st Century – was shockingly the highest-rated of all broadcasters, thanks almost entirely to three shows: “Revolution,” “The Voice” and “Sunday Night Football.” The first two haven’t been on the air since late November, and NBC last aired an NFL game in early January. In the months since, it’s back to the usual calamity for the network, which has endured one disastrous mid-season launch after another, whether a new show like “Do No Harm” premiering to record-low ratings or a returning pet project like “Smash” putting the “bomb” into show-within-the-show “Bombshell.” Shows like “Go On” that had seemed like at least modest successes in the fall cratered once “The Voice” wasn’t there to funnel in viewers. In February, the network finished fifth, behind Univision. Last week’s season finale of “Deception,” the lethargic drama that filled in for “Revolution” the last few months, finished seventh in its timeslot, behind not only CBS and ABC, but MTV, ESPN, A&E and USA.
When your success is built on the back of three shows that can’t air throughout the entire season, you’re going to stumble when all three are gone at once, but this January-March stretch has felt like end times at the Peacock, and football won’t be coming to the rescue until the fall.
In the meantime, though, “The Voice” is back tonight at 8 (with Usher and Shakira filling in for Cee-Lo and Christina as coaches this time around), and “Revolution” at 10, and NBC hopes they’ll light the way out of this latest mess. Big reality hits like “The Voice” have a pretty good track record for coming back strong after long absences. A scripted drama taking a four-month break in mid-season is a bit dicier. In recent years, both ABC’s “FlashForward” and NBC’s “The Event” – high-concept science fiction dramas themselves – took similar breaks in their first years, and stumbled so badly that neither was renewed for a second. Of course, both of those had already faded significantly after promising debuts – and were experiencing behind-the-scenes turmoil and creative reshuffling – where “Revolution” was still a success for NBC around Thanksgiving, and is still being guided by creator Eric Kripke along the path he set in the fall. Those other shows went away because they needed fixing; “Revolution” went away because NBC didn’t want to air it without “The Voice” as a lead-in.
Now it’s back, along with “The Voice,” and unless Cee-Lo (and/or his pet cockatoo Lady Bird) was responsible for all those “Voice” viewers, “Revolution” should still have a strong foundation to build on.
I’m just hoping it becomes a better show already.
In its fall episodes, “Revolution” had certain assets: the performances by Burke as Marine veteran Miles and Giancarlo Esposito as insurance adjuster turned killer Tom Neville; a good command of its action scenes; and the occasional glimpse of what life was like in the global blackout’s immediate aftermath. But the narrative was set 15 years later, in a less interesting world (and/or one that was easier to recreate on a TV budget), and too much of the focus went to the cast’s weaker links: Tracy Spiridakos and Graham Rogers as Miles’ teenage niece and nephew Charlie and Danny.
It was never a bad series, but at best it felt like competent genre fiction, just good enough to hold onto viewers given the intriguing premise and the huge lead-in. But I’ve heard from many fans of Kripke’s previous series, the CW’s “Supernatural,” that it got significantly deeper and stronger as it went along, and wanted to see what Kripke had planned for the start of the season’s second half.
The episode, titled “The Stand,” is in some ways a departure from what came before. The bad guy, dictator Sebastian Monroe (David Lyons) now has a gizmo that will offer localized power for a couple of helicopters, which he uses to attack the rebellion that wants to say they still live in America. And Charlie and Danny’s mother Rachel (Elizabeth Mitchell) – who knows all about what caused the blackout – has been reunited with her family, which should in theory provide answers much sooner than we usually get on this type of mythology-driven show.
But that doesn’t happen in “The Stand,” where Mitchell gets to essentially reprise her role from “Lost” as the woman who knows everything but keeps putting people off when they ask questions, because the time isn’t right. Instead, much of the episode is spent on action, and on trying to make the audience invest in the Matheson family’s bonds pre- and post-blackout.
And it turns out that a show that did so well with action when the characters were often fighting with swords or muskets is less on the ball when assault helicopters and machine guns are being used. The cliffhanger from the last November episode is resolved in clumsy, abrupt fashion, and later action sequences mainly feel like someone in production realized how much they were spending on helicopters and wanted to get their money’s worth, no matter what.
As for the family drama, something happens late in the episode that’s promising for the show going forward, but most of the hour is a reminder of how relatively thin the “Revolution” characters are. We’ve gotten some insight into these people from the flashback sequences, but most of what makes them resonate tends to come from what the actors are doing, which means mainly Burke and Esposito. They’re all still largely types: the headstrong heroine (Charlie), the aloof, deluded villain (Monroe), the nerd in a violent world (Zak Orth’s Aaron), etc.
“The Event” and “FlashForward” both opened to big numbers because there’s still an appetite for flashy, high-concept drama – for a show to pick up the torch of “Lost.” (“Lost” co-creator J.J. Abrams is a credited producer on “Revolution,” but Kripke is the hands-on guy.) They failed in part because their stories didn’t make any sense, but mainly because they didn’t offer the audience any three-dimensional characters to care about no matter how confusing the plot became.
“Revolution” has yet to become nearly as convoluted as either of those, but it could really stand to focus on how it writes for the people in this power-less world – especially if NBC ever wants to be able to air it all season, without “The Voice” as its safety net.
I know this may seem like a small quibble, or an issue of semantics, but I assure you, it is not.
Miles is NOT an “ex-Soldier.”
In fact, he was never a soldier of any kind. Soldiers are in the Army.
Miles was in fact, an active duty Marine.
And you are NEVER an “ex-Marine.”
You are either an active duty Marine, or you are a former active duty Marine.
And yes… it matters. So Alan, please be the guy in your world who gets that right, even if no one else does.
A dishonorable discharge can make a person an ex-Marine. And actual treasonable rebellion against the civilian government of the sort Miles did is probably also enough to qualify.
I see what you’re trying to do there, Jeff, but if I may…
… you’re not wrong about being discharged, but are wrong about Miles’ status.
He is a traitor to the Monroe Republic after being a general in its militia, not a member of the United States Marine Corps, as the United States no longer existed.
Therefore, he’s still a former active duty Marine. In fact, his forthrightness as a Marine probably had something to do with his turning against Monroe. ;-)
But didn’t he betray the Marines and America by joining the militia? it’s not Lee Harvey Oswald, but he was still a traitor to his country and fellow Marines, which would qualify him for the insulting term “ex/former Marine.”.
Alan, FWIW Kripke is very good about answering long standing mythology questions. If there is a pressing mystery which needs answering, he usually gets to it. Plus at Paleyfest, Kripke raised the same concern you did regarding the Rachel character and said that we would know why the power went out within the next few episodes.
Besides, this isn’t like FF where the premise is amystery which needed to be solved immediately. It is similar to the way that ‘walker’ outbreak in The Walking Dead is’nt really explained. The power went out, people have adapted to the new world. Now lets have wacky adventures…
True, but there also aren’t any characters on TWD who had anything to do with the zombie outbreak, or have any idea how to cure it. Whereas Rachel obviously knows a lot and understands how to turn the power back on, at least locally.
I’d heard what Kripke said, and that’s smart. But there are several moments in tonight’s episode where you’ll want Miles or Charlie or Aaron to grab Rachel and yell at her for not explaining what happened.
The problem with this show is that contrary to what you claim, Alan, this really isn’t competent genre fiction. It’s cheesy sci-fi with an interesting premise they don’t really commit to. They only give the world the most basic surface treatment, and that treatment can’t decide how primitive they want the culture to be. (The entire nation can be ruled by 5 or 6 huge militia groups, for instance, but nobody in the last 15 years came up with the idea of steam engines until just now.) They miss all sorts of realities in this world that only gives the nerds they want to attract things to laugh at or complain about. (Whenever I see a bicycle or a car towed by a horse, for instance, I wonder where they got the tires.) This just pulls us out of the world.
Competent genre fiction can get around weak world-building, though, if it has three-dimensional characters with strong motivations and logical thought processes. For all its flaws, Lost had great characters. (They were sometimes dumb, but they also had actors interesting enough to push through that.) The characters here are all idiots who often make stupid, illogical choices simply to move the plot along. Most of the actors playing these idiots are either horrible or irritating as all getout. It’s just a bad, bad show.
I will probably watch it anyway if I remember it’s on, just in the hope that it somehow improves. But I’m not expecting much.
Thank you for calling Alan out on what is and is not competent genre fiction. There are so many holes in this, it could be set on a moon made of green cheese. Nothing is interesting. It’s assumed that everyone, everyone, everyone is out to getcha. Which, given a breakdown of civilization, might actually be true, but the point isn’t actually made that civilization – civil society itself – is necessary for human beings to live together. So there are no larger philosophical ideas put into play here. The basic argument seems to be, when all goes awry, trust no one and get a gun. *Good* genre fiction takes you further into the possibilities.
I gave up on this show after a few episodes because it just couldn’t hold my interest. Everyone who really matters in the plot — and in the entire country — seemed to come down to not much more than half a dozen not-so-compelling characters. As for why or how the power went off, nothing in the show made me care enough to watch until I found out.
Yes, it may get deeper and better as it goes along — as “Supernatural” certainly did — those other disappointing high-concept-mystery shows have sapped my patience for finding out.
I watched about 75% of the first part of the season, hoping it would get better. I love Giancarlo Esposito and Elizabeth Mitchell, so I was hoping they would use them better over time. I finally gave up because the show was so incredibly boring.
Likewise. I think I lasted about 4-1/2 episodes. The breaking point for me was when they concoct an elaborate plan to get Annoying Teen Girl close to the sniper rifle WHEN SHE HAS A CROSSBOW. She’s basically Not Daryl.
This show is not a sci-fi. It’s a “the whole family can watch” show that has elements of sci-fi superglued on (pretty much all of the first 4-1/2 episodes I saw was Annoying Teen Girl’s hunt for her brother, MacGuffin). And that’s fine, that makes it a great complement to “The Voice” (which I also have no interest in). But it doesn’t make it any less asinine.
“It was never a bad series…” um yes it was. I bailed out after two episodes and it takes a lot to get me to give up on a show.
It’s awful.
Very true. I rarely disagree with Alan’s take, but Revolution was frequently terrible. The disastrously wooden two young leads, the dull IT geek, the monotone nobody woman whose only trait was “owned a phone”, all of the silly talk-lots-but-go-nowhere scenes with Elizabeth Mitchell, everybody being mind-numbingly stupid… every aspect of it was a dull thud. The only redeeming aspect was Billy Burke (who was the one character that acted as a surrogate for the audience by eye-rolling at his annoying niece every 5 seconds). I don’t often bail out of shows after a handful of episodes, but Revolution achieved it. Which is a shame, as I love Supernatural (especially during Kripke’s reign).
Agreed. Shit show.
If NBC hadn’t just stopped running programming in November, I’m not sure they’d be in this mess. I had started watching Grimm this season, and then it….just….stopped. Same for Revolution (which I wasn’t watching). I didn’t even know that Grimm had started back up till you mentioned it in a column a week ago or so. How can NBC create or keep any fan base when it’s apparent that hamsters are actually running the network?
“I didn’t even know that Grimm had started back up till you mentioned it in a column a week ago or so.”
Same here…and by the time I found out, I had missed the big reveal about the Captain. Curses!
In this day and age how can yoi not know a show is coming back? That said, I love the show, but kind of hope it tanks. It would serve NBC right for taking such long breaks. Same went for when Grimm when it came back.
If you are looking for news sources about a show to come back, sure it’s easy Will. The problem is that since the show hasn’t been on since November I stopped looking. I thought it might return for start of February sweeps….nope and at that point I just don’t care enough about the show to go looking for it. None of my shows are on, so I don’t visit the NBC website. I don’t visit those shows web sites. I’m not a huge fanboi, so I’m not plugged into fan sites. There is no reason they couldn’t have run ads across their other platforms like USA, SyFy or Bravo, which were running new content. Never saw it, never knew about it because they did a lousy job of marketing to get the word out.
I’ve always felt Supernatural turned the corner when they became less a “monster of the week” show and more of a heavy mythology show (also they did manage to tighten the monster of the week format into something where it at least contained a nugget into the overall arc). Revolution feels like it’s still too broad a show (in both storytelling and substance), and 2/3 of the characters need to meet gruesome deaths.
It is so sad, yet so true, that Lost caused more damage during its run to itself and future shows than I care to admit (because I just loved Lost) that no other show can do what they did and succeed.
A show cannot put off answers for seasons on end, actually I doubt they can put it off for one season let alone a potential six. Characters cannot just do a Ben Linus and keep everything to themselves….fans will just quit. Mythology has to be answered…these days with social media being what it is…Damon Lindleoff and Carlton Cuse are still getting a ton of abuse about how Lost ended.
Basically, lack of answers will kill a show like Revolution because fans have been burned before and do not want to be burned again.
So, Revolution get going now and give us all the answers. If you leave it too long, you build up fans expectations too much and the answers never match those expectations. UGH!
How on earth does this show, out of all the other shows that premiered this year, succeed? I’m not saying there were a ton of great shows this year, but this one has to be one of the worst.
im really enjoying this series :)
i am really enjoying the series hopes it carrys on :)