Review: NBC’s ‘The Paul Reiser Show’ a weak ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ clone

On his new NBC sitcom “The Paul Reiser Show,” which debuts Thursday night at 8:30, Reiser plays a character with whom he has much in common. Both men are named Paul Reiser. Both are rich and famous from starring in “Mad About You.” Both are now past 50, with a wife, two kids and no need to ever work again – and are nevertheless eager to find something to pass the time.
In the case of Paul Reiser, the character, he mostly focuses on being a husband and a dad and hanging out with the fathers of his sons’ classmates. In the case of Paul Reiser, the real person, he’s decided to do his own version of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
And it’s not that Reiser in any way tries to hide what it is that he’s doing. “The Paul Reiser Show” is part-scripted, part-improvised. Reiser plays himself, as do other celebrities (Mark Burnett tries to cast him in a game show in the first episode, and Reiser has a beef with Henry Rollins in the second). And Reiser peppers the first episode with references to “Curb,” up to and including a cameo by Larry David himself, who tells the fictional Paul to do what the actual Paul is already doing.
“In life, I’m nice; on TV, I’m mean. You’re the opposite,” David explains. “You should be doing your version of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ because you’re so much worse than I am.”
Unfortunately, David’s “so much worse” line proves to be less about Reiser the character – who’s a bit prickly, but no moreso than Paul Buchman was – than about “The Paul Reiser Show” itself, which has the format of “Curb” but lacks its brilliant, black sense of humor.
At times, it almost plays like a parody of what an NBC version of “Curb” would look like: “Okay, okay, we need a cranky, middle-aged Jewish comedian who used to be part of Must-See TV in the ’90s… But he can’t be too cranky, because we don’t want viewers to hate him… And he’ll have a bunch of friends whom he winds up insulting or hurting without meaning to… But he can never be too rough with them, because we don’t want viewers to hate him… No profanity, obviously, but maybe if we add a bunch of slapstick, nobody will notice!”
Everything about it is half-hearted. Though the show is, like NBC’s other comedies, laughtrack-less, its visual template is so bright, and the banter between Paul and wife Claire (Amy Landecker, given nothing to do to differentiate herself from Cheryl Hines) so familiar in its rhythms, that we might as well be watching a traditional sitcom shot on a stage in front of a live audience. Reiser has so much experience doing it the old-fashioned way (between “Mad About You” and “My Two Dads,” he spent 10 seasons working on shows like that) that it’s easy to understand the stylistic backsliding, but it becomes distracting. If Reiser wanted to do a traditional sitcom, he should have just done one all the way.
It doesn’t help that the four actors playing his friends appear to have been given conflicting directions about what kind of show this is. Duane Martin (“All of Us”) is relatively down-to-earth (if not completely uninterested), while Andrew Daly (“Eastbound and Down”) and Ben Shenkman (“Damages”) both seem to be auditioning for the same vaudeville comedy duo (Shenkman as the straight man, Daly as the clown), and Omid Djalili hams it up as the gang’s Iranian immigrant scrounger, who runs a warehouse full of slightly damaged merchandise that seems to drive every other storyline.
It’s all incredibly broad, and lacking in any real point of view. Again, despite the early references to Paul being a huge crank, he mainly seems befuddled by the world around him, and fairly guarded about what he’s about. With the “Curb” version of Larry David, you always understand why he does the things he does; with this fictional Paul Reiser, the only motivation behind anything seems to be because someone in the writers room thought it would be funny – which, unfortunately, very little of it is. (Though I’ll admit to chuckling on occasion at some of the things Djalili does and says; if you’re gonna go that broad, you better go all the way, and he commits to the caricature.)
I like Reiser. I always appreciated when he turned up in a supporting role in movies in the ’80s, liked the early seasons of “Mad About You” – and my issues with the later seasons were more about Helen Hunt’s character than his – and probably still have my well-worn VHS copy of his HBO special “Out on a Whim” somewhere in my attic. If he wants to come out of semi-retirement (he last acted in 2005’s “The Thing About My Folks”) and try another sitcom, more power to him. I just wish that the new show had a governing impulse behind it beyond “Paul is bored and needs something to do.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
How many episodes have you seen, Alan? Is there any chance it gets better? I’m a huge Paul Reiser fan (one of the funniest human beings alive) so I will still be watching but I’d hate for it to be a chore.
NBC sent 4, I watched 3. The quality didn’t seem to vary enough for me to feel the need to see the 4th. It is what it is. YMMV.
I will watch this if only for the fact of when it will show and because of Paul Reiser’s role in Aliens, but I’m confused why anyone thought Curb needed remaking. Well, it can’t be worse than Perfect Couples and maybe it will follow the Parks & Rec model where the first six episodes are a little shaky until they figure out what works and what doesn’t.
I knew this would blow. I want ‘Perfect Couples’ back. I was really enjoying that!
Perfect Couples grows on you. Not as good as the other Thursday comedies but if NBC had a little patience, I bet it would get better. Their “Wedding Episode” was hilarious.
Ugh, I wouldn’t watch it if you hadn’t let me know Larry David is in the first episode… love him. The sad part is, as a network show, this will probably have more viewers than Curb ever did.
Paul Reiser hasn’t been interesting since “Diner.”
These people are dead, Burke! Don’t you have any idea what you have done here? Well, I’m gonna make sure they nail you right to the wall for this! You’re not gonna sleaze your way out of this one! Right to the wall!
I really enjoyed Crazy People. It may not have been his doing, but I’ve never seen Arthur, and I loved CP. Big fan of literal humor I guess.
Does he ever utter the words: Helen Hunt?
Devoted sister, beloved Hunt?
This show will fail because of 3 letters: NBC.
Curb is so funny because it can tackle dirty or uncomfortable subjects. Curb can make any joke it wants because it’s on cable. Larry can go to an incest survivor group and make it funny. Larry can go to Wanda’s house, meet Crazy Eyez Killa, and get in trouble. Larry can choke on a pubic hair as a running joke for 2-3 episodes. Don’t even get me started on the Suzie character (love her to death). The scenarios listed above would NEVER happen on network television.
Paul Reiser is a funny guy and this show would probably work on a cable network, but will be terrible on a network because of the comedy limitations.
Riser is always the same guy- confused and befuddled, but uptight about it.
Kinda like where Nic Cage is always confused and befuddled, but in a lost half stoner kinda way.
“Out on a Whim” is one of my favorite stand up specials and I loved Mad About You (although it hasn’t aged the best). I really wanted this to be good. Oh Well.
I’ve got a VHS of 3 1/2 Blocks from Home that I love.
NBC is rough enough in the ratings that I’m hoping this will come back next season, with time for Paul to tweak it into place. Season 1 of MAY was similarly awful, but they figured it out well.
Love the guy. I hope for good things eventually.
I, too, like Paul Reiser and I loved Mad About You, so as long as it isn’t horrible, I’ll watch.
But I wanted to mention that I’ve actually seen a “remake” of sorts of Curb Your Enthusiasm that works – and even sometimes surpasses the original.
It’s the Danish show Klovn (Clown, Jerk) starring two of the most omnipresent Danish comedians after their great string of hits. It really shouldn’t work, and I’m not sure how much is lost in translation when all of the stars they surround themselves with are totally unknow to non-Danes, but for me, it is very consistent throughout the six short seasons. It is even more cringeworthy and awkward than the original, and also, especially in the later seasons, tackles tough subjects like depression with much more seriousness than Curb has ever approached anything. There aren’t any seasons as great as the ones with The Producers or the Seinfeld Reunion, but for me, the show has a higher bottom level, especially because it has more characters to work with, whereas Curb is really just Larry David all the time. It’s also quite a bit dirtier and more risquÃ© than Curb. On the balance, I think it’s probably the better show.
If anyone’s interested it’s out on DVD with English subtitles on Amazon, but only in PAL/Region 0 so you’d probably have to make some changes to you DVD-player (google “unlock dvd”). Anyway, it’s a really funny show that has been a great hit, not only in Denmark, but in the rest of Northern Europe. Highly recommended.
Terrible. It’s purely a result of NBC’s lethargic approach to programming if this turd runs for more than half a season. Awful.
I loved MAY even after my husband left – and then I didn’t. I don’t know when I lost interest. I’m guessing it something to do with the cousin, and the fact that all their friends were gone. And Ursula. And Mark. And Lisa…
A couple minutes in to TPRS I felt like I was watching Men of a Certain Age. (i didn’t read any reviews but apparently i wasn’t the only one who thought so) Except MOCA is better.
Oh well, I like Reiser as long as he doesn’t read his own audiobooks (he sounds more like himself in my head!) and I’ll probably hang around a bit. Next up, dinner and your Parenthood review. (what a surprise ending! not!)