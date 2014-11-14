Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Aaron Brownstein Must Be Stopped’

A review of tonight's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I'm watching a keg and marijuana paraphernalia…
One of the conditions of NBC giving “Parenthood” this final season was a reduced budget, which means every castmember has to miss at least a couple of episodes. Given that this is already a series that has more characters than time to properly service them, the forced vacations aren't in theory a bad thing, and there have been times this season where the show has juggled the absences well enough so they're not noticeable.
“Aaron Brownstein Must Be Stopped” was not one of those times.
Giving Joel and Julia the week off after the previous episode ended on Joel making a big dramatic gesture in front of Julia wasn't ideal, but their absence was one of the less egregious this week. (Zeek's would be the least, in that there wasn't an obvious need for him in any of these stories.) But giving both Hank and Amber prominent storylines while Sarah is in Napa for reasons, and, especially, doing a big Max/Kristina/Chambers Academy story while Adam was also conveniently out of town just felt super clumsy.
Chambers Academy is an idea that's always skirted the very edges of plausibility, and those scenes are never helped by the fact that Kristina and Adam appear to be the only faculty members there. Yes, we see a brief glimpse of a red-headed man responding to one of Max's outbursts, but for all intents and purposes, this is a big open space filled with special needs kids and Kristina, and she's trying to be both principal and Max's mom, and it's really not working out at all. The entire Max/Dylan fiasco played out like Kristina was blaming Dylan for all that went wrong, and protecting Max, and while that's understandably her default mode, his behavior was way out of line – even given his Asperger's, and the environment of the school. For Kristina to give him multiple passes on this – and also to run out of the building when she appears to be the only grown-up there – reinforces the idea that Chambers Academy is entirely a fantasy camp that Kristina and Adam built for Max, and the other kids there don't really matter to them(*). Max Burkholder was, as usual, superb in this episode, but Max Braverman was way out of control, and what was meant to be an uplifting scene at the end instead played as Kristina affirming everything her son did.
(*) Which Thursday at 10 academic setting is more unfairly biased against students who aren't regular castmembers: Chambers Academy, or Annalise Keating's law “class” on “How to Get Away with Murder”?
Meanwhile, as good as both Ray Romano and Betsy Brandt have been – I could listen to Hank say “marijuana paraphernalia” and make old man cultural references all day – it feels especially glaring to have a big Hank/Sandy/Ruby story in an episode where so many of the Braverman clan weren't around. Not only should Sarah have been part of this story somehow – especially given how much Hank and Sandy were acting like a couple in their final scene – but the Ruby story is an unnecessary intrusion in a season where we're supposed to be saying goodbye to the Bravermans. If this weren't the final season, and/or if it was a 22-episode season, I could see this as acceptable filler material. But when we're this close to the end and juggling Zeek's health, Crosby's depression, the potential end or salvation of the Joel/Julia marriage, etc., it's not the time to be dwelling on this other family unit. Hank has been successfully integrated into the show, but mainly in the relationships he has with Sarah and Max. If Sarah was around, it might have felt organic, but without her, it's a little spin-off(**) embedded into “Parenthood.”
(**) Last night, my wife decided that she wanted at least some of the Bravermans to migrate over to another show, and suggested we get “Transparenthood.” If nothing else, Max and/or Hank trying to understand trans issues would be… interesting. (But of course you could deposit those two anywhere short of Annalise Keating's law class: Greendale, Pawnee, Westeros… And Joel could fit into any home remodeling show.)
The Crosby/Jasmine material was probably the episode's most successful and consistent storyline, and not just because Crosby finally acknowledged what a stupid damn decision it was to turn down the money Dwayne Wayne was offering to buy the Luncheonette. As in the Jabbar birthday party episode, we got to see Jasmine be the reasonable and helpful one, but we also got to see Crosby start to come out of his funk and recognize that he can't just pout and dance around to the Ramones. It's also good to pair him with Amber, who's been one of the show's most sensible characters in recent years, but who's letting the waning days of her pregnancy send her back down some reckless, romanticized behavior from seasons past. Much as Crosby is (as always) annoyed by the intrusion of his mother-in-law, he also seems to be realizing he has to take more action to help out the family, while Amber's pushing him to go down with the Luncheonette ship – and for Drew to go back to an impractical major and career path.
With only five episodes to go – and potential births, deaths, divorces, etc. to deal with – will “Parenthood” go with implausible but uplifting happy endings, in which the Luncheonette somehow survives, Joel and Julia reconcile, Zeek lives to hold his great-grandchild, Drew wins the lottery, Max gets a girlfriend, and on and on? Or are we heading for some tough endings for whichever characters are budgeted to appear in these concluding chapters?
What did everybody else think?
Right on Alan. The absences were GLARING this episode. No Adam when Max is having a breakdown about liking a girl, which Adam has been adamant about all season. No Sarah when Amber is having pregnancy scares in an episode right after one where Sarah was being extremely supportive.
You might not have found the absence of Joel and Julia to be egregious, but I sure did. A lot of people on here complained that the show made it seem like it was ALL Joel’s fault in the way he came and apologized at her door last week. But everyone kept saying, just wait and see what she says after that. To have an entire episode that doesnt address it?? This isn’t the Walking Dead, where an episode or two absence from a storyline is somewhat reasonable.
Extremely disappointed in this episode. With only a few episodes left, this is starting to to turn down a bad path. I was hoping some of the bad parts of this season would iron themselves out, but they are only getting magnified as the season goes on.
“This isn’t the Walking Dead, where an episode or two absence from a storyline is somewhat reasonable.”
I’m curious as to why you have this double standard. I think a one episode absence is reasonable in any show, including Parenthood. But I literally stopped watching TWD when they…
(SPOILER ALERT)
…left us wondering how Darryl was going to react to the news that Carol had been the killer and was thus banished by Rick. Two full weeks later, and even by the end of the episode they still hadn’t let us see anyone at the prison again (meanwhile, we got to hang out with the Guv, one of the worst characters ever on any show). I was just like “ok, F you, TWD, buh-bye”.
This week’s structure wasted an episode, given the small number that remain. Most things went nowhere, or at least almost nowhere interesting. What was gained by the whole drawn-out, saw-it-coming-from-miles-away ‘teen has an party and lies to parents’ (yawn) plotline? Nothing except a two-second glimmer of Hank being decisive & his wife (who too much time has been spent to incorporate) appreciating it. That could have been briefly worked into a fuller episode with – as you say – Sarah present. All signs have been pointing to Sarah committing to Hank, so WTF with introducing teacher boy again?? Are that + two weeks of Hank and his ex’s wistful chumminess meant to signal that Sarah will shift her romantic allegiance again?? or just a red herring that feels manipulative this late in the game? Eww. I hope that my growing annoyance with the show & characters and the random implausibilities (Alan nailed the Chambers issues) is not how I still feel when the curtain goes down on a show I used to love.
And did I hear Jasmine correctly when she said she was being paid thirty dollars and hour to file?
k,
Exactly. $30/hr to file?? Where do I sign up? lololol. Starting to think Jason Katims et al have never had a job outside of the entertainment industry because they’re clueless on how the rest of the world operates.
(Wasn’t Sarah a playwright? What happened with that?)
So that is 9 hours a day, 5 days a week, 4/5 weeks a month…5400/6750 Dollars a month. Then you get taxed but still!!!! I would love to live in this world where a file clerke gets that kind of money because as a project manager for a large consultancy firm in London I would be on 20 grand a month!!!!!!! Wooooo hooooo!!!!!!!! Where do I go to live in the parenthood world?
She said it was part time, so she’s not getting that. I can believe in the incredibly expensive Bay Area, that her mom (an indispensable employee, apparently) could grab her a sweetheart deal like that for 15-20 hours a week or whatever.
I do want to add though, about the filing thing (and so no one thinks I am unable to find fault with the writers about anything) that I was flummoxed by Jasmine’s mom saying “What, this job’s too good for you?” I rewound it three times and even turned on the captions to make sure. That’s a basic error of reversal of subject and object anyone could make in a first draft. But how did it get all the way through the whole writing, acting, and editing process without someone saying “wait, what–that’s backward”?
Not only did she, a former dancer turned stay-at-home mom with no experience as an office worker, land a $30 an hour filing job – they all complained about the shame of having such a job! I know this is a fantasy land but that’s the part that really bothered me. Any unemployed person in this country would be doing backflips if they had financial struggled and were suddenly just handed a job paying that well. It’s practically winning the lottery. They have financial problems but are a shamed (see the Crosby conversation with Camille) that poor Jasmine has to slum it out for $30 an hour at a filing job. Give me a break. I really wish they didn’t mention how much the job paid.
I don’t think the shame had anything to do with the pay. It’s just not a very dignified, high status job to do filing, regardless of the pay.
“this is already a series that has more characters than time to properly service them”
All the more reason I didn’t need to see a solid 30 seconds of Crosby skanking and lisynching to the Ramones.
Totally agree about the Kristina/Dylan thing, too. After the blow-up at lunch, Kristina seemed shocked and appalled that someone would react negatively to her extremely abrasive son at his absolute worst. It’s one thing when she defends him against adults who should know to be more forgiving/sensitive/patient, but what does she expect from a teenager who also has emotional issues? (And she should expect it even more given that she spends her days surrounded by teenagers and just raised a teenage girl.)
“All the more reason I didn’t need to see a solid 30 seconds of Crosby skanking and lisynching to the Ramones.”
That was one of the few scenes I enjoyed!
The dancing was worth it because of Crosby and Amber’s heart to heart on the floor.
I enjoyed the dancing scene, but I liked the episode overall and am just not with the haters.
When you say you “totally agree with the Kristina/Dylan thing”, I assume you meant this comment from Alan:
“The entire Max/Dylan fiasco played out like Kristina was blaming Dylan for all that went wrong…”
That was a total WTF for me, I must say. I never saw Kristina say anything negative about Dylan or even so much as give her the side-eye. Did she coddle Max, let him off too easy? That’s certainly arguable (though as someone who has worked in special ed, and is married to a special ed teacher, what a lot of people would call “coddling” is pretty much the mainstream doctrine in how to handle special needs kids in schools these days). But I’m not arguing that point, which is separate from whether she blamed Dylan. And I didn’t see that at all. Not when Dylan was in school, not when she came over to the house to talk to her.
Kristina absolutely “gave her the side-eye” as you put it. I’m not going to say “Go back and watch it again” because it’s obviously not a big deal, but enough people have expressed a similar reaction that I couldn’t be pulling it out of thin air.
Easily the worst episode the series has ever ran
It’s over. Katims is FINISHED
Alan, I agree with you 99.9% about last night’s Parenthood episode. My wife was on the same wave length as you – “I don’t want to see a storyline about Hank, Ruby, and his ex-wife.”
While not as egregious as the addition of Nikki and Paulo to Lost, a 13 episode season doesn’t have time for introducing another family dynamic (and eventually bringing back Josh Ritter).
The show has been very uneven in its writing this year and the whole “Cycle of life” comment before the season premiere has really put a damper on things. Speculating from week to week whether it really will be Zeek or someone else is incredibly distracting from the show.
Getting back to last night’s show, I disagree about Amber. She’s basically telling Crosby the same thing Zeek told Joel, if you love it, fight for it. Crosby is sitting around waiting for something to fall into his lap instead of trying to make something happen to save the Luncheonette. He does have to get rid of his 1950s mentality of the man should make the money (which he basically did by the end of the episode).
And Amber did not push Drew back towards an impractical major. She told him at the end of the show that supporting her baby was her responsibility not his. That he didn’t need to worry about it and basically to do something he wants/loves as his career.
My wife and I both thought that it was good for a week without Joel and Julia so that story line could simmer a bit. And I’m glad for a week without Lauren Graham, who basically just plays Lauren Graham on every show/movie she does.
Re. Drew and Amber, yes, she framed it that way, but I think that it still came across with the same message as a lot of the series, i.e. he should chase his dreams (side note, this would be way more effective if we had ever been given any idea of what Drew’s dream might actually be) and that being practical is for people who aren’t blessed with Braverman Exceptionalism.
A great piece of stunt-casting would be Josh Charles as a prospective buyer of the Luncheonette, so he and Peter Krause could have one scene together. Casey and Dan reunion, viva la Sports Night. Make it happen, Alan!!
Amber and Drew can now both be parents to a Beautiful Braverman Baby without any of those annoying obstacles involved with producing one. They will, of course, raise it together. Her with her career as a freelance recording studio receptionist and him with his degree in Russian Literature or Film Studies or Philosophy or whatever makes him the happiest.
I’m a lot more positive than you are about the episode and show overall, but I wanted to note my agreement in particular with the defense of Amber’s comment. In a vacuum Alan’s snark about Amber advising Crosby to “go down with the Luncheonette ship — and for Drew to go back to an impractical major” is a defensible (if a little staid, and pessimistic) critique, I don’t think someone who makes their living reviewing TV shows and writing books about them is really allowed to make it. I mean, that’s rank hypocrisy.
Now, if someone in the comments (who themselves presumably has some kind of “practical” career) makes the same case, that’s a little more legit. But even there, if you expect a character on a TV show to take that approach, you haven’t watched much TV (another thing that’s strange about someone like Alan, who has obviously watched so *much* TV, saying this). And you’re going to find most everyone on TV to be a ridiculously starry-eyed dreamer, except for characters who are meant to be seen as sticks-in-the-mud. Being down to earth and practical just isn’t fun or inspiring.
Aside from talking about what Alan is or isn’t “allowed to” criticize, it’s a fair point. Personally, I hold Parenthood to a higher standard of reality. Maybe that’s not fair, and maybe it’s gradually become less true. But I know there are people who say they have a hard time enjoying the show because of the frank way it deals with uncomfortable situations, and that’s a big part of what makes (I’m not going to go so far as to say “made”) it great to me.
Your point is quite fair as well! Kum ba ya. :)
I have always liked the fact that Parenthood has tended to be more grounded in reality than most shows. There’s not a constant stream of threat and danger, not a lot of soapy machinations and intrigue. (Which probably has always put a ceiling on its potential for ratings.)
At the same time, though, it’s still TV. I think they feel they have to juice it up a bit, give us “reality plus”. It’s a fine line to tread, for sure. When that means something like Amber’s car crash, it can slide maybe a bit over the line. So I forgive them for sort of siding with the impractical dreamers.
For that matter, there really are a lot of people IRL who aim themselves in that starry-eyed direction. Sometimes they fail (and we’re seeing that reality a bit with the Luncheonette right now), and quite often kids with impractical college degrees end up with a lot of debt and bad job prospects (look at all the frustration at the OWS protests: tons of gender studies and comparative lit majors there). But that too is actually realistic: it’s just that this show will get to elide the issue a bit by not necessarily showing us if Drew (assuming he does go for an impractical major) ends up doing okay or not.
I got sidetracked: I meant to say that having people give impractical advice is still hewing more to a realistic narrative (because people really do that IRL) than juicing up the drama some other way.
Also, I didn’t literally mean Alan should not be allowed to make this criticism. But I think it’s highly suspect, coming from a guy with a “follow your dreams” type job (and if reviewing TV is not his dream job, that’s even sadder given that it’s so many other people’s) and I wanted to call him out on it.
Alan, would love to see you address that point, BTW. Did you have a moment of self-reflective hesitation at all when you wrote that?
One more little point (I wish we could edit posts here). Drew can’t “go back to an impractical major”, because he never had one. He has yet to declare any major at all. Or at least that was the case when he had the discussion with his girlfriend; if he is now majoring in Econ (which I kind of doubt), it is his first major.
An absolute disaster of an episode, easily the worst in the series’ history. What is Katims doing?
Max is such a creepy little monster and Kristina is an absolutely terrible enabling parent.
If Katims think either character is remotely sympathetic then he’s a hack.
I have some sympathy for Max the Terrible. There have been a few times lately where he has shown the ability to recognize that the entire world doesn’t exist to meet his needs.
Fittingly, these have been times when his parents were nowhere to be found and he had to attempt to cope with adversity on his own.
The best of these have been in the photography studio with Hank. He has shown he can limit his tirades there because he values his friendship with Hank and wants to be allowed to hang out with him learning the craft.
In the episode before last, after his insane freakout over Amber not getting them to Alcatraz, he actually tried copying mechanisms he’d been taught to calm himself down by pacing and talking himself down. Hank showing up and pacing alongside him helped both of them.
The reality of Max is that his Asperger’s is pretty severe. Watching him at his worst, I am struck by the brilliance of Max Burkholder’s performance in this role and the unsparing way the show has portrayed the character. They don’t soften him up at all. On a show where there’s almost always a last-10-minute feel good moment, we never get one in which Max straightens up and makes up for his faults.
Dead Souls, I agree about Max and Kristina 100%. Nothing against either actor but these characters are just unwatchable. I could go for any episode in which we only see Max walk through the background and could we please see a scene in which something goes wrong for Kristina and she accepts responsibility for the damage.
I have a kid with Asperger’s and 1) Kristina is the absolute worst kind of parent for a sped kid. (Like, years ago I saw a “what not to do” video for families and it was basically what Kristina does, yack-yack-yacking and talking over everyone in the room and half-accommodating everything Max wants but never requiring him to attend to her, never taking the time to sit down and talk through something at his level and teach him. Which is what most parents of Asp. kids do every single day.)
And 2) Max is unwatchable but maybe what you get when you have a kid whose parents encourage and enable his worst behavior. Honestly, I’ve never seen a kid that old who had so little control over his behavior but kids in our district tend to get real services.
Every parent with a teenaged boy with Aspergers has to deal how to help him read other people, respect their feelings, and respond gracefully when a girl isn’t interested. Instead Kristina tell him it’s so emotionally brave to stalk someone? Holy crap.
For a few seasons, I wondered if Kristina was going to get a diagnosis, with her flat affect and voice, her perseverative need to talk over people, and inability to judge normal behavior, but I guess not.
The looks Kristina was shooting Dylan made me dislike her even more than her awful Ellen Degeneres outfit. And Ruby seems less like a troubled teen and more like just a genuinely terrible person
Hank and his ex-wife must be the dumbest parents in the world. Ruby is freakin’ 15 and they let her stay home by herself–as if she hasn’t already tossed enough red flags with the shoplifting and “getting into the wrong crowd” in Minnesota, etc. (And, tell me, you move your kid out of wholesome Minnesota to the Berkeley area–the nexus of free love and free drugs?)
Can you tell me what scene Kristina was doing this? I thought she was actually if anything very complaisant toward Dylan under the circumstances. I was totally mystified by Alan’s characterization and others in the comments, like yours.
Agree with everything about the unevenness of the episode, the glaring absences at inopportune times, the what-the-heck-is-going-on-with-Chambers aspect of the complaints. This was chaos. Anyone else join me in the overriding sense that Katims is testing a Ray Romano-Betsy Brandt spin-off?
Wow, that was seriously the worst episode I recall of Parenthood. A show that I have until this year adored. It made me angry on so many levels.
Kristina was the worst from the blaming looks she gave Dylan to the way she told Max that he should be applauded for how he shared his feelings. Yikes. And if I hear her call him Buddy once more…
I think Hank has been a central enough character, who I care about a lot, that I don’t mind the storyline with his ex and Ruby. But I’m sorry, the actress portraying Ruby is seriously grating and it’s ruining what I think is a decent enough storyline.
“And if I hear her call him Buddy once more…”
HA! Completely agree!
I keep thinking the Ruby storyline is a way to have a real bad girl going through her teenage years. Amber did it but they still always made her a saint like the rest of the Bravermans. Also it could be a way to show Max may have a happy ending seeing Hank live a good life.
I wish the writers would do a better job with the Max storyline. It’s as if they want the audience to feel sympathy for kids with autism. But kids with autism still need discipline—perhaps even more so than other kids. Adam and Kristina act like ninnies around Max at least half the time. I know some people with this diagnosis and they learn how to connect. The Max character is just plain unlikable. When other kids hurt his feelings, I feel vindicated, not sympathetic.
And stretching the bounds of plausibility last night: Jasmine’s file-clerk gig at $30 an hour. As if!
Great review Alan, I absolutely agree with you and many of the comments. The most disturbing thing for me was Kristina’s enabling Max’s abusive and stalking behaviour. She is indeed treating Max as if the other students don’t exist. Calling him Buddy, Honey, etc. after the episode with Dylan only served to reinforce his behaviour. What were the consequences? The scene where she runs after Max and talks to him about how HE was feeling is perhaps one of the best examples of co-dependant parenting I’ve ever witnessed on TV. Given what we’ve been facing in Canada over the last few weeks, with politicians and radio celebrities being accused of violence against women, it was chilling.
I had the exact same reaction. Through her chastising looks to Dylan and her support of Max’s horrible behaviour, Kristina was basically victimizing the victim here. Very disappointing message for this show.
I yelled “Oh COME ON” very loudly at the TV when Kristina went into “I am so proud of you for being SO BRAVE” for publicly harassing his classmate and making an enormous scene.
Kids need to learn about boundaries. Kids with Asperger’s (even TV Asperger’s) especially need to learn about boundaries. Do they ever show them setting real boundaries for Max?
You are totally on the mark, Michaela. This is why I find myself feeling Max has finally gotten his just desserts when kids pick on him. He brings it on himself.
So here’s my big gripe outside of the egregious Max/Dylan/Kristina mess: isn’t the point of owning a recording studio to take on meaningless, commercial endeavours like the cat couple singers to supplement for the times that you don’t have a band or regular artist paying the big bucks? That’s part and parcel to the business plan of a place like that. Even if they exclusively catered to just musicians, there have to be bands or musical groups that Crosby despises that he’d still be willing to take on for the paycheck. In fact, I thought that was already happening and the business had fallen off which, along with the Ashes of Rome debacle, all combined for the financial problems the Luncheonette was having. Instead, Crosby and Amber treat it as this giant affront to their integrity as a recording studio. Artistic or producing integrity only goes so far in paying the bills, Crosby.
Something I said above in regard to Drew that perfectly applies here, too:
“…the same message as a lot of the series, i.e. he should chase his dreams, and that being practical is for people who aren’t blessed with Braverman Exceptionalism.”
Exactly. They’re too good to do commercials. It’s so below them. Just like poor Jasmine having to slum it and take a “measly $30 hour job” that she has no qualifications. They’re just too good for these things.
Since you asked,
Will “Parenthood” go with implausible but uplifting happy endings? Of course, see every other season of the show for more details. Will….. the Luncheonette somehow survive? They will have Dwayne Wayne kicking himself for not building on his 8 figure offering price. Joel and Julia reconcile? Oh, hell yes, and Sydney will be so moved she will start a viral campaign to help bullied middle schoolers, and it will TOTALLY work. Zeek live to hold his great-grandchild? With music, eyes, and hearts swelling. Drew win the lottery? Nah, he’s a Braverman, so no financial problems are ever real nor last for more than a couple episodes anyway. Max get a girlfriend? Kristina’s hateful glares will finally break down Dylan’s defenses, she will fall into Max’s arms, and they will officially be the show’s fourth most ridiculously reconciled couple.
Great explanations for the budget-motivated character absences. Sarah was in Napa, a 40 minute drive from Berkeley, so she couldn’t make it to the hospital? Her boyfriend was tipping back Schraderbrau with his ex, so we know it wasn’t personal. I guess we are to assume Sarah was at a massive all-night convention for “supers” who manage apartment buildings of four units or fewer.
I really hope the least passionate, most milquetoast college character ever invented follows his sister’s advice and pursues something he really loves, like sulking for hours on end in his dorm with his earbuds drowning out the upbeat conversation of his hilariously unbelievable girlfriend. He is a Braverman, there are no real financial issues. I was surprised that after that 3 month flashforward earlier in the season, we didn’t come to find out that there are a whole franchise of Chambers Academies opening nationwide, but Kristina will have trouble making all the opening ceremonies with her new self-funded gubernatorial campaign underway.
If anyone is hanging on whether Joel and Julia happily reunite (yes) or go through with a much more realistic divorce (no), I really think you are not much attuned to the final beat of every story arc this show has ever featured.
I really missed these.
I like this show much, much more than you do, but I LOL’d at the “Schraderbrau” shout-out. Well played.
I fear the series will suddenly end with someone saying “Tyrone, you know how much I love watching you work, but I’ve got my country’s 500th anniversary to plan, my wedding to arrange, my wife to murder and Guilder to frame for it; I’m swamped.” and that will be, sadly, that.
And Ruby … two words … Boarding School! Sheesh!
Kristina is so incompetent as a school administer that I dare say she would have made a better mayor.
Max bullies the kid with flyers, hits him, then goes semi-stalker and Kristina’s response is to shoot the victim dirty looks and chastise cars that dare to drive in the street
Nothing about that poster is creepy Kristina? Not even the pictures he dug out of the trash??
When she said, No, he was not in trouble for the flyer… WTF? That was a forehead smack moment. What kind if monster is she trying to raise, setting no boundaries, no consequences? Horrible, incompetence.. And THEN came the poster… Wow. Just wow. What happened to – No means no -. She’s asking you to STOP – over and over. NO that’s NOT ok for you to continue to harass…
The Sarah bits of the show in this episode prove that Sarah isn’t even the center of her own storyline. Her storyline this season is playing the “other” woman in Hank’s life and the “mom” character to her children. This is laughable given that Lauren Graham was essentially asked to carry the show in the beginning with old Gilmore Girls storylines until the Parenthood writers found their own.
It still perplexes me as to why Adam doesn’t seem the least bit affected by the luncheonette’s financial issues while Crosby is. If anything Adam’s family expenditures way outweigh Crosby’s, he should be even more anxious and depressed then Crosby, but instead, money is no object at Adam and Kristina’s.
And I don’t think having Sarah in the Hank/Ruby/Sandy storyline helped much, when the episodes feature Sarah in it, she’s always the backseat side character and a bystander to the development of these other characters instead of her character’s development anyway. (though to be fair, when was the last time Sarah had an actual storyline of her own that isn’t her dating whoever? The past two seasons has been basically: she dates these people, and she finally found a calling in photography. That’s about it. So it’s rather disappointing that even in the last season the only major storyline she has belongs to her boyfriend. (not that it’s bad filler, it’s perfectly fine filler, but it’s still filler).
… as soon as I ground my ass to the wall. (???)
This week’s updated Parenthood Death Odds
Zeek 1/3
Kristina 4/1
Crosby 5/1
Amber 5/1
Camille 8/1
Haddie 8/1
Sarah 15/1
Field 8/1
Really solid list and odds, but I would add:
Amber’s little bundle 6/1
(Sarah’s grandkids don’t have a lot of successes)
Aaron Brownstein 1/8
Are you not getting my weekly donations which would surely drop Kristina’s odds? The car in this week’s episode could have done the job if it was only going the speed limit instead of 3 miles an hour.
I was openly hoping a car would finish off Max.
They could save so much money if they used one of these last five episodes to just show Haddie at Cornell and introduce six or seven new characters we will never see again.
I tried so hard to push on through this last season, but I can’t. The show started out decently enough but fell pretty quickly, but for whatever reason I kept going with it despite the glaring flaws, but I can’t ignore them anymore. It would’ve been better off if they had just killed it altogether at the end of season 5 and disappeared quietly. This season is an absolute mess and I’m so bored with it I can’t even make it through this whole review.
Cancellation would have been a more respectful end to this series. This is shaping up to be an awful final season.
Did they dig up the writers from Gilligan’s Island for this episode? Some of these plot lines are about as plausible as a coconut radio. Who pays a file clerk over 60k a year?
And Camille, who spent all of last season talking about spending her golden years with Zeek doing all the things she put off to raise her kids suddenly gives it all up to babysit her granddaughter?
Is hard for viewers to stay invested in the characters when the writers aren’t.
The file clerk position is part time.
And I see no conflict between Camille wanting to be in the city and participate in cultural events, and having her granddaughter come spend a couple hours (not like she’s doing it every day or even every week from what I can tell). There are very few grandmothers that aren’t interested in spending time with grandchildren, especially really little ones.
So far, Kristina’s parenting skills are getting a 0% approval rating in these comments.
I am not going to change that trend. One of the most heartbreaking moments of the season was in the lunchroom in this episode, when Dylan was shoving her fingers in her mouth after Max traumatized her and Kristina gave the girl a dirty look.
Kristina knows Dylan has a bad parenting situation at home and is challenged like every other Chambers student. She’s developed personal rapport with the girl during her visits to the house. She knows Dylan has genuine feelings for Max, just not romantic ones.
But none of that mattered. Max is the only kid Kristina cares about at the school. Dylan’s trauma couldn’t have been less important.
Ugh.
I’m a big fan of the show’s Asperger’s storylines and have affection for Max the Terrible. I liked the previous episode where, during his tirade, he showed glimmerings of maturity by trying self-coping techniques to calm himself down through pacing and talking to himself.
But seeing Kristina coddle him despite his abominable treatment of others at school was fantastically wrong-headed. She’s being a atrocious parent and the show keeps giving us beats where we’re supposed to think the exact opposite.
I guess I should be grateful Parenthood is making it easier for me to accept the show coming to an end.
It’s going to be a nonzero percentage now.
I don’t understand why no one seems to notice, or comment on, the fact that Kristina was pretty nice to Dylan when she came over. There was no “what are you doing here, how dare you show your face after what you did to my son” like you’d think, based on all these comments.
She was nice to Dylan when Max wasn’t around, but she never inquired about how Dylan was coping with the situation and she let her leave when she was obviously distraught.
When Dylan was even more distraught after the lunchroom tirade, she gave her a dirty look.
Earlier, in the office with the boy Max smeared with the fliers and then assaulted, she never asked him if he was OK. She never told Max anything he did in the entire episode was wrong.
The total picture was of a special-needs school headmaster who only cares about her own child. Her promises to parents that their kids would never be overlooked turned out to be hollow. The school is about her son’s growth and no one else’s.
Alan, I’ve been a fan of your writing for years, and ‘service’ is not a synonym for ‘serve.’
Alan’s use of “service” there is pretty well established usage in TV/film criticism, when followed by “characters”.
“I could listen to Hank say ‘marijuana paraphernalia’ and make old man cultural references all day…”
The only problem there being that Hank said he had *dealt* weed in college. Though this seemed like it may have been before they decided he was an undiagnosed Aspie, so they may be retconning and hoping we don’t remember that.
And speaking of Hank, I’m cool with the “little spin-off, embedded into ‘Parenthood'”. But I seem to be the only one, at least in any of the comments I read online.
I like the story with Hank, Ruby and the ex, but I wish this was a full season so it wouldn’t feel like we were missing out on more Braverman-centric stories.
I’m not sure where the retconning comes in, since he WAS able to confirm within seconds that it was indeed marijuana paraphernalia that he was eyeballing
But no one who sold weed in college would say that. It would be more like “Oh great, here come the giant bongs” or something of that sort. The way the line was written and delivered was meant to suggest someone both old and completely out of touch, unhip.
RCADE, I can totally feel you when you put it that way. “We’re running out of time” is a totally legit point. I personally wish the show had more episodes and for that matter, more seasons.
What’s the over/under on how many consecutive episodes we’ll get at the end of the series with no Bravermans absent? (And by “absent” I mean “no meaningful dialogue”.) It would be ridiculous for anyone to be out of the picture in the finale; but isn’t that true of the penultimate ep as well, or not? I could imagine some significant players being gone for the third-to-last (antepenultimate?) episode, but I would not be surprised if they were all present either.
> The way the line was written and delivered was meant to suggest someone both old and completely out of touch, unhip
I gotta be missing something here man, I still don’t see what contradiction you’re outlining. He IS old and pretty out of touch. You don’t have to have had your finger on the pulse of what’s hip in college to be able to get your paws on weed during that period.
A lot of people seem to be wondering why we’re spending so much time with Hank/Ruby/Sandy this season and while I get where all of your complaints are coming from, it also makes sense for a show that’s cutting costs to devote at least one storyline a week to characters who are guest stars, and therefore probably not as expensive as series regulars. I’m guessing Ray Romano and Betsy Brandt aren’t paid as much as the series regulars who are taking forced vacations and given that this has always been a show filled with small stories and only dealing with the regulars they have available every week would leave a lot of dead weight or stretched-out storylines every week, having these guest characters fill up the time so they don’t have to stretch a story past their breaking point seems plausible. Yes, it’s a shame that had to happen during the show’s final season, but that’s how I can explain why the show is dealing so much with Hank…
I believe the actors are paid by the episode, not by the minute of screentime, so you could just devote that time to story arcs of the Budgeted Bravermans in each episode. What some would fear as “stretching out,” I would welcome as “ability to tell additional story in the final season of the show.”
I’m actually wondering if the point of the Hank storyline is for the show to explore the life of an Asperger’s adult … which, while noble (if true), is still not a good use of time by a show which has asked us to invest a lot in the stories of the existing Braverman characters.
It’s incomprehensible that there was a full storyline in an episode in the last half of the last season of this show that was entirely about Hank/Ruby/Wife and not a single Braverman. Incomprehensible.
Dax Shepard was great in this episode, I really like how they portrayed Crosby’s internal struggles and feelings of failure, both in his family and professional life. The way he actually feels terrible and selfish because Jasmine has to provide a second income and can’t open her dance studio was a really good direction to take, and Shepard never over-acted – he was spot on in every scene.
On a side note I liked that they were playing “Up All Night” by Icona Pop during the party scene, it reminded me of Neighbors which I loved.
I thought the reason they spent so much time on Hank / Sandy and Max / Dylan was to show how romantic relationships for people with Asperger’s can be very complex – at any age. I thought showcasing the failure of Hank’s marriage to Sandy with the failure of Max’s winning of Dylan was brilliant. In both relationships, Hank and Max are handicapped by their Asperger’s. Throughout the show, Hank is maturing in his understanding of how Asperger’s has affected his relationships and is working towards understanding how to improve upon his weaknesses. Max is still immature in this area, so he hasn’t begun that part of self-reflection. All in all, it was a great episode to bring awareness to how people with Asperger’s can have great relationships (like the one Hank is forming with Sarah) if they are aware of the complications Asperger’s brings to a relationship or bad relationships (like the one Hank had with Sandy and Max/Dylan) when they fail to see the other person’s point of view.