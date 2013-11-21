Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Election Day’

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I ride a horse to work…
Exhale, everybody. It’s going to be okay. The election results are in, and Kristina Braverman is not going to be the mayor of Berkeley.
“Election Day” started offering reassuring signs well before Kristina took the stage to explain that she had conceded to Bob Little. Kristina’s chemo buddy Gwen shows up and tells her, “Honey, you’ve already won!,” which, along with a few other similar conversations, lays the groundwork for the show to treat her narrow defeat as a moral victory. It’s a feel-good ending – we even find out that Kristina was somehow able from her civilian position to help the debate woman’s daughter get into a better school – without having to wildly pivot “Parenthood” into being a series about the frenzied mayor of a mid-sized city who has an extra-colorful extended family. This story arc was a wild miscalculation, but at least it’s over, and in a way that won’t permanently alter/scar the series.
Still, the more interesting stuff was, as usual, happening elsewhere. The Ryan explosion many of us have been dreading for a while finally happens, as he beats up Ashes of Rome’s drummer for the sin of being friendly to Amber. It’s an incredible low for Amber after the earlier high of her singing a strong backing vocal for one of the band’s songs, and she unsurprisingly turns to Zeek – who has a pre-existing relationship with Ryan, as well as a lot of prior experience at comforting his tearful granddaughter – for comfort rather than Sarah. There are a few potentially big plot implications here, including whether Amber breaks off the engagement or sticks with her angry, damaged fiance, and whether this impacts Crosby and Adam’s relationship with the band, this fledgling label, etc.
The most violent action in the Julia/Joel corner of the episode is Victor slamming a car door, but it’s incredibly ugly in its own way. Like the better “Parenthood” stories, it’s emotionally and morally complicated. Yes, Julia is being a hypocrite for demanding of Joel the time and attention he didn’t expect from her when the professional roles were reversed, but their family also wasn’t in constant crisis the way it’s been pretty much since Victor arrived, and it’s also not unreasonable to expect a call back, a text ,or some sort of acknowledgment of her existence after leaving so many messages. The Bravermans are, by nature, a very needy, demanding group of people, but this is also an extreme situation, and one that neither of them made better with their actions.
On the slightly lighter side of things, we got the first encounter between Max and Hank’s daughter Ruby (which has, as the headline suggests, lodged a certain horrible theme song into my head, and I apologize to all of you for sharing the earworm). It’s interesting to see how Hank has essentially turned into Max’s father figure while Adam has been busy supporting Kristina’s campaign and Oliver Rome’s neuroses, and while he and Max are on a similar emotional wavelength, he struggles dealing with his own daughter. In only a few quick scenes, the subplot nicely dealt with hank’s relationships with Max, Ruby and Sarah, and I remain glad that Ray Romano is still hanging around – and for more than just a potential Hank/Sarah reconciliation.
Crosby not being registered to vote was borderline sitcom-y – that subplot even features Ethel Beavers from “Parks and Rec,” for crying out loud – but it was brief, and the episode needed a bit of humor interspersed with the bad things happening to Amber, Julia and Joel, and the bittersweet thing happening for Kristina.
While I don’t need Kristina’s campaign to become an Armin Tamzarian thing (or Landry murder thing) that everyone agrees to never discuss again, I’m glad that the show finally hit the eject button on the story, and am hopeful that whatever direction we head into with the next batch of episodes feels truer to the characters and the world and tone of the show.
What did everybody else think?
I loved this show for so long… but I’m about at my breaking point.
The Kristina for Mayor thing kept the shows I missed piling up in my Hulu queue, but this is episode is going to have me step away from the show for awhile until I get some kind of all-clear to come back.
What Katims & Co. are doing to Ryan, I absolutely, positively hate. I hate it. I get that making Mae Whitman cry is gold, as is making Lauren Graham cry. Like fake mother like fake daughter.
I get it.
But I hate what they’ve done with and to Ryan’s character. It wasn’t necessary at all, and it could’ve been handled so much better.
Echoing Alan’s sentiments… thank God for Ray Romano.
Although Seinfeld is far superior show to Everybody Loves Raymond in every way, Ray has become a far better actor than Jerry could ever hope to be. Why? Part of it is because Jerry just doesn’t care. He’d rather work as a stand-up now that he can buy Manhattan if he wanted to, and that’s perfect, because he’s still one of the best stand-ups working today.
But with Ray Romano, you get the sense that he loves acting, maybe even more than stand-up. He obviously cares about his performances. There’s so much subtly in his work here, and in Men of a Certain Age. I think Romano has the “slightly damaged but still wistful man over 40” thing cornered. No one is really doing it better right now.
I don’t know if he’ll be sticking around Berkley for awhile (I hope so, for when I come back after Katims inevitably has Ryan kill himself), but if he doesn’t, Jason Katims better find a show Ray can headline that continues to showcase the great actor he’s become.
Love the praise for Romano, and agreed he is killing it on this show.
Agree with the Ryan story line. It could have been a good story line if the had spent more time on it but it was too abrupt. More scenes from Ryan’s viewpoint may have helped. I also have been letting parenthood sit on Hulu for a few days rather than watching as soon as possible. It is no longer a must see immediately and I may drop it if it does not improve.
It wasn’t abrupt. You could see it building for awhile. The first time he went to the Luncheonette and saw her with the band, you saw the look in his eyes. Then you saw it again at the Live recording. You could also see something was off in each scene with Amber as his anger grew after the ring incident.
I place most of the blame of the relationship woes on the actions of the Bravermen women this episode. Julia storming into her husband’s (currently the sole provider’s) place of business and throwing a tantrum was a abhorrent. No excuse for that behavior, IMO. I don’t care how many texts he failed to reply to for an admitted nonemergency. And Amber hanging out late… consistently, getting drunk and partying with the band and willfully neglecting her visibly damaged fiance… consistently, was also worthy of a technical foul. I’m not excusing Ryan. But he was a ticking time bomb and she sprayed the fuse with a flamethrower. If you agree to marry a guy who’s damaged goods, then you need act accordingly.
I’m still pissed at Julia though. My jaw dropped when she burst into the room and began her tirade.
No. No. No, no, no, no, a thousand times no. No.
You have GOT to be kidding me about Ryan/Amber. Here’s the flip side: If you agree to marry a woman who is friendly, strong-willed, a free spirit and works in the music industry and thus will be constantly surrounded by talented and attractive musicians, then you need to act accordingly. If he feels neglected and that her behavior is out of bounds, he has a conversation with her and they talk it out. If she keeps doing it, you have more conversations. You maybe decide if she respects your feelings and if you should maybe even be in the relationship at all. You don’t beat somebody up who hasn’t really done anything wrong. You are blaming Amber for Ryan trying to kill somebody. Amber didn’t make him do that, she did not drive him to it. Damaged goods is one thing, violently assaulting someone is something completely different.
What you just said is akin to a man who beats his wife blaming her because she burnt the toast. Because, you know, if you’re married to a guy who gets angry when his toast is burnt, then you need to act accordingly. So most of the blame should definitely go to the wife who burnt the toast, not the person who has the extremely inappropriate reaction to a somewhat common event.
Let’s assume Ryan is emotionally healthy. Amber’s behavior would still be inappropriate. She’s blowing him off to hang out drinking with other guys. He took off work early to spend time with her because she said she was getting off early. That he has PTSD and she is well aware of it only amplifies the wrongness. But just because Ryan’s reaction was wrong doesn’t make Amber blameless.
What is scary about your eloquently stated rationale is that abusive men and women use it pretty regularly to excuse beating the crap out their spouses every day. I yearn for the day when people actually take responsibility for their *own* behavior. And other people stop excusing it.
vfefrenzy gets it. Kudos. Again, it’s not about absolving Ryan. It’s about painting the picture more accurately. Ryan was a powder keg. Amber lit the fuse. They are in a relationship. They are not islands. Amber definitely instigated a sequence of fail that was easily avoidable.
yes, because god knows a woman should never associate with other men when she’s already betrothed. what sane man wouldn’t become murderous at his woman having the temerity to drink and talk with work colleagues?
ROFL@the issue being “having the temerity to drink and talk with work colleagues”. Such a shallow, oversimplification of facts and reality. If she would’ve had the decency to tell her fiance who rearranged his schedule to see Amber early that she would be late because she’s going to “drink and talk with work colleagues”, none of this would have happened.
And are you really going to up the disingenuous ante and pretend that one of the band members has not been flirting aggressively with Amber for a while now? Are you going to pretend that Ryan has not seen this aggressive flirtatiousness at least 2 times before and has every right to be leery of the two of them getting drunk and cozy? At least try to be honest about the entire scenario. It was not just “drinks with colleagues”. LMAO!
Let’s replace Ryan with Joel, Amber with Julia, and the band with Roy. Julia is supposed to spend some alone time with Joel, who took time off of work to see her. Instead, Julia goes out drinking with Roy, with whom she’s obviously been flirting. Who’s in the wrong? If Joel hits Roy, Julia is still wrong, but now he’s done something wrong as well. His wrong doesn’t cancel out her wrong.
Lol’d at the Amber apologism going on here. I don’t think even the writers were trying to paint her half as sympathetic as they were vilifying Julia. That one musician who praised her voice was so very clearly doing unspeakable things to her in his mind, just look at that expression he wears all the time. No way Amber didn’t notice the tension, no way she wasn’t enjoying it either.
It seems unfair to scrutinize her more than Ryan but this is what happens when a well-adjusted person willingly climbs into bed with one who has real issues to work through. The responsibility falls on them, sorry.
MC is right Amber is not to blame for Ryans actions. While she has been friendly with the band guy she has never crossed the line and even if she did violence against anyone is never the answer.
Let’s keep in mind that though Ryan escalated it way too much, he wasn’t just “you are hitting on my fiancee, I am now going to pound you” but rather did not get physical until one of the band guys grabbed him by the shoulders, an ill-advised move that was in fact the first “blow” in a sense.
I am so relieved Kristina lost.
If Kristina won, I was probably done with the show. Coming away with a moral victory loss doesn’t feel much better. It still ruined the first half of the season and has me wary of future arcs.
Maybe Adam can be the Yankees new second baseman if Cano leaves
Now that the election plot has passed can we shift to the other glaring illogical plot item – Victor being moved down a grade in the middle of the year. It is completely preposterous. There were two options: hold him back in 4th last year or keep in 5th and have him repeat it again next year. In no school system (especially one Victor was a part of for at least some if not all of last year) would a student be moved grades after half the year. Sure it’s a juicy way to cause a wedge in Joel and Julia’s marriage but each time they bring it up I get completely distracted from the show.
Otherwise thought the episode was well done. Have really thought this whole season has been pretty well done, with the exception of the Joel/Julia plot. Not just the Victor stuff, but their strife just doesn’t feel earned based on the history of the show and their relationship. I feel the writers basically said “every other Braverman couple has had to deal with infidelity so Joel and Julia are up next.”
Would love to get back to updates on Zeek and Camille. Both for the Zeek and Camille scenes, but also because Julia seeing her parents this way is the only framework I can stand the trouble with her own marriage.
Also would like to see more of Drew, a Haddie return for the Holidays, more scenes with Hank and Sarah in non-romantic situations, a positive resolution to the Ryan situation for Amber and for the Luncheonette, and something new and juicy for Adam. And, just for fun and no real reason let’s bring back Michael B. Jordan, too.
I would expect the mayoral election in Berkeley to be more about civil rights in Somalia, grocery bag bans and raw cheese importation laws than actual issues that affect local residents, such as education. So in that sense, the election storyline was kind of refreshing.
as a resident of berkeley, i can assure you: you are totally right! but also, it’s usually about legalizing marijuana, too.
I really didn’t like how Hank’s story concluded. I know this is a show about the Bravermans, so that’s why we end with Hank talking it out with Max, but jesus, poor Ruby. The last we see of her in the episode is being justifiably furious that her dad just sort of prostituted her out and didn’t so much throw her an apology that he was totally in the wrong.
“Justifiably furious” is a bit much, with her track record she’ll look for any reason to feel affronted at him. She’s a kid, she’s entitled to be upset, but I’m not gonna hold it again Hank if he’s not gonna pander to her by apologizing and begging for forgiveness. He’ll just be enabling her… or at the very least just let it be implied off-screen, I cringe every time she shows up.
The first show my 6-year old ever fell in love with was Max & Ruby so I don’t even mind the earworm because it’s been on a continuous loop in my head for 3 or 4 years now.
The one thing that really bugged my wife about the Kristina resolution? Where were their daughters? I know in real life they didn’t want to pay the actress for a cameo, but they could have written around it pretty easily with a line of dialog mentioning her whereabouts. I know it’s really commonplace in TV land, but it still bugs me. And evidently my wife as well.
Was anyone else terrified that 1) Christina was going to win the election which would lead to 2) a scandal about Crosby buying votes resulting in Christina having to resign from office? Or was that just me?
LOL. I am just happy she didn’t win :)
Actually, I was hoping that would happen if she won. It was the next best case scenario after her losing. Although it would’ve led to more of everyone looking at Crosby like he’s an idiot which I don’t care for.
I thought it was a pretty good episode–apparently however, Crosby has been living under a rock for his adult life, unaware that you have to register weeks before an election. Obviously we all saw the Ryan explosion coming. What confused me was the ending…one second Amber is drunk and crying at the police station with Zeek, and then we see her in the audience all smiles at Kristina’s election night…was that the next night or something? Seem disjointed. I almost at first thought it was Kristina daydreaming about giving her concession speech, only to be shocked when she’s told she’s won…glad that didn’t happen!
There are plenty of states that allow same-day registration for voting. The governor of California signed a bill last year allowing it for California, but it hasn’t gone into effect yet.
Oh yeah! I hadn’t noticed Amber in the audience, I had assumed that Amber was still at the police station with Zeek and news hadn’t reached the rest of the family. But just rewatched the last few minutes and she is right there smiling. How weird?! Hope that means they are not just going to brush that story under the table.