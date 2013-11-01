Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The M Word’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I tell you I’m moving to Europe…
Sometimes, shows go through rough patches because good story ideas are being executed poorly. This season of “Parenthood” has been the opposite: scene-to-scene, beat-to-beat, it feels like “Parenthood,” the performances remain excellent and the characters still feel like themselves, but most of them are stuck in stories that are so fundamentally misconceived that no level of execution is going to make them work. I’m just running out the clock on the majority of the current story arcs, hoping they’ll end soon so the characters involved can do something more interesting.
In general, “Parenthood” is a show that’s great at telling stories that are small and/or morally complicated, where the writers can really dig into the minutiae of family life, and where there’s not a clear-cut answer to any one problem. It often struggles, though, at telling big stories and/or ones where there’s only a single right answer – even if it’s not necessarily the answer that the show thinks is the right one.
So last week, the mayoral campaign wasn’t mentioned once, and not coincidentally we got by far our most satisfying Kristina story of the season. Last night, it was all campaign, all the time, and it was a mess, from the notion that Kristina and Heather had never once discussed whether Max could be used as a talking point to the way that Kristina then threw out her principles on that subject in a way that was presented as a big triumphant moment. Yes, Max knows he has Asperger’s, and all the kids at his school know, so it’s not like she outed him against his will, but you don’t set up Kristina having an adamant and understandable belief that her son’s condition shouldn’t be part of her platform and then have her abandon that belief a few scenes later because Bob Little is now the jerkiest jerk who ever jerked. This is two campaign stories in a row that held out the tantalizing possibility of hitting the eject button on this silly arc, and instead we’re getting closer and closer to Kristina actually becoming the mayor of Berkeley. Blergh.
Meanwhile, the idea of Joel and/or Julia having an affair isn’t terrible in and of itself. Spouses cheat. Marriages break apart. These are things that happen, even in a perfect cult of a family like the Bravermans, and the right creative team can do a great job telling that story. Jason Katims’ first TV job was on “My So-Called Life,” which had a terrific arc about Angela’s dad being tempted by a woman he met in cooking class. But that kind of story has to build organically over time, where this one feels cold and mechanical, down to the way we seem to be alternating weeks of who’s getting tempted when. There are so many great stories to be told about where Joel and Julia are as a couple, as parents, about the professional role reversal, etc., and while the show has touched on a lot of those issues this season, by far the one I’m least interested in seeing more of is whether Joel sleeps with Penny from “Lost” or Julia kisses Roy from “The Office.” (On the plus side, given Julia’s behavior when Ed’s wife shows up – all but sprinting out the door with a guilty look on her face, rather than calmly staying and inviting her to join them in this totally casual and platonic get-together – any affair she might have with Ed would remain a secret from Joel for about five seconds.)
The best arcs of the season have been the smallest, and the messiest. Look at Camille and Zeek. You can’t offer an obvious solution to them the way you might yell, “DO NOT SLEEP WITH PENNY, JOEL!” or “DO NOT RUN FOR MAYOR, KRISTINA!” or “DO NOT TRADE IN CROSBY’S CAR FOR THE ONE YOU WANT, JASMINE!”(*) These two love each other, but they want very different things at this stage of their life. Do they stay together while one of them curdles in misery? Split up? Try Camille’s plan of taking extended trips away from Zeek? It’s complicated, and it’s fascinating, and I don’t spend a second of those scenes hoping that the show will abandon the arc by the episode’s end.
(*) For the most part, I had no problem with the subplot about Crosby slowly embracing the purchase of a product-integrated minivan, but it’s not cool of Jasmine to insist that they buy a minivan and ditch Crosby’s beloved classic car at the same time. You get the minivan and trade in the bug to do it. Everybody wins, and the show still gets some money from the car company.
The Sarah/Amber/Ryan arc has been a bit more uneven, but this episode nicely laid out – in another good Camille scene – the best of several bad options for Sarah. (That she had been told this before doesn’t matter much; she needed to hear it from the woman who was in the exact same position with her all those years ago.) Plus, as a Mae Whitman Tear Delivery System, it has a lower bar to clear than some other current arcs.
“Parenthood” can be one of the very best dramas on television. We saw that a year ago, when all the stories were clicking on their own and in concert with each other. Right now, though, it’s going down too many bad roads at the same time. And all we can do is wait and hope that none of these were designed to play out over this whole, full-length season.
What did everybody else think?
I really didn’t get what was going on with Ed and his wife. Was she not expected to be home in time for dinner? Was he just so enchanted with Julia that he forgot about his wife’s existence? They could have been a lot more clear about that.
Yes! That scene felt so weird. And why did Julia react the way she did? If she had been ‘caught’ having dinner with Ed alone, it might have made sense, but the kids were all there–what was there to act so guilty and awkward about? Obviously, if there was something going on, they wouldn’t be having fishsticks with the kids!
Yeah, Megan: that was a real face plant on Julia’s part (consistent with her personality in the past though I think). I have to think Ed might even be a little annoyed with her, like “jeez, why couldn’t you just be cool there?”
I thought Ed and his wife were separated so I was even more confused…
I dunno, I liked that about Julia. She’s not two-faced, she immediately felt guilty about how much she enjoyed having dinner with Ed over Joe this one time, regardless of how plausible it looks to Ed’s wife.
I’m not a fan of this subplot but the writers haven’t made Julia unsympathetic here, and I think it’s interesting/slightly distressing enough to watch as long as they only toe the line without crossing it. We’ll see. They’re making a decent case with Julia and she has good chemistry with Ed but I haven’t seen much of Joe and Pete (did I get that right?) yet.
I’m sorry, but I guess I’m gonna be the one who says it:
When will Landry show up and murder Bob Little for trying to sexually assault Amber?
Because this season of Parenthood, this wonderful show I love so much, feels so much like Friday Night Lights Season 2 that I almost want to cry.
Just really horrible arcs for Kristina (and by extension, the always reliable Adam and Max) and Joel & Julia that are over-shadowing everyone else in the worst way possible.
This is not good. Not good at all.
She was 19 I think. He did not sexually assault her. She wanted it.
I totally expected Amber to tell Sarah at the end that they had gone to the courthouse the previous day and eloped. I’m still not totally convinced they didn’t do that.
Renton, meet Ryan and James.
I was watched a standard def recording on my low def tv, but I thought I saw a glint of a wedding ring on Amber’s ring finger as she’s hugging Sarah at the end. Maybe?
If they did, she doesn’t have to tell her mom or anyone else. She can just go through with the whole wedding, as long as she has a little chat with the officiant beforehand to explain that it is a social but not a legal ceremony.
How do I know this? I did just this for my first marriage (we had secretly been married already for two years) and the UCC minister who officiated at the ceremony told us that she had dealt with this situation many times before. She just had some bogus papers (not counterfeits of real official documents, just meaningless forms that she would throw away privately) for us to come up and sign after the ceremony, and that was about it.
I could be wrong, but were Amber and Ryan up late because they eloped? Amber went from crying tears of joy over her mother’s acceptance to looking outright worried that her mother now wants to be involved in planning her wedding. I doubt I’m the only one who was thinking this.
Ryan, meet Renton and James.
It seemed to me that Amber already eloped by episode’s end.
James, meet Renton and Ryan.
Well, Alan, what do YOU think?
She had a ring, they got married, hence the troubled look over her mother’s shoulder (and the glinting ring).
Oh… snap, they already did that? Why didn’t they show us? I love lonely weddings.
This is from Wikipedia, but Episode 9 of this season is named ‘Election Day’, so I would assume that at the very least the campaign arc won’t last beyond that. Now, the what could be more grating ‘Kristina is Mayor’ arc could begin, but I think having it that early in the season gives me hope that she will lose.
Joel & Julia’s arc is one I hate. I realize that infidelity exists (and married people being attracted to someone outside their marriage and eventually not straying exists even more), but considering the show has gone to lengths to have Joel tell Julia, to her face, that “I will never cheat on you” back in S2 makes me hate this. Yes, I realize that he can obviously break that promise (or she can), but the show already did a cheating storyline (Crosby/Jasmine) and an infatuation storyline (Adam/Kristina/hot girl at Luncheonette). We don’t need to go 3-for-3.
I agree and I’m sure that the writers will make Joel the “bad” as it couldn’t be the woman or a Braverman that did the cheating.
Well, they painted core Braverman sib Crosby as the bad guy in the “cheating” incident with Jasmine, even though it was much less black and white than she and the show made it out to be. And Sarah has certainly been allowed to make terrible decisions with regards to perfect guys.
Alan, I love that you put “cheating” in quotes and call it “much less black and white than she and the show made it out to be”. I would go further and say that it takes incredibly chutzpah on Jasmine’s part to kick Crosby out of their shared apartment, refuse his entreaties at making up, and then go ballistic when he doesn’t turn down a hookup with an ultrahottie.
And I agree with you about the minivan thing too. I thought they somewhat redeemed that storyline near the end of the episode (portraying it as not just a family vehicle but a good way for a bunch of drunk hipsters to get around in style while watching TV and grabbing drive through, etc.), compared with how resentful I felt toward Jasmine earlier, but you’re still right that she should have traded in the Beetle.
I am a feminist and in general I think guys are too quick to accuse other guys of being “whipped” or to accuse women of metaphorically castrating their husbands. But I don’t think it’s cool for either the husband or the wife to be as domineering as Jasmine has consistently shown herself to be.
Kristina for Mayor and Joel and Julia story arcs need to go.
However… Camille and Zeek storyline has been great, and truthfully the Crosby/Jasmine stuff has been really good. There is obviously more humor when it comes to Crosby and Jasmine, but who doesn’t know a couple that has been so against a minivan before, then when they finally get it, love it so much. Its hilarious and so realistic.
Sarah/Amber/Ryan is problematic at times, but it is a pretty interesting story arc too. Sarah finally has something to do other than long after a man… although it looks like that won’t last long.
I have a huge gripe with this season. Kristina is recovering from cancer, running for mayor and has a 2 year old daughter… and Haddie is NOWHERE TO BE FOUND?!? I know Sarah Ramos has scheduling conflicts, but no one even mentions her! Her best friend/cousin is about to get married to and nothing?? Is this not strange to anyone else???
I just assume they are sending her to Chuck Cunningham Land, although Adam did mention having three kids this season.
Yes! I’ve been meaning to mention the absence of even mentioning Haddie. Sarah Ramos is at university in NYC, but her character should be mentioned now and then–maybe a phone call to see how Kristina is doing??
Even when the story lines are clunky I love this show. It’s so well cast that while I think the election storyline is not a great direction, we get scenes like Max admitting that he’s willing support his his mother’s endeavour… For now. If she can prove herself a worthy candidate lol. Such a sweet scene.
Julia feeling minimized by Joel lead to her heartbreaking scene with Zeek
So yeah some of the storyline don’t work as a whole but they still bring these character interactions that some shows can barely achieve in an entire season.
I knew Kristina would turn things around with a heartfelt speech but it still touched me, because Monica Potter is just so good.
Sarah drives me nut most of the time but Lauren Graham is so likeable, I can’t imagine Maura Tierny, as much as I like her, making Sarah this likeable despite her many boneheaded life choices.
Putting Adam and Crosby in to business together was a brilliant idea, because we get more scene between the two brothers that are always natural and funny.
I want to see more Hank interaction with Max, those scenes fascinate me for some reason. Are we sure Hank doesn’t have aspbergers?
Parenthood has it’s faults but I still think it delivers more humour and heart in one episode then most shows can manage in a season.
I’ll put up with Kristina running for mayor, because the trade off of seeing Adam trying to relate to a rapper for donation is worth it.
Also, more scenes with Drew and Amber please, I believe these two are close friends in real life, and the easy chemistry is evident in their scenes.
“I can’t imagine Maura Tierny, as much as I like her, making Sarah this likeable despite her many boneheaded life choices.”
It’s funny: Tierney was, by FAR, the best thing in the original Parenthood pilot, which was kind of a disjointed mess other than her performance. When she had to drop out and Graham came in, it gave Katims an excuse to do much more than reshoot the Sarah scenes with a new actress. There’s a bunch of new material in the final pilot — most notably the scene with the four Braverman sibs hanging out — and the whole thing is significantly better than the original version, even though I preferred Tierney’s Sarah at the time to Graham’s.
And now I wonder what the show would be like had she stayed. We know that, like Graham and Krause, she’s very good at both comedy and drama, but would her Sarah be this Sarah? Would the tone of the show have stayed darker?
One thing I do know: I would much more readily believe that Maura Tierney and John Corbett could produce a Mae Whitman-sized offspring than I do Graham and Corbett.
Lots of stuff to agree with in this comment. Working backward, I really agree about the Drew/Amber scenes. I love too how they are showing Drew gradually but noticeably developing a more mature and slightly less withdrawn personality.
I have generally agreed that the election storyline is a clunker, and that the last ep where it magically disappeared was good stuff. But I actually thought that in the debate they did kind of redeem it. It was a quixotic quest that seemed to have no way of becoming at all realistic, but I have to give the writers and actors credit for having managed to find a way to, as Max said, become a “statistical anomaly” as I found the debate scenes believable, and believed that they could elevate a candidate like her in a mayoral race.
I too love the Hank/Max interactions; I don’t think we’re at all sure Hank does not have Asperger’s, and in fact I think the writers have intentionally hinted that he does have an undiagnosed case (well, it can never technically be diagnosed now as Asperger’s was taken off the DSM).
I don’t get the Lauren Graham love. Loved her on Gilmore Girls, but cringe every time she stutters her lines and talks over people during her scenes. I get the vibe of the show is to talk more like real human beings talk, but it’s truly annoying-Mae Whitman and Graham seem to be particularly unable to have a normal sounding conversation. Half the time I can’t understand what they’re saying because they’re talking over each other!
Like that Max seems more human this season.
Why oh why do they continue to make Jasmine out to be a you-know-what? Did she really have to make crosby give up his car? They always make her out to be a nagging, uncompromising shrew.
Julia aka “Swim Fan” is the most unlikable character on television.
I love Julia. She’s my favorite mess of all the Bravermans.
But part of it is because Erika Christensen seems so cool in real life, particularly in what she shares on Instagram:
[instagram.com]
Funny review (“by far the one I’m least interested in seeing more of is whether Joel sleeps with Penny from “Lost” or Julia kisses Roy from “The Office”) and you articulated everything I had sort of been vaguely thinking about this season. I caught my husband wiping away a tear when Christina hugged the woman with the special-needs child and I was surprised–I thought it was strange that she so thoroughly abandoned her “no Max” stance plus was alarmed to think that her quickie, unqualified candidacy actually might be going somewhere. Like you am loving the Zeek/Camille dilemma–it’s very real in the best tradition of Parenthood.
I agree with nearly everything you’ve said here, Alan. The only difference for me is that I’m not really enjoying the Camille/Zeek business. The scenario is real enough, but Camille is being overly ridiculous about it. It’s a huge decision, and she seems angry that he can’t be 100% on board within 5 minutes of her bringing it up. He made the gesture of going to see the condo, and I thought his building a fire pit was very sweet. Camille’s responses just seemed so cold; now she is announcing to the whole family that she wants to go away for a month without him. It just feels like she’s twisting the knife for a silly, petty reason.
I could be wrong, but it seems like they’re building to a win for Kristina. Her poll results this episode seemed realistic, and I thought maybe they were making a step in the right direction–that is, that she should step down–but then, boom! Magical turnaround.
Oh, and I loved the line about Penny from Lost and Roy from the Office! And add me to the list who thought Amber might already be married.
I don’t agree. Camille isn’t angry Zeke won’t up and move right away, she is angry that he won’t listen to her and consider it. She said herself that she is not even sure that she wants to move, but she wants to explore the possibility.
In the last episode you could see how much it meant to her that he was trying even though she could tell he hated it.
I don’t agree with either of you, though I’m closer to Timmy. But Timmy, you still use the present tense about Camille’s anger, even though your last sentence is more where I’d point. She *was* angry at Zeek, but now she is resigned that he just can’t be happy if they move.
So she is striking out on her own to go travel abroad (something he categorically stated he didn’t want to do), and good for her. I don’t see anything wrong with that at all.
Meghan, both Zeek and Camille are in their “Third Act” of life. Camille has dreamed of traveling to Italy for many years; she’s an artist and it means a lot to her. Is she supposed to wait until Zeek is dead before she follows her own dreams? There’s nothing wrong with separate vacations; Zeek can take Max camping again or attend his grandkids’ baseball games while Camille goes on an organized tour of Italy. Why pay big bucks to drag Zeek and his pouty self along to Italy?
I think the biggest problem is the writing/development. On the one hand, Zeek is a patriarchal ass and has always been a patriarchal ass, and he handled her entreaties as an ass, at least initially, but he does come around. Camille starts with a reasonable idea – downsize the house, free up cash to enjoy life a bit more, and implied is her concern for Zeek’s health in maintaining the place, but her end game – to move overseas and live the high-falutin’ parisian city life is not only utterly ridiculous, and not only a massive change of pace, but something so clearly so far removed from anything meat-and-potatoes Zeek is likely to have an interest in that she really doesn’t have a leg to stand on.
But that’s not the problem. There’s plenty of room to compromise in downsizing to a smaller house and making more of an effort to travel. Instead, they go from their rusting house and barn to tour and uber-modern, scandinavian styled condo…and that’s it? One tour of a terrible fit, and Camille (and the audience) are meant to believe Zeek was beyond persuasion. It’s just not realistic.
Unless I missed something, she’s not talking about anything like “moving overseas and living the high-falutin’ parisian life.” She’s talking about going to Italy with her art class, for one month. Since she and Zeek want different things out of retirement, why shouldn’t they explore ways for each to have what they want? Camille traveling on her own while Zeek stays home may be the kind of compromise you mention.
Meghan – Zeek looking at the condo and building the fire pit were total dick moves in every way. His “gesture” of looking at the condo was an empty one, and building the fire pit wasn’t sweet, it was manipulative. They were both meant to placate her and get her to shut up and bend to his will. She doesn’t want a fire pit, she wants a lifestyle change. He acted like an ass while they were with the realtor, he didn’t even pretend he was serious about it. Do you have any idea how belittling that kind of behavior is towards her?
Camille is essentially taking back a modicum of power in their relationship. She’s not being ridiculous, she’s finally doing something for herself as her spouse does all the time, every day for years.
@Anna, that’s her decision this week, but within this story arc she’s specifically mentioned moving to paris, painting different scenery, exploring culture, and “boating the Seine while bragging about our grandkids,” or something to that effect. I don’t take it to mean a permanent move, but it’s clear she’s looking for more significant travel than a few weeks a few times a year; far more than anything she could reasonably expect Zeek to be enthusiastic about.
Jeez Alan, you didn’t leave me a single thing to comment on. 100% concur on everything.
This was such an easy out for Kristina! She refuses to use Max as a platform and loses the debate, dignity intact. Silly election over. I was so positive this was going to happen that I actually felt let down that she won the debate. Please make it stop!
What made me most mad about her “winning” the debate was the bad portrayal of how politics actually works. Brand new candidate, zero name recognition, breaks down and cries in the middle of her first debate, during which she was tentative and unable to even get out a sentence? Not to mention, she never even gave an ANSWER about how to improve special needs programs in public schools. Little should have immediately pointed that out–“Obviously Mrs. Braverman is a wonderful mother with great kids–but am I the only one who heard a lot of platitudes and no solutions in that emotionally manipulative non-answer? Here’s what I would actually do:”
Then again I do not know why I expected politics realism from a show that once tried to convince me a mayoral campaign in a medium sized town would have a massive campaign full of full-time paid consultants and overqualified interns. If anything, Kristina’s campaign consisting of one full time person and a lot of volunteers is the actual way that would play out. So +1 for that, I guess.
The show also continues to wrongly portray how schools are actually governed (school board is an entirely separate body from the city government!). I used to be a newspaper reporter who covered education, so this bothers me on a visceral level it probably doesn’t bother anyone else, but Katims proved on FNL he understood more or less how school systems worked. He knows better.
I am a veteran of politics and while her campaign in that size town was improbable until the debate, I think you underestimate how much that can change with a big moment like that and favourable press coverage. This is not a race for president or governor. Heck, look at how Paul Wellstone, who had never held office before, travelled around the state in a green van and upset an incumbent senator. Winning mayor of a medium-sized city is small potatoes compared to that.
Meg- Yes! I couldn’t believe it. I know that we, the viewers, know Kristina, and knew the earlier conversation, and that it wasn’t a staged ploy. But even knowing that I thought it still came off as a staged ploy. Particularly walking out to the crowd to give the mother her phone number. If any candidate–even one I supported strongly–did that, I would roll my eyes and see it as nothing more than a shameless ploy to present a caring image. Even knowing the character and how personal this is, I thought that was awfully strategic of her. And here we are to believe everyone who doesn’t know her bought it hook line and sinker–despite her failed answer to every other question and coming off as someone easily railroaded by the men around her. Blech.
Slackerinc–Oh, I SO miss Paul Wellstone. I grew up in MN and I still remember getting up that day before the sun came up to see the morning paper and find out who won. I so often wonder how different things might be today if we still had him. Sigh.
Me too. And I moved from MN to Missouri, where we also had a prominent senatorial candidate (Governor Mel Carnahan) die right before the election. In his case, too late to be taken off the ballot, but he still beat John Ashcroft…
It’s the small moments that I still enjoy — while wading through the piffle of these dog storylines. And the moments this season like you say have been so strong they have carried the show, despite itself.
When I think back to these magical moments, I am realizing that the Bravermans en masse are highlights (but these too should be used judiciously). Lately the storyline servicing model seems to be creating these very strand-like, separated stories, which I think weakens the whole thing. I like it better when there’s more interweaving.
Here’s hoping Katims can dig himself out of these problems. They seem to be endemic. How did he do this during Friday Night Lights, because there when it worked it was magical. Wish that could be bottled up and sprinkled around like pixie dust….
Thanks for the review. Glad you are writing this show up. As shows age I worry there won’t be as much discussion so I was happy to see this pop up in your feed.
I have an all caps solution for Zeek and Camille:
MOVE INTO A SMALLER HOUSE CLOSER TO DOWNTOWN!
When they were with the real estate agent and she was talking about the well-maintained gardens and the maintenance package, I thought, well the problem is that Zeek won’t have any space/reason to tinker and Camille won’t have her gardening. Wouldn’t moving to a bungalow with a small yard be a happy medium?
Highlight of the horrible election storyline was the Bob Little mobile blasting Blurred Lines, especially after everything that went down with him and intern Amber. Ha!
How could a campaign play a song with lyrics like in Blurred Lines? Shocking!
The highlight of the horrible election storyline was intern-Amber-lovin’ Bob Little’s campaign van blasting “Blurred Lines.”
I think Christina doing well at the debate bodes well for her NOT getting elected. They can’t have her get totally crushed since that goes against all TV rules, but having her lose a close race is okay because that way she’s not a loser, she ‘wuz robbed!’
I thought it was a decent episode. I dislike the Joel/Julia storyline this season, but strongly disagree with Alan on the reasons. All of the tension seems to come from two major contrivances (1) Joel, who has always been the ultimate nice guy/good husband, magically becomes a mean, dictatorial husband, and (2) Julia doesn’t feel that her husband, who went through the EXACT SAME THING Julia is going through just six years prior, would be able to relate to her feelings, forcing her to confide in David Denman.
But despite all of that ridiculous, fabricated strain, I don’t think the weeks of complaints about the telegraphed affair do the show justice. It’s Parenthood, so that probably will happen. But to date Pete has been displayed as nothing more than a constant aggravation to Joel, and the first sign of Ed being anything other than a guy who can relate was the abrupt end to dinner. It’s not like either of the Graham’s have been giving longing looks or flirtations entreaties.
I also didn’t see Julia as especially being a flip-flopper. The entire debate arc was very abrupt and perfunctory, and left me strongly feeling like there was probably an additional scene that got cut for time. It certainly seemed like we should have checked in on her a few hours before the debate as she prepped and got to do her annoying, anxious Kristina thing. But even without such a scene, I felt less like Kristina abandoned her principles, and more like the writers contrived a situation where she would get to talk about Max anyway. Mentioning him while directly addressing another parent of a child with special needs, in a very empathetic manner, is not the same thing as just throwing it out there apropos of nothing to conjure a sympathy vote. I think it was clear we were meant to believe that Kristina made an emotional decision to mention Max, not a strategic decision.
When has Joel been mean or dictatorial this year? He’s been frustrated with Julia and lost his temper a few times as they clash over his work, but I don’t think he’s gotten anywhere close to bad husband territory.
P.s. Are you the Scott Rosenberg who blogs at Wordyard?
with respect to possibly holding victor back in episode 3: “No, no we’re not doing that. If you don’t like it, talk to Ed.”
Never heard of Wordyard; not me.
Am I the only one who has never seen the nickname Zeke spelled Zeek? I know Parenthood uses the “Zeek”. It just jumps off the page as odd.
It does to me as well.
As a Berkeleyan, and one who follows local politics closely, what makes the Kristina for Mayor storyline even worse is how bad the details are. First, the mayor has no responsibility for education. The Board of Education is a separately elected body. Second (and I know the show is set in “Berkeley”, not Berkeley), Bob Little showing up in a gas-guzzling van at the farmers’ market would immediately get him tossed out of consideration in carbon-unfriendly Berkeley. Third, I can vouch that you can’t fill an auditorium for a mayoral debate in Berkeley. Fourth, how come there are no crazy candidates, like Zachary Runningwolf? That seems a natural for television.
What happened to that trailer Zeke bought in season 3? And what is this shit that Camille is acting like she’s not heard? Did we not already fix that in season 2? And again in 3 when Zeke boguht the trailer for her? Is that just sitting in the garage? Seems like it would be hard to forget about a trailer.
Right on. I always cringe and have to resist the urge to skip ahead when they’re doing a scene that’s purely wish fulfillment rather than a smaller-scoped but visceral sequence. It’s a little disconcerting that they still haven’t properly learned how to balance it out.
Also, are we supposed to believe that so few people would show up to a Berkeley mayoral debate? It was a tiny theater and seats were empty.