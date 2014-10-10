Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The Waiting Room’

A quick review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I take you into the bad news room…
Zeek's health crisis has been a mixed bag for the show so far this season, providing ample opportunity to get choked up for an ensemble full of actors who have made that into their specialty, but laying on his potential demise so thickly that I mainly spend time worrying that it's a fake-out, and wondering under what circumstance another Braverman might die in his place: Will Crosby crash his motorcycle?(*) Will Camille keel over while waiting for news from the surgeon? Is Amber going to be hit with preeclampsia? Will Julia choke on a Twizzler? Why is Drew doing such a long drive(**) in the hot sun with the top down? It doesn't help that the show already did the Kristina cancer arc. It's not that one family can't go through two potentially fatal health crises in such a short period of time, but that the Christmas episode where she seemed near death, only to pull through at the last minute, makes me suspicious that the show will try to wring all the tears out of its actors and audience as we wait for someone to die, then do something else entirely. (Though the Kristina arc also nicely informed the scene where Adam explains the bad news room to Crosby.)
(*) This isn't a show that has generally had to employ special effects, and with good reason: the attempt to digitally obscure the face of Dax Shepard's stuntman made it look like Crosby had just turned into Rorschach from “Watchmen.”
(**) And, again, we have two Bravermans embarking on an impromptu road trip of impossible length. The part of Wyoming closest to Berkeley is still a 12-hour drive (Drew later references having to be in the car for 18 hours on the way back), yet they appear to arrive at high noon based on the blazing sun that I fear is going to give Drew melanoma. I suppose they could have made an overnight stop (Camille mentions that Zeek will be in the hospital for a full day before the surgery), but these are still people putting a lot of mileage on their cars.
Amber and Drew's trip to give Ryan the baby news was, like so much of the Amber/Ryan relationship, complicated and thorny and really well done. You can see exactly how this news might make Ryan think he can finally get his act together, just as you can see what Drew sees: that this guy is a well-meaning trainwreck who will only put Amber through the same things their dad put their mom through. Amber's final conversation with Ryan was tough but not cruel, in the way she allows for the possibility that he can get his act together, even as she makes clear that she and the baby won't be a part of that process. I don't know if the shooting schedules of this final season and Matt Lauria's new job hanging with Bob Little on “Kingdom” were compatible, or if this is the last time we'll see Ryan, but this was a good story, again. Given the people this show has in its cast, and what they had on their resumes before the series began, it's kind of remarkable how Mae Whitman(***) has become the emotional fulcrum, but she has. (Amber's conversation on the porch with Zeek was another highlight, and one that made me worry that it was the last scene they would share together.)
(***) Think about the kind of range required to play both Ann Veal and Amber Holt.
As for the episode's other subplots, Hank and Sandy trying to fix Ruby – with Sarah caught in the middle – unfortunately feels too tangential at this point, despite how good Ray Romano and Betsy Brandt are, while I'm having a hard time viewing Julia's new boyfriend as anything but a placeholder until she forgives Joel for not forgiving her sooner for kissing Roy from “The Office.”
As with Zeek's condition, this may be me overthinking what the show is doing. Maybe we will, in fact, end the series with the family burying Zeek, with Julia getting engaged to the new guy, with Amber moving to Wyoming to be with Ryan, and all kinds of other permanent change the writers won't have to deal with after the finale. But I feel like we can see the strings being pulled more than usual this season, even if they may be pulling in a different direction than I think.
What did everybody else think?
Another good review, but Ruby should join Dana Brody cleaning motels.
I’m with you on all of it, Alan. The Crosby bike crash annoyed me most – such an unnecessary place to supply drama. A motorcycle ride to let off steam was logical; returning to the hospital safely was a perfectly valid choice. Drew’s role as Amber’s voice of reason cannot be overstated – it is special. And I do not see Julia marrying that guy — she’s still having her little “moment” of not being an adult, but she’s going to figure it out.
I don’t think crosby’s crash was unnecessary. My guess is that Crosby will die from some delayed injury from this seemingly random motorcycle ride.
A bit persnickety but…if the bad news room was supposed to be the designated area for family and friends to mourn or deal with bad news in private, why is one of it’s walls made entirely of windows that look into the waiting room?
I don’t know, but I can say that the bad news room in the hospital where my dad died had two large picture windows that faced the rest of the waiting room.
My husband (59) and I just went thru this 3 weeks ago. Amazingly realistic! Thank you! You could not have portrayed the angst , fear and loving relationship between a husband & wife any more realistic. (30 years). We went thru exactly the same, I would not leave him for a moment, sleeping in his room, wearing his ring. Thank you for your understanding and truth in this and all the situations your show portrays.
I really like this show but last night’s episode was very strange-I know the cast is all going to miss a couple of shows but how was Christina not at the hospital while Zeek was in surgery? And why would Amber and Drew head to Wyoming when their grandfather was having a triple bypass? And I agree, lose Ruby even though Betsy Brandt is always worth watching-her ultimatum, though, was way out of touch with today’s world of single parent homes and unmarried, significant others.
Kristina wasn’t there because in an effort to control costs all the principal cast members will not appear in every episode this season. Evidently this was Monica’s turn to take a week off
Agree about the trip to Wyoming. It seemed totally out of character for both of them to not be with their family during Zeke’s surgery.
When my dad went through a similar surgery, my wife stayed home with the kids. It didn’t bother me that Kristina wasn’t there (although I’m sure the real reasons were budgetary).
I can prove that Julia’s new guy is indeed simply a placeholder for Joel.
At their Julia’s-desk lunch, she sipped from her reusable water bottle. His throw-away water bottle was on the desk. By default or not (see: Julia’s committee work with Roy from The Office), Julia’s all about sustainability.
Oh good catch, I missed that.
I was pretty much already convinced myself when she was telling Sarah that he was kinda in love with her with… that reaction lol. Read to me like “It’s manageable; I’m not a big fan but it’s manageable…?”
I don’t think they’re going to pull a switch and kill off someone by surprise, not after last week when Zeek said what he wanted to have happen in his memorial service.
Besides, I suspect we’ll see a lot of him and Amber all season since it ties into Katims’ whole circle-of-life theme for the final year.
I do not like this season so far. There may have been a few nice moments (and you are right – they often involve the awesome Mae Whitman), but I feel as though Zeek’s illness is a contrived series-ender. I absolutely would rather have the final scene be everyone attending Haddie and her girlfriend’s surprise wedding or Drew’s graduation or Max going to college or Amber’s big backyard baby shower evening than for them to be at Zeek’s grave. I have loved this show for a long time, but – and this surprises me – if I think about the directions that each character is taking right this moment, I will be happy when they wrap it up. I found Joel’s leaving implausible and I now don’t care if they reconcile (I do like Julia’s boyfriend better after this week, though!), would rather they hadn’t mucked up Ray Romano’s storyline with his hideous returned family, don’t care too much about Chambers Academy, etc etc.
I agree that the end needs to be something other than Zekes possible passing. Your ideas for the finale makes me think of Six Feet Unders end where we got a glimpse of each characters future (or maybe it’s because Peter Krause is always and forever Nate Fisher in my mind). Not stylistically right for Parenthood maybe, but I’d be happy.
I agree they have really mucked up the Ray Romano storyline – just focusing on his relationship with Sarah was going to be enough and whether they could be a successful couple. The rest is too much!
I’m not loving the contrived misdirection either – worrying about whether Camille or Crosby were going to keel over was distracting. Loved everything in the Wyoming storyline and preferred that 15 minutes to the entire Kingdom pilot. Matt Lauria- get out of the MMA gym, off the pills, and get back to Berkeley to be with your baby mama!
Well the thing is this season has been produce like a cable one where everything is made before it airs and they cannot course correct ( not that they would anyway ) so we are where we are.
Baseball baseball baseball. Every episode it’s referenced. Zeek dies and final scene is them playing baseball on his ashes.
Weren’t they giants fans? Wasn’t jabbar watching a giant’s game when his grandmother wanted him to go to church?
No, they are Athletics fans.
I have a nagging feeling that Crosby’s motorcycle accident is leading to something else – like maybe a “Natasha Richardson” death, meaning he sustained a head injury that eventually leaves him brain dead. Natasha got up after her skiing accident seemingly fine, but died soon after. Hope I’m wrong, but it’s the first thing I thought about. Just think the scene has more to it than Crosby blowing off steam on his motorcycle. Can’t you see Adam’s guilt, since he made Crosby take care of their business, while he stayed at the hospital.
It was certainly an odd insert into the situation and I suspect you’re right and there is more to come with that – he was clearly injured in ways that will still need to be addressed.
I am thinking the exact same thing about Crosby. I am actually surprised this theory hasn’t spread more.
I have wondered since last season why none of the adults cared that Zeke gave his grandson a car without seatbelts or airbags. It seems pretty dangerous to me!
So agree I felt you could feel the strings being pulled more obviously and it didn’t feel good – like too much was done in the one episode – I agreed totally with how they handled the Amber discussions, the situation with Zeek concerns me as well as far as where the writers are headed with this – losing Zeek early in the season on some level is more than I would easily handle as a fan but if they allow for some recovery and for him to be a positive force for awhile yet that would be easier even if we lose him before the season/series finale. Sarah seems in more of a mess than feels good esp. with how she responded to Amber. Scenes between Zeek and Amber were beautifully done.
I just hope Drew or Amber had a credit card because that round trip to Wyoming probably cost $600-700 in gas alone driving that GTO.
I thought Drew’s dismissiveness of Amber’s baby’s daddy bordered on rude and insensitive. The guy has a mental illness — so they drive 12 hours to tell him he will soon be a father but that they want no part of him around?
I feel he was blindsided. I understand he needs to get well, but thought the way they handled it was cruel.
Michael Corcoran
Nah man, harsh but definitely not dismissive. He was a raw nerve about it, with good reason given the very real possibility of bad history being repeated with the women in his family. And Amber didn’t really provide comforting backing to her lapse in judgment there, just offered a weak “I understand your frustration but still.” I can see why Drew felt the need to be unrelenting there. Disturbed war vets are the loudest ticking time-bombs. Was relieved that Amber took the tentative route.
Drew was staying with Amber while she recovered from the breakup and knew firsthand how much he hurt her. You can be sensitive to someone’s mental health but still not want him dragging your loved one into the line of fire. From my view, his feelings were fully justified, and this was a side of Drew I loved seeing.
When did Adam become the worst person in the world lol
Did anyone else catch the eye roll he gives Julia while she was opening the “Waiting Room Survival Kit”? And the way he insulted Crosby was just too much for me.
That kit was corny as hell lol, I can’t blame him. But yeah his pessimism was a little grating
That AND who sends an email with the title WORST CASE SCENARIOS FOR HEART SURGERY to his entire family the night before his father had a relatively minor (with very high success rate) surgery? I understand obsessing on your own in that situation, but putting everyone else in your negative headspace is one too far.
Hank’s ex played Marie in Breaking Bad, who was married to HANK! And Marie had a SHOPLIFTING problem! Coincidences are fun! :)
Don’t look at me. I still don’t understand why they had to move out of their lovely home into that Victorian that probably costs just as much. And now it’s looking like they need a ranch home for poor, ailing Zeke!
I’m so sick of the melodrama on this show. What happened to the laughs and the joy? This show should have ended two seasons ago. Bad bad writing.
and is it me or does it feel like it’s moving in slow motion compared to the pace of other shows?