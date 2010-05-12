Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ welcomes Rob Lowe and Adam Scott

I wrote yesterday that “Cougar Town” had been TV’s most-improved comedy over the course of this season, but it only holds that title because all the improvement on “Parks and Recreation” happened in between seasons.
When the show debuted last spring, it came across at times like a watered-down imitation of “The Office” (where creators Greg Daniels and Mike Schur previously worked), with Amy Poehler’s Indiana civil servant Leslie Knope seeming broad, clueless, and pathetic.
But when “Parks and Rec” came back in the fall, Daniels, Schur, Poehler and company had recalibrated everything just enough that the series went from not really working to the funniest, most consistent show on NBC’s Thursday night schedule. (Weekly, “Parks and Rec” and “Community” put their older counterparts at 9 and 9:30 to shame.)
Where Leslie’s enthusiasm and absolute faith in government was something to be pitied in the spring, it was now something to be admired. Where her co-workers used to joke about her behind their backs, they now respected and even feared her superhuman energy level. Where it made no sense why nurse Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) would want to spend time with this loon, it now became clear that Leslie provided some stability to her life. Etc.
Everything about the character rotated just enough that what had been frustrating became funny. And Leslie’s newfound humanity in turn allowed the writers to dig deeper into their bench. As Ron Swanson, the mustachioed, government-hating, breakfast food-loving head of the parks department, Nick Offerman has been offering a weekly clinic in the comedy of minimalism, and the writers have found a way to turn Ron’s absolute manliness into both a running gag and a trait worthy of celebration. Ann’s loser musician ex-boyfriend Andy (Chris Pratt, deservingly promoted from guest star to regular) cleaned up his act, got a job and became shockingly likable without loosing his hilariously childlike view of the world, and he was then paired with Aubrey Plaza’s deadpan April in a charmingly low-key Will-They-Or-Won’t-they situation. The city of Pawnee has started to become a character on the show akin to a live-action Springfield, with characters like smug public access talk show host Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins) or smarmy Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) popping in and out of the show as needed.
While “The Office” has struggled this year (in part, no doubt, because Daniels and Schur are busy elsewhere), “Parks and Recreation” has filled the void, neatly balancing broad comedy (a rampaging possum, Ron having an inappropriate reaction to a shoeshine) with warmer character arcs (like Ron and April’s unlikely surrogate father-daughter relationship).
But all that creative improvement hasn’t been reflected in the ratings. NBC ordered another season of the show (which is being rushed into production so as much as possible can be filmed before Poehler has another baby), but the overall numbers still aren’t great. Maybe it’s because potential viewers sampled the show last spring and didn’t like it, maybe a show about civil servants isn’t as innately appealing as one set in a more generic office, or maybe NBC has done the show a disservice by airing it before “The Office” and not after. Where “30 Rock,” which has that protected 9:30 timeslot, clearly has as big an audience as it’s ever going to get, “Parks and Rec” still might have potential to grow.
And in trying to help the show grow, tomorrow night’s episode brings the arrival of two significant new characters: a pair of government auditors, played by Rob Lowe and Adam Scott, who have been brought in to help Pawnee solve a major budget crisis.
Lowe has developed some strong light comedy chops over the years and is put to good use as the pretty face of the operation, while Scott does all the work. In some ways, it’s a meta-commentary on their new positions within the show: Lowe is the bigger name whom NBC obviously hopes will attract more viewers (saving the show just like his character is trying to save Pawnee), while Scott (the leading man of Starz’s hilarious “Party Down”) gets to carry more of the load with his appealingly dry sense of humor.
Based on the failure of Lowe’s star vehicles in between ensemble turns on “West Wing” and “Brothers & Sisters,” I’m not sure how much he moves the ratings needle anymore. But anyone who can bring more viewers to this superb comedy, while fitting in nicely as a character and not a ratings stunt, is more than welcome.
This is the WORST THING EVER because Adam Scott belongs on Party Down.
Love this show. The one thing they haven’t tweaked, though, and which has always bugged me is the pronounciation of Pawnee. Leslie says pawNEE while every other characters says PAWnee. Am I the only one who’s noticed this? (And if you haven’t noticed it before, I apologize in advance for bringing it to your attention and potentially driving you crazy too!)
Could be worse, M. You could have ruined everyone’s ability to hear the theme song without singing “Jabba the Hutt” along with it.
Alan, I would say that falls more under the “enhancement” column than the “ruination” one.
Alan, if you’re displeased with having the “Jabba the Hutt” video forever alter your perception of the P & R theme (based on your enthusiasm for it, though, you don’t seem to be), then there’s this:
[www.reverbnation.com]
which I believe I was originally linked to via Alan Yang’s Twitter feed. Perhaps you’ve already heard it, but I think that it’s just delightful and a legitimately good song.
Can’t be worse than the various pronunciations of Sookie’s name in “True Blood”!
Great writing, got me excited for tomorrow night’s episode like last week’s Community post got me ready for the epic paintball episode.
I’m still a little upset bout Scott leaving Party Down, however I really hope they go meta in the third season and legit say Henry is leaving his catering job because he got an acting gig on Parks and Rec. Not out of the realm of possibility.
Also interesting point made about Mose Schrute leaving the Office making it less of a stellar show this season. Never thought bout it like that, but make sense.
No mention of Paul Schneider leaving the cast however?
Also, I don’t know how it’s possible to write an article about P&R without mentioning Tom Haverfrod!
While I love Parks and Recreation, I’m still torn over whether Daniels and Schur should have waited until The Office ran its course before moving on. Their departure has definitely hurt the older show and P&R’s ratings are so low I worry they may only get one more season out of it. With the departure of Steve Carrel from TO both shows might be off the air after next season and that would be tragic.
I watched Parks and Recreation for a bit last spring before dropping it. It certainly did feel like a watered-down version of The Office, and despite such a strong cast, wasn’t very funny. But I’ve heard nothing but good things about it this year.
If I were to try to catch up over the summer, should I jump in at the beginning of season 2, or is it necessary that I watch the season 1 episodes as well?
You could probably jump right in at the beginning of season 2, but this show really came together toward the end of season 1. The finale of the first season is probably where the show really came alive.
Alan……I thought I read somewhere that Adam Scott would be joining the cast but Rob Lowe would only be on for like a 3-episode arc. Is that true? Or are both joining the cast full time?
Just so you know, Alan, I snagged the audio from that Jabba The Hutt “Parks and Rec” YouTube video you’ve linked to in the past. Set it as my cellphone ring tone. Hearing that song randomly rev up throughout the day any time I get a call, I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say it has improved the quality of my life.
So I thank you, sir, for having pointed me to that video.
I also tried this show and dropped it. Rather than just watch the finale, I’d like to jump back in where it started turning the corner. Can anyone suggest which episode to start at?
Watch it from the beginning of season 2. It hit the ground running with a strong first episode and has been consistently funny all season.
NBC will be re-running the entire 2nd season over the summer with two episodes every Thursday.
I gave this show a second chance “by accident”, and I’m so glad I did. I had all the same complaints you did, Alan, and wrote this show off early in Season 1.
Then last December I was got sick (too sick to read), and started searching around for shows to watch online. Remembering you now had good things to say about Parks and Rec, I started watching the Season 2 episodes available online and fell in love. Could hardly believe it was the same show. Now it’s one of the few shows on my “must see” list. Sure gonna miss Adam Scott on Party Down, though.
I want to work for Ron Effing Swanson.
Here’s a good sneak peek of Rob Lowe on Parks and Rec:
[bit.ly]
Alan, I just heard that they are holding Season 3 of Parks and Rec as a mid-season replacement. I want to cry! I love this show so much (as a person who caught one episode of season 1, wrote it off, and got back into it with the DJ Roomba episode). I don’t understand NBC’s thought process, especially when they are bringing on the new star power of Scott and Lowe, and also because Aziz is hot right now, and will be hotter after he hosts the MTV movie awards. Do you have any thoughts? Is my fave show DOOMED???