Review: Rob Schneider in CBS’ terrible ‘Rob’

Of his generation of “SNL” stars, Rob Schneider’s post-show career has certainly been helped by being friends with the others. (In particular, Adam Sander, who has produced most of Schenider’s movies.) But there’s also a complete lack of shame – a willingness to try any concept, no matter how dumb(*), and to make himself look as ridiculous as possible in doing it – that’s helped him get jobs that actors with more self-consciousness might have passed on.
(*) Schneider was victim of one of the more devastating “South Park” career assessments ever, in an episode where the boys kept seeing trailers for terrible-looking Schneider movies where he turned into a stapler, a carrot and, eventually, Kenny. One of the last trailers abandoned any pretense of intelligence and had a gibberish narration, including the title “Da Derp Dee Derp Da Teetley Derpee Derpee Dumb.”
And while Schneider has to participate in a few mortifying moments on his new CBS sitcom “Rob” (tonight at 8:30 p.m.) – notably a scene where he’s involved in consecutive misunderstandings involving shrine desecration, masturbation and rape – for the most part it’s a less ridiculous vehicle for him than most.
It’s not good, mind you. If anything, it suggests Schneider is probably better off playing an animal, a teenage girl, or a stapler.
Schneider plays Rob, newly-married to the much younger and more attractive Maggie (Claudia Bassols) after a whirlwind courtship. Where Rob barely sees his own family at all, Maggie is part of a large, close-knit Mexican-American clan, headed by her father Fernando (Cheech Marin) and mother Rosa (Diana Maria Riva), who are none too pleased to meet the clown who married their daughter without telling them first.
Essentially, it’s every sitcom you’ve ever seen about an annoying, schlubby guy inexplicably married to an understanding hot chick(**), mixed with a bunch of clumsy, borderline-offensive jokes about Rob’s misunderstanding of his in-laws’ culture.
(**) Not to be confused with “The Hot Chick,” where Schneider swapped bodies with a then-unknown Rachel McAdams. In hindsight, they’d probably center that movie more around her.
When Rob meets a few dozen members of Maggie’s family at the same time, he awkwardly breaks the ice by joking, “Now I know what’s going on during all those siestas, huh?” When that bombs, he more sincerely suggests, “This is a big family because you’re all Catholic, right?” And by the time Maggie has pulled him away for his own good, he’s complaining that the number of people makes him “feel like I’m at a Julio Iglesias concert.”
The writing for the in-law characters is a bit more shaded, at least. Fernando is an immigrant himself but is in favor of erecting a wall along the border, while at the same time happily admits that most of the workers at his car wash chain are undocumented. (“Between a hundred of them, I think they have three Social Security numbers.”) And Rosa’s objection to Rob has much less to do with him being a gringo than with him being, well, Rob Schneider – and also with the aforementioned desecration/masturbation/rape trifecta.
Outside of that sequence – which at least gets points for going for it and being memorable, even if I wanted to bleach my eyeballs by the end of it(***) – “Rob” the show and Rob the character make very little impression. There are a few jokes early on about Rob suffering from OCD, for instance, but nothing ever comes of it, and Schneider is mainly asked to look nervous and confused around Maggie’s family.
(***) A better-structured show could actually go to town on a sequence like that – Larry David has often been involved in situations about as disgusting as that on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – but on a show this simple and hacky, it’s just cringe-inducing without the funny.
The one actor who stands out at least a little is the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez as Maggie’s Uncle Hector, a shady, weird moocher who immediately decides that he will be Rob’s new best friend – provided Rob gives him $7200 first. It’s a very broad, clichéd character, but Derbez has fun with it and has excellent comic timing. As I said earlier this week about Lauren Lapkus on NBC’s otherwise-terrible “Are You There, Chelsea?,” he’s good enough here that I’d like to see him on a show with better material.
And that’s the shame of “Rob,” in a way. Primetime television needs to be more diverse than it is, and here comes a show with a predominantly Latino cast, and that in theory deals with issues relevant to a community that is woefully underrepresented in English-language programming – only it’s lame and tin-eared. If it fails, that makes it harder for the next comedy revolving around minority characters; if it succeeds, it suggests (like the Tyler Perry sitcoms on TBS) that the underserved audience is happy with whatever swill you serve them.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Sepinwall, is it worse than Whitney?
Every time I think about Rob Schneider (which, admittedly isn’t often) I always think about that South Park parody, though I’d forgotten about the “Derp de derp” part. It’s amazing that Schneider’s career has lasted this long despite being loathed by seemingly everyone.
I have to admit I passed on “Rob” but was very interested to read your review. Actually, I enjoy all your reviews whether I watch the shows or not. Guess I don’t like insult, anger, ethnic slur, or awkward moment humor so I passed on “3 Broke Girls” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as well. Maybe I have a comedic tin ear. I’d be interested if you would do a column explaining what sets the 3 shows apart. For example, ethnic slurs–sounds to me like it works on one show but not on another. I’d love to understand the difference.
Why did CBS pick up this show? Has there been a public clamor for more Rob Schneider?
Wait… why does television NEED to be diverse? Univision isn’t going out of it’s way to be diverse, and I certainly don’t want to watch a show about a bunch of Latinos dealing with a white idiot. No thank you, or: “No me gusta.”
Univision is a Spanish-language network.
It actually has a very diverse range of Spanish speaking talent.
Yeah, I’m gonna go ahead and assume you don’t actually watch Univision.
Network TV should be at least reflect the real world in terms of diversity.
C-? So it’s better than Chelsea?
Slightly, yes. Mainly because of Eugenio Derbez.
Eugenio is amazing, Im latina -from Dominican Republic, not Mexico- and I heard about the show in some media tour he was doing in some programs and even thou I dont like Rob S, Derbez sold the show to me.
The only laugh-out-loud moment I had in the entire half hour was when Rob was “apologizing” for not being who they wanted him to be, and Eugenio did the BestBuds sing with his hands, simply hilarious. As Alan said, he has a perfect comedy timing.
There are so many Arrested Development jokes I want to make right now, I’m paralyzed with indecision.
Heeeeey, hermano!
I think they had the choice of running Rob as a Republican candidate for president or giving him a new show where he has Cheech Marin as a father-in-law. I think they just tossed a coin and went with the show.
Note to self: Fight to the death to prevent the addition of this to our primetime viewing schedule in the slot formerly held by DVRed Community.
Two reasons this show could succeed:
1. It is on CBS.
2. Anyone who remembers Felipe Esparza winning Season 7 of Last Comic Standing (by telling nothing but lame, obvious Latino-stereotype jokes) knows that there is clearly a market for this type of humor.
First Work It, then Are You There Chelsea? and now Rob. Are the networks competing to see who had the worst new sitcom of the season?
Out of curiosity, what was the last new multi-cam sitcom you enjoyed? It seems like this format has a hard time connecting with you.
I enjoy Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother (which isn’t shot like a multi-cam show but is presented as one), though not as much as I have in seasons past.
My favorite comedy of all time is Cheers, and I still laugh when I watch those repeats on Netflix.
The format isn’t the issue; it’s that nobody has done anything great with it in a while.
So Sepinwall, did you like it or not?
I wonder what Michael Patrick thinks of this show?
Fully enjoyed the show! Laughed a lot and thought it was good silly humor! I season passes it and hope it continues! Love how you people bash before even watching it!
They should write rob off and center the show around Eugenio Derbez.. He is awsome funny and fresh.
Totally agree!
Actually not a bad idea! It’s even kind of obvious after watching a few episodes… Hope somebody listens to you, that would make me give that show a second chance… So far, its plain stupid.
The show should write off rob and center the show on Eugenio Derbez. He is frsh and funny
I watched it because Eugenio Derbez. He’s the best comic actor in Mexico and his characters are very popular there. It is a shame he ended on this horrible show.
i really wanted to like this show. I really did. However its just terrible. they took off the less terrible Rules of engagement for this?
Rules of Engagement was great! I loved it! I also liked Gary Unmarried, is it off too?
Wouldn’t be be awesome if, just once, an actor walked into writer’s room and said “You know what, guys, rape isn’t funny and I’m not going to do this”.
No one was being raped.
It doesn’t matter; it still contributes to rape culture.
Rob Schneider, least funny person ever.
THE ‘ROB’ SHOW, DON’T TELL
The writers on the Rob show could use a little refresher course on the elements of good storytelling. Screenwriting teachers have been advising students for decades, to show, don’t tell. Especially, during key moments of the plot.
Alan, how could you talk about an Uncle Hector without referencing Tio? For shame.
*Ding*
Rob is bringing the show down the program would be much better off without him. The jokes are gear 4 white america to get laughs hence the racial jokes. However I realize seeing Mexicans not hispanic or latin but yes pure “Mexican” view point of life is very interesting. It’s about time there is an all Mexican cast program, it’s long over do people. Personally I am tired of all the “Black” programs and upper westside white shows,Rob must go!! and leave everyone eles on the show
I agree on the -not funny at all- Black sitcoms. I am not sure though if I would enjoy a full Mexican-American show.
Im latin but i really enjoy the american humor, i saw this show when i saw Eugenio was going to act in it. I totally enjoyed the sitcom! never saw racial jokes, actually i laughed about a lot of them cause its true that we act like that sometimes. I see how this people try to speak and think that telling that was offensive jokes they gonna recieve support they wrong because the show was pretty descent and i expect to watch more
PD: Sorry for my bad english xD
Watched it enough to know that the acting SUCKS, the stories are juvenile, and the premise is just plain racial comedy that isn’t even GOOD racial comedy! Needs to die a quick(er) death!!!!
I LOVE THIS SHOW. ALL THE PLAYERS ARE GREAT AND HAVE THE CHEMISTRY NEEDED FOR A VERY GOOD COMEDY.
I HOPE THEY DON’T DO SOMETHING CRAZY AND DROP IT.
FUNNY STUFF.
Eugenido Derbez = HILARIOUS!
Rob Schneider = Not Funny that all!!!
I love this show!! It was hillarious… ” best friends” my husband & say this to each bcuz of this show… When does the nxt season starts..
