Review: Showtime’s ‘Episodes’ has Matt LeBlanc and a lot of angry, unfunny satire

Showtime’s new inside-Hollywood satire “Episodes” (Sunday at 9:30 p.m.) – about a pair of English sitcom writers (Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig) who have a nightmarish experience adapting their show for American TV – comes from a place of absolute, naked contempt for the television business. And even though that business has made its creators David Crane (co-creator of “Friends”) and Jeffrey Klarik (former “Mad About You” writer and Crane’s domestic partner as well as his current writing partner) a whole lot of money, that’s fine. Some of the best satire comes from a place of intense anger.
But when you’re attacking a big, fat target like the superficial, duplicitous nature of Hollywood, and being so relentless and bitter about it, you need to be much, much, much funnier than “Episodes” is. You need to be “The Larry Sanders Show” funny, or “Extras” season two funny. “Episodes” isn’t even as funny as Crane and Klarik’s last collaboration, the exceedingly mediocre short-lived CBS comedy “The Class” – and that’s even considering that the new show features Crane’s old “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc delivering a terrific performance as an exaggerated version of himself.
The debut, um, episode opens with a scene from fairly late in the Hollywood tenure of Mangan and Greig’s Sean and Beverly Lincoln, as they fight over all the horrible compromises they’ve made and people they’ve had to kiss up to since leaving England. The idea is to make us curious about how Sean and Beverly got to this bad place in their relationship, and then take us through it step by step. But the in media res opening isn’t necessary, because you will see every single plot development coming from at least as far away as you’ll see every limp punchline.
Everyone Sean and Beverly meet in Hollywood is a liar, an idiot or, usually, both, and the two of them are continually shocked – shocked! – to discover it, long after the pattern should be abundantly clear to anyone who hasn’t been cloistered in a monastery their whole life.
The biggest offender – and the series’ most grating character – is Merc Lapidus (John Pankow from “Mad About You”), the obnoxious network president who woos the Lincolns into coming to America with promises that they’ll be able to use their old scripts, their original leading man, and every other part of their award-winning “Lyman’s Boys,” about the brilliant headmaster of an elite boys’ academy. It quickly turns out that Merc has never actually seen “Lyman’s Boys,” frequently forgets who the Lincolns are, and is such a boor that he will silently mock his beautiful, generous, blind wife while standing right next to her. (On occasion, he’ll just walk away without telling her while she’s in mid-sentence.)
There are a bunch of problems with the Merc character, and how he represents the show’s view of Hollywood in general. I have no doubt Crane and Klarik have dealt with some terrible, terrible executives in their careers (I’m pretty sure I’ve interviewed a few of them), but Merc is such a caricature of every assumption you might have about network suits that he becomes a boring, irritating strawman villain. And, worse, he’s not wrong about everything, even though the show acts like he is.
Literal, note-for-note translations of foreign shows simply don’t work. Don’t believe me? Please go watch the first episode of the American “The Office” (the only one closely adapted from a British script, and not coincidentally one of the worst episodes of the show’s run), or almost any episode of the American “Coupling” (where the only non-terrible episode was the only one with an original script), or MTV and Syfy’s upcoming, overly-faithful remakes of, respectively, “Skins” and “Being Human.” The trans-continental remakes that work tend to take a germ of an idea, or even loose character sketches, and spin them off in different directions, rather than slavishly copying previous work.
(Interestingly, Showtime is following “Episodes” with a remake of the British family dramedy “Shameless,” which has the Brit creator running things and often reusing stories and dialogue from the original – and where the strongest of the episodes I’ve seen is the one that deviates the most from the source material.)
So even though the ultimate American version of “Lyman’s Boys” – called “Pucks!” and starring LeBlanc as Lyman, who’s now a hockey coach because everyone acknowledges that LeBlanc would be unbelievable as “the erudite, verbally dexterous headmaster of an elite boys academy” – is ridiculous and far removed from the original idea, the notion of significantly changing things itself shouldn’t be that terrible. And other than a story in one episode where LeBlanc convincingly argues for Sean to not make the main female character a lesbian, the series acts like it’s a heinous crime for Sean and Beverly to have to change anything.
For that matter, LeBlanc in general gets better treatment than any of the other Hollywood characters, who are by and large selfish, irredeemable twits. Maybe it’s because he and Crane are close from the “Friends” days, or because Crane and Klarik view actors as fellow creative types – and therefore fellow victims of The Man – but while the fictionalized LeBlanc is no prince, he’s also a more well-rounded, interesting and at times likable character than anyone else on the show. (Even the Lincolns become very one-note in a hurry, which is unfortunate, given that Mangan and Greig have done a lot of well-regarded work together in England.)
There’s quite a bit of trite “Joey isn’t as dumb as you think he is” business to LeBlanc’s first few episodes (at one point, he says his strategy in a custody hearing is to hit the judge with a few “How you doin’?”s), and a weird and pointless subplot about him being well-endowed (Sean boasts that it’s “Like a sea creature! Like something out of Jules Verne!”), but little by little, LeBlanc gets to do some fine work and remind you that he was essentially carrying the last few seasons of “Friends.” (That “Joey” was terrible is less on LeBlanc than on the writers and executives who thought you could build an entire show around Joey and a bunch of thinly-drawn, unfunny second bananas.)
But LeBlanc aside, “Episodes” is a bit of an ordeal. There are a bunch of hacky running gags that would have seemed dubious even on a traditional laughtrack-driven sitcom (one involving an absent-minded security guard is particularly wince-inducing), and that seem to undercut Crane and Klarik’s attempts to paint the network executives as philistines who wouldn’t know good comedy if it bit them. (The one brief snippet we get of “Lyman’s Boys” unaltered suffers from the “Studio 60” problem, where it isn’t nearly as good as the actors’ reactions are supposed to have us believe.)
I love a good angry comedy, but I find few kinds of entertainment more unpleasant to sit through than an angry, unfunny comedy.
I love both Mangan and Greig (and their prior collaboration Green Wing) – hate to hear they’re on a bummer show.
Well, that’s a shame. I’ll watch it for myself to find out if I agree, but this isn’t encouraging.
Such a shame, as I liked LeBlanc a lot in Friends, and, being from England, I’ve seen Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan do TERRIFIC work, both together and apart, in many different shows.
Stephen Mangan, in particular, is usually terrific.
If you haven’t already, check out hospital sitcom ‘Green Wing’, which stars them both and is to my mind, one of the best comedies we’ve ever produced, and also Dirk Gently, the Mangan starring adaptation of the Douglas Adams stories (which is only a pilot for now, but thoroughly deserves a full series)
They made a pilot of Dirk Gently? That sounds delightful. Wish I had BBC.
Pity as the premise certainly has promise as does the cast and show runners. Sounds like a good idea squandered.
I keep hoping to see Tamsin Greig in somethig as good as Black Books, shame this doesn’t seem to be it.
“JOEY DOESN’T SHARE FOOD!”
Aw, I’m sorry to hear that. I have a special fondness for LeBlanc (AND his sexy silver hair) since I just re-watched the first 5 seasons of Friends, and thought this would be similar to Gervais’s Extras. Sadly, it appears not. Unfortunate, really.
I had a chance to see the first season as well, and I will say I enjoyed quite a bit more than you seemed to Alan. Yes, the exec character was awful but I found Matt LeBlanc to be so winning (especially towards the end) that it didn’t matter. I also really enjoyed Kathleen Rose Perkins as Carol.
THANK YOU!!! finally a review that says exactly what i thought!
I have to agree! The worst ‘comedy’ on tv and close runner-up to Curb. Like watching a train wreck, I can’t look away.
I completely agree after watching the first episode tonight. This is well written without being spiteful. Thanks for expressing my sentiments.
BTW, I found this review by googling “episodes is terrible showtime.”
Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig are excellent in the BBC’s “Green Wing.” A terrific comedy series set in an English hospital.
This review shows perfectly the problem with reviewing comedies. Humor is very subjective. What is hilarious to one person is a yawn for another. For example, I found Caddyshack and Elf sophomoric and dumb, but I know several people who laugh out loud at each.
I found Episodes to be one of the most promising new shows I’ve seen in a while. Alan dismisses the Merc character as one-note and unrealistic. So what did he think of the Hank Kingsley (“hey, now”) character in The Larry Sanders Show, which he mentions approvingly. Is there any real Ed McMahon-like performer that vain and stupid? Or how about the Diana Christensen character in “Network” who plots the on-air assassination of the ratings-challenged Howard Beal?
The nature of such satire is to create exaggerations–often extreme exaggerations–of real characters. Alan found it unfunny. I found it quite funny and entertaining. Fair enough. But what is not fair is to pretend that broadly drawn characters that bear little resemblance to the actual people they satirize is something unusual about “Episodes.”
For my money, the hour of Californication and Episodes is about the funniest hour on television.
I have to say that I disagree with this review as it appears to have missed the subtlety of the show. The whole idea is that NOT everything the american TV people are doing is wrong. I felt the scene where Matt Leblanc convinces them to make the lesbian character straight was conveyed with a real sense of him just being mature for once and trying to help. If anything, this review just takes the stereotypical approach that the show is expecting you to assume the lead characters are always right and we should always be routing for them when instead they are merely the narrative and the show is in fact showing pros and cons on both sides. Hate to be nasty, but I think the show it making a more subtle point than this reviewer has grasped.
totally agree and I love the show and I am watching it right now.
This is the funniest, smartest comedy I’ve seen in ages. Alan Sepinwall, you might have been constipated. Try Metamucil, then watch.
Just watched the first three episodes, and my wife and I couldn’t disagree more. This is the funniest, smartest comedy I’ve seen in ages. Alan Sepinwall, you might have been constipated. Try Metamucil, then watch again.
I have to agree with you Ken. I just loved this new comedy by Showtime–Mr. Sepinwall, like many reviewers seems to have a real chip on his shoulder and a tightly closed up sphincter! (Bless his heart….)
This is actually a very good and funny show. I love it. Matt LeBlanc has made a come back and I love it. Poor reviews like this are why great shows get canceled. THIS IS A GOOD SHOW! CHECK IT OUT FOR YOURSELF!
My husband and I think this is one of the funniest and well written shows in years. The writing is sharp and witty. It’s a bit edgy in a nice way, not in an edgy just to be edgy way. The acting is great and well delivered. Great comic verbal delivery and expressive acting.The quirkiness of the characters is refreshing. I hope it gets picked up for a lot more episodes.
I actually love Episodes. I look forward to the new season. I appreciate the satire and dry humor. I appreciate the over-the-top representations of the network execs. And I also appreciate the lack of over explicit sex scenes that we’ve been subjected to by the other primier networks. I especially like Tamsin!!!! Please bring back Episodes for a new season!!!!!
before I even read any reviews I watch the whole first season in 1 days, it’s 3am over here and I have to say I love this show regardless how much I have always liked Matt LeBlanc I really took a good look, gotta say the first 2 episodes where not great but it picked up really fast an I am hook I was amused, surprised, laughed a lot and was also shocked more than once all in 7 episodes!
I liked the fact that Matt tries to keep his facial expressions more normal (unlike playing Joey) and thought his acting was really good and can only get better on this show. I can’t say there is one character I disliked but I though that “Carol” was great really looking forward to next season.
After watching Matt Leblac win a golden globe for his role in Episodes I checked it out online and watched all 7 episodes in a row. Didnt care for the first episode but I loved the rest.
I thought it took a few episodes to really hit its stride, but when it did… very funny!
You must a retiring wall flower if you think Episodes is angry.
I was never a fan of Matt LeBlanc but LOVE his character in “Episodes” and look forward to
enjoying next season as well.
SO not true the show is really good and i love it it shows a different side of le blanc and i love the sense of humor it has ; ok maybe is not “friends” funny but is really good!
Alan, you are so wrong about Episodes. It’s the smartest, funniest, most adult sitcom out there. I have lost all respect for your taste now.
I see I already commented but let me reiterate– this is the stupidest, worst, more wrong-headed review I’ve ever skimmed. Alan you are so focused on mediocre network TV that you wouldn’t know a smart sexy HILARIOUS sitcom if it bit you in the a$$.