Review: ‘Southland’ – ‘Chaos’

A review of last night’s “Southland” coming up just as soon as I need a haircut…
“Chaos” played with a fairly old cop show trope with the story of cops being taken hostage, under threat of death at any moment. (Years before he was a mogul, Dick Wolf was a young-ish “Hill Street Blues” writer who did this exact story with Norm Buntz.) I’ve seen it done dozens of times, at a minimum.
I can’t say I’ve ever seen it done remotely as well as “Chaos,” though.
The episode’s genius – aside from the fact that it featured Michael Cudlitz, who’s playing at an entirely different level this year(*), emotionally and physically – was that it worked within the aesthetic “Southland” uses best: everything feels specific, but also random, creating the illusion even in a very heightened circumstance like this that it could be something really happening to a pair of cops.
(*) I haven’t been reviewing the show most weeks, but attention must be paid to the recent episode where Cooper and his old FTO broke down while discussing the toll the job has taken on both of them. I watched that final scene with my mouth agape at how raw and honest and brilliant both Cudlitz and Gerald McRaney were being. Interestingly, Cudlitz is the only one of the show’s four leads who hasn’t already signed on for a new pilot, and I wonder if it’s less out of loyalty to a show unlikely to come back than it is trepidation at having to take a part that won’t be remotely as rich as this one. Cudlitz has never been a bad actor in the past, but he’s also never had a role that came close to this one in terms of what it’s allowed him to do. I imagine it would be a tough comedown to have to go back to playing the wisecracking fifth banana in someone else’s show after this.
Given the earlier set-up with Cooper coming out to Lucero(**) and the ugly exchange outside the gay bar, this could have very easily turned into a trite story of the partners bonding under threat of death, possibly concluding with one of them proving his worth to the other by finding an improbable way out of their situation. Or we could have gotten the payoff to two years of Cooper/Sherman separation by having Ben and Dewey somehow ride to the rescue just in the nick of time. Instead, it’s just an ordeal; Cooper makes the bad decision to let the junkie get behind him (after Lucero gets cold-cocked during a too-casual vehicle search), and from that point on, their fates are entirely in the hands of two addicts whose decisions seem made entirely at random. There’s no time for tearful confessions of loyalty between the partners, nor for superheroics. Lucero is the one who gets tortured only because he happens to be closer to their two captors when they begin panicking about the idea of a hidden police tracking device. Cooper survives only because they needed someone to dig the grave, and then because the junkies were in too big a hurry to properly execute him. The utter brutality and confusion of the situation made it seem far more brutal and terrifying than if it had followed more traditional beats. There’s no hero here. The Cooper lying against the gas station wall, wracked with pain and guilt and just struggling to breathe is just a survivor, and one who’s going to be haunted by what happened here for a long, long time.
(**) It’s been a few years now since Cooper and Sherman rode together, so I can’t remember if John ever gave Ben the same information. Dewey seems to know, but given how private Cooper is, and how much contempt he has for his boots, my guess is that he doesn’t bring it up unless absolutely forced to by a homophobic loudmouth like Lucero.
The ordeal was so gripping that I almost wish the episode hadn’t kept cutting away from it to deal with the other two partnerships – or, at least, had only done so for scenes dealing with this story. Lydia and Reuben investigating the disappearance worked just fine, with Lydia as a surrogate for the horror all the cops were feeling the more they learned about the situation. But the ongoing Ben/Sammy drama felt like a distraction. (And, in general, each of those guys’ various quests for vengeance against local gangbangers is one of the few areas where “Southland” still feels formulaic, even with the fine performances by McKenzie and Hatosy.) I was relieved when Ben finally ran into Dewey, because I really didn’t care about anything but what was happening to Cooper and how others were reacting to it.
Overall, though, this was an amazing hour of television. The more “Southland” has simplified its storytelling, the more visceral its emotions feel, and “Chaos” was a perfect example of that. If next week really is the last episode of the series (and TNT hasn’t said anything yet, but the pilot casting and the ratings suggest everyone has read the writing on the wall), I will miss it dearly. But I’ll also be glad the show got this second life away from NBC to figure out exactly what it was, and how great it could be.
What did everybody else think?
Great review. Last night’s episode was so well done and so incredibly disturbing. I’m still disturbed. Have to keep reminding myself it’s a tv show. But then there was the Onion Field.
i feel the same way – i didn’t sleep soundly all night – another great show on its way out – also, very disturbing
I feel the same way. I could not sleep well after seeing last nights episode. It was amazing, disturbing and very real. My brother is a cop and I was an officer but just quit because it was to much. Hit home. Woke up in a really awful mood and have been an edge all day because of episode last night. First episode to make me cry and hit so close to home. Cuditz was amazing and could not played the part better. His facial and body reactions were dead on if anyone was in that position. I was kidnapped while being trained as an office, by surprise, with a gun to my head. Even fake situations can seem real. It must have taken him a few days to shake it off…
I was a wreck last night. Nervous thinking about how off guard I was when Nate was killed. I just knew something bad has going to happen! Great episode. Will be heartbroken if Southland doesnt return.
Loved the story last night. Don’t want to see this show not coming back again.
Please keep this show on the air. Last night’s episode proved that it is the best written show on television.
This show. I can’t think of another program that consistently inspires an emotional/physical reaction the way Southland does. The plot should have felt over the top, but I bought in. I kept finding myself holding my breath for huge chunks of the episode. Waiting for the familiar tropes that you mentioned – the clever escape, bonding, the last minute rescue… and instead they just kept ratcheting up the dread.
Thanks for a very good review. I had the same feeling about the other story lines sort of getting in the way, but that might be because I hate seeing Ben Sherman screwing up so bad. If it ends next week, I’ll miss this show very much.
I felt the same way .. seeing how Ben’s character has progressed from rigid by the book rookie to lines blurred in too deep partner has been painful, but I do appreciate the authentic character depreciation …
I suppose the silver lining is if the show ends up getting canceled, it will be going out strong with powerful well written episodes like “Chaos.” The episode did a good job at putting the viewer right there with Cooper and Lucero and feeling their fear and frustration and disbelief that 2 veteran cops like themselves are at the mercy of 2 meth addicts in over their heads. I liked how the episode did away with all the usual cliches of this premise. There’s no big rescue, no daring escape and not everyone survives. It’s also great irony that the chaos that got Cooper into trouble is the very thing that enables him to live. Looking forward to the season finale which I hope won’t be the series finale.
In the real world both cops would have been executed.
In the real world, which this story is based on, one cop lived and the other was killed.
So much for that theory.
Q: I’m interested; point me towards the real life story.
[www.dailynews.com]
Also, one random younger officers mentions the onion field as he passes Dewey, the reason Dewey flips out and pushes him around.
Thanks, Q. I do recall the incident and the movie. It’s time for a re-watch.
Q, don’t forget the reference to the onion field killing, when they showed Lydia and Reuben standing on the corner of Carlos and Gower streets. That’s the location where Ian Campbell was killed and now holds a sign commemorating it. Also, did you notice the bagpipes on the couch?
Q – Thanks for the reference.
Wow – and people have been complaining that Mad Men is dark. Terrifically distressing. I can’t imagine that Cooper will ever be the same – and as they’ve been hinting in recent episodes that he’s been having thoughts about leaving the police, I suspect this spells the end for him – series finale or not.
I have often wondered about the “who knows Cooper’s gay” thing myself. He didn’t ever tell Sherman that we saw and I don’t think Sherman knows, nor does anyone else except maybe Dewey. I’ve always wondered about Dewey though. After his heart attack when Cooper gave him mouth-to-mouth he commented about Cooper putting his tongue down his throat and he’s made other comments alluding to Cooper being gay but Dewey’s such a dick to everyone it’s hard to know whether he’s being being specifically obnoxious or what. It is clear that if he does know he doesn’t care and that Cooper doesn’t care that he jokes about it. Their relationship, while strange, is the tightest one either has at work.
Last night was the most intense night of TV watching I’ve ever had.
Dewey knows Cooper is gay but he totally respects him as a cop and a person; a subtle, great relationship.
Cooper telling Lucero that watching “Dancing with the Stars” was “pretty gay” a couple episodes ago was hilarious. Lucero getting tortured then killed last night was devastating.
Not all of the story lines work every episode, but this is a GREAT show.
Also, someone on Twitter suggested Cooper told Sherman back in an episode where they attended a funeral together. Doesn’t immediately spring to mind, but I haven’t seen every episode in the earlier years.
Definitely one of the most intense (The Shield had multiple episodes that were like that for me)…I sure hope Southland sticks around for another season.
After that funeral, Cooper did tell Sherman that he had seen the dead cop in gay bars. At the time, because we had never seen him with men sexually, I assumed Cooper meant he saw the dead when he (Cooper) was on the job. Later we saw Cooper with men so his previous comments became clear. I think Sherman could have taken it as a comment on the dead guy’s life not Cooper coming out to him.
*dead guy*
@Slam and Sepinwall:
I don’t think Sherman knows Cooper is gay but I am not totally positive. On the other hand I totally believe Dewey doesn’t know. I think it is a totally hilarious irony that he lays on the homophobic jokes not knowing Cooper is a homosexual. Dewey says these things in the time honored good natured ragging of other men’s masculinity in all “locker rooms” but he doesn’t have a clue about Cooper’s sexuality if only because Cooper totally defies all of the gay stereotypes that Dewey likely has just like he does with race and ethnicity.
If Dewey does know I will be totally floored. Hope we get an answer before the series ends.
On thought that has just occured to me: Sometimes in the closet gays make gay jokes to throw suspicion off themselves. ;-)
Hunter, you can definitely read the Cooper/Dewey interaction either way. There’s just something about the way C. Thomas Howell plays it, though, particularly in the heart attack episode, that suggests to me that he knows and, in classic Dewey fashion, has turned it into part of his comedy routine when Cooper’s around. But it hasn’t been explicit, either way.
There was an episode where Dewey was in an adult book store and he got really graphic and specific about his fetishes, etc. I think he has a pretty enlightened view of sexuality and at the same time likes playing the macho hetero loudmouth.
I think he “gets” Coop’s program and is OK with it.
I could be totally wrong here … just my hunch
i don’t know if Dewey knows Cooper is gay or not.
i think the fact that Cooper saved his life and there’s that history there makes it — either way — sort of irrelevant. Dewey knows the measure of Cooper, owes him his life. that’s enough.
at least to me it is.
—
completely devastated by this episode. have been a fan of this show since it started, have rewatched most of the episodes multiple times. a lot like The Shield, there’s a humor to Southland that makes the random crazy awful part of the cops’ jobs and lives bearable.
it’s probable the show is not coming back, that we have a finale and that’s it. i’m sad but also very freaked out by this Onion Field homage episode. i would have rather had the image of Cooper just struggling day to day to be a good cop in the face of all odds. not have him subjected to this nightmare.
but it was well done, i’ll give you that. and in a way it’s a big ole F U to the people who haven’t watched or appreciated the show. see, this is what a great show with an amazing cast and wonderful storytelling can do. it’s proven.
thanks for everything Southland — and especially Michael Cudlitz, really the whole cast. it has been a great ride.
I love this show. Great writin gand superb acting. It’s too bad that Michael Cudlitz and Shawn Hatosy haven’t received Emmy nods for their performances. I really hope the show will be back for another season.
here here. i’m going to miss Sammy and his snaggly toothed wise-cracking self. and Lydia — and all her partners. and even Ben Sherman, who became a truly bad person this season. Aagh
I love this show and will be sad if this is the last season. Michael Cudlitz was incredible last night. You could feel the terror the two of them were feeling and the desperation Dewey was feeling over not being allowed to help look for them. Michael Cudlitz deserves and Emmy for his performance.
I see comments all the time about someone’s performance being EMMY worthy. Being a 61 year old male when I watched McRaney break down with all the anger, the halting gasps, the stomach clinches and the absolute despair that a man is unprepared to ever show another human being. (You are not allow to cry, even though you have too. Its just another thing to fight in a long life of fighting)
The suspension of disbelief was total. McRaney was reaching into his life….or his father’s life….or my life.
If that’s not EMMY worthy, nothing is.
Couldn’t agree with you more, Eddie. McRaney’s acting was on par with my favorite show of all-time, Deadwood.
Last nights episode was so disturbing…. So surreal. It’s reminded me of when Nate was killed and what impact that episode had on me. I have been a long time fan of Southland and if it is not renewed for a 6th season I will be devastated. Southland and the actors deserve recognition for all their amazing work.
Incredible episode, one of the most intense hours of TV I’ve ever seen.
Does anybody know ‘exactly’ what the meth-heads did with the blowtorch? My friend and I have differing opinions on what happened.
Burned his groin area? I don’t know. I also didn’t know what happened in the bathroom…did they rape him? I feel as though there was so much subtext that it was mindblowing.
I cried. A LOT.
I thought I saw a pretty large burn on Lucero’s thigh. I think the methhead was just randomly burning Lucero, it’s not like there’s anywhere it wouldn’t hurt
The meth heads were looking for GPS or homing devices. Personally I think the blow torch went up his anus with the misguided intention of destroying the ‘device’. The bathroom? Anal cutting and hands right up there searching for tracking devices, hands down the throat. That’s my take anyway and far more terrifying than rape. It’s insanity.
Zebookworm, that’s exactly what I thought happened. One of the most horrifying things I can imagine.
I was confused about this, too. I thought the guy just blowtorched his leg/thigh. Now I wish I hadn’t thought about it so hard, because these theories are even more disturbing than what I imagined. Geez.
Great episode, though hard to watch. Michael Cudlitz will always be “Bull” to me from band of brothers.
Cudlitz has been totally overlooked for acting awards. He is spectacular, as is the whole cast. C. Thomas Howell is great and Gerald McRaney was mesmerizing, in my opinion.
“Southland” won a Peabody Award last week…very deserving!
Prissi………I have watched this show from the beginning and it was because of Ben. In doing so I enjoyed such wonderful talent from the whole cast. I do not understand why they will be ending next week. With all of the bad shows that are just garbage, it makes no sense to let this show go. I will be very sad. Last night, to me, was on a level that is very seldom seen in television shows today.
That was the best hour of TV I’ve seen in 20 years. If that isn’t Emmy worthy, nothing is.
Seriously? TNT is considering cancelling this show (again)? This episode was one of the best hours of television I have ever seen!
This was the Southland I fell in love with. I have to admit I was getting a bit fed up with the Lydia is a bad mother & John is destined to die alone anvils they’d been hurling at us. This was the gritty, raw performances I love. I won’t be mad if this is the final season. I think the show has run it’s course and I want the show to end with me still liking it.
Alan, Could you please tell me the name of the recent episode that you referred to in your review. I’d like to watch it. Thanks!
Or anyone? :O)
Heroes is the name of the episode
Thank you, OP. I watched Chaos. Phew! Incredible acting, hell, incredible everything!
So sad that Southland is going away, again. :(
It says something when a guy impaling himself on rebar while running from the cops isn’t dramatic enough to make the recap.
I can’t believe it, but I think I laughed out loud at that, it was so random.
And then what happened to Lucero and Cooper had me speechless/
My daughter and I were so wrapped up into this episode, it felt almost real. I really appreciated your review. I am in awe of Michael Cudlitz’s performance.
Cudlitz posted a link to this interview with Shawn Hatosy that had some juicy tidbits….
from: [www.tvgoodness.com]
on his character and Ben Sherman’s character:
Shawn: “You’re just trying to figure out what motivates [your character] and what inspires him to make the decisions that he makes. If you go back and look at the mistakes [Sammy’s] made, it’s taken awhile but he comes to the right place. And not to compare, but let me do it, if you look at Ben’s choices they’re from a very different place. And he doesn’t make the right choices. And he never comes to the [right choices] even when the circumstances and the answers are pretty obvious and easy. I think it’s a fascinating look at these guys because here is Ben, who was this wide-eyed rookie who joined the police to seemingly do good. He was so gung-ho and [had] this run and gun mentality and the job has changed him so much. And maybe it’s not just the job, I think you realize that there are things from his past that made him who he is but as he progressed as a patrol officer – and he’s done these questionable things – he’s climbing the ladder and he’s being rewarded for it. Sammy’s a decent guy with a pretty good heart, but it’s not happening that way. He’s made mistakes, like I said, but I think it’s a fascinating look at these two guys.”
…
Shawn: ”These next two episodes are gonna clear a lot of stuff up for many of the [characters]. You’re gonna get some answers. It’s gonna be interesting. I’m with you, I hope [the show] gets picked up. It’s not often where you can say we’re doing something that’s really great. This is a good show, it’s fun to shoot, it’s creatively satisfying, people like it, and it’s on television which is a tough medium to do this kind of work. So I want it to go on forever. I’m so, so lucky. I don’t know, as far as what’s in store for Sammy as far as another season? I trust these writers. They’re very, very good. I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”
this show was amazing… i couldnt stop thinking about it. it was so disturbing. I sort of knew what might happen but it was played out so well that i forgot what to expect and was taken off guard. great show – hope it comes back next season
I do not watch cop shows because most of them do not even remotely portray an officer’s daily routine or encounters. I have however, enjoyed this show and think the characters are somewhat believable, which makes it all the more fun to watch. You can tell the producers and writers have really done their homework in portraying how the officers relate to each other. I hope it comes back next season. Last night was the best episode so far. Maybe Dewey will get a little ole’ school payback the way that the “real” police used to do.
Cudlitz is getting lots of much deserved love for his performance,
“Many readers of this blog are often called upon to speak at large gatherings—writers conferences, police conventions, film festivals, award ceremonies, etc., and we all know it sometimes feels a bit safer and relaxing to have a podium or microphone standing between you and your audience. Even a small, simple laser pointer offers a bit of a barrier between the speaker and the listeners. These props also provide something to do with your hands that at least appears useful.
Imagine, for a moment, not having those safeguards in place. For some, the lecture or speech would be a bit tougher to present, right? How about this, try giving one of the best performances of your entire career while wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer briefs, socks, and a t-shirt. How well do you think you’d perform in that situation? And, for goodness sake, what on earth would you do with your hands that didn’t look disgusting?
Well, that’s exactly what Michael Cudlitz (John Cooper) did last night. He delivered one of the best performances of his life while in his underwear, and without a single place to put his hands.”
[www.leelofland.com]
but how about some exxes and ohhhs for Anthony Ruivivar (Lucero)? Every beat in the bar scene was perfect and his look and pause before he sitting down to a second beer with Cooper had me believing that he wanted to communicate an acceptance. Which is why his screaming “faggot!” outside the bar felt so much like a kick in the balls.
The best 1 hour show I have ever watched not even close. And this series is most likely to be cancelled? What an absolute shame.
Couldn’t agree with you more …… Last nights show had me gasping for air …. It was TV at its very very BEST! Disturbing show but God was it good …. Excellent. Please please please don’t cancel this show. Been with it since the beginning — I didn’t understand why NBC canceled it — oh yeah I do — the execs over there don’t recognize excellence — only comedies!!
One of the most intense, riveting, heartbreaking, shocking episodes of TV I have ever seen. I was crying for a good 15 minutes after it was over. I really, really hope that the powers that be are paying attention to the feedback from last night. If there is ANY show that deserves to be renewed, it;s “Southland”.
I agree with you T and with all the other posters. “John Cooper” has that role down really perfect; his walk, his movements, voice & facial expressions all make you KNOW this is one tough cop who is not going to take any crap from anyone. He’ll get the job done & you can count on him. What an actor! What a show! Can’t believe it’s about to be cancelled for reruns of NCIS or Castle or whatever junk is out there. It’s too good a show to be cancelled and it’s pathetic that the ratings aren’t better but no one knows about it. It’s never advertised, it’s never previewed and its stars ever promote the show as guests on other programs. The other millions of viewers would rather watch dysfunctional families with canned laughter and terrible scripts & acting.
Simply amazing. The more quiet, almost complacent tweaker being the one to just suddenly shoot Lucero, and then almost turn on his compatriot. Yikes.
With this and the previous Cooper storyline moments, it’d be a damn shame if Cudlitz doesn’t jump up the Emmy ladder for this.
I just watched the episode (been busy, usually watch Southland live) and I am still in shock. Brilliant episode, Absolutely brilliant performance by Cudlitz. If that amazing performance doesn’t deserve an Emmy nomination, nothing does.
And even more great news….GERALD MCRANEY will be in the season finale next week!!!
I loved this episode, but I admit I was incredibly disturbed. Are we sure the gunmen don’t find Cooper at the gas station? That’s my fear…
One of the best hours of TV I’ve ever seen. It’s sad that a show this good isn’t getting ratings.
This is, without a doubt, Southland’s best season; it makes sense that they will cancel it. Cudlitz has been great (though he may always be Bull Randleman to me.) This was a stand out episode. I do love how C. Thomas Howell has turned Dewey into a really good character. At first, he seemed like a clown but Howell (and the writers) have given him more depth and I really felt his angst and anxiety knowing he couldn’t do anything for Cooper. I liked the raid scene. Even though I was pretty sure they were at the wrong house (how could the truck not be stolen, meth heads would have sold their own truck long ago) it reminded me of Silence of the Lambs as they bust into the wrong location.
Still haunted by last night’s episode, superbly well done, it was too much like real life to be anything but disturbing. I sincerely hope that this show will be renewed, but if not it will be ending at its finest. Looking forward to next week, but not without some apprehension that this is not going to end well.
Michael Cudlitz earned himself an Emmy with this episode. There are very few actors that could’ve pulled off his intense emotions. Just incredible acting. The last time a show was so gripping, IMO, was Season 1 of the Sopranos when the 2 punks tried to shoot Tony. In that sequence, it was quiet and in slo-mo until the first bullet hits his OJ bottle and then the scene sped up to real time. It was so invigorating, like the Cudlitz hostage situation. The 2 Meth heads also deserve some acting props. They were so good and unpredictable as addicts. Every time I thought Coop would make a move or get away, the situation got worse. After watching this episode, it took me awhile to calm down. It was so intense and so well acted. It’s so rare when a show does that to me. Kudos Southland.
Of course, Emmys aren’t handed out to the most talented actors or the best performances. They are given to boring, tired performances from below average actors on dumb shows like Downtown Abbey or Modern Family and I’ll expect no less this year.
I am a Southland fanatic and also love Downton Abbey. Never miss an episode of either show. It is possible to appreciate two very different types of dramas.
I thought for sure they were going to kill Lucero when they took him into the bathroom. When they didn’t, I let my guard down and allowed myself to breathe…which made the shooting that much more shocking. I’m pretty sure I gasped, my jaw dropped and I said “Oh my god!” before covering my mouth in horror. Truly disturbing episode (although “Code 4” will always be the most traumatic episode for me).
I fell asleep with my bedroom window open Wednesday night and there was a big gust of wind that blew my blinds out and then banged them back against the window at 1:30am. Needless to say, between that noise and the episode still on my mind, I couldn’t get back to sleep for a couple of hours.
Damn shame that more people aren’t watching this show!
Southland a truly gritty cop show but not like the other cop show molds thank God last nit episode was a testament to the script writers and actors and someone else said it this show never got advertised is the problem I think the bigwigs at TNT ought to rethink cancellation cus this show is truly a very well done show so don’t cancel this and for all our sakes advertise and make cast members guest of talk shows in am and eve time TNT would then see the rewards in viewer numbers!!!
Hi. I don’t usually do this, but I was spellbound by “Chaos”. I think this is one of the best shows on TV, and I will be very disappointed if TNT cancels it. I’m going to their website right now and tell them so. And I cannot get the episode out of my mind. I live in LA, and I’ve seen Southland on location around the area. I’ve been a fan since Day one, but I have to say, this episode is Emmy material, no doubt. And Michael Cudlitz needs to be nominated for best actor in a drama. If that doesn’t happen, there is no justice in Hollywood. Thanks.
Fantastic episode. Could’ve done without McKenzie and Hatosy this episode. I was shocked that they actually killed Lucero (Out of all of Cooper’s partners, I liked Lucero the best.. until his homophobic slur aimed at Cooper after the bar scene). Cudlitz deserves to at least be nominated in the always packed Supporting Actor in Drama category.
Good thing NBC didn’t keep this show. No way this episode would have made its way to us on a network.
If Cudlitz doesn’t get an Emmy, who really deserves one? I held my breath the entire episode. Wow.
Great episode, makes me want to give End Of Watch another viewing. Both made me feel feels I never asked to feel.
ATTENTION ALL SOUTHLAND LOVERS: Rumor has it that it might NOT be a 6th season. We all need to band together and go to TNT.com and email them messages asking them NOT to cancel the show. Please take a few minutes to do this, we can’t lose SouthLAnd..!!!
I have loved this show from the start. I barely knew who Cudlitz was, but quickly realized he is one of the best actors I’ve ever seen. He expresses so much through subtle movements, changes in posture and the shift of his eyes. His conversation with his ex-wife about having a baby broke my heart and this week I feared for his life. Bravo!
Regarding Ben and if he knows Cooper is gay: he does. When John’s back went out and Ben had to take him home, all the way to the front door, a man opendd the door and helped Ben. Ben immediately understood. He and John don’t discuss it and Ben hasn’t told anyone.
Kudos to C Thomas Howell and Anthony Ruivivar for their great work. May TNT have the good sense to renew this show and the Emmy voters have the guts to nominate these outstandingly talented people.
Searched out reader comments on this particular episode, and was amazed to see that I wasn’t the only one who had sleep problems resulting from the show. Not due to feelings of fear, but just from hard thinking about the horror, second-guessing the cops, and wondering if it might be seen as a training film for arrest procedures, as well as ideas about dealing with tweakers (if that’s even possible).
Did think of The Onion Field —and the movie is based on the book by Joseph Wambaugh, LAPD (Boyle Hts) whose written a number of books, many of which have been made into movies.
So disappointing to read about the possible/probable non-renewal of this consistently brilliant and engaging show. Nothing like it on TV.
What more does a great show have to do to attract viewers??? The best cop show on TV and close to being the best show all around (that title goes to The Americans on FX) and it’s STILL a candidate for cancellation? Well, the American public is not known for getting votes right. Witness the Nov. 2012 U.S. referendum results and tell me the public isn’t screwy. Anyway, I vote for Southland to be renewed.
This episode was raw and felt incredibly real. I had to keep turning away. Southland deserves an Emmy category unto themselves – each episode stunningly seems to surpass the previous. Great writing, amazing photography, and brilliant performances.
Great review. I have watched Southland here and there, but this episode had me very literally “moved” in ways that even powerful tv and movies do not. I thought Lucero was dead when he was dragged to the toilet and tortured – and was on the edge of my seat in anguish about it. Similarly, I had awful thoughts when the cops stormed the wrong house. And was, outloud, saying “No, no… they can’t” to my wife when Cooper was nearly executed.
Disturbing. Troubling.