Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Arpanet’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I have a friend in Japan named Hirohito…
“The Americans” was set in the early '80s because the period features the last great gasp of the Cold War, but it also happens to be an important transitional era for espionage in general. It's still an analog world where human intelligence is still the main driver of the field, but we're just starting to get to the point where machines could duplicate or even surpass what could be obtained through people in the field like Philip, Elizabeth or Stan. And “Arpanet,” in addition to advancing many of this season's big arcs, tells a pair of linked tales of Russian man (and woman) vs. American machine, with Oleg coaching Nina on how to fool the polygraph, Philip trying to get access to Arpanet – and having to rely on the services of the all-too-human Charles Duluth.
In both situations, the humans beat the machines, as Nina passes the polygraph exam while Philip successfully bugs the Interface Message Processor. But with human operatives come human weaknesses, which lead to tension and complications throughout the hour.
Among our various communist agents and hangers-on, we learn that Lucia is vengeful to the point of irrationality when it comes to Andrew Larrick, and could be putting Philip and Elizabeth's lives at risk; Elizabeth remains jittery at work, barely keeping calm when Larrick tries to intimidate her in their meeting; and Duluth is a drunk who nearly blows the mission with his flop sweat and inattention to detail. (And because Duluth was mitaken on whether people would be in the computer lab that night, a poor technician gets killed and carried out in Philip's trash can.)
And then of course there's the dance between Nina and Oleg as he teaches her how to lie to a lie detector. It's a very compelling story, providing tension over whether Nina can succeed (and, if not, whether Stan will offer her the same chicken sandwich treatment he gave Vlad), while also giving us the spectacle of Oleg working Nina even as he's teaching her how to work the machine and Stan. Telling her to picture him in the empty space in the room is a slick damn move, both to help pass the test and ensure that he will have a very special place in her heart if she does pass. Oleg was introduced to us as a glorified tourist with a powerful father, but he's turning out to be much more clever – both personally and professionally – than Arkady or Nina would have figured at the beginning of the year.
And the actual polygraphy scene? Dynamite. While it doesn't seem probable that “The Americans” would bump off Nina at this stage of the game, it also doesn't seem impossible. So there's tension over whether Nina will survive – up until the moment where Stan lays his hands on her shoulders in a way that could either be flirtatious or a prelude to strangulation – and also over how much Nina knows about Stan (note that she looks right at him while giving the answer about who killed Vlad), how much he knows about her, what he believes her loyalties are, and even what we believe her loyalties to be. (Right now, she sure seems to be on the side of Mother Russia, but it's also not impossible that she's playing a more complicated game.)
Philip's introduction to what will one day be the information superhighway is pretty terrific in its own right. Not only do we get the comic spectacle of Philip treating one of the fundamental aspects of our life like an incomprehensible sci-fi horror, but we have the matter of Charles Duluth. He appeared a couple of times last year, but this was a much more prominent – and problematic – role for him, given how he almost screwed up the mission and the human cost of his behavior. He seems like he could very easily be a weak link in the chain, and one the Centre may be apt to request the removal of. In the meantime, though, we got that brutal edit from Philip coming face to face with the computer scientist in the wrong place at the wrong time, to Philip pushing the trash can down the hall, not looking the least bit happy about what was inside and why.
Machines also don't have the qualms with killing that men do, but in 1982 the dirty work still has to be done by complicated men and women like Philip and Nina, and Andrew Larrick. And that's hard on all of them, but very entertaining for us.
Some other thoughts:
* FX held its upfront presentation this morning, and John Landgraf reportedly said we should expect ” a formal Season 3 order soon.” The live ratings remain lousy, but FX believes in the show and in the power of delayed viewing (half the show's audience watches it on their DVRs).
* In a trend all too familiar to viewers of cable dramas featuring families with a teen boy and girl, Henry has largely been forgotten this season in favor of watching Paige explore her family tree and dabble in Christianity. Paige gets the week off, however, and instead we get to see that Henry has also picked up certain traits from being raised by spies, even if he doesn't know about it, as he uses his telescope to snoop on the neighbors and then sneaks into their home to play the forbidden Intellivision while they're away. (More of man vs. machine!)
* When Elizabeth enters the travel agency, the painters' boombox is playing “Set Me Free” by Utopia. Later, when Philip shows off the Camaro ad to Henry, he sings a few bars of Eddie Rabbitt's “Drivin' My Life Away.”
What did everybody else think?
I love this show. One quibble: I’m having a very difficult time buying the Kate character as the new handler. The casting of this show has been exceptional, but she really stands out to me as not believable. I figure they’re probably setting up some romantic tension between her and Phillip, but otherwise, she seems too naive and, well, I guess un-European is what I’m trying to say. Anyone else having that reaction?
I agree with that assessment but Claudia is just to hard to follow. Perhaps the writers had to draw Kate as a complete antithesis of Claudia in order to keep the story moving forward. JMO
They definitely wanted to draw a contrast with Claudia. But you’d think a handler, even a rookie handler, would be a little more substantial or have a little more gravitas, especially when protecting assets as valuable as Phillip and Elizabeth. Maybe she’ll grow on me, but it’s the one character that I have a hard time accepting.
I think they’ve definitely got some sort of explanation for Kate coming, and hopefully it will explain the ways she seems so unsuited to her job. I have a hard time seeing romantic tension between her and Philip when he seems to see her mostly as a weak link that will get him killed.
Damn you CBS, for renewing The Millers!
Maybe ineffectual newbies like Kate who didn’t get the job based on competence are one of the reasons why the Soviets Union falls apart.
They did allude to the fact that Phillip and Elizabeth are “difficult” assets. Maybe none of the experienced handlers wanted them. Or their bosses are getting tired of their sh*t.
I feel like Kate’s definitely hiding something big – there is no way she could be that clueless and naive, even if she’s new at the job.
I agree. They may be setting us up for a situation in which she proves her worth. What bugs me about the character is that I can see where Phillip, Elizabeth and Claudia might have lived in Russia or grown up Russian. Kate looks and sounds like she stepped out of a Midwestern sorority. There’s nothing about her that suggests the Motherland to me.
I hope there are at least 2 more seasons of this wonderful show.
I wasn’t sure what Oleg and Nina’s game was, but their scenes are proving this ensemble cast is very strong and the KGB can put on just as good a performance as Philip and Elizabeth.
I like Stan less and less, and it makes me wonder if his endgame might come before Nina’s.
Fortunately for us, Landgraf sees The Americans as FX’s next great “weekend of binge-viewing” show, and I’m pretty confident it will be around as long as there’s story to tell. Here’s to the Berlin Wall coming down!
I agree that Stan was one of the most compelling characters on TV in the first season, and now he’s just the dope that’s blinded by love and is getting worked like a ten-cent steak by Nina (who herself is new at this kind of thing). I’m hoping there’s a twist where we find out that he knew this whole time……..or SOMETHING other than “Stan is an idiot”.
Are we SURE Nina passed the polygraph? Is Stan working her?
Yes, in the background while Nina was taking the actual test you can see the machine’s needle pens ploting out the graph. They hardly moved.
I don’t think it was intended to be clear and unequivocal, I think just the opposite. If it was they could have given us a better shot of the pens, and moreover Stan’s hands on Nina’s shoulders was undoubtedly intended to convey ambiguity. On balance I agree that more likely than not she really did pass, she certainly seems to believe she did as evidenced by her and Oleg’s celebratory shag.
Ah, and yet what if Stan was prepared to use her failing the polygraph to feed her disinformation as time marches on? Imagine the possibilities.
I feel 90 percent confident she passed, but that’s not enough to bet the farm on it.
What I’m puzzled about, that I don’t see anyone raising, is WTF was that about, with her saying emphatically that she thought she knew who killed Vlad, and looking straight at Stan. Huh?!? I figured she suspected him, and that this was a big part of her fessing up to Arkady and becoming “re-loyal”; but why would she say that to the FBI and to Stan? Does this make any sense to anyone else?
Makes sense to me, for two reasons:
1) It’s not critical information (Stan has got to at LEAST suspect that she knows); she would want to keep the actual number of lies during the test as low as possible.
2) It plays into her (feigned?) anger at having to take the test, and helps explain her earlier reluctance (“SEE, Stan, what you made me admit?”)
Sorry – just watched last night. But I had the same thought about whether Nina really passed. I kept expecting Stan to be watching Nina and Oleg getting it on, after following her post failed polygraph.
Just watched the episode again, and it still makes no sense to me. Nina generally acts all lovey-dovey with Stan, and is trying to gain his trust, so it makes zero sense to call him out like that and make him sweat.
When this first aired, I thought it might become clear in a subsequent episode, but it never did. I kind of think this is just a dramatic flourish they put in without thinking it through (kind of like the ridiculous twist in the season finale).
Thanks a lot for the spoiler, SlackerInc! Did it ever occur to you that people would watch the show after you have, and come back to read these reviews? What a genius.
Sorry if that spoiled you. I thought I was as adamantly anti-spoiler as anyone, but I guess there are those who are even pickier. I mean, I am so against spoilers that I don’t even watch previews for “next week”, but for me at least, I would rather know if something that seems like it’s going to subsequently be significant is actually just dropped. Otherwise you are wasting mental energy and space in your brain keeping track of it and expecting it to have repurcussions at a later point.
OTOH I would never reveal, without a spoiler warning at least, something that DOES later happen.
But I will try to remember to put a spoiler warning on a comment like this in the future.
No worries. Sorry that i was a bit harsh before. Cheers.
Was anyone else really taken aback by the final scene? It seemed to almost come out of no where. Other than the scene prior where Oleg is teaching Nina how to fool the lie detector, Nina has basically despised Oleg since he showed up. It really seemed like too big a leap to make after only one scene of her not treating him like that.
You know, I considered that. Part of me wanted to see what led up to that. But in actuality, we have seen the lead-up to that. Alan does a great job of summarizing the relationships between everyone. Since Oleg got to the Rezidentura, he’s been pursuing both Nina and a position of privilege in Arkady’s eyes. He’s finally proved his worth on both counts, and the end scene is confirmation of that. All the preamble of that scene is unnecessary because it’s been established that THAT was what he wanted. Where it goes from there- well that will be interesting.
I don’t actually think this is the case, but there’s always the possibility that Nina doesn’t actually like Oleg and that she’s sleeping with him because she thinks she can get him to fall for her, too — because she realizes just how powerful a weapon her sexuality can be.
Plus, we already know this is Nina’s M.O. She’s a survivor and uses sex to get what she needs to survive. Drawn to the hero who will save her. Oleg was the latest in that line. It should be really interesting to see what will happen if both Oleg & Nina get read into the Illegals Program. Someone’s going to die. Last thought on your original posit: the show isn’t Grey’s Anatomy. It’s harsh, graphic, quite literally cut-to-the-chase, as it is the spy game. I like that. It assumes its audience is intelligent enough to connect the dots.
“It assumes it’s audience is intelligent enough to connect the dots.”
I hate when people say crap like this. Saying that is such a crutch. This is simply a fancy way of saying a show doesn’t need to show character development because it’s audience is smart enough to just fill in that development for themselves. I’m sorry, but that’s pure BS. The show has spent the majority of the season showing us that Nina has found Oleg to be at best a minor nuisance and at worst, a liability for the KGB. Then they show us one scene of them interacting in a non-confrontational way and that’s supposed to be enough to justify the last scene? That’s just laziness and/or poor character development. Of course I was able to understand that Oleg impressed her with that one scene and that there was obviously some other interaction prior to them in bed together, but without us seeing that, the moment isn’t EARNED. It just plays badly
It’s fine for a show to assume that they don’t need to further explain a plot point because they believe that the viewers will be able to figure it out themselves. But understanding what’s going on isn’t the same as understanding how (emotionally) a character got from Point A to Point B. One deals with plot; the other deals with character.
Sorry if this post came off as a bit hostile, but you implied that this show is “too smart” for me and I should therefore be watching stuff like Grey’s Anatomy instead. That kinda ticked me off.
@LJ
That is a possibility, but like you, I don’t really buy it. What would she even get out of getting Oleg to fall for her? Would it just be for kicks? Or is she just thinking that it may be useful down the line? I suppose the latter could be the reason, but it’s kind of a stretch.
@Lotusb, “f”:
I understand what you are saying but still there should’ve been a modicum of a transition period, beginning with say with Nina kissing Oleg with gratitude in a “you’re not such a bad guy after all” and then maybe next week after say a week or two weeks goes by in the show’s time line see them in bed together. We can work out that Nina warmed up to him at the end of this episode and a lot of things worked out during a week of work at the Rezidentura. :-)
But we got to see Nina’s ass so I’m not complaining too much.
As to what would Nina get out of sleeping whit Oleg? Remember, she faces a charge of treason that could earn her a bullet in the back of the head. Oleg is the son of a very High ranking Communist party official. If anyone can get her out from under the sword of Damocles it is him. So far she has proven her worth to Arkady, she has got to Oleg, and still if things don’t work out on the Soviet side she still has Stan to defect to. She is simply not putting too many eggs in one basket. She has potential rescuers in Oleg and Stan.
I have to say I don’t really know if she really loves Stan or not. She did mention to Stan that she could soon be read into the Illegals program. I’m still of a mind of that being a very sensitive piece of intelligence that Nina, from my POV, had no need to give up to string Stan along. She had passed the polygraph already so she knew he had her confidence. Mentioning the Illegals program under those circumstances seemed unnecessarily unless she really wanted to alert Stan that she could get real intelligence soon behind Arkady’s back.
And I really do think she passed the polygraph. We saw the machine’s paper graph from time to time and the needle didn’t move like when she was failing the mock test (in real life I don’t trust those things. Too many guilty people can fool it, too many innocent people get jammed up because of nerves and what not), so I think Nina passed.
@Greg Rubenstein: Meant no disrespect at all, and definitely didn’t intend to imply that the show is too smart for you and that you should watch Grey’s Anatomy instead. Sorry if it came across that way. I think the point of their whole thing was “Call & Response” the catch phrase they used during polygraph training, pillow talk, and it was just demonstrated throughout the episode. So, Nina’s life is in danger. Oleg comes to the rescue. Nina’s response? Naturally, sleep with the guy for further insurance protection, among other things. This episode also confirmed that Arkady at least, if not trusts Oleg, has allowed him into the “inner circle” and run point with this triple cross, if you will. I think it was meant to contrast how the other character relationships have developed. I’m a little disappointed in how Sandra Beeman is being underutilized. Anyone else think she deserved an emmy nod for that late night kitchen scene where she throws that glass at the wall when she realizes Stan has made a mockery of the last 19 years of her life, or whatever that was? I love Sandra Beeman! Anyway, my final thoughts are Nina & Oleg aren’t a “real” couple. We’ll see that get complicated right quick. Season 1 seems to be superior though, in terms of character development.
Also, hasn’t anyone just randomly and impulsively slept with someone, particularly someone who already showed interest, after you’ve accomplished something really great? Or been really drunk? Lol. Nina was just getting her celebratory booty on. It’s a selective pool who she can legally get it on with now that she’s under high suspicion and surveillance.
Fair enough. Sorry for the misunderstanding.
Nina has proven that she’s a survivor and that she has no intention of getting killed or shipped back to Russia. She’s realized that Oleg is a real threat to her, so she’s playing him now too. Remember what Nina did to the former resident. I think Oleg eventually usurps Arkady – Arkady seems pretty toothless to me.
On one hand, I don’t think it’s a huge leap after they kind of went through a trial by fire together over training for the polygraph. But I do think there should have been at least one more transitional scene (and I wonder if one got cut). Something wordless, intense, hot could have worked. But going straight to her prancing around naked by the bed, smiling and laughing, wasn’t quite right after the dynamic they have had in the past.
(Still a great episode of a great show, just to be clear.)
I’m doubt Nina likes either Stan or Oleg. Think she is doing what she thinks she has to do to survive.
Lotus is likely right, and I don’t get how this is shoddy character development. Did people forget in season 1 how Nina immediately fell into an affair with Stan when he appeared to be her savior, even though he was manipulating her and using her in the same way (or worse) than what Oleg is doing? Do you think she was immediately smitten with the Stan Beeman? Stan Beeman isn’t exactly dashing and suave.
Nina saw an opportunity to get in closer to Oleg. She probably *does* appreciate the fact that he helped her and she *does* admire how impressive his skills and resources are. And she might actually find him attractive. Nina is far more complex and ruthless than people are giving her credit for. Hell, even Oleg is figuring that out. He said as much in bed.
Jack, that is all fine and I am not by any means stubbornly insisting that Nina would never dream of sleeping with him, just because she portrayed herself that way before. But we were not shown the transitional point where she decided to kiss him. They were just in giggly , familiar-couple bedroom mode. When a work of fiction portrays a relationship over and over in one mode of being very snipey and prickly, the writer(s) owe the reader/viewer a little more of a glimpse of the transition away from that dynamic.
I will add that it doesn’t even matter if her feelings for Oleg are sincere. She had previously decided to consistently treat him one way, and is now treating him quite differently, without giving us a look at what changed her mind about her approach. All the reasons provided for why it could be in her self-interest to sleep with him were already true before, when she was pushing him away.
@Jack
There was WAY more build up and evidence of Nina going into an affair with Stan than there was of her going into an affair with Oleg. And it is possible that she is only starting the affair with Oleg to have the upper hand. But that wasn’t true with Stan. If it was, she would have immediately turned triple agent instead of waiting until he killed Vlad or whatever his name is. That said, it IS possible that she began sleeping with Stan to gain some sort of protection. I’ll grant you that.
@SlackerInc
Very well put, and I 2nd everything you wrote. It’s odd to me that they didn’t include some sort of scene leading up to the bedroom scene, especially since FX has not had a problem with them going over an hour’s length in the past.
Greg, thanks. Looking back over what you posted in this thread previously, there’s a point you made that deserves special emphasis:
“It’s fine for a show to assume that they don’t need to further explain a plot point because they believe that the viewers will be able to figure it out themselves. But understanding what’s going on isn’t the same as understanding how (emotionally) a character got from Point A to Point B. One deals with plot; the other deals with character.”
Also a good point about not turning triple agent until she figured out Stan killed Vlad. Does anyone understand why she so pointedly told the polygraph examiner she knew who killed Vlad, and looked right at Stan? That seemed bizarre to me. Why would she not keep her knowledge, and her hostility toward Stan about it, under wraps?
The Americans moves at a blistering pace, similar to Breaking Bad. It does not waste a lot of time depicting characters ruminating on decisions. They observe and react, because most of these characters are trained to do so.
There wasn’t a lengthy process between Nina suspecting that Stan killed Vlad and Nina turning herself in to Arkady in order to put the screws to Stan. Nina knows Oleg is one step ahead of her and Arkady. She knows Oleg has the political clout to get what he wants. She knows that Arkady can’t protect her from someone like Oleg.
I don’t think Nina has changed her attitude towards Oleg in significant way. She is simply using the only weapon she has to get some sort of leverage over Oleg. It may not work. Oleg is obviously more adept and more aware than his demeanor lets on, and he appears to have better training than Nina. But he’s also been hitting on Nina from the get-go, and using sex against him is the only leverage Nina might have.
They’ve been foreshadowing that these two would get together since the minute Oleg arrived at the Rezidentura. Yes, Nina had up until now rebuffed his advances, but it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she has apparently changed her mind — especially given the events that transpired this past episode.
Perhaps it would have been better to move their relationship along more slowly, to take more time showing how Nina got from point A to point B, but they’re only working with ten episodes per season, and the writers may have concluded that they simply couldn’t devote any more screen time Oleg’s courtship of Nina.
The fact that Oleg has been hitting on her is not foreshadowing. And the events that transpired in this episode (other than the scene of her practicing the polygraph) don’t make me think that she would suddenly change her mind. If anything, it would make her less likely to do that since it solidifies her belief that she is still fooling Stan.
And the show has 13 episodes a season, not 10.
“The fact that Oleg has been hitting on her is not foreshadowing.” Umm, what? Of course it is. Maybe I’m misusing “foreshadowing” as a technical literary term, but if the interactions between Oleg and Nina didn’t suggest to you that they would most likely be jumping into bed together eventually, then you don’t watch enough TV.
“other than the scene of her practicing the polygraph” — yeah, other than that HUGELY IMPORTANT SCENE, sure, there wasn’t much else.
Re 13 episodes versus 10: Yes, you’re right. My point still stands, though. They only have so much screen time to work with, and they can’t show everything. Maybe they should have devoted more time to the developing the Nina/Oleg relationship, but their hook up at the end of the episode should hardly have been surprising.
First of all, Nina suddenly not putting Oleg down in the polygraph scene isn’t necessarily evidence that she has changed her mind. He had been asked to train her on how to fool a polygraph, which means that he was technically her boss in that scene. She isn’t going to intentionally disrespect a boss. Plus, while he was saying things that could be construed as sexual, she was not. She didn’t participate in the innuendo. She just sat there and let him say what he wanted to say.
Secondly, when there is a male character that is constantly hitting on a female character, and they are both series regulars, it is expected that they will eventually start dating even if the female rebuffs him. This is true, except for one little thing. This only applies to sitcoms (and even then, it doesn’t always happen; see Saved By the Bell). Dramas, particularly ones like The Americans where the subject isn’t whose hooking up with who, do not do this.
You’re welcome to continue to justify this misstep, but I’m not going to change my mind (and neither are you). And we’re at a point where you’re just repeating the same points over and over. It’s getting pretty pointless to be honest. Plus, I still really like the show. When a show I like does something that I think is a clear mistake or something that wasn’t properly set up, it doesn’t mean I’m going to stop watching it.
Fine, I can agree to disagree. But I can’t resist a parting shot: I don’t think it’s fair or accurate to call this a “pretty clear misstep” when many (most?) viewers — myself and, apparently, Alan included — don’t view it as such.
Anywho, can we at least also agree that, how they got there aside, it should be interesting to see where this Oleg/Nina entanglement goes? Among many things I’m interested to see: if Oleg starts to fall for Nina, how might he respond to reading about her continued sexual relationship with Stan in her graphic reports? Their relationship may begin to resemble a one-sided version of Elizabeth and Phillip’s relationship, where Oleg will need to deal with the fact that Nina has to sleep with someone else as part of her job.
I said “I think it is a clear mistake,” as in it is my opinion that it was a clear misstep, not that it is a clear misstep. And I’m not sure it’s fair to say “most” viewers agree with you or even that Alan himself agrees with you. Neither of us know what the majority of viewers think and Alan didn’t actually spend all that much time discussing the final scene or his feelings on it. My guess is he’s waiting to see how it plays out. And to be honest, I’m not super excited about seeing Oleg fawning over her, just because I’ve seen that before, and up to this point, Oleg has been a fairly unique character. The fact that she has to sleep with other people for her job makes the relationship a bit different than some, but not different enough that I care to see that dynamic play out. This is mostly because I can picture the exact beats that the show will lay out if the show goes down that road. That said, I have faith in the writers and believe that I’ll most likely enjoy what ever direction they choose to take.
I actually wasn’t sure, and am still not, if Nina really passed the polygraph or if Stan’s lying to her. The conversation, and his willingness to give Oleg what he asked for with Nina also asking about it, seemed a bit too convenient.
The Duluth bit felt like some dark comedy at first (him rubbing the number on his hand into an indecipherable blur was great) until the poor guy was killed.
Also, maybe I’m reading way too much into it, but I’m reading some Philip/Kate affair potential with those two already. I do hope they show her in a more competent light going forward though. Being a polar opposite in temperament to Claudia is one thing, but sending Philip & Elizabeth a bumbling rookie after they “fired” Claudia from working with them seems like the Centre just trolling two of their best agents.
I wouldn’t say Kate was “bumbling”. She is inexperience and hasn’t have much time to see beyond book theory in the field but she isn’t incompetent.
Yes there is a potential of a Kate Philip affair I think. That is the one thing that could set Elizabeth off. She doesn’t mind Philip screwing various women on missions for the cause, she doesn’t mind that Philip is having sex with Martha as part of the cover, but she will not abide him having an actual affair. Just see what happened when his old girlfriend came on a mission and he lied about it. So that could be a new-old source of “marital” friction, he having sex with a person he actually cares about. But it can’t be over done and go on for too long if it does come about or it will become too soap opera-ish
I think she’s edging towards incompetent. Not in everything, but she’s sloppy, dressing in ways that call attention to herself, speaking too loudly and ordering vodka. These are pretty bad mistakes.
I still don’t see why Philip would want to have an affair with that. There was a reason for him to sleep with Irina, but what does he get out of caring over somebody he thinks is going to get herself caught or killed?
Yes, in the 1980s no one other than commies ever drank vodka. And young women in their 20s would never have dressed in a flashy way. In the 80s.
An American could drink vodka and decide to dress in a trenchcoat and kerchief, sure, but when you are an actual Russian spy you take the precaution of not dressing like a spy and not associating yourself with vodka straight up–you don’t do the Russian thing and come up with an American reason for it, you avoid the association entirely. The fact that she blows this off like there’s no reason she should eschew the drink she wants just because it’s got more associations with Russia than any other drink says a lot about how seriously she takes the danger or understands just how much people really do pay attention to those little things.
The issue with her ordering the drink was, as Philip observed, that it was “early in the day.” His implication was that getting drunk early in the day would compromise her trade craft, not that vodka was like wearing a sign that said “Hello, I’m with the KGB.” Lots of people drank vodka in the 80s. No one would think twice about a woman ordering a vodka cocktail. I doubt you’d assume someone had allegiances to the IRA in the 80s for ordering Irish whiskey or a connection to Mexican govt for drinking tequila.
I know that’s what Philip said, but the way he said it, imo, implied more than that. Brushing aside the significance of the drink being straight vodka is brushing off half of Philip and Elizabeth’s training. His issues with Kate each time have been about the way she presents herself when he’s with her, not that he thinks she has a drinking problem. Lots of people wore trenchcoats and put scarves over their hair in the 80s too. Philip still glared at her for looking like a spy.
I didn’t say that nobody drank vodka in the 80s. Drinking straight vodka is and was actually far less common. People eat caviar in the US too, yet Philip was elaborately careful about the way he ate it in Stan’s presence. I’ll bet if Stan ever ordered the two of them straight up vodka at a bar Philip would make a point of acting like it was too intense for him just to be on the safe side.
The point of this isn’t that anyone would think someone was KGB for drinking vodka. It’s that you go the extra mile to distance yourself from things even distantly associated with Russia in the popular American imagination when you’re pretending to be American. It’s the same policy that explains why P&E don’t speak Russian to each other when they’re alone. Philip didn’t think Kate had just outed herself, but I don’t believe for a second he didn’t see her being sloppy and cocky about the details in way Philip himself never ever is, especially now that he’s so paranoid.
Kate is green and annoying, I’ll grant you that.
Philip may have glared at her because she’s a newb and he’s offended by her youth. Philip may have glared at her because he doesn’t seem to like any of his handlers. Philip may have glared at her because he was in a bad mood. Inferring that he was criticizing her outer wear is entirely your imagination. If she ordered a bowl of borsch and danced the tarantella, that would be suspect.
Philip was careful when he ate the caviar because he didn’t know why Stan was offering it to him, and it could have been a trap. Stan is a seasoned FBI agent with training in counter intel who was actively looking for KGB agents. I don’t think the bartender was a CIA operative, but maybe you know something about the show I don’t.
Okay, so the whole strict cultural immersion thing is optional for Illegals when they’re not in front of known CIA/FBI agents despite everything that was drilled into P&E about it. Personally, if my life depended on passing myself off as somebody born and bred in a foreign country I’d try to blend in as well as Philip and avoid this sort of thing since historically it gets spies caught. Kate wasn’t in danger of being caught here, but if she’d already drawn attention? This would matter. Philip would have lied about the caviar no matter what neighbor was offering it, because he’s a better spy.
Btw, I didn’t infer that he was criticizing her outerwear, I referred to the other scene, the one in the car, where he criticizes her outer wear–for equally small reasons and without any CIA/FBI agents present.
Alan I’m surprised you didn’t use “once I choose between egg shell and ivory.” What a funny little throwaway joke inside another excellent episode.
“The live ratings remain lousy…” REALLY?!? I’m so addicted to this show that I just assumed the ratings were good.
The Americans usually pulls ratings in the neighborhood of 0.4 in A18-49 and 1.3 million total viewers, give or take. In comparison, in the same time slot, American Horror Story pulls 2.2ish and 3.8-4 million-ish. Those are live+same day, and don’t include the 7 day DVR bump, which I think is quite significant for The Americans, but which is still not going to result in huge numbers.
They are bad, but comparable to the second season of Breaking Bad–so hopefully FX is expecting a similar trajectory.
In a perfect world, FX and other channels would leverage the ratings success of mass-market shows (like AHS in this case) to subsidize the production of “boutique” shows that they know are prestige but not meant for everyone. I think we’re getting closer to that TV utopia.
Add me to the list of people who aren’t 100% confident Nina passed the test. I’ll defer to those who saw the needle remain steady, but I still have my doubts.
In terms of viewers, I think it was a mistake to sell the first season to Amazon instead of Netflix. I presume Amazon gave them more money, but Netflix has bigger exposure. This is a great show that nobody is watching, and it should have followed the Breaking Bad model.
I presume Nina is using Oleg. Why? Don’t need a why, b/c the question should be “Why not”. In this complex web of betrayal and double turns, you might as well have people in your back pocket just in case.
Nina might be the best written character of the show. At first I dismissed her as naive and expendable. She might be playing EVERYONE at this point.
Is there any show where the kids don’t detract? I get why dramas need kids (gives the characters something to lose), but man, every time a show gives a kid a b-plot, it feels like filler. This, The Good Wife, Sopranos (less so), Homeland, etc etc. I’d love for a show to establish kids, and then never go back to them. Call it “the Haddie effect”
I agree, I tell all my friends about this show but while most of them have Netflix streaming no one has Amazon prime. It’s a shame because they’re missing out.
LOL at “the Haddie effect”.
It’s an interesting point about Amazon vs. Netflix. I have both (Amazon mainly for the shipping, but it comes in handy for The Good Wife which I’m catching up on and their original pilots and so on), but you are surely right that it is less popular. And it may be that to repeat the arc of Breaking Bad, they need to be on Netflix.
The Netflix vs Amazon point is reasonable, because I think Amazon’s exclusive streaming of Hannibal is hurting that show too. The demographics for Amazon Prime users doesn’t appear to correlate to viewers for either show.
Yep, going with Amazon over Netflix for streaming was a huge mistake. I don’t know 1 person that has Amazon Prime. Not sure what their deal is or if they’d be able to switch to Netflix, but it would probably be in their best interest to get this on Netflix streaming.
Jack, what demographics do you mean? I’m always curious about these kinds of things.
Steve, I think you’re probably right, unless the money Amazon pays is so much more than what Netflix offered that it makes up financially for the lower ratings. This was apparently the deal with Under the Dome, which apparently didn’t need much CBS viewership because of how heavily Amazon subsidised it; obviously Amazon’s original shows get funded purely through Amazon Prime as well.
That’s all dealing with the financial side; if we just want more people to watch regardless of the finances or effect on renewal, Netflix would clearly be better. But couldn’t FX also do a marathon to get people to DVR and catch up? Or maybe that’s prohibited by the Amazon deal.
I was astounded by the lack of Season 1 airings on FX as Season 2 approached. I missed one episode last year (sunspot issues screwed up my DVR), and could not find it on a repeat or on demand. Finally, just before Season 2, they ran a couple of episodes a week (on, like, Thursday night at 2:00 AM), so I was able to re-record and watch.
Slackerinc: I don’t have actual demographics, but as others have noted the are far more people with Netflix access than Amazon Prime accounts. Of the folks that I know whom I’ve recommended Hannibal and The Americans to (folks I thought would like it), none of them have Amazon Prime accounts. We do in my household, but most folks I know do not. However, almost everyone I know in my social circle has Netflix accounts. It would be fun to have actual demographics information to compare to, also to know what demographic breakdown of Prime users actually regularly engage their streaming service.
Slackerinc: Found some demo info on both Amazon Prime and Netflix. Netflix has double the number of customers in the younger age groups, but interestingly Amazon skews high in household income. I bet Netflix is more evenly represented in median income households.
[indeedwrestling.blogspot.com]
[www.forbes.com]
Alan! How do you not open with “…coming up just as soon as I squeeze my anus.”
I thought you were going to start with: A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I clench my anus.
Arg! Sorry! I forgot to “search” before posting. And squeeze, not clench.
Dewey says “The anus is on YOU” to search before posting!
I have no recollection of the Charles Duluth character from any prior episodes, so he was kind of sprung on me last night. Can anyone tell me what his role was last season?
I vaguely remembered him, but I found it a little jarring that he had such a big role in this episode.
He was a big 60s lefty who reinvented himself as a right-wing Reagan-loving journalist. Philip met with him once last season, and then later he was central to the whole caper Philip and Irina pulled on the Polish guy, where they tricked him into thinking he’d assaulted Irina.
I vaguely remember Phillip having an American asset that was a journalist. Didn’t he have a beard or goatee last year though? They should have tried harder to remind us of who he was, I turned to my fiance and said “do you remember this guy?” during the episode.
I got a feeling that there is going to be some sort of fallout from Henry looking into his telescope and sneaking into that house. Whether he sees something he shouldn’t see through the telescope or someone follows him into that house on another occasion, I think there is more to come regarding him. Did anyone else get that feeling?
My main thought was “what teenage kid sneaks into the neighbor’s house, raids the fridge, and takes…..an apple?”
Every scene with Duluth is unintentional comedy for me because I keep imagining Christopher Hitchens.
I did as well, and feel pretty convinced that the writers based Duluth on Hitchens. He used to be a liberal but is now conservative. He’s a journalist, drinks, womanizer, and that accent is hard to place. Even the way he dresses, with tweed coats, and that swarthy demeanor. He IS Hitchens.
Someone of fb said the bartender in Phillip and Duluth’s after action meetup was Richard (Shaft) Roundtree(?).
Nah, it wasn’t.
no need to worry about ratings guys fx has said that season 3 will be announced any day now so thats good news
no need to stress guys fx announced yesterday season 3 is basically a done deal to be announced any day now so thats good news
For a second at the beginning of the episode, I thought I was watching a Fargo clip: the high-above shot of the soccer field parking lot.
And if Philip thinks the “bug” is big, just wait till the huge suitcase mobile phones come out!
I like the show, but not near as much as everyone else. Anyone who has ever been a parent knows that what they’re doing is impossible — being a parent is way too time-consuming to carry out all the things they’re doing. And did anyone else find the lie detector stuff extremely cliche and poorly directed?
I agree with you on both points, although I’m willing to put it out of my mind. I did take note of Nina’s ridiculously long pauses before what should have been routine answers in the lie detector scene, although sometimes I take that as the director’s shorthand for showing us Nina’s internal struggle, while in the reality of the show she actually answered quickly.
It’s going to be fun when little Henry decides to break into the Beeman house.
I like the fact that Henry hasn’t been shown to disobey the “don’t open closed doors” policy at his house, but he has no issues with breaking into the neighbors house.
How about some love for Phillip’s “Mr. Kotter” disguise to meet with the professor?
Everything we know about Oleg is that he is a careerist. Sleeping with a double agent is not a good career move, especially one that uses sex (the previous rezidentura and Beeman.) Fail.
Henry does not actually acquire spying tendencies by DNA. Fail.
Charles Duluth is an agent of influence. That’s a lunatic wingnut concept coming out of drivel like Moss and de Borchgrave The Spike. But he doesn’t get used for burglary ops. Also, Philip knew that Duluth couldn’t have known the schedule. Also, dead students are far more of a security flag than a janitor sweeping a computer lab. Epic fail.
Maybe it was me, but I thought anyone watching Nina would have thought she was a liar with all those melodramatic pauses.
Did I miss the Al Gore cameo? Everyone knows he invented the internet.
This show has now passed Justified as my fav. show on FX. I just love it.
I am curious how they’ll continue to do this stuff while their children become teens. It’s one thing to sneak out when the toddlers are sleeping all night, it’s another when your kids actually notice you coming and going at such weird times.