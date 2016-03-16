Review: ‘The Americans’ finds the perfect devastating metaphor to start season 4

A review of The Americans season premiere coming up just as soon as my son buys his own cologne…
“There’s a limit to how much progress you can make if you’re not honest about what’s going on in your own life.” -Sandra
The Americans isn’t always big on metaphor — the characters endure so much literal jeopardy and pain and angst that there’s little need for embellishment — but “Glanders” ends on a doozy. Philip and Stan have just had a fight in the Jennings’ garage – not because Stan has finally figured out who and what his neighbor really is, but because Stan misunderstands the nature of Philip’s friendship with Sandra – and Philip has the very bad luck to get shoved right where he was keeping the sample of the eponymous virus. Stan leaves, Philip fishes out the tin containing the glanders sample, and carefully studies the vial to see if it broke open from the force of Stan’s shove – and, therefore, if Philip has now been exposed to a virus that “is to meningitis what the Plague is to a runny nose.”
Did the vial crack? It doesn’t look like it, but that’s something to be dealt with in ensuing episodes. But Philip holding that vial up to the flickering garage light, terrified of what he might see, is a pretty powerful and damning metaphor for the state of his career, family, and life in general as our story resumes. Philip and Elizabeth’s secret identity is the plague, being protected in a manner nearly as flimsy as that tin, on the verge of cracking open and unleashing destruction on everyone around it. And the longer they hold onto it, the greater the danger becomes of the thing being exposed.
Frankly, it’s amazing that we’ve reached this point in the story with the two of them alive and free, given everything they’ve done and said over the years. And “Glanders” drives this point home in both the present, where Paige’s confession to Pastor Tim hangs over everything Philip and Elizabeth are doing, and in the past, where we get flashbacks to the very first time Philip murdered an innocent.
Those memories are prompted not only by Philip’s continued visits to est, but by the murder of Gene, which may be one too many for our man. He tells Martha the truth about what happened — in a shattering, emotional scene where Martha seems to be disintegrating right in front of us at the realization of all that she’s complicit in — as much, it seems for the catharsis of it (remember how little Elizabeth seemed to care when he tried telling her about Gene’s toys?) as for the belief that she needs to hear it from him, rather than figuring it out on his own.
Once she’s over the initial shock, Martha comes to accept the monstrous bargain that she’s made, and suggests that decisions about her future spy activities should be made jointly by her and Philip. (Even though she still calls him Clark, he’s no longer bothering with that disguise.) But Martha’s a grown-up. She was swindled into this position, but she still has more free will about her situation than Paige, who remains terrified and trapped, so pure of intent and thought that she can’t even stand being in her homeroom for the Pledge of Allegiance, because she knows that those words escaping her lips would be a lie.
It’s a catastrophe, with seemingly no good ending. Pastor Tim is understandably not sitting well with this secret, and is so out of his depth that he believes a heart to heart with Paige’s parents might actually improve the situation. Elizabeth’s smart enough to recognize that the trip to Berlin didn’t magically convert Paige to the cause, and has bugged Pastor Tim’s office, which means she’ll soon learn that he knows, and then… what?
When Gabriel informs Philip and Elizabeth about KGB asset William (played by new cast regular Dylan Baker), he explains that William also had a partner when he first came to America, but that it didn’t work out.
“Not everyone’s as lucky as you two,” he suggests.
The series has made clear that Philip and Elizabeth are an anomaly even among Directorate S’s deep cover operatives, in that their fake marriage has turned into something resembling the real thing. (Even Emmett and Leanne, in our brief glimpse of them at the start of season 2, came across more like friendly long-time co-workers.) So by that measure, no one has been as “lucky” as they have. At the same time, there are benefits to having to do this work alone, unencumbered by feelings for a spouse, or, worse, oblivious children. A Philip Jennings who has been working solo in America for two decades might still feel qualms over killing someone like Gene, or the truck driver from “Martial Eagle.” Or maybe, without having to play at being the all-American dad, and worrying about teaching his kids good morals and keeping them safe, Philip would be better able to compartmentalize, and wouldn’t need to be opening up his psyche in front of a roomful of strangers and the ex-wife of the FBI counter-intelligence agent living across the street.
Some other thoughts:
* I interviewed Alison Wright back at winter TCA. The first part is more general Martha talk, including how and when she found out the role would be more permanent than she initially assumed. The second part, which I just published, delves a little into that incredible Martha/Philip scene from tonight.
* While the episode is mostly dealing with events on the home front, we get a chance to catch up with Nina and Anton Baklanov, who have found comfort in their friendship with each other, but are still consumed with thoughts of all they’ve lost en route to this place. The usual excellent work from Annet Mahendru and Michael Aronov.
* Tatiana, who more or less assumed Nina’s role at the Rezidentura early last season, finally outs herself to Arkady as being a representative of Department 12, which handled biological warfare for the KGB.
* Three-plus seasons in, you’d think the Jenningses and/or The Americans‘ hair and makeup team would have run out of new disguises, but Phil busts out an entirely new look, with the blonde hair and thick blonde beard. Most of the disguises have nicknames (the rat-tail and droopy mustache, for instance, is “Fernando”), and I’m told that Matthew Rhys goes back and forth between calling this look “Young Kenny Rogers” and “Benny from Abba.”
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
My parents are immigrants to the US. When I was around 11 or 12, I began to struggle with what exactly that meant about me. All I had ever known was the United States but was I really an American? Things like saying the Pledge of Allegiance or singing the national anthem sometimes almost felt like an existential crisis for me. That scene where Paige waited outside while the rest of the class said the Pledge felt all too familiar.
Umm yyeah obviously your family moved to America cause whatever country you cane from sucked… You should be LOYAL we even let you in
Oh. Thanks for your permission.
Omagus, my family has been here for generations, and the pledge and the anthem always disoriented me, too. Especially after my teachers showed us anti-Soviet films showing Russian kids being indoctrinated, and I clearly understood the symmetry (while others – I won’t mention names – clearly drank the koolaid).
There’s nothing more truly American, in fact, than those very doubts.
Well, the point I eventually arrived at is this: I see the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance as two very distinct things. I have no problem singing the anthem because it represents the ideals that the United States should constantly be striving toward. There’s a nobility there that is genuinely worthy of respect.
But I don’t remember the last time I said the Pledge of Allegiance. Like you say, it’s an indoctrinating message that is asking people for blind loyalty. That’s troubling on its own accord but the fact that the modern version was developed during the midst of the Cold War underscores that even more. And that last part is what makes its use so effective on a show like The Americans.
I have on occasion attend a local govt meeting where the pledge starts off any govt meeting. For me it is a pledge to put whatever we are about to do as a government for the betterment of the country and not for personal gain. Of course there are awful politicians but I take it that the pledge is to put country first.
I understand what you are getting at, but with Paige its a whole other ballgame. She just found out that not only is her parents not American, born or naturalized, but they are actively enemies the country she knows loves and was born in. She is split between her loyalty to her country and loyalty to her parents.
I assume you knew your parents were immigrants from when you were very young-unless they didn’t tell you. That difference and the fact that they are deep cover KGB officers increases any anxiety on a logarithmic scale.
By no means I am belittling your angst when you were young but at least you knew your parents were loyal and had chose to come here. Paige would consider you lucky.
Take heart: Everyone in the country are immigrants or the progeny of immigrants. Even the Native Americans if you go back far enough. :-)
Oh and regarding Pastor Tim’s impending doom: Philip and Elizabeth must know that if a hair is harmed on Tim’s head Paige will know and they will lose her forever. It can’t be them to kill him and it has to be made to look like the very tragic accident by those who will do it. They will have to be sitting right in front of Paige to believe any alibi for the time it happens :-)
Right now I won’t risk or even contemplate telling her what their jobs actually have them do. Just tell her they are just passing along state secrets nothing more.
The Americans is awesome. It’s the 2nd best TV show (that still is airing) outside of Ray Donovan and Banshee being in 3rd.. It’s sad this is the final season of The Americans but FX is dumb when making decisions on shows. After all they cancelled perhaps one of the best shows ever “LIGHTS OUT” If they just gave it more time that show would of been huge! I feel like it’s the same for The Americans, if they give people time to discover all the seasons on NETFLIX and so on I believe The Americans would be top show in USA
Where did you hear they’ve cancelled it?? I haven’t seen anything about this being the final season.
Who said this is the last season of The Americans? News to me and I believe also to Alan…
Final season? Where did you hear that? I don’t know if this means anything but… [twitter.com]
Not true. The Joes are already showing pics of their story board for season 5.
I do think this will be like FNL where people find it on Netflix, fall in love with it and assume it was a hit show.
Are we really just letting a comment that Ray Donovan is the best show on tv go by unchallenged?
BETTER CALL SAUL is right up there with The Americans. I am unfamiliar with Banshee
I like the vial connection you made – did not think of that! I think this episode did a good job of setting everything up. That said, it was still pretty fuckin’ scary to see Martha just give into her “love” for Clark and agree to keep being her messenger, despite what she learns. It’s definitely a (sort-of) Walter White/Jane moment – she knows someone dies, watches passively and then uses that to strengthen her bond with Phillip. It’s sad, but – then again – she somehow senses that Phillip is sort of the victim too.
It’s a CRIME Matthew Rhys has not been nominated for the show (obvs its a crime The Americans hasn’t, but jesus this is some of the best acting on TV right now). And God, I would have killed to see Martha :(((((( She’s unbelievable
Best.
I don’t think Philip-and everyone on that block and more-was in any danger (unless he was hit right on the mint tin), that’s what bubble wrap was invented for. ;-) but I guess if you were carrying around a deadly pathogen you would be scared even if it was wrapped in concrete. :-)
“Frankly, it’s amazing that we’ve reached this point in the story with the two of them alive and free, given everything they’ve done and said over the years.”
That’s always been a bit of a problem I’ve had with the show – their effectiveness in completing their missions and avoiding capture has always been more of a matter of plot necessity than believability.
I guess the way they can stay believably uncaught is that they do what is necessary to survive, including killing any witness no matter how innocent. And its not as if they are totally alone out there. The have KGB backup when necessary like getting rid of a body and other clean up. And I’m sure they’ve been trained in how to commit murder without leaving obvious traces in the first place, especially 1984-85 (anyone pick up any hints as to what date it is exactly during the show right now?), that day and age prior to forensic DNA technology (1986 is when it was invented) and the rarity of surveillance cameras.
Still yes luck is involved, like being able to wheel out a body in a suitcase in a busy hotel and pray nothing goes wrong or even more of a miracle, being able to kidnap a South African terrorist in broad daylight besides a public street and no cop wandering by or a citizen getting the license plate of the van involved.
That said we wouldn’t have much of a show if they got caught on their, say, fifth mission? ;-) Alternatively we only see them leaving and collecting things from dead drops. Not very exciting.
It seems like the episode took place a few hours after season 3 ended? Maybe a day or two at the most if Paige is still jet lagged from Germany. So it’s still the time period where last season ended
JohnnyB0731 — you are definitely right. The dates for the surveillance on the bioweapon guy were 10 March 1983, just after they told Paige on 8 March 1983.
According to the Americans podcast on slate they are covering March 1983 thru Dec this season
Three gaping problems:
1. No way Philip doesn’t warn Martha to wait for Stan to be out of the office before making her move. That’s pretty obvious, but the writers wanted to increase tension.
2. Elizabeth and Philip never ever question each other on missions. Never “are you ok”, never “be careful”. Utmost mutual respect for each other’s skills. Philip gets Spidey sense? Elizabeth nods and moves off. Period. Again, it’s writerly needs. They need to start stoking toward the big conflict when Elizabeth realizes that Philip is (to her POV) going soft.
3. Stan’s tantrum was not believable. At least not the lapel grab. That’s not his temperment, nor his FBI training. But writers needed him to thrash Philip to create tension re: the doomsday vial.
For any other show, no biggie. But there’re been less than half a dozen instances of characters-as-puppets in the entire series, so three in one show left me very worried.
Great show other than that, though.
1) I would think Philip would know that she has the common sense not to do anything obvious to aract Stan’s attention but yes xeroxing FBI surveillance assignments right there was risky even if it looked like she was performing her normal duties; still I can see why it is “writer’s fiat” for her not to wait for him to take lunch before getting the documents.
2) They trust each other. They have been working together for the past 20 years now. You trust your partner’s training, years of experience, and your experience with them on countless missions. If one says “it doesn’t feel right” you trust it. And ask any cop whose been on the job for a long time, you do develop a sort of “spider sense” about a situation because of past experience and training. Its call instincts or “gut feeling”.
3) Sadly FBI agents, even very good ones like Stan, are human beings; and I think I’ve seen Stan upset before. Regardless the thought of his best friend sleeping with his ex wife would get him hot under the collar. Out of character but not implausible.
1. There was no choice but to xerox them “right there”. Taking them out to copy elsewhere would have been far riskier. But no way she does this while Suspicious Stan’s in the room. She knows better, and she + quasi-husband Clark certainly does.
3. Oh, I totally buy Stan’s anger, and even his tantrum. Just not those specific actions. It was such a hard sell that Emmerich (a fabulous actor) couldn’t even really pull it off. Stan, unbeknownst to himself, absolutely needed to shake that vial, and a very powerful force emanating from some room in LA controlled him for a moment there and made him act unnaturally.
What he’d most likely have done is put Philip under surveillance to see for himself – and that’d have brought another sort of tension. But they needed that damn vial shaken (I suspect they’ll have it both ways, and he’ll do surveillance, too….which would be reverse order; no way he does that AFTER last night).
2) I thought the whole point was that Elizabeth was questioning him. Every time he mentioned his gut she wanted hard data. She asked over and over what exactly he saw. And when she pulled them out the second time, she had a specific material reason. This speaks to the chasm between them that has opened in the last few years and the est scene where the guy tells Philip that what his gut tells him is more important than what his brain tells him.
KR, yes, that is precisely what the writers are setting up.
And, eventually, she may come to question Philip on missions. But to do so is to cross a very important line, and they’re nowhere near there yet. A casual “are you SURE?” on a mission may not seem like much (actually, it was even more than that), except the writers have developed these characters, interestingly, as never EVER doing any such thing. That’s sacrosanct to this couple and this show. And “I think I saw something,” is certainly not a game-changing thing for him to say. It would prompt not a word of follow-up. No problem, we’ll call it off. And maybe a subconscious question mark pops up in her subconscious (like Stan’s subconscious image of Martha at the robot). Nothing more.
It’s like Stan shaking Philip from the lapels based on second-hand inconclusive reporting. Perhaps gets drunk and decks him, or maybe he growls at him, but that wasn’t a natural Stan action. It was what the writers needed. And Elizabeth’s unnatural reaction was what they needed, as well, to set up the obvious theme of this season (wherein Philip’s moved by the 80’s self-help movement to unravel things he should probably just leave raveled, while Elizabeth stays staunchly old-school and finds herself a fish out of water when the wall comes down).
I think Elizabeth’s questioning of Philip was also like his watching her at the start of S2. She was off her game, and he’d ask her if she was okay, but if she said yes he had to trust her. It wasn’t that he didn’t see it, but he couldn’t just jump in and say she was unfit. So right now they are actually both talking about Philip’s mental state, just not outright. Like when they looked at the stuff from Martha and verified that Elizabeth’s brain was right and his gut was wrong. The EST stuff will come out in time.
so glad this amazing show is back. that premiere was intense from front to back.
Who is the man we saw three times tracking Dylan Baker? Is that the person Elizabeth trained last season? It seemed like the Jennings did not notice him, but the audience should. Or did I misread?
Yes, that was Elizabeth’s South African protege. He often does surveillance, and only communicates (during missions) by coded gestures, usually involving his hat (though he switched that up the very last time).
He also looks for some reason like Philip at long range (many of us thought it was Philip complaining to the hotel manager while Elizabeth copied the keys last season…Alan had to ask the network to clarify for us), and I think the producers used that to throw us all off tonight….showing South African guy at distance, looking Philip-like, right before the reveal of Philip as Old Spice Dude. It made me (and the people I viewed with) that much more surprised that it was Philip under that beard because we were thrown off to begin with.
Jimmbo:
It took me a sec to realize who Elizabeth was talking to in the side walk cafe LOL! I think that was the first time we have ever seen Philip in a beard. And being in my early 50s I know who you are refering to as “Old Spice Dude”. :-)
I too thought the guy at the flower stand was Philip, and that Elizabeth was sitting with some other dude. That beard disguise is really good!
Clearly this is all heading towards Pastor Tim being the head of the CIA
One thing’s for sure: they’re not going to kill him. Because that’s the obvious thing, and the show never does the obvious thing. In that sense, it’s predictable! :)
LOL! Poor Tim has been called everything form a KGB officer/agent himself to a potential pedophile by the fans. Right now I think he is exactly what he appears to be: a left wing Christian pastor with good intentions who doesn’t know what exactly Paige has gotten him into, although he may have gotten a bit of a preview when Philip paid him a visit while dressed in black IIRC.
One more thing. I’m super worried about the relationship between Chekhov’s cologne (which they mentioned once or twice too many times) and the Doomsday Vial.
I’ve got a bad feeling for Henry. So bad, in fact, that I feel compelled to say that I haven’t seen any of the upcoming shows, nor viewed the previews.
PS – in fact, add their over-sell of the cologne to my list, above, of heavy-handed plot points in this episode.
Said that exact same thing to my wife.
I don’t think Henry is in any danger, unless it will be an accident, since right now he is the Walter White Jr. of the family, totally oblivious. It is also at that time in a boy’s life when he is discovering both girls and porn. ;-) His parents could set up a shortwave radio and speak coded messages into it in front of him and he still wouldn’t notice. I think “The Center” would realize that. ;-)
Hunter, not sure what you’re imagining what I’m suggesting, but FWIW I’m not saying Henry finding the plague, intuiting what it is, and turning into an evil Dr. No and unleashing it on humanity.
Just that the COLOGNE Henry’s been using – the COLOGNE that stinks up the whole second floor…..the COLOGNE that, really, a kid his age shouldn’t even have…you know, the COLOGNE! – may be in a vial. And this looks like more COLOGNE.
And did we mention that Henry’s really into COLOGNE?
They didn’t mention it that many times. They talked about it in one conversation that was funny. I don’t think that has to be a plot point. Or if it is the point is that Henry’s hit goofy adolescence.
Jumbo – the Henry convo was a typical husband wife convo. My nephews, when they discovered girls, did the same thing at Henry’s age. I remember they were going to the movies and the whole living room smelled like a French Whorehouse after they left. Between them and their friends, whew boy. It was 10 seconds of screen time. It will be in Gabriel’s hands tomorrow.
So was it Brut or English Leather?
Gang,
Okay, well, let’s just see how it plays out. To me, it was clumsily introduced with extreme emphasis, insisting, to me at least, that we all “REMEMBER THIS PLOT POINT!”
If not, and it was just a quirky random vignette from the odd life of young Henry, then I’ll eat crow.
Again, we’ll see.
It’s really sad that America (the country) has realized how good The Americans is. This show is more under-appreciated even while it’s airing than The Wire was at a similar point in its existence.
Dang when did I miss this? What point of the episode did Elizabeth bug the pastor? I do not recall seeing it…? Thx
I don’t think we saw her plant it, but we definitely see her change out the tape from the recorder in a trunk of a car parked near the church and then go home and listen to the tapes. She hears the conversation of a woman lamenting something about money, and then she fast forwards it and it’s an 86 year old man talking about forgetting the name of his doctor, and then another voice responds that the church has volunteers that can help him, which is how we know it’s the pastor.
(Totally unrelated — Alan, you accidentally left out of the deck of the article.)
best soap opera on tv, but a soap opera nonetheless
All drama is soap opera: unnaturally heightened events happening with unnatural frequency.
Either it’s entertainingly well done – and perhaps even moving – or it’s not.
I quite agree, I say the same about pornography. But not all drama is soap opera.
As somebody commented on that tweet, he does look a lot like Rory Scovel in that new disguise.
Oh, and it’s “would have been”, not “would of been”.
Oh, and both your comma and your period should have been within the quotation marks.
Not European style, which is my preferred usage as well.
Recently I was having a beer on the way home from work on a Friday. The store is a mile from my house and I popped the top when I got in the car. I parked in the garage and, as I was walking to the door, my neighbor tried to innocently stop me to chat about my lawn. I called back over my shoulder, “Let me sit my stuff down inside, I’ll be right back,” because I didn’t want him to see that I’d had a beer while I was driving. Phillip had a vial of biological weaponry for pete’s sake! He couldn’t say, “I’ll be right back Stan. I have to pee really bad.”? I loved the drama that was built during the scene and the feeling of dread and terror while examining the vial with Phillip, but the set-up was clumsy. What a great show though. Welcome back Americans.
Philip had no reason to think that Stan was going to attack him and put the vile in danger. He certainly had no reason to search Philip, so it was perfectly rational for him sto stop and talk with his friend for a moment.
It seems like hours only passed between the last episode and this season premiere for everyone except for Stan who seems to be in a full blown relationship with Tori. I agree it was out of character for Stan to be so emotional and out of control but I get why..
Imagine what Stan’s reaction is going to be when he finds that out about Henry’s crush on Sandra!
What a great episode, and what an excellent review. I particularly liked a lot one scene you didn’t mention, which is Paige skipping the oath (?) just before class. It kind of summarizes all her conflicts between knowing the parents’ secret and trying to be a truthful person and all.
The long hiatus is finally over and the best show on television is back… Hallelujah . By the way , many African Americans and Native peoples have problems with having to recite ” The Pledge of Allegiance” for reasons quite different from Paige’s dilemma. The total of fallacy inherent in the phrase: ” with liberty and Justice for all… made the daily recital in class a painful experience. I am sure the Hordes who support the nativism of a Donald Trump will be enraged by the above. I don’t give a tinker’s damn! Again, a hearty welcome back to ” The Americans”
Sorry but the award for best show currently on TV goes to “Game Of Thrones”. “The Americans” is in my top 5 however.
No way. It’s either Rectify or The Leftovers for dramas, and Broad City or Silicon Valley for comedies.
Will the Kimmie subplot ever be revisited? Or is it assumed since they no longer need access to her father it will end that we won’t see her. It’s a shame to not explore the consequences there!
In a Vulture podcast this week, the J’s indicated they in their opinion, Philip was still meeting with Kimmy every week to get the tapes from her father’s briefcase. They said that they would show us something more if and when anything happens to change the situation.
I thought Philip’s new look was more “Rory Scovel”
I was thinking more “Gorton’s Fisherman”!
Capt. Highliner
So Nina has a husband? Is that something we were aware of? It seems like new information to me
She mentioned it to her cellmate but we had no way of knowing if he was real or not then.
Good point! I at the time assumed that pretty much everything she was saying to that woman was a lie. With Nina it’s very hard to figure out what is real and what isn’t
She mentioned to the cell mate, and I think also in the first series during pillow talk because she wanted more, something exciting and she got it. And how.
I was wondering the same thing. What a lucky bastard. Well, at least when he was with her.
Was that really Callie Thorne (Elena from the Wire) in the scene with Noah Emmerich? I remember she was his love interest from EST last season but if that was her – she’s changed a lot … Great show but one thing bugged me … Why didn’t they make Gabriel take the vaccine first? Seems like a sensible precaution against the exotic poison/antidote cocktails the Soviets have (think they used one in S2 with Caspar Weinberger’s maid) …
I was thinking that too, but I suppose they figure if Gabriel was going to kill them, he could probably do it some other way anyway, having the drop on them and home turf and all.
I love this show, but sorry, this was not a great episode. I think it’s actually one of the weakest episode they have ever done. Aside from the Martha stuff, the entire episode was completely flat and the ending was way over the top just to force a conflict between Philip and Stan, when Philip could have easily explained there is nothing going on between him and Sandra. And why would Callie Thorn even say this to Stan when she clearly wants him for herself?
Philip did explain there was nothing going on. Stan was angry that Philip would have any ongoing contact with Sandra without telling him.
I think the girlfriend’s angle is that she’s all about “truth” and EST–so it’s going into that theme of the people who think that “truth” is always a good thing and that with “them” it’s safe and right to say it. We got that with EST, Pastor Tim and her too.
My problem with the final scene is that Philip just wasn’t convincing at all and totally looked guilty when he’s not. Like I said, I feel the writers are forcing this conflict between him and Stan and this a pretty lame conflict. This show is much better than this.
*this is a pretty lame conflict
I know that kid didn’t deserve to die and Philip now, as an adult, no doubt thinks of him as a child he murdered, but it seems a little off to refer to that as Philip’s first murder of “an innocent.” I mean, the kid was regularly stealing food he needed and terrorizing him for fun. Still an innocent by many definitions, but there was also self-defense going on there.
I thought there might be more to that memory than just the event itself. Young Philip was covered with blood. It’s possible he was caught and charged with the killings, and the KGB scooped him up as a kid with promise for their line of work. So if young Philip had just knocked the boys out and then run home, he might never have ended up in this career that is tearing him apart.
I thought the metaphor was that Stan thinks Philip is sneaking around behind his back screwing his ex-wife, but he’s really sneaking around screwing his country.
I didn’t think the Martha-Philip scene was all that intense and memorable. I liked Clark’s wig reveal last season way better.
Are your kidding me? Martha made me tear up. Plus she takes ownership that she had a hand in it.
I do think Martha will die this season, whether at Philip’s hands, or an enraged Stan’s. She is just too fragile to be used as an asset. Her guilt is greater than her love for Clark.
And will Stan remember the wedding photo in Martha’s apt. with Philip in disguise? That was so underplayed but it could be a huge epiphany for Stan.
Interesting idea about the photo; just you suggestion of it feels eerie and ominous
Story-wise, I think “Martha in prison for treason” presents more interesting consequences for Philip than “Martha as dead victim of espionage”.
Andrei, good point, but Martha dead might push Philip over the edge. He’s already having enough problems killing Gene. Besides, wouldn’t Martha cut a deal for immunity? She can demonstrate coercion and having been deceived by Philip. His cover was FBI/CIA when they met.
I think Martha would have a pretty hard time demonstrating coercion. She wasn’t coerced. In fact, she volunteered to do some of the bad things she did because she loved Clark. Even after she knew he wasn’t working for the CIA.
Well that was fun. I know, in a perfect world, this show would’ve been racking up nominations left and right, but after that opening scene I really wish Alison Wright would walk away with at least an Emmy nomination for her work on this show.
I’m at little surprised by people thinking Stan’s reaction felt forced or over the top? Though I don’t think his reaction was justified in a real world-sense, I certainly understand why he would’ve reacted that way. There’s a LOT of stuff going on in that – any remaining feelings for his wife; any “guy code” type stuff where you don’t go behind your friend’s back with his ex, and perhaps some patriarchal territorial shit too; Philip initially scoffing at something like est and only going because Stan asked him, yet staying around after Stan stopped going; Stan not having many friends as far as we can tell, and hearing this about one of them; a misunderstanding of the use of the word “intimate” (I can see why Tori would use it, given Philip & Sandra looked cushy enough, but I can also see Stan thinking maybe she meant something else…I guess actually seeing the conversation would’ve helped on that front though).
Anyways…yeah I’ll be very curious to see how things play out with Pastor Tim. Elizabeth & Philip will be in one hell of a situation if they learn he wants to do something about what he knows, while wrestling with how Paige will react if something too convenient happens to him.
Random aside…I appreciated the “Previously On” more than usual, since it’s been so long since last season. I completely forgot about the murder of Gene, let alone Philip’s motivation for, and reaction to, it. I kind of wish the Previously On was a bit longer too, since I definitely remembered the trip to see Elizabeth’s mother and the conflict with Gabriel, I didn’t remember them deciding to just do it anyways, and I forgot about the conflict between Stan & Gad at the end.
I totally agree with you. Plus, I think the only reason he is even with Tori is because everyone hates him at work now and another co-worker has just been murdered. The Jennings family has been his only source of friendship and then a guy he has been seeing for dinner regularly is going to EST when he didn’t want to go in the first place? I think the guys is under so much pressure that to hear the “they looked intimate,” by Tori snapped his buttons. I don’t think it was over done if he sensed that Philip was lying to him since he definitely never mentioned continuing with EST
By the way, it’s the EST that is having him use his gut instead of his smarts.
Love Dylan Baker. My favorite role from him was the corrupt accountant in Road to Perdition. He plays Mr. “So over it” like no one else. I loved his little “I thought they were following me because I am so handsome,” remark was very funny.
I really have to say I am astonished by all of the picky comments. It’s a show people. Lighten up Francis.
Yeah, the people who ultimately just bingewatch this on Amazon will probably have a lot easier time with some of the complex stuff that is easy to forget after nine months.
The thing with everyone “hating” Stan at the office, I’m fuzzy on. He says his boss wants to execute him, but his boss’s boss wants to give him a medal. Was that about Vlad? Something to do with going around Gaad to go look at that Defense Dept. computer? Getting beat up by Oleg? Or something else?
Slacker, the “hate” comes from the rogue operation Stan was running on Oleg. Stan gave Gaad a tape of Oleg confessing that Zinaida (the defector) was actually a KGB agent), but Gaad was furious that Stan was working without authorization. Gaad recommended that Stan be fired for cause, but was overruled by a DAG. Stan is now working outside of the normal chain of command, which naturally doesn’t sit well with everyone else in the office.
My method for keeping everything straight is to keep the last 2-3 episodes on my DVR all year, and rewatch just before the next season premiere. Has worked pretty well so far…
BTW, love seeing Richard Thomas playing barely contained rage…
Does Martha know that Philip is a Soviet spy?
I know that he revealed his disguise and that he wasn’t working for Internal Affairs, but does she know who he actually works for? And if not, what’s her assumption right now?
We’ve never seen him tell her he’s working for the Soviets, but given where she works it’s the most natural conclusion and she isn’t stupid.
I hope they bump off Paige. She has become the wet blanket wife of this series.
Sigh…..
It never ceases to amaze me that any character reminding the protagonists of the norms of a civilized society instantly become the target for such hatred.
Reminds me of the “Sopranos” crazies – “less yakkin’, more whackin’…”
Reply to comment…
First. They ARE NOT KILLING PAIGE.
Second. Pastor Tim and Dollar Bill from Billions are the same actor. Kelly AuCoin.
3 BCS and THE AMERICANS , are the best shows. Throw in Billions TWD.
4. There are so many fabulous actors doing our favorite shows, does it really matter if they choose Rhys or Bob Oberdink. It might, but at least I don’t have to chose. Bryan Cranston, who can believe that show piece of acting.
Killing someone intent on robbing and beating you is not “murdering an innocent.”
Philip- Gene had a bunch of toys as though he was a kid-
Elizabeth- Hold on, we need to hear this.
*
Philip- Gene had a bunch of toys as though he was a kid.
Martha- I’m so glad you told me.
Philip- When I was a kid…
Philip once tried to tell Elizabeth the bully/milk story but they got interrupted. I’m guessing Elizabeth never followed up. Martha is the “feelings” person Philip needs right now. Just like Arthur is the “honesty” person Sandra needed.
Pastor Tim pushed Paige to get her parents to tell her the truth about themselves and now that she know that truth he’s thinks he should determine if they are actual killers before he calls the cops. Sorry Pastor Tim, but this is a truth you can’t handle.
Except Philip actually can’t really tell Martha anything. I mean, it’s great that she says “thanks for telling me” but he didn’t tell her about beating kids to death as a child and he used the intimacy to manipulate her into spying more for him. He’s telling her what she wants to here, even if some of it is stuff he’d like to say.
Just love reading a review where, if I actually want to know what the reviewer is talking about, I have to click endless links. Thanks so much