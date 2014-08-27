Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Goliath’

A few quick thoughts on tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I blame my orthodics…
“The Bridge” is a fine-looking show(*), but it's also not one I've previously felt had a distinct visual style. Or, rather, I felt that way until I watched “Goliath,” which was directed by Jakob Verbruggen, who is new to this show but directed “The Fall” (which I have not seen, and have heard mixed things about) and a lot of TV shows in Belgium. “Goliath” looks interesting, but there are long stretches where it looks nothing like an episode of “The Bridge.”
(*) Except when it comes to scenes (like the assault on Fausto Galvan's warehouse in this episode) that take place in a lot of darkness, which are impenetrable no matter what quality of TV or screener I watch on.
A lot of the series is made up of duos – Sonya and Marco, Frye and Adriana, Charlotte and Ray, etc. – in deep conversation with one another. In “Goliath,” Verbruggen chooses to film many of these scenes – Sonya visiting Hank's ranch, Eleanor discussing Fausto with Sebastian, Eva telling Linder about her childhood – using extreme close-ups. And he presents much of the final Linder/Eva conversation elliptically: Linder is first glimpsed only from a distance, with lens flare obscuring his face, and then the rest of the story is told as we watch Linder attack another of the men who abducted Eva.
I don't know if Verbruggen was aiming to do something more intimate – this is an episode where the characters are dealing with a lot of raw feelings, and aren't sure whom to trust anymore – or if he merely felt like doing something different in his first job in American television, but it winds up being a distraction. Sometimes, when TV dramas employ outside directors – whether famous to the audience or not – the results can be very effective. Rian Johnson's episodes of “Breaking Bad,” for instance, had their own look, but they ultimately (even “Fly”) looked like episodes of the series. And sometimes, you deliberately invite a Very Special Guest Director in to do their own thing; I'm sure the “CSI” producers were very happy that Quentin Tarantino made his episode look and feel more like a Tarantino film. Sometimes, though, it's a distraction – which is how I ultimately felt about “Goliath.”
It's still an interesting episode in many ways, as it deals with the aftermath of “Lamia” and shows how isolated so many of the characters have become. Sonya trusts neither Marco nor Hank, Marco is again caught between two sides – and both Sonya and Marco at least briefly wind up working without any kind of supervisor above them – Frye briefly goes off on his own to respond to the attack on Adriana's girlfriend, and Galvan finds himself on the run, with only his large (and now very scared) sidekick, while Robles, Eleanor and others ponder changes in allegiance.
There's a lot going on, and clearly a lot of road still to travel in the season, including seeing what exactly Galvan's man the Chopper has in mind for Sonya. “Goliath” is a good pivot point episode. I just wish I didn't keep noticing how different it looked.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was a very compelling episode and I loved the look of it.
Sonja has had all the men in her life let her down. I think she’s figured out the character in this second season and is doing an excellent job portraying her.
I think the dark is supposed to be impenetrable, that is they made it that dark deliberately so you would experience things similarly to what the character is experiencing, especially in last week’s Liam” where Lucy was stabbed but managed to kill her attacker and Adrianna finding her. Sort of like back in the classic era of film and TV often in film noir you see literally the shadows of people caught in a desperate to the death struggle. I think that was the intent last week (although there was enough light to see Adrianna’s reactions) and with the Mexican Marines raiding Fausto’s warehouse this week, just at best the outlines of the subjects as they struggled-or in the case of Galvan ran for his life.
A few things:
Forgive me if you were just being a bit sardonic but I don’t think Robles is merely contemplating an allegiance change but had the Fear o’ God put into him by the Marines. However, he knows if and when Fausto finds out he and his family are dead.
Linder at least knocked out the guy who gave Eva a ride. Was he knowingly involved in the sex ring or did he just give her a lift? He better had been knowingly involved, if not Linder may have killed a nice guy taking care of his invalid mother.
We now know Eleanor’s odd behavior is not due to autism (as I previously thought) but severe sexual trauma and the subsequent rejection she faced from her own Huguenot community. Still, maybe she will find Sonya a “kindred spirit” with her saying she was interesting? Maybe she be the one to rescue her; if true then what would Sonya do then in her black and white world? Still the fact that Eleanor killed a 13 year old boy will be a deciding factor if this dilemma comes about.
I am getting sick of Frye’s situational “bravery”. All talk until the Juarez police has him in cuffs and throws him into a relatively “clean” jail cell (I have read about heard about the conditions of a typical Mexican prison. Frye was in the penthouse if the stories are of any indication) then he just starts whining.
Its true all of the power couples have been having major troubles: Marco & Sonya, Charlotte & Ray (although Ray doesn’t know it), Adrianna & Frye (over her spilling the story to Sonya). Only Linder & Eva is coming together.
I presume that was Sonya’s mother Sonya gave a lock of Lisa’s hair to?
Oh Alan in case you didn’t see my plea in the comments of last week’s episode (I didn’t post there until about eight hours before this episode aired) please find time if you can to review “The Knick”. :-)
No, not Huguenot. Huguenots were just ordinary French Protestants, outlawed in France. Eleanor is a banished Mennonite. Very different. Look it up.
We were trying to figure out the lock of hair gift from Sonja. So it was Lisa’s hair given to Sonja’s mother?
@Berkowit28:
You’re right I mixed the two in my head. Eleanor is Mennonite.
@GaryC:
I believe that homeless woman was Sonya’s mother Sonya gave the lock of Lisa’s hair to. It hasn’t been said on the show but I would be very surprised if it wasn’t. She looks like an older weather beaten version of Sonya and seems the most likely person Sonya would say “It’s over” too, referring to their shared ordeal.
You need to get yourself a plasma TV. Unfortunately, they are going the way of the dodo because consumers don’t understand how much better the visuals are on them. But they are way better at showing dark scenes than LCD TVs. I had zero trouble seeing what was going on in the warehouse raid.
I liked the visuals a lot. The noticeable sequences were when Marco and Captain Robles were talking in his office with the close-ups on their eyes and mouths. The shot of the wind chimes on Hank’s ranch was pretty cool and so was the lens flare shot of Linder in the truck.
I have an LED screen and had zero problem seeing what was going on.
What type of LED TV do you have? If everyone is going to discontinue Plasma screens, I need to find a decent alternative if I need a new TV.
No problem with dark scenes either on either my LED or my CCFL. It’s not the technology, it’s the user. Calibrate your set and don’t ramp up the levels to make it look like a firework show and almost any picture will be fine. Black crush isn’t prevalent enough to destroy all scenes on every set.
That Ruiz/Robles scene was about as close up as I think you can get on film. By the time that scene was over, we knew how many fillings Marco had, and the exact number of days since Robles had his last prostate exam.
Enjoyed some of the different cinematography in this episode. A couple of shots with eyes appearing as piercing points of light in the shadows really caught my attention, especially when Sonja was sitting in the DEA surveillance van. I liked the warehouse raid as it showed the ruthlessness of the Mexican Marines. They may be the “good guys” in the scene but they bring plenty of darkness with themselves. And lastly, the scene at Hank’s house, I could almost feel the shelter of the shade and breeze such a veranda would have on a hot Texas summer day. Felt the need to grab a glass of iced tea watching that.
While I find the typical t.v. plot point of “blame the CIA” to be a bit trite and overused (the CIA crap is what made me stop watching SofA) the overall grim storyline in this season of The Bridge keeps me tuning in week to week. I look forward to what the writers have in store for the remaining episodes….even if that means ending the season with the death(s) of major characters.
Keep up the good work Alan, I enjoy your blog immensely.
So far we haven’t seen the CIA do really anything bad, aka *aiding* the supply of drugs to the US, just kill people on Galvan’s payroll. Now I do think there is something dark going on with the CIA but so far drug trafficking isn’t one of them–so far. If they take a shot at Galvan I would say they are the “good guys” :-)
When you referenced “director of The Fall”, at first I thought you were referring to Tarsem Singh. That could have resulted in a very different look!
I wanted to see the dad caged like a pet! I was so hoping they were going to show what was in the cage
Isn’t it a person (presumably someone who really ticked off Fausto)?
The Fall is decent, but extremely dark (plot-wise, not visually). It has a great performance from Gillian Anderson.
What I found interesting about it was that it is not a whodunit, you know who the killer is in the first five minutes.
Yes it was like “Motive” or the old “Columbo” series in that way.
I think you’ll love ‘The Fall’ Alan. Brilliant performances, very distinctive style, and as someone here comments, it’s quite unique as you know who the killer is right from the start. I’d urge you to catch it soon!
John is the exec producer
The Bridge keeps giving us good episodes in a row for a few weeks now.
I didnt really notice the different directing style, I was more focused in the story and the great acting (Even the extras are good in this show).
Any news if this will wet a renewal? Lillard tweeted last week or so, it is 50-50.
This was a super episode. The acting is super on this great series.
“Goliath is a good pivot point episode. I just wish I didn’t keep noticing how different it looked” ~exactly how I felt
Well, “The Fall” is worth writing about more than this show, but it can be unpleasant following the serial killer as closely as it does.
Better I don’t know, I am not sure they are comparable. But Fall is good tv for sure with superb acting.
And I agree it can be really unpleasant.. especially when their villain goes in “action”.
That is a good way to sum up this season. This season has literally left its audience in the dark.
The show has done a poor job of explaining what is going on and showing us what is going on. If this show gets renewed, they better move it to netflix so people can binge watch this because the casual viewer is never going to understand this show.
I just read that Bruno Bichir, the actor who plays the CEO of Grupo Cleo, is Demián Bichir’s brother. Had we established this already around these parts? It was news to me.
Yes, the first episode he appeared in. Alan made note of it.
The style didn’t bother me at all, but it still felt a little out of place as a Bridge ep. I did enjoy the acting, however.
BTW, it’s “orthotics” :)
I confess. I have no idea what’s going on. But I’ll keep watching anyway.