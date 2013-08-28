Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Vendetta’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I cheer for pants…
I’m pleased we’ve gotten to the Butcher’s identity in only the season’s eighth episode, because I don’t think this mystery has been the show’s strong suit, and the revelation of whom the killer is and what’s motivating him only underscores that. I haven’t seen “Bron,” but I’m told by viewers who have that this more or less follows the killer’s story from that show. Perhaps in the original, the killer having revenge in mind against one of the two lead cops, and spending six years on a macabre, Rube Goldberg-ian plan of revenge, played better; here, it feels like the most insane contrivance yet in a season full of too many coincidences and too much strange behavior. That Tate, or Hasting, or whatever we want to call him, has spent so much time getting so close to Marco’s wife, and his life, makes me even less interested in seeing this play out than I was before. (And what are the odds that Marco never happened to come by Alma’s office and got a look at some of her co-workers?) Despite the occasional undercurrents of weirdness, “The Bridge” feels pitched at a level of reality that can’t sustain something like this, which feels like it belongs on a different, much crazier show.
I think the three main cops are terrific characters (and Cooper’s interesting, even when he’s being cruel to Sonya). I love watching Frye and Adriana, whether together or separately. Graciela, Fausto Galvan and Linder are all strange, memorable pieces of the puzzle whom I enjoy in most contexts. Before we discovered that Alma was sleeping with the killer, the Ruiz family drama was among the better examples of its type, when often family strife in a workplace series like this feels clumsily inserted. (Gus breaking Sonya out of her funk with his profession of romantic interest was a really nice scene.) There is a lot here that works. I’ll just be very glad to see the back of this opening arc, and to see this creative team forge ahead taking advantage of this specific setting and the way their writing and these actors have shaped the characters. Or, if crazy is where they want to go, then I’d like to see them just push whole-hog into that arena, rather than awkwardly straddling the space in between two types of shows.
What did everybody else think? I know a number of you have been pointing a finger at Hasting for weeks; are you satisfied with the reveal, and with his motivations?
Agree, I love all the characters, especially Sonya. Diane Kruger is wonderful. I cannot figure out where Charlotte and her boyfriend fit in.
There are shows that make more sense, but I really love The Bridge.
Wherever it goes I hope it doesn’t disappoint in the end. Excellent critique.
Well, at least it’s not a cop. That was my biggest worry with this show; I thought for sure that it was going to be Ted Levine, because you don’t hire someone like Ted Levine unless the killer turns out to be Ted Levine.
Still pleased with this series. I’ll stick it out to the end.
But it was a cop, of shorts, yes he is an FBI agent so technically he wasn’t a cop since FBI aren’t Police, technically speaking but he sure is ex LEO. I and some others figured it would be someone in law enforcement currently or ex to do all the things he did including hacking the Border Patrol surveillance, and I figured the killer would get close to Marco and the police in some way but I didn’t think it would be Alma’s boyfriend since he showed no signs of being an ex LEO. I was almost as surprised as I was over Walt’s “confession” in “Breaking Bad”.
I think Frye could be the next to be killed. I think he is obviously connected with Santi Jr. My theory is that he was probably in the car with Santi that killed Tate’s wife. Either he was driving or Santi Jr. was, which explains why in the flashback to 2007 Frye had this serious look on his face when Santi Jr. drove off.
Tate obviously thought Santi Jr. was, but it is possible to me at least Frye was driving I am not saying so but it is possible.
Either way, I think Tate thinks that Frye was in the car (assuming I’m right that is) and that is why he chose Frye as a conduit for communication, but he is a tool for a purpose, when his purpose is done he will kill Frye.
A third possibility is that Frye was driving all alone in Santi Jr.’s car. Since they were best buds Santi Jr.’s likely let him drive it alone, making Santi Jr. completely innocent and was telling the complete truth when he said to Tate he didn’t know what he was talking about as Tate slit his throat. Or maybe Frye just covered it up.
Marco’s wife Alma could be marked for death as well since Marco was fooling with Tate’s wife. He would want to have Marco in pain if not to kill Marco himself. That would be a reason for why Tate spared his life during the kidnapping thing. We have seen he is not above killing innocent people.
So that is three people he could revenge himself on. If I am right it is one down, two to go.
Oh and remember Frye was supposed to go to the shin-dig instead of Adriana but begged off because he didn’t want to be tempted by alcohol-or maybe he knew from that wrapper of some kind he saw last week-so maybe just maybe Tate was going to kill Frye there, again if I am right.
Anyway Tate, or whatever his name is left his hand print in blood on the bathroom mirror so as Hank said he is not hiding anymore, not to mention his leaving his wife necklace ornament. I guess he figured that the jig was up since Sonya figured out who he was and is accelerating his plans.
Anyone think that Tate bugged the police bull pen at the station and that is how Tate knew of their movements (including where they were taking Gina to lunch) and the progress of the case? He has proved to be tech savvy at least twice.
This theory makes a lot of sense.
hunter2012…why would Frye stay in town after killing people in a hit & run?! No way…you don’t stick around for 6 years…you leave ASAP and never look back…
Hunter – The night they showed from 6 years ago was the night Tate’s wife died. Santi got into the hit and run after leaving Frye. That flashback was showing us that night. Frye wasn’t driving but he was with Santi earlier tht night. That’s why Tate has invovled him.
I also wonder what the look on Frye’s face meant after Santi left, though.
Pretty sure that Tate is after Frye because he found Frye’s prints on the back of Santi Jr’s car when Frye was slapping it and then blames him for his part.
He has already had numerous chances to kill Frye though. Most notably the fake bomb incident in the car right?
@Leann:
Okay, it does make sense to do that but I was holding out the possibility that it was a day before the accident (not necessarily literally the day before but days before the accident), but you are most likely right and we see Santi Jr. peeling out of the parking lot to Tate’s family’s doom.
@Kurt:
Prints on a car isn’t good enough. If I am right and he is after Frye eventually to kill him he has something else much more damning.
As for the numerous chances that he could’ve killed Frye, Frye could be just a tool to be later disposed of.
I dont know, normally this amount of wild coincidences would annoy me, but the number of reveals in such a short amount of time connecting so many dots, just left me on the edge of my seat. I am sure as I think about more, it wont make sense, but it all happened so fast I was just saying wow, over and over. Wow just wow.
Are they really “coincidences” now that we know who is the killer and what his motivation is?
I mean some people including Alan says this is a very convoluted plan but I don’t think it is as convoluted as was the revenge strike against Skinner in “The Newsroom”. It was worth it to see Skinner bitch slapped though. I like Skinner I hasten to add but the shock value was priceless).
I thought this episode was great. Loving this show so far.
Tate changes his name to Hastings and for six years somehow
manages to avoid running into anyone who recognizes him?
I was a little confused how they identified hastings body so fast. Did childress tell them? Was hastings buried with his wallet? Who killed hastings? And what was deputy stokes daydreaming about when he was getting his braces off?
#Buster — That was a problem the original Scandinavian show avoided by revealing that the killer had extensive cosmetic surgery to completely alter his appearance. So of course the original series didn’t have a version of the “Marco recognizes the driver’s license photo” scene.
Isn’t he living in Juarez? And when he kills, he wears the bandana?
All episode, every episode, I obsess over Sonya. How could someone with her condition rise to the level detective. All her faults are so glaring that I’m waiting to see what skills she has to over compensate them.
Staring at a streaming video of the woman baking in the sun? Come on, every department would keep eyes on that just in case a plane flew by or something. Or just out of morbid curiosity.
And now we’re supposed to be impressed that she didn’t think the crazy person was the serial killer. Did that nut job convince ANYONE that he’s capable of knocking out the security cameras at the border?
And her theory was pretty tame and didn’t warrant everyone laughing at it. One guy connected to all the victims and his body was never identified. That’s not THAT impressive at all.
I don’t know, I even stare at her ear piercings and wonder if that fits the character. Would she even understand the concept of doing something irrational?
I guess we’re supposed to assume that her boss feels so guilty over his handling of her sister’s murder that he’s been covering for her. Still, she’s dysfunctional enough for her rank to be quite implausible.
I hate to say this, but you obviously know nothing about Asperger’s. I’m an Aspie and I had two careers you would say I was “unsuitable: for: professional political operator and screenwriter. You’d say I couldn’t do it because of all the schmoozing needed in both fields – you’re right I wasn’t good at that, but I was so damn good at the nuts and bolts operation of a campaign that nobody worried about whether I got along with them, and my scripts always worked and always were on schedule, and I never failed to deliver – something not all schmooze artists can say. For a detective, as for a political operator or a screenwriter, Performance Counts.
Perhaps you might take some time to actually know something of what you’re bullshitting about before you take your ignorance out for a public parade.
That’s funny since I myself have been diagnosed with Asperger’s. I’m not accusing you of being unsuitable, I’m saying Sonja’s condition has been shown to repeatedly have a negative impact on her performance. El Paso isn’t awash with genius serial killers requiring a savant to catch, you’d need to be competent at everyday police work (which includes people skills) to be a detective there.
I don’t think everyone who has Asperger’s acts exactly the same way. I’m only speaking towards the character Sonya. She can’t conduct an interview (the kid). She seemed unable to grasp the concept that a married Marco could have sex with someone other than his wife. The Judge’s wife almost threw her out of the house.
Some jobs require social skills for the networking element of it. And yes, performance can overcome that. But some jobs exist where the social skills in and of themselves ARE the performance.
And again, I’m sitting there waiting to see where her performance becomes so outstanding to overcome the negative performance. And it’s not there.
But I’m sorry that I offended you, regardless.
@FictionIsReal: she will have difficulty when Levin’s character leaves, but after a fairly major case like this, the others may “cut her some slack” regarding her people skills for need of her analytic skills. Detectives do specialize and in the face of need they’ll use the tools they can find, including each other. I’ve long though Sherlock Holmes was likely an Aspie.
The judge was a woman, it was her husband that made Cross leave.
Holmes is a fictional character, “asperger’s” wasn’t a recognized thing back then.
I was kind of OK with the reveal, because at least having the killer be a former agent with a connection to Marco justifies all the coincidences that went into The Beast case without having to turn one of our regulars into a murderer. Would have been miserable if the show had tried to yank the rug out from under us by making Levine or one of the other cops was secretly a psychopath. They still have 5 episodes left to make the logic work out of how this guy pulled it off, so I’ll give them the time to make the timeline add up.
I felt caught off guard that it’s Hasting, though I feel like I shouldn’t be because it came off odd from the start that a recognizable (for me) character actor would get stuck in a tiny, seemingly inconsequential role of Alma’s buddy-turned-sex buddy.
I do enjoy the show still, but yeah the “How the hell did Marco not stop by Alma’s work and see this guy?” question makes Hasting as the killer a bit implausible and sloppily explained.
I also figured Charlotte’s story would eventually tie into the serial killer mystery at all, but now I wonder if it’ll lead in to Season 2’s story, as she goes to Marco for help with the tunnel while EPPD starts an investigation that leads them to that tunnel and/or Galvan and others.
Marco is too busy bangin’ other women to stop by her workplace…
I think one of the reasons Alan and so many of the people I have heard talking about this show, myself included, have always been disinterested in the mystery is because it was always going to end up like this or worse. The killer had been given too many superpowers throughout the show and it made it so no reveal would ever feel as rooted in reality as the rest of the show was and is.
I disagree with that completely! If anything, it proves how easy you can get things done in Juarez or Mexico in general if you know whose palms to grease.
As easy it was for Santi to get off for killing Tate’s family, either thru the corrupt judge or Marco/JPD having to look the other way, it’s equally as easy for a seasoned ex-FBI agent to make things work how he has wanted them to.
“What did everybody else think?”
What I think is what I’ve thought all along. A very fine production, interesting characters, but to avoid all these absurd contrivances that Alan points to in his review – why isn’t he reviewing Broadchurch instead?
I don’t really get the love for Broadchurch, at least not yet. Granted, I’ve only seen two episodes, but it seems to suffer from the same problems that so many other shows of that genre suffer from: red herrings, grief porn, lead character with a tortured past that likely relates to the current case, etc.
It’s good, but I expected more from all the praise it’s received.
I have seen all eight episodes of Broadchurch. It is a good show, but it was RIDICULOUSLY over-praised by American critics, which is something that often happens with TV imported from the UK. Broadchurch and The Bridge are on the same level for me, with both lagging pretty far behind an awful lot of American cable series.
I really like Broadchurch but I don’t know if it could lead to weekly reviews. After you sing its praises for cinematography, acting, pace, overall story, where do you go from there? I wouldn’t want to play “who did it?” on a week to week basis.
Before I listened to his podcast, I used to be befuddled by why Alan skipped over so many good shows. You’d get a preview before a series started and then silence. But the podcast really supplements a lot of his thoughts and covers a lot of shows. It’s interesting to see what he keeps up on.
Like Kronicfatigue says, Broadchurch doesn’t lend itself well to weekly reviews, especially since I’ve seen the entire season and know whodunnit. The choice of what does and doesn’t get covered each week isn’t necessarily about what’s best, but about what shows I have things to say things about each week. Broadchurch is a contender for my top 10 for the year, while The Bridge probably isn’t. But The Bridge generates discussion more easily.
Thanks for replying, Alan. While I see that there’s less of a future for Broadchurch, being as it is a well-structured miniseries that ends after 8 episodes (though you never know with these British productions), I disagree that weekly reviews would not work. Your readers, aside from those who have seen the original (same is true for any import series), have not seen the entire series, so we do indeed wonder from week to week whodunit. More importantly, the increasing complexity as everybody’s secrets are very gradually ferreted out and coming to light, played with subtlety by the actors and – to my mind – uniquely scripted and directed to show the consequences on everyone connected with the family at the heart of story, seem much more realistic and denser than in any cop mystery series I’ve seen on TV. The gradualness of this process would lend it itself well to weekly reviews, I would have thought. Particularly as you appear to think so well of the series as a whole, I am even more sorry that you chose not to do so. Ah well, can’t have everything.
I know at some point message boards were attempted on this site, but I think that went dead. I think there may be value in a hodge-podge link by Alan to cover all the shows that don’t get their own posts. I enjoyed the ones on Wednesdays that included Modern Family and the other shows I don’t watch.
Sometimes even if Alan doesn’t have something to say about episode 3 of Broadchurch, I can get value reading these often-great comments by other readers.
I liked the reveal about the butcher’s identity, I think they made it work. The investigation has been interesting enough, but I agree it’s not the most compelling thing about this show. This is why I love that the producers are not obsessed with the mystery and are more interested in building a world with fascinating characters, where things happen. Be it murders, relationships, drug dealings or whatever cross their minds. The three leads working on cases and mysteries ground this wacky world. I think it’s the combination of everything that makes this work.
Except Charlotte. They need to do something with her. Annabeth Gish might not be the strongest actress out there, but I like her and I think Charlotte could be an interesting foil to Graciela. Instead, she’s following Ray around whining and being too stupid to live. The character of Ray works in the context of this show, even his “friend” from Tampa does, but Charlotte seems to have come out of a third rate daytime soap opera and she keeps taking me out of the scene. Still, there is so much good (everything else), that it outweighs the bad. I just hope they fix her character somehow.
“How much longer are we going to have to put up with our village idiot savant?” Coop with the line of the series so far.
Yeah, but very hurtful to her. We did get a better description from her of what she goes through with Asperger’s (I wish they have them say the frigging term in the script). Ironically as she described it to Gus, she didn’t pick up on the fact that Gus was hitting on her.
I liked Cooper, and with that one line I immediately hated his guts.
As someone who has been on the receiving end of similar comments all my life(born with Cerebral Palsy and have a speech impediment), I wanted to punch my tv when he said that. Cooper is now on top of my tv character shit list.
As an Aspie myself, who’s heard worse, all I can say is you roll with it or you get the hell out of wherever it is. Most of the time, I’ve eventually discovered that there was more than a bit of professional jealousy going on with people who didn’t have my Aspie Gifts (which really are gifts if you’re in the right place by chance or by plan to put them to use), and who used that to put me down, put me off my game. As I look back over the past 40 years, I notice all them are nowhere to be found and likely unremembered by their blood relatives, and I am still around and still doing things and life is still interesting. So fk’m. Coop’s not somebody to put on a shitlist, he’s just another one who doesn’t know what he’s talking about (like more than a few here), doesn’t understand how she does what she does but knows he never can equal her, and has no other way to fight back. He’s just pathetic, and if you look back, the character has been pathetic on any number of issues going back to Episode 1.
@ TCINLA “but knows he never can equal her, and has no other way to fight back. He’s just pathetic, and if you look back, the character has been pathetic on any number of issues going back to Episode 1.”
Spot on!
It was strange to see promotions for shows on the new FXX channel that will air directly opposite the original showing of each Bridge episode. If I were the showrunner, I’d be in the network president’s office when he shows up.
Have other networks advertised shows on sister channels that directly compete with the show on which they’re being advertised?
I know that everything on these channels repeats, but still, this seemed to be awfully rude.
Ugh this show got bad fast. I can’t even wrap my mind around all the ways that tonight’s reveal makes little to no sense.
I’m really hoping they can turn things around in these last few eps, as I really enjoyed it at first.
The problem with this series is that the pieces are too scattered. There’s much more tention in shows where characters have connections to each other. Thuis is like 8 separate shows with barely anything linking them.
Definitely enjoy “The world” here created though. It does feel very real and natural, and the cast is quite exceptional, and the characters quite unique, whih is rare to find originality in 2013.
I also love the characters in this show but have been experiencing a lot of “whiplash” as they have thrown us around with their various suspects and story lines from the beginning.
I would really like to see how the Charlotte character’s story connects – aside from helping to establish Marco’s inability to keep all things in his pants. And the beginning flashback teaser with the journalist – did that connect to something important in this episode? Just to partying with the guy who gets killed at his own party in Juarez? Plus – is Linder’s story line more important than what we have already seen?
Given that Hastings is not the hottest property around – why would Alma want to pursue more than a one night stand with this guy? I get the revenge sex she was looking for but a relationship?
I didn’t care too much for the reveal of who the Beast was because I think they should have been looking at former FBI agents after Gedman was killed. Too many things happened where inside law enforcement info was needed to pull things off.
But the show still is better than most things on right now so I will stick with it and see where they take things. But I am not looking forward to seeing a “crazy-town” version of Tate/Hastings even though I know that’s coming up – pronto.
The flashback was to the night Santi killed Tate’s wife.
Thanks, I do remember that now.
I don’t think there have been “various suspects”. There have been, to my count, only two that the team focused on, Linder and Childless so the suspect pool wasn’t that deep.
I think Alma simply likes the guy after all she knew him (or think she knows him) for years
and actually the fact that he isn’t that hot looking but likes his personality is a plus for him in part because Marcos is a good looking “Don Juan” who plays around. She wants a good, steady man who is dependable and respects her. God knows how this will affect her trust in men. Her husband is a serial cheater and her boyfriend is a serial killer. Wow! This should screw with her head like it did Linden’s at the end of Season 3 of “The Killing”.
I don’t see why they should have been looking for former FBI automatically. There are plenty
of criminals who want to see cops dead for personal reasons or general principles, and at the time the evidence didn’t point to the suspect being an LEO so much. Only when the police psychiatrist was killed then his witness daughter was killed and then the fake police car did they start to consider an LEO. Then the Dialectic Manifesto that Childress wrote and Tate stole and used for his own diatribe got them off that track when they found similar writings in Childress’s home. Childress willingness to kill a cop like the Butcher killed the FBI agent didn’t help much.
@Answer Man:
Was it the specific night that Tate’s wife was killed in which they showed Santi Jr. speeding
off in his car in the flashback? If not it could be a night before or after the accident, they weren’t specific beyond the “6 years ago” blurb.
The fact that the killer knew how to cut the power on the Bridge in order to kill the lights and place the two parts of the bodies there on the border, thus ensuring an El Paso / Juarez investigation plus the FBI guys, with Gedman, seemed to be hiding something from the El Paso cops. That just seemed odd to me. So, that’s when I started to think that the Beast had law enforcement connections and I also thought the he might have been one of the FBI guys. Linder and Childress were the Red Herrings.
I guess Alma really knows how to pick them. She could end up paying the ultimate price for her really bad choices in men.
Ellen, Charlotte’s husband and dealings will turn out to be more crucial than we know.
And hunter2012, of course the night at the stripclub is the night of the hit & run…what would the point be of indicating it was 6 years ago and showing a drunk guy speeding off in a car towards the border?
Last night’s episode was the first time that my reaction to the show was “Eh…” Like others have pointed out, the mystery has always been secondary to the characters and world-building on The Bridge so to that end, I can live with clumsy mystery if everything else continues to hold up.
I find The Bridge to be, at least generally speaking, less crazy than Alan is alluding to. Granted, I am not a professional film-and-TV critic. Still at large it seems more grounded.
There are parts. The crazy/psycho gunman from last week seemed too obvious a red-herring. Not just because its TV, yet largely because his MO did not fit the killer’s. I am not sure if I liked Graciela’s sexual means of “closing the deal” or if it was just to be edgy. Most everything about Ray seems over the top though. His whole persona, the coincidence of the gun smuggling and transmitters, it all seems a bit much. Not to mention Tate magically being where Gina ran to after she ran away. That went beyond contrived to near-supernatural. So yes, while I really like this show, it could be a bit more restrained. I think The Americans plays that level of reality a shade better.
Yet, I did not find Tate (a.k.a. Hasting) “crazy.” Yes, I thought it strange Marco might never stop by the office and see him. Yet, that is not all that unbelievable. Tate knew Marco, seemed meticulous enough to learn his routine, then plan his life as Hasting and inserting himself into Alma’s life, all while working around calculated risks as to when he might be least likely to run into Marco. If we can buy somebody elaborate enough to plan a power-outage at the U.S./Mexico border, dodging one cop in Mexico should be sort of a breeze. And I did enjoy how they made Marco’s infidelity sort of pivotal to the story. Tate seems no more “crazy” a plot device than Kevin Spacey’s “John Doe” in Se7en. It is one man, in this case at least one whose life had been ruined, making a point based on perceived injustice.
I also think The Bridge does a great job inserting some really human and grounded stories. The aforementioned Gus & Sonja scene was appropriately awkward, sweet, and reinforced Sonja as Autistic, broken, maybe both. Last week, again with Sonja, we see a nice take on Sonja’s physical wounds, perhaps the post-traumatic stress, and what felt like echos from earlier psychological trauma dating back to her sister’s murder. There are enough scenes that hearken to that sort of emotion and sense of reality that make me see this as a more grounded show. The characters seem to have believable motivations and react more-or-less as real humans by and large. It is not quite The Wire, however it seems to be trying for something closer to that than Revolution or Under the Dome.
-Cheers
Having the transmitters in the guns that Ray smuggled wasn’t a coincidence. Remember Ray’s friend who drove the ice cream is a federal informant. The Feds planted the bugs on the info Ray’s friend gave them. Think the “Fast and Furious” scandal, the botched sting operation in which the Justice Department authorized assault weapons to be “smuggled” to Mexico to capture a gun smuggling ring.
As for Gus and Sonya, Sonya ironically didn’t pick up that Gus was hitting on her. :-)
By coincidence, I just mean Ray happens to be the former-and-once-again-boyfriend of the woman who happens to have just found out her dead husband left her with a tunnel crossing the border, and it turns out Ray so happens to know somebody who is able to get him a bunch of untraceable firearms from his buddy who just so happens to be a federal informant. And we know about them at all because her husband happened to be having a heart attack while crossing the border at the exact moment a serial killer hacked the border security and placed a composite body on the bridge. It all seems a bit too convenient when you look at all of the steps together that led us there.
I agree though, this screamed “Fast and Furious 2.”
-Cheers
@Dave I
I think these “coincidences” happen all the time. The Feds probably knew that Ray was a smuggler and set his friend up to be an informer. SOP. that is how sting operations are usually set up by having an associate of a criminal conduct business while you monitor the criminal you are making work for you; and those associates know other people, so Charlotte calling Ray to manage the tunnel who then use it to smuggle guns who has a friend that is diming him out to the Feds isn’t so outlandish to me.
As for Charlotte’s husband’s ambulance being brought to the bridge at the moment the serial killer panted a body. I think Charlotte and her sick husband came along as much as a half hour or so after the police discovered the body.
It just don’t bother me that much since, to me anyway you always have these connecting threads to characters in TV shows and movies and in real life how many times we all have run into friends or other people we know at places we least expected them through out our lives?
Lots of people cross that bridge. Charlotte and her gravely ill husband just happened to be there.
Silly plot contrivances and all, I still can’t wait for the next episode every Wednesday night. If a show can do that (unlike say, The Newsroom), then it’s achieved its goal.
I really like the show, and I tend to think the major “contrivances” are fairly well planned out. Some of the fringe stuff I am not sure about yet.
However, this does kind of make me miss Terriers all over again.
-Cheers
Does anyone know what Sonya meant when she said, “You’re the man who crossed the Bridge” to Marco? What was she referring to?
I think she said something like “You’re the man she crossed the bridge for.” She had just figured out that not only was Marco sleeping with David Tate’s wife, she was taking her son and leaving Tate for Marco. Thus, they realized this was all began with Marco sleeping with Tate’s wife and Tate going crazy after she and their son were killed. Basically, this is all a very personal plan aimed to a degree at getting revenge on Marco.
-Cheers
Thanks! I got that it all started with Marco and his affair with Tate’s wife. I just mis-heard what Sonya said. It makes sense now, though. Thank you!
Dave: I get what you’re saying, but I’m confused on the timeline. How long has Marco been with Alma? Was he already married to her when he had the affair 6 years ago with Tate’s wife? The reason I ask is because they never show them, but he and Alma have “little ones” in addition to the new baby she’s carrying. Gus is from a previous marriage, but it sounds like he has at least 2 already with Alma.
@MG, I am not sure we know the timeline for sure. To be honest, the only children I know of from actually seeing evidence of them are Gus and the unborn one Alma is carrying. So I am not sure how long Gus & Alma have been married nor how many kids they actually have, much less where they are. I do seem to recall them mentioning them not that you bring that up.
Regardless, it seems plausible (although purely conjecture on my part) that Tate was watching Marco since the faked-suicide planning this and whether him and Alma were together six years ago or not, Tate could have just been watching until a prime opportunity came along to make his point about the value of life and if Alma came along after that, Tate could have found out about her just by watching Marco from afar. Still, it is hard to say since Marco & Alma have been together long enough to have had kids together (I think you are right and they have multiples together), and she does seem to know that he has cheated in the past, albeit whether it was cheating on her (much less with Tate’s wife) or just on his ex-wife I am not sure. It FEELS like he has cheated on her and this was sort of the last straw for her. That is just a guess though, so take it with a huge grain of salt.
-Cheers
I knew IT, when Sonya would look at the picture of the killer’s eyes, I said to a friend of mine, that is the character that Marco’s wife is seeing… it is his eyes..YESSS!
I really like the show, but my main question regarding the reveal of the killer’s identity is two-fold. In order for Tate/Hastings’ plan to work, Marco would have had to have been the detective assigned to the first bridge killing. How could he count on that happening? Is Marco the only homicide detective in Juarez?
Secondly, the killer would have had to count on something happening between Marco and Alma that would drive Alma into his bed. He couldn’t be certain that Marco would sleep with another woman, or that Alma would find out about it. Unless he figured that Marco is such a hound that it was inevitable he’d cheat on Alma.
Bottom line, there were just too many moving parts in the plan for it to be convincing.
I have the same doubt with your first issue. However, remember Marco said that he know Tate when they were in the same task force for another case, probably a similar cross-border one. So chances are Marco is the go-to detective in Juarez for all cases cross-border. Also the Mexican girl who has her half body at the bridge, was a victim of unsolved case handled by Marco (if my memory served me well);
As for the Alma/Marco relationship, wasn’t Marco cheating with Tate’s wife when he was married to Alma? And the writers have inserted the wacky Marco/Charlotte one-night stand, just to prove that old habits die hard for Marco.
Hope that make sense to you.
I can’t think of a single aspect of Hastings’s plan that relied on Marco’s involvement. I don’t think he necessarily intended for Marco to be involved until he revealed himself to be alive after killing Santi Jr. In fact, Marco going along on the Childress outing almost got him killed, which would have undone a part of his plan. Marco has to be alive so that he can suffer when Hastings does whatever he does to Alma.
You’re assuming that Tate’s revenge is because he was sleeping with his wife, when in actuality, he might have not known about it until after. Tate might be vengeful because Marco/JPD/the corrupt judge had to let Santi off because of his Dad, and then once he found out about the affair, he went bonkers.
I assume the fact that Marco was sleeping with his wife is at least a part of Hastings’s motive for targeting Alma. The fact that he left his wife’s ring to be found and the fact that only someone close to her would recognize it clearly indicates that her signifigance is more than just being killed by Santi Jr. If he wanted to simply kill Marco he had the chance, so clearly he has greater plans for him, and the fact that he has already cuckholded him as Marco did to him isn’t a coincidence. My assumption is that Hastings has a grudge against Marco and that he wanted Marco to understand that it was over the affair that cost him his wife and child’s lives.
Have they established that the judge was corrupt? All I recall is that she was anti-immigration.
@JONAS.LEFT: It wasn’t her ring, it was a bead from her necklace. He’s been leaving beads on all of the victims (much like Buffalo Bill left catepillar larvae in the throats of his victims in “Silence Of The Lambs”) and Marco finally recognized it on Santi, probably because he knew that the guy had been responsible for the death of Tate’s wife and kid.
I recall that there was a ring on the necklace that was the detail that sparked Marco’s memory. Perhaps it was a bead. In either case, leaving her jewelry at the crime scene seemed designed to make it clear that Hastings’s dead wife is at the heart of his crimes, and only Marco would have recognized that.
Does it make any sense whatsoever for someone (Tate) who faked his own death and then took a new name and ID to stick around the same small city? How could he not have been seen at least 150 times by now by people who knew him? Even if he didn’t previously live full-time in El Paso as an FBI officer, he seems to have have been to cases there on a very regular basis. Now, as Hastings, he’s living a regular life and going to public events. How could he not have been spotted by any of the 500 or so people who knew him as Tate in all that time? it makes absolutely no sense – I cannot suspend that much disbelief.
According to someone here who has seen the original series, in a comment higher up it’s mentioned that the original for Tate had plastic surgery to disguise himself. Well, that would make it believable. Why in the world would the writers remove that plot point? It’s extremely stupid of them.
While I do not have quite the problem with it that you and a few others do, I have to admit keeping the plastic surgery angle would make this a lot more believable.
-Cheers
Actually, the more I think of it even a toupee, a shave (or longer beard), and some glasses might have been enough. I am thinking back to The Americans. They were able to effectively change their appearance and you could see how they could pass incognito. It would not have taken much for him to hide his appearance a little bit and not just look, y’know, EXACTLY the same!
-Cheers
Doesn’t he live in Juarez? And kill with a bandana on?
700,000 people plus the people who live in Juarez and cross the border. He wasn’t working in the same field, and everyone thought he was dead. he’s a bald middle aged white guy, we all look alike.
I thought the reveal of the killer was solidly plotted and, for a TV show, entirely plausible. Whether it’s a good fit with the rest of the show and the stated intent of the writers is another issue. It doesn’t bother me right now, but I could see myself looking back on this in a few years and seeing it as being out of place compared to what the series evolves into.
What bugged me in this episode was Linder’s dream sequence. It was kind of silly, and didn’t really serve any purpose worth the goofiness. In my opinion dream sequences don’t make sense unless the story is focused on a central character or at least more intimate in how it depicts the characters it delves into the minds of. Linder is still such a cypher that it just didn’t make sense.
Does Marco serve any purpose whatsoever in this investigation? Ever since he visited Linder a few episodes ago, he hasn’t done much except vomit on a crime scene. Sonya found the girl in the desert and figured out that Tate faked his death and was the killer. Marco has just been hanging around and shrugging, in between futile trips to see his wife.
Got the money from Fausto for the ransom…
The original is a little more “comic book-y/heightened reality” than this version, and kind of has a more coherent tone. Like, for example, the killer altered his appearance with plastic surgery. Our crazy guy believed he was a samurai. Stuff like that.
“Or, if crazy is where they want to go, then I’d like to see them just push whole-hog into that arena…”
Hmm. When a show opens with two corpses laid together to look like one at the Tex/Mex border, I’m not sure how much more hog it can go in the crazy arena.
This is an excellent show with an interesting James Ellroy vibe: broad, flawed, interesting characters; ghoulishly violent bad guys; all in the service of a story that’s dramatizing a deep social injustice.
How has Twitter not been filled with “The Lannisters send their regards” jokes today?
There’s good crazy, like The Bridge.
And there’s bad crazy, like the last seasons of Lost and Battlestar.
I had to watch all the episodes again to get a good picture of what is going on. I still don’t see why everybody thinks Tate is now the main killer. Nah, he’s a bad guy for this longterm revenge, but it stretches credulity way too much to think he was the butcher of the bridge…nah, that guy still remains to be caught, this is just another–very interesting–sideshow.
My money’s still on Cooper, simply because he’s just too handy, and not suspected at all. When I saw him crying in his whiskey and playing the banjo, I said to myself: ‘that’s the guy!’
Well, we’ve got a few episodes left, so they’ll probably catch a few more murderers before they start showing who the real one is…
Cooper! haha….
I’m enjoying the crazy ride and don’t have a problem with the coincidences as some others do, as I feel the show is very well-done and the characters are interesting. Bring it on next week, Hastings/Tate!
alan, you are letting the writers off too easily. we are 8 eps deep & the coincidences are way too much! in this episode alone, adriana just happens to attend a party where the butcher commits his next murder, & then the victim just happens to hit on adriana moments before his throat is slit in the bathroom. and the only reason alma is also at said party is b/c marco happened to forget his wallet at his tryst w/ charlotte, and his new partner (who happens to not understand the implication of marco leaving his wallet at charlotte’s house) just happens to return the wallet in front of alma. and sonya happens to figure out the butcher’s identity the same day he leaves a bloody handprint confirming her theory.
in the first few episodes, i too found myself fascinated by the myriad of offbeat characters the bridge has to offer. but what started out as a promising show with an atmospheric feel has turned into a convoluted story where the writers favor characters with endless eccentricities over a believable plot. that scene where sonya goes to the bar looking for sex only served to remind me of how much i miss carrie mathison. i think i’ll quit this show and wait for homeland to come back on.
But the coincidences weren’t necessary — they were just there for flavor. Alma didn’t have to be split with Marco to end up close to Tate, and she didn’t need to be at the party. They’re already friendly co-workers.
I loved this episode that the guy people thought was dead really wasn’t. I don’t like the storyline with Charlotte and Ray at all, its like a separate show that takes away from the main story.
I think Matthew Lillard is outstanding in his role as Daniel Frey. Might not be worthy of an Emmy nod, but close IMO.
Yep, Vendetta was sort of okay. But still … maybe I’m stupid, but I just can’t understand why Tate killed all those Mexicans, remember the poisoned water and the one girl who got away? She said she was transported in a kind of “police” car? What about that now? No comprendo nada. I mean – Tate going berserk like that? Why? Besides, I’d don’t see him capable of pulling this off. One other thing I don’t buy: Alma falling for Tate. There is no chemistry. Also – excuse me, but a woman pregnant with twins having a sex-affair? Yuck. I deeply dislike her. And the lack of real communication between her and Marco has always been a drag. There is more personal sharing between Sonya and her table! I wish we could see more of Daniel Frye and his Mexican coworker, though. Those two are great to watch. And last, but not least: Charlotte deserves way more screentime, and so does Linder. What’s with his speech? It gives me nightmares, feels like he has something in his mouth and is slowly suffocating. A lot of characters feel very much like caricatures, like the now dead Stokes (and what again did he see in that painting at the dentist?), the real bad-ass Mexican Galvan-guy, Childress, Graciela etc. And the whole Gus-coming-on-to-Sonya feels very contrived. I actually don’t think it’s a good show. Merely interesting to watch.
I figure it is a general vendetta against Mexicans since his wife was going to run off with Marco by going to Mexico. Maybe his wife was Mexican or of Mexican decent.
Some people aren’t skeeved out by having sex while pregnant. And remember Marco cheated on her first. Before she learned of that they got long just fine. They were happy.
I think Alma is drawn to Tate *because* he is not a sexy guy like Marco the playboy. He’s safe, or so she thinks.
Oh and Tate dressed up a used Crown Vic as a police car so his victims would trust him both the girl and the psychiatrist who is used to dealing with police.
Hi i need know what u=is the music band performance in the episodio vendetta?????